Frameshift variants in C10orf71 cause dilated cardiomyopathy in human, mouse, and organoid models

C10orf71 is a DCM causal gene. In a large DCM family at Columbia University Irving Medical Center (Figure 1A), the proband was a male who came to clinical attention at the age of 12 years old. He was found to have moderately diminished left ventricular systolic function with a ventricular internal diameter at end diastole (LVID d ) of 6.23 cm (–2SD–2SD: 3.65–4.91) and left ventricular internal diameter at end systole (LVID s ) of 4.79 cm (–2SD–2SD: 2.17–3.29) and a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) of 45% on echocardiogram. His family history was marked for an extended multigenerational history of isolated DCM diagnosed in the 20–40-year age range in 5 family members (III.1, III.3, III.4, III.6, and IV.5). Additionally, 3 members in generation I and II (I.2, II.1, and II.4) were reported to have enlarged hearts by other family members. The paternal aunt of the proband (III.6) had a heart transplant at 29 years of age. The explanted heart weighed 420 grams. The ventricles were dilated and had endocardial thickening and interstitial fibrosis (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI177172DS1). There was mild to moderate myocyte hypertrophy. The 2 paternal uncles of the proband (III.1 and III.3) were treated with implantable cardioverter–defibrillators (ICDs). Initial variant segregation analysis of whole exome sequencing (WES) for the proband, 4 affected family members (father, 2 paternal uncles, and a paternal aunt), and 2 unaffected members (mother and a paternal aunt) was performed in 2018 by GeneDx. No pathogenic variants in known DCM causal or candidate genes were identified. The C10orf71 frameshift variant, NM_001135196.1: c.1057_1072del; p.(D353YfsTer41), was identified in all affected family members tested but absent in the unaffected members. Then, separate DNA samples were obtained from III.1–6 and IV.5, and the genotypes of the target site were confirmed with Sanger sequencing. The log odds (LOD) score for the association between genotype and phenotype in this family was 3.0. No other functional variant cosegregated with DCM in the large family.

Figure 1 Frameshift mutations of C10orf71 are associated with DCM. (A) Identification of a C10orf71 variant segregating with DCM in a multigenerational family. d, death; DX, diagnosis; T, treatment; ICD, implantable cardioverter–defibrillator. (B) De novo C10orf71 variants identified in 3 probands from Anzhen DCM cohort.

We then screened for C10orf71 loss of function (LOF) variants including stop gain, stop loss, frameshift insertion, and frameshift deletion in 2 independent sporadic DCM cohorts of Chinese ancestry. The Beijing Anzhen DCM cohort included 220 patients (Supplemental Table 1) with WES data. Among them, 106 patients were children and 114 were adults. We identified 3 frameshift variants (C10orf71: NM_001135196.1: c.1095delT, c.1913delA, and c.348dupC) carried by 3 patients who had no variant in known DCM causal genes and confirmed these variants with Sanger sequencing. We traced back and detected the genotype of their parents and found that the 3 variants were all de novo frameshift C10orf71 variants (Figure 1B). Proband 1 and proband 2 were 7 years old at the time of diagnosis. Besides DCM, their echocardiograms also showed LVNC. Proband 1 had an LVID d of 4.30 cm (–2SD–2SD: 3.05–4.28), LVID s of 3.20 cm (–2SD–2SD: 1.79–2.87), and an LVEF of 50% (Table 1). Proband 2 had an LVID d of 4.80 cm (–2SD–2SD: 3.11–4.35), LVID s of 3.40 cm (–2SD–2SD: 1.81–2.93), and an LVEF of 50% (Table 1). Proband 3 was diagnosed with DCM at the age of 31, had an LVID d of 6.90 cm (–2SD–2SD: 4.54–6.14), LVID s of 6.10 cm (–2SD–2SD: 2.56–4.32), and an LVEF of 26%. There were no symptoms related to cardiomyopathy when he was younger. The Wuhan Tongji DCM cohort included 363 patients with WES data (9). Among them, 91 patients with deleterious variants in 33 known DCM genes were excluded from this study. We identified another heterogeneous stop gain variant (C10orf71: NM_001135196.1: c.G3053A) in 1 male patient diagnosed with DCM at the age of 38. He had an LVID d of 6.50 cm, LVID s of 5.00 cm, and an LVEF of 45% (Table 1). However, the phenotype and genotype information of his parents were not available.

Table 1 Clinical information of the 5 probands identified in the multigenerational family and 2 sporadic DCM cohorts

C10orf71 is located in 10q11.23. There is no known DCM causal gene located close to C10orf71 (Supplemental Figure 2A). The gene closest to C10orf71 is DRGX, approximately 36.6 Kbp away from C10orf71. To our knowledge, no study has reported a link between DRGX and DCM. We evaluated the linkage disequilibrium within 50 kb of either side of C10orf71 and found that C10orf71 was not in linkage disequilibrium with surrounding regions (Supplemental Figure 2B, the SNPs in the red box are located in C10orf17). Therefore, to our knowledge, there is no other gene in linkage disequilibrium with C10orf71, further supporting that C10orf71 is a DCM causal gene.

All 5 predicted LOF variants were absent in gnomAD as well as over 1,000 in-house individuals of Chinese descent who acted as controls and had no clinical, electrocardiographic or echocardiographic evidence of cardiomyopathy. To directly confirm the effect of the variants on C10orf71 expression, we performed site-directed mutagenesis in human C10orf71 cDNA subcloned in the expression vector pCMV3 (Supplemental Figure 3A). Compared with WT plasmid, the mutant plasmids produced truncated protein products (Supplemental Figure 3B). We next detected whether the mRNA with the frameshift variant was degraded by nonsense-mediated mRNA decay (NMD). Because patient-derived CMs or human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) were unavailable, we had to obtain CMs with endogenously expressed mutant C10orf71 by generating C10orf71-mutant hiPSCs. Using 2 hiPSC lines from individuals who were healthy (WT1 and WT2) (10, 11), we obtained 2 C10orf71 mutant hiPSC lines (Mut1: c.173dupA and Mut2: c.172_182del, Supplemental Figure 4). Although the introduced mutations are different from those found in patients, they are also frameshift mutations located in the front of the only exon coding C10orf71 protein, just like the mutations carried by patients. Therefore, detecting the mRNA levels of C10orf71 in the CMs derived from mutant hiPSCs can reflect whether the mRNA with frameshift variants in patient CMs is degraded by NMD. Using qPCR and transcriptome sequencing, we demonstrated that the level of frameshift variant mRNA was significantly decreased compared with that of the corresponding WT control (Supplemental Figure 5), suggesting that the frameshift variants acted as functional nulls.

C10orf71 is a potential intrinsically disordered protein specifically expressed in CMs. Structural analysis showed that C10orf71 had almost no regular secondary structure and was in a disordered state throughout the entire length (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 6). AlphaFoldDB (https://alphafold.ebi.ac.uk/) also showed that most regions of C10orf71 had no fixed 3-dimensional protein structure (Supplemental Figure 7). In addition, C10orf71 fit to multiple characteristics of intrinsically disordered protein. For example, ProtScale showed that C10orf71 had high hydrophilicity (Supplemental Figure 8). The instability index of C10orf71 was computed to be 65.67 in ProtParam database, classifying the protein as unstable. These facts suggest that C10orf71 is an intrinsically disordered protein.

Figure 2 C10orf71 is an intrinsically disordered protein specifically expressed in CMs. (A) Result of folding prediction for the human full-length C10orf71 with PSIPRED. (B) Relative mRNA levels of mC10orf71 in various adult mouse tissues; error bars indicate SD (n = 3). (C) Relative mRNA levels of mC10orf71 during mouse heart development (n = 6). (D) TNNT2, MYH7, and C10orf71 expression levels in each cell type of human heart. (E and F) Representative images showing double immunofluorescence staining of the CMs from C57BL/6 mice (E) and iPSCs (F). ACTN2 and ACTC1 are the markers for Z disc and myofibers, respectively. DAPI, nuclei stain, blue. A1/A2 indicates 2 independent duplicate samples. Scale bars: 25 μm.

C10orf71 was highly and specifically expressed in human heart and skeletal muscle (Supplemental Figure 9, from GTEx (V8)). The murine homologous gene, 3425401B19Rik, indicated as mC10orf71 in this study, exhibited a similar expression pattern (Figure 2B). To determine the temporal expression pattern of mC10orf71 in heart, we collected serial embryonic cardiac structures at 4 in utero stages (E10.5, E13.5, E16.5, and E19.5) and cardiac tissue at 3 days after birth from WT C57/BL6J mice. The expression of mC10orf71 increased significantly during heart development (Figure 2C), like the cardiac marker Tnnt2 (Supplemental Figure 10). This expression pattern was also found during myogenic differentiation (Supplemental Figure 11), suggesting that mC10orf71 may be involved in the development and maturation of muscle. Using single nucleus RNA sequencing data of human hearts, we demonstrated that C10orf71 is specifically expressed in CMs, even more specifically than well-established CM markers, such as TNNT2 and MYH7 (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 12). Published single-cell sequencing data (12) validated this specific expression pattern and further revealed that C10orf71 was mainly expressed in ventricular CMs (Supplemental Figure 13). Immunofluorescence analysis using mouse CMs revealed that mC10orf71 colocalized with markers of Z disc (Actn2) and myofibers (Actc1) (Figure 2E). As human CMs were not available, we validated this result by double-staining of hiPSC-CMs (Figure 2F). The specific and high expression of C10orf71 in the heart implies that it may play an essential role in the physiological and pathological processes of DCM.

C10orf71 defect leads to abnormal heart morphogenesis. To elucidate the function of C10orf71, we generated a mC10orf71-KO mouse model using the CRISPR/Cas9 method, which simulated the functional deletion of the C10orf71 gene caused by LOF variants (Supplemental Figure 14). We mated heterozygous offspring to obtain mC10orf71–/– mice. qPCR and Western blotting using heart tissue from mC10orf71–/– mice and WT littermate controls confirmed the KO efficiency (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 15). Since mC10orf71 expression increased with heart development (Figure 2C), we first evaluated the impact of mC10orf71 deficiency on embryo viability and heart development. We collected embryos at E13.5 and E18.5, and genotypes in E18.5 embryos were present at the expected Mendelian ratios, indicating no embryonic lethality. Expression of transcription factors important for cardiac development (Nkx2-5, Gata4/6, Mef2C, and Tbx5) did not differ in KO hearts compared with WT hearts at either time point (Figure 3B), suggesting that the overall cardiac differentiation program was unaffected. However, histological analysis found some cardiac morphogenesis defects in mC10orf71−/− embryos (Figure 3C). Although half of the mC10orf71−/− hearts looked similar to the WT, others showed variable phenotypes such as smaller size and noncompaction (2 of 12, KO1), normal size and noncompaction (3 of 12, KO2), and larger size and hypertrophy (1 of 12, KO3). Specifically, hearts with a ventricular noncompaction phenotype had reduced ventricular wall thickness and increased trabecular area compared with controls (Figure 3D). α-actinin and N-cadherin expression patterns correlate with progressive cardiac tissue development (13). We showed that the level of α-actinin in the small and noncompaction heart (KO1) was lower than that of WT (Figure 3, C and E). N-cadherin mediates strong cell-cell adhesion in the heart and is dispersedly distributed both on the cell surface and in the cytoplasm of myocardial cells at E18.5. It gradually becomes concentrated at the end-to-end intercalated discs from birth through maturity (14). The localization of N-cadherin in WT heart was as expected. However, the amount of N-cadherin in the KO heart with noncompaction (KO1 and KO2) was decreased compared with the WT heart (Figure 3, C and E). These results indicate abnormalities in the development and organization of myocardial cells in mC10orf71−/− mice.

Figure 3 Phenotypes of embryonic heart in mC10orf71–/– mice. (A) Relative mRNA levels of mC10orf71 in E18.5 hearts (n = 6 per group). ***P < 0.001 in t test. (B) Relative mRNA levels of transcription factors in E13.5 and E18.5 hearts (n = 6 per group). NS, no significance in t test. (C) Representative H&E images for embryonic hearts (first line) and immunofluorescence staining of N-cadherin (green), alpha-actinin (red), and DAPI (blue) in heart apex, left ventricle (LV) and right ventricle (RV) (line 2–4). Scale bar: 200 μm (first line), 20 μm (lines 2–4). (D) Compaction degree of left and right ventricle shown in panel C (n = 4 for WT and n = 5 for mC10orf71–/–). *P < 0.05 in Mann-Whitney test. (E) The relative signal intensity of α-actinin and N-cadherin shown in panel C. *P < 0.05 in Kruskal-Wallis combined with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test. (F) Positive signal of Ki67 in embryonic hearts. The compact layer refers to the area between the dashed line and the epicardium as defined by higher cell density. Scale bar: 200 μm (first line), 50 μm (lines 2–4). (G) Statistical results of panel F: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 in Kruskal-Wallis combined with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test. Each dot in panel A, B and D represents 1 biological repeat. Each dot in panel E and G represents 1 region of a heart, and each mouse has 3 dots. Data is represented as mean ± SD.

Because ventricular noncompaction has been shown to arise from defects in CM proliferation (15), we assessed proliferation markers in WT and KO E18.5 hearts. We observed an overall low Ki67 signal in smaller and noncompaction KO hearts (KO1) (Figure 3F). For the heart with normal size but noncompaction (KO2), the overall Ki67 signal was not significantly lower but its distribution was significantly different from WT hearts. The embryonic ventricular wall can be divided into different layers, including the compact layer and the trabecular layer (16). We found dramatically reduced proliferation of the CMs in the compact layer in KO mice (Figure 3, F and G), which was crucial for the development of postnatal ventricular walls that are largely composed of compact myocardium. These observed abnormalities in heart morphogenesis predicted poor consequences for mC10orf71−/− mice after birth when the cardiac workload dramatically increases. As expected, of the 326 live offspring at weaning, mC10orf71+/− and mC10orf71−/− mice were less frequent (38.3% and 13.5%, respectively) than expected (P = 2.64 × 10–9, Supplemental Table 2), suggesting that mC10orf71-deficient mice were dying after birth. We collected the hearts of mice at 1 and 3 weeks after birth for histological analysis and did not find any KO hearts with noncompaction, suggesting that KO mice with noncompaction hearts (KO1 and KO2) were lethal. Hearts with larger size and hypertrophy (KO3) can be found in 2 of 13 mice at 1 week and 1of 10 mice at 3 weeks (Supplemental Figure 16). Taken together, these results clearly establish that mC10orf71 is an essential gene for heart morphogenesis, although its loss does not interfere with the overall patterning of heart development.

C10orf71 defect impairs cardiac function. Starting from 3 weeks of age, mC10orf71−/− mice showed no increased mortality through 11 months of age compared with WT mice (Figure 4A). The KO hearts were morphologically normal but larger than hearts of WT mice at 4 and 8 months (Figure 4B). Mean KO heart weight was significantly decreased compared with WT at 4 months, but no difference was observed at 8 months (Supplemental Figure 17). H&E staining showed increased left ventricular cross–sectional area in KO mice compared with WT mice at 4 and 8 months (Figure 4, C and D).

Figure 4 Phenotypes of heart in adult mC10orf71–/– mice. (A) Survival rate of WT and mC10orf71–/– (n = 10 per group) mice. (B) A photograph of hearts from 4 and 8-month-old mice (4 mo; 8 mo). Scale bar: 2.5 mm.(C) Histological analysis of hearts by H&E staining. Scale bar: 2 mm. (D) Quantification of cross-sectional area of left ventricle shown in panel C (n = 10 per group at 4 months; n = 7–8 at 8 months). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 in t test. (E) Representative echocardiographic images. (F) Echocardiographic parameters (n = 16 per group at 4 months; n = 7–8 at 8 months). EF, ejection fraction; FS, fraction shortening; SV, stroke volume; LVID-s, internal dimension of left ventricle at end systole; LVVOL-s, left ventricular volume at end-systole; LVPW-s, posterior wall thickness of LV at end-systole. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 in t test. (G) Masson staining of hearts. Scale bar: 150 μm. (H) Quantification of fibrosis area at 8 months shown in panel G. ***P < 0.001 in t test. (I) WGA staining of hearts. (J) Quantification of cross-sectional area of CMs shown in panel I (n = 10 per group at 4 months; n = 7–8 at 8 months, n = 250–350 cells per mouse). ***P < 0.001 in t test. Scale bar: 20 μm. (K) Relative mRNA levels of Acta1 and Nppb in hearts (n = 5 per group at 4 months; n = 7–8 at 8 months). **P < 0.01 in Mann-Whitney test. ***P < 0.001 in t test. (L and M) TT power analyses of the sarcomere organization were carried out with TTorg plugin in ImageJ. TTorg workflow of the sample images: magnification of an original image, 2D fast Fourier transformation (FFT) spectrum of the image, grey level profile of the FFT spectrum and analysis results. AU, arbitrary units. Each dot represents 1 biological repeat. Data is represented as mean ± SD.

We then used cardiac ultrasound to detect the cardiac function. Echocardiograms (Figure 4E) showed that the heart rate of KO mice was not significantly different from their WT littermates at 4 months of age but was lower at 8 months (Supplemental Figure 18A). KO mice exhibited lower EF and fraction shortening (FS) as well as stroke volume (SV) compared with the controls (Figure 4F) at 2 time points. Additionally, KO mice had increased LVID and left ventricular volume (LVVOL) as well as decreased left ventricular posterior wall thickness (LVPW) at end systole (Figure 4F), consistent with histology results and suggesting dilation of the KO heart. LVID and LVVOL also showed a trend to being higher at end diastole, but the difference was not as great as that at end systole (Supplemental Figure 18B), suggesting that the problem of contraction is more serious than that of relaxation. In addition, although there was no significant change in cardiac function in 8-month-old KO mice compared with 4-month-old KO mice, the degree of left ventricular dilation at 8 months increased. To further determine whether the DCM phenotype progressed with subsequent aging, we next tested the cardiac function of 53–63 week-old mice (Supplemental Figure 19). Supplemental Table 3 showed that the mean EF of the older KO mice was 39%, while it was 53% at 8 months, and the mean FS of older KO mice was 19%, while it was 27% at 8 months. The degree of left ventricular dilation in older KO mice further worsened. The LVIDs and LVVOLs were 3.58 mm and 54.02 μL in mice at 53–63 weeks, respectively, while they were 3.24 mm and 42.72 μL at 8 months. These data indicated the progression of cardiomyopathy with time.

Both 4-month-old KO mice and WT mice showed no substantial cardiac fibrosis. However, by 8 months of age, the cardiac fibrosis in KO mice significantly increased compared with the WT mice (Figure 4, G and H). Wheat germ agglutinin staining showed that the cross-sectional area of CMs was greater in both 4-month-old KO mice and 8-month-old KO mice (Figure 4, I and J). Early hallmarks of heart failure, including skeletal muscle α-actin (Acta1) and brain natriuretic peptide (Nppb) were upregulated in KO hearts (Figure 4K). However, confocal microscopy of α-actinin stained cells showed that organization of contractile apparatus in KO-CMs were not affected (Figure 4, L and M). This was confirmed by tissue transmission electron microscopy (Supplemental Figure 20).

Since the patients in this study were all heterozygous, we also evaluated the cardiac phenotype of heterozygous mice. We collected 7–8-month-old heterozygous mice as well as their WT and KO littermates. There was no significant difference in either the heart mass–to–tibial length or the heart mass–to–body weight among 3 groups (Supplemental Figure 21). Echocardiography showed the significant cardiac dysfunction in heterozygous mice compared with WT mice, and there was no significant difference between heterozygous and homozygous KO mice (Supplemental Figure 22). The above results were all from male mice. Due to the fact that patients involved both males and females, we also evaluated the cardiac function of 4–8-month-old female mice with different genotypes. Similarly, the obvious cardiac functional defects observed in male mice with mC10orf71 deficiency also appeared in female mice (Supplemental Figure 23), indicating that the function of mC10orf71 was not affected by gender.

Collectively, these data support that the deletion of mC10orf71 impairs cardiac function and causes a DCM-like phenotype in adult mice.

C10orf71 defect affects the expression and splicing of contractile genes. To explore the specific functional and cellular processes that were affected by the mC10orf71 deletion, we compared total RNA expression in samples from hearts from E18.5. Data of E18.5 mice showed that there are 344 downregulated genes and 327 upregulated genes. Gene Ontology (GO) enrichment analysis showed that downregulated genes were not significantly enriched in any biological process. The 327 genes upregulated in KO mice were enriched for energy generation, electron transport chain and ATP synthesis, and many of them are encoded by mitochondrial DNA (Table 2 and Figure 5A). These changes were likely to be a compensatory response to the impaired morphogenesis and dysfunction of the KO hearts. We selected a series of genes that are crucial for heart maturation and normal function and compared their expression level between WT and KO hearts. There were no significant differences in the expression of Ca2+ cycling/SR, sarcomeric, or ion channel genes, except for a trend of increased expression of fatty acid metabolism–related genes in KO hearts (Figure 5, B–E).

Figure 5 C10orf71 deletion affects the expression and splicing of contractile genes. (A) Heatmap of expression values for genes related to energy generation. (B–E) Heatmap of expression values for genes related to fatty acid metabolism (B), sarcomere (C), Ca2+ cycling/SR (D), and ion channels (E). (F–H) IGV view showing normalized accessibility of promoters of target genes. (I) qPCR validation of expression changes of Ttn, Tnnt2, and Rbm20 shown in K (n = 12–14). ***P < 0.001 in t test. (J and K) IGV view showing reads mapping to exons of Ttn and Tnnt2 (J) and RT-PCR validation of alternative splicing (K). Each dot represents 1 biological repeat. Data represent means ± SD.

Table 2 Gene ontology analysis of differentially expressed genes in E18.5 mC10orf71–/– embryonic hearts (n = 4 per group)

The perinatal period is a critical window for CMs because they must change rapidly to accommodate the switch from fetal to neonatal circulation. CM perinatal transition is a highly coordinated process involving a well-orchestrated transcription regulation program (17). To assess transcriptional regulation program in WT and KO hearts, we performed ATAC-Seq of hearts at E18.5. In KO hearts, genes exhibiting a higher open chromatin in promoter regions were enriched for small GTPase mediated signal transduction (Table 3), while genes exhibiting a lower open chromatin positioning were enriched for the terms related to heart contraction (Table 3 and Supplemental Table 4). Chromatin accessibility of promoter regions decreased for Myl2, Ttn, and Tnni1 (Figure 5, F–H), thereby demonstrating that the expression potential of these genes was decreased in E18.5.

Table 3 Gene ontology analysis of differentially active genes in E18.5 mC10orf71–/– embryonic hearts (n = 4 per group)

Then, we performed RNA-Seq on hearts of adult WT and KO mice. 1,253 genes were differentially expressed, of which 640 were upregulated and 613 downregulated in KO mice. Consistent with the result of ATAC-Seq at E18.5, GO analysis of downregulated genes identified 2 categories of biological processes: mRNA processing/splicing and muscle cell differentiation/contraction (Table 4). Known DCM causal genes were among the downregulated genes, including Ttn, Tnnt2, Pln, Nexn, Rbm20, and Rbm24 (Supplemental Figure 24, A and B), also validated by qPCR with larger sample size (Figure 5I and Supplemental Figure 24C). Expressional differences in mRNA splicing–related genes led us to assess alternative splicing (AS) of genes in KO hearts using rMATs software. We identified 510 AS events in a total of 437 genes (Supplemental Figure 25) with cassette exon splicing accounting for 42.7%. GO analysis of genes with AS suggested that the most significantly enriched biological processes were muscle differentiation and contraction (Table 5 and Supplemental Table 5). Genes involved in CM contractile function, such as Ttn and Tnnt2 were confirmed by RT-PCR (Figure 5, J and K). When we compared the differentially expressed genes with genes with differential AS, we found 6 contraction-related genes in both groups: Ttn, Tnnt2, Myl1, Pln, Atp1a2, and Trdn. Although the differentially expressed genes (DEGs) at E18.5 were not enriched in terms of RNA splicing, the changes in adult mice drove us to examine whether there were any changes in contractile gene splicing at that time. Results showed that there were already splicing changes in contractile genes at E18.5 (Supplemental Table 6). Consistent with the results in adult mice, Tnnt2 was the gene with the most significant changes at E18.5 (Supplemental Figure 26). The main biological process of upregulated gene expression in adult KO mice was extracellular matrix organization (Table 4 and Supplemental Figure 27), a consequence of pathological remodeling of the heart, and was consistent with the heart phenotype. Similar to the results at E18.5, Ca2+ cycling/SR, ion channel genes, and fatty acid metabolism-related genes were not significantly different in KO hearts (Supplemental Figure 28). Collectively, our data strongly support that C10orf71 KO leads to changes in gene expression and splicing of contraction related genes, negatively impacting the contractile function of CMs.

Table 4 Gene ontology analysis of differentially expressed genes in hearts of mC10orf71–/– adult mice (n = 4 per group)

Table 5 Gene ontology analysis of genes with alternative splicing in hearts of mC10orf71–/– adult mice (n = 4 per group)

C10orf71-defective CMs exhibit impaired contractile function. To directly demonstrate that C10orf71 deficiency results in contractile dysfunction of CMs, we performed IonOptix measurements in primary isolated CMs from WT and mC10orf71 KO hearts. Although KO CMs showed an increased width (Figure 6, A and B) and slightly decreased sarcomere length (Supplemental Figure 29A), the arrangement of sarcomere did not show obvious disorder, consistent with previous results in vivo (Figure 4, L and M). However, the KO CMs had a significantly reduced shortening and reduced contraction and relaxation speeds compared with WT CMs (Figure 6, C and D). There was no significant difference in time-to-peak, time-to-50% peak, or time-to-50% relaxation (Supplemental Figure 29B).

Figure 6 C10orf71-defective CMs exhibit impaired contractile function. (A) Representative images for cells used in IonOptix measurements. (B) Quantification of CM width shown in panel A (n = 48–50). ***P < 0.001 in t test. (C) Representative traces of sarcomere shortening in paced ventricular myocytes isolated from WT and KO mice. (D) Sarcomere shortening (expressed as the percentage of resting sarcomere length, SL), departure velocity, and return velocity in WT and KO CMs. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 in t test. (E) Relative mRNA levels of C10orf71 during WT1 hiPSC-CMs differentiation (n = 3 independent differentiations). (F) Representative images showing immunofluorescence staining of pluripotent markers (OCT4 and SOX2) in WT1 and Mut1 iPSCs. DAPI, nuclei stain, blue. Scale bar: 100 μm. (G) Representative images for WT1 and Mut1 monolayer hiPSC-CMs sheets. (H) Relative mRNA levels of TTN, TNNT2, MYH7, and ACTN2 during WT1 and Mut1 hiPSC-CMs differentiation (n = 3 independent differentiations). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 in 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s post hoc test. (I) MEA parameters for WT1 and Mut1 hiPSC-CMs differentiated for 40 days, including beat amplitude, beat period, and excitation-contraction delay (n = 18 for WT1 and n = 26 for Mut1). **P < 0.01, t test. *P < 0.05 in Mann-Whitney test. (J) Morphological changes of iPSC-HO at differentiation stages. Scale bar: 1 mm. (K) Contractility based on dynamic morphological information (n = 9 for WT1 and n = 12 for Mut1). ***P < 0.001 in t test. (L) FP waveforms of WT1 and Mut1 iPSC-HO. (M) MEA parameters for WT1 and Mut1 iPSC-HO, including beat amplitude, beat period, and excitation-contraction delay (n = 8 for WT1 and n = 7 for Mut1). *P < 0.05, t test. Each dot represents 1 biological repeat. Data represent mean ± SD.

To simulate the specific defects caused by C10orf71 variants in human CMs, we next detected the contractile function of homozygous c.173dupA and c.172_182del mutant hiPSC-CMs. C10orf71 was minimally expressed in undifferentiated WT1 and WT2 hiPSCs and continuously increased during the differentiation process (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 30A). After 11–12 days of differentiation, WT hiPSC-CMs began to beat. Although C10orf71-mutant hiPSCs demonstrated normal pluripotency based on expression of pluripotent markers (OCT4, SOX2, NANOG, and SSEA4) (Figures 6F and Supplemental Figure 31), they began to beat 1–2 days later than WT hiPSC-CMs. A significant defect in differentiation efficiency can be found in mutant cells at day 14 (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 30B). C10orf71-mutant hiPSCs were able to differentiate into monolayer CM sheets but had a dramatically weaker spontaneous beating activity, which was distinct from the strong and synchronized spontaneous-beating monolayer of control CM sheets at day 40 (Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). The dynamic expression of CM marker genes also differed between the 2 groups. Expression of TTN, TNNT2, MYH7, and ACTN2 were significantly reduced in the mutant compared with the control cells during the differentiation process (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 30C). Further functional characterization revealed a reduced beat amplitude and an increased beat period of the mutant cells (Figure 6I and Supplemental Figure 30D). However, the excitation-contraction delay was unchanged in C10orf71-mutant hiPSC-CMs (Figure 6I and Supplemental Figure 30D), suggesting the electrophysiological activity was not affected by the C10orf71 mutation. To further clarify the changes in hiPSC-CMs carrying heterozygous C10orf71 mutations, we constructed another heterozygous mutant hiPSC line (Mut3: c.164_173del) using WT1 hiPSC line (Supplemental Figure 32A). It can be found that the defects of heterozygous mutant hiPSC-CMs were similar to those found in homozygous mutant cells, including decreased expression of CM marker genes and beat amplitude (Supplemental Figure 32, B and C).

We further assessed the phenotype in hiPSC-derived heart organoids (hiPSC-HOs). As the differentiation progressed, we observed that the morphology and size of the hiPSC-HOs changed, but there was no significant difference between WT1 and Mut1 (homozygous c.173dupA) groups (Figure 6J). We selected chamber-formed hiPSC-HOs that account for the largest proportion of the morphologies of the developed hiPSC-HOs at day 6 for further analysis. The diameter of WT1 hiPSC-HOs was 1257.8 ± 167.9 μm and 1294.4 ± 117.9 μm for the Mut1 hiPSC-HOs at day 12. Immunofluorescence showed that both WT1 and Mut1 hiPSC-HOs were mainly composed of myocardial cells and a small number of endothelial cells (PECAM) (Supplemental Figure 33). The video on the 12th day showed that the beating of Mut1 hiPSC-HOs was weak (Supplemental Videos 3 and 4). We analyzed the contractility based on dynamic morphological information. Contraction distance of WT1 hiPSC-HOs was significantly larger than that in Mut1 group (Figure 6K). MEA assay also showed a reduced beat amplitude and an increased beat period in Mut1 hiPSC-HOs compared with WT1 (Figure 6, L and M). Similarly, contraction distance of Mut3 (heterozygous c.164_173del) hiPSC-HOs was also decreased compared with WT1 (Supplemental Figure 34).

In summary, these data from hiPSC-CMs and hiPSC-HOs showed that the C10orf71 defect led to the reduction in hiPSCs differentiation efficiency and reduced contractile function of differentiated CMs. As C10orf71 does not affect the sarcomere structure of myocardial cells, we speculated that the effects on contraction were mainly due to altered mechanical activities, such as force generation and conduction.

Candidate myosin activator rescues cardiac contractile dysfunction caused by C10orf71 deficiency. We demonstrated that the cardiac phenotype caused by C10orf71 defect was mainly due to dysfunction in the contractile function of the CMs. Therefore, drugs targeting sarcomere function may compensate for the C10orf71 defect. Omecamtiv mecarbil (OM) was a lead candidate myosin activator, and we tested the effects of OM in mC10orf71 KO mice including both males and females. 12-week-old KO mice were randomly divided into OM treatment and control group, and echocardiography was performed after 0, 7, and 14 days of OM treatment (Figure 7A). OM treatment for 7 days and 14 days significantly improved EF and FS (Figure 7, B and C), reduced LVID and LVVOL, and increased LVPW at end systole (Figure 7, D–F) compared with no treatment. The OM-treated mice had smaller hearts (Figure 7, G and H) and a reduced cross-sectional area of CMs compared with no-treatment mice at 14 days (Figure 7, I and J). We also tested the effect of OM on heterozygous mice, and results showed that OM could also rescue the phenotype of heterozygous mice (Supplemental Figure 35).

Figure 7 OM rescues cardiac contractile dysfunction caused by C10orf71 deficiency. (A) Flow chart of OM treatment and echocardiographic testing. (B–F) Echocardiographic parameters (n = 5 males and 5–6 females per group at 0, 7, 14 days after OM treatment). EF, ejection fraction; FS, fraction shortening; SV, stroke volume; LVID-s, internal dimension of left ventricle at end-systole; LVVOL-s, left ventricular volume at end-systole; LVPW-s, posterior wall thickness of LV at end-systole. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 in t test. (G) A photograph of hearts from OM treated and control mice. Scale bar: 2 mm. (H) Quantification of maximum width of the hearts shown in panel G (n = 5 males per group). *P < 0.05 in Mann-Whitney test. (I) WGA staining of hearts from OM treated and control mice. Scale bar: 50 μm. (J) Quantification of cross-sectional area of CMs shown in panel I (n = 5 males per group, n = 250–300 cells per mouse). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 in Kruskal-Wallis combined with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test. Each dot represents 1 biological repeat. Data represent mean ± SD.

To explain the mechanisms by which OM helps normalize the phenotype, we carried out transcriptional analysis of KO heart tissues with and without OM treatment. Results showed that genes upregulated by OM treatment were enriched for the terms related to CM differentiation and contraction (Supplemental Figure 36A), which was exactly the terms downregulated in adult KO hearts. Many upregulated genes in these terms were overlapped with those decreased in adult KO hearts (Supplemental Figure 36B). There were also other contractile genes that did not decrease in adult KO hearts but significantly increased after OM treatment (Supplemental Figure 36C). Compared with contractile genes, OM treatment had less significant changes in genes related to fatty acid metabolism (Supplemental Figure 36D), Ca2+ cycling/SR (Supplemental Figure 36E), as well as ion channels (Supplemental Figure 36F). These results indicate that OM mainly improves the phenotype of DCM by enhancing CM contraction. The top 8 downregulated terms were shown in Supplemental Figure 37, 6 of which were related to protein catabolic process.