Spatial and functional targeting of intratumoral Tregs reverses CD8+ T cell exhaustion and promotes cancer immunotherapy

Treg-specific gp96 deletion results in tumor regression and prolonged survival without disturbing immune homeostasis. Tregs play a critical role in suppressing antitumor immunity, and targeting Tregs to enhance cancer immunotherapy holds great promise (13). We previously discovered that gp96 is critical for maintaining Treg homeostasis, as genetic deletion of Hsp90b1 in Tregs in nonobese diabetic (NOD) mice leads to rapid, fatal inflammatory disease (11). We found that gp96-deficient Tregs downregulated Foxp3 expression and ultimately converted to IFN-γ–producing “ex-Tregs” (11). To investigate the effect of Treg-specific gp96 deletion on tumor control in nonautoimmune-prone mice, we generated tamoxifen-inducible, Treg-specific gp96-KO mice (Foxp3eGFP-Cre-ERT2 Hsp90b1fl/fl) on a C57BL/6 background and challenged them with several syngeneic tumor models including MC38/colon (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI180080DS1); MB49/bladder (Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 1); and immune checkpoint blockade–resistant (ICB-resistant) B16-F10/melanoma (Figure 1D and Supplemental Table 1). Both WT (Foxp3eGFP-Cre-ERT2 Hsp90b1WT/WT) and gp96-KO mice were treated with 75 mg/kg tamoxifen for 10 days, which led to effective gp96 deletion in Tregs from KO mice for at least 20 days (Supplemental Figure 1). Following tamoxifen treatment (days –10 to 0), mice were implanted s.c. with tumor cells (day 0) and followed for tumor growth and overall survival. Tumors grew progressively in the WT mice but were rejected completely in the KO mice. The rejection of B16-F10 tumors in the KO mice was especially noteworthy because this model is notoriously poorly immunogenic. To evaluate the generation of immunologic memory, the KO mice were rechallenged with tumor cells on day 60 in the absence of tamoxifen treatment; these mice remained completely protected (Figure 1, B–D, and Supplemental Table 1). In both the primary tumor cell implantations and tumor cell rechallenge, all KO mice had prolonged survival (100%), whereas WT mice succumbed to the tumors (Figure 1, E–G).

Figure 1 Treg-specific gp96 deletion results in tumor regression and prolonged survival in mice. (A) Experimental schema for primary implantation and rechallenge of MC38 tumor cells in Foxp3eGFP-Cre-ERT2 Hsp90b1WT/WT (WT) and Foxp3eGFP-Cre-ERT2 Hsp90b1fl/fl (KO) mice. For primary implantation, WT or KO mice (8–10 weeks old; n = 9/group) received tamoxifen for 10 days (75 mg/kg, i.p.; days –10 to 0), followed by a single s.c. injection of MC38 tumor cells (2 × 106 cells/mouse; day 0) into their right flank. Tumor volumes were measured daily or every 2 days (length × width in mm) using a digital caliper, starting from day 5 after tumor cell implantation. For rechallenge, all tumor-regressed KO mice and age-matched tumor-naive WT mice were rechallenged s.c. on the opposite flank with 2 × 106 MC38 tumor cells 60 days after primary tumor cell implantation. Tumor growth was monitored as described. (B–D) Growth curves depict primary implantation and rechallenge with 2 × 106 MC38 (B), 1 × 106 MB49 (C), and 2.5 × 105 B16-F10 (D) tumor cells in WT and KO mice. MB49 and B16F10 tumors were implanted following the same scheme as that used for MC38 tumor cells. n = 6–10/group. (E–G) Survival curves following primary inoculation and rechallenge with MC38 (E), MB49 (F), and B16-F10 (G) tumor cells in WT and KO mice. Mice were euthanized when tumors reached more than 16 mm in diameter. n = 6–10/group. Results are representative of more than 3 independent experiments. Tumor growth curves were analyzed by repeated-measures, 2-way ANOVA (B–D); survival incidence analysis was performed by log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (E–G); ****P < 0.0001 (KO vs. WT).

Targeting Tregs for cancer immunotherapy confers the risk of eliciting systemic autoimmune diseases (14). Both humans and mice can develop various forms of autoimmune diseases upon genetic or pharmacologic inhibition of Tregs (4, 5, 15–17). Unexpectedly, we found that deletion of gp96 from Tregs in adult mice did not result in overt inflammation or autoimmune diseases for at least 3 months (Figure 2 and Supplemental Figure 2). We characterized the immune phenotype of effector T cells (Teffs) from the spleens (SPLs) and peripheral lymph nodes (pLNs) of these long-surviving mice (Figure 2, A–G). The total numbers of lymphocytes in both the SPL and pLNs were comparable between WT and KO mice (Figure 2B), however, their cellularity was distinct in the SPL. Upon gp96 deletion, splenic Tregs expanded, but the non–Treg T cell population dropped in both frequency and absolute number (Figure 2, C, D, and F). Hence, although the relative frequencies of activated CD44hiCD62LloCD4+Teffs and CD44hiCD62LloCD8+ T cells increased in the KO mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), the absolute numbers of both subsets remained the same (Figure 2, E and G). In addition, KO mice did not have abnormal levels of systemic cytokines such as IL-10, IL-6, and IFN-γ (Figure 2H). To rule out subclinical organ inflammation in KO mice, we sacrificed KO mice and performed necropsy; this demonstrated no obvious infiltration by neutrophils or lymphocytes in any of the organs examined (Figure 2I). The comparable body weights between WT and KO mice also indicated that Treg-specific gp96 deletion did not lead to the development of subclinical autoimmune diseases (Supplemental Figure 2C). Collectively, these data suggest that Treg-specific gp96 deletion in adult mice results in vigorous eradication of various tumors and extends survival without disturbing immune homeostasis, indicating that gp96 is a promising candidate for Treg-targeted therapy against cancers.

Figure 2 Treg-specific gp96 deletion preserves immune homeostasis in mice. Both WT and KO mice received a 10-day tamoxifen treatment (days –10 to 0). Ninety days later (D90), the mice were euthanized and specified tissues were collected for analysis. (A) Representative flow plots illustrate the distribution of CD3+ T cell subsets in murine SPLs and pLNs from both groups (n = 5/group), with values indicating the percentages of the specified subsets in total CD3+ T cells. (B–G) Absolute numbers of total lymphocytes (total LN cells) (B), CD4+Foxp3+ Tregs (C), CD4+Foxp3– Teffs (D), CD44hiCD62LloCD4+ Teffs (E), CD8+ T cells (F), and CD44hiCD62LloCD8+ T cells (G) in SPLs and pLNs from mice of both groups. (H) Serum levels of IL-6, IFN-γ, and IL-10 were measured on day 90 following tamoxifen administration (days –10 to 0) in WT and KO mice using ELISA. n = 6–9/group. CTRL, positive control. (I) Representative H&E-stained images of the indicated organs from WT and KO mice (day 90; n = 5–8/group). Scale bars: 100 μm. Results are representative of more than 3 independent experiments. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 (KO vs. WT). For statistical analyses, a 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test was performed (B–H).

The Gp96/LFA-1 axis is required for Treg infiltration into the TME. Next, we collected tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) from MC38 and MB49 cells grown in WT and KO mice to examine the underlying mechanism. Strikingly, we found very few Tregs in the MC38 or MB49 TME, even at very early stages following gp96 deletion (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3), suggesting that gp96 deletion limited either Treg survival or TME recruitment. We considered whether gp96-null Tregs retained the ability to migrate into the tumor but converted into so-called Foxp3– “ex-Tregs” in the TME. To evaluate this possibility, we crossed the Treg-specific gp96-KO mice with Ai14 reporter mice that express tdTomato following Cre recombination (R26STOP-tdTomato), generating mice that produce tdTomato-labeled gp96-KO Tregs upon tamoxifen treatment (R26STOP-tdTomato Foxp3eGFP-Cre-ERT2 Hsp90b1fl/fl, referred to herein as TdTomato-KO mice). Similar to gp96-KO mice, these TdTomato-KO mice, after a 10-day tamoxifen treatment, showed complete rejection of MC38 (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Table 2). However, we detected very few Foxp3–TdTomato+ or Foxp3+TdTomato+ Tregs in the MC38 TME (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D), suggesting that gp96-null Tregs did not become ex-Tregs, but lost their ability to migrate into the tumor. To confirm this possibility, we performed an adoptive T cell transfer and fate-mapping experiment. Tamoxifen was administrated for 10 days to TdTomato-WT (R26STOP-tdTomato Foxp3eGFP-Cre-ERT2 Hsp90b1WT/WT) and TdTomato-KO donor mice. Tregs were isolated from SPLs, preactivated, and adoptively transferred into MC38-bearing Rag2–/– recipient mice. On day 10, we found that TdTomato+ Treg frequencies in the SPL were comparable between the WT and KO groups, but tdTomato+ gp96-KO Tregs were significantly reduced in the TILs (Figure 3B). These findings suggest that gp96 is indispensable for Treg migration into the TME.

Figure 3 Gp96 regulates CD11a/CD18 (LFA-1) integrin expression in Tregs and facilitates their infiltration into the TME. (A) WT and KO mice (n = 5–8/group) were pretreated with tamoxifen (days –10 to 0) and s.c. implanted with MC38 tumors on day 0. TILs were harvested on days 7, 9, and 11. Representative flow cytometric plots and summary graphs show the percentages of CD4+Foxp3+ Tregs in specified tissues at these time points. (B) Rag2–/– recipient mice (n = 5/group) were implanted s.c. with 2 × 106 MC38 cells on day 0. TdTomato-expressing Tregs from SPLs of R26STOP-tdTomato Foxp3eGFP-Cre-ERT2 Hsp90b1WT/WT (TdTomato-WT) or R26STOP-tdTomato Foxp3eGFP-Cre-ERT2 Hsp90b1fl/fl (TdTomato-KO) donor mice were collected, preactivated, and transferred (2 × 106 cells/mouse; n = 5/group) into recipient mice on day 3. On day 10, SPLs and tumors were harvested for flow cytometry. Representative flow cytometric plots and summary graphs indicate the percentages of infiltrating TdTomato+Foxp3+ Tregs among CD45+ cells. (C–F) WT and KO mice (n = 3/group) received tamoxifen (days -10 to 0), and splenic Tregs’ integrin expression was assessed using flow cytometry at designated time points (D–8, day –8; D–7, day –7; D–6, day –6; D–4, day –4; D10, day 10). Representative flow cytometric plots (day 10) and summary graphs (time course) show frequencies of indicated surface integrins on splenic Foxp3+ Tregs in WT and KO mice. (G–I) Naive CD4+ T cells from SPLs of C57BL/6 mice were differentiated into iTregs under Treg-skewed conditions for 2 days (days –2 to 0) followed by CRISPR/Cas9 KO of indicated integrins on day 0; cells were cultured for 3 more days (days 0–3). MC38 tumor–bearing Rag2–/– mice (n = 3–6/group) received specific integrin-KO or nontargeting control iTregs on day 3 post-tumor implantation; SPLs and tumors were collected on day 10 for flow cytometry. Representative flow cytometric plots (G) and summary graph (H) show relative number of Foxp3+ Tregs (in CD45+ cells total). (I) Absolute numbers of Tregs in SPLs and TILs. Results represent 3 independent experiments. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 (KO vs. WT), by 2-tailed Student’s t test used for comparisons of different experimental groups (A–F) and 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test for multiple-comparison analyses (H and I).

gp96 is known for the folding and cell-surface expression of selected integrins including integrins αl, β2, α4, and αV (18). Since integrins facilitate immune cell adhesion and transmigration into tissues (19), as well as mediate Treg function in controlling colitis (20), we hypothesized that Treg TME migration is also controlled by integrins. Using flow cytometry, we profiled in WT and KO Tregs the expression of several paired integrins, including CD11a(αL)/CD18(β2), CD49d(α4)/CD29(β1), CD51(αv)/CD61(β3), and CD103(αe)/integrin β7. As expected, since CD29 is not a client of gp96, we saw no reduction of its expression on the cell surface of KO Tregs (Figure 3D). Other integrins, including CD11a, CD18, CD49d, CD51, CD61, CD103, and integrin β7, began to decrease by day –6 and were nearly absent on day –4 during tamoxifen treatment (Figure 3, C–F, and Supplemental Figure 5). Chemokine receptors such as CCR4 are involved in the trafficking and recruitment of Tregs (21, 22). However, we found that gp96-KO Tregs expressed similar levels of CCR7, CCR6, CCR2, CX3CR1, and CXCR5 and even higher levels of CCR4, CCR9, and CXCR3 (Supplemental Figure 6), suggesting that gp96 controls Treg migration primarily through integrins rather than chemokine receptors.

To determine which integrins play a role in modulating Treg TME infiltration, we next genetically deleted various integrins from in vitro–differentiated induced Tregs (iTregs) via CRISPR/Cas9, followed by adoptive transfer into Rag2–/– mice bearing MC38 tumors. We confirmed the efficiency of the deletion of integrins before transfer (>80%; Supplemental Figure 7). On day 10, we found that infiltration of Tregs into the TME was almost completely abolished after deletion of CD18/CD11a (also called LFA-1) (Figure 3, G–I). By comparison, Treg TME infiltration was either not significantly affected or substantially reduced by deleting other integrins, including CD51 (αV), CD103 (αE), CD29 (β1), CD61 (β3), or integrin β7. To confirm that LFA-1 is required for Treg TME infiltration, we performed an in vivo experiment using an anti–LFA-1–blocking Ab (Figure 4A). Following systemic LFA-1 blockade, we noted a significant decrease in intratumoral Tregs on day-9 and day-16 MC38 tumors (Figure 4, B–I). Furthermore, CD8+ T cells and NK cells were also decreased in frequency at both time points, whereas anti-LFA-1 treatment induced minimal change in the frequencies of CD4+ Teffs, macrophages, neutrophils, and B cells. Reduced CD8+ T cells and NK cells in the TME could have been due to inactivation and inhibited proliferation upon LFA-1 blockade (23–25). Taken together, we conclude that gp96 promoted Treg trafficking into the TME largely through LFA-1. Although LFA-1 expression was previously shown to mediate gut tolerance by Tregs (26), to our knowledge, our study is the first to demonstrate important roles of LFA-1 in mediating Treg infiltration into the tumors.

Figure 4 LFA-1 blockade prevents Treg infiltration into the TME. (A) Experimental scheme illustrates the process of LFA-1 blockade using anti–LFA-1 or IgG2a isotype-matched control Abs in C57BL/6 mice implanted with MC38 tumor cells. Anti–LFA-1 or isotype Abs were administered every 2 days starting from day 4 after MC38 tumor cell implantation on day 0; TIL analysis was conducted on day 9 (n = 7/group) and day 16 (n = 7/group). (B–D) Spectral flow cytometric analysis of CD45+ TILs from day-9 MC38 tumors treated with anti–LFA-1 or isotype Abs. LFA-1 blockade significantly reduced the frequency of cluster 1 (NK cells), cluster 2 (including CD3+CD4+Foxp3– non-Tregs and CD3+CD4+Foxp3+ Tregs), and cluster 12 (CD8+ T cells) (highlighted in blue). As a subset of CD4+ T cells, Tregs expressed high levels of Foxp3 and were located at the bottom of cluster 2. (C) UMAP visualization shows the distribution of the indicated markers. (D) edgeR analysis indicating CD45+ TILs clusters with significant changes to frequency following treatment with anti–LFA-1 (left) versus isotype Abs (right). (E) Representative flow cytometric plots and graph depict the percentages of Foxp3+ Tregs in CD45+ TILs from day-9 MC38 tumors. (F–H) Spectral flow cytometric analysis of CD45+ TILs from day-16 MC38 tumors treated with anti–LFA-1 or isotype Abs. Similar to results in B, cluster 2 (NK cells), cluster 3 (including CD3+CD4+Foxp3– non-Tregs and CD3+CD4+Foxp3+ Tregs), and cluster 4 (CD8+ T cells) exhibited reduced abundance following LFA-1 blockade (highlighted in blue). (F) FoxP3+ Tregs were localized at the bottom of cluster 3. (G) UMAP visualization shows the distribution of the indicated markers. (H) edgeR analysis indicating CD45+ TILs clusters with significant changes to frequency following anti–LFA-1 versus isotype Ab treatment. (I) Representative flow cytometric plots and graph depict the percentages of Foxp3+ Tregs in CD45+ TILs from day-16 MC38 tumors. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001 (anti–LFA-1 vs. isotype), by 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparisons of different experimental groups (E and I). FC, fold change.

To further understand the role of LFA-1 in mediating Treg trafficking into tumors in human cancers, we compared the transcriptional profiles of various α integrins in tumor-infiltrating and peripheral (PBMC) Tregs isolated via FACS from patients with breast cancer (Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] GSE89225) (27). We found that LFA-1 (encoded by ITGAL) exhibited the highest expression among all α integrins in tumor-infiltrating Tregs (Supplemental Figure 8A). Moreover, breast cancer–infiltrating Tregs showed markedly higher expression of ITGAL compared with peripheral Tregs from the same patient cohort (Supplemental Figure 8A). We also performed immune deconvolution analyses of bulk RNA-Seq data accessed from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) to assess the differential retention of diverse immune cell populations between tumors with low and high levels (bottom quartile versus upper quartile, respectively) of LFA-1 in multiple cancer types (28). We found that elevated LFA-1 expression levels significantly correlated with increased Treg infiltration in these cancers (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). However, minimal differences were observed in other immune cell subsets, such as NK cells, CD4+ Teffs, and myeloid subsets, based on LFA-1 expression (Supplemental Figure 8B). Furthermore, a negative association was found between high levels of LFA-1 and poorer survival in patients with solid cancers, including colorectal adenocarcinoma, uveal melanoma, lower grade glioma, or renal cell carcinoma (Supplemental Figure 8, D–G). Overall, our findings strongly support the notion that Tregs primarily rely on LFA-1 for their TME infiltration, thereby promoting immune evasion and contributing to poor clinical outcomes.

gp96 deletion prevents full activation of effector Tregs by suppressing the IL-2/p-STAT5 signaling pathway. We reported previously that gp96 is a critical mediator of Treg lineage stability (11, 12). Here, we performed RNA-Seq on splenic Tregs from KO and WT mice to assess gene expression profiles. Among all transcripts identified (n = 25,501), 610 were upregulated and 1,161 were downregulated in gp96-null Tregs (Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 3). Using gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) and Gene Ontology (GO) study of differentially expressed targets, we found that the T cell activation pathway was most significantly downregulated in gp96-KO versus WT Tregs (Figure 5, B and C). For example, transcripts such as Treml2, Il2ra, Sox4, Eomes, Cd83, Myb, and Cd86 were decreased in KO Tregs (Figure 5, A and B), suggesting that gp96 is required for Treg activation (29, 30), consistent with our previous work demonstrating that gp96 promotes optimal Ca2+ mobilization upon T cell receptor (TCR) engagement (31). We further analyzed the expression of Treg-related transcription factors, cell-surface markers, and intracellular markers (Figure 5D). Consistently, key Treg signature genes such as Il2ra, Bach2, Stat5, Lrrc32, and Tgfb1 were downregulated in gp96-KO Tregs (Figure 5D). Since IL-2 controls Treg suppression function, differentiation, and lineage stability (1–3), we hypothesized that suboptimal IL-2 signaling may contribute to defects of gp96-KO Tregs.

Figure 5 Gp96 deletion in Tregs reduces their CD25 expression but preserves their responsiveness to IL-2/p-STAT5 signaling activation. (A) Volcano plot depicting DEGs in splenic Tregs from KO versus WT mice after 10-day tamoxifen treatment (days –10 to 0; n = 4/group). The x axis indicates log2 fold change, and the y axis represents –log 10 (corrected P value). Gray dots (NA) indicate no significant difference; blue dots (down) indicate downregulated genes in KO Tregs (adjusted P < 0.05; Ilr2a highlighted); red dots (up) indicate upregulated genes (adjusted P < 0.05). (B) GSEA of T cell activation genes between gp96-KO and WT Tregs shows FDR q = 0.03 and NES = –1.45. (C) GO enrichment scatter plots show the top 20 enriched pathways for DEGs in WT vs. gp96-KO Tregs, with dot size representing gene counts and GeneRatio indicating DEG ratios. (D) Heatmap of relative expression of selected genes encoding transcription factors, surface markers, and intracellular molecules in Tregs from WT and KO mice. Red indicates a high expression level; blue indicates a low expression level. Expression of Ilr2a (highlighted in blue) was significantly downregulated in gp96-KO Tregs. (E) UMAP visualization of splenic Tregs from WT and KO mice (top; n = 6–7/group). Mice received either PBS or IL-2/JES6-1 complex at specific time points, concurrently with tamoxifen treatment (days –10 to 0). Cluster 5 (CD25hi Tregs) and cluster 9 (CD25lo Tregs) were enriched in gp96-KO Tregs (highlighted in red). (F) Heatmap shows marker expression levels by cluster, with clusters 5 and 9 highlighted. (G) edgeR analysis indicates clusters significantly altered in splenic Tregs from WT (right) versus KO (left) mice receiving PBS or IL/JES6-1. Clusters 5 and 9 are highlighted. (H) Representative flow cytometric plots and summary graphs depict Foxp3 and CD25 expression in splenic Tregs from WT and KO mice on day 0, as described in E. Numbers indicate the frequencies of CD25+ subset in Foxp3+ Tregs. (I) Representative flow cytometric plots and graph depicting the ex vivo levels of p-STAT5 in splenic Tregs from WT and KO mice (n = 4–5/group) on day 0, as described in E. Numbers indicate frequencies of the p-STAT5+ subset in Foxp3+ Tregs. Results represent 3 independent experiments. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s T3 multiple-comparison test (H and I).

IL-2, in complex with anti–IL-2 Ab JES6-1, activates IL-2/p-STAT5 signaling and increases CD25 and Foxp3 expression in Tregs (32); thus, we administered these complexes in tandem with a tamoxifen regimen to WT and gp96-KO mice. We observed that both CD25 and Foxp3 were decreased in gp96-KO Tregs (Figure 5, E–H). In particular, the CD25loFoxp3int subset (cluster 9) was markedly enriched in splenic Tregs of the KO mice, primarily due to the elevated proliferation of these cells (Supplemental Figure 9A). The expression of other activation markers such as CTLA4, CD69, and CD39 was also downregulated in gp96-KO Tregs (Figure 5, E–H, and Supplemental Figure 9, B–D). Ultimately, those KO Tregs had a reduced ability to suppress the proliferation of CD4+ Teffs and CD8+ T cells in vitro (Supplemental Figure 9, E and F). Of note, even though there was a concomitant reduction of ex vivo p-STAT5 levels in splenic KO Tregs, they remained responsive to high-dose IL-2 (Figure 5I). When treated with IL-2–JES6-1 complexes in vivo or rhIL-2 in vitro, gp96-KO Tregs exhibited enhanced STAT5 phosphorylation and regained high levels of Foxp3 and CD25 (cluster 5; Figure 5, E–I, and Supplemental Figure 10). The suboptimal IL-2 response by the gp96-KO Tregs was likely due to an integrin defect due to a known positive crosstalk between integrin signaling and IL-2 responsiveness (33, 34).

Given the reduced immunosuppressive function of gp96-KO Tregs, we sought to determine whether deletion of gp96 in Tregs has therapeutic benefit against preexisting tumors. To this end, we preestablished MC38 tumors to allow Treg infiltration into the TME, followed by conditional deletion of gp96 in Tregs (Supplemental Figure 11A). This maneuver indeed resulted in better tumor control without significantly affecting the number of Tregs in the TME (Supplemental Figure 11, B–F, and Supplemental Table 4), suggesting that targeting gp96 in Tregs may have therapeutic and translational potential.

Intratumoral Tregs enhance CD8+ TIL thymocyte selection-associated high mobility group box protein (TOX) expression and promote functional exhaustion. So far, we demonstrated that deleting gp96 from Tregs resulted in 2 major defects. First, gp96-null Tregs cannot migrate into the TME due to dysfunctional LFA-1 expression. Second, they cannot convert to effector Tregs, which is associated with suboptimal IL-2 signaling. Given this unique phenotype, our Treg-specific gp96 animal model presents an ideal loss-of-function approach to study the effect of intratumoral Tregs on antitumor CD8+ T cell immunity. Spectral flow cytometric analysis of CD45+ TILs in MC38 tumors revealed a striking and consistent increase in CD8+ TILs in KO mice, reaching over 40% of CD45+ TILs by day 14, which was over 4-fold more abundant than that seen in WT tumors (Figure 6, A and B). Additionally, CD8+ TILs showed increased activation during the MC38 progression in KO mice (Figure 6C). These CD8+ TILs were required for tumor control, as depletion of CD8+ T cells restored tumor growth (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Table 5). To explicitly evaluate the effect of Tregs and CD8+ T cells on tumor control, we performed an adoptive cell transfer experiment using Tcrbd–/– recipient mice (Figure 6F). Without CD8+ T cell cotransfer, MC38 tumor growth was comparable after receiving TdTomato+ WT Tregs alone (group 1), TdTomato+ KO Tregs alone (group 2), or no adoptive cell transfer (ACT) (group 3) (Figure 6G and Supplemental Table 5). Tumors in group 1 grew slightly more quickly than did those in group 4, which received both TdTomato+ WT Tregs and CD8+ T cells (group 4), without reaching statistical significance (Figure 6H and Supplemental Table 5). However, when TdTomato+ KO Tregs were cotransferred with WT CD8+ T cells (group 5), we observed significantly better tumor control compared with transfer of KO Tregs alone (group 2) (Figure 6I and Supplemental Table 5). These data suggest that tumor rejection by gp96 Treg–KO mice required CD8+ T cells.

Figure 6 Upon gp96 deletion, the absence of infiltrating Tregs promotes CD8+ TIL accumulation and activation, leading to repression of MC38 tumors. (A) Spectral flow cytometric analysis of CD45+ TILs collected from day-11 MC38 tumors (implanted at 2 × 106 cells on day 0) from WT and KO mice pretreated with tamoxifen (days –10 to 0; n = 6/group). Cluster 4 (CD8+ T cells; highlighted in red) expressing both CD3 and CD8 was significantly enriched in KO mice. Expression distribution of the indicated markers is shown in the bottom plots. (B) Representative flow cytometric plots (day 11) and summary graph (days 7, 9, 11, and 14) show the percentages of CD8+ T cells in CD45+ TILs from MC38 tumors from WT and KO mice (n = 5–8/group). (C) Representative flow cytometric plots (day 9) and summary graphs (days 7, 9, 11, and 14) show the frequencies of the CD44hiCD62Llo population within CD8+ TILs from MC38 tumors grown in WT and KO mice (n = 5–8/group). (D) Experimental schema depicts the administration of CD8-depleting Ab (anti-CD8a Ab) or matched isotype Ab treatment in MC38 tumor–bearing WT and KO mice (2 × 106 MC38 cells/mouse, s.c.; n = 6–7/group) that received tamoxifen before treatment (days –10 to 0). (E) Tumor growth curves of MC38 cells grown in WT and KO mice receiving anti-CD8a or isotype Ab treatment. (F) Experimental schema outlines the ACT of TdTomato+ WT or KO Tregs and/or CD8+ T cells into Tcrbd–/– mice (recipient) following MC38 tumor cell implantation (0.6 × 106 cells, s.c.). TdTomato+ WT or gp96-KO Tregs from SPLs of TdTomato+ WT and TdTomato+ KO donor mice were isolated, preactivated, and adoptively transferred into mice bearing day-2 MC38 tumors. In parallel, CD8+ T cells were isolated from dLNs of C57BL/6 mice bearing day-12 MC38 tumors, stimulated in vitro for 3 days, and transferred into recipient mice on day 4. (G–I) MC38 tumor growth curves among the indicated 5 groups of mice (n = 4–7/group). Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 (KO vs. WT), by 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparisons of different experimental groups where multiple comparisons were not performed (B and C) and repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA for analysis of tumor growth curves (E, H and I).

Next, we performed phenotypic profiling of CD8+ TILs from tumors grown in WT and KO mice (Figure 7, A and B). During the early phase of tumor growth (days 7–9), gp96 deletion induced a loss of Treg intratumoral infiltration and significantly augmented the activity of CD8+ TILs, as evidenced by increased CD44hiCD62lo, GZMB+Tcf-1–, ICOS+Tcf-1– effector cell populations and a Ki-67+ proliferating subset (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 12, A–F). During the later phase of tumor growth (days 11–14) (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 12, G–I), CD44hiCD62loTcf1–CD8+ TILs in WT mice gradually gained expression of immune checkpoint molecules (PD-1, Tim3, Lag3, Ctla4) and TOX, a master transcription factor responsible for reprograming CD8+ T cells into the exhausted state (35, 36). TOX is specifically increased in dysfunctional CD8+ T cells during tumor progression or chronic viral infection and is critical for controlling the expression of coinhibitory receptors during persistent TCR stimulation (37). In stark contrast, there was no TOX induction in the CD8+ TILs from KO mice (Figure 7C, upper panels, and Supplemental Figure 12, G–I). Importantly, we detected comparable expression levels of Lag3, PD-1, and Tim3 in CD44hiCD62loTcf1– CD8+ TILs between WT and KO mice at early time points (day 7), but CD8+ TILs from KO mice showed no further upregulation of expression over time (Figure 7C, lower panels, and Supplemental Figure 12, G–I). These findings strongly suggest that intratumoral Tregs in WT tumors promoted CD8+ TIL dysfunction by reinforcing TOX induction in TILs and that Teffs could fully differentiate in the absence of Tregs. Indeed, upon acute ex vivo TCR activation, CD8+ TILs from KO mice produced more than 3-fold higher levels of cytokines, including IFN-γ and TNF-α, compared with WT mice (Figure 7D). Taken together, we conclude that loss of the gp96/LFA-1 axis resulted in fewer TME-infiltrating Tregs, which boosted the effector activity of antitumor CD8+ TILs and prevented TOX-dependent CD8+ T cell exhaustion.

Figure 7 Upon gp96 deletion, the lack of infiltrating Tregs inhibits TOX-mediated CD8+ TIL exhaustion in MC38 tumors. (A) Spectral flow cytometric analysis of CD8+ TILs collected from day-14 MC38 tumors grown in WT and KO mice (n = 7/group). Cluster 11 (CD44hiCD62LloICOS+CD8+ Teffs; highlighted in red) increased in the KO group; clusters 8 and 19 (CD44hiCD62LloTcf1–TOX+PD-1+Lag3+Tim3+CD8+ subsets; highlighted in blue) decreased in the KO group. Expression distribution of the indicated markers is shown in the bottom plots. (B) Heatmap of marker expression by cluster. (C) Representative flow cytometric plots and summary graphs compare the percentages of the Tcf1–TOX+ and Tim3+Lag3+ population within CD44hiCD62LloCD8+ TILs from day-7, -9, -11, and -14 MC38 tumors grown in WT and KO mice pretreated with tamoxifen (days –10 to 0; n = 5–8/group). (D) Representative flow cytometric plots and summary graph indicating the percentages of IFN-γ+TNF-α+ CD8+ TILs from day-14 MC38 tumors grown in WT and KO mice (n = 6/group) after a 5-hour ex vivo TCR stimulation with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 Abs. Results are representative of more than 3 independent experiments. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001 (KO vs. WT), by 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparisons of different experimental groups (C and D).

To further confirm the effect of Tregs on TOX-associated CD8+ TIL exhaustion, we applied a Treg-specific depletion strategy using Foxp3DTR mice, in which administration of diphtheria toxin (DT) ablated all Tregs. The mice were inoculated with MC38 tumors on day 0 and treated with either DT or PBS at the indicated time points (Figure 8A). As expected, mice treated with DT had improved eradication of MC38 tumors (Figure 8B and Supplemental Table 6). Unlike Treg-specific deletion of gp96, the tumor eradication was not complete in this model, which could be due to differences in the experimental setting or perhaps to gaining some effector function by gp96-KO Tregs. Spectral flow cytometric analysis of day-17 MC38 CD8+ TILs revealed a substantial reduction in cluster 3 (CD44hiCD62LloTcf1–TOX+PD-1+Lag3+Tim3+CD8+ exhausted subset) in the DT-treated mice (Figure 8, C and D). Treg depletion by DT (Figure 8E) promoted CD8+ TIL activation, as evidenced by the increased frequency of the CD44hiCD62lo TIL subset (Figure 8F). Finally, Treg depletion inhibited CD8+ TIL expression of TOX and inhibitory receptors, including Lag3 and Tim3 (Figure 8, G and H), which highlights the crucial role of Tregs in fostering the development or maintenance of exhausted CD8+ TILs, consistent with our findings in gp96 Treg–KO models.

Figure 8 Depletion of Tregs attenuates TOX-mediated CD8+ TIL exhaustion in MC38 tumors from Foxp3DTR mice. (A) Experimental schema illustrates the process of DT or PBS treatment in Foxp3DTR mice (n = 7–8/group) implanted with MC38 tumor cells (day 0; 2 × 106 MC38 cells/mouse). (B) Tumor growth curves of MC38 tumor cells grown in Foxp3DTR mice receiving DT or PBS treatment. (C) Spectral flow cytometric analysis of CD8+ TILs collected from day-17 MC38 tumors grown in Foxp3DTR mice. Cluster 3 (CD44hiCD62LloTcf1–TOX+PD-1+Lag3+Tim3+CD8+ subset; highlighted in blue) decreased in the DT group. Expression distribution of the indicated markers is shown in the bottom plots. (A) Heatmap visualization of marker expression by cluster. (E–H) Representative flow cytometric plots and summary graph indicate the percentages of Foxp3+ Tregs (within CD4+ TILs) (E), the CD44hiCD62Llo population (within CD8+ TILs) (F), the Tcf1–TOX+ subset (within CD44hiCD62LloCD8+ TILs) (G), and Tim3+Lag3+ cells (within CD44hiCD62LloCD8+ TILs) (H) among groups. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001 (DT vs. PBS), by repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA for tumor growth curves (B) and 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparisons of different experimental groups (E–H).

To provide clinical context, we analyzed RNA-Seq data from TCGA database, including data on bladder, breast, colon, head and neck, kidney, lung, pancreatic, and skin cancer patient cohorts. We found a strong positive correlation between the Treg signature (FOXP3) and T cell exhaustion signatures (TOX, HAVCR2, PDCD1, TIGIT, LAG3, CTLA4, and CXCL13) in various treatment-naive human cancers (Supplemental Figure 13), indicating that elevated Treg numbers in the TME, probably promote CD8+ T cell exhaustion in human cancers.

Sequestration of IL-2 underlies the mechanisms of Tregs to promote TOX expression and CD8+ T cell exhaustion. Finally, we investigated the mechanism by which TOX is downregulated in CD8+ TILs following Treg-specific gp96 deletion. Tregs can sequester intratumoral IL-2 via high-affinity IL-2 receptors, including CD25, CD122, and CD132 (1, 19); this mechanism mediates much of the suppressive capacity of these Tregs against Teffs (38–41). Liu et al. demonstrated that IL-2 in the TME plays roles in both the activation of CD8+ T cells and the induction of CD8+ T cell exhaustion through the hydroxytryptophan/AhR (5-HTP/AhR) pathway (42). Beltra et al. demonstrated the role of the IL-2/STAT5 axis in epigenetic “rewiring” of exhausted CD8+ T cells toward a more functional state (43). However, to what extent Tregs consume or sequester intratumoral IL-2 and regulate TOX-dependent T cell dysfunction remains unknown. Therefore, we treated WT and KO tumor–bearing mice with IL-2–blocking Abs (clones S4B6-1 and JES6-1) (Figure 9A and Supplemental Figure 14A). In KO mice, we found that early IL-2 blockade (days 4–8) was sufficient to restore the expression of TOX and inhibitory receptors on CD8+ TILs from later-stage (day-11) MC38 tumors (Figure 9B). IL-2 blockade also attenuated CD8+ TIL activation, as determined by a reduction of the CD44hiCD62lo subset in both WT and gp96-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 14B). Interestingly, even treated with a high dose (120 μg) of IL-2–blocking Abs, KO mice lacking tumor-infiltrating Tregs displayed a relatively high frequency (~79%) of CD44hiCD62lo CD8+ TILs, comparable to that in WT mice without IL-2 blockade (Supplemental Figure 14B). This implies that, without Tregs, low levels of IL-2 in the TME can induce TOX expression in CD8+ TILs without hindering their activation. In contrast, in WT mice with abundant intratumoral Tregs, IL-2 blockade markedly inhibited CD8+ TIL activation and attenuated the expression of TOX and immune checkpoint molecules (Figure 9B and Supplemental Figure 14B), consistent with previous observations (42). These findings suggested that the induction of TOX and coinhibitory receptors in CD8+ TILs depended on both Tregs and suboptimal levels of IL-2. Unsurprisingly, when given a high dose (120 μg) of IL-2–blocking Abs, gp96-KO mice did not show rejection of MC38 growth (Figure 9C and Supplemental Table 7). Collectively, these findings underline a dynamic and nuanced role for Tregs and IL-2 signaling in regulating CD8+ TIL TOX expression. IL-2 depletion enriched an exhaustion-prone subset of CD8+ TILs (cluster 11), characterized by CD44hiTcf1–TOX+Tim3+Lag3+PD-1+TIGIT+CD8+ in MC38 tumor–bearing KO mice (Figure 9, D–G). Treatment of MC38 tumor–bearing mice with exogenous IL-2 and anti–IL-2 complex (clone S4B6-1), which is known to potently expand CD8+ T cells (32, 44, 45), significantly reduced TOXhi cluster 11 TILs (Supplemental Figure 14, C and E). The activated CD44hiCD62lo CD8+ TIL population was slightly decreased by IL-2 and S4B6-1 administration (Supplemental Figure 14B), consistent with progressive tumor growth (Supplemental Figure 14F and Supplemental Table 7). Collectively, we concluded that infiltrating Tregs controlled by the gp96/LFA-1 axis reinforced TOX expression and promoted CD8+ TIL exhaustion in part through competition for IL-2 in the TME.