Pharmacologic LDH inhibition redirects intratumoral glucose uptake and improves antitumor immunity in solid tumor models

LDH is a rational target for immunotherapy combinations. In both aerobic and anaerobic states, glucose is converted to pyruvate. In aerobic conditions, pyruvate enters the citric acid cycle and undergoes oxidative phosphorylation. Under conditions of low oxygen availability in tissues, pyruvate is redirected away from mitochondria and converted into lactate through the reaction catalyzed by LDH. While energetically less favorable, glycolysis with lactate production is the preferred pathway in cancer cells, as it sustains their main anabolic processes (2, 4). By analyzing human tissue sample data from the Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia (CCLE) and Genotype-Tissue Expression (GTEx) sources, we found that LDHA is highly expressed in many cancers as compared with normal tissues (Figure 1A). Because activated lymphocytes also upregulate LDHA and engage in glycolysis in order to execute tumoricidal function (37), we compared LDHA expression levels in human lymphocytes to that of cancer types and corresponding normal tissue. We found that while LDHA levels are slightly higher in activated lymphocytes compared with other normal tissues, LDHA levels in glycolytic malignant tissues, such as melanoma, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and B cell lymphoma, are significantly higher (Figure 1B). Upon reanalyzing single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) data from human melanoma samples (42), we confirmed that malignant cells within the tumor overexpress LDHA compared with CD8+ tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) (Figure 1C). In addition, human melanoma cells (SK-MEL-28) cultured in vitro showed significantly higher intracellular LDH, extracellular acidification rate (ECAR), and basal levels of glycolysis compared with αCD3/αCD28-activated human T cells (Figure 1, D and E).

Figure 1 Differential expression of LDHA in tumor cells compared with T cells. (A) Average LDHA RNA expression across the indicated human tissue types; lines on graph denote median gene expression in healthy tissue. Source: CCLE (n = 150) and GTEx (n = 80). (B) Comparison in LDHA RNA expression between the indicated normal and cancerous cell types of interest. (C) Quantified LDHA RNA expression from tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells versus malignant cells from human melanoma scRNA-Seq data. Source: Tirosh et al. (42) (n = 19). (D) Flow cytometry quantification of intracellular LDH (n = 3) and (E) ECAR by Seahorse in cultured SK-MEL-28 melanoma cells and activated T cells isolated from healthy donors. T cells were analyzed on day 3 after activation with anti-CD3/CD28 beads. Data show 1 representative experiment of 3 independent experiments (n = 12). (F) Flow cytometry quantification of intracellular LDH MFI and glucose-Cy3 MFI in tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells and tumor cells from established B16-YFP murine tumors as indicated in the schematic. Data show 1 representative experiment of 3 independent experiments (n = 6). (G) Correlation matrix between expression of the indicated genes related to immune cell activation and glycolysis in human melanoma cases from the TCGA (n = 400). All statistics produced by unpaired t tests with Welch’s correction implemented in GraphPad Prism. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

To corroborate these findings in vivo, we implanted the murine melanoma cell line B16-F10 (B16) tagged with fluorescent protein YFP orthotopically in mice and compared LDH expression and glucose uptake potential between B16-YFP tumor cells and CD8+ TILs by flow cytometry after 2 weeks of tumor progression (Supplemental Figure 1). We found that B16 tumor cells have greater levels of intracellular LDH and glucose uptake, based on cellular uptake of the fluorescent glucose tracker glucose-Cy3, than CD8+ T cells from the same tumors (Figure 1F). Therefore, tumor cells retain a significantly higher LDH expression level and overall glycolytic program compared with activated CD8+ T cells, creating a therapeutic opportunity for preferential targeting of this enzyme in tumor cells over immune cells.

Serum LDH is a negative prognostic factor for many cancers (3, 12, 27–30, 33). However, its relationship with LDH expression in tumor tissue in association with response to immunotherapy is unknown. We found serum LDH positively correlates with tumor LDH activity as well as tumor volume 10 and 20 days after B16 implantation in immunocompetent mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Consistently, we found elevated LDHA expression in human melanoma samples from TCGA is associated with poorer survival (Supplemental Figure 2C). We previously demonstrated that the expression of genes involved in glucose metabolism, including LDHA, negatively correlates with immune cell infiltration in a small cohort of patients with melanoma (25). We thus investigated this feature across human melanoma specimens in the TCGA, and consistently observed an inverse relationship between glycolysis genes and genes related to immune cell activation (Figure 1G), suggesting that tumor glycolysis may negatively condition the tumor immune microenvironment and confer resistance to immunotherapy (43). Taken together, these data provide a strong rationale for testing pharmacologic inhibition of LDHA to counteract tumor glycolysis and improve antitumor T cell function.

The antitumor activity of LDHi is dependent on tumor expression of LDHA and the adaptive immune system. Small-molecule inhibitors of the key glycolytic enzyme LDH have been proposed for cancer treatment to disable tumor dependence on glycolysis and addiction to glucose (16, 44, 45). However, there is a lack of mechanistic understanding in terms of how specifically targeting glycolysis can potentiate immunotherapies. To address this gap, we used the potent LDHA/B inhibitor GNE-140 (34) in our solid tumor model systems. By in vitro treatment with GNE-140 at increasing concentrations, we showed that LDH activity was significantly inhibited at sublethal concentrations (Figure 2A). LDHi also conferred a decrease in overall glycolytic flux, including lactate production, glucose consumption, and ECAR, in B16 cells upon treatment in vitro (Figure 2, B and C). Two treatments with LDHi 24 hours apart were sufficient to reduce LDHA protein levels in B16 cells (Supplemental Figure 3A). We also observed compensatory metabolic rewiring in B16 cells upon LDHi treatment through increases in oxygen consumption rate (OCR) (Figure 2C). Consistently, LDHi administration led to a decrease in intracellular lactate and an increase in intracellular pyruvate and citric acid cycle (TCA) intermediates in B16 cells, indicating a shift from glycolysis to mitochondrial metabolism (Figure 2, D–F).

Figure 2 LDHi reduces tumor glycolysis and progression. (A) B16 viability and LDH activity 24 hours after treatment with GNE-140 (LDHi) at the indicated concentrations (n = 6). (B) Extracellular lactate and glucose from B16 cells treated with 10 μM LDHi or control vehicle for 24 hours, normalized by cell number (n = 3–5). (C) Extracellular acidification (ECAR) and OCRs of B16 cells treated with 10 μM LDHi or vehicle control for 24 hours, measured by Seahorse assays (glycolysis stress test and mitochondrial stress test). Data are normalized by cell number (n = 10). (D–F) Intracellular glycolysis. (E and F) TCA metabolites quantified by liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS) from B16 whole-cell lysates treated with 10 μM LDHi or vehicle control for 24 hours (n = 3–6). (G and H) Quantification of serum and tumor LDH activity from B16-bearing mice treated with 100 mg/kg LDHi or vehicle control (daily, p.o.) for 2 weeks, as indicated in the schematic (n = 5 mice/group). Sera and tumor lactate and LDH activity were analyzed 24 hours after the last treatment with LDHi. (I–K) Tumor growth curves of B16 or B16 LDHA KD in the indicated mouse strains treated with 100 mg/kg LDHi or vehicle control (daily, p.o.) for 2 weeks as indicated in the schematic (n = 10 mice/group). All data show 1 representative experiment of 3 independent experiments. All statistics produced by (B, E, and F) unpaired t tests with Welch’s correction or (C and I) 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test implemented in GraphPad Prism. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

We next examined the effects of systemic LDHi treatment in vivo and found decreased serum lactate and LDH activity as well as tumor LDH activity after 2 weeks of daily LDHi administration in B16-bearing mice (Figure 2, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 3B). We observed that systemic LDH inhibition delays B16 melanoma growth in vivo (Figure 2I), and we confirmed these results in another glycolytic tumor model — MC38 colorectal cancer (Supplemental Figure 3C). To interrogate the target specificity of this treatment, we tested the effects of this LDHi in mice implanted with LDHA-KD B16 cells. Without canonical expression of LDHA, LDHi failed to control melanoma growth in mice (Figure 2J). Notably, LDHi did not slow tumor growth in RAG-deficient mice, which lack an adaptive immune system, despite producing the same decrease in serum lactate levels (Figure 2K and Supplemental Figure 3B). Therefore, tumor cell expression of LDHA as well as the adaptive immune system are both essential for the antitumor effect of LDHA inhibition.

Tumor cells display more glycolytic sensitivity to LDH inhibition than immune cells. Since the adaptive immune system is required for LDH inhibition to delay tumor growth, we sought to test the effects of LDHi on immune cells. Upon activation, T cells increase their rates of glycolysis and glucose uptake to perform effector functions (35–37); therefore, we investigated how LDHi affects glycolytic parameters in activated T cells compared with tumor cells. To interrogate this, we assessed glucose uptake based on 2-NBDG and glucose-Cy3 as well as GLUT1 and LDH expression on both tumor and activated T cells in isolation upon treatment with LDHi in vitro by flow cytometry. We observed a marked decrease in B16 melanoma cell glucose uptake, GLUT1, and LDH expression upon treatment with increasing concentrations of LDHi (Figure 3, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 4A). Interestingly, activated T cells did not respond as dramatically to LDH inhibition by the same glycolytic parameters (Figure 3, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 4A). In accordance with these data, when assessing live cell metabolism upon treatment with LDHi, B16 cells displayed significantly lower ECAR and basal levels of glycolysis (Figure 3, D and E). Activated T cells, however, were not as sensitive to the same doses of LDHi and were able to maintain their ECAR upon LDH inhibition (Figure 3, D and E). These trends were confirmed in human melanoma cell line SK-MEL-28 and activated T cells from healthy donors (Figure 3, F–J, and Supplemental Figure 4B). Both human and mouse melanoma tumor cells and T cells slightly increased their OCR and maximal levels of respiration upon LDH inhibition, while higher doses of LDHi reduced ATP production in tumor cells and not T cells (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Additionally, when we analyzed tumor and CD8+ T cells from untreated B16 tumors after 2 weeks of progression ex vivo, Ki67 expression strongly correlated with LDH and GLUT1 expression in B16 tumor cells, but this correlation was less apparent in CD8+ TILs, suggesting that the glycolytic markers LDH and GLUT1 may be more important for tumor cell proliferation than T cell proliferation (Supplemental Figure 4E).

Figure 3 Tumor cells display greater glycolytic sensitivity to LDH inhibition than immune cells. (A–C) Normalized fold change and absolute flow cytometry quantifications of (A) 2-NBDG, (B) GLUT1, and (C) LDH MFIs in B16 cells and activated mouse CD8+ T cells treated with increasing concentrations of LDHi relative to vehicle in vitro. Mouse T cells were treated with LDHi 24 hours after aCD3/aCD28 activation and analyzed 24 hours later. (D and E) ECARs and (D and E) basal glycolysis normalized by cell number of B16 cells and activated mouse CD8+ T cells treated in vitro with LDHi at the indicated concentrations or vehicle as in A–C. (F–H) Normalized fold change and absolute flow cytometry quantifications of (F) 2-NBDG, (G) GLUT1, and (H) LDH MFIs of SK-MEL-28 cells and activated human CD8+ T cells from a representative healthy donor treated with increasing concentrations of LDHi relative to vehicle in vitro. Human T cells were treated with LDHi 48 hours after αCD3/αCD28 activation and analyzed 24 hours later. (I and J) ECAR and (I and J) basal glycolysis normalized by cell numbers of SK-MEL-28 cells and activated human CD8+ T cells treated with LDHi at the indicated concentrations or vehicle in vitro as in F–H. Data show 1 representative experiment of 3 independent experiments (n = 3–4 technical replicates for flow experiments, 9–12 technical replicates for Seahorse experiments). All statistics produced by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test implemented in GraphPad Prism. ****P < 0.0001. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

LDH inhibition shifts the glycolytic balance between tumor and infiltrating T cells. We then asked how the adaptive immune compartment aids in slowing tumor growth upon LDH inhibition in vivo. We hypothesized that inhibiting LDH would slow tumor glucose uptake and therefore increase glucose availability as well as the ability of immune cells within the TME to consume glucose and better execute their tumoricidal functions. To investigate this, we compared glycolytic parameters among tumor cells and CD8+ T cells, CD4+Foxp3– cells (effector T cells [Teffs]), and CD4+Foxp3+ cells (Tregs) within the TME from established B16-YFP tumors excised from mice treated with LDHi for 10 days (Figure 4A). When examining the YFP+ tumor cells from LDHi- versus vehicle control–treated tumors, we observed a decrease in ex vivo tumor glucose uptake based on glucose-Cy3 staining as well as a decrease in GLUT1 and LDH expression by flow cytometry (Figure 4B). Conversely, tumor-infiltrating T cell subsets from LDHi-treated mice displayed higher levels of glucose uptake compared with those from vehicle-treated mice, both ex vivo and in vivo (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 5A), as well as elevated GLUT1 expression (Figure 4D), while glucose uptake and GLUT1 expression in T cells from the spleen and whole blood remained unchanged (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 5B). In addition, while daily LDHi administration led to a decrease in tumor cell LDH expression, LDH expression in TILs as well as T cells from the spleen and whole blood remained unchanged (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 5D). This increase in T cell glucose uptake within LDHi-treated tumors was linked to an increase in glucose concentration in tumor interstitial fluid (Supplemental Figure 5C). Increases in glucose uptake and GLUT1 expression in TILs upon LDHi were confirmed in MC38 tumor–bearing mice as well, while CD45– cells from the same tumors displayed decreased glucose uptake, GLUT1, and LDH (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). We also found that in vivo daily treatment with LDHi versus vehicle increased the proliferative capacity of CD8+ and CD4+ Teff TILs while reducing tumor cell proliferation, as assessed by Ki67 expression (Figure 4, F and G). These data suggest that LDHi modifies tumor cell glycolysis and proliferation in vivo, such that tumor-infiltrating T cells are enabled to increase their glycolytic and proliferative capacity. We then asked whether increased glucose uptake was associated with increased levels of T cell activation. We divided tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells into 2 populations based on their levels of glucose-Cy3 uptake: Cy3-low versus Cy3-high (Figure 4H). As expected, we detected a higher percentage of Cy3-high tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells from mice treated with LDHi compared with vehicle treatment (Figure 4, H and I). We further observed that Cy3-high CD8+ T cells expressed higher levels of activation markers PD-1, CD44, CD25, and GITR independently of drug treatment, while maintaining similar levels of exhaustion markers Tim-3 and Lag-3 (Figure 4J and Supplemental Figure 5, G and H). Therefore, increasing glucose uptake capacity via LDH inhibition can polarize CD8+ T cells toward a more activated phenotype.

Figure 4 Differential effects of LDH inhibition in tumor cells compared with tumor-infiltrating T cells. (A) Mice (n = 5/group) were implanted with B16-YFP cells and treated with LDHi (100 mg/kg) or vehicle control as indicated in the schematic (A). Tumors were processed for flow cytometry quantification of glucose-Cy3, GLUT1, and LDH (MFI) in YFP+ tumor cells (B) and (C–E) in tumor-infiltrating and spleen-derived CD8+, CD4+Foxp3–, and CD4+Foxp3+ T cells. For glucose-Cy3 staining for C, FOXP3–GFP C57BL/6J transgenic mice were used to identify Foxp3+CD4+ Tregs in live cells. (F) Representative flow cytometry histograms and quantified percentages of Ki67+ of B16-YFP+ cells and (G) representative flow cytometry histograms and quantified percentages of Ki67+ of tumor-infiltrating CD8+, CD4+Foxp3–, and CD4+Foxp3+ T cells from B16-YFP tumors implanted in mice (n = 5/group), as indicated in the schematic in A. (H) Representative flow cytometry contour plots of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells stratified by high or low glucose-Cy3 uptake and (I) quantification of percentages of Cy3-high or -low out of total CD8+ T cells (n = 5). (J) Representative flow cytometry contour plots and quantified percentages of PD-1+ of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells stratified by high or low glucose-Cy3 uptake. Data show a representative experiment of 3 independent experiments. All statistics produced by Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test implemented in GraphPad Prism. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

LDH inhibition facilitates antitumor T cell functions. We then explored whether LDH inhibition and subsequent increased T cell glucose uptake would enhance the antitumor cytotoxic capacity of CD8+ T cells. Since we previously established that systemic LDHi treatment leads to increased tumor-infiltrating T cell glucose uptake and proliferation, we determined whether increasing glucose levels (by either LDHi treatment or glucose supplementation) in culture would facilitate T cell cytotoxicity in vitro. For this, we established a tumor antigen–specific CD8+ T cell killing assay, using antigen-primed melanoma-specific Pmel-1 TCR transgenic T cells and target B16 cells as previously described (46). We found that 24 hours of B16 pretreatment with LDHi followed by another LDHi treatment in B16:T cell cocultures maintained higher glucose levels compared with vehicle over 48 hours of coculture (Figure 5, A and B). This was linked to a significant decrease in tumor cell glucose uptake as evaluated by fluorescent glucose tracker 2-NBDG (Figure 5C). Conversely, we observed an increase in 2-NBDG glucose uptake by the CD8+ Pmel-1 T cells in the same conditions, mirroring the effects of LDHi treatment in vivo (Figure 5C). In addition to facilitating an increase in glucose availability and T cell glucose uptake, administration of LDHi to the coculture led to an increase in antitumor T cell killing (Figure 5, D–F), with no difference in T cell viability observed between the LDHi and vehicle treatment conditions (Supplemental Figure 6A). We also confirmed an increase in T cell killing when additional glucose was added to the cocultures instead of LDHi (Figure 5F). This increase in T cell killing upon LDHi treatment was confirmed with another TCR transgenic model using ovalbumin-specific CD8+ T cells cultured with B16 that had been pulsed with the corresponding OVA-peptide (SIINFEKL) prior to the coculture (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 6B).

Figure 5 LDH inhibition improves antitumor T cell functions. (A) Schematic depicting tumor-killing assay with LDHi in which B16-YFP cells were treated with 20 μM LDHi or vehicle 24 hours apart and T cells were added 24 hours after the first LDHi treatment. (B) Quantified media glucose from killing assay coculture. (C) Flow cytometry quantification of 2-NBDG (MFI) in B16-YFP and CD8+ Pmel-1 T cells from killing assay cocultures 48 hours after last treatment. (D–F) (D) Quantified YFP+ tumor cells and (E) representative in vitro killing assay images of YFP+ tumor cells after 48 hours of coincubation with Pmel-1 CD8+ T cells as in A. (F) Corresponding quantified YFP+ tumor cells and percentages of tumor killing in the same conditions as above alongside vehicle supplemented with 10 mM glucose. (G) Quantification of killing of OVA 257-264 –pulsed live B16-YFP tumor cells by OVA-primed CD8+ T cells from OT1 transgenic mice upon 48 hours of coculture in the presence of LDHi (as indicated in A). E:T = 2:1, cocultured over 48 hours. (H) Schematic depicting in vitro Treg suppression assay with MACS column–sorted Tregs (CD4+CD25+ Regulatory T Cell Isolation Kit, mouse) cocultured with αCD3/αCD28-activated CTV-labeled syngeneic CD8+ T cells for 48 hours with the addition of conditioned media from B16 cells treated with 20 μM LDHi or vehicle or fresh media containing 10 mM glucose. (I) Percentage of suppression was calculated as percentage reduction in CD8+ T cell proliferation with respect to CD8+ T cells cultured alone in the same treatment and glucose conditions. Data show 1 representative experiment of 3 independent experiments (n = 3–4 technical replicates). All statistics produced by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test implemented in GraphPad Prism. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

Since intratumoral CD8+ T cells and Tregs both increase their glucose-uptake capacity upon LDHi treatment (Figure 4C), we looked to see how increased glucose availability upon LDHi might directly affect Treg function as well. Despite increasing the proliferation capacity of other TILs, LDH inhibition did not increase Treg proliferation in vivo (Figure 4G). Previous work has demonstrated that Treg functional stability (25) and suppressive capacity (40) are both reduced when Tregs engage in glucose catabolism. In order to mechanistically evaluate the functional effects of LDHi treatment on Tregs in the TME, we performed a Treg suppression assay with conditioned media from tumor cells treated with LDHi to mimic the in vivo microenvironment (Figure 5H). Addition of the conditioned media from B16 tumor cells treated with LDHi versus vehicle for 24 hours to the Treg: CD8+ T cell coculture abrogated Treg-mediated suppression of CD8+ T cell proliferation (Figure 5I and Supplemental Figure 6C). Similarly, supplementing 10 mM glucose-containing media to the vehicle-treated tumor cell conditioned media abrogated Treg suppression as well (Figure 5I and Supplemental Figure 6C). These data suggest increasing intratumoral glucose levels using LDHi is not only more advantageous for CD8+ T cell–mediated killing, but also detrimental for Treg-suppressive function.

LDHi improves responses to ICB. Finally, we investigated whether LDH inhibition could improve the antitumor activity of ICB in solid tumor models that are typically resistant to these therapies. Previous work has indicated that tumor glycolysis confers resistance to CTLA-4 blockade, while tumor cell oxidative metabolism is a mechanism of resistance to αPD-1 therapy (25, 38). In line with this rationale, we investigated the approach of combining LDHi with CTLA-4 blockade. According to our hypothesis, we found that LDHi enhances the activity of CTLA-4 blockade in delaying B16 and MC38 tumor growth, with greater antitumor effects of the combination than each treatment alone (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 7A). Upon examining the tumor-immune infiltrate from B16 tumors after 10 days of treatments, we observed an increase in CD8+ and CD4+ Teffs in the combination treatment group that was not detectable in either monotherapy treatment group (Figure 6, B–E). We also observed PD-1 and Ki67 upregulation in CD8+ and CD4+ Teffs from the combination-treated tumors (Figure 6, D–F). Additionally, CD4+ Teffs also upregulated CD44 expression, while CD8+ T cells upregulated granzyme B upon use of the combination treatment (Figure 6, D–F).

Figure 6 LDHi improves the therapeutic and immune activity of ICB. (A) Averaged and individual tumor growth curves (mm3) from B16 tumor-bearing mice treated with 100 mg/kg LDHi and/or CTLA-4 blockade (9D9, IgG2b) or control vehicle/IgG as indicated in the schematics (n = 10 mice/group). (B–I) Treatment schematic for TME analyses and B16 tumor volume at the end of treatment (B). (C–I) Flow cytometry quantification of CD8+, CD4+Foxp3–, and CD4+Foxp3+ T cell absolute numbers and their expression of PD-1, Ki67, granzyme B, CD44, CTLA-4, and/or CD25 from B16-treated tumors as in B (n = 5 mice/group). Data show 1 representative experiment of 3 independent experiments. (J) Tumor growth and survival curves from B16-bearing mice treated with LDHi (100 mg/kg) or vehicle with or without αCTLA-4 (100 μg, clone 9D9) + αPD-1 (250 μg, clone RMP1-14), or respective IgG controls as indicated in the schematic (n = 10–15 mice/group). Data show 1 representative experiment of 2 independent experiments. All statistics produced by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test implemented using GraphPad. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

Interestingly, Tregs deviated from these trends. While their infiltration was only mildly reduced between αCTLA-4 alone and the combination treatment (Figure 6G), LDHi combined with CTLA-4 blockade led to pronounced and consistent decreases in Treg activation (PD-1), proliferation (Ki67), and granzyme B expression and was associated with predominant loss of Tregs expressing suppressive markers CD25 and/or CTLA-4 (Figure 6, H and I). Taken together, these data indicate that LDH inhibition can potentiate the antitumor activity of CTLA-4 blockade by increasing Teff activation while destabilizing the Treg phenotype.

While inhibiting LDH did improve responses to CTLA-4 blockade, we found that combining LDHi with αPD-1 did not lead to an enhanced delay of B16 tumor growth (Supplemental Figure 7B). Since LDHi with CTLA-4 blockade drove an increase in PD-1 expression on CD8+ and CD4+ Teffs, we tested to determine whether adding PD-1 blockade to this combination would further enhance the antitumor activity. We observed that incorporating PD-1 blockade starting from the time point in which we observed PD-1 upregulation in T cells upon LDHi and aCTLA-4 significantly delayed tumor growth and prolonged survival compared with ICB alone (Figure 6J). Overall, these data support the use of LDHi to combat resistance to the clinically relevant combination of αPD-1 and αCTLA-4.