Renal cell carcinoma histologic subtypes exhibit distinct transcriptional profiles

Study cohort and patient characteristics. The study cohort comprised a total of 657 patient samples, including both ccRCC (n = 508) and nccRCC (n = 149) histologic subtypes (Table 1 and Figure 1). Sarcomatoid and/or rhabdoid features were present in 9.4% of the overall cohort, with a significantly higher frequency in patients with nccRCC (14.1% vs. 8.1% ccRCC, P = 0.03), specifically in chromophobe (20.0% vs. 8.1%, P = 0.03) and mixed subtypes (23.5% vs. 8.1%; P < 0.01). Papillary RCC tumors were associated with an increased median age at the time of biopsy compared with ccRCC tumors, while medullary RCC was associated with a younger median age. MiT translocation RCC was more frequent among women (87.5% vs. 30.1% ccRCC; P < 0.01). Distributions of age, sex, and tissue specimen source (n = 337 collected from primary site, and n = 322 from metastatic site) were similar between ccRCC and nccRCC subtypes.

Figure 1 Consort diagram of study inclusion process.

Table 1 Study cohort characteristics by RCC histological subtype

Transcriptional characterization and stratification of samples from patients with RCC into molecular subgroups. Prior studies of RCC have described molecular subgroups with gene expression signatures that reflect activation of key molecular pathways, including T effector (comprising CD274, CD8A, EOMES, IFNG, and PRF1) and angiogenic (comprising ANGPTL4, CD34, ESM1, KDR, KDR, PECAM1, and VEGFA) gene sets, and these subgroups were further associated with differential outcomes to therapy (17, 20). We performed gene expression profiling of 10 signatures in a cohort of real-world RCC tumor samples and characterized signature scores by histologic subtype (Figure 2).

Figure 2 RCC subtypes exhibit distinct gene expression profiles. (A) Differential expression of 10 gene sets representing key molecular pathways by RCC subtype. (B) Radial plots of the median gene signature expression level by RCC subtype. Mann-Whitney U test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 when compared with ccRCC.

Angiogenesis signature scores were significantly higher in ccRCC compared with all nccRCC subtypes (mean Z score, 0.37 vs. –0.99; P < 0.001), and the highest median expression of complement cascade (mean Z score, 0.13 vs. –0.44; P < 0.001) and T effector signature scores (mean Z score, 0.08 vs. –0.27; P < 0.001) was observed in ccRCC (Figure 2). Chromophobe RCC had increased fatty acid oxidation (FAO)/AMPK signaling scores (mean Z score, 0.38 vs. –0.02 in ccRCC; P < 0.05). Stromal scores were increased in medullary RCC (mean Z score, 0.74 vs. 0.11 in ccRCC; P < 0.05), with decreased scores observed for multiple signatures in both subtypes. MiT translocation RCC had increased angiogenesis with decreased complement cascade (mean Z score, –0.60 vs. 0.13 in ccRCC; P < 0.05) and stromal scores (mean Z score, –0.51 vs. 0.11 in ccRCC; P < 0.05). Cell cycle (mean Z score, 0.78 vs. –0.03 in ccRCC; P < 0.05) and fatty acid synthesis (FAS)/pentose phosphate scores (mean Z score, 0.97 vs. –0.14 in ccRCC; P < 0.001) were significantly increased in collecting duct carcinoma. Papillary and mixed tumors had increased FAS/pentose phosphate scores (mean Z score, 0.72 and 0.48, respectively; P < 0.001 each; Supplemental Figure 3).

We next examined gene expression signatures for associations with patient demographic features (Supplemental Figure 1). Compared with younger patients, older patients were associated with decreased myeloid inflammation (mean Z score, –0.15 vs. 0.01; P < 0.05) and stromal expression scores (mean Z score, –0.13. vs. 0.21; P < 0.001). RCC samples from female patients had increased angiogenesis (mean Z score, 0.24 vs. 0.05; P < 0.001), FAO/AMPK signaling (mean Z score, 0.23 vs. –0.02; P < 0.001), and FAS/pentose phosphate scores (mean Z score, 0.15 vs. –0.01; P < 0.05), while complement cascade (mean Z score, –0.09 vs. 0.03; P < 0.05) and Ω-oxidation scores (mean Z score, –0.13 vs. –0.05; P < 0.05) were decreased compared with those of male patients. Additionally, metastatic samples had higher cell cycle (mean Z score, 0.19 vs. –0.20; P < 0.001), FAS/pentose phosphate (mean Z score, 0.15 vs. –0.07; P < 0.01), stroma (mean Z score, 0.37 vs. –0.24; P < 0.001), myeloid inflammation (mean Z score, 0.03 vs. –0.20; P < 0.001), and complement cascade scores (mean Z score, 0.05 vs. –0.07; P < 0.001) compared with specimens collected from the kidney.

Genomic alterations are differentially associated with molecular subgroups across RCC histologies. The most common alteration among ccRCC was VHL (78%, n = 396), which was associated with lower FAS/pentose phosphate signature scores (mean Z score difference, –0.15 compared with VHL wild-type tumors; P < 0.05) (Figure 3A). Other commonly mutated genes among ccRCC included PBRM1 (47.7%, n = 240), which associated with high angiogenesis scores (mean Z score difference, 0.20; P < 0.01) and low FAS/pentose phosphate scores (mean Z score difference, –0.19; P < 0.05); SETD2 (23.6%, n = 116), which associated with cell cycle (mean Z score difference, 0.41; P < 0.001); FAS/pentose phosphate (mean Z score difference, 0.26; P < 0.05) and myeloid inflammation scores (mean Z score difference, 0.24; P < 0.01); and KDM5C (16.7%, n = 64), which associated with increased complement cascade (mean Z score difference, 0.31; P < 0.001) and Ω-oxidation signature scores (mean Z score difference, 0.30; P < 0.001). In chromophobe RCC, mutations in TP53 (mean Z score difference, 1.09; P < 0.05), PTEN (mean Z score difference, 1.28; P < 0.05), and RB1 were most prevalent and each associated with increased cell cycle scores (mean Z score difference, 1.42; P < 0.05), along with increased stromal scores in tumors with TP53 (mean Z score difference, 1.48; P < 0.05) and PTEN mutations (mean Z score difference, 1.73; P < 0.05) (Figure 3B). Alterations in SETD2, NF2, ARID1, and MLH1 were identified in collecting duct carcinoma samples, although none were significantly associated with gene signatures (Figure 3C). In papillary RCC, mutations in ARID1A (9.5%, n = 6) associated with decreased angiogenesis (mean Z score difference, –0.68; P < 0.01), cell cycle (mean Z score difference, –0.89; P < 0.05), FAO/AMPK signaling (mean Z score difference, –0.70; P < 0.05), FAS/pentose phosphate (mean Z score difference, –1.14; P < 0.05), and stromal scores (mean Z score difference, –0.75; P < 0.05), while SETD2 (11.5%, n = 7) associated with increased snoRNA (mean Z score difference, 0.63; P < 0.05) and decreased T effector scores (mean Z score difference, –0.38; P < 0.05) (Figure 3D). In mixed tumors, mutations in VHL were associated with increased angiogenesis scores (mean Z score difference, 0.68; P < 0.05), while BAP1 associated with increase angiogenesis (mean Z score difference, 1.08; P < 0.05) and decreased FAS/pentose phosphate scores (mean Z score difference, –1.10; P < 0.05) (Figure 3E).

Figure 3 Genomic alterations associated with gene signatures across RCC histologies. Oncoprint of the most commonly altered genes, with heatmap indicating the difference in gene signature score differences between biomarker+ (i.e., mutated) and biomarker– tumors in (A) clear cell, (B) chromophobe, (C) collecting duct, (D) papillary, and (E) mixed tumors. Note: genes with less than 2 altered samples were excluded. *P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test.

Molecular subgroups are associated with distinct tumor microenvironments. The presence of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes predicts response to checkpoint inhibitor therapy, and we hypothesized that the gene expression profiles of molecular subgroups would be associated with differences in tumor microenvironment composition. Using the Microenvironment Cell Population–counter method (21), the relative abundance of immune and stromal populations in the tumor microenvironment was estimated from cell type–specific transcript levels. In both ccRCC and nccRCC, the T effector signature positively correlated with the presence of cytotoxic lymphocytes (Spearman’s ρ = 0.9; P < 0.001), T cells/CD8+ T cells (ρ = 0.9; P < 0.001), NK cells (ρ = 0.7; P < 0.001), monocytic lineage (ρ = 0.6; P < 0.001), and myeloid dendritic cell abundance (ρ = 0.6; P < 0.001), as well as with a “T cell–inflamed” signature that has been associated with response to immunotherapy (ρ = 0.9; P < 0.001) and the expression of multiple immune checkpoint genes (ρ = 0.05 to 0.8; P < 0.001) (Figure 4A). Endothelial cell and fibroblast abundance had the strongest association with angiogenesis (ρ = 0.9; P < 0.001) and stromal cell scores (ρ = 0.9; P < 0.001), respectively, in both ccRCC and nccRCC subtypes. Median abundance of cytotoxic lymphocytes, CD8+ T cells, NK cells, myeloid dendritic cells, and endothelial cells was highest in ccRCC, while B lineage, fibroblasts, neutrophils, and monocytic lineage abundance was highest in collecting duct, medullary, papillary, and mixed RCC subtypes, respectively (Figure 4B)

Figure 4 Association of gene scores with unique tumor microenvironments. (A) Heatmap of immuno-oncology–related (IO-related) biomarkers, relative abundance of immune and stromal cell population estimated from RNA expression, and expression of key immune checkpoint genes across all RCC samples, with adjacent heatmap indicating the Spearman’s correlation strength with gene scores. (B) Radial plot of the median relative abundance of cell types by RCC subtype. (C) Prevalence of IO-related biomarkers by RCC subtype. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 when compared with ccRCC, χ2 or Fisher’s exact test, where appropriate.

Sarcomatoid/rhabdoid features were present in 9.4% of the overall cohort and, compared with ccRCC (8.1%, n = 41), were significantly more frequent in chromophobe (20.0%, n = 6; P < 0.05) and mixed (23.5%, n = 8; P < 0.01) RCC subtypes (Figure 4C). Overall, 15.0% (n = 97) of RCC samples were PDL1+ (staining of ≥2+ intensity and ≥5% tumor cells using SP142 antibody), with significantly higher frequency of PDL1+ tumors in medullary (37.5%, n = 3; P < 0.05), MiT translocation (42.9%, n = 3; P < 0.05), papillary (24.2%, n = 14; P < 0.05), and mixed (26.5%, n = 9; P < 0.05) RCC compared with ccRCC (12.0%, n = 60; P < 0.05). The overall median TMB was 4 mutations/megabase, and TMB-high subtypes (≥10 mutations/megabase) were observed in 1.9% (n = 12) of all RCC samples, most frequently among collecting duct carcinoma (33.3%, n = 2, vs. ccRCC 1.8%, n = 9; P < 0.01), and often concurrent with mismatch repair deficient/microsatellite instabilityhi (dMMR/MSI-H) status.

Sarcomatoid/rhabdoid features are associated with unique molecular and immune profiles. The presence of sarcomatoid/rhabdoid features in both clear cell and nccRCC subtypes was associated with increased T effector, cell cycle, myeloid inflammation, and stromal signature scores as well as decreased FAO/AMPK signaling scores (Figure 5 and Table 2). Interestingly, several associations between gene alteration and signature score varied by histological subtype and the presence of sarcomatoid/rhabdoid features (Supplemental Figure 2). For example, SETD2 mutations were associated with lower stromal scores in ccRCC with sarcomatoid/rhabdoid features (mean Z score difference, –0.87; P < 0.05) but higher stromal scores in ccRCC without sarcomatoid/rhabdoid features (mean Z score difference, –0.87; P < 0.05). However, TP53 mutations were similarly associated with decreased complement cascade scores in nccRCC, regardless of sarcomatoid/rhabdoid features (mean Z score difference, –0.84 in tumors with sarcomatoid or rhabdoid features, –0.99 in tumors without sarcomatoid or rhabdoid; P < 0.01), in addition to increased stromal in tumors with sarcomatoid or rhabdoid features (mean Z score difference, 1.47; P < 0.05) and increased angiogenesis scores in tumors without sarcomatoid or rhabdoid (mean Z score difference, 0.43; P < 0.01).

Figure 5 Sarcomatoid/rhabdoid features are associated with distinct expression profiles. Radial plot of the median gene signature expression level by subgroups.