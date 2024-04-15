Polyomavirus-positive Merkel cell carcinoma: the beginning of the beginning

There are several important limitations in the interpretation of this clinical study (4). The controls included 40 healthy donors, but the patient cohort only contained two MCPyV-negative tumors. Given the ubiquitous nature of MCPyV in the wild, the positive predictive value and negative predictive value of MCPyV status in treatment-naive patients are unknown. Thus, T cell T-Ag status currently should not be used to deny patients with MCC the opportunity for an ICI immunotherapy tumor response.

Hansen et al. (4) leverages the power of bar-coded tetramers to portray ICI-induced immunogenicity as a predictor of clinical response. While the authors judiciously avoid describing this panel of in silico–predicted peptides (termed the “ligandome” for 33 HLA class I alleles) as “immunogenic,” the implication is that the peptides are processed, presented, and capable of inducing a tumor-reactive T cell response that is released upon ICI therapy. The caveat here is that the majority of in silico–predicted peptides may in fact be irrelevant and not immunogenic. Previous studies have shown that the overwhelming majority (more than 94%) of in silico–predicted epitopes, using even the best neural networks, are not processed or presented by self-MHC to cognate T cell receptors (TCRs) (5, 6). Identification of immunogenic epitopes is most accurately determined by mass-spectrometric (MS) analysis of peptides eluted from tumor surface from MHC, followed by empiric validation, and finally, by confirming that the MS-defined peptides elicit T cell recognition of the tumor. None of the peptides used in Hansen et al. (4) were MS defined or proven immunogenic by these criteria. However, that is not to exclude the possibility that several bona fide epitopes were present among these predicted epitopes, a prospect that was reinforced by the ability of in vitro–expanded pMHC-binding T cells to recognize HLA-matched tumor targets, the absence of HLA-mismatched or antigen-negative targets notwithstanding (4).

Therefore, it cannot be surmised that the T-Ag–specific T cell responses observed and correlated with clinical response represent the same T cell population mediating tumor elimination. ICI therapy may have also unmasked T cell responses to other MCC-associated antigenic epitopes or via antigen-spreading, non–T-Ag–specific tumor-eradicating T cells. Whether the T-Ag–specific T cell responses identified in this study were antitumorigenic on their own or merely a surrogate biomarker of T cell–mediated tumor killing does not diminish the value of discovering an association between T antigen–specific T cell response and PD-1–blockade response in MCC (4).

Application of tandem MS or other direct methodologies to refine the selection of immunogenic epitopes may enhance the predictive power of T-Ag–specific T cell responses (7, 8). Furthermore, identifying TCR clonotypes associated with such T-Ag–specific populations may lead to development of T-Ag–specific TCR signatures that would allow a more accessible means of characterizing the antigen-specific landscape and predicting clinical response to ICI therapy in patients with MCC, as has been seen in patients with other cancers (9).