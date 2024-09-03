Recruitment of CXCR4+ type 1 innate lymphoid cells distinguishes sarcoidosis from other skin granulomatous diseases

Sex as a biological variable

To address sex as a biological variable, we attempted to recruit equal numbers of male and female patients, and these numbers are indicated in the main text when appropriate. We performed all animal experiments with equal numbers of male and female mice.

Experimental model and participant details

Study participants (human). Skin granulomatous disease diagnosis was confirmed by a team of dermatopathologists and clinicians based on histological assessment, patient history, and clinical phenotype. The patient data and associated demographics are provided in Supplemental Table 1. Demographic information was provided by the participants, and the options were defined by the investigators. Punch biopsies (4–6 mm) were taken from affected skin and unaffected skin. Healthy control skin samples were deidentified from discarded tissue obtained from the Skin Biology and Disease Resource Center (SBDRC) at the University of Pennsylvania and used for flow cytometry. All biopsies were placed on saline-soaked gauze prior to processing. For patient PBMCs and plasma, whole blood samples were collected in collection tubes with EDTA (Becton Dickinson) to prevent clotting. Healthy volunteer PBMCs and plasma were obtained from the Human Immunology Core (HIC) at the University of Pennsylvania. Four deidentified sarcoidosis skin tissue sections were obtained from the Skin Biology and Disease Resource Center (SBDRC) at the University of Pennsylvania, and this tissue was used specifically for immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescence (labeled as sarcoidosis patients A–D) (Supplemental Table 1).

Mouse models. C57BL/6J (stock 000664), Rag2/Il2rg (C;129S4-Rag2tm1.1Flv Il2rgtm1.1Flv/J, stock 014593), and Rag2 (C57BL/6J-Rag2em3Lutzy/J, stock 033526) mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. All mice were group housed in the animal facility of the University of Pennsylvania on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle with ad libitum access to water and normal chow. For the in vivo granuloma model, mouse lungs were instilled with a single dose of Qdot (40 μL) (Q21361MP, Thermo Fisher Scientific) particles (42). Thirty days later, mice were sacrificed and lung tissues were harvested for analysis. For mice on plerixafor, Qdot and osmotic pumps containing plerixafor were implanted simultaneously in the mice. Pumps were implanted subcutaneously into the back of the mouse. The pump released approximately 8 mg of AMD3100 per kilogram of body weight per day (62). The control pumps were filled with PBS.

Human tissue processing, scRNA-seq library preparation and sequencing. The skin punch biopsies were incubated in 200 μL of Dispase solution (2 mg/mL; D4818, Sigma-Aldrich) for 30 minutes at 37°C. Following the incubation, the epidermis was peeled from dermis with curved forceps, washed in PBS, and successively minced into <1 mm3 pieces, using a scalpel in a serum-free RPMI 1640 media with DNase I (0.2 mg/mL, 12633012, Thermo Fisher Scientific), 20 mM HEPES, and 0.25 mg/ml Liberase (5401119001, Roche). The suspension was incubated for 90 minutes at 37°C. The digestion was stopped by adding 100 μL FBS and 3 μL of 0.5 M EDTA and filtered through a 70-μm cell strainer (22-363-548, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The cells were pelleted and washed twice with PBS containing 1% BSA. Finally, cells were resuspended in PBS containing 0.04% BSA and an aliquot was taken for counting. The scRNA-seq was performed using 10× Chromium 3 v3.1 kit (1000268, 10× Genomics). The sequencing libraries were prepared per manufacturer’s protocol and sequenced using 2 × 100-bp paired-end runs on Illumina HiSeq 2000/HiSeq 2500 platforms at BGI America. The raw and processed sequencing data details are given in Supplemental Table 2.

Bulk RNA library preparation. Flow-sorted cells were lysed immediately by adding TRIzol LS reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 10296010). The samples were vortexed for 20 seconds, 0.2× volumes of chloroform was added, tubes were mixed by inverting, and samples were centrifuged at 16,000g at 4°C for 15 minutes. The aqueous phase was then purified and the RNA-seq libraries were made using the NEBNext Single Cell/Low Input RNA Library Prep Kit (E6420S/L, New England Biolabs), following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Histology and immunohistochemistry. Standard histology and immunostaining protocols were performed, and investigators were blinded to tissue origin during histologic staining. In brief, the fresh skin tissue was fixed overnight at 4°C in 4% paraformaldehyde (J19943-K2, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Full-thickness skin was removed from the mouse onto a paper towel. The skin was fixed by inverting the paper towel onto the surface of the fixative (4% paraformaldehyde in PBS), and incubated overnight at 4°C. The following day, the skin was trimmed, placed into tissue cassettes, processed (VIP5b, Sakura) and embedded into wax (Leica Paraplast X-tra) blocks. Blocks were cut using disposable blades (D554P, Sturkey) on a rotary microtome (RM2235, Leica) set at 5 μm thickness. Sections were floated on a water bath (145702, Boekel) set at 43°C and collected onto positively charged glass slides (Fisherbrand Superfrost Plus). Following overnight drying at room temperature, slides were baked for 30 minutes at 60°C, followed by H&E staining using an automated stainer (Leica Autostainer XL). Slides were processed by the Skin Biology and Disease Resource–Based Core (SBDRC) at the Department of Dermatology, University of Pennsylvania, who performed H&E staining of the slides. H&E-stained sections were examined by a board-certified dermatopathologist under bright-field microscopy. For human TLS immunofluorescence microscopy, antibodies against the following proteins were used: CD3 (MCA1477, Bio-Rad), CD20 (14-0202-82, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and CD23 (NB120-16702, Novus Biologicals). For Figure 7C, anti-CXCL12 (MAB350, R&D Systems) was used. For human TLS immunohistology, antibodies against the following proteins were used: CD3 (PA0553, Leica), CD20 (IR604, DAKO), CD68 (PA0273, Leica), CD163 (163M-18, Cell Marque), and PAX-5 (610863, BD Biosciences). For human ILC1 identification, antibodies against the following proteins were used. Lineage– channel: CD3 (MA5-12577, Thermo Fisher Scientific), CD19 (LE-CD19, Bio-Rad), CD68 (MA5-13324, Thermo Fisher Scientific), CD56 (LS-B5569, LSBio), CD16 (88251, Cell Signaling Technology), and CD20 (14-0202-82, Thermo Fisher Scientific). ILC1+ marks: Tbet (97135, Cell Signaling Technology) and CD127 (LS-B14308, LSBIO). For ILC1 staining, 2 sequential sections were stained with anti-Lineage antibodies and either anti-Tbet or anti-CD127. To highlight the presence of ILC1, we focused on regions that have cells negative for Lineage marks and positive for either CD127 or Tbet in the same vicinity. For mouse granuloma detection, antibodies against the following proteins were used: for macrophages, a pool of F4/80 (70076, Cell Signaling Technology), CD163 (68922, Cell Signaling Technology), and CD80 (8679, ProSci); for T cells, CD3 (14-0032-82, Thermo Fisher); for B cells, B220 (MCA1258G, Bio-Rad).

Similarly to skin, lung tissues were collected from mice and were fixed overnight at 4°C in 4% paraformaldehyde solution. Lung samples were processed for sectioning by the SBDRC. The SBDRC prepared formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded slides and performed histology on mid-sagittal sections of lungs. Histology slides were imaged using tiled imaging at ×10 magnification on a Leica DM6B/DMC2900 imaging system (Leica Microsystems). Granulomas were counted for each ×10 field and averaged over a total number of ×10 fields per lung. The granuloma score for lung tissue was calculated as number of granulomas per ×10 field.

PBMC and plasma isolation. Blood from Vacutainers was collected in 50 mL conical tubes, and an equal volume of HBSS (21-023-CV, Corning) was added to each sample. The blood was then poured gently over Ficol-paque (17-140-02, GE Healthcare) at a 1:1 ratio by volume. The tubes were centrifuged at 400g and 10°C for 25 minutes with acceleration and deceleration set to 0. The plasma and PBMCs were carefully aspirated. The PBMCs were washed with PBS and aliquots were stored in freezing media (10% DMSO in FBS) in 2 mL cryovials. The cryovials were transferred to –80°C for 24 hours before storing in liquid nitrogen.

Spatial transcriptomics. Spatial transcriptomics was performed on 3 patient samples using the Visium Spatial Gene Expression Slide & Reagent kit (1000187, 10× Genomics). The tissue permeabilization conditions were optimized using the Visium Spatial Tissue Optimization Slide & Reagent kit (1000193, 10× Genomics). Fresh skin punch biopsies were frozen in OCT blocks and stored at −80°C until sectioning. For each patient, 2 sections of lesional tissue and 1 section of nonlesional tissue were taken at 10 mm thickness. The sections were then mounted onto capture areas marked on Visium slides. All the steps including H&E staining of the slides, bright-field image capture, tissue permeabilization (30 minutes), cDNA amplification (16 cycles), and library generation were done following the manufacturer’s protocol. The libraries were sequenced in house using the recommended 28-10-10-120 cycle read setup on the Illumina HiSeq 2500 platform. The sequencing data were mapped to the GRCh38 reference genome using the spaceranger pipeline (v1.3.0, 10× Genomics) to generate gene count and cell barcode matrices. The raw and processed sequencing data details are given in Supplemental Table 1. The histology images were acquired using a Leica DM6B/DMV2900 imaging system (Leica Microsystems). The psoriasis and healthy volunteer spatial data sets were downloaded (49). The psoriasis section represented in Figure 7B corresponds to the section ST 16_Lesional in the original data set and represents a moderate to severe psoriatic phenotype. The sections presented in Supplemental Figure 11B correspond to the sections ST_13_Lesional and ST_17_Lesional in the original data set and represent a mild psoriatic phenotype. The spatial plots for Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 11B were generated using Seurat workflow.

Flow cytometry analysis of ILCs. Single-cell suspensions were prepared from PBMCs and skin biopsies. ILCs were characterized by flow cytometry gating strategy as previously described (12). Cells were stained with a near-infrared cell viability dye (423105, Zombie NIR, BioLegend) for 15 minutes in the dark at room temperature. Cells were pretreated with Human TruStain FcX Fc-blocking agent (422302, BioLegend) and subsequently stained with monoclonal antibodies against the following proteins: CRTH2 (350104, clone BM16, BioLegend), CD127 (351320, clone HIL-7R-M21, BD Biosciences; clone A019D5, BioLegend), CD117 (313215, clone 104D2, BioLegend), CD56 (318335, clone HCD56, BioLegend), CD94 (562361, clone HP-3D9, BD Biosciences), CD161 (339915, clone HP-3G10, BioLegend), CD16 (302048, clone 3G8, BioLegend), CD4 (300552, clone RPA-T4, BioLegend), and CD45 (304035, clone HI30, BioLegend). Lineage markers: CD19 (clone HIB19, BioLegend), CD34 (clone 561, BioLegend), CD11c (337213, clone Bu15, BioLegend), CD14 (clone HCD14, BioLegend), CD4 (317408, clone OKT4, BioLegend), TCRαβ (306705, clone IP26, BioLegend), TCRγδ (331207, clone B1, BioLegend), BDCA2 (354207, clone 201A, BioLegend) and FcER1 (clone AER-37 [CRA1], BioLegend). Intracellular staining was done after using a Fix/Perm kit (BD Biosciences) and included anti-CD3 (300450, clone UCHT1, BioLegend). Samples were acquired on a 4-laser BD LSRII flow cytometer and all sample data were analyzed using FloJo software version 10.8.1 (BD Biosciences).

For mouse ILC detection, single-cell suspensions were prepared from mouse lung tissues. ILCs were characterized by flow cytometry using a gating strategy as previously described (63). Cells were stained with a cell viability dye (65-0865-14, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 15 minutes in the dark at room temperature. Cells were pretreated with Mouse TruStain FcX Fc-blocking agent (101320, BioLegend) and subsequently stained with monoclonal antibodies against the following proteins: CD49b (108912, clone DX5, BioLegend), NK1.1 (56-5941-82, clone PK136, Thermo Fisher Scientific), NKp46 (56-3351-82, clone 29A1.4, Thermo Fisher Scientific), CD45 (103137, clone 30-F11, BioLegend), CD49a (564863, clone Ha31/8, BD Biosciences), Lineage markers CD3E (100306, clone 145-2C11, BioLegend), TCRb (109205, clone H57-597, BioLegend), TCRγδ (118105, clone GL3, BioLegend), Ter119 (116205, clone TER-119, BioLegend), Gr-1 (127605, clone 1A8, BioLegend), CD19 (115505, clone 6D5, BioLegend), and B220 (103205, clone RA3-6B2, BioLegend). Samples were acquired on a 5-laser BD LSRFortessa flow cytometer and all sample data were analyzed using FloJo software version 10.8.1 (BD Biosciences).

Chemotaxis Transwell assay. Chemotaxis assays were performed using 6.5 mm, 5 μm Transwell inserts (3421, Corning). PBMCs (500,000) were washed and plated on the upper chamber of the Transwell in 200 μL RPMI 1640 medium containing 0.5% serum (low-serum media). The bottom chamber of the negative control wells contained 500 μL of low-serum media. The other chambers contained 500 μL of low-serum media with CXCL12 (final concentration 100 ng/mL; 300-28A, PeproTech). After incubation for 2 hours at 37°C in a CO 2 incubator, cells in the bottom chamber were collected and processed for ILC1 quantification by flow cytometry. For each condition, 4 wells (2 × 106 PBMCs) were plated, and after migration, the cells were pooled for flow cytometry analysis. For plerixafor (AMD3100; A5602, Sigma-Aldrich) inhibition of CXCR4 receptors, the PBMCs were first incubated with plerixafor (final concentration 1 μM) for 1 hour at 37°C in a CO 2 incubator. Following plerixafor incubation, the cells were washed and then proceeded to chemotaxis assay. We reported our results as a fold change of the cell migration. The fold change was calculated as a ratio of the number of cells migrated in response to CXCL12 to the number of cells migrated without CXCL12 within the same sample. This would control for the possibility of different starting numbers in different samples.

Computational and statistical analysis

scRNA-seq data analysis. The scRNA-seq data were mapped to the GRCh38 reference genome to generate gene count and cell barcode matrices using the cellranger count function from the CellRanger pipeline (v5.0.1, 10× Genomics). All downstream analysis steps were performed using the R package Seurat (64) (v4.3.0, https:// github.com/satijalab/seurat) unless otherwise noted. In brief, Seurat functions Read10X and CreateSeuratObject were used to import and create a merged Seurat object from all filtered feature barcode matrices generated by the CellRanger pipeline. Cells with less than 250 genes, less than 500 unique molecular identifiers (UMIs), less than 0.80 log 10 genes per UMI, and more than 20% mitochondrial reads were excluded from the merged Seurat object for further analysis. Genes that were detected in less than 10 cells were also discarded. DoubletFinder was used to identify potential cell doublets as a final quality control (65). To determine and regress out the effect of cell cycle, each cell was given a cell cycle phase score using the Seurat function CellCycleScoring (66). The individual data sets were then log-normalized and scaled by linear regression against the number of reads. The FindVariableFeatures function followed by SelectIntegrationFeatures function (nfeatures = 3000) were used to identify variable genes from each individual Seurat object. For cross-tissue data integration and batch correction, FindIntegrationAnchors and IntegrateData were applied to the individual sample Seurat object. Following sample integration, dimensionality reduction was performed using the RunPCA and RunUMAP function–generated UMAP plots. Next, Louvain clustering was performed with the FindClusters function using the first 40 principal components (PCs) and at a resolution of 1.4. We used the ElbowPlot function in Seurat, visual inspection of DimHeatmap plots at different dimensions, and R package clustree to choose an optimal number of dimensions and resolution.

Cell type annotation. We used 3 complementary approaches to annotate the identities of different cell clusters: (a) we checked the expression of lineage-specific marker genes identified from previously published scRNA-seq studies in our query cluster marker genes list and in differentially expressed genes of the query cluster. (b) We applied an unbiased cell type recognition method named deCS (R package) (67), which leverages mapping of the top 100 genes from the query cluster to the reference transcriptomic data sets of known cell types such as BlueprintEncode (68), MonoccoImmune reference (69), and Database of Immune Cell Expression (DICE) data (70). We first applied deCS to determine whether the predicted annotations were consistent with our findings and then assigned the identity to the cluster. (c) For the PBMC scRNA-seq data set, we annotated our clusters by using the Seurat reference mapping function to overlay our gene expression profiles onto the multimodal PBMC atlas. The reference mapping function was also employed to assist in the identification of the immune cell population from the skin scRNA-seq data set from sarcoidosis and granuloma immune cell subclusters. The sample statistics and marker gene dot plots were made by using dittoSeq (v1.4.1; https://bioconductor.org/packages/release/bioc/html/dittoSeq.html). UMAP was applied to visualize the single-cell transcriptional profile in 2D space based on the SNN graph described above (71). Other bar plots, box plots, violin plots, and heatmaps were generated by customized R code through ggplot2 (v3.2.1, R package) (72).

CellChat. We used the R package CellChat (v1.5.0) to study the ligand-receptor interaction networks between different immune cell subclusters (73). We performed the ligand-receptor interaction analysis on the immune subcluster from the sarcoidosis scRNA-seq data set. The analysis was performed twice, once with all ligand interaction pairs and second on the paracrine signaling network. For our analysis, we considered ligand-receptor interactions that were expressed in at least 10 cells. The CellChat algorithm calculates an aggregated ligand-receptor interaction score base on a method called “trimean.” The CellChat algorithm has the added advantage of comparing 2 or more single-cell data sets and gives a comparative score for the given cell types. These scores represent the probability of interaction among the ligand-receptor pairs. The probability was then visualized using functions such as netAnalysis_signalingRole_scatter, which visualizes the major sender and receiver across all cell types, and netAnalysis_signalingChanges_scatter, which identifies the major signaling networks acting within a given cell type.

Bulk RNA-seq analysis. Fastq files were aligned to the hg19 reference genome using STAR_2.4.0 in basic 2-pass mode using the Encode options as specified in the manual. Reads overlapping with annotated genes (Ensembl build hg19) were counted using the summarizeOverlaps function from the R package GenomicAlignments in strand-specific, paired-end mode. Fragments per kilobase per million mapped fragments (FPKM) counts and differential expression was estimated using DESeq2 (https://bioconductor.org/packages/release/bioc/html/DESeq2.html).

Spatial transcriptomics. Following the mapping of spatial RNA-seq data, Seurat and Giotto software were used to analyze the data. In brief, Seurat was used to load the spatial data and the SpatialFeaturePlot function was used to plot the number of nUMI (nCount_Spatial) and number of genes (nfeature_Spatial). The individual samples were then normalized using SCTransform. To generate gene plots of key genes, the interactive plotting feature SpatialDimplot was used from the Seurat pipeline. To identify the differences in spatial distribution of immune cells in unaffected and affected sections, the cell-gene matrix and spatial coordinates were analyzed using Giotto (33). Briefly, the cell-gene matrix and cell spatial coordinates were processed to create a Giotto object. After image alignment, the Giotto object was filtered for genes detected in a minimum number of cells (cutoff = 5) and minimum genes detected per cell (cutoff = 100). The filtered object then underwent normalization, dimensional reduction, and clustering. We used default parameters to find the spatial distribution of genes using a ranking method. The top 100 genes were used for fGSEA analysis. The associated Gene Ontology (GO) enrichment and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathways for each cluster for every sample are given in Supplemental Table 3. For cell type annotation, we used dampened weighted least squares–based deconvolution where the signature matrix used for deconvolution was derived from the same patient’s scRNA-seq data set.

Functional enrichment analysis. The GO representation analysis and KEGG pathway enrichment analysis were performed using R packages clusterProfler (v3.18.1) and enrichplot (v1.10.2; https://bioconductor.org/packages/release/bioc/html/enrichplot.html). GO/KEGG pathway terms with adjusted P values of less than 0.05 were regarded as statistically significant.

Statistics

Presented data combine all experiments, and unless noted, all experiments were repeated 2–3 times independently. Experiments were not randomized, and investigators were not blinded to allocation during experiments and outcome assessment, unless noted in the text. Comparisons between 2 groups were carried out using Student’s t test and between multiple groups were carried out using ANOVA. For correlated data, paired t tests were used for 2 groups and within-subject ANOVA were used for multiple groups. In all tests, a P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant, with higher levels of significance indicated as **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001 in the text. When appropriate, specific P values are provided in figure legends.

Study approval

Human patients diagnosed with skin granulomatous diseases were recruited to the study at Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine, University of Pennsylvania. Written informed consent was obtained before participation in the study under a protocol approved by the IRB of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine (IRB 832147).

Experiments involving mice were reviewed and approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of University of Pennsylvania (protocol 805620). Mice were treated in accordance with the NIH Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011).

Data availability

Underlying data can be accessed through the Supporting Data Values file. All sequencing data have been deposited in the NCBI Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) and are publicly available as of publication. (a) GSE227041 (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/query/acc.cgi?acc=GSE227041 Token: cpwbaucadbavdun). (b)GSE226896 (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/query/acc.cgi?acc=GSE226896 Token: wfcpyekutpufjsr).

This paper does not report any original code. Any additional information required to reanalyze the data reported in this paper is available from the lead contact upon request.