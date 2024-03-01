NETs unleashed: neutrophil extracellular traps boost chemotherapy against colorectal cancer

Neutrophils play a dual role in cancer, showing pro- and antitumor activities. This duality extends to cancer treatments like radiotherapy, immunotherapy, and now chemotherapy (7). Previously recognized for their role in countering chemotherapy (8, 10), neutrophils, as revealed by Li et al., can enhance chemotherapy effectiveness through the release of NETs.

The dual role of neutrophils in chemotherapy outcomes raises new questions. While another study recently described that chemotherapy-induced IL-1β triggers NETs, which, in turn, promote chemoresistance against breast cancer lung metastasis (8), Li et al., demonstrate that the combo drug directly induces NETs to enhance chemotherapy efficacy against PI3KCA-mutated CRC. These two processes not only differ in triggering mechanisms but also in downstream effects. The first associates NETs with TGF-β activation, leading to epithelial to mesenchymal transition (EMT) and chemoresistance, while the second highlights the involvement of NETs in the direct promotion of cancer cell apoptosis via NET-associated CG and its effects on 14-3-3ε protein degradation. In addition, different types of chemotherapy that were used in these study (e.g., AC chemotherapy for breast cancer versus the combo drug for CRC) might be responsible for the differences observed. These findings also challenge the belief that NETs primarily exert antiapoptotic effects (16), prompting critical questions about contextual determinants for NET behavior in cancer. Differences between “chemoresistant NETs” and “proapoptotic NETs” may rely on various factors, including NET-inducing agents, NET types, or targeted cells. Li et al. suggest that NETs induced by the combo drug differ from PMA-induced NETs, indicating the existence of distinct NET subtypes or compositions. Considering this heterogeneity, targeting specific NET types could provide a nuanced therapeutic approach. The mutational landscape of cancer may also regulate neutrophils’ different roles in chemotherapy responses. The combo drug induces NETs specifically in PI3KCA-mutated CRC, suggesting a mutational influence. However, assessing whether these NETs enhance apoptosis of WT cells and exploring the regulation of the cell surface receptor RAGE by PI3KCA mutation remains unexplored.

The authors propose that the binding of NETs to CRC cells is crucial for preventing the washout of CG in the TME. Interestingly, Li and colleagues reveal that coiled-coil domain containing protein 25 (CCDC25), a previously described NET receptor (17), is not involved in NET-induced apoptosis, suggesting the involvement of possible alternative binding mechanisms. Indeed, unraveling the mechanisms by which NETs bind to cancer cells could lead to a more specific understanding of the cancer cell response to NETs. Notably, recent findings indicate that NETs can trap doxorubicin, therefore limiting chemotherapy efficacy (10) and that NETs can shield cancer cells from cytotoxicity mediated by CD8+T cell natural killer cells, limiting immunotherapy efficacy (18). In addition, Li and authors show that CG from NETs enters cancer cells to induce apoptosis. It would be interesting to assess whether DNA fragments from the NETs also enter cancer cells with CG, and whether this NET-DNA complex could activate specific pathways in the cancer cells to participate in chemotherapy response. Accordingly, the NET-DNA complex has been shown to induce the cGAS-STING pathway in myeloid cells (19), and one could hypothesize that activation of this pathway in cancer cells could also contribute to tumor suppression.

NETs have demonstrated the ability to induce tissue damage, prompting the question of whether NET-associated CG and subsequent apoptosis contribute to this phenomenon in noncancerous cells. In cancer, chemotherapy is associated with complications like kidney damage and peripheral neuropathy, where NETs play a crucial role (8, 20). Although targeting NETs has been effective in preclinical models to alleviate these complications, it’s essential to consider that anti-NET strategies might simultaneously hinder chemotherapy response, particularly in patients with PI3KCA-mutated CRC, as exposed here by Li, et al. (4)

While chemotherapy is conventionally associated with neutropenia, the preclinical models in Li, et al. (4) did not exhibit neutropenia. Instead, chemotherapy resulted in a substantial recruitment of neutrophils in the tumor tissue, a phenomenon observed by other research groups (7, 8). This outcome implies that the recruitment of neutrophils to tumor tissues may contribute to what is traditionally labeled as neutropenia in the bloodstream. Consequently, evaluating whether blood neutropenia in patients correlates with heightened neutrophil recruitment in tumor tissue becomes a critical consideration.

The absence of objective responses in patients treated with the combination drug prompts crucial questions. Despite the positive link between increased NET levels and extended progression-free survival in posttreatment tumor biopsies, understanding the reasons behind this lack of objective responses is essential. The complexities involved in translating promising preclinical results into successful clinical outcomes highlight the need to consider factors such as patient heterogeneity, tumor-specific characteristics, and sample sizes. Altogether, this elegant work by Li, et al. (4) not only elucidates the intricate interplay between NETs and PI3KCA-mutated CRC but also highlights the context-dependent nature of these interactions in shaping the response to chemotherapy.