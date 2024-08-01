An attenuated lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus vector enhances tumor control in mice partly via IFN-I

Comparative analyses of antitumoral effects by replicating and non-replicating LCMV vectors. Because of their high immunogenicity, LCMV vectors have been explored as vaccine candidates for various diseases (8–10). In these prior studies, LCMV vectors have been genetically modified to include a foreign antigen to prime antigen-specific immune responses. In our study, however, we tested whether an LCMV vector that does not express any tumor antigen can confer “bystander” protection against tumor challenges in mice. We first challenged C57BL/6 mice with 106 B16 melanoma cells, and at day 5 after challenge, we treated tumor-bearing mice intratumorally with 2 × 105 focus-forming units of a replication-attenuated LCMV vector (r3LCMV) (Figure 1A). At day 4 after treatment, we harvested tumors and measured viral antigen by immunofluorescence. Viral antigen was highly colocalized with F4/80+ cells in mice treated with r3LCMV, suggesting that macrophages were preferentially infected with r3LCMV (Figure 1B). We also interrogated whether r3LCMV could replicate in B16 melanoma cells. To answer this question, we incubated B16 melanoma cells for 48 hours with r3LCMV vectors expressing a reporter green fluorescent protein (GFP) at a multiplicity of infection (MOI) of 0.1, and then we measured viral antigen by immunofluorescence. The r3LCMV vector was able to infect B16 melanoma cells in vitro, consistent with a prior study (11); for comparison, we included a non-replicating (rLCMV) vector, which was able to enter melanoma cells, but resulted in lower antigen levels (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI178945DS1).

Figure 1 r3LCMV replicates in B16 tumors and improves tumor control. (A) Experiment outline for evaluating whether r3LCMV improves tumor control. (B) Representative immunofluorescence staining in tumor sections at day 4 after treatment. We used an LCMV nucleoprotein-specific antibody (clone VL4) to label virus-infected cells in tumor sections. Scale bars: 200 μm. (C) Tumor control. (D) Representative FACS plots showing LCMV-specific CD8+ T cell responses at day 7 after treatment (gated on live CD8+ T cells). TILs, tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes. Mice were treated intratumorally with 2 × 105 focus-forming units (FFU) of r3LCMV, 5 days after subcutaneous tumor challenge. Before r3LCMV treatments, groups were distributed evenly according to tumor size. Data are pooled from 2 experiments (one experiment with n = 5 per group and another with n = 7 per group). Error bars represent SEM. Indicated P values were calculated by the Mann-Whitney test.

We also evaluated whether intratumoral treatment with r3LCMV improves tumor control. Interestingly, treatment of tumor-bearing mice with r3LCMV induced a significant improvement in tumor control (Figure 1C) associated with generation of virus-specific CD8+ T cell responses (Figure 1D). To determine whether the antitumoral effect of the LCMV vector was affected by the ability of the virus to replicate, we injected B16 melanoma–bearing mice with replicating or non-replicating LCMV vectors (both were attenuated relative to wild-type LCMV). We used the bisegmented rLCMV vector that can enter cells and express viral proteins but cannot induce a second round of infection because of a genetic absence of the glycoprotein (GP) gene, which encodes the viral protein that mediates viral entry. During the in vitro production of this bisegmented rLCMV vector, the GP is only provided in trans in the producer cells to allow entry of the vector into host cells, but progeny virions are unable to form infectious progeny virions owing to genetic lack of the GP. On the other hand, the r3LCMV vector expresses GP in cis, allowing it to undergo several replication cycles until it is eliminated by the host’s immune response, but it is still significantly attenuated and does not replicate to wild-type levels (12) (Supplemental Figure 1C). Interestingly, the replicating (r3LCMV) vector resulted in a superior antitumoral effect relative to the non-replicating (rLCMV) vector (Figure 2, A–D).

Figure 2 Comparing the antitumoral effects of replicating versus non-replicating viral vectors. (A–D) Effect of replicating (r3LCMV) versus non-replicating (rLCMV) vectors in the B16 melanoma model in C57BL/6 mice. (A) Experiment outline. The setup was similar to that in Figure 1 but comparing replicating versus non-replicating LCMV vectors. (B) Tumor control. (C) Survival. (D) Representative images of tumors at day 8 after treatment. (E and F) Effect of replicating versus non-replicating LCMV vectors in the colon adenocarcinoma model in C57BL/6 mice. (E) Experiment outline. (F) Tumor control. (G and H) Effect of replicating versus non-replicating LCMV vectors in the CT26 colon carcinoma model in BALB/c mice. (G) Experiment outline. (H) Tumor control. (I and J) Effect of replicating versus non-replicating VSV in the B16 melanoma model in C57BL/6 mice. (I) Tumor control. (J) Survival. (K and L) Effect of replicating YFV-17D vaccine in the B16 melanoma model in C57BL/6 mice. (K) Tumor control. (L) Survival. Mice were treated intratumorally with 2 × 105 FFU of the indicated viruses, 5 days after tumor challenge. LCMV data are pooled from 2 experiments per tumor model (n = 5–13 per group). VSV data are pooled from 2 experiments per tumor model (n = 3–7 per group). YFV-17D data are pooled from 2 experiments per tumor model (n = 4–5 per group). Error bars represent SEM. Indicated P values in the tumor volume plots were calculated by the Mann-Whitney test, or by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test when comparing more than 2 groups. Indicated P values in the survival plots were calculated by the log rank test.

Intratumoral r3LCMV therapy also induced potent antitumoral effects in other tumor models, such as the MC38 colon adenocarcinoma (Figure 2, E and F), and in mice with different genetic backgrounds (Figure 2, G and H), suggesting a generalizable antitumor effect independent of the major histocompatibility complex (MHC) haplotype. To a lesser extent, a replicating vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) and the replicating yellow fever virus (YFV-17D) vaccine also induced antitumoral effects (Figure 2, I–L), suggesting that replicating viral vectors exert superior antitumoral effects compared with non-replicating viral vectors. We also tested antitumoral effects on distal tumors, known as abscopal effects. To test this, we injected both flanks of the mice with B16 melanoma cells, followed by intratumoral r3LCMV injection in the right tumor only. Interestingly, r3LCMV also induced partial regression of the contralateral (left) tumor (Supplemental Figure 2), demonstrating the induction of abscopal effect. Further, we compared tumor control elicited by r3LCMV versus PD-L1 blockade (Supplemental Figure 3A). Treatment with r3LCMV alone resulted in significantly superior antitumoral control relative to PD-L1 blockade alone, and there was a pattern of improved survival in mice that received combined treatment, although the difference was not statistically significant (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C).

In addition, we observed that treatment of tumor-bearing mice with r3LCMV induced a significant reduction of systemic and tumor-draining lymph node Tregs after a week of treatment (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). Depletion of Tregs has been shown to improve tumor control (13), so we examined whether Treg depletion could synergize with r3LCMV treatment. We used FoxP3-DTR mice, which allow for depletion of Tregs upon diphtheria toxin administration (14). Our data show that Treg depletion combined with r3LCMV treatment resulted in more potent antitumoral control relative to Treg depletion alone (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E).

Role for antigen presentation, costimulation, and T cells. T cells are thought to be critical for the control of tumors, and their activation is dependent on MHC antigen presentation and costimulation. We first examined the role of antigen presentation by challenging mice with β 2 -microglobulin–KO (B2m–/–) B16 melanoma cells, which are unable to present antigen to CD8+ T cells (15). B2m–/– B16 tumor–bearing mice were then treated with PBS or r3LCMV, and tumor control was measured. Interestingly, B2m–/– B16 tumor–bearing mice treated with r3LCMV showed improved tumor control relative to control-treated mice, suggesting that antigen presentation via MHC was not completely required for the antitumoral effect (Figure 3, A–C).

Figure 3 r3LCMV exerts antitumoral effects independent of CD8+ T cells and B7/CD28 costimulation. (A–C) Effect of r3LCMV vectors in the B16-B2m–/– melanoma model. (A) Experiment outline for evaluating the role of MHC I. (B) Tumor control. (C) Survival. (D and E) Effect of LCMV vectors on tumor-specific CD8+ T cell responses. (D) Experiment outline for measuring tumor-specific CD8+ T cells in the tumor. (E) Tumor-specific CD8+ T cells at day 8 after treatment. (F and G) Upregulation of B7 costimulatory molecules by r3LCMV. (F) CD80 and CD86 costimulatory molecules on dendritic cells from tumor-draining lymph nodes. Dendritic cells were gated on live, CD3–, NK1.1–, Ly-6G–, CD19–, CD11b+, CD11c+ at day 4 after treatment. (G and H) Effect of B7 costimulation blockade, CD8+ T cell depletion, and CD4+ T cell depletion. B7.1/B7.2-blocking antibodies, CD8+ T cell–depleting antibodies, or CD4+ T cell–depleting antibodies were administered i.p. every 3 days (see Methods for dosing information). (G) Experiment outline for evaluating the role of T cells and costimulation. (H) Tumor control. (I–K) Effect of virus-specific CD8+ T cells. (I) Experiment outline for evaluating the role of virus-specific T cell activation. (J) Representative FACS plots showing P14 cell expansion in PBMCs at day 7 after treatment. (K) Tumor control. Data from A–C are pooled from 2 experiments (one experiment with n = 10 per group and another with n = 10 per group). Data from D and E are pooled from 2 experiments (one experiment with n = 9 per group and another with n = 9–12 per group). Data from F are from 1 representative experiment (n = 4 per group). Data from G and H are from 1 representative experiment (n = 6–7 per group). Data from I–K are from 1 representative experiment (n = 6–7 per group). Error bars represent SEM. Indicated P values in the tumor volume plots were calculated by the Mann-Whitney test, or by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test when comparing more than 2 groups. Indicated P values in the survival plot were calculated by the log rank test.

We then evaluated whether the r3LCMV treatment improves tumor-specific T cell responses, by challenging mice with B16 melanoma cells expressing ovalbumin (B16-OVA) and then measuring OVA-specific CD8+ T cell responses by KbSIINFEKL tetramer staining. The r3LCMV treatment did not improve tumor-specific (SIINFEKL-specific) CD8+ T cell responses (Figure 3, D and E). We then measured costimulatory molecule expression on dendritic cells (DCs) from tumor-draining lymph nodes following r3LCMV treatment, and we observed a significant increase in CD80 (B7.1) and CD86 (B7.2) molecule expression in mice that received r3LCMV treatment (Figure 3F), suggesting a role for B7 costimulation. However, blockade of B7.1 and B7.2 molecules did not abrogate the antitumoral effect of r3LCMV (Figure 3, G and H), suggesting that B7/CD28 costimulation was dispensable for the antitumoral effect of r3LCMV. We further examined the role of CD4+ T cell responses by depleting these cells using depleting antibodies. CD4+ T cell depletion did not impair the antitumoral effect of r3LCMV (Figure 3H).

Moreover, we performed CD8+ T cell depletion experiments to evaluate whether CD8+ T cells were mechanistically involved. CD8+ T cell depletion did not significantly impact the antitumoral effect of r3LCMV (Figure 3H). These findings did not necessarily indicate that T cells are dispensable for the antitumoral effect of r3LCMV, since treatment with T cell–depleting antibodies may not fully deplete all T cells in tissues. Thus, we used an adoptive CD8+ T cell transfer model to more rigorously measure the contribution of virus-specific CD8+ T cells in tumor control. We adoptively transferred TCR-transgenic CD8+ T cells recognizing the LCMV GP33-41 epitope (P14 cells) into recipient tumor-bearing OT-I mice, which contain only OVA-specific CD8+ T cells. This adoptive transfer model allowed us to examine the contribution of virus-specific CD8+ T cell activation in a “T cell–replete” environment. We used OT-I mice as recipients instead of Rag1–/– mice because transferring donor T cells into Rag1–/– mice would lead to rapid homeostatic proliferation of donor T cells (emptiness-induced proliferation) and other immune abnormalities caused by the absence of T cells and B cells (16). One day after P14 cell transfer, recipient mice were infected intratumorally with an LCMV variant lacking the GP33-41 epitope (LCMV ΔGP33) or a wild-type LCMV (Cl-13) to determine whether the activation of virus-specific CD8+ T cells potentiates tumor control (Figure 3I). Both LCMV strains replicate at comparable levels, and the only difference is a valine to alanine (V→A) escape mutation that destroys the GP33 epitope recognized by P14 cells (17). As expected, intratumoral treatment with the wild-type LCMV (but not the LCMV ΔGP33 variant) triggered robust P14 cell expansion in the tumor-bearing mice (Figure 3J). Interestingly, the mice that were infected with the wild-type LCMV (which showed robust P14 expansion) exhibited superior tumor control relative to the mice that were infected with the LCMV ΔGP33 variant (Figure 3K), suggesting that “bystander” activation of virus-specific CD8+ T cells can facilitate tumor control in a host devoid of tumor-specific T cell responses. Collectively, these data using transgenic P14 cells suggested that the bystander activation of virus-specific T cells could potentiate tumor control, without the need for tumor-specific T cells.

r3LCMV improves tumor control in the absence of adaptive immunity. To interrogate the role of adaptive immunity more rigorously, we challenged Rag1–/– mice with B16 tumor cells, followed by treatment with r3LCMV (Figure 4A). Rag1–/– mice are unable to generate mature T cells and B cells, leading to severe combined immunodeficiency. Interestingly, Rag1–/– mice also exhibited a significant improvement in tumor control after r3LCMV treatment, demonstrating that r3LCMV could also induce antitumoral effects in the absence of adaptive immunity (Figure 4, B and C). These data do not necessarily contradict our findings above using P14 cells. We reason that although virus-specific T cells can facilitate tumor control, they are not the only component of the immune response that is required for the antitumoral effect of r3LCMV. It is also important to mention that the surviving Rag1–/– mice that were treated with r3LCMV were unable to clear the vector owing to lack of T cells (Figure 4D), but they appeared normal and without any signs of disease. We also examined whether the antitumoral effect of r3LCMV was dependent on IFN-γ, also known as “adaptive interferon.” IFN-γ is expressed mostly by effector T cells, and this cytokine is important for tumor control (18). To examine the role of IFN-γ on tumor cells, we challenged C57BL/6 mice with B16 melanoma cells lacking the IFN-γ receptor (Ifngr1–/–). We then treated mice with PBS or r3LCMV to examine whether tumor control by r3LCMV therapy was dependent on tumor-intrinsic IFN-γ signaling. Importantly, tumor control by r3LCMV was not dependent on tumor-intrinsic IFN-γ signaling (Supplemental Figure 5), suggesting that tumor control by r3LCMV therapy was not dependent on tumor-intrinsic “adaptive” interferon signaling.

Figure 4 r3LCMV therapy improves tumor control in Rag1–/– mice. (A) Experiment outline. (B) Tumor control. (C) Survival. (D) Viral loads in tumors at day 21 after treatment. Viral loads were quantified by plaque assays on Vero cell monolayers. Data from B and C are pooled from 2 experiments (one experiment with n = 5 per group and another with n = 5–9 per group). Data from D are from the tumors of 7 Rag1–/– mice that were treated with r3LCMV and survived until day 21 (tumors of 10 wild-type mice that were treated with r3LCMV and survived until day 21 are included for comparison). Error bars represent SEM. Indicated P values were calculated by the Mann-Whitney test, or log rank test when comparing survival.

Single-cell RNA sequencing analyses reveal a role for type I interferons. We then performed gene expression analyses to understand the effects of r3LCMV on different cell subsets within the tumor microenvironment. We harvested tumors at day 4 after treatment, followed by single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-Seq) analyses. We observed differences in cell populations between the PBS- and r3LCMV-treated mice. Our single-cell gene expression data show that r3LCMV induced changes in cell frequencies within the tumor microenvironment, including a significant influx of natural killer (NK) cells and macrophages (Figure 5A). LCMV viral reads were detected in r3LCMV-treated mice, especially in dendritic cells, macrophages, and tumor cells themselves (which harbored the L and S RNA segments from LCMV) (Figure 5, A and B). These gene expression data also show that r3LCMV induced several IFN-induced genes (ISGs), including those coding for the master transcription factor Irf7 and transcripts for the antiviral proteins Ifi3 and Isg15 (Figure 5C). ISGs were significantly upregulated in immune cell subsets, but not in tumor cells when analyzed as a whole (when compounding uninfected and infected tumor cells) (Figure 5D). However, when we compared tumor cells containing viral transcripts with tumor cells lacking viral transcripts in the r3LCMV-treated mice, we observed significant upregulation of ISGs only in tumor cells containing viral transcripts (Figure 5E). These data suggested a possible role for IFN-I in the antitumoral control elicited by r3LCMV.

Figure 5 scRNA-Seq reveals enrichment of IFN-I responses by r3LCMV therapy. We performed gene expression analyses to understand the effects of r3LCMV on different cell subsets within the tumor microenvironment at day 4 after treatment. (A) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) plots showing cell distribution based on RNA expression. Each cell is colored by its inferred subset (based on the Immunological Genome Project [ImmGen] database). Cells harboring LCMV reads are indicated by a black dot. (B) Level of expression of LCMV L and S transcripts on different cell subsets from r3LCMV-treated mice. (C) Volcano plot showing the differential expression of genes in tumor cells harboring LCMV reads versus those without LCMV reads. The dashed line indicates P value adjusted for multiple testing of 0.05. ISGs are indicated in red. (D) Enrichment for ISGs in different cell subsets. (E) ISGs on tumor cells harboring LCMV or not harboring LCMV. This panel shows that tumor cells with LCMV reads express higher levels of ISGs relative to tumor cells without LCMV reads. For each box plot, the vertical line indicates the median, the box indicates the interquartile range, and the whiskers indicate 1.5 times the interquartile range. Approximately 80% of cells were CD45+ (after MACS purification). Each group represents pooled tumors from 5 different mice. Indicated P values were calculated by Wilcoxon’s test.

We then validated the gene expression data at the protein level. IFN-I and interferon-induced cytokines were highly upregulated in the serum of mice treated with r3LCMV (Figure 6A), consistent with other studies examining cytokine responses with other LCMV vectors (7, 12). IFN-I levels were higher after treatment with the replicating vector (r3LCMV) relative to the non-replicating vector (rLCMV). We also performed mechanistic validation of our scRNA-Seq data. In particular, we evaluated the mechanistic roles of IFN-I by treating tumor-bearing mice with an IFN-I receptor–blocking antagonist (αIFNAR1 antibody, clone MAR1-5A3), which has been used in prior studies to block the IFN-I pathway (12, 19–22). Blockade of the IFN-I pathway significantly blunted the antitumoral efficacy of r3LCMV therapy (Supplemental Figure 6), suggesting that IFN-I could play a role in the antitumoral effect.

Figure 6 Confirmatory mechanistic studies corroborate a role for IFN-I. (A) Cytokine responses at day 1 after treatment. Dotted lines represent naive levels. (B–D) Effect of r3LCMV vectors on B16-Ifnar1–/– melanoma. (B) Experiment outline for evaluating the role of tumor-intrinsic IFN-I. (C) Tumor control. (D) Survival. (E–G) Effect of r3LCMV vectors on Ifnar1–/– mice. (E) Experiment outline for evaluating the role of host-intrinsic IFN-I. (F) Tumor control. (G) Survival. (H–J) Effect of r3LCMV vectors on B16-Ifnar1–/– melanoma in Ifnar1–/– mice. (H) Experiment outline for evaluating the combined role of tumor-intrinsic and host-intrinsic IFN-I. (I) Tumor control. (J) Survival. Data from A are pooled from 3 experiments (one experiment with n = 5 per group, another with n = 5 per group, and another with n = 5–6 per group). Data from B–G are pooled from 2 experiments (one experiment with n = 8–9 per group, and another with n = 8–10 per group). Data from H–J are pooled from 2 experiments (n = 4–5 per group). Error bars represent SEM. Indicated P values were calculated by the Mann-Whitney test, or log rank test when comparing survival.

Next, we performed 3 series of experiments to determine the tumor-intrinsic versus host-intrinsic roles of IFN-I. In our first model, we challenged mice with B16 melanoma cells lacking IFNAR1 (B16-Ifnar1–/–) (Figure 6B). These mice lacking IFN-I signaling specifically on tumor cells exhibited potent antitumoral responses and improved survival after r3LCMV treatment, suggesting that tumor-intrinsic IFN-I was dispensable (Figure 6, C and D). In our second model, we challenged Ifnar1–/– mice with B16 melanoma cells. In this model, in which the host cells could not sense IFN-I, we observed that the antitumoral effect was modest and all mice succumbed within 4 weeks, suggesting that host-intrinsic IFN-I was important (Figure 6, E–G). In our third model, we challenged Ifnar1–/– mice with B16-Ifnar1–/– melanoma cells. In this third model, in which both the host and the tumor were unable to sense IFN-I, the antitumoral effect of r3LCMV was dampened and there was no significant improvement in survival following r3LCMV therapy (Figure 6, H–J). These data suggest that host-intrinsic IFN-I signaling is critical for the antitumoral effect of r3LCMV therapy.

r3LCMV treatment induces antitumoral effects without the need for NK cells, macrophages, or MyD88. Since the scRNA-Seq studies showed enrichment in NK cells and macrophages within the tumor upon r3LCMV treatment, we examined the contribution of these cells in tumor control. We first challenged mice with B16 melanoma tumors and then depleted NK cells continuously with an NK cell–depleting antibody to determine whether the antitumoral effect of r3LCMV is mediated by NK cells. Our results indicate that NK cell depletion did not abrogate tumor control by the r3LCMV treatment (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Similarly, continuous depletion of macrophages using clodronate liposomes did not abrogate tumor control after r3LCMV treatment (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). Altogether, the antitumoral effect of r3LCMV did not require NK cells and macrophages. In addition, we examined whether the antitumoral effects of r3LCMV were dependent on MyD88, an adaptor protein downstream of most Toll-like receptors (TLRs) that is considered to play a central role in innate immune responses. Interestingly, the r3LCMV therapy was still effective in tumor-bearing MyD88–/– mice, demonstrating that MyD88 was not required for the antitumoral effect (Figure 7).

Figure 7 r3LCMV therapy improves tumor control in MyD88–/– mice. (A) Experiment outline. The setup was similar to that in Figure 1, but using MyD88–/– mice instead of wild-type mice. (B) Tumor control. (C) Survival. Data are pooled from 2 experiments (n = 4–5 per group/experiment). Error bars represent SEM. Indicated P values were calculated by the Mann-Whitney test, or log rank test when comparing survival.

r3LCMV induces a long-lasting antitumoral state. Tumors can recur throughout the lifespan of the host. In our experiments, all control PBS-treated mice succumbed to the B16 melanoma challenge within weeks of tumor challenge, whereas a fraction of r3LCMV-treated mice typically survived. We interrogated whether mice that had cleared tumors (following r3LCMV therapy) developed immune memory to the tumor. Surviving mice that were previously treated with r3LCMV and that had cleared B16 tumors showed enhanced tumor control following a secondary tumor challenge, relative to control naive mice (Supplemental Figure 8), suggesting that r3LCMV induced a memory response to the tumor.

Until now, all of our r3LCMV treatments had been in tumor-bearing mice to examine its effect as a therapeutic regimen for cancer. But we also performed the “inverse” experiment by first treating mice with r3LCMV and then challenging them with B16 tumors several weeks after (Figure 8A). Treatment of non-tumor-bearing mice with r3LCMV induced proinflammatory cytokines in serum, including IFN-I (Figure 8B). When challenged 3 weeks later with B16 melanoma, these r3LCMV-immune mice exhibited improved tumor control relative to r3LCMV-naive mice (Figure 8C). Since LCMV does not share any epitopes with the B16 melanoma, this observation suggested induction of trained immunity. Trained immunity is a poorly understood process by which prior infections can trigger epigenetic changes in the innate immune system, resulting in antigen-nonspecific immune protection against unrelated antigens (23). Prior studies have suggested a role for IFN-I in promoting trained immunity (24, 25), motivating us to examine its role. We first treated naive mice with r3LCMV, and after 3 weeks, we treated these mice with control antibodies or IFNAR1-blocking antibodies, followed by B16 tumor challenge (Figure 8D). Interestingly, tumor control and survival in r3LCMV-immune mice were severely impaired when the IFN-I pathway was blocked, demonstrating a role for IFN-I (Figure 8, E and F). Overall, we demonstrate that r3LCMV vectors potentiate tumor control when they are administered after or before tumor challenges, suggesting not only therapeutic but also preventive antitumoral effects.