Inflammatory and tissue injury marker dynamics in pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome

Pediatric ARDS survivors and nonsurvivors have distinct biochemical trajectories over the first 7 days after ARDS onset, with multiple tissue injury biomarkers and DAMPs higher in nonsurvivors. The molecular signature of nonsurvivors overlapped with that of persistent MODS, and less so with persistent ARDS. Important clinical drivers of mortality in pediatric ARDS, such as baseline immune compromise, also had higher levels of tissue injury markers and DAMPs associated with mortality. Overall, we demonstrate that poor outcomes in pediatric ARDS are linked primarily to the hyperinflammatory response, DAMP release, and nonpulmonary organ failure. Collectively, these data suggest that lethality from pediatric ARDS is due to overwhelming systemic inflammation and tissue injury.

There are no successful directed therapies for either pediatric or adult ARDS. In adult ARDS trials, supportive care measures such as lower ventilator pressures and volumes (25), prone positioning (26), and neuromuscular blockade (27) have demonstrated efficacy in randomized trials. Pleiotropic antiinflammatories such as methylprednisolone and dexamethasone may have potential efficacy, as well (28–30). Our results suggest that interventions directed at mitigating progressive organ failures in ARDS is an appropriate target for improving mortality. Notably, endotheliopathy (elevated ANG2) was implicated for both persistent ARDS and for persistent MODS, suggesting this as an attractive targetable pathway for future intervention. We note, however, that dedicated studies testing interventions in pediatric ARDS stratified according to biomarker signature are necessary to fully assess whether a given molecular profile defines an “endotype” or a “treatable trait” (31, 32).

Nonsurvivors consistently demonstrated not just higher overall levels of multiple inflammatory biomarkers, but also trajectories of increasing (primarily) cytokines, proteases, and chemokines. This signal was also seen in sicker patients, including those with baseline immune compromise and those who received corticosteroids. Concurrent development of endothelial damage, as evinced by rising ANG2, was also consistently associated with mortality. Increasing inflammatory and endothelial damage biomarkers have been described in COVID-19 (33, 34), but few studies have investigated longitudinal trajectory in non-COVID ARDS, and none in pediatrics. The significance of these increases is unclear, and while parallel increases in inflammation and endothelial damage are perhaps unsurprisingly associated with worse outcome, the identification that these elevations occur after ARDS onset highlights their potential as therapeutic targets to improve outcomes.

SPD (type II alveolar epithelia) and ANG2 (endothelial cells) increased over the first 7 days in PICU nonsurvivors, whereas sRAGE (scavenger receptor for AGEs expressed highest in type I alveolar epithelia) peaked on day 0 and then decreased in all patients, albeit higher in nonsurvivors at all time points. This suggests that alveolar damage may be a later phenomenon in pediatric ARDS, and that the elevated sRAGE on day 0 may not solely (or primarily) reflect a lung source. Supporting this, SPD was the sole biomarker tested that was higher in direct ARDS; sRAGE was nonsignificantly elevated in indirect ARDS. Despite high sRAGE expression in type I pneumocytes, its exact tissue origin in ARDS is unclear, with some evidence suggesting the endothelium (8, 35, 36) or leukocytes (37) as a significant source. Mendelian randomization has implicated sRAGE as a causal intermediate for ARDS development in septic adults (9), while in adults with hypertension (38) and diabetes (39, 40) sRAGE correlated with endothelial dysfunction and inflammation. We provide additional nuance to existing sRAGE literature by reporting values over the first 7 days of pediatric ARDS, confirming its association with mortality and MODS, and demonstrating temporal kinetics completely distinct from SPD or ANG2.

The later increase in SPD in nonsurvivors may reflect propagation of the immune response in lungs, especially as infectious etiologies (pneumonia and sepsis) were the primary etiologies of ARDS. Adults with ARDS who develop secondary pulmonary bacterial infections have elevated circulating SPD (41), but this was not seen in children (42). Few studies have investigated the longitudinal kinetics of SPD in either adults or pediatrics (33, 43), but increasing levels later after ARDS onset have been reported in adults with COVID-19 (33). Furthermore, SPD has been implicated as a marker of alveolar damage due to ventilator adjustments, such as in patients exposed to higher driving pressure (44), and so later elevations in nonsurvivors could reflect clinician-determined ventilator adjustments. Causality between injury and SPD levels is difficult to extrapolate from our observational cohort, as sicker patients with ongoing alveolar inflammation and injury are plausibly exposed to higher and more damaging ventilator settings. Overall, however, our data support longitudinal SPD measurements in future trials of ventilator settings in pediatric ARDS, with the elevated levels in nonsurvivors suggesting that increases in SPD in response to therapies warrant attention as a possible early surrogate for poor outcomes.

Multiple DAMPs, notably nucleosomes (histone/DNA complexes) and COX4 (nDNA), were elevated in nonsurvivors. Interestingly, mtDNA was not elevated in nonsurvivors, in contrast with adult data (45–47), demonstrating the necessity of translational studies specifically in children. Levels of mtDNA in our cohort were comparable to adult ARDS cohorts (6). It is possible that mtDNA is not as biologically relevant in this population, and that the degree of organ failure induced, if any, by mtDNA in pediatric ARDS does not impact mortality. As there are multiple mechanisms by which mtDNA is released into circulation (48), including cell death, activated immune cell release, or mitochondrial stress and pore formation, it is possible that children have different etiologies of mtDNA escape relative to adults. Specific studies comparing adult and pediatric modes of mtDNA release and mitochondrial resilience are warranted. Alternatively, it is possible that there are differences in monocyte phenotype between children and adults, specifically TLR9 expression. In critically ill adults, mtDNA was only associated with higher mortality in patients with elevated monocyte TLR9 expression (49).

Notably, not all studies of critically ill adults have confirmed an association between elevated mtDNA and mortality. A recent study of hospitalized adults with COVID-19 found that plasma nDNA, but not mtDNA, predicted mortality (50), consistent with our results. Similarly, in adults with trauma, plasma nDNA was associated with worse outcomes, whereas mtDNA did not predict clinical trajectory (51). Our results extend previous findings in this first report to our knowledge of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) (both nDNA and mtDNA) in pediatric ARDS by confirming the prognostic utility of nDNA.

Our group has previously demonstrated the prognostic utility of nucleosomes on day 0 of pediatric ARDS (52), which we have now confirmed over the first 7 days of ARDS. The strong correlation between nucleosomes and nDNA likely explains the prognostic utility of nDNA in this cohort. Unlike mtDNA, circulating nDNA is generally not considered a DAMP, although one prior study in COVID-19 suggested nDNA could contribute to inflammation via TLR9, similarly to mtDNA (50). Multiple mechanisms have been invoked for release of cfDNA (both nDNA and mtDNA) in critical illness, including apoptosis (53, 54), necrosis (53), necroptosis (55), and NETosis (neutrophil extracellular trap formation) (53, 56). Mechanisms of cell death were not investigated, and the contribution of NETosis, or any other specific form of cell death or cfDNA release, cannot be established. However, plasma nDNA methylomics can be leveraged to identify the cellular origins of cfDNA (57, 58).

Interestingly, the biomarker levels and trajectories associated with nonsurvival were similar when examining the entire cohort and when restricted to those exposed to corticosteroids. It is possible that the doses of corticosteroid used (previously reported in this cohort at median 1 mg/kg methylprednisolone equivalent for a median of 7 days; ref. 24) does not meaningfully affect biomarker levels or trajectories. Alternatively, as corticosteroids were used in patients with worse lung mechanics (Supplemental Table 3), it is possible that the inflammatory and tissue damage signature of severe ARDS overlapped with the signature that was also associated with mortality. However, the nonrandomized nature of this observational study precludes firm conclusions regarding the relationship between ARDS severity, corticosteroid use, biomarker levels, and eventual outcome.

Limitations. Our study has limitations. Patients were from a single center, and while clinical characteristics are similar to other cohorts (4, 59), generalizability cannot be assumed. The granular data collected from our center permitted controlling for variables known to affect biomarker levels and outcomes (Supplemental Figure 10), thereby providing a less biased estimate of the association between overall biomarker levels and trajectory over the first 7 days of ARDS with outcomes. We chose PaO 2 /FIO 2 , rather than oxygenation index, as the cohort was selected using Berlin eligibility criteria. The other confounders (age, ARDS etiology, immunocompromised status) were chosen for plausible association with outcome and biomarker levels, and because they represent premorbid confounders. By design, we did not adjust for severity of illness scores or organ failure, as these are quantified after PICU admission and ARDS onset (by definition or by practice), and would potentially be on the causal pathway linking biomarkers with outcome. Thus, as potential mediators, we did not adjust for these.

The sample size was modest, albeit reasonably large for pediatric ARDS, and the power to detect associations between biomarker levels and trajectories identified by regression are partly dependent on the relative rates of the outcomes (e.g., mortality). As further subdivisions risked underpowering our analyses, we did not perform any cross validations. We required an arterial blood gas for enrollment and may have missed patients with ARDS lacking a diagnostic PaO 2 . A study applying pediatric-specific definitions (60) using oxygenation index and less restrictive radiographic criteria would possibly have different conclusions. However, we chose to use the 2012 Berlin definition of ARDS (2), rather than the 2015 Pediatric Acute Lung Injury Consensus Conference (PALICC) definition (60), because the requirement for bilateral opacities in Berlin represented an established and more specific definition of ARDS. Accordingly, all but one patient in our cohort met PALICC criteria for pediatric ARDS.

Additionally, the use of peripheral blood, rather than the alveolar compartment, may have enriched for biomarker signatures of tissue injury and inflammation instead of lung injury. Using previously published methods (47), we report on 2 amplicons for mtDNA and a single amplicon for nDNA, yielding measurements of mtDNA that correlate with one another and measurements of nDNA that correlate with nucleosome levels, suggesting internal consistency and confidence in these results. Future studies using broader coverage of mtDNA and nDNA with additional amplicons or orthogonal methods may prove informative.

Finally, fewer patients were available on days 3 and 7 for biomarker analysis, leading to bias from informative dropout. The directionality of this potential bias is unpredictable, as early nonsurvivors and rapid improvers may have affected the association either upward or downward between a biomarker and outcome had there been available plasma on day 7. However, we are reassured that results did not change when considering only complete cases. Future studies are warranted to extend these findings in larger multicenter cohorts, with particular focus on changes in nDNA levels and tissue origins of circulating DAMPs over the time course of pediatric ARDS.

Conclusions. In a longitudinal comprehensive biomarker profiling study, pediatric ARDS survivors and nonsurvivors demonstrated distinct biomarker trajectories, with nonsurvivors showing elevations in inflammatory cytokines, tissue injury markers, and DAMPs. There was strong overlap between nonsurvivors and persistent MODS. Collectively, these findings suggest that DAMP signaling and ongoing endothelial and tissue damage appear to be the dominant pathology contributing to mortality and organ failure in pediatric ARDS. Consequently, exploring global endothelial dysregulation and DAMP release in ARDS may illuminate novel mechanisms and identify targetable pathways for this devastating syndrome.