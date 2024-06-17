Licit use of illicit drugs for treating depression: the pill and the process

MDMA. MDMA increases openness and prosocial behaviors, inducing feelings of trust and emotional connection in the user (12). These qualities naturally led to the idea that MDMA may enhance the effectiveness of behavioral therapy by creating a state of increased openness and trust, fortifying the alliance between therapist and patient (13, 14).

Because of these features and its effects on reducing fear, including evidence of enhanced fear extinction in laboratory animals (15–17), MDMA was proposed as a possible therapy aid for PTSD (18). Current treatment options for PTSD include psychotherapy as well as antidepressant and other forms of pharmacotherapy to treat specific symptoms (19, 20). A large proportion of patients, however, do not respond adequately to currently FDA-approved medications (18–20). Moreover, psychotherapy alone is ineffective for the treatment of PTSD in a substantial fraction of patients, and it is not uncommon for symptoms to persist for years or even decades (19).

Psychotherapy assisted with MDMA, however, may revolutionize treatment of PTSD. The first phase II pilot study showed promising results, with a substantial decrease in PTSD symptoms, as assessed using the gold-standard Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale (CAPS) up to the last measured time point, 2 months after dosing (21). This landmark study effectively set the blueprint for most other clinical trials using MDMA by establishing guidelines for the use of MDMA in combination with psychotherapy. These guidelines (22), inspired by early psychiatric work with MDMA and classical psychedelics (23), have been updated several times and are available via the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS; recently rebranded to Lykos Therapeutics). Briefly, patients receive two nondrug psychotherapy sessions with a team of two therapists in the weeks before the experimental sessions to both prepare them for the experience and to establish a relationship with the therapists. The experimental sessions were conducted in the presence of the therapy team. Participants reclined on a futon or sofa, were provided with optional eye shades, and listened to music. The psychotherapy provided was nondirective, and patients were encouraged to alternate between discussion and introspection. The duration of the session was determined by the duration of the drug experience. Several other nondrug therapy sessions, known as integration sessions, were conducted thereafter.

This model, of minimal nondirective psychological support during the drug experience preceded by preparatory sessions and followed by integration sessions, has been used in most clinical trials of MDMA so far. A pooled analysis of six clinical trials compared control doses (placebo or 25 mg or 40 mg MDMA) with active doses (75 mg, 100 mg, or 125 mg MDMA). Five of these six trials used the psychotherapy model outlined above (24). Results showed a significant improvement in symptoms of PTSD after two psychotherapy sessions combined with a high dose of MDMA and a further improvement after a third session for participants who were offered and opted to receive it. The control groups also show improved CAPS scores, though the magnitude of this improvement was smaller. Notably, these improvements were shown to last well beyond the drug sessions, with low CAPS scores up to 12 months later in one study (25) and a follow-up study showing an enduring effect for 75%–90% of participants up to 7 years after the sessions (26). The effectiveness and safety of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for PTSD has resulted in the approval of phase III clinical trials, the results of which were recently published (27, 28). These studies reported significantly reduced CAPS scores for participants receiving MDMA-assisted therapy compared with placebo with psychotherapy as well as increased incidences of loss of diagnosis and remission. Following these successful trials, MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (a clinical-stage company) announced the submission of a new drug application to the FDA for MDMA used in combination with psychological intervention.

Psilocybin. While MDMA was not used formally in therapeutic settings until the 1970s, the use of classical psychedelics in research settings dates back to the years between 1943 and 1970, i.e., between the discovery of the subjective effects of LSD and the passing of the Controlled Substances Act by the Congress of the United States (29, 30). Several clinical studies were conducted in this period suggesting that psychedelics could be very powerful as a therapeutic aid. In contrast to the later work with MDMA, the therapeutic approach used in this work is often not well described. Although these trials are not up to par with modern standards, encouraging results were commonly reported (29, 30). These early studies primarily employed LSD as the drug of choice, as it was more readily available than psilocybin. Modern day psychedelic research has instead mainly employed psilocybin, which has quickly become a candidate drug for the treatment of several psychiatric disorders, when used in combination with psychological intervention.

Clinical trials with psilocybin in the 20th century have largely focused on anxiety and depression. Improvements in symptoms have been reported in patients with life-threatening cancer (31–33), and an open-label trial of psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression showed a significant reduction in the severity of symptoms following psilocybin sessions (34). Recent trials have replicated these findings in larger patient samples and increased our understanding of the parameters that result in improvement of symptoms (35–38). First, the reduction in depression scores depends on the dose of psilocybin, with only high doses conferring therapeutic benefits (37). Second, the amelioration of symptoms is long-lasting, with effects maintained for several months and as long as one year after the psilocybin sessions (39). Finally, two psilocybin sessions, three weeks apart, improved depression scores over a six-week time period to a similar extent as daily repeated escitalopram, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) that is an established treatment for depression (40).

Psilocybin has also shown promise as a potential treatment for SUD and alcohol use disorders (AUD). This is once again in line with historical research with LSD, which was tested as a treatment for AUD in the mid-twentieth century (41). An initial pilot study with psilocybin showed encouraging results for patients with AUD (42). A later randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial showed a reduction in drinking and heavy drinking in the psilocybin group that was significantly greater than that in the placebo group (43). Another study examined the use of psilocybin in combination with psychotherapy for smoking cessation. With the caveat that this was a pilot study with a small number of participants and an open-label design, abstinence at 6 months and 12 months was maintained in 60% of participants, a percentage that is much higher than that achieved with current treatments (44, 45).

In the psilocybin trials for depression summarized above, the design used is relatively similar to the one pioneered in the MDMA-assisted treatment of PTSD. The support provided is nondirective, and participants are encouraged to focus on introspection. Interestingly, clinical trials studying psilocybin in the context of SUD have not followed this model, opting instead to use cognitive behavioral therapy during the psilocybin sessions (42–45). This may underscore the fact that the currently used standard for psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy has largely been adopted from the work done with MDMA research. It is interesting, however, that the subjective effects of these two drugs are substantially different. With MDMA, the prosocial effects provide a clear interpretive framework to explain why the therapeutic alliance is strengthened. Similarly, its reduction of fear responses logically leads to its use in treating PTSD, where accessing and reprocessing traumatic memories is the accepted mode of treatment. In contrast, no such clear or direct connection between psilocybin’s subjective effects and its apparent therapeutic benefits has been put forward.

Ketamine. Using ketamine to treat depression and symptoms of other (nonpsychotic) psychiatric illnesses was first reported in 1973 (46). Two physicians at the Pahlavi University in Shiraz used a low dose of ketamine in conjunction with psychotherapy, similar to the MDMA studies described above, in 100 patients who were hospitalized for a variety of psychiatric symptoms. They observed lasting reduction in mood- and anxiety-related symptoms in the majority of patients after six-month and one-year follow-ups.

This research did not get much attention, perhaps because at that time the preferred way of treating mood disorders was rapidly shifting away from psychotherapy to the use of antidepressant drugs. Coincidentally, the first report of the discovery of antidepressant drug fluoxetine (Prozac) was in 1974 (47). Fast forward to 2000, when a report showed that a single low dose of ketamine can attenuate symptoms of depression in treatment-resistant patients (48). This study was in only seven patients, and it lacked a placebo control, but it was remarkable nonetheless because it questioned the accepted assumption that antidepressants take several weeks to work. This limited study was followed by several large-scale and well-controlled studies in patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). These studies showed modest but significant effects of ketamine on symptoms of TRD (49). This was an exciting finding because while a majority of patients respond to first-line treatments for depression (i.e., SSRIs or serotonin and noradrenaline reuptake inhibitors), about 30% present with TRD. Subsequent studies (50, 51) using intranasal application of one of ketamine’s enantiomers, esketamine (Spravato), were promising enough to convince the FDA in United States and the European Commission to approve the use of ketamine for treatment of depression in 2019.

More recent clinical trials have shown a range of strong to weak to no significant effects in relieving symptoms of depression (49, 52, 53, 54). Unlike MDMA and psilocybin, ketamine is readily available. This has led to booming business with hundreds of clinics and spas that provide ketamine infusions to treat depression. There are concerns about its unregulated use with vulnerable individuals paying a lot of money for repeated ketamine infusions when, in fact, we have limited data on how repeated use of ketamine can influence the function of the human brain. The clinical long-term efficacy of ketamine appears to be highly variable (54). Moreover, repeated exposure to ketamine can lead to adverse and dangerous peripheral side effects, such as ulcerative cystitis and the so-called ketamine bladder syndrome (55). The need to repeatedly administer ketamine to maintain antidepressant effects, or its limited or lack of clinical efficacy in many individuals, is hardly mentioned in media stories about the drug.

Despite recent safety concerns and low effect size in published clinical trials, ketamine appears to have impressive antidepressant effects in some individuals with TRD. What explains the variability in its clinical efficacy? Clues can come from the original 1973 study that showed a sustained success rate when one or two low doses of ketamine were given to an in-patient population in conjunction with psychotherapy. This suggests that there may be a critical relationship between context and subjective drug experience and the therapeutic efficacy of ketamine. This is supported by recent reports that have shown a relationship between individuals’ subjective and emotional reactions to ketamine infusion and how well the symptoms of depression are treated, though this effect is not consistent across studies (56). Notably, data from patients receiving ketamine-assisted therapy shows benefits that may potentially outperform ketamine alone (57). The antidepressant effectiveness of ketamine may, therefore, be related to the emotional and affective state of individuals at the time that they were receiving the drug. These findings clearly need to be replicated and several ongoing clinical trials combining ketamine with psychotherapy in TRD are indeed ongoing. A recent study demonstrating that the antidepressant effects of ketamine administered under anesthesia correlated better with the assumption of having received ketamine (versus actually receiving ketamine) further supports the idea that context and setting — in this case expectancy — may contribute to ketamine’s therapeutic efficacy (58).