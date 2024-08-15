Peripheral gating of mechanosensation by glial diazepam binding inhibitor

DBI is abundantly expressed in mouse, rat, and human SGCs. First, we tested the expression of DBI within the DRG (schematized in Figure 1A). Presence of the Dbi transcript was detected in both mouse and human DRG (Figure 1B). Analysis of human single-nucleus transcriptomic data (37) revealed coclustering of DBI with FABP7, a validated SGC marker (38) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI176227DS1). Additionally, mouse RNA-Seq data (39) revealed the highest expression of Dbi in the SGCs, moderate expression in the non-myelinating Schwann cells, and low to non-detectable expression in other DRG-resident cells (Supplemental Figure 1B). Immunostaining identified strong abundance of DBI protein in structures enwrapping human (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), mouse (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 2, C and D), and rat (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2, E and F) sensory neuron somata. DBI immunoreactivity did not overlap with neuronal markers β-tubulin III (mouse, Figure 1F; human, Supplemental Figure 2B), NF200, and peripherin (rat, Supplemental Figure 2F), nor with the macrophage marker IBA-1 and endothelial cell marker CD31 (mouse, Figure 1F). In contrast, strong colocalization with SGC markers FABP7 (mouse, Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 2C), glutamine synthetase (mouse, Supplemental Figure 2D), and S100B (rat, Supplemental Figure 2E) was observed in DRG sections. Because S100B is also present in Schwann cells (40), we stained the sciatic nerve (Supplemental Figure 2G). A minority of S100B-positive cells in the nerve displayed DBI immunofluorescence, consistent with specific expression in non-myelinating Schwann cells (39) (Supplemental Figure 1B). DBI immunofluorescence colocalized with Dbi transcript signal (FISH) in an SGC-like pattern, supporting the specificity of our antibody (Figure 1F). Thus, DBI displays a highly specific expression pattern in mouse, rat, and human DRGs with the highest expression in the SGCs. We also used iDISCO (immunolabeling-enabled 3D imaging of solvent-cleared organs) clearance of the entire rat DRG in combination with light-sheet imaging (3) to visualize the SGC-like 3D pattern of DBI expression in the ganglion (Supplemental Video 1).

Figure 1 DBI is a satellite glial cell marker. (A) Schematic of superposition of sensory neuron somata and satellite glial cells (SGCs) within the dorsal root ganglion (DRG). (B) Detection of Dbi mRNA expression in human and mouse DRG by reverse transcription (RT) PCR. (C–E) Sections of human (C), rat (D), and mouse (E) DRGs with sensory neuron somata identified with Nissl (green) staining; DBI immunofluorescence (red) forms a characteristic pattern consistent with SGC wrapping. (F) Colabeling of mouse DRG sections with DBI (red) and markers of DRG-resident cell types (all in green): TUBB3 (pan-neuronal marker), IBA-1 (macrophages), CD31 (endothelial cells), and FABP7 (SGCs). Bottom middle panel shows confocal orthogonal view of DBI (red) and FABP7 (green) colabeling of SGCs wrapping around a single sensory neuron somata; blue is DAPI. Bottom right panel shows colabeling of DBI immunofluorescence with the Dbi transcript (white) using FISH. All scale bars: 25 μm.

Glial DBI modulates sensitivity to mechanical stimuli. Next, we asked what physiological role the SGC-derived DBI might play. Acute knockdown of DBI in the DRG using an intrathecal siRNA in mice revealed a striking phenotype: strong increase in sensitivity to punctate and noxious mechanical stimuli (Figure 2, A and E, and Supplemental Figure 3, B–D and F–I), without a change in thermal sensitivity (either heat or cold; Figure 2, B and C). Sensitivity to innocuous mechanical stimulation (adhesive removal test; Figure 2D) was also increased. Thus, the punctate mechanical withdrawal threshold (von Frey) was more than halved (Figure 2A), responses to noxious pinprick were more than doubled (Supplemental Figure 3, D and H), and the latency to response in the alligator clip test dropped more than 4-fold (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 3I). Similar effects were recorded in male and female mice (Supplemental Figure 3, F–I). Sensorimotor coordination (rotarod) was not affected by DBI knockdown (Supplemental Figure 3E). Importantly, mechanical hypersensitivity induced by DBI knockdown was completely rescued by the intrathecal delivery of purified DBI (10 ng/site; Figure 2F).

Figure 2 Knockdown of Dbi induces mechanical hypersensitivity in mice. (A–E) siRNA against Dbi (or a non-targeting control siRNA) was intrathecally injected (2 mg/site), and 48 hours later the following tests were performed: mechanical sensitivity (von Frey) test (A), cold allodynia (dry ice) test (B), Hargreaves test (C), adhesive removal test (tape assay) (D), and alligator clip test (E). Bars are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, significant difference for groups indicated by the connector line (unpaired t test). (F) Recovery of mechanical hypersensitivity (von Frey test) induced by intrathecal siRNA knockdown of DBI with intrathecal injection of recombinant DBI (10 ng/site). ###P < 0.001, significant difference from baseline; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, significant difference from time-matched saline group (2-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Šidák’s post hoc test). (G) Schematic timeline for the viral DRG gene delivery and osmotic minipump experiment. Inset depicts DRG 8 weeks after injection with AAV9-U6-shDBI-CAG-EGFP virions; this image is included in the extended data set in Supplemental Figure 4A. Scale bars: 50 μm. (H) Mechanical sensitivity was monitored with the von Frey test during 42 days after the DRG injection of AAV9-U6-shDBI-CAG-EGFP virions or GFP control virions (1.1 × 1012 to 1.2 × 1012 viral genomes/mL; 2 μL). ***P < 0.001, significant difference from time-matched control group (2-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test). (I) Similar to H, but heat sensitivity was tested with the Hargreaves test. (J and K) Mechanical (J) and heat (K) sensitivity was monitored after the implantation of osmotic minipumps delivering recombinant DBI to the DRG (200 μM, 0.5 μL/h; see Methods) to the mice preinjected with the AAV9-U6-shDBI-CAG-EGFP virions. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, significant difference from time-matched control group (2-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test).

To produce sustained downregulation of DBI expression in the mouse DRG, we performed intra–L4 DRG injections of anti-Dbi shRNA construct incorporated into adeno-associated virions (AAV9-shDBI), which also contained EGFP. Two weeks after injection, the EGFP fluorescence was readily detectable in the DRG (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 4A) but not in the spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 5A), and Dbi transcript levels in the whole DRG were reduced by approximately 50% (in comparison with the animals receiving EGFP-only control virions; Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Dbi transcript levels in the spinal cord were not affected (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Strikingly, AAV9-shDBI (but not AAV9-control) induced strong mechanical hypersensitivity, manifested in dramatic sensitization to mechanical, but not thermal, stimulation (Figure 2, H and I), which became significant at 14 days after viral infection and persisted for the duration of the experiment (42 days after injection). The hypersensitivity was partially alleviated by DRG delivery of recombinant DBI via the implanted minipump (Figure 2, G, J, and K). Notably, approximately 2-week delay is expected for AAV-mediated transgene expression in vivo (41). There was also no change to noxious mechanical sensitivity in the contralateral paw (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). Sensitivity to innocuous mechanical stimulation (cotton swab test; not shown) was unchanged.

Viral constructs used in the above experiments carried general U6 promoter to drive shRNA expression; this would not target SGCs specifically. Hence, in the next experiments, we constructed AAV5 virions with DBI expression under control of the astroglial GFAP promoter (gfaABC1D), which has successfully been used for viral overexpression of genes in SGCs (42). In the first experiment we asked whether SGC-specific DBI overexpression would reduce sensitivity to noxious mechanical stimulation. To this end, we injected AAV5-gfaABC1D-DBI (or EGFP control) into L4 DRG of mice. This resulted in strong overexpression of DBI in the DRG with EGFP fluorescence often displaying a characteristic “ring” pattern (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4B); expression of DBI in the spinal cord was not affected (Supplemental Figure 5, B–D). Glia-specific DBI overexpression reduced mechanical sensitivity on the ipsilateral side (significant from day 21 after viral injection; Figure 3C) with no contralateral effect (Figure 3E). Thermal sensitivity was minimally affected on the ipsilateral and contralateral sides (Figure 3, D and F).

Figure 3 SGC-targeted DBI overexpression reduces mechanical sensitivity in naive mice and suppresses mechanical allodynia in neuropathic and inflammatory pain models. (A) Schematic timeline for the viral DRG gene delivery and chronic pain induction experiments. Inset depicts DRG 8 weeks after injection with AAV5-gfaABC1D-DBI-EGFP virions; this image is included in the extended data set in Supplemental Figure 4B. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Reverse transcription PCR confirmation of Dbi overexpression in the DRG. ***P < 0.001, significant difference from control group (unpaired t test). (C and D) Mechanical (von Frey; C) and heat (Hargreaves; D) sensitivity was monitored on the ipsilateral paws during 42 days after the DRG injection of AAV5-gfaABC1D-DBI-EGFP virions or GFP control virions (1.1 × 1012 to 1.2 × 1012 viral genomes/mL; 2 μL). *P < 0.05 ***P < 0.001, significant difference from time-matched control group (2-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test). (E and F) Similar to C and D, but the tests were conducted on the contralateral paws. (G and H) Mechanical (G) and heat (H) sensitivity was monitored after induction of the spared nerve injury (SNI) model (see Methods) to the mice preinjected with AAV5-gfaABC1D-DBI-EGFP virions. (I and J) Mechanical (I) and heat (J) sensitivity was monitored after induction of the complete Freund’s adjuvant (CFA) inflammatory pain model (see Methods) to the mice preinjected with AAV5-gfaABC1D-DBI-EGFP virions. (G–J) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, significant difference from time-matched control group (2-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test).

Next, we tested whether DBI overexpression would alleviate mechanical hypersensitivity in mouse models of chronic inflammatory or neuropathic pain. We injected AAV5-gfaABC1D-DBI (or EGFP control) into L4 DRG of mice 40 days before partial sciatic nerve ligation (spared nerve injury [SNI], a neuropathic pain model; Figure 3, A, G, and H) or hind-paw injection of complete Freund’s adjuvant (CFA; an inflammatory pain model; Figure 3, A, I, and J). Behavioral tests were performed before and after the procedure. Consistent with previous experiments, SGC-specific overexpression of DBI markedly decreased background mechanical sensitivity with no substantial effect on background heat sensitivity. Importantly, mechanical hypersensitivity induced in both SNI and CFA models was significantly attenuated for the duration of either of the experiments (14 days after the procedure; Figure 3, G and I). In the case of SNI, there was a marked recovery of mechanical hypersensitivity, not seen in the control (AAV5-gfaABC1D-EGFP) animals by day 14 after injury (Figure 3G). Interestingly, in both models, there was a slight but significant attenuation of heat hypersensitivity at the initial stages of the experiment (Figure 3, H and J). No significant effects were observed in either model on the contralateral paw (Supplemental Figure 6, F–I).

Taken together, data presented in Figures 2 and 3 reveal that manipulations with DBI abundance in SGCs produce a specific effect on animal sensitivity to noxious and innocuous mechanical stimuli, while other sensory modalities remain minimally affected: reduction in DBI expression results in hypersensitivity, while overexpression of DBI (or exogenous DBI delivery) reduces mechanical sensitivity.

SGCs release DBI. DBI lacks a conventional signal peptide and, thus, is not known to be packaged and released via “classic” vesicular secretion (25, 43). Yet astrocytes readily release DBI into the extracellular media (44, 45). Furthermore, release from astrocytes of the DBI cleavage product octadecaneuropeptide DBI 33–50 (ODN) and likely DBI itself can be strongly induced by depolarization with extracellular potassium (46). Thus, (a) astroglia can release DBI, and (b) such release can potentially be activity dependent. Next, we investigated whether SGCs can also release DBI. We first tested whether DBI can be detected in the extracellular media of cultured mouse DRG cells by ELISA. Indeed, DBI was readily detectable in the conditioned medium of both acutely extracted DRGs and purified SGC cultures (Figure 4A). Additionally, in both cell preparations, DBI release was significantly induced by incubation in the media containing either 10 mM or 100 mM extracellular K+, which was consistent with earlier astrocyte experiments (46).

Figure 4 DBI is released by SGCs. (A) Detection of DBI by ELISA in extracellular media from acutely extracted DRG (containing all the cell types within the ganglion, “Acute DRG”) and from purified mouse SGC culture (“Purified SGC culture”). Measurements were made after 30 minutes of incubation in control medium and in medium with high extracellular [K+] (10 or 100 mM). *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, significant difference from 0 mM KCl group (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test). (B–G) Detection of endozepine release by cultured purified rat SGCs using “reporter” HEK293 cells transfected with α 1 , β 2 , and γ 2 subunits of GABA A receptors and a halide-sensitive EYFP mutant (H148Q/I152L; EYFP-QL). (B) Micrographs depicting coculture of reporter HEK293 cells (green) with purified primary rat SGC culture. Scale bars: 20 μm. (C) Schematic of experimental timeline. (D) Example of the experiment: Reporter HEK293 cells alone (black line) or in coculture with SGCs (red line) are imaged in the presence of 5 mM extracellular iodide. After introduction of the I–-containing solution, the perfusion is stopped for 5 minutes to allow releasable molecules to accumulate. When GABA A receptors are activated, I– enters the cells and produces EYFP-QL fluorescence quenching. GABA (5 μM) is added at the end of the experiment to authenticate fluorescence quenching. (E–G) Top panels display mean data for EYFP-QL quenching of reporter HEK293 cells only (black symbols) or in coculture with SGCs (blue symbols) in control conditions (E) or in the presence of the GABA A receptor blocker bicuculline (50 μM; F) or the benzodiazepine antagonist flumazenil (8 μM; G). Data from each biological replicate are color-coded. Bottom panels show frequency distribution histograms for the data sets summarized in the corresponding top panels. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, significant difference from the reporter HEK293 cells only (Mann-Whitney test).

We hypothesized that DBI released from SGCs could act on neuronal GABA A receptors within the DRG to modulate mechanical sensitivity. Thus, we tested whether SGCs can modulate GABA A receptors in a paracrine fashion. To this end, we cocultured purified rat SGCs with “reporter” HEK293 cells overexpressing α 1 /β 2 /γ 2 GABA A receptor subunits together with the halide-sensitive EYFP mutant (H148Q/I152L; EYFP-QL; Figure 4B). The fluorescence of EYFP-QL is quenched by halide ions, such as iodide. Since GABA A channels are permeable to iodide, EYFP-QL fluorescence quenching by the influx of I– added to the extracellular solution can be used to monitor GABA A channel activation (3, 47). We reasoned that if SGCs can release a GABA A receptor ligand or modulator, we would be able to register it as an EYFP-QL fluorescence quenching when purified SGCs are cocultured with the reporter HEK cells. Live fluorescence recordings were performed in SGC/reporter HEK cocultures (Figure 4, B–D), an extracellular solution containing 5 mM NaI was introduced into the perfusion chamber, and perfusion was stopped for 5 minutes to allow release of glial factors to take place. At the end of the experiment, perfusion was recommenced, and GABA (5 mM) was applied as a positive control (Figure 4, C and D). EYFP-QL fluorescence quenching over the 5-minute stop-flow period was quantified, and the experiment was repeated in the presence of the GABA A receptor blocker bicuculline (50 μM) or the benzodiazepine antagonist flumazenil (8 μM). The EYFP-QL fluorescence quenching was significantly higher in the presence of SGCs, as compared with reporter HEK cell monoculture (Figure 4, D and E; this is also seen as a rightward shift in the frequency distribution shown in Figure 4E, bottom). Interestingly, this SGC-induced quenching increment was blocked by flumazenil (which antagonizes benzodiazepine but not GABA binding; Figure 4G) but not by bicuculline (which antagonizes GABA but not benzodiazepine binding; Figure 4F). These data support the hypothesis that SGCs release a substance activating or positively modulating GABA A receptors at the benzodiazepine binding site.

DBI acts as an unconventional agonist and a PAM at GABA A receptors. We next asked whether purified recombinant DBI can modulate GABA A receptors. First, we transfected HEK293 cells with several combinations of α, β, and γ GABA A receptor subunits and tested whether these can be activated by recombinant DBI (Figure 5, A and B) using patch clamp recording. In all combinations tested (α 1 β 2 γ 1 , α 1 β 2 γ 2 , α 1 β 2 γ 3 , α 1 β 3 γ 2 , and α 3 β 2 γ 2 ), DBI induced measurable inward currents kinetically similar to the responses to GABA. Responses to 200 nM DBI ranged from approximately 10% to approximately 50% of the 200 μM GABA response amplitude (Figure 5B) and were somewhat higher for GABA A receptors containing α 1 and γ 3 or γ 2 subunits, as compared with those containing α 3 or γ 1 (Figure 5B). There are multiple benzodiazepine binding sites within GABA A channels (48); however, the “classical” high-affinity binding site is formed at the interface between α 1 and γ 2 subunits (48, 49). A histidine at position 101 in the α 1 subunit (50) and phenylalanine at position 77 in γ 2 were shown to be critical for high-affinity benzodiazepine binding (51). Introduction of these mutations in the α 1 β 2 γ 2 GABA A channels significantly reduced DBI-induced current amplitudes with only negligible currents recorded from the α 1 (H101R)β 2 γ 2 (F77I) channels (Supplemental Figure 7, A–F). Introduction of homologous H126R mutation into the α 3 subunit effectively wiped out the DBI responses (Supplemental Figure 7, G–L).

Figure 5 DBI is an unconventional agonist at heterologous and endogenous GABA A receptors. (A) Example current traces of whole-cell patch clamp recordings from HEK293 cells heterologously transfected with various combinations (as indicated) of mouse α, β, and γ GABA A receptor subunits. Recombinant purified DBI (200 nM) or GABA (200 μM) was applied via localized perfusion system during periods depicted by the horizontal bars. (B) Summarized amplitudes of DBI-induced inward currents for experiments exemplified in A. DBI-induced current amplitudes, expressed as a proportion of the GABA A current recorded from the same cell, are summarized above the bars. (C–H) DBI- and GABA-induced currents recorded from cultured mouse (C–E) and rat (F–H) DRG neurons. (C and F) Example whole-cell patch clamp recordings. (D and G) Summarized DBI and GABA current amplitudes for experiments exemplified in C and F. ***P < 0.001, significant difference between the DBI and GABA current amplitudes (unpaired t test). (E and H) Venn diagrams depicting relationships between the GABA-responsive, DBI-responsive, and non-responsive DRG neurons from mouse (E) and rat (H) DRG cultures.

When applied to cultured DRG neurons, DBI (200–500 nM) also induced GABA-like inward currents in mouse (Figure 5, C–E) and rat (Figure 5, F–H) DRG neurons. The amplitudes of the DBI-induced currents were in the range of 20%–25% of GABA responses; 67% of mouse and 43% of rat GABA-responsive DRG neurons also responded to DBI, while no GABA-negative neurons responded to DBI in either species (Figure 5, E and H). We then tested whether DBI can modulate GABA responses of rat DRG neurons. To characterize sensory modality of recorded neurons, we used an approach described by Smith and Lewin, whereby C-type nociceptors can be electrophysiologically identified by wide action potential with an inflection on the repolarization phase (manifesting as an additional minimum in the first derivative of the spike [dV/dt]), while larger-diameter, presumed Aβ mechanosensitive neurons have narrower spikes with only one minimum in the first derivative (52). We also used sensitivity to 1 μM capsaicin to identify TRPV1-positive nociceptors (Figure 6, A, B, G, and H). Interestingly, in larger, presumed mechanosensitive neurons (one minimum, capsaicin-negative; Figure 6, A–F), DBI (500 nM) produced strong potentiation of GABA responses at all concentrations, a significant increase of the Hill coefficient, and a trend toward increased affinity (EC 50-control = 67.6 ± 14.7 μM, EC 50-DBI = 41.2 ± 9.0 μM; P = 0.0684). On the other hand, DBI had no significant effects on either concentration dependence or maximal response to GABA in presumed small nociceptors (two minima, capsaicin-positive; Figure 6, G–L). These data suggested that DBI acts as a PAM at GABA A receptors in presumed larger-diameter neurons responsive to mechanical stimuli but not in TRPV1-positive nociceptors. This unexpected result hinted toward a potential explanation for why manipulations with DBI expression or abundance at the DRG affected mechanical but not thermal sensitivity in vivo.

Figure 6 DBI is a positive allosteric modulator at GABA A receptors in presumed mechanosensitive DRG neurons. Shown are the results of the perforated patch recordings from cultured rat DRG neurons. (A and B) Determinants of a putative mechanosensitive DRG neuron: narrow action potential with a single minimum in the first derivative (A) and no response to 1 μM capsaicin. Single minimum in the first derivative is identified with an asterisk. An example of concentration dependence of responses to GABA (1–5,000 μM) is shown in B. (C and D) Absolute (C) and normalized (D) concentration dependence of GABA currents (quantified as current densities) in the absence (black) and presence (blue) of 500 nM DBI. *P < 0.01, significant difference from concentration-matched control group (2-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test). (E and F) Summaries of the EC 50 (E) and Hill coefficient (F) for experiments exemplified in B–D. *P < 0.05, significant difference in the Hill coefficient between the indicated groups (unpaired t test). (G and H) Determinants of a putative polymodal nociceptor: broad action potential with 2 minima in the first derivative (G) and robust response to 1 μM capsaicin. In G (left panel), a “hump” in the action potential waveform is identified with an asterisk. The two minima in the first derivative (right panel) are also identified with asterisks. An example of concentration dependence of responses to GABA (1–5,000 μM) is shown in H. (I–L) Similar to C–F but for the putative nociceptors.

Specificity of DBI signaling toward mechanosensitive fibers. We recently reported a method for in vivo electrophysiological recording of spike filtering at the DRG using simultaneous extracellular recordings from the peripheral and central branches of the L5 spinal nerve of a rat (3). This preparation allows synchronous measurement of spikes in the nerve branch before and after the DRG and, thus, allows quantification of ganglionic “filtering.” We used this method to assess how DRG application of DBI would affect filtering of spikes induced by different types of stimuli applied to the paw (Figure 7A). Consistent with our behavioral experiments, DBI injected into the L4 DRG of a mouse significantly increased filtering of spikes induced by mechanical stimulation of the paw, both innocuous (sub-threshold von Frey filament; Figure 7, B–D) and noxious (needle prick; Figure 7, E–J). On the other hand, filtering of the spikes induced by noxious thermal stimulus (60°C) was not affected (Figure 7, H–J).

Figure 7 DBI-induced filtering of peripheral nerve activity at the DRG. (A) Schematic of the recording method. Experiments were performed in mice. Spinal nerve and dorsal root were surgically exposed and then individually suspended on fine hook electrodes; DRG was exposed to direct drug application. (B) Subthreshold mechanical stimulus (von Frey filament, 0.6 g) increased firing frequency in both spinal nerve and dorsal root branches of the nerve (middle traces, as compared with basal activity shown in the top traces). Application of DBI (200 μM, 2 μL) to the DRG reduced mechanical stimulus–induced firing frequency in the dorsal root but not in the spinal nerve (bottom traces). (C) Histogram of firing frequencies of spinal nerve and dorsal root branches of the nerve from experiment exemplified in B. (D) Summary of experiments exemplified in B. (E–G) Experiment similar to that shown in B–D, but a noxious mechanical stimulus (needle prick) was used. (H–J) Experiment similar to those shown above, but a noxious thermal stimulus (hot water, 60°C) was used instead of mechanical stimuli. One-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (D, G, and J) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, significant difference from previous group.

The majority of sensory neurons express functional GABA A receptors (Figure 5, E and H) (2); thus the question arises: why is inhibitory action of DBI specific to mechanosensitive neurons? Sensitivity of GABA A receptors to benzodiazepines strongly depends on the subunit composition of the channel complex, and it is strongest for the channels containing α 1 and γ 2 subunits (reviewed in ref. 48). Bioinformatic analysis of the RNA-Seq data of mouse DRG neurons (53) revealed that transcripts of these subunits (and particularly α 1 ) are mostly found in A-type, Piezo2-expressing neurons and not in C-type, TRPV1-expressing ones (Figure 8A). FISH experiments on mouse DRGs (Figure 8B) confirmed a high degree of coexpression between Piezo2, α 1 (Gabra1), and γ 2 (Gabrg2) transcripts: Piezo2 was found in 96% of Gabra1+ and 93% of Gabrg2+ neurons; 100% of Piezo2+ neurons contained Gabrg2 and 55% contained Gabra1 (Figure 8, C and D).

Figure 8 Mechanosensitive neurons are specifically coupled to DBI-expressing glia. (A) Heatmap for expression of DBI, Gabra1, Gabrg2, Piezo2, and TRPV1 in different populations of mouse DRG neurons and glia; data from ref. 53. (B–D) FISH analysis of Gabra1, Gabrg2, and Piezo2 mRNA expression in mouse DRG. Example stainings are shown in B. Scale bars: 50 μm. Proportions of Gabra1+ and Gabrg2+ neurons that were also positive for Piezo2 are analyzed in C; proportions of Piezo2+ neurons that were also positive for either Gabra1 or Gabrg2 are analyzed in D. (E–G) Colocalization of γ 2 GABA A and DBI immunofluorescence in rat DRG. Example stainings are shown in E. Scale bars: 50 μm. (F) Cell bodies of the γ 2 -positive DRG neurons were auto-detected with Cellpose, and the automatically detected segments were radially dilated by 10 and shrunk by 3 pixels. DBI immunofluorescence was analyzed in the “doughnut” space between the contracted and dilated segments (schematized in the inset; see Methods). Plots show correlation between the somatic γ 2 mean fluorescence and “doughnut” DBI mean fluorescence. (G) Correlation between the somatic diameter of the DRG neurons and DBI integrated density. (H and I) DBI immunofluorescence and FISH analysis of Trpv1 and Piezo2 mRNA expression in mouse DRG. Example stainings are shown in H. Scale bars: 50 μm. In I, a similar approach to that shown in F is shown: cell bodies of Trpv1+ or Piezo2+ neurons were auto-detected, and the DBI immunofluorescence in the dilated segments was measured (see Methods) and compared between the Trpv1+ and Piezo2+ neurons. Data from each biological replicate are color-coded; means from each replicate are shown in large symbols. P = 0.077 is for comparison of means per replicate; P = 0.005 is for comparison of means of individual values (unpaired t test).

Double staining against γ 2 and DBI revealed strong positive correlation between the neuronal γ 2 immunofluorescence intensity and DBI immunofluorescence intensity in the neuron-wrapping SGCs (Figure 8, E and F; see Methods for quantification protocol). For both α 1 and γ 2 proteins, there was a strong positive correlation between the expression level and cell diameter (Figure 8G and Supplemental Figure 8, A and B), confirming preferential expression in larger, A-type fibers. This result suggested that larger, Gabrg2+ neurons have more DBI in their glial wrapping as compared with smaller, Gabrg2– neurons. We expect similar relationships to exist between α 1 expression and the abundance of DBI in the surrounding SGCs, since Gabra1 expression is restricted to Gabrg2+ and Piezo2+ neurons (Figure 8A; see below).

Using a combination of DBI immunofluorescence and RNAscope detection of Piezo2 and Trpv1, we were able to compare the DBI levels in SGCs surrounding Piezo2+ and Trpv1+ neurons. The DBI abundance showed a bias toward the Piezo2+ neurons (Figure 8, H and I). Thus, it appears there is a twofold mechanism ensuring preferential coupling of DBI signaling to mechanosensitive neurons: (a) these preferentially express GABA A receptor subunits necessary for the assembly of high-affinity benzodiazepine binding site, which, in turn, is required for potentiation of GABA A activity by DBI; (b) the SGCs around these neurons have higher levels of DBI expression as compared with those wrapping smaller-diameter C-type neurons.

DBI modulates mechanosensitivity acting at the GABA A receptors, not on its other binding partners. Although identified as a GABA A binding protein, DBI has other binding partners, including acyl-CoA and the mitochondrial DBI receptor TSPO (translocator protein) (25, 54). Hence, our next experiments were designed to confirm the role of the GABA system and assess the potential contribution of the other DBI targets in its action within the DRG.

Importantly, siRNA knockdown of either Gabra1 or Gabrg2 by intrathecal siRNA injection (mouse) recapitulated DBI knockdown phenotype with strong mechanical hypersensitivity (von Frey) but nearly normal sensitivity to heat (Hargreaves test) or cold (dry ice test) and no discernible motor deficits (rotarod) (Supplemental Figure 9, A–G). Moreover, in mice, the DBI knockdown–induced mechanical hypersensitivity was almost completely reversed by systemic administration of the GABA A agonist isoguvacine (2 mg/kg, i.p.; Supplemental Figure 10A). Isoguvacine is a peripherally restricted agonist that was shown to target peripheral DRG neurons when given systemically (55); hence, its efficacy to recover DBI knockdown–induced mechanical hypersensitivity reinforces the notion that DBI acts via the GABA system.

Next, we tested whether the anti-nociceptive effect of DBI can be perturbed by disabling of the acyl-CoA binding site of DBI. To this end, we performed chronic pain model experiments in which either SNI (Supplemental Figure 10, B–D) or CFA (Supplemental Figure 10, B, E, and F) models were established on mice pre-implanted with osmotic minipumps for DRG drug delivery (2). In these experiments, DBI alleviated mechanical but not thermal hypersensitivity in both SNI and CFA models, as did the DBI(K33A) mutant; this mutation dramatically reduces DBI’s affinity to acyl-CoA, which, in turn, is necessary for mitochondrial effects of DBI binding to TSPO (25, 56). Furthermore, we tested whether the anti-nociceptive effect of DBI can be antagonized by coinjection with either the TSPO antagonist PK11195 or the benzodiazepine antagonist flumazenil. We repeated chronic pain model experiments, in which either SNI or CFA models were established on mice pre-implanted with a DRG cannula (Supplemental Figure 10G). In these experiments, DBI coapplied with PK11195 still produced strong anti-nociceptive effect in von Frey experiments, while DBI coapplied with flumazenil did not produce such action. These data further support our conclusion that the primary mechanism of DBI action within the DRG is indeed via the GABA system.