Targeting arrhythmogenic macrophages: lessons learned from arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy

While Chelko et al. (10) present stimulating insights into ACM pathophysiology, it is crucial to reflect on these findings while considering limitations and future investigations. Pathogenic desmosomal variants have low, variable, and age-dependent penetrance (1–4). Thus, homozygous Dsg2mut/mut mice display a premature ACM phenotype with first signs of inflammation as early as two weeks of life. Although this ACM model may provide an exaggerated representation of human disease, the beneficial effects of NF-κB inhibition in such a severe phenotype are encouraging. In addition, despite the remarkable antifibrotic effects, the restoration of ejection fraction remained suboptimal. The exception applies to the inhibition of NF-κB signaling in Dsg2mut/mut/Ccr2–/– mice, suggesting that other potential mechanisms might contribute to changes in contractility. As acknowledged by the authors, other inflammatory cells may also participate in the pathogenesis of ACM. Therefore, the public access to the large transcriptional datasets at the cellular level granted by the authors may propel investigational directions beyond macrophages.

From an electrophysiological perspective, the precise mechanisms by which CCR2+ macrophages and other leukocytes alter the cardiac excitability remain to be elucidated. Paracrine signaling mediated by the secretion of proinflammatory cytokines is a likely explanation, as indicated in Chelko et al. (10). Leukocyte-released cytokines are recognized for their role in influencing the phenoconversion of cardiac fibroblasts into myofibroblasts, which, in turn, leads to conduction slowing and heterogeneity, favoring arrhythmogenic substrates. As the field continues to evolve, the crosstalk between leukocytes and cardiomyocytes, either by paracrine or electrotonic coupling, deserves more attention. In the context of ACM, cardiomyocyte injury and death are likely the primary triggers of local inflammation, which, in turn, can promote additional ectopic arrhythmic activity from surrounding myocytes. Proinflammatory cytokines prolong cardiomyocyte action potential duration by decreasing repolarizing potassium currents, and can favor alterations in other membrane-bound ion channels and intracellular calcium handling molecules. Future investigations are necessary to understand the multifaceted roles of leukocytes in ACM and other cardiac conditions that exhibit arrhythmogenic substrates.

Arrhythmogenic disease-causing genetic mutations are mostly expressed in cardiomyocytes, where myocyte-specific gene therapy has been tailored to correct the primary source of the disease. A series of independent studies have recently demonstrated promising outcomes using gene replacement therapy to overexpress PKP2 in preclinical models of ACM (16–18). The consolidation of these high expectations will be validated as three FDA-approved adeno-associated virus–mediated gene therapies for PKP2 advance into phase 1 clinical trials. Despite the translational potential of gene therapy in ACM, safety and durability remain common concerns (19). Thus, similar concerns and precautions should be considered for immune cell-targeted therapies. For instance, cases of cardiotoxicity and arrhythmias have been reported with immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. The research by Chelko et al. (10) sheds light on the future of ACM therapies: with continuous developments in gene- and immune-based therapies, it is conceivable that targeting inflammatory macrophages may further enhance the effectiveness of gene therapy for ACM or serve as an alternative for patients with gene therapy-refractory ACM.