The NR4A2/VGF pathway fuels inflammation-induced neurodegeneration via promoting neuronal glycolysis

Sex as a biological variable. Both male and female mice were examined. We did not observe sex-specific differences in any of the experiments; therefore, the sexes were reported together.

Mice. All mice (C57BL/6J WT [The Jackson Laboratory]; C57BL/6J Grm8–/–; C57BL/6J Vgffl/fl (73); and C57BL/6J Snap25-Cre x Vgffl/fl) were kept under specific pathogen-free conditions in the central animal facility of the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE). We used adult mice (6–20 weeks old) from both sexes; mice were sex- and age-matched in all experiments.

EAE. We immunized mice subcutaneously with 200 μg MOG35–55 peptide (Schafer-N) in CFA (Difco, DF0639-60-6) containing 4 mg/mL Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Difco, DF3114-33-8). In addition, we injected 200 ng pertussis toxin (Calbiochem, CAS70323-44-3) intraperitoneally on the day of immunization and 48 hours later. We scored animals daily for clinical signs by the following system: 0, no clinical deficits; 1, tail weakness; 2, hind limb paresis; 3, partial hind limb paralysis; 3.5, full hind limb paralysis; 4, full hind limb paralysis and fore limb paresis; 5, premorbid or dead. Animals reaching a clinical score at or above 4 were euthanized according to the regulations of the local Animal Welfare Act. The investigators were blind to the genotype and treatment in the EAE experiments.

Primary neuronal cultures. For primary cortical cultures we euthanized pregnant C57BL/6J, or Vgffl/fl mice. We reserved tissue of each embryo for genotyping and isolated the cortex, dissociated, and plated cells at a density of 6 × 104 cells per 1 cm2 on poly D-lysine-coated wells (5 μM Sigma-Aldrich). If not stated otherwise, cells were maintained in PNGM medium (Lonza) at 37°C, 5% CO 2 and a relative humidity of 98%. Throughout, we used cultures after 14–23 days in vitro (div) for experiments. To generate Vgf-deficient neurons, neuronal cultures from homozygous Vgffl/fl breedings were transfected at 7 div with an AAV7 containing a Cre expression plasmid (pENN.AAV.CMVs.Pl.Cre.rBG was a gift from James M. Wilson (Addgene plasmid 105537; http://n2t.net/addgene:105537; RRID:Addgene_105537)) with a MOI of 15,000. Cells were transduced with AAV7 harboring Vgf or a lentivirus containing Nr4a2 at div 7 with a MOI of 15,000. For Supplemental Figure 4B, 80% of the medium of Vgf-overexpressing neurons was replaced with medium of mScarlet-overexpressing neurons and vice versa every other day. Where indicated, we treated neurons with 1 μM AZ12216052, 50 nM Ip7e, or 5 mM 2-deoxy-D-glucose every other day starting from 10 div.

RealTime-Glo cell viability assay. We mixed RealTime-Glo (Promega, G9711) MT cell viability substrate and NanoLuc Enzyme together, added it to neuronal cultures, and incubated them for 5 hours for equilibration of luminescence signal before respective treatments were applied. Toxicity was estimated after applying 50 μM glutamate. We recorded luminescence with a Spark 10 M multimode microplate reader (Tecan) at 37°C and 5% CO 2 every 30 minutes over a total time of 15 hours after application of glutamate. We used at least 4 technical replicates per condition. For analysis, every well’s data point was normalized to its last value before the stressor was added and then normalized to the mean of the control wells for every time point. Thereby, we controlled for well-to-well seeding variability. The data points shown in Figure 1J and Figure 4K for glutamate stimulation of control and NR4A2-overexpressing neurons are identical, as the additional pharmacological treatments were applied in the same experiment. For statistical analysis we compared either AUC or end point.

Vector construction. To insert mouse Vgf into a pAAV, we first performed PCR using Primer_f_1 and Primer_r_1 from mouse cortex cDNA. Restriction and ligation were performed using KpnI and HindIII restriction sites. The reverse primer included a P2a domain that was inserted before an EGFP. We used a modified pAAV-hSyn-EGFP as backbone. pAAV-hSyn-EGFP was a gift from Bryan Roth (Addgene, 50465; http://n2t.net/addgene:50465; RRID: Addgene_50465). AAVs were produced according to the standard procedures of the UKE vector facility. Nr4a1, Nr4a2, and Nr4a3 were inserted into a lentiviral backbone with a hSyn promoter ensuring neuronal expression and a P2a-mScarlet to visualize transduction efficacy. Nr4a1 was isolated using Primer_f_2 and Primer_r_2; Nr4a2 using Primer_f_3 and Primer_r_3; and Nr4a3 using Primer_f_4 and Primer_r_4. Restriction and ligation were performed using AgeI and XbaI restriction sites for Nr4a2 and Nr4a3, and BsiWI and XbaI for Nr4a1. All final products were confirmed using Sanger sequencing. All primers used in this study are provided in Supplemental Table 5. For all AAV-delivered Vgf overexpression experiments, EGFP overexpression construct was used as control. For the lentiviral Nr4a2 overexpression experiments, a lentiviral mScarlet overexpression construct was used as control.

Lentiviral production. To produce lentiviruses, we first transfected HEK293T cells with 10 μg expression plasmid, 10 μg pMDLg/pRRE, 5 μg pRSV-Re, and 2 μg pMD2.G. pMDLg/pRRE was a gift from Didier Trono (Addgene 12251; http://n2t.net/addgene:12251; RRID: Addgene_12251). pRSV-Rev was a gift from Didier Trono (Addgene 12253; http://n2t.net/addgene:12253; RRID: Addgene_12253). pMD2.G was a gift from Didier Trono (Addgene #12259; http://n2t.net/addgene:12259; RRID: Addgene_12259). Briefly, HEK293T cells were seeded out with an 80% confluency in DMEM with glutamine and high glucose (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 10569010), the next day the plasmids were mixed in 1 × HEPES buffered saline (HBS) and 125 mM CaCl 2 and were applied to the HEK293T cells for 6 hours. Subsequently, medium was changed and after 48 hours the supernatant was filtered through a 0.45 μm PES filter and immediately snap frozen and stored at –80°C.

Weighted gene correlated network analysis. We performed weighted gene correlated network analysis (WGCNA) to identify coregulated genes of Nr4a2 and Vgf using the WGCNA (77) package. We included in total 502 publicly available samples from neurons under steady-state or different in vitro or in vivo stress models. All included data sets are provided in Supplemental Table 1. Modules were constructed by unsigned Pearson’s correlation using a soft threshold power of 10 corresponding to a scale free model fit greater-than 0.9. In total, 93 modules were found. We excluded 13 modules with less than 5 genes and more than 1,000 genes. Genes were assigned to a module when the adjusted module membership P value less-than 0.05. To test the enrichment of inflamed motoneuron signatures during EAE, we performed gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) with a ranked gene list obtained from GSE104899 using the clusterProfiler (78) package. To construct the motoneuron-specific signature, we filtered for genes that were only differentially regulated in motoneurons but not in the whole spinal cord of EAE mice and genes that were higher expressed in motoneurons than in the whole spinal cord, as we have done previously (9). To calculate the association between Vgf expression and GO terms, we performed biological process GO term enrichment analysis with each module. Next, we performed Pearson correlation analysis with Vgf module modularity and GO term NES.

RNA-Seq and analysis. Primary neurons were transduced at 7 div with AAV7 containing Vgf or EGFP with a MOI of 15,000 and harvested at 16 div. Until further processing, samples were stored at –80 °C. Total RNA was isolated from the fresh frozen samples using RNeasy mini kit (Qiagen, 74106), following the manufacturer’s suggested protocol. RNA sequencing libraries were prepared using the TruSeq stranded mRNA Library Prep Kit (Illumina) according to the manufacturer’s manual (document 1000000040498 v00) with a minimum total RNA input of 100 ng per sample. Libraries were pooled and sequenced on a NovaSeq 6000 sequencer (Illumina) generating 50 bp paired end reads. The reads were aligned to the Ensembl mouse reference genome (GRCh39) using STAR v.2.4 (79) with default parameters. The overlap with annotated gene loci was counted with featureCounts v.1.5.1 (80). Differential expression analysis was performed with DESeq2 (v.3.12) (81) calling genes with a minimal 2-fold change and FDR-adjusted P < 0.05 differentially expressed. Gene lists were annotated using biomaRt (v.4.0). GSEA was performed using the clusterProfiler (78) package.

Real-time PCR. We reverse transcribed RNA to complementary DNA with the RevertAid H Minus First Strand cDNA Synthesis Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. We analyzed gene expression by real-time PCR performed in an ABI Prism 7900 HT Fast Real-Time PCR System (Applied Biosystems) using the TaqMan Gene Expression Assays (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for Nr4a2 (Mm00443060).

Patient cohorts. pwMS and healthy individuals were recruited through the MS outpatient clinic of the Department of Neurology, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE). The study was approved by the local ethics committee (Hamburg Chamber of Commerce Act for the Health Professions, registration number PV4405). Informed consent was obtained from all patients and nonneurological disease controls. The sera were acquired and processed according to the standard operating procedures of the UKE, Institute of Neuroimmunology and Multiple Sclerosis (INIMS). All cohorts from which sera were analyzed were compiled from cryopreserved samples collected in the biobank of the INIMS where the samples are stored at –80°C. The patients’ characteristics are shown in Supplemental Table 3.

VGF ELISA. Competitive enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) was set with antisera raised against synthetic VGF peptides, as shown in the Supplemental Table 6. Multiwell plates (Nunc) were coated with the relevant synthetic peptides and treated with PBS (containing 9% normal serum from the secondary antibody donor species, 0.2 mg/mL sodium azide, and 1 mg/mL EDTA) for 2 hours. Primary incubations with VGF antibodies were carried out in triplicates, including serial standard dilutions in parallel with samples (final dilution 1:20). Biotinylated secondary antibodies (Jackson), streptavidin-peroxidase conjugate (Biospa), and tetrametylbenzidine (TMB X-traKem-En-Tec) as substrate were used to reveal the positive labelling. Hence, the reaction was stopped with HCl (1 mol/L) and the optical density was measured at 450 nm using a multilabel plate reader Tecan Spark 10M. To estimate whole VGF levels, we built z-scores of each measured peptide that were averaged and normalized to the respective control cohorts (see above). One biological GGGE measurement in acute EAE was removed due to technical issues where no signal was detected.

Supplemental Methods. Further information can be found in Supplemental Methods.

Statistics. The statistical analyses applied during the bioinformatics analysis are detailed in the respective sections of the article. Flow cytometric data were analyzed by using FlowJo (LLC). Images were analyzed using Fiji software (NIH). Experimental data were analyzed within the R environment on a Mac OS. Unless stated otherwise, the data are presented as means, and differences between 2 experimental groups were determined using unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t tests and were FDR corrected for multiple comparisons. Statistical analysis of the clinical scores in the EAE experiments was performed by applying a Kolmogorov-Smirnov statistical test to the AUCs for each animal during the acute (10 days to 20 days post immunization [p.i.]), recovery (21 days to 30 days p.i.), and chronic (31 days to 40 days p.i.) disease phases. Correlation analyses were performed using Pearson-correlation. P values less than 0.05 were considered significant.

Study approval. All animal care and experimental procedures were performed according to institutional guidelines and conformed to the requirements of the German Animal Welfare Act. Ethical approvals were obtained from the State Authority of Hamburg, Germany (approval no. 41/22). Ethical approval for drawing and analyzing blood samples from pwMS and healthy controls were obtained from the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce Act for the Health Professions (approval no. PV4405). As human tissue could no longer be assigned to a human being, the analyses did not constitute a “research project on humans” in the sense of § 9 para. 2 of the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce Act for the Health Professions and therefore did not require consultation in accordance with § 15 para. 1 of the Professional Code of Conduct for Physicians in Hamburg.

Data availability. Data generated for this study are available through the Gene Expression Omnibus under accession number GSE247078. The data sets used for WGCNA analysis are listed in Supplemental Table 1. The signatures from inflamed motoneurons in EAE were obtained from GSE104899. Values for data shown in graphs can be found in the Supporting Data Values file.

Code availability. No original source code was generated in this study. The scripts for statistical analyses are available from the corresponding author upon reasonable request.