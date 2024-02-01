Should I stay or should I go? Transsulfuration influences invasion and growth in glioblastoma

Cells within the tumor switch from requiring abundant supplies of nutrients in the form of glucose for the purpose of rapidly proliferating to utilization of lipids, amino acids, and nucleotides as they migrate through surrounding microenvironments with unique demands (12–14). To evaluate metabolic changes occurring in GBM invasion, Garcia et al., as reported in this issue of the JCI, examined cells isolated from the tumor core as well as from the invasive front of their 3D hydrogel invasion device and compared them with matching site-directed patient biopsies. Identification of genes responsible for the observed changes in metabolism was performed with the use of a CRISPR screen (Figure 1). Validation of their findings was performed using in vivo models to assess effects on tumor growth and invasion (15). This comparative analysis using metabolomics and lipidomics approaches identified the metabolite cystathionine as increased in both sample types. Both sets of invasive cells also expressed additional oxidative stress markers. Profiles of the changes responsible for the metabolic shift in invading GBM cells via RNA-Seq demonstrated an increase in genes involved in producing and responding to oxidative stress. These findings matched with an increase in abundance of reactive oxygen species (ROS) along the infiltrative edge.

Figure 1 Multiomics analysis indicates the importance of CTH in GBM brain infiltration. Metabolomics, lipidomics, RNA-Seq, and a CRISPR knockout screen identify CTH-mediated cysteine production as a potent regulator of oxidative stress–induced invasive potential in GBM. Samples along the invasive tumor front show elevated levels of CTH, cystathionine, and peroxide ROS. The absence of CTH leads to a reduction in cysteine production, resulting in an increased accumulation of hydroxyl radical ROS, which yields reduced brain infiltration while driving enhanced tumor growth. CSE-γ-IN, cystathionine-γ-lyase-IN-1.