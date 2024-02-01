AEP promotes aberrant RNA splicing through DDX3X cleavage in solid tumors

In this issue of the JCI, Wenrui Zhang and colleagues show that within a hostile tumor microenvironment asparagine endopeptidase (AEP) triggers an AS-biogenesis cascade in solid tumors by cleaving the RNA helicase DDX3X (10). AEP, also called legumain (LGMN), is a member of the C13 family of cysteine proteases that cleave protein substrates after asparagine residues (11). Despite its important role in maintaining tissue homeostasis, AEP is highly expressed and has been indicated as a biomarker of poor prognosis in several types of solid tumors, especially in glioblastoma and breast cancer (12). Dr. Lin leads a team that has long been engaged in studying the functional mechanisms of AEP in solid tumors. Their previous works revealed the tumor suppressor P53 and an actin regulator TMOD3 as AEP substrates, suggesting protease-mediated protein cleavage can generate altered products with tumor exacerbation roles (13, 14).

In the present study, the authors identified the DEAD-box helicase family member DDX3X as a substrate of AEP by mass spectrometry-based immunoprecipitation proteomics. Intriguingly, DDX3X is an RNA-binding protein (RBP) that is associated with a poor prognosis as AEP in both glioblastoma and breast cancer patients. By endogenous coimmunoprecipitation, the investigators validated the interaction between AEP and DDX3X in several glioblastoma and breast cancer cell lines under hypoxia and nutrient deprivation, and they also revealed that DDX3X binds to AEP via its N-terminal region (10).

Since hypoxia and starvation activate HIF1A signaling leading to the maturation of AEP, the binding of DDX3X to AEP resulted in a cleavage event at its Asn124 site and generated two truncated proteins, referred to as tDDX3X-N (amino acid 1-124) and the carboxyl-terminal DDX3X (tDDX3X-C) (amino acid 125-662) in tumor cells. The full-length DDX3X is located in both the cytoplasm and nucleus of tumor cells. However, after the cleavage by AEP, an N-terminal nuclear export signal (NES) was removed from DDX3X, causing a nuclear retention of its truncated protein (namely tDDX3X-C in Zhang et al.). As AEP was positively correlated with tumor malignancy, silencing of AEP reduced tumor progression while overexpression of tDDX3X-C in AEP-silenced tumor cells restored their aberrant proliferation property, indicating tDDX3X-C is an AEP downstream effector that contributes to tumor progression (10).

To understand how tDDX3X-C affects tumor progression, Zhang and investigators examined the transcriptome of tDDX3X-C–overexpressed tumor cells (10). In particular, they used rMATS software to profile the RNA splicing events in these cells (15), and several types of AS events were observed in their study. Mechanistically, Zhang et al. showed that tDDX3X-C can bind to splicing factor hnRNPA1 to promote tumor-associated AS, while another splicing factor SRSF1 was not involved. To further illustrate how AEP/ tDDX3X-C-induced AS contributes to tumor growth, they verified the presence of spliced isoforms for several cancer-related genes including β-arrestin 1 (ARRB1), PR/SET domain2 (PRDM2), and nuclear receptor corepressor 2 (NCOR2). Of note, in comparison to full-length ARRB1, an ARRB1 splicing variant (Arrb1 without exon 13) strongly promoted tumor growth, likely through regulating tumor glycolysis (Figure 1) (10).