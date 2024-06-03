Intermittent glucocorticoid treatment improves muscle metabolism via the PGC1α/Lipin1 axis in an aging-related sarcopenia model

Intermittent, once-weekly prednisone rejuvenates mitochondrial and mass properties of the aging muscle. Muscle aging is characterized by declines in both mitochondrial capacity and mass (25). On the basis of the initial positive effects we documented on both mitochondrial function and mass in young adult muscle of WT mice (26), we tested the extent to which an intermittent, once-weekly prednisone treatment affected muscle properties in the context of aging. We treated aged WT mice at 24 months of age and background-matched (C57BL/6JN) young adult control mice at 4 months of age, all from the National Institute on Aging’s Division of Aging Biology mouse colony. Treatment was consistent with our prior report (26), i.e., once-weekly 1 mg/kg prednisone was given i.p. at zeitgeber time 0 (ZT0) for 12 weeks, controlled by the same schedule of vehicle administration. Pre- and post-treatment noninvasive physiological assessments were conducted 72–24 hours prior to the first drug injection and 24 hours after the last injection, which immediately preceded the invasive assessments. We treated male and female mice in parallel and report the sex-disaggregated data in Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI177427DS1).

Figure 1 Intermittent once-weekly prednisone regimen rejuvenates mitochondrial and mass properties of aging muscle. (A) Treatment improved strength and treadmill performance in background-matched male mice at young adult (4 mo) and older adult (24 mo) ages, improving the parameters of the treated aged mice to levels comparable to those of the control (veh, vehicle) young adult mice at the endpoint. (B) Treatment rescued specific force in older mice to levels seen in control young mice, while increasing resistance to repetitive tetanus fatigue to a comparable extent at both ages. max, maximum. (C and D) Treatment improved mitochondrial abundance (mtDNA/nDNA, MitoTracker) and decreased superoxide levels (MitoSOX) in aged muscle compared with young control-like levels. Analogous trends were observed with mitochondrial respiration levels and NMR-quantitated levels of ATP and phosphocreatine in quadriceps muscles. AA, antimycin A; FC, fold change; rot, rotenone. (E–G) In treated older mice, total lean mass increased to young control-like levels. This correlated with rescue of muscle weight/body weight ratios in older mice in locomotory (gastrocnemius, quadriceps, triceps) and respiratory (diaphragm) muscles. Tibialis anterior muscle analyses showed coupling of myofiber CSA trends with the changes in muscle mass. n = 4–8/group. Histograms and curves report the mean ± SEM; pre- and post-treatment plots report each subject trend; violin plots indicate the mean and the 25th–75th percentiles. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001; (start-end) pre-/post-paired 3-way ANOVA with Šidák’s test (endpoint) (A and E); 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s test (B–D, F, and G).

As parameters of overall strength and function, we quantitated grip strength and treadmill performance at baseline and after treatment (i.e., ~27 months of age for older mice), and quantitated force production in situ in tibialis anterior muscles after treatment. In the absence of treatment (vehicle), compared with young controls, older mice showed decreased strength and treadmill endurance at the starting point and a decline at the endpoint. Compared with vehicle, treatment increased both parameters in older mice at the endpoint compared with the starting point. The values for treated older mice were not significantly different from the values for the control vehicle-treated young mice at the endpoint. As a validation, the treatment effect was recapitulated in the young mice (Figure 1A). At the endpoint, we used isometric contraction assessments to profile force production through both force frequency and fatigue assays. Treatment improved specific force in older muscle to levels similar to those shown by the control young muscle, while resistance to fatigue was improved by treatment to similar extents in both age groups (Figure 1B).

We then analyzed mitochondrial properties consistently with our previous treatment study (26). We measured relative trends in mitochondrial abundance through mitochondrial DNA/nuclear DNA (mtDNA/nDNA) quantitative PCR (qPCR) quantitation and unbiased MitoTracker fluorometry in parallel in isolated myofibers from flexor digitorum brevis (FDB) muscles. Together with MitoTracker, MitoSOX fluorometry was used to quantitate mitochondrial superoxide production. Treatment increased mitochondrial abundance in both age groups, rescuing the values of the treated older muscles to young control–like levels. Conversely, mitochondrial superoxide production was decreased by treatment in older muscles, suggesting functional coupling in the overall mitochondrial pool after treatment (Figure 1C). This was further elucidated in quadriceps muscle by respirometry curves with isolated mitochondria (fuel: pyruvate) and nuclear magnetic resonance–based (NMR-based) quantitation of the energy exchange molecules ATP and phosphocreatine. Treated aging muscle showed young control–like levels of the ADP-fueled respiratory control ratio (RCR) (state III/state IV o ) (27) and static levels of ATP and phosphocreatine (Figure 1D).

We then analyzed parameters of lean mass and muscle mass. Using echoMRI, we found that treatment increased overall lean mass in treated older mice to levels similar to those found in young control mice (Figure 1E). The trends in lean mass were matched by analogous trends in muscle/body weight ratios throughout the body, as shown by measurements in 4 different locomotory muscles (gastrocnemius, quadriceps, triceps, and tibialis anterior) and the respiratory muscle diaphragm (Figure 1F). The trends in muscle/body weight ratios were further matched by analogous trends in myofiber cross-sectional area, as shown in the case of tibialis anterior muscle (Figure 1G), further illustrating the treatment-driven rescue of aging muscle mass toward young control–like levels. Discussed so far are the treatment effects in male cohorts, but analogous trends were recorded in parallel for age- and background-matched female cohorts from the same colony (Supplemental Figure 1).

Considering the effects on muscle mass and mitochondrial function, we tested markers of autophagy (LC3B), mitophagy (Pink1), mitochondrial fusion (Mfn2), and fission (Fis1); mitochondrial complex content; independence of muscle mass trends from body weight shifts; and relative abundance and cross-sectional area of myofiber types. Treatment increased LC3B-II/-I and Pink1 protein levels in young and aged muscles, whereas slight changes in Mfn2 and Fis1 were not significant (Supplemental Figure 2A), suggesting that the increases in muscle and mitochondrial abundance were balanced by a compensatory uptick in autophagy and mitophagy without major changes in the mitochondrial fusion/fission cycle. The cumulative mitochondrial complex signal was increased by treatment in whole lysates and mitochondrial fractions of quadriceps muscle samples (Supplemental Figure 2A), consistent with the parallel increases of mitochondrial abundance in whole tissue and respiration capacity in fixed mitochondrial amounts. The trends in overall muscle mass appeared to be independent of body weight shifts, as they were recapitulated when muscle weights were normalized to tibia lengths in a subset of mice (Supplemental Figure 2B). Moreover, we did not record sizable treatment effects in addition to the expected age-related shifts in relative myofiber type abundances in 2 locomotory muscles with mixed fiber typing, i.e., gastrocnemius and triceps, in either males or females (Supplemental Figure 3). In those muscles, aging decreased cross-sectional area (CSA) in type 2B and 2A myofibers, and treatment increased CSA in type 1, 2A, and 2B myofibers (Supplemental Figure 3), consistent with previously reported effects of sarcopenia and exercise-mediated rescue in murine aging myofiber types (28).

Thus, according to the drug schedule and readout parameters tested here, intermittent prednisone treatment “rejuvenated” both mitochondrial function and mass in the aging muscle, i.e., it improved parameters in treated older muscles to young control–like levels.

Treatment induces a muscle glucocorticoid receptor program that increases PGC1α-Lipin1 expression through aging. To gain insight into the mechanisms mediating the dual treatment effects on energy and mass in aging muscle, we profiled the epigenomic signal of the glucocorticoid receptor (GR) in all age, sex, and treatment cohorts, in parallel with bulk transcriptomic profiling through RNA-Seq in quadriceps muscles from the same mice. Samples were collected 4 hours after the last drug or vehicle injection. Unbiased motif analysis showed the GR-binding element (GRE) motif to be the top enriched motif in all groups (Figure 2A), and peak tracks showed clear, strong GR peaks upstream of the canonical GR marker Fkbp5 (Figure 2B), indicating reliable GR ChIP-Seq data sets for further quantitative comparisons.

Figure 2 Epigenetic and transcriptional profiling reveals a treatment-induced muscle GR cistrome that is maintained through aging. (A and B) Motif analysis and robust promoter peaks in the canonical target Fkbp5 confirm GR ChIP-Seq data sets. (C–E) Treatment increased GR peak numbers and genome-wide, GRE-bound GR signal to comparable extents in both young and older age groups in both males and females. In all experimental groups, treatment increased the GR signal in promoters and 5′-UTR regions. norm, normalized. (F) PCA analysis of RNA-Seq data sets showed age- and treatment-related trends across sexes. (G and H) GO analysis revealed enrichment for muscle metabolic factors, particularly Ppargc1a (encoding PGC1α) and Lpin1 (encoding the PGC1α cofactor Lipin1). veh, vehicle; pred, prednisone. (I) Expression of both isoforms 1 and 4 of Ppargc1a was rescued to young-like levels in treated older muscle, correlating with increased GR binding on canonical and alternative start sites (arrows). TPM, transcripts per million. n = 3/group. Histograms report the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001; 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s test.

We first asked whether aging changed the muscle GR epigenomic activity in terms of peak number, signal on GREs, and locus distribution at baseline and after treatment. Treatment increased GR peak numbers and the average GR signal enrichment on the GRE motif genome wide compared with vehicle in both young and aging muscles, but we did not find an age-specific effect in either vehicle- or prednisone-treated muscles (Figure 2, C and D). Similarly, compared with vehicle, treatment increased GR signal in the promoter 5′-UTR rather than in the intergenic regions, but once again we did not find an age-specific effect in this shift (Figure 2E). Also, the trends were comparable in both male and female muscles (Figure 2, C–E).

We next sought to overlay the GR ChIP-Seq data sets with RNA-Seq data sets to identify which GR targets were changing expression levels following treatment in both age groups and both sexes. Principal component analysis (PCA) of the RNA-Seq data sets showed overall sample clustering according to age, treatment, and sex (Figure 2F). We overlaid GR ChIP-Seq and RNA-Seq following this question: How many and which genes are changed by treatment across age and sex groups with regard to differential RNA expression and increased GR signal in their promoter 5′-UTR region?

We found that approximately 40% of the differentially expressed (DE) genes across all age and sex groups had increased GR signal in their promoter 5′-UTR region. When we compiled these gene lists and analyzed them for pathway enrichment through gene ontology (GO), we found several enriched pathways related to muscle regulation and metabolism (Figure 2G). Considering the potential relevance of these pathways to the treatment-induced phenotype across aging, we used these GO pathways, i.e., the genes found to be enriched by GO analysis in these pathways, to filter out potential hits in play here. We confirmed several target genes, including Anxa1/6 (29), Klf15 (30), Nampt (26), and AdipoR1 (23) (Supplemental Figure 4A), that we reported to be transactivated by intermittent prednisone treatment in previous studies.

However, we focused on the emergence of Ppargc1a (encoding PGC1α) and Lpin1 (encoding Lipin1) among the top hits (Figure 2H) based on 2 additional findings and literature-informed considerations. On the one hand, running the isoform-specific analyses from our paired-end RNA-Seq data sets, we found that both the canonical mitochondria-regulating isoform 1 and the mass-regulating isoform 4 (7) were increased by treatment in both age groups and, consistent with the idea of double-isoform transactivation, treatment increased GR peaks on both proximal (isoform 1) and distal (isoform 4) Ppargc1a transcription start site (TSS) regions (6) in both young and aging muscles (Figure 2I and Supplemental Figure 4B). On the other hand, Lipin1 is a PGC1α cofactor and potentiates PGC1α activity through direct protein-protein interaction (18). We found that treatment increased GR transactivation of Lpin1 in mice of both ages, rescued the aging-induced decrease in Lpin1 expression in muscle (Supplemental Figure 5A), and rescued the levels of PGC1α binding to Lipin1 (Supplemental Figure 5B). Moreover, in each of the sequences underlying the identified GR peaks, we found a canonical GRE (ACAnnnTGT). Through luciferase assays with control and GRE-deleted constructs, we found that all 3 ChIP-Seq identified GR-bound GREs were responsive to prednisone in vitro in C2C12 myoblasts through the GRE sequence (Supplemental Figure 5C). Furthermore, the oxidative boost dependent on the Lipin1-PGC1α interaction correlates with a decrease in triacylglycerol (18). We confirmed this in a subset of control versus treated quadriceps muscles in the aged male cohort through untargeted lipidomics, which revealed a remarkable decrease across 47 triacylglycerol species in treated aged muscles (Supplemental Figure 6A).

Thus, epigenomic and transcriptomic profiling identified a GR program that is elicited by intermittent prednisone and regulates muscle function and metabolism across aging. Intriguingly, we found marked GR transactivation of PGC1α-Lipin1, and, in the next experiments, we sought to determine their role in the rescue of aging muscle enabled by treatment.

Muscle PGC1α is required by intermittent prednisone to coordinately stimulate energy and mass in muscle. To probe the extent to which PGC1α mediates the effects of chronic intermittent prednisone in muscle, we generated mice with myocyte-specific inducible deletion of PGC1α by crossing Ppargc1afl/fl mice (31) with ACTA1-MerCreMer+ mice (32) on the C57BL/6J background. This background is slightly different than that of the WT mice used in the young/aged cohorts, but (a) it was consistent with all our other transgenic lines, including the Lipin1 KO also used in this study, and (b) the nonablated control mice on this background recapitulated all the treatment features that we described above for mice on the 6JN background (see below). PGC1α ablation was induced in mice starting at 3 months of age using i.p. (20 mg/kg per day for 5 days) and then chow-mediated intake (40 mg/kg) of tamoxifen for 14 days, followed by 14 days of washout. These conditions allowed us to reduce PGC1α levels in whole quadriceps muscle lysates by approximately 85%, as we reported before (26). In this study, we compared Cre+/– Ppargc1aWT/WT (PGC1α WT) mice with Cre+/– Pparcg1afl/fl (PGC1α-KO) male littermates after tamoxifen/washout to take into account both tamoxifen and Cre presence in both cohorts. After ablation/washout, the mice were started on 12-week-long regimens of intermittent prednisone or vehicle treatment from 4 months of age, the same age and treatment conditions for the young cohorts of the previous experiment. We used this timeline to minimize the adult muscle adaptations to gene ablation before treatment effects. Given the epigenomic and transcriptomic screening of the initial cohorts with targets common to both sexes, in these subsequent mechanistic experiments, we focused on only 1 sex (males) to maintain power to detect trends while decreasing the overall number of mice.

The Pparcg1a-floxed allele features loxP sites surrounding exons 3–5, which are shared by the transcripts of both isoforms 1 and 4 (7). We therefore verified that both transcripts were deleted in the PGC1α-KO muscles at baseline. Compared with WT PGC1α, PGC1α-KO muscles showed profound downregulation of total Ppargc1a expression, as well as of isoform 1 and isoform 4 transcripts (Figure 3A), as assessed through qPCR using previously reported discriminating primers (7). Regarding overall function, despite a lack of differences induced by genotype at baseline and the endpoint (i.e., WT vehicle vs. KO vehicle), PGC1α ablation blocked the treatment effect in both grip strength and treadmill tests (Figure 3B). With regard to force production, PGC1α ablation did not change specific force but did decrease fatigue resistance in vehicle-treated mice and further blocked the treatment effect on increases in both parameters (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Myocyte-specific inducible PGC1α ablation blocks treatment effects on both mitochondrial function and muscle mass. (A) Recombination of the floxed allele reduced expression of both PGC1α isoforms in muscle. (B and C) In young adult mice, myocyte-specific inducible PGC1α ablation blocked the effects of 12-week-long intermittent prednisone treatment on strength, treadmill performance, force, and fatigue. (D) PGC1α ablation blocked or blunted the treatment effects on mitochondrial abundance and on the mitochondrial RCR and the basal OCR in muscle tissue regardless of fuel. (E) PGC1α ablation blocked or blunted treatment effects on lean mass, muscle mass, myofiber CSA. (F) Treatment increased protein translation in muscle dependent on myocyte PGC1α. n = 3–6/group. Histograms and curves report the mean ± SEM; pre- and post-treatment plots report each subject trend; violin plots indicate the mean and 25th–75th percentiles. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001; (start-end) pre-/post-paired 3-way ANOVA with Šidák’s test (B and E); (endpoint) 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s test (A, C, D, and F).

Previously, we found that myocyte PGC1α is required for the mitochondrial effects of a single circadian-specific glucocorticoid pulse (26). We therefore checked whether this was still true for the chronic intermittent prednisone treatment effects on muscle mitochondria. Indeed, consistent with the finding of PGC1α transactivation by chronic treatment, we found that PGC1α ablation blocked the treatment effect on mitochondrial abundance, the RCR of isolated mitochondria, and the basal oxygen consumption rate (OCR) of quadriceps muscle tissue (Figure 3D). The KO effects on respiration appeared to be related to overall mitochondrial function rather than shifts in nutrient preference, as they were recapitulated with either glucose/pyruvate or palmitate/palmitoylcarnitine as fuels (Figure 3D; see also respirometry curves in Supplemental Figure 6B).

Strikingly, PGC1α ablation also blocked the treatment effects on lean and muscle mass. Despite no genotype differences in vehicle-treated mice, PGC1α ablation blocked the treatment effect on lean mass, muscle/body weight ratio (shown here for both muscles used for analyses in this model), and myofiber cross-sectional area (Figure 3E). Moreover, the treatment/KO effects appeared to be related to anabolic propensity, as shown by 2 independent puromycin-based assays of protein synthesis: protein puromycinylation in quadriceps muscle lysates after in vivo puromycin injection and ex vivo O-propargyl-puromycin incorporation/fluorometry (33) in live myofibers (Figure 3F). We detected no significant effects of muscle PGC1α ablation at the starting point or endpoint, or of treatment on fat mass, body weight, or food and water intake (Supplemental Figure 6C).

Thus, inducible PGC1α ablation in adult myocytes without long-term and/or developmental adaptations blocked the effects of chronic intermittent prednisone treatment, not only on mitochondrial capacity, but on muscle mass as well.

PGC1α mediates the treatment-induced increase in carbon shuttling between oxidative intermediates and amino acids in muscle. We were intrigued by the fact that the myocyte-specific PGC1α mediated both mitochondrial and mass effects of treatment. We therefore hypothesized that the upregulated PGC1α mediated a myocyte-autonomous metabolic program coordinating the increased mitochondrial metabolism with anabolic growth. Amino acid availability determines mass rescue in sarcopenia (34). Intermediary metabolites like pyruvate and TCA cycle intermediates are direct precursors of amino acids like alanine, glutamine, and aspartate, which are generally decreased in aging muscle (35). We therefore asked whether PGC1α coordinates the carbon shuttling from glucose to amino acid biogenesis in treated muscle. To investigate this in our transgenic muscles, we traced the glucose contribution to in-muscle amino acids using an ex vivo system in which the isolated muscle undergoes repetitive contractions in the presence of 13C-labeled glucose and insulin (30). Albeit not in steady state, this system offers the advantage of quantitating muscle-autonomous effects without circulating and extra-muscle contributions, and we previously used it to trace macronutrient fate, including that of glucose, after intermittent prednisone treatments in dystrophic muscles (30) and normal versus obese WT muscles (23).

We compared WT PGC1α and PGC1α-KO muscles after vehicle or prednisone treatment for labeling rates of glucose intermediates (pyruvate, α-ketoglutarate, oxaloacetate) and their putative amino acid products (alanine, glutamate/glutamine, aspartate) downstream of uniformly labeled 13C 6 -glucose. We also quantitated labeling rates for amino acids produced from glycolytic intermediates (serine, glycine). For each metabolite, we quantitated overall fractional labeling, i.e., the percentage of the sum of all 13C-labeled isoforms versus the total sum of labeled and unlabeled isoforms. Compared with vehicle controls, treated WT PGC1α muscles showed increased labeling of the glucose intermediates and their amino acid products, but the treatment effect was blocked or blunted with myocyte PGC1α ablation (Figure 4A). In accordance with the effects of muscle PGC1α overexpression or KO on lactate dehydrogenase isoforms (36), in WT PGC1α muscle treatment (PGC1α upregulation) decreased labeling and lactate levels, whereas both parameters were increased over WT control levels in both treated and untreated PGC1α-KO muscle (Supplemental Figure 6D). No significant treatment or genotype effects were quantitated for labeled serine and glycine (Figure 4A), and PGC1α ablation did not significantly affect the treatment-driven increase in overall glucose tolerance (Supplemental Figure 6E), supporting the notion of a specific pathway rather than a boost in overall glucose use.

Figure 4 Treatment increases carbon shuttling between glucose and amino acids in muscle dependent on myocyte-specific PGC1α. (A) In isolated contracting muscle exposed to 13C 6 -glucose, treatment increased carbon shuttling to alanine, glutamate, glutamine, and aspartate, but not to serine or glycine. (B) Myocyte-specific PGC1α was required for treatment-driven upregulation of mitochondrial enzymes and/or enzyme isoforms mediating the underlying reactions between glucose derivatives and amino acids. The treatment effect on expression of those genes was also confirmed in young and older muscles by RNA-Seq. αKG, α-ketoglutarate; ala, alanine; asp, aspartate; glu, glutamate; gln, glutamine; oxa, oxaloacetate; pyr, pyruvate. (C) MS images showed increased levels of target amino acids in treated young and aged muscles after a glucose-plus-insulin challenge. n = 3–6/group. Histograms report the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001; 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s test.

In light of a prior report implicating PGC1α in the transcriptional control of the mitochondrial alanine transaminase (37) (gene name, Gpt2), we asked whether we could quantitate a PGC1α-dependent effect on the mitochondrial enzymes or mitochondrial enzyme isoforms mediating the carbon shuttling between the metabolites and amino acids found enriched in labeling. Therefore, in addition to Gpt2 (pyruvate ↔ alanine), we quantitated the expression levels of Glud1 (α-ketoglutarate ↔ glutamate), Glul (glutamate → glutamine), and Got2 (oxaloacetate → aspartate) in the gastrocnemius muscles of the same animals whose quadriceps muscles were used for the glucose-tracing experiments. For all 4 of those enzymes, PGC1α ablation blocked or blunted the treatment-driven upregulation seen in WT PGC1α muscle (Figure 4B, left; Supplemental Figure 6F). Accordingly, we checked against our RNA-Seq data sets in young and older mice and found that the same 4 enzyme genes were upregulated by treatment in muscles of mice in both the young and older age groups (Figure 4B, right). We tested whether the treatment effect on glucose-derived amino acid biogenesis was quantifiable in young and aged muscle. Twenty-four hours after the last treatment injection, we challenged the young and aged mice with 1 g/kg glucose coupled with 0.5 U/kg insulin to maximize muscle glucose uptake across ages and treatment groups. MS imaging of cryosections from quadriceps muscles collected 2 hours after challenge showed increased levels of alanine, glutamate, glutamine, and aspartate in both young and aged muscles (Figure 4C).

Thus, myocyte-specific PGC1α mediated the metabolic program enabled by intermittent prednisone treatment in muscle to coordinate mitochondrial metabolism with amino acid biogenesis.

Myocyte-specific Lipin1 is required for the proergogenic effects of treatment upstream of PGC1α. Considering the combined upregulation of Ppargc1a isoforms 1 and 4 following treatment, we asked whether each isoform was sufficient to rescue a specific parameter of treatment effect, i.e., mitochondrial abundance by isoform 1 and muscle mass by isoform 4. We generated adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) to overexpress either GFP (control), Ppargc1a isoform 1, or isoform 4 downstream of a CMV promoter. Adult myocyte tropism was promoted by using the MyoAAV serotype (38) and confirmed via qPCR in WT muscle tissue 2 weeks after a single retro-orbital (r.o.) injection of 1012 vg/mouse (Figure 5A, left). We then used PGC1α-KO mice for a genetic rescue experiment with AAV overexpression of isoform 1, isoform 4, or both in vehicle versus treatment conditions. On the one hand, isoform 1 was sufficient to enable the treatment effect on mitochondrial abundance but not mass, consistent with the effect of this isoform on oxidative efficiency (39). On the other hand, isoform 4 was sufficient to enable the treatment effect on muscle mass but not mitochondrial abundance, consistent with prior reports (7). Importantly, the treatment showed a significant additive effect over the genetic rescue effect (Figure 5A, right). Through cryohistology in tibialis anterior muscles and hydroxyproline dosing in gastrocnemius muscles, we detected no sizable changes in muscle architecture or fibrosis of the AAV-transduced cohorts (Supplemental Figure 7A). In addition to our inducible KO data, this rescue experiment confirmed the specific roles of PGC1α isoforms 1 and 4 in the combined energy-mass effect of intermittent prednisone treatment. However, the additive effect of treatment over AAV reexpression led us to hypothesize that an additional factor induced by treatment is required to fully coax PGC1α to achieve the global antisarcopenic effect.

Figure 5 Myocyte-specific Lipin1 controls energy-mass balance in muscle. (A) MyoAAV-mediated overexpression in WT muscle 2 weeks after r.o. injection of 1012 vg/mouse (left). Combination of AAV and treatment in PGC1α-KO mice revealed an additive effect of the treatment on genetic rescue of mitochondrial abundance by Pgc1α isoform 1 and muscle mass by PGC1α isoform 4 (right) in tibialis anterior muscles. Together with our RNA-Seq/ChIP-Seq screening, the additive effect warranted investigation of Lipin1 as a treatment-driven cofactor to coax PGC1α regulation with energy-mass balance. (B) ANCOVA for VO 2 in metabolic cages without specific exercise triggers showed increased VO 2 independent from body mass in control (WT Lipin1) mice, but not after Lipin1 ablation (Lipin1-KO). (C) In the metabolic treadmill test, treatment increased VO 2max as well as speed and work until exhaustion dependent on myocyte-specific Lipin1. (D and E) Lipin 1 was critical for treatment-driven effects on muscle force and fatigability and mitochondrial respiration. (F and G) Analogously to its cofactor PGC1α manipulation, Lipin1 ablation blunted or blocked treatment effects on muscle mass in 2 different locomotory muscles (tibialis, hind limbs; triceps, forelimbs). (H) KO of Lipin1 blocked the additive effect of treatment on top of the PGC1α isoform 1 and isoform 4 overexpression effect on mitochondrial abundance, tibialis anterior muscle mass, and grip strength. n = 3–5/group. Histograms and curves report the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001; 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s test.

Within that hypothesis, we were intrigued by the emergence of Lipin1 as a GR transactivation target with intermittent prednisone in tandem with PGC1α in aging muscle. Indeed, prior experiments in liver showed that Lipin1 is a direct coactivator of PGC1α through protein-protein interaction and primes it to enhance its prometabolic gene program (18). Constitutive KO of Lipin1 impairs muscle function and mitochondrial metabolism in young and mature adult ages (15). In the context of intermittent prednisone effects, we reasoned that if PGC1α mediates energy-mass coordination and Lipin1 is a critical PGC1α coactivator, then Lipin1 could also be required for treatment effects.

We generated transgenic mice for myocyte-restricted inducible ablation of Lipin1 by crossing Lpin1fl/fl (floxed exon7, complete protein loss) mice (15) with ACTA1-MerCreMer+ mice (32) on the C57BL/6J background. We used the same tamoxifen/washout protocol as for PGC1α-KO and found approximately 85% Lipin1 ablation in quadriceps muscle (Supplemental Figure 7B). Consistent with the PGC1α-KO experiments, we compared Cre+/– Lpin1WT/WT (WT Lipin1) versus Cre+/– Lpin1fl/fl (Lipin1-KO) male littermates for the effects of a 12-week regimen of intermittent prednisone or vehicle treatment from 4 months of age.

Considering the potential involvement of Lipin1 in muscle oxidative capacity, we interrogated the extent to which the myocyte-specific Lipin1 regulates body-wide VO 2 at rest and during aerobic exercise of mice in metabolic cages and on the treadmill. Indeed, aging-related exercise intolerance is evident in mice through decreases in baseline and maximal VO 2 values (40). At rest, intermittent prednisone increased VO 2 independent of body mass, whereas inducible Lipin1 ablation induced a downward trend in the vehicle-treated muscles and further blocked the treatment effect (Figure 5B). We then tested untrained mice through acute exercise with a stepwise speed ramp-up on a metabolic treadmill. We found that the treatment significantly increased the maximal values of speed, VO 2 , and work before exhaustion in WT Lipin1 mice but not Lipin1-KO mice, suggesting a treatment-driven increase in aerobic fitness dependent on muscle Lipin1 (Figure 5C).

In parallel to VO 2 and exercise capacity trends, Lipin1 ablation blocked the treatment effect on specific force and fatigue, decreasing the resistance to fatigue also in vehicle-treated muscle (Figure 5D). Furthermore, Lipin1 deletion blocked the treatment effect on ATP and phosphocreatine levels (Supplemental Figure 7C) as well as on the mitochondrial RCR (Figure 5E). Consistently with the KO-driven effects on mitochondrial respiration, we found increased Pdk4 and decreased Cpt1b expression in Lipin1-KO versus WT muscles (Supplemental Figure 7D). Intriguingly and in line with our PGC1α findings and Lipin1-PGC1α protein-protein interaction findings, Lipin1 ablation also blocked the treatment effect on the muscle mass parameters of muscle/body weight ratios and myofiber cross-sectional area in 2 different locomotory muscles (tibialis, hind limbs; triceps, forelimbs; Figure 5, F and G) without sizable shifts in myofiber typing (Supplemental Figure 7E). These effects were achieved even though Lipin1 ablation did not significantly change the treatment effect on the upregulation of muscle PGC1α isoforms compared with vehicle control (Supplemental Figure 7F).

To revisit our MyoAAV-based experiment with PGC1α isoforms, we used Lipin1-KO mice to test the hypothesis that Lipin1 is indeed the nonredundant additional factor underlying the additive treatment effect over PGC1α isoform upregulation. We repeated the combined overexpression of isoforms 1 and 4, with and without treatment, in Lipin1-KO versus WT mice using the same timeline and conditions as in the prior experiment in PGC1α-KO mice. We monitored mtDNA/nDNA and muscle weight/body weight ratios as indicators of mitochondrial abundance and muscle mass, and grip strength/body weight ratios as an indicator of muscle strength. In the presence of MyoAAV-driven upregulation of the PGC1α isoforms, we found that treatment induced an additive effect in all 3 of these parameters compared with vehicle only in WT Lipin1 but not Lipin1-KO mice (Figure 5H), confirming the nonredundant role of Lipin1 in the treatment effect.

Thus, Lipin1 is a GR transactivation target in aging muscle with intermittent prednisone treatment and a key factor in the treatment-PGC1α muscle program.