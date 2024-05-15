Time to split: biomarker trajectories in pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome hint at underlying disease

Acute onset of severe hypoxemia that cannot be explained by cardiac dysfunction has been labelled acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and is associated with substantial morbidity and mortality in children and adults (1–3). Causes of ARDS are diverse, include direct and indirect mechanisms of lung injury, and vary across age groups (4–10). Therapeutic interventions for adult ARDS have been generally unsuccessful, prompting a movement to identify subgroups within this heterogeneous syndrome that may be more or less likely to respond to a given therapy. Given key differences in the epidemiology of pediatric and adult ARDS, and thus potential differences in underlying biology, it is important to characterize ARDS in the pediatric population (9, 11, 12).

In this issue of the JCI, Yehya et al. (13) described the longitudinal trajectory of several danger-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs), cytokines, and tissue injury markers in the blood of children with ARDS to identify subgroups that may share targetable mechanisms of disease. In this single-center prospective cohort study of 279 intubated and mechanically ventilated children with ARDS (as defined by the Berlin criteria), Yehya et al. (13) assessed biomarker profiles over a seven-day period following initial ARDS diagnosis. This approach builds on existing work utilizing plasma biomarkers to describe hypo- and hyperinflammatory subphenotypes of ARDS that may have differential risk of mortality and/or response to therapy (4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11). Yehya and colleagues identified different biomarker trajectories in survivors compared with nonsurvivors, who showed early and persistent elevations in multiple DAMPs and tissue injury markers, and later increases in inflammatory cytokines and chemokines. Intriguingly, biomarkers characteristic of nonsurvivors more closely overlapped with biomarkers characteristic of multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS), as opposed to persistent ARDS (13) (Figure 1). The pattern suggests this biomarker panel may be more reflective of systemic inflammation than lung injury. Given the repeated association between MODS and mortality in pediatric critical illness (14, 15), the biomarker overlap between nonsurvivors and persistent MODS is not surprising, especially since biomarkers were only measured in the peripheral blood, and not the lungs. However, the association does support the hypothesis that nonpulmonary organ dysfunction may be an important driver of mortality in patients with ARDS. The fact that many of the nonsurvivors appear to have had either resolved or nonsevere ARDS at the time of death supports this hypothesis.