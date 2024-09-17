Pericyte phenotype switching alleviates immunosuppression and sensitizes vascularized tumors to immunotherapy in preclinical models

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined male and female animals that were randomly assigned to experimental groups as well as male and female human specimens, and similar findings are reported for both sexes.

Cell lines. Murine C3H10T1/2 (10T1/2) cells were purchased from ATCC. RGS5-specific small hairpins (RGS5shRNA1 and 3) were generated using the following sequences: RGS5shRNA1, top: GATCCGCTATGGATTTGCCAGCTTCATTCAAGAGATGAAGCTGGCAAATCCATAGCTTTTTTACGCGTG, bottom: AATTCACGCGTAAAAAAGCTATGGATTTGCCAGCTTCATCTCTTGAATGAAGCTGGCAAATCCATAGCG; and RGS5shRNA3, top: GATCCGCGGAGAAGGCAAAGCAAATTTTCAAGAGAAATTTGCTTTGCCTTCTCCGCTTTTTTACGCGTG, bottom: AATTCACGCGTAAAAAAGCGGAGAAGGCAAAGCAAATTTCTCTTGAAAATTTGCTTTGCCTTCTCCGCG. These were then cloned into the lentiviral expression vector pLVX-shRNA2 (Clontech), which coexpresses the fluorescent protein ZsGreen1. Myc-tagged RGS5 (RGS5myc) was generated using the following primers: forward: ATTACTCGAGATGTGTAAGGGACTGGCAGCTCTG; reverse: GCCGGATCCTTACAGATCCTCTTCTGAGATGAGTTTTTGTTCCTTGATTAGCTCCTTATAAAATTC. RGS5myc was then cloned into the lentiviral expression vector pLVX-IRES-ZsGreen1 (Clontech). Lentiviral particles were generated using a HEK 293/17–based packaging system (ATCC). 10T1/2 parental cells were infected with lentiviruses and enriched for high GFP expression by FACS. B16-OVA cells are C57BL/6 murine B16 melanoma cells transfected with OVA (MO4) (30).

Cell-proliferation assay. To measure cell proliferation of 10T1/2 RGS5 transfectants, 2 × 103 cells/well were seeded in complete DMEM medium in a 96-well plate and cultured for 24 or 48 hours. Culture medium was replaced with fresh complete medium containing MTS solution (CellTiter 96 AQueous One Solution Cell Proliferation Assay, Promega) at a ratio of 20 μl MTS/100 μl medium. The plate was incubated for 3 hours in a humidified incubator at 5% CO 2 . The absorbance at 490 nm was recorded in a plate reader (LUMIstar Omega, BMG Labtech), and cell proliferation was analyzed with GraphPad Prism software (version 10.1.2).

Mouse models. All mice were kept in pathogen-free facilities at The University of Western Australia or the Harry Perkins Institute, with food and water provided ad libitum. RIP1-Tag5 mice express SV40 large T antigen under the control of the rat insulin promoter and were bred on a C3HeBFe (C3H) background as previously described (64). Rgs5-knockout mice (Rgs5KO) were generated by crossing RGS5LoxP mice (LoxP flanked first exon of the Rgs5 gene) with CreDeleter mice as published (9) and backcrossed on a C57BL/6 (C57BL/6JOzarc, Ozgene Pty. Ltd.) background. RGS5-overexpressing mice on a C57BL/6 background (RGS5hi) were generated by intercrossing RGS5CreERT2 (inducible Cre recombinase knockin into RGS5 locus, exon 2) and UbiCRGS5 (ubiquitin-driven RGS5 gene knockin into Rosa 26 locus) mice (see also Supplemental Figure 1B; both strains generated by Ozgene). PDX tumors were implanted into nonobese diabetic severe combined immunodeficiency IL2rg-knockout mice (NOD.Cg-PrkdcscidIl2rgtm1Wjl/SzJ, NSG, Ozgene).

Human specimen. Fresh human meningioma specimens were collected at the time of surgical resection, kept on ice in culture medium, and prepared for organ slice culture within 30 to 40 minutes after resection. Five specimens were collected from 4 female and 1 male patient. For the melanoma PDX model, a biopsy from a patient with in-transit metastatic melanoma was collected.

Immunotherapy. For tumor studies, RIP1-Tag5 mice were used (WT) or crossed with Rgs5-deficient mice (Rgs5KO) or UbiCRGS5 × RGS5CreERT2 double-transgenic mice treated with 5 daily injections of 20 mg/kg 4-hydroxytamoxifen (tamoxifen, Cayman) in corn oil (MilliporeSigma) at 24 to 25 weeks of age (Rgs5hi). Tumors were analyzed at 27 to 28 weeks. For melanoma induction, 1 × 106 B16-OVA cells were injected intradermally into the flanks or abdomens of mice (32). Congenic (CD45.1) H-2Kb–restricted, OVA-specific TCR transgenic T cells (OT-I) (33) were activated in vitro with 10 U/ml IL-2 (PeproTech) and 25 nM OVA peptide 257–264 (SIINFEKL, GenScript) for 3 days. For adoptive transfers, 0.5 to 2 × 106 activated OT-I T cells were injected i.v. into mice at indicated time points. For macrophage depletion, mice were injected with 250 μg antimouse CSF1R antibodies (Bio X Cell) at days 9, 10, and 12 following tumor cell inoculation. At end stage, mice were anesthetized followed by transcardiac perfusion with 2% formalin. Prior to sacrifice, some mice were i.v. injected with 50 μg FITC-labeled tomato lectin (Lycopersicon esculentum, Vector, circulated for 10 minutes), pimonidazole (60 mg/kg, circulated for 60 minutes, Hypoxyprobe-1 Kit, Hypoxyprobe Inc.), or 1 mg of 70 kD TRITC-labeled dextran (Invitrogen, 10 minutes circulation). B16-OVA tumor burden was assessed by measurement of length and width with a microcaliper and calculated using the following formula: (length × width2)/2. The ethical end point was reached when tumors measured 1,500 mm3.

Melanoma PDX tumor model. The melanoma PDX model was generated via serial transplantation of a patient biopsy into immunocompromised mice. Briefly, tumor tissue from patients or mice was dispersed into single cells, mixed 1:1 with Matrigel, and injected s.c. into the flanks of NSG mice. When tumors reached 500–1,500 mm3, they were serially transplanted into new recipient mice. PDX mice carrying tumors of 50–150 mm3 were treated with vehicle or 0.02 mg/kg trametinib by oral gavage (o.g.). Mice were treated 5 times per week for 2 weeks and sacrificed on day 3 after the last treatment. Tumors were fixed in formalin for histological analyses. To assess immune-cell infiltration, PDX mice carrying tumors of 50–100 mm3 were treated with vehicle or 0.02 mg/kg trametinib by o.g. for 5 consecutive days, followed by i.v. injection of 1 × 107 ex vivo–expanded autologous TILs. TILs were generated using a rapid expansion protocol as previously published (65). Briefly, patient-derived tumor pieces were cultured in high-dose human recombinant IL-2 media (PeproTech) for isolation of TILs. TILs were rapidly expanded in the presence of IL-2, anti-human CD3 antibodies (Miltenyi Biotec), and irradiated human PBMCs. Tumors were frozen in OCT medium and analyzed for the presence of human T cells by immunohistochemistry.

In vivo drug treatment. The following drugs, dosing, and application routes were used for in vivo treatments: BEZ235 (dactolisib, NSP-BEZ235, Selleck Chemicals, 5 or 10 mg/kg, o.g., in 10% MMP [methyl 3-([2,2-dimethylbutanoyl]thio)propanoate]/90% PEG 300), DAPT (GSI-IX, Selleck Chemicals, 5 or 10 mg/kg, o.g. in 5% DMSO/corn oil), fasudil hydrochloride (fasudil, LKT Laboratories, 30 mg/kg, i.p. 0.9% saline), trametinib (GSK1120212, Selleck Chemicals, 0.006 or 0.02 mg/kg [low dose], 1 and 2 mg/kg [high dose], o.g., in 5% DMSO and 95% PEG300). For VEGF-blocking studies, 15 mg/kg anti-VEGFR2 antibodies (DC101, Bio X Cell, in PBS) were injected i.p.

Western blot analysis. 10T1/2 RGS5 transfectants were incubated in complete DMEM medium or serum starved for 24 hours followed by stimulation. Cells were washed twice with PBS and lysed in RIPA buffer containing PMSF and protease and phosphatase inhibitor cocktails (MilliporeSigma). Protein concentration was quantified using the bicinchoninic acid (BCA) Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher). A total of 20 μg protein was separated on a 12% SDS-PAGE gel and transferred onto a PVDF membrane (MilliporeSigma). The membrane was incubated with blocking buffer (20 mM Tris, 150 mM NaCl, 0.1% Tween 20, 5% skim milk powder, pH 7.6) for 1 hour at room temperature, followed by incubation with primary antibodies in blocking buffer overnight at 4°C (primary antibodies, Supplemental Table 1). Membranes were incubated with HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies (secondary antibodies, Supplemental Table 2) and protein expression visualized with enhanced chemiluminescence solution (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and quantified using the ChemiDoc MP Imaging System (Bio-Rad, version 6.1).

IHC. Mice were perfused with 2% formalin, and tumors were isolated, post-fixed in formalin, and paraffin embedded or incubated in 10% sucrose (2 hours) followed by 30% sucrose overnight and frozen in OCT compound (Tissue Tek). Ice-cold acetone was used to fix 7 μm frozen sections before IHC. Paraffin sections were deparaffinized, rehydrated, and quenched in 3% H 2 O 2 in H 2 O, followed by antigen retrieval. Primary antibodies are listed in Supplemental Table 1. Primary antibodies were detected using the M.O.M. (Mouse on Mouse) Immunodetection Kit, fluorescein (Vector), streptavidin-conjugated (SA-conjugated) Alexa Fluor 594 (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and fluorescent-conjugated anti-IgG antibodies (secondary antibodies, Supplemental Table 2). DAPI was used in some tissues to visualize cell nuclei and quantify necrosis. Hypoxia was quantified in mice treated with pimonidazole using anti-pimonidazole antibodies (Hypoxyprobe Inc.). A Nikon Ti-E microscope and NIS software (Nikon, version 4.0) were used for image analysis. At least 3 mice or tumors were analyzed per treatment group; 5–15 images per tumor were analyzed. All material summarized in 1 graph was imaged with standardized threshold intensity. Positively stained features are expressed as percentage of marker expression compared with total tumor surface area in 1 image (surface area percentage). Vessel diameters were determined by dividing vessel area by its length (24), and 30–40 vessels/mouse were analyzed. Alternatively, colocalization was measured as fluorescence intensity ratio between red and green fluorescence channels or percentage overlay of red/green fluorescence.

Flow cytometry. To investigate cell-cycle progression in 10T1/2 RGS5 transfectants, cells were cultured in 10 cm petri dishes in DMEM complete medium for 3 days. Subsequently, cells were trypsinized, washed with PBS, and cell pellets fixed in ice-cold 70% ethanol for 2 hours at 4°C. The cells were then stained with propidium iodide (PI) solution (0.1% Triton X-100, 10 μg/ml PI, and 100 μg/ml DNase-free RNase A) for 30 minutes at room temperature and analyzed with the BD FACSAria II (BD Biosciences). Data were analyzed using FlowJo software (version 7.6.1). For intratumoral macrophage analysis, mice were left untreated or drug treated for 6 days starting on day 5 following B16-OVA tumor cell inoculation. Tumors were analyzed on day 12 or 13. For intratumoral analyses following adoptive OT-I T cell transfers, mice were drug treated from days 5–10 after tumor inoculation, followed by adoptive transfer on day 11 and FACS analysis on day 13 or 14. Tumors were harvested in FACS buffer (1% FBS in PBS) and digested in 2.5 ml/0.1 g tumor of 100 U/ml collagenase IV, 0.5 mg/ml DNase I (both Worthington Biochemical) in PBS. Erythrocytes were removed by 1-minute incubation in ACK lysis buffer (0.15 M NH 4 Cl, 10 mM KHCO 3 , 0.1 mM EDTA in PBS). Cell suspensions were stained with Zombie UV (BioLegend) for 15 minutes at room temperature for live cell detection, and 5 × 106 cells were blocked with Fc-block (CD16/CD32, clone 2.4G2, Bio X Cell) for 15 minutes on ice and subsequently stained for 30 minutes on ice in FACS buffer with appropriate cell-surface antibodies (see Supplemental Table 2). The True-Nuclear Transcription Factor Buffer Set (BioLegend) was used for all intracellular staining. After 2 washes in permeabilization buffer, cells were analyzed using the BD FACSAria II (BD Biosciences) and DIVA software (version 6.1.3) (BD Biosciences). For all samples, 50,000–500,000 live singlets were analyzed. To FACS sort tumor-associated macrophages, tumor tissue was digested as described above. Erythrocytes were removed with ACK lysis buffer. Dead cells were excluded with Zombie UV stain (BioLegend). Cells were blocked with Fc block (Bio X Cell), followed by antibody staining. CD45+Gr1–CD11b+F4/80+ macrophages were sorted into ice-cold RPMI 1640 (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) containing 10% FBS. After sorting, macrophages were lysed with QIAzol (QIAGEN) and mRNA extracted for quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis.

Quantitative PCR analysis. Tumors or cells were immediately snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen and RNA extracted using QIAzol (QIAGEN). cDNA was synthesized using VILO Superscript technology (Life Technologies). qPCR was performed using Rotor-Gene SYBR Green Master Mix (QIAGEN) and the Real Time PCR Detection System (QIAGEN). Each sample was run in duplicate qPCR reactions. Hypoxanthine-guanine phosphoribosyltransferase (HPRT) was used to calculate relative mRNA expression. The following primers were used: HPRT: forward primer (FP): ACACCTGCTAATTTTACTGGCAACA, reverse primer (RP): TGGAAAAGCCAAATACAAAGCCTA; MMP9: FP: GGACCCGAAGCGGACATTG, RP: GAAGGGATACCCGTCTCCGT; RGS5: FP: GCTTTGACTTGGCCCAGAAA, RP: CCTGACCAGATGACTACTTGATTAGCT; and VEGFA: FP: TGTACCTCCACCATGCCAAGT, RP: TGGAAGATGTCCACCAGGGT.

Single-cell sequencing. Tumors from 27-week-old RIP1-Tag5 mice were harvested and digested as previously described (24). Briefly, tumors were placed in FACS buffer (PBS, 1% FBS) on ice and minced using a scalpel. Tumors were digested under slow rotation in PBS containing 0.8 mg/ml dispase (Invitrogen), 0.2 mg/ml collagenase P (Roche), and 0.1 mg/ml DNAse I (Worthington Biochemical) at 37°C for 20 minutes. Digestion was stopped with FBS, and cells were resuspended in FACS buffer and viability assessed. Single-cell libraries were constructed from pooled tumors from 3 RIP1-Tag5 mice using 10x Chromium 3′, version 2, chemistry following the manufacturer’s protocol (10x Genomics). 10× Single-cell libraries were sequenced at the Australian Genome Research Facility on a S2 flow cell using a NovaSeq 6000 sequencer (Illumina). scRNA-Seq libraries were processed using Cell Ranger 2.1.1 with mm10-2.1.0 reference. Raw gene-barcode matrices from Cell Ranger output were used for downstream processing. Cells were distinguished from background noise using EmptyDrops (66). Outlier cells with a high ratio of number of detected unique molecular identifiers (UMIs) to genes (>3 median absolute deviations from median) were removed using Scater (67). Cells with fewer than 500 genes were excluded. Seurat, version 2, was used for sample integration and analysis (68).

Organ slice culture. Fresh meningioma specimens were collected and placed into ice-cold transfer medium (DMEM, Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Tumors were cut into cubes of approximately 1 × 1 × 1 cm3 dimensions. Tumor fragments were embedded in 4% low melting agarose in 1× PBS (NuSieve GTG, Lonza Bioscience) and placed on ice. Agarose-tumor cubes were submerged in ice-cold cutting media (140 mM NaCL, 5 mM KCL, 2 mM NaHCO 3 , 1 mM NaHPO 4 , 1.2 mM MgCL 2 , 1.5 mM CaCL 2 , 3 mM glucose, 10 mM HEPES pH 7.4) and cut into 300 μm thick slices using a Vibratome (Leica VT1200S, 2.8 mm amplitude, 0.6 mm/s speed). In a 24-well plate, each slice was placed centrally on top of a sponge (Ethicon, Spongostan, 1 cm3) presoaked in pericyte growth medium supplemented with 10% FCS and pericyte growth serum (all ScienCell Research Laboratories) with or without the addition of 50 mM trametinib. Sponge cultures were maintained in a 37°C incubator with 5% CO 2 for 3–5 days. Medium was changed daily starting from day 2. Agarose was removed prior to embedding tumor slices into OCT for snap freezing. IHC was performed as described. For vessel quantification, 4 to 7 fields of ×20 images per tissue section were analyzed.

Bioinformatic analyses. Data were analyzed from a study investigating the clinical outcomes of anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibition in metastatic melanoma patients (43). Clinical data were downloaded from Supplemental Table 1 of this study (https://github.com/vanallenlab/schadendorf-pd1/blob/master/data/Supplemental_Table_1_wAge.tsv, commit ID 536010a). RNA-Seq data were located under https://github.com/vanallenlab/schadendorf-pd1/blob/master/data/addData.zip, commit ID d9df562. Whole-transcriptome sequencing data from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissue specimens were aligned using STAR and quantified using RNA-Seq by expectation-maximization (RSEM) to yield gene-level expected counts. Count data were normalized using edgeR’s Trimmed Mean of M-values (version 3.40.2) (69). Data from a total of 114 patients were analyzed (n = 54 alive, n = 60 dead) for metastatic disease progression. A gene signature for contractile markers was generated from vascular markers identified in this study and our previous publication (24). The contractile gene signature was composed of the following genes: ACTG2, ACTA2, CNN1, CALD1, MYLK, MYH11, MYOCD, and CDH5. Overall survival was used as the primary prognosis endpoint. For survival analysis, GSVA R package (version 1.46.0) was used to calculate an enrichment score for the contractile gene signature using a Gaussian kernel function (suitable for continuous expression data) (70) comparing top and bottom quartiles of the melanoma dataset. Survival outcomes of high- and low-expression signatures were compared by log-rank tests and plotted as Kaplan-Meier curves using the Survminer R package (version 0.4.9).

Statistics. GraphPad Prism software (version 10.1.2) was used for statistical analyses. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Numbers (n) of mice or biological replica and P values are shown in figure legends. For comparison of groups, 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s testing (unless otherwise indicated) or 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t tests were used as indicated in figure legends. Tumor growth curves were analyzed using multiple unpaired t tests. Survival data were analyzed using log-rank (Mantel-Cox) tests. R, version 4.2.2, was used for bioinformatic analyses. P < 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval. All animal studies were approved by the University of Western Australia (ET0000455, ET0000492) or the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research (AE077, AE261) animal ethics committees. All human studies were approved by the Sir Charles Gairdner Group and St. John of God Health Care Human Research ethics committees, Western Australia, Australia (RGS0000000919). Written, informed patient consent was received prior to sample collections.

Data availability. Mouse tumor scRNA-Seq data have been deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE271508). Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. Other data generated in this study are available upon request.