Surviving without BRCA2: MLH1 gets R-looped in to curtail genomic instability

BRCA2’s ability to support homologous recombination (HR) was recently established as essential for genome stability and cell and organismal viability (6). In contrast, a separation-of-function mutation, which specifically disrupted DNA replication fork (RF) protection and gap suppression, had limited impact on genome stability. This finding led Sengodan and colleagues to initially ask whether MLH1 restored HR in Brca2KO/KO-r cells. However, cells lacked RAD51 foci and were highly sensitive to PARPi. The authors concluded that Brca2KO/KO-r cells were HR defective and that MLH1 supported viability via alternative mechanisms (4).

BRCA2-deficient cells are frequently defective in their ability to protect stalled DNA RFs from nuclease-mediated degradation (7). Surprisingly, Brca2KO/KO-r cells did not show RF degradation following hydroxyurea treatment. However, when MLH1 was silenced, DNA2-dependent fork degradation occurred, indicating that MLH1 was required to protect stalled RFs from DNA2-mediated degradation. In the setting of HR proficiency, the fork protection (FP) function of BRCA2 has limited impact on genome stability and cell viability (6). However, it is unclear whether RF protection effects cellular fitness when HR is defective. Whether the RF protection function of MLH1 affected the viability of BRCA2-null cells was not dissected and would be important to address in future work.

BRCA2 deficiency is known to result in an accumulation of R-loops, which in turn is a source of genomic instability (8). Using PCNA-S9.6 proximity ligation assay (PLA) foci to measure replication-associated R-loops, MLH1 silencing was found to increase foci in Brca2KO/KO-r cells. Interestingly, MLH1 degraded the RNA strand of the R-loop structure in in vitro nuclease assays, suggesting that it acts directly upon and resolves R-loops. Moreover, H2AX-S9.6 PLA foci increased when MLH1 was silenced. These data indicate that MLH1 likely resolved R-loops at RFs, and in the absence of MLH1, replication-transcription collisions devolved into DNA breaks. Importantly, the role of MLH1 in resolving R-loops was linked directly to its role in supporting the viability of BRCA2-null cells. Here, overexpression of Rnaseh1 reduced R-loops and rescued the reduction in cell viability in MLH1-silenced BRCA2-null cells. These results suggest that R-loop resolution is essential for the viability of BRCA2-null cells (Figure 1).