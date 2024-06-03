Autologous neutralizing antibody responses after antiretroviral therapy in acute and early HIV-1

Study cohort. Twenty-three participants from the UCSF Treat Acute HIV cohort (18) diagnosed with acute (<60 days) or early (≥60 days) HIV and initiating immediate ART were included in this study. Participant demographics are described in Tables 1 and 2. Time to ARTi ranged from 13 to 128 days after estimated date of detectable HIV infection (EDDI) (52). Median follow-up was 42 weeks (range 12–274 weeks) from date of ART initiation. Plasma from 24 weeks after ARTi was available from all but 1 participant. All participants were cisgender men of age 21–45 years (median = 28), the majority of whom (20/23, 87%) identified as men who have sex with men (MSM). The cohort was racially diverse, with participants self-identifying as Latino (7/23, 30.4%), White (5/23, 21.7%), Asian (4/23, 17.4%), Black (3/23, 13.0%), Pacific Islander (1/23, 4.3%), mixed White/Latino (2/23, 8.7%), and mixed Latino/Native American (1/23, 4.3%). All participants provided written informed consent, and the institutional review boards of UCSF and the University of Pennsylvania approved the research.

Table 2 Median values for cohort characteristics

Time to ARTi determination and participant stratification. Time to ARTi was determined by EDDI algorithm (https://tools.incidence-estimation.org/idt/), which uses clinical testing results to estimate a date at which a viral load of 1 copy/mL would theoretically be detectable (52). Thus by “time to ARTi” we are referring to estimated time between initial productive viral replication and ARTi, and not time between virus acquisition and ART initiation, as this would include the length of an unknown eclipse period ranging 1–7 days (53). Participants were stratified by pretest probability of possessing existing anAb responses at ART initiation. Those initiating ART within 60 days of EDDI were considered “acute ART initiators” (AAi; N = 15), and participants initiating ART between 60 and 128 days were considered “early ART initiators” (EAi; N = 8). This differentiates participants with fewer than 2 months of viremia prior to ARTi, in whom baseline anAbs are likely absent (AAi), and those with 2–4 months of viremia, in whom baseline anAbs may be present (EAi).

Viral load kinetics. After ARTi, plasma virus undergoes multiphasic decay resulting from graded attrition of infected cells with variable half-lives (38, 39). ARTi at the earliest stages of disease is associated with longer times to virus suppression under clinical assay detection limits, possibly due to greater magnitude of cell infection during peak viremia of acute HIV (54). In our cohort, viral loads at ARTi were significantly higher in the AAi group (4,142 to >10,000,000 copies/mL, median of 2,026,349 copies/mL) compared with the EAi group (9,525 to 297,362 copies/mL, median of 66,503 copies/mL) (P = 0.02, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney). Accordingly, first undetectable viral load (<40 copies/mL) was observed between 2 and 50 weeks after ARTi (median of 5 weeks) and trended later in AAi (median = 8 weeks) than in EAi (median = 4 weeks) (P = 0.08, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney) (Tables 1 and 2 and Figure 1).

Figure 1 Viral load kinetics. Plasma viral load measurements in copies/mL starting at day of ART initiation (week 0) and longitudinally on ART for acute ART initiators without rebound (gray, N = 12) (A), acute ART initiators with rebound (red, N = 3) (B), and early ART initiators (blue, N = 8) (C) as measured by commercial clinical assays (limit of detection >40 copies/mL).

Persistent or intermittent low levels of detectable viremia after ARTi occur via several mechanisms, including incomplete drug adherence enabling ongoing viral replication, full suppression of viral replication with continued virus production from longer-lived infected cells, and stochastic expression of provirus from activated reservoir cells (40). Whether this low-level viremia on ART can contribute to anAb development is unknown, but we noted several participants with detectable viremia after 24 weeks of ART. Participant 8043 initiated ART during acute HIV, and subsequently experienced a prolonged time to viral suppression. Following rapid reduction in viremia from >10,000,000 to 422 copies/mL in the first 4 weeks on ART, participant 8043 then maintained low-level viremia through 50 weeks of ART (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI176673DS1). After achieving virus suppression on ART, a total of 7 participants demonstrated a subsequent detectable viral load (>40 copies/mL by commercial assay; Tables 1 and 2 and Supplemental Figure 1). Three of these participants (8016, 8028, and 8043) initiated ART during acute disease, achieved suppression, and then had an episode of measured viremia greater than 1,000 copies/mL (Figure 1B, red). No planned interruptions in therapy were guided by the participants’ clinicians, but participant report and drug level testing confirmed ART nonadherence during these rebound viremic episodes (data not shown). Virus rebound after analytical treatment interruption has been shown to boost anAb responses and elicit anAbs in those without detectable titers (34, 55); thus, we considered these 3 participants as a distinct group from those in whom AAi was followed by continuous virus suppression.

Gp120 binding antibodies. The earliest HIV Env-specific antibody responses are non-neutralizing. Cross-reactive responses to gp41 arise in the first 2 weeks of viremia, and de novo gp120-specific binding responses are detectable within 4 weeks (30, 56–58). As they represent the earliest de novo Env-specific antibody responses, we measured gp120-specific plasma binding antibodies at ARTi in all participants. Binding antibodies were present at ARTi in 16 of 23 (70%) participants (Supplemental Figure 8), and magnitude correlated with time to ARTi (Spearman r = 0.81, P < 0.0001; Figure 2A). Participants with negative third-generation clinical ELISA testing (EDDI of <20 days) had low or no detectable baseline gp120 binding responses. In participants initiating ART between 20 and 90 days after EDDI, baseline binding antibody levels increased with longer pre-ART viremic period, until reaching a plateau in participants with viremia for 90 days or more prior to ARTi.

Figure 2 Binding and tier 1 antibody responses. (A–C) Plasma gp120 binding antibody responses as measured by qualitative ELISA and presented as area under the curve measurement. (D–G) Plasma IgG neutralization of clade B tier 1 viruses MN.3 and SF162 measured by TZM.bl assay and presented as IC 50 in micrograms per milliliter for 23 participants. For B, E, and G, AAi without rebound (N = 12) are shown in gray, AAi with rebound (N = 3) in red, and EAi (N = 8) in blue. (A) Baseline gp120 binding and responses correlate with time to ART initiation (Spearman’s correlation). (B) Change in binding antibody responses between time of ART initiation (week 0) and final time point (Final TP; range 12–276 weeks) (Wilcoxon’s matched pairs signed-rank test). (C) Changes in binding antibodies over weeks 0–12 on ART (blue) compared with weeks 12–24 on ART (orange) for each participant. (D and F) Baseline tier 1 responses correlate with time to ART initiation (Spearman’s correlation). (E and G) Change in tier 1 responses on ART (Wilcoxon’s matched pairs signed-rank test). **P < 0.01.

After ARTi, binding antibody levels did not rise significantly in either AAi or EAi participants who maintained virus suppression (Figure 2B), but responses were more dynamic in the initial weeks of HIV infection. As shown in Figure 2C, binding antibodies rose over the first 12 weeks on ART in most participants with AAi (9/15, 60%) and none with EAi (0/8, 0%) (P = 0.015, 2-tailed Fisher’s exact test; Figure 2C). Change in binding antibodies correlated positively with markers of acute infection, including prolonged time to first undetectable viral load (Spearman r = 0.424, P < 0.5; Supplemental Figure 2A) and higher viral load at ARTi (Spearman r = 0.6475, P < 0.001; Supplemental Figure 2B). After the initial weeks of ART, binding antibodies stabilized or decreased in 22/23 (96%) participants in the ensuing 12–24 weeks (Figure 2C). Only participant 8048, who experienced new low-level detectable viremia (528 copies/mL) at week 20, showed increased binding antibodies during this period. In AAi, only those participants with subsequent rebound showed a significant increase in binding antibodies between ARTi and the final time point (Figure 2B). Together, data suggest that binding antibody development is determined by viremia during the first 8–12 weeks of infection, and continued viremia following AAi does not further drive binding antibody responses.

Tier 1 neutralizing antibody responses. Tier 1 HIV viruses, such as MN and SF162, are laboratory-adapted strains that possess open, non-native Env conformations rendering them highly sensitive to neutralization by a broad range of antibodies (59, 60). Antibodies that neutralize tier 1 viruses can be elicited by monomeric gp120 protein but are not protective against HIV virus in vivo (61, 62). Distinct from binding antibodies and anAbs, emergence of tier 1 neutralizing antibodies (T1nAbs) may represent an intermediate stage in the progression of these Env-specific humoral responses, indicating de novo responses to immunogenic epitopes of the Env trimer that are well shielded in the “functional” trimeric Env of primary virus isolates. We assessed for plasma T1nAbs at ARTi and longitudinal time points.

At ARTi, T1nAbs were absent in AAi and present only in later EAi (>90 days), correlating positively with time to ARTi (MN.3 Spearman r = –0.76, P < 0.0001; SF162 Spearman r = –0.67, P = 0.0005; Figure 2, D and F). In contrast with binding antibodies, T1nAbs did not subsequently increase on suppressive ART in AAi. In the 3 participants with AAi and rebound, however, T1nAbs did develop (Figure 2, E and G). T1nAbs were detectable in the majority of EAi participants (6/8, 75%) at ARTi and did not change significantly over ART (Figure 2, E and G). Like the AAi participants, the 2 EAi participants with absent T1nAbs at ARTi, 8022 and 8012, did not later develop T1nAbs on ART.

Sequence characterization of early virus lineages. To assess the multiplicity of infection and extent of virus evolution that had occurred prior to ARTi, we characterized plasma virus at the time of HIV diagnosis and ARTi. Single genome sequencing–derived (SGS-derived) gp160 env from plasma virus at ARTi in all 23 participants (n = 425 total sequences, median 18 per participant) are displayed in maximum-likelihood phylogenies (Supplemental Figures 3–6; representative examples in Figure 3A). Of the sequences generated, 40 of 425 (9.4%) contained nonsense or frameshift mutations, which were included in nucleotide phylogenies but discarded from amino acid phylogenies. Using visual inspection and a validated model of random virus evolution (63), wherein sequences conform to star-like phylogeny (SLP) in the absence of either multivariant transmission or adaptation to selective pressure, we enumerated the multiplicity of infection.

Figure 3 Viral populations at ART initiation. (A) Representative viral populations at ART initiation by SGS of gp160 env presented as maximum-likelihood nucleotide phylogenetic trees for 4 participants: 8028 represents AAi with single-virus transmission, 8043 represents AAi with multivariant transmission (MVT), 8048 represents EAi with single-virus transmission, and 8012 represents EAi with MVT. (B and C) Time to ART initiation, 95% confidence interval as estimated by clinical testing (EDDI algorithm, black/gray), and viral population diversity (Los Alamos National Laboratory Poisson Fitter tool, orange). For AAi participants with multivariant infection, diversity estimate was also performed within dominant clade only (green). Purple asterisks denote sequences conforming to star-like phylogeny.

Among the AAi participants, 8 of the 15 participants’ sequences demonstrated a single, low-diversity lineage that conformed to SLP or near-SLP, indicating productive infection with a single virus (Supplemental Figure 3). Molecular clock estimates from these sequences predicting the time since infection aligned closely with clinical estimates (Figure 3B), though these estimates may be less accurate in populations not conforming to SLP (63). The other 7 AAi participants’ sequences did not conform to SLP but demonstrated 2 or more distinct low-diversity lineages suggesting acquisition of multiple related but genetically distinct TF viruses, hereafter referred to as multivariant transmission (MVT) (Supplemental Figure 4). Within these AAi MVT participants, each distinct lineage conformed to SLP or near-SLP and matched clinical timing estimates despite far greater diversity within the overall sequence alignment (Figure 3B). Lineages exhibiting SLP in these AAi participants allowed for inference of the TF env sequence as the common ancestor of that population. Inferred TF envs for 14 of 15 AAi participants were cloned to be tested phenotypically (Supplemental Figures 3 and 4). In MVT participants, the TF representing the inferred dominant clade (representing >50% of sequences) was cloned. We additionally attempted to clone minor-clade TF viruses, but some Envs lacked infectivity in functional assays; thus only dominant-clade virus was tested for participants 8061, 8017, and 8009 (Supplemental Figure 4).

In the EAi participants, sequences demonstrated greater diversity and defied SLP, suggesting virus adaptation to immune pressure prior to ARTi (Figure 3C). While CTLs can exert potent pressure on viral populations in acute infection, anAbs function as the primary selective pressure at the Env locus (32, 64, 65). Five of the 8 EAi participants had relatively low-diversity sequence populations, consistent with single virus transmission and early virus adaptation (e.g., Figure 3A, participant 8048). Given sequence evidence of virus adaptation, the TF virus could not be inferred, but 1 or more representative “early” Envs, suspected to be immune escape variants, were cloned (Supplemental Figure 5). Three EAi participants demonstrated high levels of sequence diversity suggesting MVT with subsequent diversification via selection and recombination (e.g., Figure 3A, participant 8014). In these participants, Envs representing different regions of the phylogeny were cloned for testing (Supplemental Figure 6). In total, 29 infectious pseudoviruses were generated. Across the entire cohort, MVT was identified in 10 of the 23 participants (43%).

Autologous neutralizing antibody responses. Using the inferred TF or early (likely anAb escape) variants, we measured anAb responses in 22 participants (Figure 4). At the time of ARTi, we expected no plasma neutralization of contemporaneous Envs, because either (a) anAbs had not yet developed, or (b) contemporaneous virus would have escaped from nascent anAbs. As expected, week 0 plasma IgG did not neutralize autologous virus in any participant (Figure 4A). After ARTi, AAi participants with continuous ART suppression (n = 11) failed to develop anAbs at any longitudinal time point when followed from 12 to 274 weeks (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Autologous neutralizing antibody responses. Autologous neutralizing antibody (AnAb) responses of purified plasma IgG against pseudotyped autologous TF or early virus measured by TZM.bl assay and presented as IC 50 (μg/mL) for 22 participants. AAi without rebound (N = 11) are shown in gray, AAi with rebound (N = 3) in red, and EAi (N = 8) in blue. (A) AnAb responses at ART initiation (week 0) and longitudinal time points on ART. Statistics represent response rate for relative number of participants with detectable anAbs between groups at each time point (Fisher’s exact test; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001). (B and C) AnAb responses over time on ART in individual acute participants with rebound (B) and early participants (C).

In contrast, anAbs did develop in 2 of 3 (66%) AAi participants with a rebound viremic episode after ARTi (8028 and 8043). In these 2 participants, anAbs were detected either at (participant 8043) or after (participant 8028) a rebound viremic time point (Figure 4B), though it is unclear from clinical data the duration of viremia prior to sampling.

AnAbs developed in 7 of 8 (88%) EAi participants after ARTi. AnAbs were first detected at week 12 in 4 participants (8012, 8035, 8048, 8068), week 24 in 2 participants (participants 8014, 8038), and week 42 in 1 participant (participant 8030) (Figure 4C). Notably, potency continued to rise over longitudinal time points in 4 of the 7 who developed anAbs, indicating continued evolution of the anAb response after many months or years of ART suppression. In the other 3 participants, anAbs were only detected at the last available sampled time point.

Rebound virus populations in AAi participants. In the 3 participants with AAi and subsequent rebound, plasma virus env sequences from rebound viremic time point were sequenced (n = 28, median 11 per participant) and are displayed with acute plasma virus (Figure 5). Owing to intermittent sampling, we do not know the exact timing, duration, or magnitude of rebound viremia apart from sampling time points.

Figure 5 Rebound virus populations in 3 AAi participants. Maximum-likelihood amino acid phylogenetic trees and highlighter plots for the 3 AAi with rebound participants (8028, 8016, and 8043). Black nodes represent sequences obtained from plasma at ART initiation, and red nodes represent sequences obtained at rebound time point plasma. Numeric values represent final time point plasma IgG neutralization IC 50 (μg/mL) of selected pre-ART and rebound time point Envs by TZM.bl assay.

Rebound was detected in participant 8016 at week 103, after more than a year of virus suppression. Rebound virus was largely identical to 1 of the 2 TF lineages identified during acute infection (Figure 5), demonstrating lack of virus evolution from acute viremia. Binding antibodies and T1nAbs against MN but not SF162 transiently increased before detection of rebound but did not continue to rise thereafter (Supplemental Figure 7A). Plasma antibodies from before, during, and after rebound failed to neutralize either rebound or TF lineages (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 7A). This lack of anAb development, combined with absence of sequence evolution in rebound plasma virus, suggests a limited duration of rebound viremia.

Participant 8028 had detectable rebound at week 15, shortly after the first undetectable viral load post-ARTi, and then developed low-level anAbs at week 24 (Figure 4). Rebound sequences were identical or nearly identical to the single TF virus lineage (Figure 5). No neutralizing activity was detected in rebound time point plasma IgG, though binding antibodies and T1nAbs were increased from prior measures (Supplemental Figure 7A). The minimal diversity contained in the rebound Envs included 1–2 amino acid substitutions, including 2 shared mutational motifs (sites: K178N and alteration of potential N-linked glycosylation site [PNGS] at position 88: V89I, N88K). Envs containing the K178N mutation were similarly neutralized by week 24 plasma, while the loss of the PNGS at position 88 conferred a modest increase in resistance to plasma anAbs (IC 50 = 926 μg/mL vs. 598 μg/mL), suggesting possible early escape (Figure 5).

Participant 8043 demonstrated virus suppression at week 50 after a prolonged period of low-level viremia during the first 24 weeks of ART. At the next sampling at week 102, anAb responses neutralizing the largest of 3 TF lineages had developed (Figure 4). Rebound virus aligned with minimal diversification to this dominant lineage, as well as with 2 other lineages reflecting recombinants or previously unsampled lineages (Figure 5). The dominant clade represented a smaller proportion of the rebound population (6 of 12 sequences, 50%) compared with the pre-ARTi population (14 of 19 sequences, 74%). Within the dominant clade, 2 sequences shared an I294V substitution that did not confer resistance to anAbs when tested in vitro (IC 50 = 155 μg/mL). Both minor lineages (sampled only pre-ARTi) and the recombinant lineage (sampled only at rebound) were resistant to anAbs (IC 50 > 1,000 μg/mL). Three mutations in the gp120 region of this recombinant lineage differed from dominant clade TF virus: N362K in C3 region, S411N in V4, and I491V in C5. To our knowledge these mutations have not previously been described in early anAb or bnAb escape. Of the three, we note that N362K leads to PNGS loss at this site adjacent to the CD4 binding site (CD4bs) and thus may affect CD4 binding kinetics or sensitivity to neutralization by antibodies targeting CD4bs and CD4-induced epitopes (66–69). The shift in lineage frequencies suggests that anAbs may elicit pressure, but persistence of the sensitive lineage within the circulating plasma population indicates that anAbs of this titer are insufficiently potent to block replication completely.

Autologous neutralizing antibody responses in EAi participants with MVT. Three participants with EAi (8012, 8014, and 8035) and 1 with AAi and subsequent rebound (participant 8043) had MVT, affording the opportunity to assess the specificities and kinetics of anAb responses against distinct viral lineages over time (Figure 6). Notably, as the frequency of recombination events was high, determination of dominant clades (in general, >50% sequences) and minor clades (<50% of sequences) was imprecise.

Figure 6 AnAb responses in EAi participants with MVT. Maximum-likelihood amino acid phylogenetic trees and highlighter plots for the 3 EAi participants with MVT are presented on the left. Pseudotyped dominant-clade and minor-clade early viruses are denoted in orange and green, respectively. Neutralization IC 50 (μg/mL) by longitudinal plasma IgG of each clade is presented on the right. Shaded area represents time during which anAbs against only 1 variant were detected.

Sequences from participant 8014 suggest at least 2 clades (represented by C7.2 and D9) diverging by 92 amino acids (10.2%) with multiple recombinant lineages. Despite substantial recombination, C7.2 had a larger frequency of related sequences compared with D9. In samples available through 24 weeks of ART, plasma IgG neutralized only the dominant clade. This mirrors the anAb responses that developed after rebound in participant 8043, which neutralized the dominant clade but not minor clades or recombinant variants (Figure 6).

Participant 8012’s virus population was more closely related, with 2 clades (C8 and M2) diverging by 23 amino acids (2.7%). The M2 clade was nominally more prevalent at ARTi (20/39 sequences, 51%). Neutralization of M2, but not C8, was first detected in week 12 plasma IgG and remained the only targeted lineage through 48 weeks. By week 80, however, plasma IgG neutralized both variants with comparable potency. Despite ongoing virus suppression, responses against both lineages generally increased throughout 178 weeks of monitoring (Figure 6).

Participant 8035’s virus likely represented 2 lineages with recombination and ongoing diversification, with a dominant lineage represented by sequence G6 (12/15, 80%) and a minor lineage D3 that differed by 28 amino acids (3.2%) primarily in V4–5. At 12 and 24 weeks of ART, plasma neutralized only D3. More potent responses equally targeting both lineages arose by week 42 (Figure 6).

Across the participants with MVT who developed anAbs, neutralizing responses on ART increased in potency (rising over sampled time points through 24 to 178 weeks) and breadth (targeting the one lineage first, then expanding to recognize the other). As each individual had an initial response against the TF that was present at ARTi (as indicated by escape variants in sequences at ARTi), this indicates that if anAb responses are initiated during viremia prior to ART, they continue to evolve in both potency and breadth over months to years of suppressive ART.

Heterologous neutralizing antibody responses. In untreated HIV infection, the earliest anAb responses are strain specific for the individual’s TF virus. Having observed that anAbs develop autologous breadth after early ARTi, we then assessed for heterologous neutralizing activity in the 7 EAi participants with detectable anAbs (8012, 8014, 8030, 8035, 8038, 8048, and 8068). Plasma IgG from the time point with the highest autologous neutralization potency was used in the TZM.bl assay against a heterologous panel of tier 2 viruses including 4 viruses from a standardized “global” panel (TRO.11, X1632, X2278, CE1176) (70), the clade B TF virus WITO (71), and BG505, an key Env in vaccination strategies. No heterologous neutralization was detected in any participant plasma IgG against any tested virus.