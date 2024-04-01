The integrated stress response pathway and neuromodulator signaling in the brain: lessons learned from dystonia

Neuromodulatory neurotransmitters include chemical messengers such as acetylcholine, dopamine, and serotonin. They are distinguished from other neurotransmitters because they exert broad spatial effects (neurochemical signaling that diffuses beyond a single synapse, termed “volume transmission”) (74, 75). Neuromodulators markedly influence many aspects of circuit function, including the induction of synaptic plasticity; and behavior, particularly attention, learning, and memory (74, 75). The recognition that certain neuromodulatory neuron subclasses heavily activate the ISR at steady state in the normal brain was made using a newly developed approach to functionally interrogate the ISR.

Methods to measure ISR activity in the brain have been relatively limited due to the suboptimal properties of available immunohistochemical reagents and functional readouts that lack cellular-level resolution (76). The genetic reporter SPOTlight is a recently developed tool for functionally phenotyping ISR activity. SPOTlight provides cellular resolution readouts of translation initiation activity (73). In SPOTlight, the coding sequence for GFP is under the control of an upstream open reading frame (uORF2) that is typically used when eIF2α is unphosphorylated, whereas a red fluorescent protein (RFP) is in the main ORF that normally encodes Atf4 and is translated when eIF2α is phosphorylated. In this way, the ratio of RFP to GFP serves as a functional readout of the relative abundance of ISR-dependent translational activity in a cell.

Using SPOTlight, our group identified an unusual role for a population of CINs in engaging the ISR (73). Striatal CINs as a cell class engaged the ISR at normal baseline conditions, whereas most cells did not (73). The ISR is often conceptualized as a “response” pathway induced — typically transiently — by something such as cell stress or learning experiences or during specific developmental periods (6, 8–10) (Figure 2A). The example of striatal CINs expands the modes of ISR engagement to include chronic activation at steady state under normal, healthy conditions (Figure 2D). This diversity of ISR requirement by specific cell types suggests the need for a more nuanced view of what levels of ISR activation are associated with health.

In the brain, striatal CINs are among the few types of neurons that have autonomously driven, tonically active action potential firing. This feature, at least in part, drives ISR activation in CINs, since chronic inhibition of these neurons (by a G i/o DREADD) lowered their level of ISR activation (73). However, it does not appear that this ISR engagement feature is present in all cells with tonic or high-firing activity, as an initial survey of other cell types with pacemaking activity or high-firing rates did not show the cell class–wide ISR activation that was characteristic of striatal CINs (73). It is intriguing to consider whether neuromodulatory neurons in particular may use the ISR differently than most cells because of greater challenges in maintaining cellular homeostasis due to frequent firing rates and extensive axonal arborizations relative to other neurons. To address this possibility, more work will be needed to functionally characterize the ISR activity state in specific neuromodulatory cell populations and determine whether there are others wherein “always stressed” (i.e., chronic ISR activation) is the norm.

Beyond being an unusual biochemical property, ISR activity in neuromodulatory neurons appears to play critical roles in the function of those neurons with downstream consequences on learning and memory. In striatal CINs, cell-specifically lowering ISR activity changed behavior in two types of learning paradigms: instrumental task learning in a lever pressing task and spatial learning and recall in the Morris water maze (73). Intriguingly, in the Morris water maze task, striatal CIN–specific experimental results closely mirror results reported in other studies using non-cell-selective pharmacological and genetic ISR-inhibiting manipulations (64, 77). These results raise the possibility that striatal CINs could be a cellular target for some of the cognitive effects that have been associated with ISR-inhibiting manipulations.

How widely are the behavioral effects of global ISR manipulations exerted through effects on neuromodulatory neurons? This depends, in part, on how many other neuromodulatory neurons share the functional property of the ISR being chronically activated. At least some nonstriatal populations of cholinergic neurons assessed by SPOTlight do not show the same high ISR state, but a comprehensive analysis of all cholinergic neurons has not been reported. In particular, it would be interesting to know whether basal forebrain cholinergic neurons share the high ISR state, since they broadly influence cognition and behavior through widely distributed cortical and subcortical projections.

Dopaminergic neurons are another cell class of interest. Like CINs, many dopaminergic neurons show tonic, pacemaking action potential firing, and the axons of both cell types are among the longest and most extensively arborized of any type of neuron, a feature that is regarded as an additional metabolic challenge to support (78). SPOTlight measures in dopamine neurons did not show uniform ISR elevation as in the case of striatal CINs, but there was a broad range, indicating the possibility that some dopamine cell subtypes might highly engage the ISR at steady state (73). Recent evidence supports at least that dopaminergic neurons significantly rely on the ISR for normal function. In dopamine neurons, cell-specific genetic manipulations of the genes for both PERK and the eIF2α phosphorylation site modify learning behavior (79).

Another well-established effect of ISR inhibition in the brain is that it modifies the threshold of experience that is needed to establish long-lasting memory and synaptic plasticity (9, 64). Synaptic plasticity is a protein synthesis–dependent process in which long-term changes in synaptic efficacy (or “strength”) arise as a result of neuronal activity/experience (80). In synaptic plasticity, there is a role for local protein synthesis at the synaptic site undergoing plasticity (81, 82). There is also evidence that protein synthesis related to synaptic plasticity may specifically include ISR-regulated protein synthesis. In hippocampal CA3 pyramidal neurons, levels of AMPAR subunits in dendrites, a measure for synaptic strength, inversely correlated with phospho-eIF2α levels. These findings support a mechanism by which ISR activation locally at synapses drives synaptic plasticity (65).

In light of recent findings that ISR manipulations restricted to neuromodulatory neurons are sufficient to modify learning and memory behavior (73, 79), it is worth considering whether the sites of action for the ISR in modifying synaptic plasticity may be broader than local action at synapses undergoing plasticity and include non-cell-autonomous effects via actions in neuromodulatory neurons. Both acetylcholine and dopamine are well known to influence the induction of long-term synaptic plasticity (75). Formally, there are a number of other sites for ISR actions to consider beyond local effects at synapses. ISR-related protein synthesis might influence learning and memory through modification of global protein synthesis in the cell undergoing plasticity, or through actions in another cell type, such as other neuromodulatory cells, glia, or oligodendroglia (Figure 4). Moreover, while some studies employing ISR manipulations used cell-specific manipulations (79, 87–89), many did not (64, 77, 83–86), leaving the corresponding site or sites of ISR action often uncertain.

Figure 4 Model indicating potential sites where ISR protein synthesis may mediate its roles in synaptic plasticity, learning, and memory behavior. Blue shading indicates sites where (i) postsynaptic, (ii) presynaptic, or (iii) somatic regional protein synthesis may occur as a result of ISR activation in support of synaptic plasticity. (iv) Neuromodulatory neuron (producing acetylcholine, dopamine, serotonin, norepinephrine, or possibly other neuromodulators) that is distinct from a cell undergoing synaptic plasticity. (v) Other cell type contributors, as yet unidentified, which are also distinct from cells undergoing synaptic plasticity.

Could ISR actions in neuromodulatory cells underlie the observed effects of systemic ISR manipulations on changing synaptic plasticity in other cells? A recent study deleting PERK supports this mechanism. Cell-specific deletion of PERK in dopaminergic neurons was sufficient to change the magnitude of synaptic plasticity induced at synapses between glutamate inputs and target cells in the striatum and hippocampus (i.e., not the manipulated dopamine neurons) (79). Both of these forms of synaptic plasticity were known to be influenced by dopamine signaling, and the investigators also showed that PERK deletion in dopamine neurons modified dopamine release. These results demonstrate that PERK deletion in dopamine neurons has non-cell-autonomous effects of influencing the magnitude of synaptic plasticity in other cell types.

The relationship between ISR actions in CINs and synaptic plasticity in other cells has not been established. However, it is noteworthy that cholinergic signaling is known to play a role in two forms of synaptic plasticity that have been shown to be sensitive to ISR inhibition. First, in the ventral tegmental area (VTA), a midbrain region with critical roles in reward processing, ISR inhibition facilitated a form of LTP at glutamatergic inputs to dopamine neurons that is induced by cocaine (90). Cholinergic signaling has also been shown to facilitate VTA LTP (91, 92). Second, ISR inhibition blocked a form of LTD at the glutamatergic synapses of cortical inputs to striatal projection neurons (5); this specific form of LTD is also inhibited if dopaminergic signaling in cholinergic neurons is impaired (67). Together, these observations raise the possibility that ISR actions in neuromodulatory neurons may contribute not only to behavioral learning effects but also to the underlying synaptic plasticity events. More targeted cell-specific perturbations are needed to fully appreciate the mechanisms by which the ISR influences synaptic plasticity and to disentangle the relative contributions of ISR acting in the cell undergoing plasticity from other supporting cells such as neuromodulatory cells, astrocytes (89), or even other cell types (Figure 4). With ISR modulation emerging as a clinical target for a variety of indications (9), it is all the more urgent to gain mechanistic clarity on the sites and mechanisms by which the ISR exerts it behavioral and plasticity effects.