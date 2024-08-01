Convergent generation of atypical prions in knockin mouse models of genetic prion disease

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined male and female animals, and similar findings are reported for both sexes.

Generation and characterization of knockin mice. Gene targeting in V6.5 embryonic stem cells was performed at the DZNE/Bonn University using CRISPR/Cas9 as described previously (55). Plasmids containing the open reading frames (ORFs) of either WT, D178N-mutant, or E200K-mutant BVPrP(I109) were used as a starting point (53). Targeting constructs were generated by ligation of the respective variants of the BVPrP ORF between EagI and ClaI sites of the intermediate vector pWJPrP101 (55) containing homology regions and a neomycin selection cassette removable by Flp recombinase. The Cas9 vector used for double-strand break generation in the Prnp gene is available from Addgene (plasmid 78621) (55). Expansion of gene-edited embryonic stem cells and aggregation with diploid CD-1(ICR) mouse embryos were performed at The Centre for Phenogenomics (Toronto, Canada). Chimeric mice were identified by their mixed coat colors and then bred with B6(Cg)-Tyrc-2J/J mice (“B6-albino mice,” The Jackson Laboratory 000058) to identify those that underwent germline transmission events. Chimeras were crossed with a Flp deleter strain [B6.129S4-Gt(ROSA)26Sortm1(FLP1)Dym/RainJ, The Jackson Laboratory 009086] to remove the selection cassette and then backcrossed with WT C57BL/6 mice to remove the Flp transgene. Mice that were positive for the BVPrP knockin allele and negative for the Flp transgene were then intercrossed to create homozygous BVPrP-knockin mice. All knockin lines were maintained by crossing of homozygous female with homozygous male mice.

Mice were housed at 4–5 animals per cage and were maintained on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle, while being given unlimited access to food and water. Mice were assessed 3 times per week up to approximately 600 days of age for the presence of spontaneous signs of neurological illness consistent with experimental prion disease in rodents, including visible weight loss, aggression, ataxia, head bobbing or tilting, convulsion, circling behavior, kyphosis, limb abnormalities (paralysis, clasping, and/or reduced grip strength), loss of righting reflex, tail rigidity, bradykinesia, blank stare, and tremor. After 2 or more symptoms became apparent, mice were assessed daily and then euthanized upon progression to end-stage symptoms that included overt weight loss (~20% of body weight) accompanied by a reduced ability to ambulate and obtain food or water. Disease progression typically occurred over a period of 3–4 weeks. Some mice were euthanized before the onset of prominent weight loss because of extreme overgrooming/dermatitis in the neck or scalp area. Mice that were found dead in their cage in the absence of prior symptoms or were euthanized because of age-related intercurrent illness were excluded from the study (Supplemental Table 2). The brains of spontaneously ill mice, mice that remained asymptomatic at the experimental endpoint, or mice that were euthanized at defined ages were divided parasagitally and then either snap-frozen using dry ice and stored at –80°C or immersed in 10% neutral-buffered formalin for fixation. Mice were not perfused before brain collection.

Brain homogenization and detergent extraction. Frozen mouse hemibrains from BVPrP-knockin mice, non-transgenic C57BL/6 mice, or PrP–/– mice (94) were homogenized using a Minilys bead beater (Precellys) to generate 10% (wt/vol) brain homogenates in Dulbecco’s phosphate-buffered saline (DPBS). For the preparation of detergent-extracted protein samples, 9 parts of 10% brain homogenate were mixed with 1 part of 10× detergent extraction buffer (5% [wt/vol] sodium deoxycholate and 5% [vol/vol] NP-40 prepared in DPBS). The samples were incubated on ice for 20 minutes with vortexing every 5 minutes and then centrifuged at 5,000g for 5 minutes at 4°C. The protein concentration in the supernatant was determined using the bicinchoninic acid (BCA) assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific 23227).

Prion transmission assays. Groups of 7–9 kiBVIWT mice at approximately 6 weeks of age were anesthetized using isoflurane gas and then intracerebrally inoculated with 30 μL of 1% brain homogenate prepared from frozen hemibrains and diluted in PBS containing 5% (wt/vol) BSA. Inoculations were performed into the right cerebral hemisphere to a depth of approximately 3 mm using a tuberculin syringe with an attached 27-gauge, 0.5-inch needle (BD Biosciences 305945). Inoculated mice were housed in groups of 3–4 animals in disposable cages and monitored for the development of neurological illness as described above. Once the inoculated mice reached disease end stage, they were euthanized, and then their brains were removed and divided into hemispheres using the sagittal plane. Alternatively, the brains of asymptomatic mice were collected at the experimental endpoint (540 days after inoculation). The left hemisphere was frozen and stored at –80°C, while the right hemisphere was fixed in 10% neutral-buffered formalin and stored at 22°C (room temperature) for neuropathological examination. Mice were not perfused before brain collection. All inoculation experiments used roughly equal numbers of male and female mice, except for 1 experiment involving inoculation of brain homogenate from an asymptomatic 20-month-old kiBVIWT mouse, which used only female mice.

Detergent insolubility assays. Detergent-extracted brain homogenates containing 50–100 μg total protein were diluted in 1× detergent extraction buffer (0.5% [wt/vol] sodium deoxycholate, 0.5% [vol/vol] NP-40 prepared in DPBS) and then ultracentrifuged at 100,000g for 1 hour at 4°C using a TLA-55 rotor (Beckman). The supernatant was removed, and the pellet was resuspended in 1× Bolt LDS sample buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific B0007) containing 2.5% (vol/vol) β-mercaptoethanol. The samples were boiled at 95°C for 10 minutes and then analyzed by immunoblotting.

Enzymatic digestions. PNGase F digestions (New England Biolabs P0704S) were performed according to the manufacturer’s recommendation. Briefly, 50 μg of detergent-extracted brain homogenate was mixed with 5 μL of Glycoprotein Denaturing Buffer (10×) and incubated at 95°C for 10 minutes. The samples were allowed to cool down on ice, and then 5 μL each of 10% NP-40 and GlycoBuffer 2 as well as 0.5 μL of PNGase F were added to make a final reaction volume of 50 μL. After incubation at 37°C for 1–2 hours, the reaction was stopped by addition of LDS sample buffer (1× final concentration) and incubation of the samples at 95°C for 10 minutes. Samples were then analyzed by immunoblotting.

Thermolysin (TL) was purchased from MilliporeSigma (T7902) and dissolved in dH 2 O to generate a stock concentration of 1 mg/mL. For TL digestions, 500 μg of detergent-extracted brain homogenate was diluted into a final volume of 100 μL 1× detergent extraction buffer containing 100 μg/mL TL for a final TL/protein ratio of 1:50. The reaction mixture was incubated in a thermomixer at 37°C for 1 hour with 600 rpm shaking, and digestions were stopped by the addition of EDTA to a final concentration of 5 mM. Sarkosyl was then added to a final concentration of 2% (vol/vol). This was followed by ultracentrifugation at 100,000g for 1 hour at 4°C. Finally, the supernatant was gently removed, and the pellet was resuspended in 1× Bolt LDS sample buffer containing 2.5% (vol/vol) β-mercaptoethanol, boiled, and analyzed by immunoblotting. Alternatively, detergent-extracted brain homogenate was treated with different concentrations of TL at 37°C for 1 hour and then analyzed directly by immunoblotting without isolation of the insoluble fraction. For PK digestions, a similar protocol to that used for TL digestions was used, except that 1 mg of detergent-extracted brain homogenate was digested with 50 μg/μL PK (Thermo Fisher Scientific EO0491) in a volume of 400 μL for a final PK/protein ratio of 1:50, and the reaction was stopped by addition of PMSF to a final concentration of 2 mM.

Immunoblotting. Proteins were separated on 10% Bolt Bis-Tris gels (Thermo Fisher NW00100BOX or NW00102BOX) and then transferred onto 0.45 mm Immobilon-P polyvinylidene fluoride membranes (MilliporeSigma IPVH00010) using Tris-glycine transfer buffer containing 20% (vol/vol) methanol. Membranes were blocked in 5% (wt/vol) skim milk prepared in 1× Tris-buffered saline containing 0.05% (vol/vol) Tween-20 (TBST) overnight at 4°C or for at least 1 hour at 22°C. The following day, membranes were incubated with primary antibody for 1 hour at 22°C. The primary antibodies that were used include anti-PrP antibodies HuM-D18 (1:5,000 dilution) (95), HuM-P (1:10,000 dilution) (96), HuM-D13 (1:10,000 dilution) (95), POM1 (MilliporeSigma MABN2285; 1:5,000 dilution), HuM-R1 (1:10,000 dilution) (95), EP1802Y (Abcam ab52604; 1:10,000 dilution), and SAF-32 (Cayman Chemical 189720; 1:5,000 dilution); and an anti-GFAP antibody (Thermo Fisher Scientific A-21282; 1:10,000 dilution). The HuM-D18 and HuM-P antibodies were produced in-house, whereas HuM-D13 and HuM-R1 were provided by Stanley Prusiner (University of California, San Francisco, California, USA). Blots were washed 3 times with TBST (10 minutes each), incubated with horseradish peroxidase–linked (HRP-linked) secondary antibodies (Bio-Rad 172-1011 or 172-1019 or Thermo Fisher Scientific 31414) diluted in blocking buffer for 1 hour at 22°C, and then washed an additional 3 times with TBST. Membranes were developed using Western Lightning ECL Pro (Revvity NEL122001EA) or SuperSignal West Dura Extended Duration Substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific 34075), and the signal was detected by exposure to x-ray films or using the LI-COR Odyssey Fc system. For reprobing, blots were washed with TBST and then incubated in blocking buffer containing 0.05% (wt/vol) sodium azide overnight at 4°C to inactivate the HRP. The next day, blots were reprobed with anti-actin 20-33 antibody (MilliporeSigma A5060; 1:10,000 dilution).

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays. Relative BVPrP expression levels in the knockin mice were determined by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). Various amounts of recombinant BVPrP(I109) (44) and detergent-extracted brain homogenates from kiBVIWT mice were used as standards. Immulon 4 HBX 96-well plates (VWR 62402-959) were coated with the anti-PrP antibody HuM-D18 at 5 μg/mL in coating buffer (200 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , pH 7.5) overnight at 4°C. The plate was blocked with 1% BSA diluted in PBS with 0.05% Tween-20 (PBS-T) at 22°C for more than 2 hours, followed by washing with PBS-T. Thereafter, the standards and test samples prepared in PBS containing 0.5% Triton-X were added in triplicates, and the plate was incubated overnight at 4°C with shaking. After 4 washes with PBS-T, the HRP-labeled HuM-P detection antibody (provided by Stanley Prusiner) was added at 1:50,000 dilution in blocking buffer and incubated at 22°C for 2 hours with shaking. The plate was thoroughly washed 5 times with PBS-T, and 100 μL of TMB-Blue substrate (BioShop TMB333.100) was added followed by incubation in the dark for 5–10 minutes. The reaction was stopped by addition of 100 μL of 1 M HCl to each well. Finally, the absorbance at 450 nm was read using a BMG CLARIOstar microplate reader.

RT-QuIC assays. Recombinant BVPrP (residues 23–231, M109 isoform) was expressed and purified as described previously (44). Recombinant protein was dialyzed in 10 mM sodium phosphate buffer, pH 7.4 (Molecular Toxicology Inc., 26-588), overnight at 4°C and then ultracentrifuged at 100,000g at 4°C for 1 hour to remove any preformed aggregates. Seeds were prepared by dilution of 10% brain homogenates (“10–1 dilution”) from knockin mice or RML prion–inoculated C57BL/6 mice in 1× PBS with 0.05% SDS and 1× N2 supplement (Thermo Fisher Scientific 17502048). The RT-QuIC reaction mixture consisted of 0.1 mg/mL recombinant BVPrP; 10 mM sodium phosphate buffer, pH 7.4; 300 mM NaCl; 1 mM EDTA; and 10 μM thioflavin T. Reactions were carried out in triplicate in black, 96-well clear-bottom plates (Thermo Fisher Scientific 265301). Each well contained 98 μL of reaction mixture and 2 μL of diluted seed. The sealed plates were incubated at 42°C in a BMG CLARIOstar microplate reader with cycles of 1-minute shake (700 rpm double orbital) and 1-minute rest/read for about 70 hours. The fluorescence excitation and emission wavelengths were 444 ± 5 nm and 485 ± 5 nm, respectively, with a gain setting of 1,600. Lag phases were calculated as previously described (97). Plateau fluorescence values were calculated as the mean of the readings within the final hour of the assay.

Conformational stability assays. Assays were performed using a concentration gradient of guanidine hydrochloride (GdnHCl). Twenty microliters of detergent-extracted brain homogenates was added to an equal volume of 2× GdnHCl stocks to create final concentrations of 1, 1.5, 2, 2.5, 3, 3.5, and 4 M GdnHCl. To generate the 0 M sample, an equal volume of DPBS was added. The samples were incubated at 22°C for 2 hours with shaking (800 rpm). The concentration of GdnHCl was then diluted to 0.4 M by addition of detergent extraction buffer (1% final concentration) and DPBS. The samples were then subjected to TL digestion (100 μg/mL) as described above and ultracentrifuged at 100,000g for 1 hour at 4°C. The supernatants were gently removed, and the pellets were resuspended in 1× Bolt LDS sample buffer containing 2.5% (vol/vol) β-mercaptoethanol and boiled for 10 minutes at 95°C. Densitometry analysis was carried out using ImageJ (NIH) from 3 independent replicates, and [GdnHCl] 50 values (the concentration of GdnHCl at which 50% of the PrP aggregates are solubilized) were calculated using a variable slope (4-parameter) dose-response model in GraphPad Prism as described previously (65).

Neuropathology. Formalin-fixed hemibrains were processed using a Leica Pearl automated tissue processor and then embedded in paraffin. Sections (5 μm) were cut, mounted on positively charged glass slides, and then dried overnight at 37°C. Slides were deparaffinized using xylene, rehydrated through a graded series of ethanol, and then either stained with hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) or processed for immunohistochemistry. For H&E staining, slides were stained with Hematoxylin 560 MX (Leica 3801575) for 2 minutes, rinsed with dH 2 O, incubated with Blue Buffer 8 (Leica 3802915) for 90 seconds, rinsed with dH 2 O, and then incubated with Define MX-AQ (Leica 3803595) for 30–45 seconds. After rinsing with dH 2 O, the slides were incubated with Eosin 515 LT (Leica 3801619) for 2 minutes, washed 3 times with 100% ethanol (3 minutes each), incubated with 3 changes of xylenes (5 minutes each), and then coverslipped and mounted with Permount (Fisher Scientific SP15-100). For GFAP immunostaining, the Polink-2 Plus HRP Rabbit DAB Detection kit (GBI Labs) was used. Slides were treated with 3% (vol/vol) hydrogen peroxide for 10 minutes and then washed with dH 2 O. Antigen retrieval was performed using 10 mM sodium citrate, pH 6, for 30 minutes at 95°C, and then slides were cooled and washed twice (2 minutes each) with TBST. The rabbit polyclonal GFAP antibody (Dako Z0334; 1:4,000 dilution) was applied overnight at 4°C. After rinsing with TBST, development, and counterstaining with hematoxylin, slides were dehydrated and then coverslipped and mounted using Permount. For PrP immunohistochemistry, slides were treated with 98% formic acid for 10–15 minutes, rinsed 3 times with dH 2 O (5 minutes each), and then processed using the M.O.M. kit (Vector Laboratories). Slides were incubated with the mouse monoclonal PrP antibody 9A2 (Wageningen Bioveterinary Research; 1:500 dilution) for 30 minutes at 22°C. Slides were developed using the NovaRed system (Vector Laboratories), counterstained with hematoxylin, dehydrated, and then coverslipped and mounted using VectaMount. All slides were digitized using the Zeiss Axio Scan.Z1 slide scanner, and then representative images were captured using PMA.start (Pathomation).

For quantification of vacuolation, snapshots of scanned slides from H&E-stained tissue were taken and then converted to 8-bit black and white images using ImageJ. Freehand regions of interest were drawn around the desired brain region, and then the threshold was set to 0–210 to reveal areas of the brain without stain. Following conversion to binary and creation of a binary mask, the Analyze Particles function in ImageJ was used to determine the percentage brain area covered by vacuolation. A size range of 8 to infinity and a circularity of 0.8 to 1.0 were used to ensure that the interiors of cerebral blood vessels were not counted as vacuoles.

For quantification of astrocytic gliosis, snapshots of scanned slides from GFAP-stained tissue were taken and converted to 8-bit black and white images using ImageJ. The H-DAB model in the IHC Toolbox plug-in in ImageJ was used to remove non-stained regions. Freehand regions of interest were then drawn around the desired brain region, and the threshold was set to 0–100. The percentage area covered by GFAP staining was then measured.

Statistics. All statistical analysis was conducted using GraphPad Prism (version 10.0.0) with a significance threshold of P less than 0.05. No tests for data normality were performed. Survival curves were compared using the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. Sex-specific differences in the age of spontaneous disease onset as well as RT-QuIC parameters were analyzed by the Mann-Whitney test. ELISA measurements were compared using Welch’s ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s T3 multiple-comparison test. Detergent-insoluble PrP levels were compared using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Neuropathological indicators were compared using a Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test.

Study approval. All mouse experiments were performed in accordance with the guidelines set by the Canadian Council on Animal Care under protocols (AUP 4263.17 and 6322.3) approved by the University Health Network Animal Care Committee (Toronto, Ontario, Canada).

Data availability. All data generated or analyzed during this study are included in this published article and in the Supporting Data Values file.