Mediator kinase inhibition reverses castration resistance of advanced prostate cancer

Differential effects of androgen signaling on CDK8 and CDK19 expression and upregulation of Mediator kinase module in mCRPC. Analysis of CDK8 and CDK19 gene expression in 4,798 normal and 7,843 tumor tissue clinical samples from 16 different organs (Figure 1A) was conducted using RNA-Seq data in the TNMplot database (33). CDK19 is expressed at higher levels in androgen-dependent organs (prostate and testes) than in any other normal tissues. CDK19 expression further increases in PCa, reaching higher levels than in any other cancers; in contrast, CDK19 greatly decreases during testicular carcinogenesis. On the other hand, CDK8 is expressed at an intermediate level in the normal prostate and at a high level in the testes, but it is downregulated in both PCa and testicular cancers relative to their normal tissue counterparts (Figure 1A). Preferential elevation of CDK19 in PCa cells was also observed among the cell lines in the DepMap database. Among the top 1% of cell lines with the highest CDK19 expression (14 of 1,450), four (29%) belonged to the prostate lineage that constitutes less than 1% of all cell lines (12 of 1,450). Elevated CDK19 expression was associated with those prostate adenocarcinoma cell lines that express AR at a high level (Figure 1B). CDK19 elevation in AR-positive prostate cancers was confirmed at the protein level by Western blot analysis (Figure 1C), which compares CDK8, CDK19, and AR (including full-length AR [AR-FL] and AR variants [AR-Vs]) in different PCa cell lines (HEK293 [293] cells and 293 with knockout of both CDK8 and CDK19 [293-dKO] [ref. 34] were used as reference controls). CDK19 protein was strongly increased in AR-positive but not in AR-negative PCa cells (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Expression of CDK19, CDK8, and their associated genes in PCa. (A) CDK19 and CDK8 RNA expression in normal and tumor tissues. Significant differences between normal and tumor tissues (Mann-Whitney U test) are marked in red and with asterisks. (B) RNA expression of CDK19 and AR in 12 prostate-lineage cell lines from the DepMap database. Pearson’s correlation analysis was performed for prostate adenocarcinomas (green dots). (C) Western blot analysis of CDK8, CDK19, AR, and GAPDH (control) in different prostate PCa cell lines and in 293 cells and their CDK8/19-double-knockout (dKO) derivative. (D) qPCR analysis of KLK3 (PSA), CDK19, and CDK8 RNA in LNCaP cells growing in androgen-containing (FBS) or androgen-deprived (CSS) medium, with or without 24-hour treatment with R1881 androgen at indicated concentrations. (E) RNA expression of AR, KLK3, and Mediator-associated CDK module subunits in normal prostate (n = 52), primary PCa (n = 502), and mCRPC (n = 266). (F) Correlation analysis between CDK8, CDK19, and KLK3 expression in normal prostate, primary PCa, and mCRPC. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

We analyzed the effects of androgen signaling on CDK8 and CDK19 RNA expression in androgen-responsive LNCaP cells. Cells were androgen deprived using medium with charcoal-stripped serum (CSS) for 48 hours, followed by the addition of R1881 androgen at 0.1, 1, and 10 nM for 24 hours. Quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis (Figure 1D) showed that the expression of KLK3 (PSA), driven by canonical AR signaling, was abrogated by androgen depletion but induced by androgen addition in a concentration-dependent manner. CDK19 expression was unaffected by androgen depletion but was upregulated by androgen addition. In contrast, CDK8 expression was increased by androgen depletion but decreased to the basal level by androgen addition (Figure 1D). Hence, androgen signaling positively regulates CDK19 and negatively regulates CDK8 expression.

We compared the expression of markers of androgen signaling and Mediator kinase module subunits using RNA-Seq data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) and cBioPortal databases for normal prostate tissues and primary (35) and metastatic PCa (the latter samples come from patients who failed ADT and therefore can be classified as mCRPC; ref. 36). The expression of AR and KLK3 (PSA) was elevated in primary tumors relative to normal prostate tissues, reflecting a carcinogenesis-associated increase in canonical AR signaling, whereas mCRPC showed a strong increase in AR but a decrease in KLK3 relative to primary tumors, indicating debilitation of canonical AR-driven transcriptional signaling (Figure 1E). CDK8 was downregulated in primary tumors, which is consistent with its negative regulation by androgen in LNCaP cells; however, CDK8 was strongly upregulated in mCRPC. In contrast, CDK19, which is positively regulated by androgen signaling, was strongly increased in primary PCa and further increased in mCRPC (the increase of CDK19 from primary PCa to mCRPC did not reach statistical significance, but it was previously documented in other studies; refs. 28, 37). The expression of all other Mediator kinase module components, CCNC, MED12, MED13, and MED13L (MED12L isoform is expressed at a very low level in PCa), increased from normal to primary to metastatic PCa (although the increases from normal to primary for MED13 and from primary to metastatic for MED12 did not reach statistical significance) (Figure 1E). We determined pairwise Pearson’s correlation coefficients between the expression of CDK8, CDK19, and KLK3 (used as a marker of canonical androgen signaling) in normal, primary, and metastatic prostate samples (Figure 1F). In agreement with the effects of androgen in LNCaP cells (Figure 1D), KLK3 expression was positively correlated with CDK19 and negatively correlated with CDK8 expression in all 3 sets of samples (Figure 1F).

These results indicate that downregulation of CDK8 and upregulation of CDK19 in primary PCa stem from the differential effects of androgen signaling on the expression of these genes and that the switch from canonical to non-canonical AR signaling in CRPC abrogates the negative regulation of CDK8 expression, allowing an increase in both Mediator kinases and their interactive proteins in mCRPC. These findings prompted us to investigate the role of Mediator kinases in the CRPC phenotype.

Functional similarity of CDK8 and CDK19 in CRPC cells. To study the role of Mediator kinases in CRPC, we used 22Rv1 cells (38), a widely used CRPC model that expresses both a mutated version of AR-FL (ARex3dup) and multiple C-terminally truncated AR variants (39, 40). To address the inherent phenotypic variability of 22Rv1 cells, we transduced parental 22Rv1 (Rv1-WT) with a lentivirus expressing firefly luciferase, yielding the derivative Rv1-Luc, which was subsequently compared with Rv1-WT in different assays. The role of Mediator kinases in 22Rv1 was analyzed using genetic modifications of CDK19 and CDK8, schematized in Figure 2A. 22Rv1 cells with a double knockout of CDK8 and CDK19 (Rv1-dKO) via CRISPR/Cas9 were described previously (8). We now generated Rv1-dKO derivatives that expressed wild-type CDK19 (dKO-19), its kinase-inactive D173A mutant (41) (dKO-19M), or an insert-free lentiviral vector (dKO-V), as well as dKO-V derivatives expressing wild-type CDK8 (dKO-8) or its kinase-inactive D173A mutant (dKO-8M) (42). At the next step, dKO-19 and dKO-19M derivatives were transduced with lentiviruses expressing wild-type CDK8 or its D173A mutant, generating cell lines designated dKO-19-8, dKO-19-8M, dKO-19M-8, and dKO-19M-8M (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Effects of MKI in 22Rv1 derivatives in vitro. (A) Scheme of generation of CDK8/19-modified 22Rv1 derivatives. (B–D) Western blot analysis of the indicated proteins in 22Rv1 derivatives, untreated or treated with 500 nM SNX631 for 6 hours. (E and F) Comparison of the effects of Mediator kinase inhibition (MKI) on SNX631-affected DEGs between androgen-containing (FBS) and androgen-deprived (CSS) conditions in Rv1-WT (E) and Rv1-Luc (F) cells. (G and H) Comparison of the effects of MKI on SNX631-affected DEGs in Rv1-WT versus Rv1-Luc (G) and dKO-8 versus dKO-19 (H) in FBS medium. (I) Effects of MKI and androgen depletion on the affected hallmark pathways (GSEA) in 22Rv1 derivatives. (J) Effects of 500 nM SNX631 treatment (SNX) on 6-day growth curves of Rv1-WT, dKO-19-8, and dKO-19M-8M cells in FBS or CSS medium. (K) Effects of SNX631 on the cell number of 22Rv1 derivatives after 6-day growth in FBS or CSS medium. (L) Western blot analysis of the effects of 24-hour CDK8/19i treatment (1 μM Senexin B or 500 nM SNX631) on AR in 22Rv1 cells in FBS or CSS medium. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Figure 2, B–D, depicts the Western blot analysis of CDK8 and CDK19 expression in different derivatives and the effects of 6-hour treatment with selective CDK8/19i SNX631 on S727 phosphorylation of STAT1, a known substrate of Mediator kinases (43). Parental 22Rv1 cells express 4.5 times more CDK19 than CDK8 at the protein level (8). Remarkably, while dKO-19 and dKO-19M expressed a much higher level of CDK19 relative to parental cells, CDK8 expression in dKO-8 was even lower than in the parental cells (and lentiviral transduction efficiency of CDK8 into dKO cells was low relative to that of CDK19) (Figure 2B). In contrast, transduction of CDK8 into dKO-19 or dKO-19M cells was more efficient and allowed us to achieve a higher level of CDK8 expression than in the parental cells (Figure 2, C and D), suggesting that CDK8 protein may have been stabilized in the presence of CDK19. SNX631 treatment decreased STAT1 S727 phosphorylation in all the derivatives expressing wild-type CDK8 and/or CDK19, but not in dKO-V or in cells expressing only mutant Mediator kinases (Figure 2, B–D), confirming that the mutations abrogated kinase activity of both CDK8 and CDK19.

RNA-Seq was used to analyze the effects of SNX631 on gene expression in Rv1-WT and Rv1-Luc in androgen-containing medium (with fetal bovine serum [FBS]) and in androgen-depleted medium (with CSS) and in dKO-19, dKO-19M, dKO-8, and dKO-8M derivatives (in FBS). Differentially expressed genes (DEGs) affected by SNX631 in any derivative or culture condition were defined using fold change (FC) > 1.5 and false discovery rate (FDR) < 0.01 as cutoffs. These DEGs are listed in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI176709DS1). Volcano plots in Supplemental Figure 1, A and B, show that growth in androgen-depleted medium (CSS vs. FBS) affected an order of magnitude more DEGs in Rv1-WT than in RV1-Luc cells, indicating that Rv1-Luc were less androgen responsive, reflecting the inherent heterogeneity of androgen sensitivity in PCa cell lines (3, 44). On the other hand, SNX631 affected similar numbers of DEGs of both cell lines in FBS or CSS (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Correlation analysis confirmed that the transcriptomic effects of SNX631 in FBS and CSS were similar in Rv1-WT (Figure 2E) and in Rv1-Luc (Figure 2F) as well as between the two 22Rv1 sublines (Figure 2G) despite a few differentially responding genes that may reflect clonal variations. SNX631 affected very few genes in Mediator kinase–mutated dKO-8M and dKO-19M derivatives, confirming the target selectivity of this CDK8/19i (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D).

SNX631 had similar qualitative and quantitative effects on gene expression in dKO-8 and dKO-19 cells, as indicated by the high correlation (r = 0.73) between the DEG expression levels and the slope close to 1 (1.06) (Figure 2H). Supplemental Figure 1E shows the effects of SNX631 on the expression of representative genes that are either positively or negatively regulated by Mediator kinases in the derivatives analyzed by RNA-Seq, as well as in Rv1-Luc and dKO-19-8, dKO-19-8M, dKO-19M-8, and dKO-19M-8M derivatives, where the expression of the same genes was analyzed by qPCR. Gene expression was unaffected by SNX631 in all the Mediator kinase–deficient derivatives but was responsive to CDK8/19i in all the derivatives expressing one or both wild-type Mediator kinases, confirming that CDK8 and CDK19 have similar effects on gene expression. The weakest response among the derivatives expressing active Mediator kinases was observed in dKO-19M-8 (Supplemental Figure 1E), which also showed the lowest p-STAT1 S727 expression (Figure 2D), suggesting that mutant CDK19 partially inhibited CDK8 activity.

Supplemental Figure 1F shows the heatmap of 33 genes that were regulated in vitro by MKI across all 22Rv1 derivatives analyzed by RNA-Seq. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) (45) of 50 hallmark pathways revealed that androgen deprivation (CSS relative to FBS) downregulated the androgen response pathway as well as cell proliferation–related pathways (MYC, E2F, and G 2 /M) in Rv1-WT and Rv1-Luc cells (Figure 2I). Treatment with SNX631 significantly downregulated the unfolded protein response and mTORC1 pathways but had little or no effect on the androgen response pathway (Figure 2I), indicating that MKI has no major effect on AR signaling in CRPC cells.

The effects of MKI on in vitro growth of 22Rv1 derivatives were tested in androgen-containing (FBS) and in androgen-deprived (CSS) media in a 6-day assay. SNX631 treatment produced a moderate but significant inhibition of cell proliferation in both FBS and CSS in 22Rv1 derivatives expressing wild-type CDK8 and/or CDK19 (Rv1-WT, Rv1-Luc, dKO-8, dKO-19, dKO-19-8) but not in Mediator kinase–inactive dKO-V, dKO-8M, dKO-19M, or dKO-19M-8M cells (Figure 2, J and K). AR was unaffected by CDK8/19 inhibition at the RNA (Supplemental Figure 1G) or protein level (Figure 2L). Hence, CDK8 and CDK19 exert a moderate positive effect on 22Rv1 cell growth in vitro, irrespective of androgen supplementation and without altering AR expression or AR pathway activity.

Mediator kinase inactivation reverses the castration-resistant phenotype of 22Rv1 CRPC xenografts in vivo. We investigated the effects of CDK8 and CDK19 expression and kinase activity on in vivo growth of 22Rv1 xenografts, with or without androgen deprivation, by monitoring tumor growth of 22Rv1 derivatives in intact or castrated male NSG mice (Figure 3A). Rv1-WT and Rv1-Luc xenografts grew in both intact and castrated mice; castration slowed down the tumor growth for Rv1-WT but not for Rv1-Luc, in agreement with the lesser effect of androgen deprivation on gene expression in Rv1-Luc (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). The CDK8/19-knockout derivatives Rv1-dKO and dKO-V grew in intact mice, but their growth in castrated mice was strongly suppressed (Figure 3A). Re-expression of CDK8 or CDK19 reproduced the phenotype of the Rv1-WT parent, as they grew in both intact and, at a slower rate, in castrated mice. dKO-19M and dKO-8M derivatives expressing inactive Mediator kinase mutants grew more slowly than the derivatives expressing the corresponding wild-type Mediator kinases in intact mice, and they formed measurable tumors but did not grow in castrated mice (Figure 3A). These results indicate that Mediator kinase activity supports in vivo growth of 22Rv1 xenografts, and that the effects of Mediator kinase inactivation become especially prominent under conditions of androgen deprivation.

Figure 3 Effects of Mediator kinase mutagenesis on in vivo growth of 22Rv1 xenografts. (A) Scheme of the study and xenograft growth curves of the indicated 22Rv1 derivatives in intact and castrated NSG mice. Castration was performed surgically for RV1-WT and Rv1-dKO and chemically (10 mg/kg degarelix, s.c., every 30 days) for Rv1-Luc and dKO derivative studies. The Rv1-dKO study included an arm in which mice were treated with SNX631 (in medicated food at 500 ppm) starting on day 26 after implantation. (B) Scheme of the study and Kaplan-Meier plots of the effects of degarelix on event-free survival of NSG mice bearing the indicated 22Rv1 derivatives (event defined as a tumor volume exceeding 1.5 cm3).

To assess how Mediator kinase activity affects the response of established 22Rv1 tumors to ADT, we inoculated intact male mice with Rv1-Luc, dKO-V, dKO-19, and dKO-19M derivatives. When tumors reached 150–200 mm3 in size, mice were either untreated or treated with degarelix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist that suppresses testosterone production in the body. The effect of degarelix on tumor growth was measured using event-free survival analysis, with the event defined as tumors reaching 1.5 cm3 volume. Degarelix treatment did not slow down the growth of Rv1-Luc or dKO-19 tumors that expressed functional Mediator kinases but drastically inhibited the growth of dKO-V and dKO-19M derivatives lacking Mediator kinase activity (Figure 3B). Hence, Mediator kinase inactivation restores the response to androgen deprivation in 22Rv1 CRPC tumors.

Systemic CDK8/19i treatment suppresses androgen-independent in vivo growth and produces tumor regression and cures in 22Rv1 xenografts. The effects of systemic in vivo treatment with CDK8/19i SNX631 on 22Rv1 tumors growing in intact or castrated male NSG mice were analyzed as shown in Figure 4A. Similarly to Mediator kinase mutagenesis, SNX631 had little effect on Rv1-Luc (Figure 4B) or Rv1-WT (Figure 4C) xenograft growth in intact mice but strongly inhibited the growth of both cell lines in castrated mice, as indicated by the effects on tumor volumes and final tumor weights (Figure 4, B and C). SNX631 had no detrimental effect on body weight in intact or castrated mice compared with vehicle groups (Figure 4D). Machine learning–based histological analysis indicated that tumor suppression by SNX631 in castrated mice was associated with decreased cell proliferation and increased necrosis (Figure 4, E and F). SNX631 had no effect on the growth of CDK8/19-deficient Rv1-dKO tumors in castrated mice (Figure 3A), confirming that the effect of the inhibitor was mediated by CDK8/19.

Figure 4 Effects of CDK8/19i on in vivo growth of 22Rv1 xenografts. (A) Scheme of the study. (B) Tumor growth curves and final tumor weights of Rv1-Luc xenografts growing in intact or castrated mice receiving the control or SNX631-medicated diet (500 ppm). (C) Tumor growth curves and final tumor weights of Rv1-WT xenografts grown in intact or castrated mice treated with SNX631 (30 mg/kg, bid) or vehicle via oral gavage. (D) Effects of SNX631 treatment (30 mg/kg, bid) on body weight changes for the animals in the studies in C. (E) Representative images of H&E staining and machine learning–based coloring of tumor sections from studies in B. Green, proliferation zone; yellow, apoptotic zone; red, necrotic zone. Scale bars: 2,500 μm. (F) Quantitation of the area of the indicated zones in tumor sections. (G) Castrated NCr nude mice were treated with the suspension vehicle or SNX631 (in suspension vehicle) at 25 mg/kg bid, 50 mg/kg qd, or 50 mg/kg bid for 39 days. Tumor volumes were monitored for 300 days from the start of treatment. Top: Tumor growth curves (left) and changes in mouse body weight (right). Bottom: Kaplan-Meier plot of event-free survival (left) and tumor growth in individual animals (right). (H) Castrated NCr nude mice were treated with solution vehicle or SNX631 (in solution vehicle) at 15 mg/kg bid, 30 mg/kg qd, or 30 mg/kg bid for 63 days and then treated with control or SNX631-medicated diet (350 ppm) for up to 300 days after the start of treatment; the plots are the same as for G. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

We investigated the long-term effects of systemic treatment with SNX631 in Rv1-WT xenografts growing in castrated NCr nude mice, which, unlike NSG, contain NK cells that are known to be stimulated by CDK8/19i (20, 21). In the first study (Figure 4G), mice were treated with SNX631 for 38 days. CDK8/19i slowed down tumor growth relative to the control group, with no detrimental effect on mouse body weights. Remarkably, some of the treated tumors stopped growing and even showed regression. After treatment, mice continued to be monitored for 300 days with tumor size measurements. The majority of tumors resumed growth after cessation of treatment, but a notable subset (5 of 30, 16.7%) continued to regress and eventually disappeared (Figure 4G), indicating the achievement of cures. In the second study (Figure 4H), SNX631 treatment was continued for the entire 300-day period. No detectable adverse effects were observed during the entire treatment period (about half of the mouse lifespan), although a few mice (1 of 11 in the vehicle group and 3 of 29 in the SNX631 group) died for treatment-unrelated reasons. Complete tumor disappearance without recurrence was observed in 25% of animals receiving continuous CDK8/19i treatment.

Cooperative transcriptomic effects of MKI and castration in tumor cells. To understand why MKI strongly inhibited CRPC growth in vivo in castrated mice but had weaker effects in intact animals or in vitro, we performed RNA-Seq analysis of tumors formed in intact and castrated NSG mice in 3 different 22Rv1 models of MKI: Rv1-WT and Rv1-Luc, treated or untreated with SNX631, and 22Rv1 derivatives expressing wild-type (dKO-19) or mutant (dKO-19M) CDK19. RNA-Seq data were analyzed separately for human (tumor) and stromal (mouse) RNA, as described previously (46). The numbers of tumor-derived DEGs obtained in different comparisons using FDR < 0.01 and FC > 1.5 as cutoff criteria are shown in the volcano plots in Supplemental Figure 2, A–C.

Castration had a major effect on tumor gene expression (both upregulation and downregulation) even when it did not suppress tumor growth (as in Rv1-Luc) (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C, and Figure 5A). Fewer genes were affected by MKI, and in almost all cases (except for dKO-19M vs. dKO-19 in intact mice), MKI induced many more genes than it inhibited. Remarkably, the number of MKI-induced genes was much greater (4.6- to 8.2-fold) in tumors growing in castrated than in intact mice (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). The majority of MKI-responsive DEGs in tumors growing in castrated animals were not affected in intact mice or in vitro (Supplemental Figure 2D). The much broader transcriptomic effects of MKI in tumors growing in castrated mice concur with the preferential suppression of such tumors by MKI. Remarkably, a high fraction of the DEGs affected by MKI in castrated mice were also affected by castration (from 27% to 56% in different 22Rv1 models) (Supplemental Figure 2E). Furthermore, the number of DEGs upregulated by castration increased 1.3- to 2.0-fold under MKI (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 2, A–C), suggesting that Mediator kinase activity restrains many castration-induced transcriptomic changes.

Figure 5 Transcriptomic effects of MKI on tumor (human) and stromal (mouse) genes in 22Rv1 xenografts. (A) Number of tumor DEGs affected by MKI in Rv1-WT and Rv1-Luc (treated or untreated with SNX631) and in cells expressing wild-type (dKO-19) or kinase-deficient (dKO-19M) CDK19, in tumors growing in castrated (Cas) or intact (Int) male mice. (B) Effects of MKI and castration under the indicated conditions on the affected hallmark pathways in three 22Rv1 tumor models. (C) Heatmap of 315 tumor DEGs coregulated by MKI in three 22Rv1 models in the indicated comparisons. (D) Correlation between the effects of castration with and without MKI on the same DEGs in three 22Rv1 models. (E) Heatmaps of stromal DEGs affected in castrated animals by both SNX631 treatment and Mediator kinase mutagenesis (left) or by SNX631 treatment but not by Mediator kinase mutagenesis (right) under the indicated conditions.

GSEA showed that MKI affected 12 of the 50 hallmark pathways (Figure 5B), but the androgen response pathway was affected in only 1 of 3 models. Several pathways were downregulated in all 3 models in castrated but not in intact mice, including those related to cell proliferation (MYC and E2F targets, G 2 /M checkpoint) and the mTORC1 signaling and oxidative phosphorylation pathways. Several other pathways (TNFA signaling, myogenesis, apical junction, epithelial-mesenchymal transition) were upregulated by MKI in castrated but not in intact mice, and such pathways were preferentially enhanced by castration under the conditions of MKI (Figure 5B). The latter pattern was especially noticeable among the transcription factor pathways (from the C3 transcription factor targets legacy collection), where the effect of castration was greatly increased by MKI (Supplemental Figure 2F), providing a further indication that Mediator kinase activity restrained the transcriptional effects of castration.

To identify genes that may be involved in tumor suppression in all three 22Rv1 models in castrated mice, we selected 315 DEGs that were coregulated by SNX631 treatment in both Rv1-WT and Rv1-Luc tumors and differentially expressed between dKO-19M and dKO-19 tumors in castrated mice (Supplemental Table 2). The effects of MKI or castration on the expression of these genes are shown in the heatmap in Figure 5C. Only 20 (6.3%) of these DEGs were downregulated by MKI, whereas the rest were upregulated. The effects of MKI in castrated mice and the effects of castration under the conditions of MKI on these 315 DEGs were strikingly similar (Figure 5C). There was a significant correlation between the effects of castration and MKI in castrated mice on these DEGs (Supplemental Figure 3A). Castration had a markedly stronger effect on these genes under the conditions of MKI (Figure 5D), as indicated by slope greater than 1. This suggests that MKI largely enhanced the transcriptomic effects of castration in tumor cells, although a few genes (such as PSCA or SCGN) showed opposite responses to castration and MKI (Supplemental Figure 3A). The hyperactivation of castration-inducible genes by MKI resembles the hyperinduction of super-enhancer–associated genes by CDK8/19 inhibition in AML cells (13).

Supplemental Figure 4, A and B, shows the effects of different treatments in vitro and in vivo on the expression of selected DEGs that represent distinct patterns of response to castration and MKI. Among the genes upregulated by castration but downregulated by MKI, we note PCa biomarkers PSCA (47) and FMOD (48), whereas genes such as SORD (an androgen-responsive gene; ref. 49) and ENSG00000289695 are downregulated both by castration and by MKI (Supplemental Figure 4A). In the much larger category of genes that are induced by castration and hyperinduced when castration is combined with MKI (Supplemental Figure 4B), we note an AR-regulated WNT protein, WNT7B (50), and the WNT inhibitor DKK1 (51), as well as annexin ANXA3 and LFNG, a gene implicated in tumor suppression in PCa (52). Remarkably, 12–14 keratin genes were strongly induced by a combination of castration and MKI (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Interestingly, ETV6 and FOSL2, 2 of 6 genes identified in AML as associated with super-enhancers, hyperactivated by MKI, and inhibiting cell proliferation when overexpressed (13), were also upregulated by Mediator kinase inactivation in 22Rv1 tumors in castrated mice (Supplemental Figure 4C).

Supplemental Figure 4D shows the effects of different treatments on the expression of MYC and some of the strongly affected MYC targets. The effects of castration on MYC expression matched its effects on tumor growth (Figure 3A), decreasing MYC expression in Rv1-WT and, to a lesser extent, in dKO-19, but not in castration-resistant Rv1-Luc. MKI had no significant effect on MYC expression but, when combined with castration, decreased the expression of MYC targets, such as MCM4, CCNA2, MAD2L1, CDK4, and SERBP1 (Supplemental Figure 4D), paralleling the effects of castration and MKI on tumor growth. This result suggested a possible role of the MYC pathway in the effects of MKI.

Both systemic treatment with a CDK8/19i and Mediator kinase mutagenesis in tumor cells affect stromal gene expression. We analyzed the effects of MKI on stroma-derived (mouse) genes in the three 22Rv1 tumor models. The number of mouse reads from these tumors was low relative to the number of human reads (Supplemental Figure 6A), and therefore our statistical analysis of stromal genes was limited. Nevertheless, we identified 97 stromal DEGs that were affected by SNX631 treatment of Rv1-WT and Rv1-Luc tumors in castrated mice (using P < 0.05 and FC > 1.5 as the cutoff criteria). Surprisingly, half of these genes (48 DEGs) were affected not only by systemic treatment with SNX631 but also by Mediator kinase mutation in tumor cells alone, suggesting that Mediator kinase activity in tumor cells is involved in shaping the tumor microenvironment. Heatmaps of the effects of different treatments on the DEGs affected both by Mediator kinase mutagenesis in tumor cells and by SNX631 treatment or only by systemic treatment with SNX631 are shown in Figure 5E. The effects of MKI and castration on stromal gene sets were correlated in 2 of the 3 models (Supplemental Figure 3B), and MKI increased the effects of castration on these genes (slope >1) (Supplemental Figure 3C). The expression of selected stromal genes representing different regulatory patterns is shown in Supplemental Figure 6, B and C. We note that changes in some of the stromal genes could have contributed to the inhibition of tumor growth in castrated mice, such as upregulation of Igfbp4 (53), Ccdc80 (54), and Dlk1 (55) and downregulation of Ramp3 (56) and Osm (57).

MKI suppresses in vivo growth of a MYC-driven transgenic CRPC model. Since the MYC pathway, a major driver of advanced PCa, was one of the pathways selectively downregulated by MKI in 22Rv1 xenografts growing in castrated mice, we asked whether CDK8/19i treatment would affect the growth of MYC-CaP-CR (58), a derivative of the MYC-driven transgenic PCa model MYC-CaP (59) selected for the ability to grow in castrated mice. As a CDK8/19i, we used here SNX631-6, an equipotent analog of SNX631. Supplemental Figure 7 shows the structure of SNX631-6 (Supplemental Figure 7A), its CDK8/19 selectivity based on kinome profiling (Supplemental Figure 7B), its potency in a CDK8/19-dependent cell-based assay (Supplemental Figure 7C), and the comparison of the CDK8/19i Senexin B (15), SNX631, SNX631-6, and the nonselective kinase inhibitor staurosporine in regard to cell-free binding kinetics for CDK8 and CDK19 (Supplemental Figure 7D).

The growth of MYC-CaP-CR tumors in isogenic FVB mice was unaffected by castration, but it was almost completely inhibited by systemic treatment with SNX631-6, in both castrated and intact animals (Figure 6A). SNX631-6 treatment had no detrimental effect on body weight (Figure 6B). Since MKI is known to stimulate the antitumor activity of both NK (20, 21) and effector T cells (22), we asked whether tumor suppression in this model could be due to the use of an immunocompetent host. To test this, we analyzed the effect of SNX631-6 on MYC-CaP-CR tumor growth in immunodeficient NSG mice. CDK8/19i suppressed tumor growth in NSG mice (Figure 6C), with no detrimental effects on body weight (Figure 6D), but MYC-CaP-CR tumor suppression was not as complete in NSG mice as in the immunocompetent FVB. These results indicate that the strong tumor-suppressive effect of the CDK8/19i on MYC-CaP-CR was not dependent on castration but was most likely mediated by downstream inhibition of MYC signaling and could possibly involve immune stimulation by CDK8/19i.

Figure 6 Effects of CDK8/19i on MYC-CaP-CR in vivo growth. (A) Tumor growth curves and final tumor weights of MYC-CaP-CR tumors growing in intact or castrated FVB mice receiving the control or SNX631-6–medicated diet (500 ppm). (B) Effects of SNX631-6 treatment on body weight changes of mice in the studies in A. (C) Tumor growth curves and final tumor weights of MYC-CaP-CR tumors growing in intact NSG mice receiving the control or SNX631-6–medicated diet (500 ppm). (D) Effects of SNX631-6 treatment on body weight changes of mice in the studies in C. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

MKI in androgen-dependent PCa suppresses PSA expression with little effect on cell proliferation. Since CDK8 and CDK19 are regulated by androgen, we asked whether their inhibition would affect androgen signaling in androgen-responsive LNCaP cells, by conducting RNA-Seq analysis of androgen-dependent LNCaP cells, untreated or treated with 2 chemically unrelated CDK8/19i, Senexin B (used at 2 μM) and the more potent SNX631 (used at 0.5 μM), with or without R1881 androgen stimulation for 24 or 72 hours. Transcriptomic effects of androgen and CDK8/19i treatment are shown in the volcano plots in Supplemental Figure 8. DEGs selected using FDR < 0.01 and FC > 1.5 as cutoff criteria are listed in Supplemental Table 3. GSEA revealed that 9 of the 50 hallmark pathways were significantly affected by the CDK8/19i in LNCaP cells, with or without androgen stimulation (Figure 7A). Several pathways associated with cell proliferation (MYC and E2F targets; G 2 /M) and UV response were upregulated by androgen and further upregulated by the CDK8/19i in androgen-dependent LNCaP cells. On the other hand, the androgen response pathway was strongly stimulated by androgen but the addition of CDK8/19i reduced this response (in contrast to the lack of such effect in 22Rv1 CRPC cells). Figure 7B shows the effects of androgen (R1881) on androgen-regulated DEGs (2,364 DEGs for 24-hour and 2,579 DEGs for 72-hour treatments), in the presence and in the absence of CDK8/19i. Neither Senexin B nor SNX631 had a significant effect on most of the androgen-regulated DEGs, but both of them decreased androgen induction of the most strongly androgen-responsive genes, including CHRNA2, KLK2, and KLK3 (PSA) (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Effects of MKI in androgen-responsive PCa cells. (A) Hallmark pathways (RNA-Seq, GSEA) affected in LNCaP cells by R1881 androgen and CDK8/19i Senexin B (SnxB) or SNX631 in CSS medium. (B) Effects of treatment with 2 μM Senexin B or 500 nM SNX631 relative to the effects of R1881 on androgen-regulated genes in LNCaP cells. (C) Correlation of IC 50 values of different CDK8/19i based on PSA ELISA in C4-2 cells and NF-κB reporter assay in 293 cells. (D) Effects of Senexin B and SNX631 on the growth of LNCaP cells in CSS medium with or without 100 pM R1881, measured by the sulforhodamine B assay. (E) Effects of SNX631 (500 nM) and enzalutamide (5 μM), individually or in combination, on the 6-day growth of C4-2 cells in FBS medium. (F and G) Serum PSA (F) and final tumor weights (G) of C4-2 xenografts grown in intact male NCG mice, treated with SNX631 (25 mg/kg, bid) or vehicle for 14 days.

The effects of CDK8/19i on the expression of PSA, the principal biomarker of PCa, were validated at the protein level by measurement of secreted PSA in the conditioned media from LNCaP and several other PCa cell lines (C4-2, LN3, VCaP, 22Rv1) treated with different concentrations of CDK8/19i Senexin B, SNX631, Senexin C (25), and 15w (60) (Supplemental Figure 8, B–D). The IC 50 values for PSA inhibition perfectly correlated (R2 = 0.99) with the IC 50 values for all three CDK8/19i in a cell-based assay (25, 34) (Figure 7C), confirming that the effect on PSA was mediated by CDK8/19.

To determine whether the transcriptomic effects of CDK8/19i are associated with an effect on proliferation of androgen-responsive cells in the absence or presence of androgen, we evaluated the effects of a 6-day treatment with different concentrations of Senexin B and SNX631 on LNCaP cell growth in CSS with or without the addition of R1881. The CDK8/19i mildly inhibited cell growth in androgen-deprived (CSS) medium but had no significant effect on cell number when androgen was added (Figure 7D). We also analyzed the effects of SNX631, alone and in combination with enzalutamide, on in vitro growth of LNCaP-derived C4-2 cells, which exhibit partial androgen independence but remain androgen responsive (61, 62). SNX631 moderately but significantly inhibited C4-2 cell proliferation and potentiated the effect of enzalutamide (Figure 7E). We further examined the in vivo effects of SNX631 treatment on tumor growth and serum PSA production by C4-2 xenografts in intact male NCG mice. After 11 days of treatment, CDK8/19i treatment strongly decreased serum PSA levels (Figure 7F) and moderately but significantly inhibited tumor growth, based on the final tumor weights (Figure 7G). C4-2 cells, however, showed a poor tumor take in castrated mice, and therefore the in vivo effects of MKI in this model could not be evaluated under the conditions of androgen deprivation.

MKI suppresses patient-derived xenograft models of AR-expressing CRPC both in castrated and in intact mice. We investigated the effects of CDK8/19i on the growth of 3 patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models of AR-positive CRPC. The first two, SM0310 and CG0509, were derived from prostate adenocarcinomas of patients who failed both ADT and chemotherapy (Supplemental Figure 9A) and displayed positive AR immunostaining (Supplemental Figure 9B). The third PDX, J000077451 (The Jackson Laboratory), was derived from the brain metastasis of grade IV prostate adenocarcinoma and expressed high levels of AR RNA. Although the patient’s treatment history is unknown, the growth of this PDX is resistant to cisplatin and is weakly inhibited by docetaxel (The Jackson Laboratory website). Only 1 of the 3 PDX models, SM0310, showed sufficient tumor take and could be tested for the response to CDK8/19 inhibition in castrated NSG mice. SNX631 treatment inhibited the tumor growth of SM0310 in both castrated (Figure 8A) and intact (Figure 8B) male NSG mice. Remarkably, prolonged treatment with SNX631 (67 days) stabilized PDX growth in castrated mice once the size of the xenograft reached about 1,000 mm3 (Figure 8A). CG0509 growth was tested only in intact mice, where it was nevertheless inhibited by SNX631 (Figure 8C).

Figure 8 Effects of CDK8/19i on CRPC PDX growth in castrated and intact mice. (A and B) Effects of SNX631 treatment (medicated food, 500 ppm) on tumor growth and event-free survival of SM0310 PDX model in castrated (A) or intact (B) male NSG mice. (C) Effects of SNX631 treatment on tumor growth and event-free survival of CG0509 PDX model in intact NSG mice. (D) Effects of SNX631-6 treatment (medicated food, 500 ppm) on J000077451 PDX tumor growth in intact NSG mice. (E) Macroscopic images of control and SNX631-6–treated J000077451 PDX endpoint tumors. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Treatment with the CDK8/19i SNX631-6 did not affect J000077451 PDX growth in intact mice for the first 20–25 days of treatment, but strongly inhibited the tumor growth afterward (Figure 8D). Interestingly, the untreated J000077451 tumors displayed a high blood content, as indicated by a dark-colored hemorrhagic phenotype, but the SNX631-6–treated tumors were lighter in color and less hemorrhagic (Figure 8E). H&E staining showed that the control tumors contained cavities filled with blood cells, which were not observed in SNX631-6–treated tumors (Supplemental Figure 9C), suggesting that the delayed tumor-suppressive effect of Mediator kinase inhibitor in this model could be due to interference with tumor blood supply.

Gene signature of Mediator kinase activity correlates with tumor progression and overall survival in mCRPC. We asked whether the effects of MKI on gene expression in 22Rv1 xenografts correlate with differences in gene expression between mCRPC, primary PCa, and normal prostate tissues, using the same RNA-Seq clinical data sets as in Figure 1E. Among the 315 MKI-Cas DEGs identified from three 22Rv1 models (Figure 5C), 266 genes were expressed (fragments per kilobase per million mapped reads [FPKM] > 0.1) in mCRPC clinical samples and selected for the analysis (Supplemental Table 4). Differences in the expression of this set of genes in 22Rv1 tumors with or without MKI correlated with changes in their expression between mCRPC relative to normal prostate, mCRPC relative to primary PCa, and primary PCa relative to normal prostate tissues (Figure 9, A–C), indicating that the effects of CDK8/19 on gene expression are increased during prostate carcinogenesis and the progression of PCa to mCRPC. We then tested whether the same 266-gene Mediator kinase signature correlated with overall survival (OS) in the RNA-Seq data sets of 497 primary PCa and 81 mCRPC patients for whom survival data were available (36). The Mediator kinase activity signature showed a negative correlation with OS among primary PCa patients (Figure 9D) and an especially strong correlation among the patients with mCRPC (Figure 9E).