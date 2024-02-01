Molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying the failure of mitochondrial metabolism drugs in cancer clinical trials

As a mitochondrial ETC inhibitor, metformin should theoretically be toxic, but it has a high safety profile, which is attributed to its reliance on organic cation transporters (OCTs) for cellular entry (Figure 1). OCTs are highly abundant in normal kidney, gut, and liver cells and can transport various compounds, including polyamines, thiamine, carnitine, dopamine, and acetylcholine. When administered orally, metformin has a “flip-flop” pharmacokinetic profile, with slower gut absorption than kidney elimination, resulting in higher gut concentrations (19). The heterogeneity of the tumor response to metformin may be due in part to variability in OCT expression. A metabolism-focused CRISPR-based genomic screen found that OCT3 was required for metformin-induced cell death (1, 20). Expression of OCTs has been shown to be necessary for metformin’s antitumor effect in certain cancers such as squamous cell carcinomas of the head and neck and breast cancer (20). The lack of patient stratification by OCT expression in clinical trials may contribute to the variability in metformin’s efficacy against tumors.

Figure 1 Drugs that target the mitochondrial electron transport chain in cancer cells have antineoplastic properties. Mitochondrial electron transport chain (ETC) is necessary to sustain metabolites required for cancer cell growth. Metformin’s primary anticancer mechanism involves the inhibition of mitochondrial ETC complex I. The drug’s safety and efficacy are associated with organic cation transporters (OCTs), which have varying presence across regular tissues and cancers. Metformin relies on OCTs for cell entry, and variability in OCT expression levels along with the ability of cancer cells to metabolically adjust to the tumor microenvironment might account for inconsistent results in clinical trials. New drugs on the horizon targeting the ETC include the antimalaria drug atovaquone, an inhibitor of mitochondrial complex III, and ONC201, an activator of mitochondrial protease caseinolytic protease P (CLPP) that degrades ETC proteins. The molecular determinants that would make these drugs effective and their specific therapeutic window need to be addressed.

Another factor to consider is the ability that tumor cells possess for obtaining the necessary building blocks for growth from their surrounding environment, allowing them to sequester energy in the absence of the mitochondria and consequently making them resistant to metformin (21). Thus, in preclinical mouse models of cancer, the combination of metformin, which is known to decrease intracellular asparagine, coupled with asparaginase to decrease serum asparagine levels, diminishes tumor growth (22).