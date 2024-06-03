Prothrombotic autoantibodies targeting platelet factor 4/polyanion are associated with pediatric cerebral malaria

Patient characteristics. Table 1 presents the demographic and clinical characteristics comparing the 4 participant groups: patients with CM (n = 136), UM (n = 124), patients with nonmalarial coma (NMC) (n = 49), and HCs (n = 56). The CM group was divided into individuals with (a) retinopathy-positive (Ret+ CM, n = 100) or retinopathy-negative (Ret– CM, n = 36), and those who (b) survived (Ret+ CM: n = 87; Ret– CM: n = 27) or died (Ret+ CM: n = 13; Ret– CM: n = 9) (Figure 1 and Table 1). Abnormal retinal pathology in children presenting with WHO-defined CM improves the specificity of the clinical case definition (43, 44). Ret– CM cases are more heterogeneous, likely representing a mix of milder CM cases and cases of other coma etiology with malaria coinfection.

Figure 1 Consort diagram of patient recruitment. Patient recruitment for the BMP included patients with UM or CM. Patients with NMC were recruited under the CHASE study recruitment criteria. Patients with CM were stratified by retinopathy (Ret– or Ret+) and by outcome (survivor or fatal). Convalescent CM survivors returned for follow-up assessment 30 days after admission. HCs were recruited from the Ndirande Health Centre while at routine well visits. Plasma samples were collected and analyzed for autoantibody analysis. Feb., February; Jan, January.

Table 1 Demographic and clinical characteristics of patients with malaria, control coma patients, and HCs

All groups were analyzed for statistical differences in demographic or clinical characteristics relative to Ret+ CM. Children with Ret– CM had lower levels of P. falciparum histidine-rich protein 2 (Pf HRP2) (469 vs. 1,496 ng/mL, P = 0.001), but higher platelet counts (148 vs. 60 × 103 cells/μL, P < 0.0001) compared with Ret+ CM children (Table 1). UM cases presented with increased hemoglobin (HgB) levels (10.0 vs. 7.9 g/dL; P = 0.0001), increased platelet count (304 × 103 vs. 60 × 103 cells/μL; P < 0.0001), and lower Pf HRP2 levels (60 vs. 1,496 ng/mL, P < 0.0001) relative to Ret+ CM children.

The NMC control patients had a significantly higher HgB (10 vs. 8 g/dL, P < 0.0001) and platelet count (330 vs. 60 × 103 cells/μL, P < 0.0001) relative to Ret+ CM (Table 1). Among the cases of children presenting in coma (NMC and CM), mortality rates were comparable (NMC, 12% vs. Ret+ CM, 13%): P = 0.897, NMC vs. Ret– CM, 25%: P = 0.128). NMC patients had a lower median score on the Blantyre coma scale (BCS), with a higher proportion of patients having a BCS score equal to or less than 1 compared with Ret+ CM children (60% vs. 41%, P = 0.04; Table 1).

Analysis of prothrombotic autoantibodies in malaria patients. In this analysis, levels of a select panel of circulating antibodies in plasma samples were compared between UM and CM patients. Patient plasma was analyzed via ELISA for a panel of IgG autoantibodies (anti-PL, anti-PS, anti-cardiolipin (anti-CL), anti–β-2-glycoprotein I (anti-β2GPI), anti-DNA, anti-PF4/P, anti-MPO, and anti-PR3) associated with thrombogenesis (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI176466DS1). We also quantified levels of circulating immune complexes (CICs) in plasma samples as antibody-antigen immune complexes contribute to immunopathology in various autoimmune diseases (45) (Supplemental Figure 2). Of the eight autoantibodies analyzed, only antibodies against the PF4-polyanion antigen (anti-PF4/P) were significantly elevated in CM compared with UM cases (median OD: 0.27 [0.19–0.41] vs. 0.19 [0.14–0.22]; P < 0.0001) (Supplemental Figure 1H). Levels of the remaining autoantibodies analyzed were not significantly different between UM and CM (Supplemental Figure 1, A–G, and Table 2). In some patients with malaria, anti-PF4/P IgG levels were elevated above the assay clinical cutoff point (OD = 0.4) for HIT diagnosis, with a higher proportion of levels above the cutoff point observed in patients with CM relative to those with UM (27% of CM vs. 1.6% of UM; Supplemental Figure 1H and Table 2). The levels of CICs above the assay clinical cutoff point (CIC >4 μg/mL) were also observed in some individuals, but neither the prevalence nor the median values differed significantly between the UM and CM groups (74% of CM, 4.84 pg/mL [4.0–7.3] vs. 73% of UM, 5.45 pg/mL [3.9–7.9]; Supplemental Figure 2A). Correlation analyses of the various antibody profiles in the Ret+ CM group demonstrated antibodies associated with anti-phospholipid syndrome (APS) correlated with one another, namely anti-PL, anti-PS, and anti-CL (Supplemental Figure 3; Spearman’s rho [R s ] range = 0.48–0.84, P < 0.005–0.0005). Anti–PS IgG levels correlated positively with anti-MPO and anti–PR3 IgG levels (PR3: R s = 0.48, P = 0.0008, MPO: R s = 0.53, P < 0.0002; Supplemental Figure 3) but not with anti-PF4/P levels. Anti-PF4/P antibodies did not correlate with the APS antibody panel. Anti-PF4/P IgG correlated with levels of antibodies against the neutrophil effector proteins anti–proteinase 3 (anti-PR3) (R s = 0.39, P = 0.005) and anti-MPO (R s = 0.51, P = 0.0002) (Supplemental Figure 3).

Table 2 Prevalence of positive autoantibody levels

Anti-PF4/P IgG levels are elevated in pediatric CM. We quantified the IgA/IgM (combined) isotypes of anti-PF4/P antibody levels in patient plasma and observed elevated levels above the cutoff (OD >0.4) of clinical significance (UM 52%, CM 48%) but saw no difference in median IgM/A levels between UM and CM patients (median OD: 0.414 vs. 0.388, P = 0.97) (Figure 2A). We focused our analysis on the IgG isotype, which is considered the clinically relevant isotype (26), and found that levels of anti–PF4/P IgG levels were elevated in patients with UM compared with healthy controls (HCs) (median OD = 0.139 [0.12–0.17]; P = 0.032) but did not differ significantly from the levels observed in NMC controls (median OD = 0.16 [0.12–0.22]; P = 0.52). Relative to both HC and NMC patient plasma, the levels of anti–PF4/P IgG in CM plasma were significantly elevated (CM vs. HC: P < 0.0001; CM vs. NMC: P < 0.0001) (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Anti–PF4/P IgG levels are elevated in pediatric CM. (A) Plasma levels of anti–PF4/P IgM/IgA antibodies in patients with UM (n = 38) versus patients with CM (n = 54). (B) Plasma levels of anti–PF4/P IgG in HCs (n = 56) versus UM (n = 124) versus CM (n = 136) versus NMC (n = 49) patients. (C) Plasma levels of anti–PF4/P IgG in CM survivors (Ret– CM, n = 27; Ret+ CM, n = 87) and patients with fatal CM (Ret– CM, n = 9; Ret+ CM n = 13). (D) Pair-wise comparison of anti–PF4/P IgG in acute versus convalescent plasma from patients with CM 30 days after admission (30d) (n = 39). (E and F) Pairwise analysis of neutralization of anti–PF4/P IgG binding in patient plasma with (E) 100 U/mL HDH (n = 24) or (F) 200 μg/mL dsDNA (n = 24). (G) Pearson’s correlation analysis between neutralization of anti-PF4/P binding by dsDNA versus HDH (n = 22). Shown within the graph is the Pearson’s rho coefficient (r) and the associated P value. In A–C, the assay cutoff threshold of OD above 0.4 is depicted by a dashed blue line. Shown are the median levels ± IQRs. Statistical significance was determined by Mann-Whitney U test (A and D), Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons (B and C), and a parametric paired t test (E and F).

When stratified by retinopathy status and outcome, we observed no difference in median PF4/P IgG levels between Ret+ CM survivors (median OD = 0.250 [0.19–0.43]) and Ret– CM survivors (median OD = 0.298 [0.19–0.37]; P = 0.23). However, we observed elevated median levels of anti–PF4/P IgG in patients with fatal Ret+ CM (median OD = 0.381 [0.25–0.55] compared with both Ret+ CM survivors (median OD 0.25 [0.19–0.40]; P = 0.04) and patients with fatal Ret– CM (median OD = 0.215 [0.14–0.29]; P = 0.008; Figure 2C). We quantified the levels of PF4/P IgG in available convalescent plasma of surviving CM patients (Figure 2D; 30 days [30d]). PF4/P IgG levels decreased with convalescence (acute CM: OD = 0.27 [0.19–0.41] vs. 30d convalescent: OD = 0.186 [0.14–0.24]; P = 0.0005). Anti–PF4/P IgG levels in convalescence were similar to those in HCs (HCs vs. CM 30d median OD: 0.16 vs. 0.18; P = 0.16; Figure 2D).

For a clinical HIT diagnosis, neutralization with high-dose heparin (HDH) (100 U/mL) is used as an additional verification of heparin-dependent anti-PF4/P antibody specificity (46). If neutralization does not occur, the result is considered equivocal, indicating that antibodies against a PF4/polyanion or PF4 antigen are present in the circulation, but their binding is not dependent on heparin or a polyanion for binding (47). When we tested neutralization of IgG binding to HIT antigen with HDH (100 U/mL), neutralization (determined as >50% inhibition) was significant relative to the control in 46% of samples (P < 0.0001; Figure 2E). Cell-free DNA (cfDNA), another naturally occurring polyanion (48), is elevated in malaria and associated with disease severity and survival status in children with CM (36). Since none of our patients received prophylactic heparin treatment, we tested and confirmed that DNA neutralized anti–PF4/P IgG binding (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 4) in a pattern similar to that of HDH (Pearson’s r = 0.80; P < 0.0001; Figure 2G).

Anti-PF4/P antibodies are associated with markers of thromboinflammation. Markers of parasite burden such as peripheral blood parasitemia (Ret+ CM IgG: R s = 0.204, P = 0.043), P. falciparum cfDNA (Pf cfDNA) (UM IgG: R s = 0.323, P = 0.0002; Ret+ CM: R s = 0.286, P = 0.004), and total parasite load (Pf HRP2) (UM: R s = 0.317, P = 0.005) were positively correlated with anti–PF4/P IgG levels (Supplemental Table 1). Neutrophil activation and NET release are prothrombotic pathogenic processes that are associated with elevated levels of anti–PF4/P IgG in HIT (49–52). Markers of neutrophil activation and NETosis include MPO, a neutrophil effector molecule embedded within NETs, and cfDNA, a marker and degradation byproduct of neutrophil DNA release (53). In patients with UM, we observed a positive correlation of anti–PF4/P IgG with MPO (R s = 0.268, P = 0.032) and total cfDNA (R s = 0.248, P = 0.006) (Supplemental Table 1). Anti–PF4/P IgG correlated positively with the inflammation marker soluble suppressor of tumorigenicity 2 (sST2) in both UM (R s = 0.336, P = 0.028) and Ret+ CM (R s = 0.321, P = 0.018) (Supplemental Table 1 and Figure 3A).

Figure 3 sST2 and CD40L levels, markers of thromboinflammation, link anti–PF4/P IgG levels in Ret+ CM with thrombocytopenia and disease outcome. (A) Spearman correlation analysis between anti–PF4/P IgG levels and sST2 plasma levels in patients with Ret+ CM (n = 54). (B) Plasma levels of sST2 in patients with UM (n = 43), Ret+ CM survivors (n = 50, and patients with fatal Ret+ CM (n = 5). (C) Spearman correlation analysis between peripheral platelet count and sST2 plasma levels in patients with Ret+ CM (n = 55). (D) Spearman correlation analysis between anti–PF4/P IgG levels and sCD40L plasma levels in patients with Ret+ CM (n = 86). (E) Plasma levels of sCD40L for patients with UM (n = 100), Ret+ CM survivors (n = 76), and patients with fatal Ret+ CM (n = 11). (F) Spearman correlation analysis between peripheral platelet count and sCD40L plasma levels in patients with Ret+ CM (n = 85). For A–D and F, the Spearman’s rho (R s ) coefficient and associated P value are shown within the graphs. For B and E, the median with the IQR are shown for each sample set as a horizontal bar and error bars. Statistical significance in B and E was determined by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons.

Among the markers associated with platelet activation and coagulation, we observed a positive correlation only in UM between anti-PF4/P and the marker for active coagulation, D-dimers (R s = 0.270, P = 0.039) (Supplemental Table 1) (7). In Ret+ CM, an inverse correlation was observed between anti–PF4/P IgG and soluble CD40 ligand (sCD40L), which is exposed to the platelet surface upon activation and subsequently shed (54) (R s = –0.231, P = 0.032; Figure 3D). Furthermore, we observed an inverse correlation between anti–PF4/P IgG and the circulating platelet count in Ret+ CM (R s = –0.201, P = 0.048; Supplemental Table 1 and Figure 4A). (55–57). Anti-PF4/P antibodies have not been described in association with anemia, but we observed an inverse correlation in patients with UM between anti-PF4/P and HgB (R s = –0.225, P = 0.015) and packed cell volume (PCV) (R s = –0.200, P = 0.029) (Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 4 PF4/P IgG antibody levels in plasma from patients with CM are associated with decreased circulating platelets and platelet activation. (A) Spearman correlation analysis of circulating platelet levels in patients with Ret+ CM versus PF4/P IgG levels (n = 98) in plasma. Values were log transformed for linear regression analysis. (B) Heterologous platelet activation assay showing relative activation levels (percentage of CD62p/CD41) of donor platelets when incubated with plasma from patients with UM (n = 13) or CM (n = 26) or from HIT+ patient plasma (n = 5) in the presence of recombinant hPF4 (15 μg/mL, PF4) or recombinant hPF4 plus HDH (200 U/mL). Shown for each data point is the mean relative activation from 3 independent experiments. Treatment with ADP (10 μM) served as an internal positive control for maximal platelet activation. Statistical significance between hPF4-treated clinical groups was determined by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons. Analysis within a clinical group for hPF4 treatment versus hPF4 plus HDH treatment was determined by Welch’s t test. Bar graph represents the mean ± SD. (C) Spearman correlation analysis of the relative platelet activation (x axis) in the subset of samples from B, plotted against the corresponding PF4/P IgG levels (n = 39) in patient plasma. (D and F) Spearman correlation analysis of the relative platelet activation (x axis) against (D) circulating platelet counts (n = 32) and (F) against anti–PS IgG levels (n = 36) in patient plasma. (E) Spearman correlation of PF4/P IgG plasma levels (x axis) plotted against circulating platelet counts (n = 32) for the subset of samples from B. Spearman’s R s coefficient, the associated P value, and calculated linear regression (dashed line) are shown within the graphs (A and C–F).

Since the pathogenic function of HIT-like anti–PF4 IgG is primarily mediated through immune complexes that engage FcγRIIa receptors on platelets and monocytes (58, 59), we analyzed the associations of CICs in Ret+ CM with anti–PF4 IgG and soluble markers of thrombosis. We found that CIC levels were positively correlated with anti–PF4/P IgG in patients with Ret+ CM (R s = 0.252, P = 0.024; Supplemental Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 2). We observed a positive association between CIC and sST2 levels (R s = 0.326, P = 0.046), MPO levels (R s = 0.340, P = 0.002), sCD62p levels (R s = 0.445, P = 0.001), and Pf cfDNA levels (R s = 0.280, P = 0.009) in Ret+ CM. Similar to anti–PF4/P IgG, we also observed a negative correlation between CICs and markers of anemia (PCV: R s = –0.256, P = 0.040; HgB: R s = –0.313, P = 0.01) in patients with UM (Supplemental Table 2).

Elevated levels of anti–PF4/P IgG in patients with Ret+ CM are associated with fatal outcome. To better understand how sST2 and sCD40L plasma levels relate to anti–PF4/P IgG levels in CM, we plotted the values in relation to the following malaria case classifications: UM, Ret+ CM survival, or fatal Ret+ CM. The levels of sST2 were elevated according to malaria disease severity, with the highest median levels observed in patients with fatal Ret+ CM (517 × 103 pg/mL [443 × 103 to 768 × 103]), followed by Ret+ CM survivors (260 × 103 pg/mL [166 × 103 to 399 × 103]), and patients with UM (83 × 103 pg/mL [39 × 103 to 193 × 103]) (Figure 3B). Moreover, sST2 levels in patients with Ret+ CM were negatively associated with circulating platelet counts (R s = –0.322, P = 0.016; Figure 3C). In a similar analysis, we observed that the median levels of sCD40L were higher in Ret+ CM survivors (3,228 pg/mL [1,695–4,323]) compared with patients with UM (2,239 pg/mL [1,465–3,548]; P = 0.05) (Figure 3E). The plasma levels of sCD40L in patients with fatal Ret+ CM (2486 pg/mL [2,202–3,879]) were lower than levels in survivors, although this observation was not statistically significant (Figure 3E). When we plotted sCD40L levels in Ret+ CM against the circulating platelet count, we observed a positive association (R s = 0.227, P = 0.037; Figure 3F), indicating that in Ret+ CM, lower levels of sCD40L in patient plasma were concomitant with thrombocytopenia. Logistic regression analysis of concurrent clinical diagnoses or outcome with anti–PF4/P IgG levels in Ret+ CM revealed a significant positive association with death as an outcome (OR = 15.2, 95% CI = 1.02–275; P = 0.048; Table 3), consistent with a role for anti-PF4/P in CM pathogenesis.

Table 3 Regression analysis of anti–PF4/P IgG with clinical outcomes/complications in Ret+ CM

PF4-dependent platelet activation induced by CM patient plasma is associated with anti–PF4/P IgG levels and thrombocytopenia. In HIT, a follow-up platelet activation test confirms a positive diagnosis when anti–PF4 IgG levels exceed the clinical cutoff. Diagnostic evaluation assays used for HIT and vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) demonstrate the ability of patient plasma to activate normal platelets (60, 61). Relative to UM patient plasma, the level of platelet activation with CM plasma in the presence of PF4 was significantly elevated (UM: mean = 17% ± 17% vs. CM: mean = 30.4% ± 12.5%, P = 0.04) (Figure 4B). Platelets incubated with plasma from HIT+ patients (mean = 50.6% ± 14.2%) or the agonist adenosine diphosphate (ADP) (10 μM) served as positive controls. When HDH was added to neutralize the plasma-platelet interaction, we observed a decrease in the proportion of CD62p+ activated platelets for UM plus HDH (3.3% ± 7%; P = 0.02), CM plus HDH (20.6% ± 17.5%; P = .02), and HIT plus HDH (26.46% ± 18.2%; P = 0.05) (Figure 4B).

Platelet activation in the ex vivo functional assay was positively associated with PF4/P IgG levels in patient plasma (R s = 0.293, P = 0.035; Figure 4C) and trended in the direction of a negative correlation with the associated peripheral platelet count observed in the patients with malaria (R s = –0.243, P = 0.09; Figure 4D). In the subset of samples used in the ex vivo platelet activation assay, we also observed (as shown in Figure 4A) a negative association between the peripheral platelet count and the corresponding PF4/P IgG plasma levels (R s = –0.371, P = 0.036; Figure 4E).

The platelet activation observed when patient plasma was incubated with exogenous PF4 and normal platelets was not associated with anti–PS IgG levels (Figure 4F), indicating specificity of the platelet-activating properties induced by the patient plasma in the presence of exogenous PF4.

Anti-PS antibodies are elevated in pediatric malaria infections. We quantified anti–PS IgM levels and found no difference between median levels in UM and CM (Figure 5A). Comparing anti–PS IgG levels in UM and CM patients with HC and NMC controls, we observed that anti-PS levels were significantly elevated in patients with malaria infection compared with NMC controls for both UM and CM (HCs: 0.61 pg/mL [0.43–0.85] vs. UM: 2.6 pg/mL [1.2–2.2], P < 0.0001; NMC: 0.91 pg/mL [0.65–1.74] vs. UM: P < 0.0001; HCs vs. CM: 2.2 pg/mL [1.2–3.4], P < 0.0001; NMC vs. CM: P < 0.0001) (Figure 5B). We stratified the CM patient group by retinopathy status and fatal outcome but did not observe significant differences in anti-PS antibody levels in either comparison (P > 0.9999, Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Anti-PS antibodies are elevated in malaria but do not vary with severity. (A) Plasma levels of anti–PS IgM antibodies measured in patients with UM (n = 39) versus patients with CM (n = 58). Shown are internal negative (neg) (n = 3) and positive (pos) (n = 3) controls. Dotted blue line across the y axis at 10 U/mL represents the predetermined assay clinical cutoff. (B) Plasma levels of anti–PS IgG in patients with UM (n = 74) versus patients with CM (n = 108) versus HCs (n = 34) versus patients with NMC (n = 48). (C) Plasma levels of anti–PS IgG in CM stratified by retinopathy status (Ret– or Ret+) and outcome (survival or death). Ret– survivors: n =19; Ret+ CM survivors: n = 63; Ret– CM deaths: n = 6; and Ret+ CM deaths: n = 12. (D) CD62p versus anti–PS IgG (n = 58), (E) sCD40L versus anti–PS IgG (n = 73), (F) HgB versus anti–PS IgG (n = 77), and (G) PCV versus anti–PS IgG (n = 79). Shown within scatter plots are linear regression curves with the 95% CI in the dotted line, the calculated Spearman’s R s , and the associated P value. Shown are the median levels ± IQRs. Statistical significance was determined by Mann-Whitney U test (A) and Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons (B and C). Spearman correlation analysis of soluble markers in Ret+ CM patient plasma associated with platelet activation (D and E) or anemia (F and G) in relation to circulating levels of anti–PS IgG. Values were converted to log form to accommodate non-normal distribution.

A correlation analysis showed that anti–PS IgG was positively associated with markers of platelet activation including CD62p (UM: R s = 0.524, P < 0.0001; Ret+ CM: R s = 0.367, P = 0.006) and CD40L (UM: R s = 0.336, P = 0.005; Ret+ CM: R s = 0.253, P = 0.034) (Figure 5, D and E, and Supplemental Table 3). One proposed pathogenic prothrombotic function of anti-PS in diseases like APS and COVID-19 is through the activation of neutrophils, specifically the induction of NET release (NETosis) (22, 62). We observed a positive association between anti–PS IgG and MPO (R s = 0.497, P = 0.005), host cfDNA (R s = 0.407, P = 0.017), and total cfDNA (R s = 0.405, P = 0.0004) in UM. In contrast, in Ret+ CM, host and total cfDNA levels correlated negatively with anti–PS IgG (host cfDNA: R s = –0.365, P = 0.001; total cfDNA: R s = –0.230, P = 0.048) (Supplemental Table 3).

Studies using malaria infection animal models and those involving Plasmodium-infected humans have reported an association of elevated levels of anti-PS with anemia through the direct targeting of anti-PS antibodies to the exposed PS lipid on erythrocytes during infection (37–39, 63, 64). We analyzed anti–PS IgG levels with markers of anemia and did not observe any correlations with PCV or HgB levels in either UM or Ret+ CM pediatric patients (Figure 5, F and G, and Supplemental Table 3). We also did not observe significant associations between anti–PS IgG levels in Ret+ CM pediatric patients who presented with a concurrent clinical complication of severe malarial anemia (SMA), respiratory distress (RD), jaundice, or with death as an outcome (Supplemental Table 4).