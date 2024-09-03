Itm2a expression marks periosteal skeletal stem cells that contribute to bone fracture healing

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined male and female animals, and similar findings are reported for both sexes.

Animals. Itm2a-CreERT2-IRES-mCherry and Itm2a-DreER mice were generated with the assistance of Biocytogen. Prrx1-Cre was purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. Prrx1-CreER mice were provided by Baojie Li (Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, China) (34). Rosa26-LSL-tdTomato (R26-Ai9) mice were provided by Zilong Qiu (Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, China) (23). Bmp2fl/fl mice, Rosa26-LSL-Ai6 (R26-Ai6) reporter mice, and Rosa26-DTA (R26-DTA) mice were provided by Aria Zeng (Center for Excellence in Molecular Cell Science, Shanghai, China) (23). CreER-expressing mice were induced by intraperitoneal injection every other day of 2 mg tamoxifen dissolved in corn oil and repeated 3 times.

All mice were maintained on a C57/BL6 background, and sex-matched littermate controls were used in all analyses. All animals were housed under specific pathogen–free conditions.

Single-cell sequencing of sorted periosteal cells from Prrx1-Cre R26-Ai9 mice. Sorted tdTomato+ cells from Prrx1-Cre R26-Ai9+ periosteal cells obtained from the mouse hind limb at the indicated developmental stage (4 weeks) were subjected to 10X Chromium Single Cell 3′ Solution (version 2) library preparation according to the manufacturer’s instructions (10X Genomics). Library sequencing was performed with an Illumina HiSeq 2500 sequencer to a depth of 100 million reads in each sample. Reads were converted to the fastq format using mkfastq in Cell Ranger 2.1.0 (10X Genomics). Reads were then aligned to the mouse reference genome (mm10, Ensembl annotation release 91), including the additional sequence and feature annotation for tdTomato. Alignment was performed using the count command of Cell Ranger 2.1.0 (10X Genomics). Primary analysis, quality control filtering (gene count per cell, unique molecular identifier counts per cell, and percentage of mitochondrial transcripts), clustering, cell-cycle phase scoring based on canonical markers and regression analysis, identification of cluster markers, and visualization of gene expression were performed using the Seurat (version 2.3) package for R.

The construction of single-cell trajectories, identification of differentially expressed genes as a function of pseudotime, and clustering of genes by pseudotemporal expression patterns were performed using the Monocle 2 package for R. Pseudotime calculations were performed on the top 1,000 differentially expressed genes between clusters. The Database for Annotation, Visualization and Integrated Discovery (DAVID) Functional Annotation Bioinformatics Microarray Analysis Test (https://david.ncifcrf.gov) was used for the Gene Ontology (GO) enrichment analysis of biological processes.

RNA-Seq. For bulk RNA-Seq of Lin–Itm2a– and Lin–Itm2a+ periosteal cells, a single periosteal cell suspension was isolated from 4-week-old male C57 mice. To sort Lin–Itm2a– and Lin–Itm2a+ periosteal cells, the cell suspension was incubated with anti-Itm2a and anti-lineage (CD31, CD45, and TER119) antibodies for 30 minutes, and after washing with PBS, cell sorting was conducted using Aria Sorp (BD Bioscience). Cells were directly sorted into TRIzol LS buffer (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 10296-028), held in 1.5 mL RNase-free EP tube, and then approximately 100,000 cells were collected for each gate. RNA-Seq library preparation was conducted according the VAHTS Universal V6 RNA-Seq Library Prep kit manual (Vazyme, NR605-01). The size of the libraries was selected using DNA Clean beads (Vazyme, N411-01), with an average size of 300 bp. The libraries were sequenced using the Illumina HiSeq 4000 system (paired-end 50 bp). The RNA-Seq reads were aligned to the GRCm38.98 Mus musculus reference genome with STAR (version 2.7.2a) using a supplied set of known transcripts in GTF format (RefSeq GRCm38.98; Mus musculus, Ensembl). Differentially expressed genes were calculated by fold change with a cutoff (log fold change >1.5, and reads per kilobase per million mapped reads [RPKM] > the lower quartile), and RPKM values were calculated using a custom R script.

Histological analysis. For frozen sectioning, freshly dissected tibiae were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) for 48 hours at 4°C, decalcified in 15% EDTA, and dehydrated in 30% sucrose for 48 hours. The tissue samples were then embedded in OCT (18) compound (Tissue-Tek, 4583) and sectioned at 12–16 μm thickness using a Leica CM3050S cryostat. Sections were dewaxed and rehydrated and then stained with SO.

Immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescence staining. For immunofluorescence staining, frozen sections were air dried, rehydrated with PBS, and then blocked and permeabilized with 3% BSA and 0.2% Triton X-100 in PBS at room temperature for 45 minutes. Sections were probed with the following primary antibodies overnight at 4°C: rabbit anti-Itm2a (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PA5-49585, 1:200); goat anti-OPN (R&D Systems, AF808, 1:500); mouse anti-Col2a1 (Abcam, Ab185430, 1:200); goat anti-LepR (R&D Systems, BAF497, 1:200); rabbit anti-Ki67 (Abcam, ab15580, 1:200); rabbit anti-Runx2 (Abcam, ab114133, 1:200); mouse anti-Postn (R&D Systems, AF2955, 1:200); rat anti-PDGFRα (BioLegend, 135910,1:200); rabbit anti-Gli1 (Abcam, ab273018, 1:200); mouse anti-Ctsk (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-48353, 1:200); rat anti-Sca1 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 17-5981-81, 1:200); rat anti-CD34 (BioLegend, 128618, 1:200); and rat anti-CD51 (BioLegend, 104103, 1:200). Fluorescence dye–labeled secondary antibodies, including donkey anti–rabbit Alexa Fluor 647 (Molecular Probes, A21206, 1:1,000), donkey anti–goat Alexa Fluor 647 (Molecular Probes, A11055, 1:1,000), donkey anti–mouse Alexa Fluor 647 (Molecular Probes, A21202, 1:1,000), and goat anti–rat Alexa Fluor 647 (Molecular Probes, A21247, 1:1,000), were incubated with sections for 1 hour at room temperature after washing. Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (MilliporeSigma, D9542). Sections were mounted using fluorescence mounting medium (Dako, S3023).

Flow cytometry. Cell sorting was performed with an Arial Sorp Cell Sorter (BD Biosciences). Adhesive cells and debris were excluded via forward scatter (FSC) and side scatter (SSC) profiles. For the analysis of Ai6+ cells among periosteal cells from Itm2a-CreER R26-Ai6 mice, equal numbers of cells were added into each individual tube containing different antibodies for immunostaining using a previously described method (35). RBCs were first removed by incubating the samples with RBC lysis buffer (Beyotime, C3702). Then, the cells were stained with eFluor 450–conjugated anti-CD31 (eBioscience, 48-0311-80), PerCP/Cy5.5-conjugated anti-CD45 (BioLegend, 103132); APC/Cy7-conjugated anti–mouse TER-119 (BioLegend, 116223); PerCP/Cy5.5-conjugated anti-mouse 6C3/Ly-51 (BioLegend, 108315); Brilliant Violet 605–conjugated anti–mouse CD90.2 (BioLegend, 140317); PE/Cy7-conjugated anti–mouse CD105 (BioLegend, 120409); APC-conjugated anti–mouse CD200 (BioLegend, 123809); Pacific blue–conjugated anti–human CD235 (BioLegend, 306612); Pacific blue–conjugated anti–human CD45 (BioLegend, 304029); PE/Cy7-conjugated anti–human CD146 (BioLegend, 342010); BV510-conjugated anti–human podoplanin (BD Biosciences, 747635); PE-conjugated anti–human CD164 (BioLegend, 324808); FITC-conjugated anti–human CD73 (BioLegend, 344016); and Cy3-conjugated anti-rabbit (Jackson ImmunoResearch, 711-165-152, 1:1,000) antibodies. After washes with PBS, flow cytometric analysis was conducted using a Beckman CytoFLEX FCM, and the data were analyzed with FlowJo software.

Analysis of human periosteal cell properties. All specimens were collected from the fibula resected for a non-neoplastic medical indication, and the patients (patient 1, 25 years of age, female; patient 2, 45 years of age, female) did not have comorbidities that would affect fracture healing. Cells were digested using the same method as mouse samples. For the analysis of ITM2A+ cells from human periosteum, equal numbers of cells were added to each individual tube containing different antibodies for immunostaining using a previously described method (35). After washes with PBS, flow cytometric analysis was conducted using a Beckman CytoFLEX FCM, and the data were analyzed with FlowJo software.

Isolation and culturing of periosteal cells. Femurs and tibiae were thoroughly cleaned to remove all soft tissue. Then, the epiphysis and metaphysis region were coated with low-melting-point agarose (10% in TAE buffer). The agarose-coated femurs and tibiae were preserved in ice-cold PBS and then digested with 1 mg/mL collagenase (MilliporeSigma, C0130), 2 mg/mL dispase II (MilliporeSigma, D4693), and 2% penicillin/streptomycin in minimum essential medium α (α-MEM) (Corning, 10-022-CVR) at 37°C for 30 minutes. The cell suspension was passed through a 70 μm nylon mesh (BD Falcon, BD Biosciences, 352350) and plated in 1 well of a 6-well plate in growth medium (α-MEM containing 10% FBS) (Ausbian, VS500T) and 1% penicillin/streptomycin (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 10378-016). Cells were replated in a 6 cm dish when they reached 80%–90% confluence.

Colony formation assay and in vitro analysis of multipotent differentiation. Itm2a+ periosteal cells labeled with other markers were sorted by culturing primary isolated periosteal cells for 7 days after sorting with an anti-Itm2a antibody and then digested them into a single-cell suspension. Cell sorting was performed with an Arial Sorp Cell Sorter (BD Biosciences). Adhesive cells and debris were excluded via FSC and SSC profiles.

For the colony formation assay, single sorted Itm2a+ periosteal cells were cultured for 14 days. In vitro analyses of multipotent osteogenic, adipogenic, and chondrogenic differentiation were performed as previously described (35).

The sorted cells were plated at a density of 1,000 cells per 10 cm dish and allowed to form individual colonies. The extracted cells from clones were regrown for 7 days and then induced to differentiate into osteoblasts, adipocytes, and chondrocytes.

For osteogenic differentiation, cells that were sorted by flow cytometry were plated in a 96-well plate. Cells were cultured in osteoblast induction medium (α-MEM containing 10% FBS), 5 mM β-glycerophosphate (MilliporeSigma, G9422), 50 μg/ml l-ascorbic acid (MilliporeSigma, A5960), and 1% penicillin/streptomycin (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 15140-122)). The medium was changed every 3 days. After 21–28 days of induction, cells were fixed with 10% neutral buffered formalin (MilliporeSigma, HT501320) and stained with the alizarin red solution according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Adipogenic differentiation was similarly conducted with sorted cells as described above. In brief, cells were allowed to differentiate in adipogenic differentiation medium. Fresh medium was added every 2–3 days for a total of 14–20 days. Medium was removed, and cells were washed with PBS and fixed with 4% PFA for 30 minutes at room temperature. Cells were rinsed again with PBS and stained for 30 minutes with Oil Red O working solution (3:2 dilution with water). Cells were then observed under a light microscope after 4–5 washes with PBS.

For chondrogenic differentiation, a micromass culture method was used to determine the chondrogenic differentiation ability. The sorted Itm2a+ periosteal cells were plated as a 10 μL micromass drop in a culture well of a 24-well plate and incubated with 5% CO 2 at 37°C for 2 hours to allow cell attachment. Then, 1 mL chondrocyte induction medium (α-MEM containing 10% FBS), 1% ITS (Cyagen, ITSS-10201-10), 10 ng/mL TGF-β3 (Peprotech, 100-36E), 100 nM dexamethasone (MilliporeSigma, D1756), 1 mM sodium pyruvate (MilliporeSigma, 25-000-CIR), 40 μg/mLl proline (MilliporeSigma, P5607), 50 μg/mL l-ascorbic acid 2-phosphate (MilliporeSigma, A8960), and 1% penicillin/streptomycin) was added and incubated for 4 days. The micromass was acidified with 0.1 N HCl and stained with 1% Alcian blue (MilliporeSigma, A5268).

Kidney capsule transplantation model. Briefly, 8- to 10-week-old nude mice were anesthetized, and the left flank and abdomen were shaved before sterilization of the surgical site. The kidney was externalized through a 1 cm incision, and a 2 mm pocket was created in the renal capsule. A 5 μL Matrigel plug (Corning, 356231) containing approximately 10,000 cells digested from single-cell–derived clones were implanted underneath the capsule, and the hole was sealed using medical chitosan liquid dressing before re-placing the kidney in the body cavity. The recipient mice used in these experiments were syngeneic with the donor mice. All transplantation studies using Itm2a+ cells were conducted in WT hosts. Animals were euthanized with CO 2 after 8 weeks. After death, the kidneys were fixed with 4% PFA for 5 hours, and bone formation was detected by sectioning tissues.

Mouse femoral bone fracture model. Five- to 6-week-old male and female mice were used to establish the model. The mice were anesthetized using chloral hydrate. The patella was dislocated laterally to expose the femoral condyles, an intramedullary pin was inserted to stabilize the femur, and the patella was then relocated. The fracture was generated using a dentist’s microdrill at the midpoint of the femur. The muscles were repositioned, and the skin was closed using a 6/0 nylon suture. Fracture repair was followed radiographically using an MX2 x-ray system (6 seconds at 932 kV; MX2 Radiation).

Bone-drill and bone scratch model. The model of bone repair by intramembranous ossification was established with a drill-hole injury in the middle of the femur. A skin incision was made at the middle of the femur. Blunt dissection of the subcutaneous tissue was performed until the periosteum was exposed. A needle of 0.7 mm in diameter was used to drill a hole into the anterior cortices. Afterward, the subcutaneous tissue was repositioned, and the skin was closed using a 6/0 nylon suture.

The model of bone repair by endochondral ossification was established with a scratch of the periosteum in the middle of the anteromedial tibia. After the mice were anesthetized and the periosteum was exposed, a needle tip was used to scratch the periosteum lengthwise in the middle of the left anteromedial tibia. The length of the scratch was 0.5–1 cm. Afterwards, the subcutaneous tissue was repositioned, and the skin was closed using a 6/0 nylon suture.

Radiographic assessments. For the x-ray image analysis, mice were euthanized with CO 2 , followed by the removal of skin and internal organs. The skeletons were then fixed with 70% ethanol and analyzed by whole-body x-ray using an Eagle III Microspot X-ray Fluorescence instrument (Exda Inc.) and a Faxitron SR radiograph digital imaging system.

For the μ-CT analysis, femurs isolated from age- and sex-matched mice were fixed with 70% ethanol and scanned using a SkyScan1272 at 20 μm resolution for qualitative analysis or at 10 μm resolution for quantitative analysis. 3D images were reconstructed using a fixed threshold.

Statistics. Data were generated from independently obtained datasets and are presented as the mean ± SD. Two groups were compared using either paired or unpaired, 2-tailed t tests. Fisher’s exact test was used to determine whether there was a significant association between Itm2a+ cell depletion and nonunion in Figure 6K. P values of less than 0.05 were considered to indicate statistically significant differences.

Study approval. Animal experiments were approved and conducted in full compliance with protocols approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Research Advisory Committee of the Shanghai Institute of Biochemistry and Cell Biology (SIBCB). This study complied with all relevant ethics regulations for animal testing and research. All animal experiments were performed in the Animal Facility of the SIBCB and according to the protocol (approval no. SIBCB-NAF-14-001-S350-019) authorized by the IACUC of the SIBCB and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. For the harvesting of human periosteum samples, the specimens were harvested from 3 different patients with autogenic-free fibular grafting at Shanghai Jiao Tong University Affiliated Sixth People’s Hospital according to the protocol (no. 2020-118) authorized by the Ethics Committee of Shanghai Jiao Tong University Affiliated Sixth People’s Hospital.

Data availability. The scRNA-Seq and group RNA-Seq datasets generated in this study are publicly available in the Genome Sequence Archive (GSA) (https://ngdc.cncb.ac.cn/gsa) under accessions numbers CRR547971 and CRA007831. All data values reported in this work are available in the Supporting Data Values file.