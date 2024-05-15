Posttranslational protein modifications as gatekeepers of cancer immunogenicity

Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) represents a subtype of breast cancer characterized by the absence of estrogen receptor (ER), progesterone receptor (PR), and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) expression (1). Despite advancements in cancer treatment, TNBC remains a formidable challenge due to its aggressive nature, high rates of recurrence, and limited targeted therapeutic options (2). A key feature contributing to the aggressive behavior of TNBC is its ability to form an immunosuppressive, “cold” tumor microenvironment (TME). This immunosuppressive TME poses substantial limitations to the efficacy of immunotherapy in patients with TNBC. Understanding the molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying the cold TME phenotype in TNBC is essential for developing immunotherapeutic approaches to overcome these limitations and improve patient outcomes.

In this issue of the JCI, Zhu, Banerjee, and colleagues unveil the potential of the OTU domain-containing protein 4 (OTUD4)/CD73 proteolytic axis as a promising target for bolstering the immunogenicity of TNBC and enhancing the effectiveness of immunotherapy in a complex TME context (3). The research approach employed multi-omic analyses to investigate the underlying mechanism of the immunosuppressive TME observed in TNBC. Through these efforts, the authors identified a distinct immunosuppressive signature within a subset of TNBCs characterized by elevated expression of CD73 (3).

CD73 exerts its immunosuppressive effect on various immune cells, including T cells, B cells, dendritic cells, and natural killer cells, by catalyzing the conversion of extracellular adenosine monophosphate (AMP) to inhibitory adenosine (4). Maintaining the equilibrium between ATP and adenosine is essential to prevent unchecked tissue damage from excessive inflammatory reactions (5). Thus, CD73, a rate-limiting enzyme for adenosine production, is crucial in preserving tissue homeostasis and regulating the delicate balance necessary for immune activation and tissue protection.

CD73 expression in breast cancer cells is regulated via various factors, such as HIF-α and the estrogen receptor (ER), primarily at the transcriptional level. Zhu, Banerjee, and colleagues spotlight the potential impact of CD73’s aberrant posttranslational modifications on the TNBC’s cold TME phenotype (3). These findings are reminiscent of other immune checkpoint proteins, such as PD-L1, in which posttranslational modifications have a pivotal role in their regulation (6). CD73 regulation entails a sophisticated process involving E3 ligase TRIM21-mediated destruction and OTUD4-catalyzed stabilization. This intricate regulatory mechanism governs CD73 abundance on the cell membrane, whereby heightened CD73 deubiquitylation by OTUD4 augments its functionality.

In exploring the potential association between increased CD73 expression and reduced immunogenicity in a subset of TNBC, the authors conducted a Cybersort analysis. This analysis revealed a correlation between elevated CD73 expression in breast tumors and decreased infiltration of CD8+ T cells. By examining 1,080 TNBC samples from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TGCA) database, the authors showed improvement in patient survival among those with breast tumors exhibiting high CD8+ T cell infiltration and low levels of CD73 expression. The findings determine a notable correlation between the aberrant increase in CD73 expression and the poor prognosis of immune-cold TNBCs (3).

CD73 is expressed in various solid tumors in humans, and its presence often correlates with unfavorable cancer progression, including metastasis and angiogenesis (7). Its immunosuppressive effects encompass inhibition of T cell activation by disrupting T cell receptor signaling and cytokine production, induction of regulatory T cells, suppression of proinflammatory cytokine production, and, in some instances, inhibition of antigen-presenting cells (8). These effects primarily stem from CD73’s enzymatic activity. Beyond immune modulation, CD73 can influence diverse aspects of tumorigenesis, such as adhesion, migration, invasion, and the stemness of cancer cells (7). Additionally, a soluble form of CD73 (sCD73) was found at elevated levels in the serum of patients with cancer compared with individuals who were healthy (9). However, the precise role of sCD73 remains poorly understood.

CD73 expression on cancer cells has been associated with increased resistance to various therapies, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy. In TNBC, CD73 expression is associated with doxorubicin resistance (10); tumor cells treated with doxorubicin increase CD73 expression, leading to CD8+ T cell suppression. Further, increased CD73 levels in TNBC have been reported following exposure to other chemotherapeutic agents like carboplatin and gemcitabine (11). Upregulated CD73 after chemotherapy likely serves as a compensatory mechanism aimed at counteracting the surplus ATP released from dying tumor cells after therapy (12).

OTUD4 is a member of the ovarian tumor–associated proteases domain-containing proteins (OTUDs) family, functioning as a deubiquitinase. It interacts with myeloid differentiation primary response 88 (MyD88) and mitochondrial antiviral-signaling protein (MAVS), which are pivotal adaptor proteins involved in innate immune signaling pathways activated by viral infections (13). Through these interactions, OTUD4 potentially disrupts downstream signaling cascades crucial for eliciting antiviral immune responses. Additionally, studies suggest that OTUD4 plays a role in modulating toll-like receptors (TLRs), which are essential for recognizing viral pathogens and initiating immune reactions. Consequently, OTUD4 dysregulation may hinder cells’ ability to detect and mount responses against viral infections via TLR-mediated pathways (14).

Moreover, OTUD4 is known to participate in DNA alkylation damage repair, indicating a potential role in malignancy. However, its involvement in cancer remains unclear, and research specifically investigating the role of OTUD4 in cancer immunology is limited. Notably, recent findings have shown that OTUD4 is overexpressed in glioblastoma, a highly aggressive primary malignant brain tumor. In this context, OTUD4 plays a crucial role in cell proliferation, invasion, and clonogenic capacity by deubiquitinating CDK1 and activating the MAPK signaling pathway (15).