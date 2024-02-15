Proteogenomic analysis reveals cytoplasmic sequestration of RUNX1 by the acute myeloid leukemia–initiating CBFB::MYH11 oncofusion protein

TurboID proximity labeling in primary murine hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells. To better understand mechanisms of transformation in fusion oncogene–initiated AML, we used the TurboID proximity ligase system to identify interacting proteins of 3 major favorable-risk oncofusions. TurboID is a highly active, promiscuous biotin ligase that can biotin-label proteins in intact, living cells, within 15 angstroms of a “bait” protein fused to TurboID. Biotinylated proteins can be enriched from whole-cell lysates using streptavidin beads and identified via mass spectrometry (Figure 1A). We fused TurboID cDNA to the 5′ or 3′ end of oncofusion cDNAs encoding PML::RARA, RUNX1::RUNX1T1, or CBFB::MYH11 in the retroviral vector MSCV-IRES-GFP (Figure 1B), so that we could express these proteins in primary hematopoietic progenitor cells. TurboID alone serves as a control for the labeling of proteins that are not supervised by the fusion oncoprotein. Nucleophosmin 1 (NPM1) is a frequently mutated AML gene, and the most common mutation (NPM1cA) results in translocation of the protein from its usual nucleolar location to the cytoplasm. We previously reported data comparing the NPM1 and NPM1cA protein interactomes in mouse hematopoietic cells using the TurboID system (47), and we have included these data sets here as additional reference groups. We extracted bone marrow from 8- to 16-week-old WT C57BL/6J mice, enriched for hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) with lineage depletion, and transduced these cells with MSCV-IRES-GFP–based retroviruses encoding either TurboID alone or TurboID fused to an AML oncofusion protein. Two days later, cells were sorted for GFP to enrich for the transduced population, and cultured for 2 additional days. These intact, GFP+ cells were incubated with biotin for 4 hours and lysed. Protein lysates were incubated with streptavidin beads overnight to allow binding of biotinylated proteins to streptavidin beads, which were then stringently washed. Bound proteins were eluted from streptavidin beads with trypsin digestion and identified by mass spectrometry.

Figure 1 Overview of TurboID proximity labeling experiments in primary murine hematopoietic cells. (A) Experimental schema for TurboID experiments. WT murine bone marrow was harvested, lineage-depleted, and transduced with MSCV retrovirus encoding TurboID alone or fused to a gene of interest. GFP+ cells were sorted to enrich for transduced cells, which were incubated in biotin-containing medium to facilitate TurboID-mediated labeling of proximate proteins. Cells were lysed, and lysates were incubated with streptavidin (SA) beads. Proteins were eluted from washed beads and identified by mass spectrometry. (B) Schematic of vectors used in TurboID experiments. (C) Gel images from ProteinSimple Jess blots showing size of TurboID fusion proteins detected with an anti-TurboID antibody. Arrowheads indicate expected sizes (black, TurboID alone; red, PML::RARA; orange, RUNX1::RUNX1T1; green, CBFB::MYH11; blue, NPM1 or NPM1cA). (D) Multidimensional scaling plot of TurboID data with the indicated TurboID fusion proteins. Note overlap between CBFB::MYH11- and NPM1cA-TurboID interactomes. TurboID, n = 23; PML::RARA, n = 12; RUNX1::RUNX1T1, n = 6; CBFB::MYH11, n = 8; NPM1, n = 6; NPM1cA, n = 6. BCV, biological coefficient of variation. (E) Normalized spectral counts for the indicated oncofusion protein components. TurboID fusion proteins are self-biotinylating, and oncofusion proteins are detected in transduced cells. One-way ANOVA relative to TurboID alone, *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, nonsignificant comparisons not labeled. Each point represents 1 sample, bar indicates mean, box indicates 95% confidence interval, whiskers indicate value range. (F) Selected TurboID-biotinylated target proteins with significant interactions with oncofusion “bait” proteins. The proteins displayed were chosen based on previously reported interactions, to demonstrate platform accuracy. BCAR3 is a documented cytoplasmic protein that interacts with both NPM1cA and CBFB::MYH11, suggesting that they are also predominantly located in the cytoplasm. One-way ANOVA relative to TurboID alone, *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, nonsignificant comparisons not labeled.

Western blotting using a TurboID-specific antibody showed fusion proteins of the expected sizes in the transduced cells (Figure 1C); N- and C-terminal fusions were similarly sized (data not shown). Multidimensional scaling plots based on the biological coefficient of variation were used to assess reproducibility across experiments (Figure 1D). PML::RARA-, RUNX1::RUNX1T1-, and NPM1-TurboID fusion samples each formed unique clusters. Unexpectedly, the CBFB::MYH11-TurboID cluster was more similar to that of NPM1cA-TurboID than to that of RUNX1::RUNX1T1-TurboID, suggesting a very different set of interacting proteins. N- and C-terminal fusions behaved similarly (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI176311DS1) and were therefore combined for subsequent analyses.

TurboID is self-biotinylating, so any protein fused to TurboID should be biotin-labeled and pulled down with streptavidin beads. As expected, we detected biotin-labeled PML and RARA in cells expressing PML::RARA-TurboID, RUNX1 and RUNX1T1 in cells expressing RUNX1::RUNX1T1-TurboID, and CBFB and MYH11 in cells expressing CBFB::MYH11-TurboID (Figure 1E). Consistent with previously reported studies, we detected interactions of RUNX1::RUNX1T1 and PML::RARA with multiple transcriptional repressors (7, 36); the labeling of 3 representative proteins (NCOR2, ARID1B, and KMT2A) is shown in Figure 1F. As expected based on CBFB heterodimerization with RUNX-family proteins, CBFB::MYH11 interacted with both RUNX1 (Figure 1E) and RUNX2 (Figure 1F). As previously reported (47), NPM1cA interacted with multiple nuclear pore proteins, and one representative example (NUP214) is shown in Figure 1F. Interestingly, both NPM1cA and CBFB::MYH11 interacted with BCAR3, a protein previously reported to be restricted to the cytoplasm/cell membrane (67–69), suggesting that CBFB::MYH11-TurboID is primarily cytoplasmic in this system. All identified interacting proteins for each TurboID fusion protein can be queried at https://leylab.org/Favorable_Risk_AML_TurboID.html

AML oncofusions have distinct protein interactomes. We next identified differentially interacting proteins (DIPs) for each oncofusion protein compared with TurboID alone (significance defined as a more than 2-fold increased interaction with the oncofusion-TurboID protein relative to TurboID alone, FDR < 0.05). PML::RARA-interacting proteins were very similar across biological replicates, with 247 DIPs identified relative to TurboID alone (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Table 1); a subset of these proteins also interacted with RUNX1::RUNX1T1, but not CBFB::MYH11. PML::RARA interacted with a number of proteins in well-defined nuclear complexes (Supplemental Table 2), including “PML bodies” and nuclear repressor complexes (NCOR1, NCOR2, TLE/Groucho, HDAC; Figure 2C). Similarly, RUNX1::RUNX1T1 had a highly canonical set of 271 DIPs (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Table 3), and a subset of these proteins also interacted with PML::RARA, but not CBFB::MYH11. RUNX1::RUNX1T1 specifically interacted with a variety of chromatin modifier and transcriptional repressor proteins (Figure 2F), consistent with its proposed mechanism of action as a nuclear corepressor. Interestingly, RUNX1::RUNX1T1 also interacted with proteins in the cohesin complex (STAG1, STAG2, and RAD21); although mutations in genes encoding cohesin complex proteins commonly occur in RUNX1::RUNX1T1 AML (48–50, 52), direct physical interactions between RUNX1::RUNX1T1 and cohesin proteins have not previously been reported to our knowledge. In contrast, CBFB::MYH11 had essentially no detected interactions with nuclear complex proteins (Figure 2I). While CBFB::MYH11 interacted with RUNX1 and RUNX2, it predominantly interacted with proteins predicted to have a primary cytoplasmic localization, including many myosin and other cytoskeletal proteins (e.g., MYO18A, MYH9, MYL12B, and LUZP1) (Figure 2, G and H, and Supplemental Table 4). Similar studies using the human erythroleukemia cell line K562 also identified interactions between CBFB::MYH11 and myosin-related proteins (data not shown). In contrast to previous studies reporting interaction of CBFB::MYH11 with transcriptional repressors (summarized in Supplemental Table 13), we noted only weak interactions with 2 chromatin modifiers, BCOR and JMJD1C.

Figure 2 PML::RARA, RUNX1::RUNX1T1, and CBFB::MYH11 have distinct protein interactomes in mouse hematopoietic cells. (A) Heatmap showing differentially interacting proteins (DIPs) (edgeR, FDR < 0.05, >2-fold change) with increased detection in PML::RARA-TurboID fusion samples (n = 12) relative to TurboID-alone samples (n = 23); the same proteins detected with the other TurboID fusion samples are plotted “passively.” Data are shown as z-scored normalized spectral counts. (B) Volcano plot of proteins identified in A, with selected proteins labeled. (C) The percentage of proteins in selected nuclear complexes with detectable interactions with PML::RARA-TurboID fusion, relative to TurboID alone. (D) Heatmap showing DIPs with increased detection in RUNX1::RUNX1T1-TurboID fusion samples (n = 6) relative to TurboID-alone samples (n = 23). (E) Volcano plot of proteins identified in D, with selected proteins labeled. (F) The percentage of proteins in selected nuclear complexes with detectable interactions with RUNX1::RUNX1T1-TurboID fusion, relative to TurboID alone. (G) Heatmap showing DIPs with increased detection in CBFB::MYH11-TurboID fusion samples (n = 8), relative to TurboID-alone samples (n = 23). (H) Volcano plot of proteins identified in G, with selected proteins labeled. (I) The percentage of proteins in selected nuclear complexes with increased interaction with CBFB::MYH11-TurboID fusions, relative to TurboID alone.

CBFB and CBFB::MYH11 protein interactomes are different. To define the CBFB::MYH11 interactions mediated by the CBFB moiety of the fusion, we fused CBFB cDNA to TurboID and performed similar experiments. CBFB isoforms 1 and 2 behaved similarly (data not shown), and were combined for analysis; these full-length cDNAs encoded exons 1–6, while the CBFB portion of CBFB::MYH11 is truncated after exon 5. We identified 70 DIPs between CBFB-TurboID and TurboID alone, including the expected CBFB interactors RUNX1, RUNX2, and RUNX3 (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Table 5). Similarly to PML::RARA and RUNX1::RUNX1T1, CBFB interacted with a number of nuclear complex proteins (Figure 3C), consistent with its function as a component of heterodimeric CBF. Strikingly, most CBFB DIPs (relative to TurboID alone) were not shared with CBFB::MYH11 (Figure 3A), and most CBFB::MYH11 DIPs (relative to TurboID alone) were not shared with CBFB (Figure 3D). We then directly compared CBFB to CBFB::MYH11-interacting proteins and identified 234 DIPs with increased interactions with either CBFB or CBFB::MYH11 (Figure 3E and Supplemental Table 6). CBFB interacted with a variety of nuclear proteins, including nuclear pore proteins and transcriptional regulators, while CBFB::MYH11 predominantly interacted with cytoskeletal proteins, including myosin-related proteins (Figure 3F). We validated the interaction of CBFB::MYH11 with the myosin-related protein MYO18A using Western blotting of proteins enriched with streptavidin beads after biotin labeling (Figure 1A), and confirmed the interaction of MYO18A with CBFB::MYH11-TurboID, but not other TurboID fusions, including CBFB-TurboID (Figure 3G). Using the same method, we confirmed the strong and unique interaction of RUNX1::RUNX1T1 with NCOR2 (Figure 3H). Finally, we performed pathway analysis of DIPs using ToppFun. The most enriched gene ontogeny cellular component gene lists for CBFB-interacting proteins included proteins involved in a variety of nuclear functions (Figure 3I), while CBFB::MYH11-interacting proteins were heavily enriched for cytoplasmic and cytoskeletal functions (Figure 3J), suggesting that CBFB::MYH11 and CBFB have distinct subcellular localization patterns.

Figure 3 CBFB and CBFB::MYH11 have distinct protein interactomes. (A) Heatmap showing DIPs with increased detection in CBFB-TurboID fusion samples (n = 12), relative to TurboID alone (n = 23); proteins detected with the CBFB::MYH11-TurboID fusion protein are plotted passively. (B) Volcano plot of proteins identified in A, with selected DIPs labeled. (C) Percentage of proteins in selected nuclear complexes with increased interaction with CBFB-TurboID fusion relative to TurboID alone. (D) Heatmap showing DIPs with increased detection in CBFB::MYH11-TurboID fusion samples (n = 8) relative to TurboID-alone samples, with CBFB-TurboID samples passively plotted. (E) Heatmap showing DIPs between CBFB-TurboID and CBFB::MYH11-TurboID fusion proteins. (F) Volcano plot of DIPs between CBFB- and CBFB::MYH11-TurboID fusions, with key differential interactors labeled. Myosin-related proteins exclusively interact with CBFB::MYH11, while CBFB interacts predominantly with nuclear proteins. (G and H) Gel images of ProteinSimple Jess blot on streptavidin beads from HSPCs expressing the indicated TurboID fusions using an antibody against MYO18A (G) or NCOR2 (H). Note pull-down of MYO18A in CBFB::MYH11-TurboID fusion, and NCOR2 pull-down in RUNX1::RUNX1T1-TurboID fusion. (I and J) ToppFun pathway enrichment for CBFB-TurboID versus CBFB::MYH11-TurboID DIPs enriched in CBFB-TurboID (I) or CBFB::MYH11-TurboID (J). Ratio indicates number of genes identified as DIPs divided by number of genes in gene set. Circle size indicates number of proteins identified. FDR, Benjamini-Hochberg FDR.

RUNX1 colocalizes with cytoplasmic CBFB::MYH11 in mouse hematopoietic cells. The subcellular localization of CBFB::MYH11 in leukemic cells has long been controversial. Most prior studies were performed in nonhematopoietic cells and/or nonprimary tissues, with contradictory results (summarized in Supplemental Table 14). To address this issue, we fused GFP to exons 1–5 of CBFB (the exons present in the CBFB::MYH11 translocation), CBFB::MYH11, or exons 33–41 of MYH11 (the exons present in the CBFB::MYH11 translocation) in MSCV-based retroviral vectors, transduced murine HSPCs, and performed immunofluorescence studies 4–7 days after transduction. Consistent with the TurboID protein interactome data, CBFB-GFP was predominantly nuclear, where it colocalized with RUNX1 (Figure 4). In contrast, CBFB::MYH11-GFP was predominantly localized in cytoplasmic aggregates, and endogenous RUNX1 was likewise present in these aggregates (Figure 4 and Supplemental Video 1). GFP-MYH11 was found in large aggregates that were predominantly cytoplasmic and did not contain RUNX1. In sum, these data suggest that the MYH11 domain of the fusion protein mediates cytoplasmic localization and aggregation, while the CBFB domain mediates heterodimerization with RUNX-family members.

Figure 4 CBFB::MYH11 protein is cytoplasmic in murine hematopoietic cells. MSCV retroviruses were created with GFP fused in-frame with exons 1–5 of CBFB (CBFB-GFP), CBFB::MYH11 (CBFB:GFP-MYH11), or the portion of MYH11 involved in the CBFB::MYH11 fusion (GFP-MYH11). EV indicates the retrovirus with GFP alone. Lineage-depleted mouse bone marrow cells were transduced with retrovirus and harvested 4–7 days after transduction for immunofluorescence. DAPI staining (identifying the nucleus) is shown in blue, and yellow dotted lines outline the nucleus. GFP (detected directly) is in green, and RUNX1 (detected with antibody staining) is in red. Overlaps between GFP and RUNX1 signals are yellow. In EV-transduced cells, RUNX1 is localized to the nucleus. CBFB-GFP is predominantly localized to the nucleus, where it colocalizes with RUNX1. However, CBFB::MYH11-GFP is predominantly localized in cytoplasmic aggregates; in these cells, RUNX1 is mislocalized from the nucleus to the cytoplasm. GFP-MYH11 forms large aggregates in both the nucleus and the cytoplasm, and does not colocalize with RUNX1. Images shown are representative of 2–4 independent experiments. Scale bars: 10 μm.

CBFB::MYH11 is primarily cytoplasmic in human AML cells. To validate these findings in primary human AML cells, we performed immunofluorescence studies using an antibody directed against the C-terminus of MYH11 (not detected in normal hematopoietic cells, and therefore specific for CBFB::MYH11) and an antibody that detects RUNX1, 2, and 3. While MYH11 was undetectable in non-CBFB::MYH11 AMLs (Supplemental Figure 2), MYH11 was primarily detected in cytoplasmic aggregates in CBFB::MYH11 AMLs, where it colocalized with RUNX proteins (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figures 2 and 3). As expected, RUNX protein was also detected in the nucleus of primary AML cells, where it may be heterodimerizing with CBFB expressed from the residual WT CBFB allele. In a small fraction of cells, MYH11 aggregates appeared to be nuclear; this may be either an artifact caused by “flattening” of the cells with cytospin preparations, or true nuclear CBFB::MYH11 localization in some AML cells. To address this issue, we created a 3D reconstruction of murine hematopoietic cells by spinning cells onto coverslips and allowing them to recover their normal shapes overnight to avoid flattening artifacts (Supplemental Video 1). These data suggest that “nuclear” CBFB::MYH11 in 2D representations may in fact sometimes be extranuclear.

Figure 5 CBFB::MYH11 is predominantly cytoplasmic in human AML. (A) Primary human CBFB::MYH11 AML immunofluorescence. RUNX1/2/3 is shown in green, MYH11 in red, and overlap in yellow. Yellow dashed lines outline nuclei. In a subset of images, DAPI costaining is shown in blue. Note cytoplasmic MYH11 aggregates with colocalized RUNX1 (yellow arrows) (representative images from 8 different CBFB::MYH11 patients). Scale bars: 10 μm. (B) Quantification of cells with nuclear-only MYH11, cytoplasmic-only MYH11, or both nuclear and cytoplasmic MYH11 (total of 338 cells scored). (C) K562 cells were transfected with a plasmid encoding CBFB or CBFB::MYH11, and Western blotting was performed on protein lysates using an anti-CBFB antibody. Note detection of an approximately 30 kDa band corresponding to CBFB in all lanes but increased with CBFB transfection, and detection of an approximately 79 kDa band corresponding to CBFB::MYH11 only in cells transduced with a CBFB::MYH11 plasmid. (D) ProteinSimple Jess blot on 4 human CBFB::MYH11 AML samples. Equal volumes of nuclear and cytoplasmic lysates were loaded. Anti–lamin A/C and anti-actin antibodies were used to verify nuclear and cytoplasmic purity. N, nuclear fraction; C, cytoplasmic fraction. (E) The percentage of CBFB (left panel) or CBFB::MYH11 (right panel) in the nuclear or cytoplasmic fractions of the samples shown in D. Each point represents an individual sample, bar indicates mean, box indicates 95% confidence interval, and whiskers indicate value range.

To extend these findings, we performed nuclear-cytoplasmic fractionation in primary human CBFB::MYH11 AMLs. Fractionation was performed using a filter-based lysis followed by centrifugation to pellet intact nuclei. Western blotting of proteins from nuclear and cytoplasmic fractions was performed using an anti-CBFB antibody that detects both WT CBFB and CBFB::MYH11 (Figure 5, C and D), an anti–lamin A/C antibody to verify nuclear enrichment (Figure 5D), and an anti-actin antibody to verify cytoplasmic enrichment (Figure 5D). Consistent with prior reports that CBFB can be found in both nuclear and cytoplasmic compartments (60, 70–73), we found that CBFB was predominantly localized in the nucleus (59.0% nuclear, range 48.1%–70.2%; Figure 5E, left panel), but also was present in the cytoplasmic fraction. In contrast, CBFB::MYH11 was predominantly cytoplasmic (63.1% cytoplasmic, range 56.3%–69.3%; Figure 5E, right panel). CBFB::MYH11 was previously reported to be found in the nuclear fraction of transfected tissue culture cells due to aggregation and buffer-induced precipitation during sample preparation (60); this may have caused an overestimate of nuclear CBFB::MYH11 abundance in this study as well. Our immunofluorescence studies of primary AML cells indeed suggest that most CBFB::MYH11 is found in cytoplasmic aggregates (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figures 2 and 3).

CBFB N104 mediates interactions of CBFB with RUNX proteins in vitro and in vivo. The N104 residue of CBFB is critical for mediating the interaction of CBFB with RUNX-family proteins, and CBFBN104A has been shown to abrogate the CBFB-RUNX interaction biochemically, while maintaining normal protein folding (29). We therefore generated a version of CBFB::MYH11 carrying the N104A mutation fused to TurboID (CBFBN104A::MYH11-TurboID) and expressed this construct in primary murine hematopoietic cells, exactly as described in Figure 1A. We confirmed the cytoplasmic localization of both CBFB::MYH11-TurboID and CBFBN104A::MYH11-TurboID in murine hematopoietic cells, using an anti-TurboID antibody (Figure 6, A and B); as controls, we verified immunofluorescence for RUNX1::RUNX1T1-TurboID in the nucleus and PML::RARA-TurboID in nuclear microspeckles (Supplemental Figure 4), as predicted from the proximity labeling studies using the same constructs. CBFB and MYH11 were detected at similar levels in CBFB::MYH11- and CBFBN104A::MYH11-TurboID–transduced murine hematopoietic cells (Figure 6C). CBFB::MYH11 and CBFBN104A::MYH11 both interacted with myosin-related proteins (Figure 6D); however, the N104A mutation disrupted interactions with RUNX1 and RUNX2 (Figure 6E). CBFBN104A::MYH11 also eliminated the weak interactions of CBFB::MYH11 with BCOR and JMJD1C (Figure 6F), suggesting that these interactions were indirect, and probably mediated by RUNX1. We also expressed CBFBN104A::MYH11-GFP in murine HSPCs and performed immunofluorescence to assess localization. CBFBN104A::MYH11 was localized in cytoplasmic aggregates (Figure 6G, bottom, and Supplemental Video 2), similarly to CBFB::MYH11 (Figure 4; Figure 6G, top; and Supplemental Video 1). However, the N104A mutation allowed RUNX1 to return to its nuclear location, suggesting that CBFB::MYH11 aggregation and cytoplasmic localization are driven by the MYH11 domain, while RUNX1 cytoplasmic mislocalization is driven by direct interactions between the CBFB domain and RUNX1.

Figure 6 The CBFB N104 residue mediates CBFB interaction with RUNX proteins. (A) Immunofluorescence of CBFB::MYH11-TurboID–transduced HSPCs (A) or CBFBN104A::MYH11-TurboID–transduced HSPCs (B) demonstrates cytoplasmic localization of each. DAPI staining (blue) identifies nuclei, which are outlined with yellow dotted lines. TurboID is detected in red. Images are representative of 2 experiments. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Normalized spectral counts of CBFB and MYH11 in protein lysates from CBFB::MYH11-TurboID (n = 8) and CBFBN104A::MYH11-TurboID (n = 6) are not significantly different. One-way ANOVA between all samples, ****P < 0.0001, nonsignificant comparisons not labeled. Each point represents an individual sample, bar indicates mean, box indicates 95% confidence interval, and whiskers indicate value range. (D) Interactions between myosin-related proteins are maintained in CBFBN104A::MYH11-TurboID samples. One-way ANOVA between all samples, ****P < 0.0001, nonsignificant comparisons not labeled. (E) CBFBN104A::MYH11 disrupts the interaction with RUNX1. One-way ANOVA between all samples, ****P < 0.0001, nonsignificant comparisons not labeled. (F) CBFBN104A::MYH11 disrupts interactions between CBFB::MYH11 and other nuclear proteins, suggesting that these interactions are also mediated by RUNX-CBFB binding. One-way ANOVA between all samples, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, nonsignificant comparisons not labeled. (G) Primary murine hematopoietic cells were transduced with retroviruses encoding CBFB::MYH11-GFP (top) or CBFBN104A::MYH11-GFP (bottom). Note that while CBFB::MYH11-GFP and CBFBN104A::MYH11-GFP are both cytoplasmic, RUNX1 relocalizes to the nucleus in cells expressing CBFBN104A::MYH11-GFP. Images are representative of 2–4 experiments. Scale bars: 10 μm.

RUNX gene expression is dysregulated in CBFB::MYH11 AML cells. Feedback loops have previously been reported to regulate CBF transcriptional activity; these loops are context specific, and can include both positive and negative feedback pathways (74–79). Cytoplasmic sequestration of RUNX-family proteins by CBFB::MYH11 would be expected to decrease nuclear CBF transcriptional activity, potentially altering the transcription of RUNX-family members via a feedback loop. To test this hypothesis, we overexpressed CBFB::MYH11, CBFBN104A::MYH11, or an empty vector (EV) control in murine HSPCs using MSCV-based retroviruses, and performed RNA-Seq at days 4 and 7 after transduction. Hematopoietic cells expressing CBFB::MYH11 had a distinct transcriptional profile relative to cells transduced with EV (Figure 7A), with more than 900 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) detected (Supplemental Table 7). In contrast, cells transduced with CBFBN104A::MYH11 had an expression profile similar to that of EV-transduced cells, suggesting that the CBFB::MYH11 transcriptional signature requires RUNX interactions. Runx1 and Runx2 were overexpressed relative to EV-transduced cells (Figure 7B, gray and red boxes). This overexpression was dependent on the interaction of RUNX proteins with CBFB::MYH11, since expression of CBFBN104A::MYH11 did not result in compensatory upregulation of Runx1 or Runx2 (Figure 7B, blue boxes). These data are consistent with a model in which sequestration of RUNX proteins activates a feedback loop: Runx1 and Runx2 transcription may be upregulated in an attempt to compensate for reduced CBF activity.

Figure 7 RUNX1 is dysregulated in CBFB::MYH11 AML. (A) Empty vector (EV; n = 8), CBFB::MYH11 (n = 8), or CBFBN104A::MYH11 (n = 4) was retrovirally expressed in murine hematopoietic cells, and RNA-Seq was performed at days 4 and 7. A heatmap of the top 100 DEGs shows that the CBFB::MYH11 transcriptional signature is abrogated by the CBFBN104A mutation. (B) Runx1 and Runx2 are upregulated in CBFB::MYH11 (red) but not CBFBN104A::MYH11 (blue) cells relative to EV cells (gray), suggesting that upregulation may be due to a CBF-sensing feedback loop. One-way ANOVA between all samples, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001, nonsignificant comparisons unlabeled. Each point represents an individual sample, bar indicates mean, box indicates 95% confidence interval, whiskers indicate value range. (C) Human TCGA AML RUNX1/2 RNA-Seq data for healthy donor CD34+ (black, n = 3) and CBFB::MYH11 (red, n = 11), RUNX1::RUNX1T1 (green, n = 7), PML::RARA (yellow, n = 16), or NPM1c-mutant AMLs (purple, n = 21). RUNX1 was overexpressed in CBFB::MYH11 samples relative to all other subgroups; RUNX2 was overexpressed relative to CD34+ and NPM1c subgroups. One-way ANOVA between all subgroups, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, nonsignificant/non-CBFB::MYH11 comparisons not shown. (D) Human TCGA AML RUNX1 RNA-Seq data for healthy donor (CD34+; Pro, promyelocytes; Neu, neutrophils; Mono, monocytes; CD3, T cells; CD19, B cells) or AML samples with the indicated oncofusion/mutation. Red squares, biallelic RUNX1 mutations; black dashed line, mean healthy donor cell RUNX1 expression; red dashed line, mean AML RUNX1 expression. All AML samples have upregulated RUNX1 relative to healthy donor cells; AML samples with CBFB::MYH11, RUNX1, or CBFB mutations have mean RUNX1 expression above the AML average. (E) RNA-Seq data for RUNX1/2 from an independent cohort of healthy donor CD34+ (black, n = 3) and CBFB::MYH11 (n = 12, red), RUNX1::RUNX1T1 (n = 9, green), and NPM1c AMLs (n = 13, purple), confirming higher levels of RUNX1/2 expression in CBFB::MYH11 AMLs. One-way ANOVA between all subgroups, *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, nonsignificant/non-CBFB::MYH11 comparisons not shown.

We extended these findings to human AML cells by analyzing RNA-Seq data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) AML study (43). We initially restricted our analysis to CBFB::MYH11, RUNX1::RUNX1T1, PML::RARA, and NPM1c-mutated AML (without FLT3-ITD mutations), all of which are favorable-risk, as well as healthy donor CD34+ cell controls. Consistent with the murine data, RUNX1 was significantly overexpressed in CBFB::MYH11 AMLs (mean expression 981.4 ± 236.1) relative to CD34+ HSPCs (175.9 ± 39.06), RUNX1::RUNX1T1 AMLs (641.7 ± 103.3), PML::RARA acute promyelocytic leukemias (APLs) (532.0 ± 197.6), or NPM1c-mutant AMLs (553.5 ± 197.6) (Figure 7C, left). RUNX2 was significantly overexpressed in CBFB::MYH11 AMLs (166.4 ± 37.8) relative to CD34+ cells (75.5 ± 6.3) or NPM1c-mutant AMLs (91.2 ± 45.0) (Figure 7C, right). Interestingly, RUNX1 expression in each of these AMLs was elevated in comparison with healthy donor CD34+ cells. We therefore extended our study to examine RUNX1 expression in other subtypes of AML in the TCGA cohort, and found that RUNX1 mRNA was more abundant in all AMLs tested (Figure 7D; black dashed line represents mean expression in healthy donor cells, red dashed line represents mean expression in AML samples). Consistent with a feedback loop in which RUNX1 is upregulated in response to decreased CBF activity, the highest levels of RUNX1 expression were detected in CBFB::MYH11 AML, and other cases with loss-of-function mutations in either RUNX1 (923.0 ± 471.5; Figure 7D; red squares indicate biallelic mutations) or CBFB (889.0 ± 305.5). RUNX2 levels were similarly elevated in all AMLs relative to healthy donor CD34+ cells, with the highest expression level in CBFB::MYH11 and biallelic RUNX1-mutated cases (Supplemental Figure 5). We extended our analysis of RUNX1 and RUNX2 expression using a recently generated RNA-Seq data set from our laboratory (80, 81), with 2 × 151 bp reads and more than 5 times the coverage of the TCGA data. This data set included healthy donor CD34+ samples and CBFB::MYH11, RUNX1::RUNX1T1, and NPM1c-mutant AMLs. RUNX1 was expressed more highly in CBFB::MYH11 AMLs (506.8 ± 136.6) relative to healthy donor CD34+ cells (162.3 ± 31.1) and NPM1c-mutated AMLs (356.2 ± 99.7; Figure 7E, left), and RUNX2 was significantly overexpressed in CBFB::MYH11 AMLs (154.4 ± 51.6) relative to healthy donor CD34+ cells (59.5 ± 6.7), RUNX1::RUNX1T1 AMLs (81.1 ± 21.7), and NPM1c-mutated AMLs (80.9 ± 17.3).

The transcriptional repressor hypothesis suggests that CBFB::MYH11 interacts with transcriptional repressors in the nucleus via the MYH11 “tail,” recruiting transcriptional repression machinery to CBF DNA binding sites in a mechanism similar to that of RUNX1::RUNX1T1. This hypothesis suggests that CBFB::MYH11 and RUNX1::RUNX1T1 AMLs should have similar transcriptional profiles. Consistent with previously published data (43, 46), we found that CBFB::MYH11 and RUNX1::RUNX1T1 AMLs had distinct transcriptional signatures (Supplemental Figure 6A). While some DEGs relative to healthy donor CD34+ cells were shared between the 2 AMLs, most DEGs were also shared with NPM1c-mutated AML, suggesting that they may represent AML-specific dysregulated genes, rather than a CBF-specific AML transcriptional signature (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Tables 8–11).

The RUNX1/CBFB expression ratio is altered in human AML samples. We next examined CBFB gene expression in the TCGA data set. CBFB expression was decreased in all AMLs relative to healthy donor CD34+ cells (Figure 8A). We then calculated the RUNX1 to CBFB mRNA expression ratio for all samples. While healthy donor CD34+ cells, promyelocytes, neutrophils, monocytes, T cells, and B cells all had RUNX1/CBFB mRNA expression ratios of approximately 1:1 (Figure 8B, black dashed line; CD34+ ratio 1.2:1 ± 0.4), consistent with the 1:1 RUNX/CBFB required for CBF activity, all tested AML samples had elevated RUNX1/CBFB ratios (Figure 8B; red dashed line indicates AML mean ratio of 9.6:1 ± 4.8). Consistent with their elevated levels of RUNX1, the highest RUNX1/CBFB ratios were in CBFB::MYH11 AMLs (16.6:1 ± 4.3), RUNX1-mutated AMLs (all RUNX1-mutant AMLs, 11.8:1 ± 4.9; biallelic RUNX1-mutant in red squares, 16.1 ± 6.0), and CBFB-mutated AMLs (14.2:1 ± 0.4).

Figure 8 RUNX1/CBFB expression ratio is disrupted in human AML. (A) TCGA LAML CBFB RNA-Seq data for the indicated healthy donor cells or AMLs. Black dashed line, mean healthy donor expression; red dashed line, mean AML expression. CBFB mRNA levels are lower in all AMLs, relative to healthy donor CD34+ cells. Each point represents an individual sample, bar indicates mean, box indicates 95% confidence interval, whiskers indicate value range. (B) Ratio of normalized, length-scaled RUNX1/CBFB mRNA expression. Black dashed line, 1:1 ratio; red dashed line, mean AML ratio. All AMLs have elevated RUNX1/CBFB ratios relative to healthy donor samples; CBFB::MYH11, RUNX1, and CBFB-mutated AMLs have the highest ratios. (C) Representative Jess blot (total of 7 experiments) of human non-CBFB::MYH11 (n = 6 patients) or CBFB::MYH11 (n = 14 patients) AML protein lysates for CBFB. Upper band (red box) indicates CBFB::MYH11; lower band (blue box) indicates WT CBFB. (D) CBFB::MYH11 to CBFB ratio in CBFB::MYH11 AMLs (n = 14 patients). Each point represents 1 patient; for patients in whom a sample was assayed more than once, point indicates mean of all assays. Dotted line, 1:1 ratio. The average CBFB::MYH11/CBFB ratio was 4.5:1, indicating that CBFB::MYH11 protein is more abundant than CBFB protein in primary human AMLs. (E) CBFB mRNA read counts from the validation cohort (Figure 7E) normalized to healthy donor CD34+ expression mean, grouped by exons 1–5 (unaffected by CBFB::MYH11 translocation) or exon 6 (lost with CBFB::MYH11 translocation). CBFB exons 1–5 expression is similar in CBFB::MYH11, RUNX1::RUNX1T1, and NPM1c AMLs, suggesting that CBFB locus transcriptional activity is unaffected by CBFB::MYH11 translocation. CBFB exon 6 reads are decreased by approximately 50% relative to exons 1–5 in CBFB::MYH11 AML, consistent with translocation-induced loss of one CBFB exon 6 allele. Paired 2-tailed t test between exons 1–5 and exon 6 reads within each group, ***q < 0.001.

Since CBFB::MYH11 is transcribed from the CBFB locus in AML cells, the amount of CBFB::MYH11 protein relative to WT CBFB protein has been presumed to be equivalent. If CBFB::MYH11 sequesters RUNX1 from WT CBFB, relative protein abundance may be an important factor in determining the size of the sequestration effect. We therefore determined the relative ratio of CBFB::MYH11 to CBFB protein in primary human AML samples (14 from CBFB::MYH11 patients and 6 from patients without this fusion). We prepared protein lysates from samples cryopreserved at presentation, and performed Western blot analysis using a CBFB-specific antibody (Figure 5C). Since the antibody detects the same epitope in both WT CBFB and CBFB::MYH11, the Western blot signal directly corresponds to relative protein abundance. In all samples, we detected an approximately 29 kDa band representing WT CBFB (Figure 8C, blue box). The upper band of approximately 79 kDa was only detected in CBFB::MYH11 AML samples, representing the CBFB::MYH11 fusion protein (Figure 8C, red box). If CBFB::MYH11 and CBFB were equally abundant, the protein ratio would be 1:1 (Figure 8D, black dotted line). Instead, the mean protein ratio was 4.5:1 ± 1.7 across all tested cases (n = 14). Since patient samples inevitably contain a mix of leukemic and nonleukemic cells (Supplemental Table 12), and contaminating nonleukemic cells contain CBFB but not CBFB::MYH11, the ratio of 4.5:1 may underestimate the true ratio in AML cells.

To explore whether the increased abundance of CBFB::MYH11 was due to a transcriptional or post-transcriptional effect, we examined total RNA-Seq data from our deep-coverage RNA-Seq cohort. WT CBFB contains 6 exons, and the CBFB breakpoint in the CBFB::MYH11 translocation occurs at the 3′ end of CBFB exon 5. WT CBFB therefore contains CBFB exons 1–6, while CBFB::MYH11 only contains CBFB exons 1–5. CBFB::MYH11 expression is presumed to be controlled by regulatory regions in the CBFB locus. We found no evidence for increased abundance of CBFB exons 1–5 in CBFB::MYH11 AMLs, relative to RUNX1::RUNX1T1 or NPM1c-mutated AMLs (Figure 8E), suggesting that the transcriptional activity of the CBFB locus is not substantially altered by the fusion in primary AML cells. As expected, exon 6 transcript levels were reduced by approximately 50% in CBFB::MYH11 AMLs relative to exons 1–5, consistent with replacement of one CBFB exon 6 allele with MYH11 due to the translocation. Combined, these data suggest that the CBFB::MYH11 fusion protein may have a prolonged half-life compared with CBFB; this would increase approximately 4.5-fold the amount of RUNX1 that could be sequestered by the fusion protein. Interestingly, several ubiquitination-related proteins had reduced interactions with CBFB::MYH11-TurboID relative to CBFB-TurboID (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 7), suggesting that decreased interactions with ubiquitin ligases may contribute to prolonged CBFB::MYH11 half-life.