HER2 heterogeneity and treatment response–associated profiles in HER2-positive breast cancer in the NCT02326974 clinical trial

Preexisting transcriptomic differences associated with HER2 heterogeneity and treatment response. We performed RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) on 292 pretreatment and posttreatment tissue samples composed of 2 spatially distinct research biopsies performed at baseline and residual tumors collected at the time of surgery from 129 patients enrolled in our previously reported phase II neoadjuvant T-DM1 plus pertuzumab clinical trial (5) (Figure 1A, Supplemental Table 1, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI176454DS1). Principal component analysis (PCA) identified treatment perturbation as a primary source of transcriptomic variation among all samples, and 7 biopsies were excluded from downstream analysis because of abnormal transcriptomic segregation (sample intrinsic variation outside the range of 5 × SD ± mean) (Supplemental Figure 2A). The mRNA levels of ERBB2, ESR1, and PGR showed significant positive correlation with corresponding protein levels scored by immunohistochemistry (IHC) performed on research biopsies, confirming the quality of the RNA-Seq data (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). We classified patients into 3 subgroups based on pCR and HER2 heterogeneity (HET): HER2 non-HET/pCR (n = 64), HER2 non-HET/no pCR (n = 51), and HER2 HET/no pCR (n = 14). Of the 129 patients with tissue available for molecular profiling, 1 pretreatment biopsy was profiled for 16 cases (12.3%), and 2 pretreatment biopsies were profiled for 113 (87.7%). For the 43 patients profiled after treatment, only 1 sample was available (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Transcriptional differences based on HER2 heterogeneity and response to treatment. (A) Schematic outline of the clinical trial and sample collection. (B) PCA plot depicting transcriptome variation of 242 pretreatment samples colored on the basis of HER2 heterogeneity and pCR status. (C) Box plots depicting ERBB2 mRNA expression in the indicated groups at patient level using the mean expression of 2 biopsies from the same patient. (D) Scatterplot showing the correlation of RCB score and ERBB2 expression in tumors assessed at patient level. (E) Volcano plots illustrating differentially expressed genes (DEGs) between pretreatment samples from the indicated comparisons. Top DEGs are indicated. (F) Box plots showing enrichment scores of 4 different ERBB/PI3K pathway signatures in HER2 non-HET/pCR, non-HET/no pCR, and HET/no pCR patients. Mean scores of 2 pretreatment biopsies from the same patient were used. (G) Heatmap depicting relative expression of KEGG ERBB signaling signature genes in HER2-HET and non-HET samples without pCR normalized to pCR samples. Genes are ordered from commonly different in the 2 groups compared with pCR cases to uniquely different in the HET and non-HET groups. P values were calculated based on 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test (C and F) and Pearson’s correlation (D).

We first tested whether transcriptomic distances between 2 pretreatment biopsies from the same tumor were associated with any clinicopathologic features. PCA of 113 paired pretreatment biopsies showed a large degree of variation of transcriptomic distance within pairs (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E), but this was not associated with pCR and HER2 heterogeneity (Supplemental Figure 2F). The same observation was made when transcriptomic distances were correlated with quantitative parameters of treatment response (residual cancer burden [RCB] score) and the relative fraction of ERBB2-non-amplified cells (Supplemental Figure 2, G and H). Transcriptomic distance between 2 pretreatment biopsies from the same tumor was not associated with differences in tumor area, cellularity, patient age, and lymph node status but was significantly higher in ER-negative tumors (Supplemental Figure 2, I and J).

Next, we sought to identify potential mechanisms underlying preexisting resistance to T-DM1+P in HER2-HET and non-HET tumors. PCA of 242 pretreatment biopsies revealed a major homogenous cluster with a few deviations and no obvious associations with pCR or HER2 heterogeneity status, nor with other clinicopathologic features including tumor cellularity and lymph node and hormone receptor status (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 3A), suggesting that T-DM1+P resistance might be driven by specific pathways rather than global transcriptomic differences. Tumors derived from patients with pCR had the highest level of ERBB2 expression, while HER2-HET tumors had the lowest (Figure 1C). ERBB2 expression also inversely correlated with RCB score (Figure 1D), emphasizing the importance of HER2 abundance in determining response to T-DM1+P.

Differentially expressed genes (DEGs) between tumors from patients with pCR and no pCR varied depending on HER2 heterogeneity status (Figure 1E and Supplemental Table 2). Comparison of non-HET/pCR tumors with non-HET/no pCR revealed very few DEGs, except that non-HET/no pCR tumors had significantly lower expression of multiple immunoglobulin genes (e.g., IGLC3 and IGMG1) (Figure 1E), implying potential differences in B cells. The topmost DEGs in the HET/no pCR versus non-HET/pCR comparison included genes located in the ERBB2 amplicon (e.g., ERBB2, GRB7), along with pyroptosis mediators (GSDMA and GSDMB); both of these gene sets had higher expression in non-HET/pCR tumors. In contrast, genes with higher expression in HET/no pCR samples included basal cytokeratins (KRT5, KRT14, and KRT17), suggesting possible tumor subtype–related differences (Figure 1E). There was a limited overlap in DEGs between the 2 comparisons, mostly including genes with lower expression in no pCR relative to pCR tumors (regardless of HER2 heterogeneity) and again including genes in the ERBB2 amplicon (e.g., ERBB2, HOXB3) and mesenchymal subtype–specific genes (e.g., FN1, TNC) (Supplemental Figure 3B), again highlighting the importance of ERBB2 amplification and tumor subtype in response to T-DM1+P treatment.

Pathway enrichment analysis of DEGs identified FGFR signaling and bile acid metabolism as commonly high in no pCR tumors, while NOTCH signaling and ATF6 signaling pathways were commonly low (Supplemental Figure 3C). HET/no pCR tumors were enriched in mTOR signaling, DNA repair, cell cycle, and immune-related pathways, while very few pathways were uniquely enriched in non-HET/no pCR tumors (Supplemental Figure 3C). In line with differences in ERBB2 expression, PI3K/ERBB signaling pathway signatures exhibited a lower level of enrichment in non-HET/no pCR tumors compared with that of non-HET/pCR tumors (Figure 1F), suggesting that reduced baseline activation might attenuate the dependency and thus alleviate the sensitivity toward HER2-targeted therapy in this subset. Intriguingly, however, HET/no pCR tumors displayed the same high level of PI3K/ERBB signature enrichment compared with the non-HET/pCR group despite a lower fraction of ERBB2-amplified cancer cells (Figure 1F). We hence hypothesized that other PI3K/ERBB pathway components besides HER2 might alternatively be overexpressed to sustain PI3K/ERBB pathway signaling in these tumors and explored this further. Comparing across 86 Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) ERBB signature genes, we found a subset of targets that were exclusively showing a higher trend in HET/no pCR tumors, including MYC, NRAS, and EIF4EBP1 (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 3D), suggesting that these genes may alternatively sustain PI3K/ERBB signaling in HET/no pCR tumors. We also found that ERBB4 had trends of higher expression in both HET/no pCR and non-HET/no pCR tumors compared with non-HET/pCR cases (Supplemental Figure 3D).

Given the higher baseline expression of basal-like cytokeratins observed in HER2-HET tumors, we assessed the probability of each PAM50 subtype to explore potential subtype-specific differences. Remarkably, 93% (25/27) of HET biopsies were not classified as HER2-enriched subtype but rather as basal-like (22/27, 81.5%) or luminal A and B (LumA and LumB) subtype (5/27, 18.5%), regardless of hormone receptor status (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). In contrast, most non-HET/no pCR biopsies were still classified as HER2-enriched subtype (Figure 2A). The probabilities of basal or HER2 subtypes were either positively or negatively associated with RCB scores among all patients, indicating that a HER2-to-basal shift impacts treatment response (Supplemental Figure 3G). Further elaboration on the PAM50 gene panel revealed higher expression of several other basal subtype markers including NDC80 and SLC39A6 in addition to basal cytokeratins (e.g., KRT5) in HET tumors (Figure 2B). Immunofluorescence staining for HER2 and cytokeratin 5 (CK5) showed a mutual exclusivity pattern of HER2-high and CK5-high cells in these tumors (Figure 2, C–E). Overall, these findings suggest that HER2-HET tumors are more likely to have a basal-like intrinsic subtype while sustaining high levels of PI3K/ERBB signaling activation through upregulation of downstream pathway components.

Figure 2 Intrinsic subtype correlation to HER2 heterogeneity and response. (A) Box plots depicting PAM50 subtype probability scores in the indicated groups using the mean scores of 2 biopsies from the same patient. (B) Heatmap showing relative expression of PAM50 genes in HET and non-HET samples without pCR normalized to pCR samples. (C) Representative immunofluorescence image of HER2 and cytokeratin 5 (CK5) in a HER2-HET tumor. Immunostaining was performed once. Scale bar: 100 μm. (D) Scatterplot representing correlation of HER2 and CK5 signal intensity in 4,367 cancer cells quantified from 8 tumors across all 3 subgroups. (E) Stacked bar plot depicting the percentage of CK5hi and CK5lo cancer cells within HER2hi and HER2lo cancer cell subpopulations. High and low were defined by median of all cells quantified. P values were calculated based on 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test (A), Pearson’s correlation (D), and Fisher’s exact test (E).

Treatment-induced changes in HER2 heterogeneity. To assess whether HER2 heterogeneity changes during treatment, we performed ERBB2 FISH and HER2 IHC in 53 residual tumors from 53 patients (Supplemental Table 3). Two residual tumors failed both IHC and ERBB2 FISH, 1 failed IHC, and 1 residual tumor’s paired pretreatment biopsy failed IHC and FISH, which resulted in 49 and 50 pairs of pretreatment and posttreatment samples for IHC and FISH comparative analyses, respectively. HER2 IHC scores among these 49 paired samples were lower in posttreatment compared with pretreatment tissues in nearly half of patients (26/49, 53.1%), while all but 1 of the rest (22/49, 44.9%) exhibited no change (Figure 3, A and B). HET tumors more commonly showed a decreasing trend in HER2 expression (5/9, 55.6%) compared with non-HET cases (17/40, 42.5%), and only 1 patient had an increase in HER2 IHC score in posttreatment tissue (Figure 3, A and B). HER2 heterogeneity in residual tumors was determined by FISH following ASCO/CAP guidelines, analyzing a median of 6 tumor areas per patient, with each area containing a median of 75 cells. We also quantified cellular diversity for ERBB2 using single-cell copy number counts and Shannon’s equitability index as in our prior study (5). Residual tumors of patients that were HET had a distinctly lower fraction of ERBB2-amplified cells and lower ERBB2/CEP17 copy number ratios compared with non-HET cases, which correlated with HER2 protein levels (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Tumors with high ERBB2/CEP17 copy number ratio (≥6) had significantly greater cellular heterogeneity than ones with low (<6) in the pretreatment but not the posttreatment setting, suggesting that T-DM1+P treatment may preferentially target tumor cells with higher ERBB2 copy number gain (Supplemental Figure 4C). Comparing pretreatment and posttreatment samples (n = 50 pairs), most non-HET tumors remained non-HET, while only 3 of 41 cases (7.3%) shifted to HET (Figure 3C). Conversely, 4 of 9 (44.4%) HET tumors were reclassified as non-HET following T-DM1+P treatment. Residual tumors had higher cellular ERBB2 copy number heterogeneity regardless of pretreatment HER2 heterogeneity (Figure 3, D and E), ERBB2 copy number gain, or hormone receptor status (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). The 3 tumors that shifted from non-HET to HET showed a major decrease in Shannon’s equitability index (Figure 3D), the fraction of ERBB2-amplified cells, ERBB2 copy number gain (Supplemental Figure 4F), and HER2 protein expression (Figure 3A), implying a selection for HER2-negative ERBB2-non-amplified cells during treatment. Furthermore, 3 of 4 samples that were HET and became non-HET exhibited an increase in the fraction of ERBB2-amplified cells but not ERBB2 copy number gain (Supplemental Figure 4F) and became HER2-negative by IHC (Figure 3A). This result suggests either a possible disconnect between ERBB2 copy number and HER2 protein levels due to the antibody used for IHC failing to detect certain truncated HER2 variants, or that there is a preexisting HER2-independent resistant mechanism, such as the coamplification of the 17q12 chemokine cluster with ERBB2 that leads to an immunosuppressive microenvironment (17).

Figure 3 Treatment-induced changes in HER2 heterogeneity. (A) Sankey plot illustrating HER2 IHC score changes in pretreatment and posttreatment biopsies from 49 patients. Samples with HER2 heterogeneity shift are highlighted. (B) Representative images of intrapatient paired pretreatment and posttreatment HER2 IHC. Images were taken under ×40 magnification. (C) Sankey plot illustrating HER2 heterogeneity status shift in pretreatment and posttreatment biopsies from 50 patients. (D) Line plots depicting Shannon’s equitability index changes of ERBB2 copy number in paired pretreatment and posttreatment biopsies among all or non-HET/HET patients. Samples with HER2 heterogeneity shift are highlighted. (E) Representative images of intrapatient paired pretreatment and posttreatment ERBB2 FISH. Scale bar: 10 μm. Two-tailed Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed rank test (D).

Treatment-induced changes in transcriptomic profiles. We next investigated transcriptomic changes between pretreatment and posttreatment tumors in patients without pCR using RNA-Seq from 43 patients (81 pretreatment biopsies and 43 residual tumors). We observed a clear separation and greater transcriptomic distances between pretreatment and posttreatment samples among non-HET tumors, whereas minimal therapy-induced differences were detected in HET tumors (Figure 4, A and B). These treatment-associated transcriptomic changes were the most pronounced in tumors with a 3+ HER2 IHC score (Supplemental Figure 5A) and showed a positively correlated trend with the fraction of ERBB2-amplified cells in non-HET tumors (Supplemental Figure 5B), again emphasizing that the most important determinant of response to HER2-targeted therapy is the expression level of HER2. Intriguingly, HET tumors showed the opposite trend: the fraction of ERBB2-amplified cells negatively correlated with transcriptomic changes (Supplemental Figure 5B), suggesting that factors other than HER2 drive these treatment-induced changes. No significant associations were found between treatment-induced transcriptomic differences and patient age, hormone receptor status, and RCB scores (Supplemental Figure 5A), although the small sample size in some comparisons might limit the ability to see significant differences. It was also evident that treatment-induced changes were greater than differences between 2 biopsies from the same pretreatment tumor, and these 2 distances were not related (Supplemental Figure 5C). However, comparison of treatment-induced transcriptomic distances between paired intrapatient biopsies showed that tumors in older patients tended to display higher spatial heterogeneity in response (Supplemental Figure 5D).

Figure 4 Treatment-induced changes in transcriptomic profiles. (A) PCA plot depicting transcriptomic variation among pretreatment (n = 81) and posttreatment (n = 43) biopsies. (B) Box plot showing Euclidean distances between pretreatment and posttreatment RNA-Seq samples in non-HET and HET patients. (C) Bar plot showing ranking of samples based on treatment-induced Euclidean distances. Pretreatment HET, HET shift, and PIK3CA/ERBB2 mutation are indicated. (D) Box plot showing transcriptomic Euclidean distances between pretreatment and posttreatment samples in tumors with or without PIK3CA or ERBB2 mutations. (E) Line plots showing enrichment scores of ERBB/PI3K pathway signatures in pretreatment and posttreatment samples of each patient. Mean scores of 2 biopsies were used to represent the pretreatment group of each patient. (F) Volcano plots illustrating DEGs between pretreatment and posttreatment biopsies from non-HET and HET samples. (G) Heatmap of top REACTOME pathways differentially enriched between pretreatment and posttreatment samples from non-HET and HET cases. Red and blue represent increased and decreased pathway enrichment, respectively, in posttreatment samples compared with pretreatment counterparts. Color scale represents magnitude of change. P values were calculated based on 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test (B and D) and Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test (E).

Ranking of samples on the basis of Euclidean distances of pre-to-posttreatment transcriptomic changes illustrated a skewed distribution, implying divergent resistance mechanisms (Figure 4C). Therefore, we classified tumors into strong (top 75%) and weak (lowest 25%) transcriptomic responders and characterized their differences in more detail (Figure 4C). Changes in HER2 heterogeneity between pretreatment and posttreatment samples were not significantly associated with the extent of transcriptomic response, although all tumors that switched from HET to non-HET had a weak response (Figure 4C). Among HET tumors, patients with older age and higher RCB score tended to have stronger transcriptomic response (Supplemental Figure 5E). These tumors also displayed higher cellular heterogeneity for ERBB2, lower fraction of ERBB2-amplified cells, and lower ERBB2 copy number gain, although the sample size was limited (Supplemental Figure 5E). In non-HET tumors, the degree of transcriptomic response did not correlate with RCB score, patient age, and ERBB2 copy number changes (Supplemental Figure 5F).

Potential mechanisms of treatment resistance. Mutations in PIK3CA and ERBB2 have been identified as prominent drivers of resistance to HER2-targeting therapies (18). Thus, we analyzed our RNA-Seq data for known mutational hotspots in PIK3CA (exons 5, 8, 10, and 21) and ERBB2 (exons 11, 22, and 23) (Supplemental Table 4). We identified 17 (13.5%) PIK3CA-mutant and 4 (3.2%) ERBB2-mutant tumors; the majority (70.6%) of PIK3CA mutations occurred at residue H1047, and all 4 ERBB2 variants were at V777 residue (Supplemental Figure 5, G and H). Analysis of the frequency of these mutations in multiple biopsies from the same patient, pre-to-posttreatment samples, or associations with pCR, hormone receptor, and HER2 heterogeneity status did not reveal any significant differences, although most mutations were already present before treatment (Supplemental Figure 5, I–K). Tumors with PIK3CA or ERBB2 mutations exhibited smaller pre-to-posttranscriptomic distances, suggesting that these alterations are mechanisms of de novo resistance (Figure 4D).

To further explore associations between PI3K/ERBB pathway and transcriptomic changes, we analyzed the expression of pathway components in pretreatment and posttreatment tumors at patient level. In non-HET cases, we observed increased expression of ERBB2 and ERBB3 but decreased expression of ERBB4 in residual tumors, whereas no changes were observed in HET tumors (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Enrichment scores of PI3K/ERBB pathway signatures were augmented in posttreatment samples regardless of preexisting HER2 heterogeneity and the degree of transcriptomic response strength, implying upregulation of compensatory mechanisms downstream of HER2 (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B).

Next, we performed DEG analyses between pretreatment and posttreatment samples to characterize global changes in transcriptomes. Non-HET tumors exhibited significantly more DEGs (adjusted P value < 0.05 and |fold change| > 8) compared with HET tumors even after controlling for differences in sample size (Figure 4F, Supplemental Figure 6C, and Supplemental Table 2). A subset of DEGs, mostly encoding microRNAs and long noncoding RNAs, in HET tumors were also detected in non-HET cases (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 6D). Pathway enrichment analysis uncovered TGF-β, FGFR, mTOR, PTEN, and neurotransmitter signaling as commonly altered in posttreatment tumors regardless of HER2 heterogeneity. More unique treatment-induced pathway changes were detected in non-HET tumors compared with HET tumors, including pathways related to protein glycosylation, G protein activation, and steroid biosynthesis (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 6E). Lastly, we observed a switch in tumor subtype from basal-like to a more LumA-like profile regardless of HER2 heterogeneity (Supplemental Figure 6F).

In conclusion, our RNA-Seq analyses revealed significant global transcriptomic differences between pretreatment and posttreatment tumors related to HER2 heterogeneity in patients without pCR. While PI3K/ERBB signaling activation emerged as a prominent mechanism of resistance regardless of HER2 heterogeneity, distinct transcriptomic responses indicate the presence of multiple different mechanisms of resistance.

Preexisting differences in the tumor immune microenvironment. Immune cells play key roles in response to HER2-targeted therapies (19). Thus, we investigated potential differences in the tumor immune environment according to treatment response and HER2 heterogeneity. Using the ESTIMATE algorithm (20), we assessed the proportions of immune and stromal components in treatment-naive tumors. Compared with tumors from pCR patients, non-HET/no pCR cases had significantly lower immune scores, while stromal scores showed a lower trend in HET/no pCR tumors compared with non-HET cases (Figure 5A). Hormone receptor–positive (HR-positive) and HR-negative tumors had opposing immune profiles, which may have dampened the observed differences between pCR and no pCR cases (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Immune and RCB scores showed significant inverse correlation, highlighting the importance of the preexisting tumor immune microenvironment in determining treatment response (Supplemental Figure 7B). Prediction of immune cell subtypes using CIBERSORT (21) showed that HET/no pCR tumors had a significantly lower proportion of activated CD4+ memory T cells than the pCR group, whereas significantly lower plasma cells but higher CD4+ naive T cells and M0 macrophages were predicted in non-HET/no pCR tumors (Figure 5B). HET/no pCR tumors also more commonly exhibited higher expression of immune checkpoint receptor-ligand pairs including CD274 (PD-L1), CD160, and CD226-PVR compared with non-HET/no pCR tumors (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 7C).

Figure 5 Preexisting immune microenvironmental differences and treatment response. (A) Box plots depicting predicted overall stromal and immune scores in the indicated patient groups. Mean scores of the 2 pretreatment biopsies from the same patient were used. (B) Box plots showing predicted abundances of lymphocyte and myeloid cell subsets from the 2 pretreatment biopsies from the same patient in the indicated groups. (C) Heatmap showing relative expression of immune checkpoint genes in samples without pCR normalized to pCR cases. Asterisks indicate statistically significant (P < 0.05) differences. (D) Box plots depicting BCR and TCR richness and diversity index scores in the indicated groups. Average measurements of the 2 pretreatment biopsies from the same patient were used for pretreatment values. P values were calculated based on 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test in all panels.

Next, we interrogated preexisting T and B cell immune repertoire differences among the 3 groups of pretreatment tumors by inferring T cell receptor (TCR) and B cell receptor (BCR) clonotypes using the TRUST4 algorithm (22) applied to our RNA-Seq data. BCR clonal abundance was overall much higher than TCR (Supplemental Figure 7D). Non-HET/no pCR tumors showed the lowest BCR richness and diversity compared with both non-HET/pCR and HET/no pCR tumors (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 7D), consistent with our RNA-Seq data showing significantly lower expression of multiple immunoglobulin genes in non-HET/no pCR compared with non-HET/pCR tumors (Figure 1E). Differences in TCR richness and diversity were much less pronounced among tumors, although non-HET/no pCR tumors again had slightly lower values (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 7D).

To comprehensively explore the differences in the immune microenvironment at the protein level, we used NanoString digital spatial profiling (DSP) with 61 targets on a subset of 62 samples from 30 patients with matched RNA-Seq data. Regions of interest (ROIs) for tumor epithelial and immune areas were first defined based on pan-cytokeratin epithelial and CD3 and CD45 immune cell markers (Figure 6A). A median of 4 tumor epithelial and 2 immune ROIs were scored for each biopsy. The immune and tumor epithelial ROIs were clearly separated, with distinct enrichment of epithelial (e.g., EpCAM, PanCK) and immune (CD3, CD45) cell markers, whereas mouse IgG2a antibody (negative control) showed minimal signal (Supplemental Figure 7E). In addition, significant positive correlation between mRNA and protein levels was observed for cell type–specific markers in both tumor and immune ROIs (Supplemental Figure 7F), confirming the quality of the DSP data. PCA on pretreatment samples showed better separation of pCR and no pCR samples at tumor but not immune ROIs (Figure 6B). Comparison of baseline target expression in pCR and no pCR tumors separated by HER2 heterogeneity status again demonstrated distinct enrichment patterns in these 2 tumor subsets (Figure 6C). HER2 protein levels were significantly lower in no pCR compared with pCR cases in both tumor and immune ROIs with a more pronounced difference in HET tumors (Figure 6D). In contrast, HLA-DR, an MHC-II class protein, showed higher expression in no pCR compared with pCR tumors (Supplemental Figure 7G). Several targets showed specifically higher expression in HET cases, including TIM3, BCL2, S100B, and CD44 (tumor ROI only), implying a more immunosuppressive microenvironment within these tumors (Supplemental Figure 7G).

Figure 6 Digital spatial profiling of the immune environment. (A) Representative images of digital spatial profiling (DSP) of tumor and immune regions of interest (ROIs). Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) PCA plot depicting the DSP signal variation from tumor and immune ROIs of the 58 target protein expression included in the DSP panel among 30 pretreatment samples of the indicated patient groups. (C) Heatmaps showing relative expression of 58 proteins by DSP in samples without pCR normalized to pCR samples. Asterisks indicate statistically significant (P < 0.05) differences. Comparisons were separated into tumor and immune ROIs. (D) Box plots showing the normalized expression of HER2 among the 3 groups in pretreatment samples in both tumor and immune ROIs. P values were calculated based on 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test (C and D).

Overall, these data strongly support a role for a more immunosuppressive environment contributing to resistance to treatment in both non-HET/no pCR and HET tumors, but through different mechanisms. Non-HET/no pCR tumors tend to have fewer adaptive immune cells, while HET/no pCR tumors display an immune activation/exhaustion state marked by higher expression of several immune checkpoint proteins.

Immune microenvironmental differences between pretreatment and posttreatment tumors. Lastly, we explored differences in the immune microenvironment between pretreatment and posttreatment samples of patients without pCR. We detected a significant increase in the proportion of immune and stromal components after treatment only in tumors from non-HET cases (Figure 7A). In line with this, CIBERSORT predicted an increase in the relative numbers of activated immune cell subtypes in non-HET tumors including CD8+ T cells, CD4+ memory T cells, memory B cells, plasma cells, activated mast cells, and M1-like macrophages and a decrease in regulatory T cells and CD4+ naive T cells (Figure 7B). In contrast, HET tumor showed minimal changes in immune cell infiltration and composition after treatment despite a significant decrease in the levels of most immune checkpoint receptor-ligand pairs in both HET and non-HET tumors (Figure 7C). Only TNFRSF14 and CD47 had higher levels in posttreatment samples (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 Treatment-induced changes in the immune environment. (A) Line plots depicting predicted overall stromal and immune scores among the 4 subgroups based on HER2 heterogeneity and pre-to-posttreatment samples from the same patient. Mean scores of 2 biopsies were used to represent the pretreatment group of each patient. (B) Line plots showing predicted lymphocyte and myeloid cell subset abundances in the indicated pre-to-posttreatment pairs. Average ratio of 2 biopsies was used to represent the pretreatment sample of each patient. (C and D) Heatmaps showing treatment-induced changes in the expression of immune checkpoint genes (C) and 58 proteins used in digital spatial profiling (D). Asterisks indicate statistically significant (P < 0.05) differences. In D, comparisons are separated into tumor and immune ROIs. (E and F) Line plots depicting BCR and TCR richness (E) and diversity index scores (F) in the indicated pre-to-posttreatment pairs. Mean measurements of 2 biopsies were used to represent the pretreatment sample of each patient. P values were calculated based on 2-tailed Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test in all panels.

We further elaborated these findings by analyzing NanoString DSP results of 19 pairs of pretreatment and posttreatment biopsies with 6 pairs of non-HET and 13 pairs of HET tumors (Figure 7D). HER2 protein expression was significantly lower in residual tumors compared with matched pretreatment samples (Supplemental Figure 8A), in line with the IHC results (Figure 3A). Several active immune markers were uniquely elevated in non-HET posttreatment tumors, including CD20 (tumor ROI) and CD8 (immune ROI), indicating increased CD8+ T cell and B cell infiltration after treatment (Supplemental Figure 8B). In contrast, other immune activation markers including CD86, CD44, CD40L, HLA-DR, and granzyme B were significantly lower in HET posttreatment relative to pretreatment tumors, while CD127 and PTEN were universally downregulated in all the groups (Supplemental Figure 8B). This decrease in PTEN might contribute to the enrichment of PIK3CA/ERBB2 signatures in residual tumors.

In an analysis of T and B cell repertoire of paired samples from RNA-Seq, we found a strong increase in richness and diversity of BCRs in non-HET residual tumors and no changes in HET tumors, although these had a higher level of BCR richness and diversity in pretreatment tumors (Figure 7, E and F).