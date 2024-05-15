STING activation reprograms the microenvironment to sensitize NF1-related malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors for immunotherapy

MPNSTs are cold tumors but do express PD-L1. A spontaneous mouse model of MPNST was generated by recombination of Nf1- and p53-null alleles in cis on chromosome 11 (27, 28). As a result of spontaneous loss of the WT Nf1 and p53 alleles, cisNf1+/– p53+/– (hereafter referred to as cisNP) mice develop a variety of sarcomas including MPNST (cisMPNST) between 3 and 7 months of age. Human MPNSTs have been reported to be cold tumors lacking T cell infiltration (18, 19, 29). To confirm that the MPNSTs that develop in this cisNP mouse model were also noninflamed tumors, we performed IHC using antibodies against various immune cell types. As has been reported for human MPNST, we found that cisMPNSTs contained few T cells (including CD3+ T cells, CD4+ T helper [Th] cells, and CD8α+ cytotoxic T cells) (Figure 1A) and few B cells (CD20+) (Figure 1B) compared with spleen and pNFs. They expressed macrophages (Iba1+), including few M1 macrophages (iNOS+) and more M2 macrophages (mannose receptor+), compared with pNFs (Figure 1C). MPNSTs that developed in allograft mice, in which MPNST cells were harvested from cisNP mice and implanted into athymic nude mouse hosts, were also negative for CD3, CD4, and CD8α expression (Figure 1A), which was expected and served as a control, since nude mice do not have a normal immune system and lack T cells (30). Thus, cisMPNSTs were cold tumors lacking an inflamed TME.

Figure 1 Characterization of the immune microenvironment of MPNST. (A–D) Paraffin sections of murine spleen, murine pNF (harvested from Sox10-CreERT Nf1fl/fl mice induced with tamoxifen), murine MPNST (from cisNP mice), and MPNST allografts in athymic nude mice (aMPNST) were stained with antibodies against CD3, CD4, and CD8α (A); CD20 (B); and Iba1, iNOS, and the mannose receptor (C). (D) Paraffin sections of human melanoma, murine pNFs, murine MPNSTs, and human MPNSTs (hMPNST) were stained with antibodies against PD-1 and PD-L1. Sections in A–D were counterstained with hematoxylin (blue), and the respective cell counts for A–D are shown on the right. Data indicate the mean ± SEM (A) and the mean ± SD (B–D). *P < 0.0 and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed t test with respect to pNF (A). Scale bars: 50 μm. Original magnification, ×80 (enlarged insets).

PD-1 is usually expressed by immune cells to terminate an immune response and avoid collateral tissue damage (31). Therefore, a lack of PD-1 expression in cisMPNSTs would be consistent with the observed lack of T cell infiltration into the MPNST microenvironment. IHC for PD-1 expression confirmed that these tumors infrequently expressed PD-1 (Figure 1D). Interestingly, we found that, like human MPNSTs, mouse cisMPNSTs contained PD-L1–expressing cells (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI176748DS1), thereby qualifying MPNST as a candidate for ICB targeting.

STING agonist treatment activates the STING pathway in MPNSTs. The cytosolic DNA–sensing enzyme cGAS binds to dsDNA and initiates a cascade of events leading to the production of type I IFNs and proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines. This cytokine response presumably recruits immune cell infiltration into the TME. As such, a number of STING agonists have been developed for testing as potential immune boosters (32). Preclinical studies using mouse tumor models have assessed the efficacy of STING agonists in triggering the cGAS/STING/IFN axis and shown that these agonists increase innate immunity and produce a CD8+ T cell–rich environment (33–35). However, this approach has not been tested in MPNSTs.

We hypothesized that treating the cisNP MPNSTs with a STING agonist would result in the expression of cytokines and chemokines that would recruit T cells into the tumor. To test this, we used 2 different commercially available STING agonists — synthetic dinucleotide ADU-S100 (33–35) and synthetic non-nucleotide STING agonist 3 (SA3) (36). We first tested ADU-S100 on 2 different MPNST cell lines: a mouse MPNST cell line derived from Nf1- and p53-null skin progenitor cells (HTS-Luc MPNST) and cisMPNST cells derived from cisNP mice. Cells were treated for 8, 18, 24, or 48 hours and then harvested for Western blot analysis, which showed increased expression of phosphorylated IRF (p-IRF) and p–NF-ĸB, indicating STING pathway activation after 8 hours of ADU-S100 treatment (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Quantitative reverse transcription real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) had the highest expression of cytokine/chemokine genes 8 hours after ADU-S100 treatment (Supplemental Figure 1D), demonstrating that ADU-S100 treatment could activate STING/IFN signaling in MPNST cells.

We next tested STING agonists for activity in vivo: MPNSTs that developed in cisNP mice were injected either intratumorally with ADU-S100 or intraperitoneally with SA3 and monitored for 12 days (Figure 2A, Supplemental Figure 2A, and Table 1). On day 12, the tumors were harvested and analyzed for activation of the STING pathway. We observed that markers of STING pathway activation such as p-IRF3 and p–NF-ĸB were indeed upregulated in both the ADU-S100– and SA3-treated tumors compared with vehicle controls (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2B), as was expression of the proinflammatory cytokines/chemokines Ifnb1, Tnf, Cxcl10, and Il12a (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2C). Although the expression of some of the genes we analyzed showed a statistically significant increase upon ADU-S100 treatment, the expression of others was increased but did not reach statistical significance (Figure 2C). This could be because upregulation of STING signaling following STING agonist treatment was transient, as evident from the in vitro experiments. As a result, our timing of analysis — 5 days after the last treatment (day 12 of the treatment scheme; Figure 2A) — could have been too late to capture the more transitory changes in STING activation. To assess the temporal effect on cytokine expression, we harvested cisMPNSTs earlier, at 24 hours after ADU-S100 treatment, and evaluated phosphorylated protein expression and target gene expression. At 24 hours, we saw statistically significant upregulation of the STING signaling pathway (Figure 2, D and E).

Figure 2 ADU-S100 treatment of cisNP mice activates the STING pathway in tumors. (A) Schema of the ADU-S100 treatment protocol. (B) Western blot analysis for expression of the indicated proteins in MPNSTs harvested from cisNP mice treated with vehicle control (n = 8) or ADU-S100 (n = 6). Quantified protein band intensities are shown graphically on the right. (C) PCR analysis of the fold change in cytokine gene expression (Ifnb1, Tnf, Cxcl10, and Il12a) in cisMPNSTs harvested from control-treated (n = 8) and ADU-S100–treated (n = 6) mice. (D) Western blot analysis for expression of the indicated proteins in MPNSTs harvested from cisNP mice treated with vehicle control (n = 4) or ADU-S100 (n = 4) for 24 hours. Quantified protein band intensities are shown graphically on the right. (E) PCR analysis of fold change in cytokine gene expression (Ifnb1, Tnf, Cxcl10, and Il12a) in cisMPNSTs harvested from control-treated (n = 4) and ADU-S100–treated (n = 4) mice 24 hours after treatment. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed t test versus vehicle control.

Table 1 Drug doses, routes of administration, and dosing schedule

STING activation promotes T cell infiltration into MPNST in vivo. To determine whether activation of the STING pathway by ADU-S100 or SA3 was sufficient to recruit T cells into the cisMPNST TME, we performed IHC for T cell markers. IHC revealed that treatment with the STING agonists increased infiltration of CD3+ T cells, CD4+ Th cells, and CD8+ cytotoxic T cells, as well as PD-1–expressing cells, into the tumor (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). The number of PD-L1–expressing cells, however, was unchanged (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). IHC for the B cell marker CD20 and the M1 macrophage marker iNOS showed no increase in the presence of either of these immune cell types (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 STING activation in MPNST increases T cell infiltration and impedes tumor growth. (A) Paraffin sections of MPNSTs harvested from vehicle-treated or ADU-S100–treated cisNP mice were stained with antibodies against CD3, CD4, CD8α, PD-1, and PD-L1 and (B) quantified. (C) The same sections were also stained for CD20 and iNOS. (D and E) Tumor volume change with time in response to indicated treatments. (F) Coimmunostaining for CD3 and PD-1 with quantification. Cells marked with asterisks in each panel are magnified and shown adjacently. Control, n = 4; ADU-S100, n = 5. Scale bars: 50 μm. Original magnification, ×80 (enlarged insets in A and C) and ×160 (enlarged insets in F). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test versus vehicle control. See Methods for a detailed description of the staining methodology.

Together, these data demonstrate that treatment with the STING agonist activated the STING pathway in our cisNP mice and promoted T cell infiltration into the tumor, thus transforming cold MPNSTs into hot tumors.

STING activation by STING agonists impedes MPNST growth. To determine whether STING activation alone had any effect on MPNST growth, we monitored tumor growth of STING agonist–treated tumors compared with vehicle-treated tumors. We found that treatment with either ADU-S100 alone or SA3 alone resulted in slower tumor growth, indicating that STING activation and subsequent recruitment of immune cells to the tumor can impede tumor growth (Figure 3, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 2F). However, STING agonist treatment alone did not cause complete regression of tumors. Costaining with antibodies against CD3 and PD-1 demonstrated that a subset of PD-1–expressing cells were indeed T cells (Figure 3F). Since the tumor cells express PD-L1 (Figure 1D, Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2, D and E), it was possible that interaction of PD-L1 with PD-1 expressed on infiltrating T cells could cause immune escape of the tumor cells, leading to persistence of the tumor (16). T cell–intrinsic STING signaling has been shown to promote Treg induction (37). A recent report also showed that Foxp3+ Tregs are abundant in human MPNSTs (38). Therefore, we investigated whether Foxp3+ T cells were present in the cisMPNSTs (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Compared with the WT mouse spleen, vehicle-treated cisMPNSTs showed few Foxp3+ cells. This was unaltered upon ADU-S100 treatment (Supplemental Figure 3A). Furthermore, immunoblot analysis did not show a significant difference in FOXP3 protein levels between vehicle- and ADU-S100–treated tumors (Supplemental Figure 3B).

As a control, we generated cisMPNSTs in athymic nude mice by subcutaneously implanting tumors harvested from cisNP mice into athymic mice (Supplemental Figure 4A). These allograft cisMPNSTs in athymic mice continued to grow despite ADU-S100 treatment (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C), suggesting that the immune inflammation resulting from STING activation was mediated by T cells in the context of MPNST. Here, we confirmed that the STING pathway was activated 24 hours after ADU-S100 treatment to rule out the possibility of non-upregulation of the pathway resulting in tumors responding similarly in the 2 experimental groups (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E).

Because of the close proximity to the NF1 gene, somatic TP53 mutations are frequent in human MPNSTs (39, 40). Although the cisNP model is similar to such human NF1-associated MPNSTs, it could also present complications in a study such as ours, as it is reported that mutations in p53 can affect immune cell function (41). Therefore, to overcome potential limitations of the cisNP model, in parallel, we treated a different mouse MPNST model — PLP-CreERT2 Nf1fl/fl p53fl/fl mice (hereafter referred to as conditional MPNST) — with ADU-S100 (Supplemental Figure 5A). In this model, Nf1 and p53 are conditionally deleted in Schwann cell precursors, thus providing spatiotemporal control over MPNST generation. Once mice were 1 week old, we subcutaneously injected 4-hydroxytamoxifen (dissolved in 100% ETOH at 4 mg/mL, 40 μg per pup) to induce conditional deletion of Nf1 and p53. We let tumors develop until they were at least 5 mm in diameter and then treated them with ADU-S100 or vehicle. As in the case of cisMPNST, growth of these tumors was significantly delayed upon ADU-S100 treatment but had not completely regressed (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C).

Combination treatment of cisNP mice with a STING agonist plus ICB slows tumor growth, increases T cell infiltration, and promotes apoptosis in MPNSTs. Our finding that STING agonist treatment could stimulate infiltration of PD-1–expressing T cells into tumors in our MPNST model indicated that these tumors might now be responsive to ICB. We therefore tested whether ICB treatment, together with a STING agonist, would have an inhibitory effect on tumor growth. Figure 4, A and B, shows the treatment arms and the combination treatment protocol, respectively, for the treatment of cisNP mice with the STING agonist ADU-S100 plus anti–PD-1 or anti–PD-L1 antibody. On day 12 following the start of treatment, tumors were measured and the mice euthanized. Similarly, we treated conditional MPNSTs with the combination of STING agonist and ICB (Supplemental Figure 5A). In contrast to the cisNP mice, conditional MPNST-bearing mice were kept alive until tumor volumes reached maximum limits or became ulcerated (in accordance with animal welfare guidelines). As a control, we also treated MPNST allografts in nude mice with the same combination treatment (Figure 4C). We found that tumors in cisNP mice treated with the combination of a STING agonist plus ICB were smaller compared with vehicle-treated mouse tumors (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 6, A–D), but we found no significant difference in tumor size in the allograft nude mice treated with vehicle versus those treated with the drug (Figure 4, D and E). Conditional MPNSTs that received the STING agonist plus ICB were significantly smaller than the controls (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C), and the mice lived longer than the control mice. This observation suggests that the MPNST growth delay initiated by STING activation was mediated through T cells. Indeed, IHC analysis of the tumors with a panel of T cell markers showed an increased presence of T cells in the tumors that received drug treatment (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 7A).

Figure 4 Combination treatment of cisNP mice with a STING agonist plus ICB delays tumor growth. (A) Treatment arms for STING activation followed by the ICB study. i.t., intratumoral. (B) Schema of drug treatment for STING activation and ICB in cisNP mice. (C) Schema of STING activation and ICB in nude mice. (D and E) Percentage of increase in tumor volume in cisNP mice and nude mice given the indicated treatments. Control, n = 9; ADU-S100, ADU-S100 plus anti–PD-1 (αPD-1), n = 6; PBS plus anti–PD-1, n = 6; PBS plus anti–PD-L1, n = 5; ADU-S100 plus anti–PD-L1, n = 7 for cisNP mice. Control, n = 11; ADU-S100, n = 11; ADU-S100 plus anti–PD-1, n = 12; PBS plus anti–PD-1, n = 12; PBS plus anti–PD-L1, n = 10; ADU-S100 plus anti–PD-L1, n = 10 for nude mice. The same data sets for control and ADU-S100 treatments in D are shown in the respective graphs in E for clarity and ease of comparison. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

Figure 5 Combination treatment of cisNP mice with STING agonist plus ICB increases the expression of apoptotic markers in MPNSTs. (A) Paraffin sections from MPNSTs harvested from mice treated as indicated were stained for T cell markers. (B) Quantification of images in A. (C) Paraffin sections from MPNSTs harvested from mice treated as indicated were stained for p-H3, cleaved caspase 3, and cleaved PARP. (D) Quantification of p-H3+ cells, cleaved caspase 3+ cells, and cleaved PARP+ cells in tumors treated as indicated in C. Control, n = 8; ADU-S100, ADU-S100 plus anti–PD-1, n = 6; PBS plus anti–PD-1, PBS plus anti–PD-L1, ADU-S100 plus anti–PD-L1, n = 3. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed t test (B) and Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (D). Scale bars: 50 μm. Original magnification, ×80 (enlarged insets in A and C). See Methods for a detailed description of the staining methodology.

To further investigate the molecular mechanisms responsible for the tumor growth delay observed upon STING activation and ICB, we performed IHC for markers of cell proliferation and apoptosis. Cell proliferation as measured by phospho–histone H3 (p-H3) levels showed no significant difference among treatment groups (Figure 5, C and D). However, cell death, as measured by expression of the apoptosis markers cleaved caspase 3 and cleaved PARP was significantly increased in tumors treated with ADU-S100 alone and with ADU-S100 plus ICB (Figure 5, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 7B). Interestingly, MPNSTs that received the combination treatment of ADU-S100 plus anti–PD-1 showed significantly increased apoptotic cell death compared with those treated with ADU-S100 alone (Figure 5, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 7B). This, together with the observation that ADU-S100 plus anti–PD-1 tumors were significantly smaller than tumors treated with anti–PD-1 alone (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 5, B and C), suggests that ICB further facilitated the MPNST growth delay induced by STING activation.

We also wanted to investigate whether adding another checkpoint-blocking antibody in addition to anti–PD-1 and anti–PD-L1 would result in a further reduction of tumor volume. For this, we treated cisNP mice with anti–PD-1 and anti–CTLA-4 monoclonal antibodies on days 1 and 4, in combination with ADU-S100 (Supplemental Figure 8A). As a control, another set of cisNP mice received only ADU-S100 and anti–CTLA-4 (Supplemental Figure 8A). After 12 days, neither combination of ADU-S100 plus anti–PD-1 and anti–CTLA-4 nor ADU-S100 plus anti–CTLA-4 treatments showed a significant difference in tumor volume compared with ADU-S100 alone or ADU-S100 plus anti–PD-1 treatments (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). Upon further investigation, we observed that CTLA-4 protein levels were not markedly different between the control- and ADU-S100–treated cisMPNSTs, which may explain why CTLA-4 inhibition did not challenge cisMPNST growth (Supplemental Figure 8D).

STING activation and ICB accelerate complete regression of xenograft human MPNSTs. Although we observed mouse MPNST growth delay in response to STING activation alone or following the combination treatment with ICB, their effect on human MPNSTs is not known. Therefore, to investigate the possibility of achieving complete human tumor regression, we treated a xenograft MPNST mouse model with either ADU-S100 or ADU-S100 plus anti–PD-1 (Figure 6A). WT immunocompetent mice will eventually reject the implanted human tissue. Indeed, as expected, subcutaneously transplanted human MPNSTs were eliminated within 1 month with vehicle treatment (Figure 6B). We reasoned that treatment with the STING agonist together with ICB might hasten this rejection and might do so faster than with STING agonist treatment alone. Interestingly, although vehicle-treated tumors continued to grow for a short period after implantation, tumors treated with ADU-S100 only or with ADU-S100 plus anti–PD-1 started shrinking soon after treatment (Figure 6B). We found that tumors treated with ADU-S100 only or with the combination treatment maintained a significantly smaller volume compared with the vehicle-treated tumors. Importantly, by day 14, tumors that received the combination treatment were significantly smaller than the tumors treated with ADU-S100 alone and completely regressed more quickly than their ADU-S100–treated counterparts (Figure 6B, and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). As expected, xenograft tumors treated with ADU-S100 alone or ADU-S100 plus ICB showed significantly higher T cell infiltration and apoptotic cell death (Figure 6, C and D). However, the same human MPNST fragments transplanted into nude mice continued to grow despite the drug treatments, and unlike in immunocompetent mice, the tumors in the control group were not rejected by immunodeficient nude mice, suggesting a requirement for T cells to mediate the antitumor effects observed (Supplemental Figure 9C). Furthermore, cell death marked by cleaved caspase 3 and cleaved PARP expression was not significantly different among mice in the treatment groups but was significantly lower than that observed in WT mice in the respective treatment groups (Supplemental Figure 9, D and E).

Figure 6 Combination treatment of xenograft human MPNST with a STING agonist plus ICB accelerates complete tumor regression. (A) Schema showing the design of the mouse xenograft MPNST model and the treatment regimen of ADU-S100 with ICB. (B) Change in xenograft MPNST volumes following the indicated treatments. Control, ADU-S100, and ADU-S100 plus anti–PD-1 (n = 15 each). (C) Paraffin sections from xenograft MPNSTs treated as indicated were stained for T cell markers. (D) Paraffin sections from xenograft MPNSTs treated as indicated were stained for cleaved caspase 3 and cleaved PARP. Control, n = 3–4; ADU-S100, n = 3–4; ADU-S100 plus anti–PD-1, n = 3–4. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Scale bars: 50 μm. Original magnification, ×80 (enlarged insets in C and D).

Our data demonstrate that STING activation followed by ICB was more effective than ADU-S100 treatment alone at eliminating MPNSTs in vivo. These proof-of-principle experiments support the clinical testing of this combination treatment in patients with inoperable MPNSTs.