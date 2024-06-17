Preexisting maternal immunity to AAV but not Cas9 impairs in utero gene editing in mice

Maternal anti-AAV IgG is efficiently transferred to the murine fetus before birth. We first assessed AAV immunity following maternal sensitization and the efficiency of maternal-fetal transmission of anti-AAV antibodies in murine pregnancy (Figure 1A). BALB/c female mice were inoculated with AAV9 twice, 1 week apart, in the quadriceps muscles of alternating hind limbs (“AAV9 directly sensitized dams”) to study the effects of priming of the entire maternal immune system toward AAV antigen. Directly sensitized dams were then mated with male ROSA26mTmG (mTmG)+/+ mice to generate pregnancies in directly sensitized dams. To study the isolated effect of maternal humoral immunity, serum was collected from non-pregnant AAV9 directly sensitized dams and adoptively transferred via tail vein injection into a separate cohort of pregnant BALB/c dams on gestational days 15, 16, and 17 (“AAV9 indirectly sensitized dams”). Unsensitized BALB/c dams and BALB/c dams directly sensitized to an alternative AAV serotype (AAV8) served as controls.

Figure 1 Preexisting maternal humoral immunity to AAV impairs fetal gene editing. (A) Experimental design. (B) Anti-AAV9 IgG binding antibody (BAb). BAb concentration was assessed by ELISA and compared among the groups using 1-way ANOVA. (C) Maternal-fetal transmission of anti-AAV9 antibodies. At delivery, serum was collected from dams and newborn fetuses, and the concentration of anti-AAV9 IgG and IgM was compared to generate a fetal/maternal ratio. (D) Comparison of maternal and fetal anti-AAV9 BAb and neutralizing antibody (NAb) titer. Notably, neonatal blood collection is prone to hemolysis, which interferes with luciferase-based assays such as NAb titration. (E) Fetal antibody concentration by group. Anti-AAV9 IgG BAb concentrations were assessed in the serum of uninjected offspring at birth and compared among the groups using 1-way ANOVA. (F) Anti-AAV9 IFN-γ enzyme-linked immunosorbent spot (ELISPOT). Spot-forming units (SFU) per million cells were compared for each AAV9 peptide library by 2-way ANOVA. (G) Ultraviolet stereomicroscopy and immunofluorescence microscopy. Livers of unsensitized offspring and AAV8 directly sensitized offspring showed numerous bright green (mG+) cells by ultraviolet stereomicroscopy and immunofluorescence microscopy, confirming successful gene editing. By contrast, livers of AA9 directly and indirectly sensitized offspring showed no mG+ cells, indicating impaired gene editing. (H) Quantification of fetal liver gene editing by flow cytometry. Shown is percent mG+mT–/(mG+mT– + mG–mT+) among live CD45–TER119–CD31–EpCAM–E-cadherin+ offspring hepatocytes. Mean liver editing was statistically equal among unsensitized offspring, AAV8 directly sensitized offspring, and AAV9 indirectly sensitized (serum diluted 1:100) offspring by 1-way ANOVA. Low-level editing was observed among AAV9 indirectly sensitized (1:10) offspring, and no editing was observed among AAV9 directly and indirectly sensitized (undiluted serum) offspring. (I) Fetal liver editing correlated with maternal anti-AAV9 IgG titer. Fetal gene editing was absent when maternal titer was greater than 1:25 and restored when it was less than 1:25. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

AAV9 directly sensitized dams demonstrated significantly elevated concentrations of anti-AAV9 IgG at 28 days after primary inoculation compared with unsensitized and AAV8 directly sensitized dams (Figure 1B), confirming successful induction of a targeted humoral immune response. When AAV9 directly sensitized dams were mated, anti-AAV9 IgG antibodies were efficiently transferred from pregnant dams to their respective mTmG+/– fetuses before birth, with anti-AAV9 concentrations in serum collected from offspring shortly after birth measuring approximately twice as high as those in their respective dams (i.e., fetal/maternal ratio of ~2) (Figure 1C). By contrast, anti-AAV9 IgM antibodies were detected in the dams but not detected in their offspring, demonstrating that vertical transmission of anti-AAV antibodies in mice is IgG selective. Anti-AAV9 IgG binding antibody (BAb) titers were higher in the offspring than in the dams by a factor of 2–4. Anti-AAV9 IgG neutralizing antibody (NAb) titers were higher in the offspring compared with the dams by a factor of 8–16 (Figure 1D).

Having confirmed the induction of anti-AAV antibodies by direct sensitization and characterized their transmission from dam to fetus in murine pregnancy, we next established a model of indirect AAV maternal sensitization and compared anti-AAV immunity following direct versus indirect maternal sensitization. Indirect maternal sensitization by means of serum adoptive transfer successfully transmitted anti-AAV9 IgG antibodies that were efficiently transferred to the fetus, resulting in comparable anti-AAV9 IgG concentrations among the offspring of AAV9 indirectly sensitized and AAV9 directly sensitized dams at birth (Figure 1E). By contrast, IFN-γ ELISPOT analysis demonstrated that maternal anti-AAV9 T cell immunity was present only in AAV9 directly sensitized dams (Figure 1F), confirming that T cells were not transmitted by adoptive transfer. Indirect sensitization therefore resulted in isolated humoral immunity transferred to the fetus.

Maternal anti-AAV IgG impairs fetal gene editing in a titer-dependent fashion. We next evaluated the effect of preexisting maternal immunity to AAV on the efficacy of IUGE in the mTmG fluorescent reporter model, in which red fluorescence (mT+) is expressed in all cells until deletion of a loxP-flanked cassette switches the fluorescence to green (mG+). Specifically, AAV9 carrying the SpCas9 transgene and a single-guide RNA (sgRNA) targeting the loxP sites (AAV9.SpCas9.sgloxP) was intravenously delivered to gestational day 16 mTmG+/– fetuses in AAV9 directly or indirectly sensitized dams. Gestational day 16 fetuses carried by unsensitized and AAV8 directly sensitized dams served as controls. Two weeks after in utero injection, the livers of unsensitized offspring and AAV8 directly sensitized offspring showed numerous mG+ cells by ultraviolet stereomicroscopy and immunofluorescence microscopy, confirming successful gene editing. By contrast, the livers of AAV9 directly sensitized and AAV9 indirectly sensitized offspring showed no mG+ cells (Figure 1G), suggesting that anti-AAV9 maternal humoral immunity was sufficient to prevent editing in fetal livers. In order to determine whether the effect of maternal anti-AAV antibodies on fetal gene editing was dose dependent, additional dams were indirectly sensitized to AAV9 with serially diluted (1:10 and 1:100) serum from AAV9 directly sensitized dams, and fetal liver gene editing was quantified by flow cytometry (Figure 1H). Liver editing was equivalent among unsensitized offspring (mean, 2.6%), AAV8 directly sensitized offspring (mean, 2.2%), and AAV9 indirectly sensitized (serum diluted 1:100) offspring (mean, 4.3%). Low-level editing (mean, 0.5%) was observed among AAV9 indirectly sensitized (serum diluted 1:10) offspring, and no editing was observed among AAV9 directly and indirectly sensitized (undiluted serum) offspring. Furthermore, the mean fetal liver editing of each litter was correlated with the anti-AAV9 IgG BAb titer of the respective dam (Figure 1I). Fetal gene editing was absent when maternal titer was greater than 1:25 and was restored when maternal titer was less than 1:25.

Maternal immune reexposure to AAV affects pregnancy outcomes. Maternal direct sensitization to AAV9 significantly increased fetal mortality after IUGE in comparison with unsensitized dams, indirectly sensitized dams, and saline-injected controls, with only 4 of 46 (8.7%) injected mTmG+/– fetuses surviving to birth following maternal direct sensitization (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI179848DS1). Stillbirth was the most common outcome for the individual fetus (Supplemental Figure 1B), and total litter loss was the most common outcome for the pregnancy (Supplemental Figure 1C). Maternal serum anti-AAV9 IgM and IgG levels increased after IUGE, consistent with exposure of the maternal immune system to AAV9 as a result of the fetal injections (Supplemental Figure 1D). No differences in maternal T cell frequency, including activated CD4+ or CD8+ T cells, in the maternal peripheral blood or draining lymph nodes were observed among the groups at 36 hours after IUGE (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). Additionally, preexisting maternal immunity to AAV9 did not result in increased trafficking of maternal T cells into the fetal blood or fetal liver following IUGE (Supplemental Figure 1G). However, directly sensitized dams did have elevated levels of the proinflammatory cytokines/chemokines IL-6 and CXCL1 at 36 and 96 hours after IUGE. Elevated levels of IL-6 at 36 hours after IUGE were similarly present in the fetuses of directly sensitized dams (Supplemental Figure 2A). Acute inflammation was observed at the basal plate (maternal-fetal interface) of the placenta in aborting and, to a lesser extent, viable fetuses in the AAV9 directly sensitized groups at 36 hours after IUGE, consistent with the cytokine profile (Supplemental Figure 2B). These findings suggested that the mechanism of the increased mortality among fetuses carried by AAV9 directly sensitized dams was reexposure of the primed maternal immune system to AAV9 antigen at the time of IUGE resulting in a systemic inflammatory response affecting the placenta.

Maternal-fetal transmission of humoral immunity but not T cell immunity to Cas9 endonuclease. Having demonstrated that preexisting maternal immunity to AAV impaired fetal gene editing in a titer-dependent fashion in the mTmG mouse model, we next evaluated preexisting maternal immunity to Cas9 endonuclease. Immunization of BALB/c females to Cas9 resulted in a Cas9-specific (SpCas9 vs. SaCas9) humoral immune response with elevated anti-SpCas9 IgG antibodies (Figure 2A) that, after mating to mTmG+/+ males, were transferred to their mTmG+/– fetuses before birth (Figure 2B). Cas9 immunization also resulted in a Cas9-specific T cell immune response among the dams confirmed by positive delayed-type hypersensitivity (DTH) reaction. Specifically, ears of SpCas9-sensitized BALB/c dams became swollen, erythematous, and indurated after injection with SpCas9 protein (Figure 2C) with histology confirming lymphocytic infiltration characteristic of T cell–mediated inflammation (Figure 2D). This effect was consistent within groups, resulting in significantly increased ear thickness only in response to challenge with the same Cas9 subtype to which the animal had been previously immunized (Figure 2E). In contrast to anti-Cas9 antibodies, anti-Cas9 T cell responses were not observed among the mTmG+/– offspring of SpCas9-sensitized dams. SpCas9-sensitized offspring exhibited negative DTH reactions, demonstrated by absent ear swelling/erythema/induration (Figure 2F), absent lymphocytic infiltration on histology (Figure 2G), and normal ear thickness (Figure 2H) after Cas9 subtype–specific intradermal challenge. The maternal-fetal transmission of T cell immunity, therefore, was inefficient compared with humoral immunity and insufficient to produce a detectable anti-Cas9 T cell response among offspring.

Figure 2 Maternal humoral immunity to Cas9 endonuclease is transferred to the fetus, while maternal T cell immunity to Cas9 endonuclease is not. (A) Anti-SpCas9 IgG BAb ELISA. Serum concentrations of anti-SpCas9 IgG BAb were compared among the groups 28 days after primary sensitization using 1-way ANOVA. (B) Maternal-fetal transmission of anti-SpCas9 IgG BAb. Shown are the absolute and relative concentrations of anti-SpCas9 IgG BAb among three SpCas9-sensitized dams and their respective newborn fetuses. The mean fetal/maternal ratio for each pregnancy was compared by 1-way ANOVA. (C) Anti-Cas9 delayed-type hypersensitivity (DTH) reaction gross histology. Shown are images of the bilateral ears 48 hours after intradermal injection with Cas9 protein. Red arrows point to erythema and swelling consistent with a positive DTH reaction. (D) Ear skin microscopic histology. Shown are cross-sectional H&E-stained slides of the ears 72 hours after intradermal injection imaged at ×10 original magnification with ×25 original magnification inset images. Green arrows point to infiltration with small blue lymphocytes and associated edema consistent with a positive DTH reaction. Scale bars: 200 μm. (E) Measurement of ear thickness. Ear thickness was measured using microcalipers at 24, 48, and 72 hours after injection and compared among the groups using 2-way ANOVA. Significantly increased thickness was observed in the ears of SpCas9-sensitized and SaCas9-sensitized dams injected with the same Cas9 subtype to which they had been sensitized. (F–H) Anti-Cas9 DTH reaction among offspring. Unsensitized, SpCas9-sensitized, and SaCas9-sensitized BALB/c dams were mated with mTmG+/+ males and allowed to deliver. Pups were fostered and tested at 6 weeks of age. Gross histology (F), microscopic histology (G), and change in ear thickness compared by 2-way ANOVA (H) all demonstrated a negative anti-Cas9 DTH reaction, showing that maternal T cell immunity was not efficiently transferred from dam to offspring. Scale bars: 200 μm. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Maternal Cas9 immunity does not impair fetal gene editing. Having characterized the vertical transmission of anti-Cas9 humoral and T cell responses in murine pregnancy, we next evaluated whether preexisting maternal immunity to Cas9 impaired the efficacy of IUGE in the mTmG fluorescent reporter model. AAV9.SpCas9.sgloxP was injected intravenously into gestational day 16 mTmG+/– fetuses carried by SpCas9 directly sensitized and unsensitized BALB/c dams. Fetal liver editing, fetal anti-SpCas9 IgG antibodies, T cell infiltration of the fetal liver, and fetal hepatocellular injury were assessed at 2 and 12 weeks after injection (Figure 3A). Numerous mG+ cells were visualized on stereomicroscopy within the livers of SpCas9-sensitized and unsensitized offspring at both the short- and the long-term time point (Figure 3B) consistent with successful and sustained liver gene editing. Quantification of editing by flow cytometry demonstrated equivalent editing at both time points with no loss of edited cells (Figure 3C). Anti-SpCas9 IgG was detected at elevated concentrations in offspring of SpCas9-sensitized dams consistent with vertical antibody transmission (Figure 3D). These antibody levels decreased to a low level by 12 weeks after injection, equivalent to offspring from unsensitized dams. Flow cytometry analysis demonstrated equivalent T cell frequency in the liver with no increase in the proportion of CD8+ T cells or the expression of CD154, a marker of T cell activation, in offspring of SpCas9-sensitized dams (Figure 3E). Maternal T cells were notably absent in the offspring livers (Figure 3E). No hepatocellular injury was observed on histologic examination of the liver (Figure 3F), and no increase in CD4+ or CD8+ T cells was detected in the livers of offspring of SpCas9-sensitized dams by IHC at either the 2-week or the 12-week time point. Consistent with this, serum transaminase levels were comparable between the groups (Figure 3G). Finally, survival to birth among fetuses of SpCas9-sensitized dams was comparable to that among offspring from unsensitized dams (58.8% vs. 42.5%, P = 0.16) and comparable to survival following PBS injection in fetuses (57.1%, P = 0.91). In aggregate, these data demonstrated that preexisting maternal humoral and T cell immunity to Cas9 endonuclease had no detrimental effects on either the efficacy or the safety of IUGE in fluorescent reporter mice.

Figure 3 Preexisting maternal immunity to Cas9 endonuclease does not impair fetal liver gene editing. (A) Experimental design. (B) Stereomicroscopy. Numerous mG+ cells were observed in the livers of unsensitized and SpCas9-sensitized offspring at both 2 and 12 weeks after injection. (C) Quantification of liver editing by flow cytometry. Shown is percent mG+mT–/(mG+mT– + mG–mT+) among live CD45–TER119–CD31–EpCAM–E-cadherin+ offspring hepatocytes compared by 2-tailed t test. Comparable editing was observed between the groups in the short and long term. (D) Anti-SpCas9 IgG BAbs. SpCas9-sensitized offspring demonstrated increased levels of anti-SpCas9 IgG BAbs on day of life 10 (2 weeks after injection) by 2-tailed t test, but these fell to levels comparable to those of unsensitized offspring by 12 weeks after injection. (E) T cell analysis. The prevalence of various T cell populations in the liver was assessed by flow cytometry and compared between groups by 2-tailed t test. No maternal T cells were detected in livers of SpCas9-sensitized offspring. Cytotoxic T cells were not present at increased frequency in livers of SpCas9-sensitized offspring, nor was a marker of activation (CD154) increased among them. (F) Liver histology and IHC. H&E slides were prepared and imaged at ×10 original magnification. Normal hepatocyte morphology without lymphocytic infiltration was observed in both groups in the short and long term. To assess for tissue-infiltrating T cells, IHC for CD4 and CD8 was performed and imaged at ×10 original magnification. Scant CD4+ helper T cells and CD8+ cytotoxic T cells were detected in equal frequency between the groups. Scale bars: 200 μm. (G) Serum transaminases. Serum aspartate transaminase (AST) and alanine transaminase (ALT) were measured 2 and 12 weeks after injection and compared between groups by 2-tailed t test. No elevation of AST or ALT was observed among SpCas9-sensitized offspring compared with unsensitized offspring, confirming the absence of hepatocellular injury. *P < 0.05.

We next repeated our experiment in unsensitized and SpCas9-sensitized mTmG+/– adult recipients (Supplemental Figure 3A) to confirm that our Cas9 immunization protocol and subsequent gene editing strategy would result in liver-specific inflammation and loss of editing in adult mice consistent with the published literature (14). Loss of editing at 12 weeks after injection was observed by stereomicroscopy (Supplemental Figure 3B) and flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 3C) among SpCas9-senstized mTmG+/– adults. This was preceded by increased prevalence of CD8+ T cells in the liver at 2 weeks after injection and associated with increased expression of the activation marker CD154 among CD8+ T cells in the liver at 12 weeks after injection (Supplemental Figure 3D). Consistent with the flow cytometry data, histologic examination of the livers demonstrated increased prevalence of predominantly CD8+ T cells in the liver at 2 weeks after injection (Supplemental Figure 3E). Serum liver function tests revealed concurrent transaminitis consistent with hepatocellular injury (Supplemental Figure 3F). These results reproduced the published finding that preexisting Cas9 immunity in adult mice induces a loss of edited cells due to a cytotoxic T cell response, and they confirmed that the absence of detrimental effects on IUGE by preexisting maternal immunity to Cas9 that we observed was not a false negative.

Maternal immunity to AAV but not Cas9 impairs therapeutic gene editing for an inherited metabolic liver disease. Having demonstrated the effects of preexisting maternal AAV and Cas9 immunity on low-level fetal editing in a fluorescent reporter model, we next evaluated whether the observed trends would persist in a mouse model of an inherited metabolic liver disease wherein edited cells have a survival advantage resulting in high-level editing. Fah–/– mice, a model of HT1, universally develop hepatitis, failure to thrive, and death in the absence of nitisinone (NTBC), a repurposed herbicide that blocks the activity of 4-hydroxyphenylpyruvate dioxygenase (HPD) in the tyrosine catabolic pathway (Figure 4A). Gestational day 16 Fah–/– fetuses carried by unsensitized, AAV9 indirectly sensitized, and SpCas9 directly sensitized Fah–/– dams were intravenously injected with an AAV9 containing the SpCas9 transgene and an Hpd-targeting sgRNA that results in the inactivation of the Hpd gene (AAV9.SpCas9.sgHPD). At 6 weeks of age, the injected offspring were taken off NTBC and were evaluated for survival, weight loss, liver injury (biochemical and histologic), and liver editing (Figure 4B). Uninjected offspring of unsensitized Fah–/– dams taken off NTBC served as disease controls, and uninjected offspring of unsensitized Fah–/– dams maintained on NTBC served as healthy controls.

Figure 4 Hereditary tyrosinemia can be cured by AAV9-delivered CRISPR/Cas9 in utero gene editing in the presence of maternal preexisting immunity to Cas9 but not AAV. (A) Tyrosine degradation pathway. We designed an sgRNA to induce indels in the Hpd gene, thereby replicating the effects of nitisinone (NTBC) through CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing. (B) Experimental design. (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curve. Injected offspring of unsensitized and SpCas9-sensitized dams demonstrated comparable survival off NTBC by log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test, while significantly decreased survival was observed among injected offspring of AAV9 indirectly sensitized dams. (D) Weight change from baseline. Transient weight loss was observed after NTBC withdrawal among injected offspring of unsensitized and SpCas9-sensitized dams with return to baseline after 10 days. Severe weight loss preceded death among injected offspring of AAV9 indirectly sensitized dams (similar to disease controls), and those few that did survive showed prolonged weight loss prior to eventual recovery. (E) Liver function testing. Hepatocellular injury was transient among injected offspring of unsensitized and SpCas9-sensitized dams. By contrast, injected offspring of AAV9 indirectly sensitized dams showed prolonged and, in most cases, unresolved hepatocellular injury and cholestatic liver failure. (F) Histology. Shown are H&E and IHC for HPD at ×10 original magnification. Characteristic signs of liver injury including hepatocyte ballooning (feathery) degeneration (blue arrows) were observed among injected offspring of AAV9 indirectly sensitized dams off NTBC. Loss of HPD expression by IHC was observed in a patchy pattern among injected offspring of unsensitized and SpCas9 directly sensitized dams. This was notably decreased among injected offspring of AAV9 indirectly sensitized dams. Scale bars: 200 μm. (G) Liver editing. Shown is the percentage insertions/deletions (indels) at the Hpd locus by next-generation sequencing compared by 1-way ANOVA. Significantly impaired editing was observed among AAV9 indirectly sensitized offspring but not SpCas9 directly sensitized offspring. ****P < 0.0001.

In utero injection of AAV9.SpCas9.Hpd resulted in 80% survival off NTBC among offspring of unsensitized Fah–/– dams (Figure 4C). Transient weight loss was observed in the first 4 days off NTBC with recovery to baseline by 10 days and continued weight gain above baseline thereafter (Figure 4D). This was associated with a transient elevation in liver enzymes and hyperbilirubinemia (Figure 4E) consistent with death of unedited hepatocytes with subsequent repopulation of the liver by edited cells. At terminal analysis, liver architecture was normal with decreased expression of HPD by IHC (Figure 4F). Next-generation sequencing of the Hpd locus confirmed high-level editing with a mean of 60% insertion and deletion of bases (indels) at the target site (Figure 4G).

Maternal AAV9 indirect sensitization significantly impaired therapeutic fetal gene editing, with only 12.5% of offspring surviving to the study endpoint (P < 0.001 for equality of survivor curves). Prolonged weight loss and liver injury were observed among all AAV9 indirectly sensitized offspring, including the 2 survivors. By contrast, offspring of SpCas9-sensitized dams demonstrated equivalent survival (87.5% vs. 80%, P = 0.68) and weight change off NTBC (P ≥ 0.32 at all time points) compared with injected offspring of unsensitized dams. Equivalent editing by IHC and next-generation sequencing was also observed. These data demonstrated that preexisting maternal humoral immunity to AAV is a persistent barrier to IUGE even in disease models in which edited cells have a marked survival advantage. Conversely, these data showed that preexisting maternal immunity to Cas9 endonuclease remains inconsequential to IUGE.

Anti-AAV IgG antibodies in human pregnancy; prevalence and efficiency of maternal-fetal transmission at different gestational ages. Having demonstrated that the effects of preexisting maternal immunity to AAV and Cas9 initially characterized in healthy reporter mice also applied to a model of an inherited metabolic liver disease, we next performed translational studies of preexisting maternal immunity to AAV in humans to determine the efficiency of vertical AAV antibody transmission to the fetus at different gestational ages. We collected serum samples from a total of 48 maternal-offspring dyads. Maternal peripheral blood and neonatal cord blood were collected from routine deliveries in 44 cases (91.7%), and maternal peripheral blood and fetal cord blood were collected from in utero blood transfusions (IUTs) in 4 cases (8.3%). Two (4.2%) pregnancies had twins. Samples were obtained from a broad range of gestational ages: 19 (39.6%) from 36–42 weeks, 19 (39.6%) from 30–36 weeks, and 10 (20.8%) from 24–30 weeks. Testing for anti-AAV8 and anti-AAV9 BAb and NAb was performed as described in Figure 5A with BAb titer ≥ 1:25 considered seropositive.

Figure 5 Maternal-fetal anti-AAV antibody transmission efficiency is determined by gestational age in human pregnancy. (A) Testing strategy. Maternal serum was first tested for anti-AAV8 and anti-AAV9 IgG BAbs. Titers of 1:25 or higher were considered seropositive and prompted additional testing of both mother and fetus. Titers lower than 1:25 were considered seronegative, and no further testing of either mother or fetus was performed. (B) Histogram of maternal BAb titers. Less than half of mothers screened positive for AAV8 and AAV9, with low-level immunity (<1:200) being most common among the seropositive cases. (C) Comparison of maternal and fetal BAb titers. Shown are the fetal titer (y axis) and maternal titer (x axis) for each dyad screening seropositive for anti-AAV IgG. Fetal titers were generally higher than maternal titers at 36–42 weeks gestation, equal to or below maternal titers at 30–36 weeks gestation, and far below maternal titers at 24–30 weeks gestation. (D) Comparison of maternal and fetal NAb titers. NAb followed a pattern similar to BAb. Note that hemolysis interferes with luciferase-based assays, resulting in falsely elevated titers. NAb data extracted from hemolyzed samples were therefore excluded. (E) Nonlinear regression analysis of fetal/maternal IgG BAb ratio by gestational age. Ratio values greater than 1 indicate efficient antibody transmission to the fetus, and values less than 1 indicate inefficient transmission to the fetus. (F) Projected fetal titer at 24 weeks. Using the results of the regression analysis demonstrating a fetal/maternal ratio of 0.25 at 24 weeks, fetal titer at 24 weeks gestation was projected for all seropositive mothers. For 12 of 20 (60%) mothers seropositive for AAV8 and 13 of 21 (62%) mothers seropositive for AAV9, the fetal titer at 24 weeks gestation was projected to be less than 1:25 and therefore clinically insignificant.

The overall maternal seropositivity rate was 41.7% for AAV8 and 43.8% for AAV9, with low-level immunity (BAb < 1:200) being most common among the seropositive cases (Figure 5B). One of 4 IUT cases was seropositive (BAb titer 1:400 for both AAV9 and AAV8), and for that case we were able to collect fetal blood twice, once at 25 weeks 3 days and once at 28 weeks 4 days. Both collections were included in the subsequent analysis of vertical transmission efficiency. Among seropositive cases, maternal and fetal BAb titers were compared (Figure 5C). Fetal titers were generally higher than maternal titers at 36–42 weeks gestation, equal to or below maternal titers at 30–36 weeks gestation, and far below maternal titers at 24–30 weeks gestation. A similar trend was observed among seropositive cases for anti-AAV8 and anti-AAV9 NAb titers (Figure 5D). In order to model the effect of gestational age on vertical antibody transmission more precisely, an exact fetal/maternal BAb ratio was calculated for each seropositive pregnancy, and regression analysis was performed (Figure 5E). This demonstrated a strong negative correlation between gestational age and the efficiency of maternal-fetal transmission (R2 = 0.62 for anti-AAV8 IgG and R2 = 0.77 for anti-AAV9 IgG), such that at 24 weeks gestation the fetal/maternal antibody ratio was only 0.25. Noting that the target gestational age for a first-in-human trial of IUGE is 18–24 weeks (the age at which fetal umbilical vein injection becomes technically feasible), we next used the predicted fetal/maternal ratio generated by our regression analysis and the known maternal titer to project the fetal titer at 24 weeks gestation for each seropositive pregnancy. In most seropositive cases (12 of 20 [60%] for AAV8 and 13 of 21 [62%] for AAV9), the projected fetal BAb titer fell below the seropositive cutoff of 1:25 (Figure 5F). Of the 48 total pregnancies analyzed, therefore, only 8 (16.7%) would have midgestation fetal titers ≥ 1:25 for AAV8 and only 8 (16.7%) would have midgestation fetal titers ≥ 1:25 for AAV9. Using the less conservative seropositive cutoff of >1:50 used in the onasemnogene abeparvovec trials (3), only 7 of 48 (14.6%) for AAV8 and 6 of 48 (12.5%) for AAV9 would be excluded for antibody levels above the threshold.