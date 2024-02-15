Targeting de novo lipogenesis to mitigate kidney disease

Mukhi and authors leveraged existing single-cell transcriptomics data, ISH, and immunostaining experiments to show that ACSS2 expression was highly specific to proximal tubule (PT) cells in human and mouse kidneys. Next, to study the functional importance of ACSS2, they generated global Acss2–knockout mice (Acss2–/–) with the CRISPR/Cas9 system. In multiple mouse models of kidney disease, including adenine-induced nephropathy and unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO), Acss2–/– mice exhibited improved kidney function compared with control mice (Figure 1A), as reflected by reduced serum creatinine and blood urea nitrogen levels, improved tissue histology, and decreased expression of fibrosis markers such as fibronectin and α-smooth muscle actin. Of note, decreased ACSS2 expression was also observed in these bulk-level analyses, likely due to loss of PT cells upon kidney injury. A protective role for Acss2 deletion was also validated with in vitro experiments on primarily isolated tubular epithelial cells, in which TGF-β1–induced fibrotic marker expression could be reversed in Acss2–/– cells.

ACSS2 catalyzes the activation of acetate into acetyl-CoA, which is subsequently used for fatty acid oxidation (FAO), cholesterol biosynthesis, fatty acid biosynthesis (i.e., de novo lipogenesis [DNL]), and histone posttranslational modifications (5, 6), but a role in CKD pathogenesis has not been described. To understand how this enzyme might affect kidney disease progression, the authors comprehensively analyzed the expression of marker genes for each pathway in Acss2–/– mice using a mouse model of kidney fibrosis. There were no substantial changes in histone acetylation, FAO, or cholesterol biosynthesis; however, genes involved in DNL, such as Fasn (encoding fatty acid synthase), Acaca (encoding acetyl CoA carboxylase), and upstream regulators Srebp1 and Scap, were downregulated in Acss2–/– mice compared with wild-type mice. A reduction of DNL was also validated by a deuterated palmitate labeling experiment and Oil Red O staining, which suggested reduced lipid deposition in the kidney of Acss2–/– mice with UUO injury. The authors also generated tubule-specific Fasn-knockout mice and observed improved kidney function after kidney injury. These investigations identify a role for ACSS2 in DNL and suggest that perturbation of DNL genes in kidney disease is protective.

The kidney is a highly metabolically active organ, and PTs use lipids as the primary fuel source for mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation and energy generation (7). Lipid accumulation in PT cells has been a well-known characteristic of CKD, leading to intracellular lipotoxicity and exacerbated tubular injury (8, 9). However, the mechanisms of lipid accumulation remain unclear. The increased kidney lipid accumulation has in the past been interpreted to reflect either compromised FAO (i.e., reduced lipid consumption) (10, 11) or increased lipid intake through fatty acid transporters such as CD36 and FATP2 (12, 13). The finding in Mukhi et al. that DNL provided another source of lipid accumulation in kidney disease is therefore important. We and others (14, 15) recently described perilipin 2 (PLIN2) as a marker of lipid droplets in tubular epithelial cells during kidney injury, and Mukhi et al. confirmed an upregulation of Plin2 after kidney injury in their mouse models, as well as a decrease in Plin2 expression after ACSS2 loss, further supporting the idea that inhibition of DNL can reduce lipid accumulation in kidney disease (4).