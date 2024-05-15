Proteomic profiles of peritoneal fluid-derived small extracellular vesicles correlate with patient outcome in ovarian cancer

Clinical features and molecular characterization of OvCa and nononcological patients. A prospective observational study was designed to recruit patients with OvCa and nononcological gynecological conditions scheduled for abdominal surgery as part of the standard management. This study involved the participation of 4 health institutions in Madrid, Spain, which collaborated in the recruitment of participants.

From June 2018 to September 2022, a total of 74 peritoneal fluids derived from 65 patients with OvCa were collected. This cohort included serial samples from 8 patients, which comprised diagnostic laparoscopies and interval surgeries, with a third sample collected for one of these patients from a salvage surgery (in recurrence). Histological subtypes included high-grade serous ovarian carcinoma (HGSOC; 54 cases [83.1%]), endometrioid carcinoma (6 [9.2%]), low-grade serous (2 [3.1%]), clear cell (2 [3.1%]), and mucinous (1 [1.5%]) (Table 1). Following the FIGO classification (19), tumor stages reported at the time of surgery included stage I–II in 7 patients (10.8%), stage III in 38 (58.4%), and stage IV in 20 (30.8%) (Table 1). Next-generation sequencing panels (FoundationOne CDx [Foundation Medicine] and/or iD.BRCA [AstraZeneca] test) were performed as routine practice in 54 patients, revealing BRCA1/2 alterations in 16 patients (30%). Of these, 7 showed germline mutation (43.75%), 6 presented somatic mutation (37.5%), and the origin of the mutation could not be confirmed in 3 cases (Table 1). Detailed definitions pertaining to clinicopathological and molecular criteria can be found in Methods.

Table 1 Demographics of the patients with OvCa and controls included in the study

In parallel, 29 nononcological patients were recruited to be part of the control cohort (hereafter referred to as controls). The pathological diagnoses included serous (n = 7 [24.1%]) or mucinous (n = 3 [10.35%]) ovarian cystadenomas, uterine myomas (n = 7 [24.1%]), ovarian cystic teratomas (n = 2 [6.9%]), endometriosis (n = 4 [13.8%]), normal tissue (prophylactic surgeries) (n = 2 [6.9%]), uterine prolapse (n = 3 [10.35%]), and endometrial hyperplasia (n = 1 [3.5%]) (Table 1).

PFD-sEV concentration correlates with tumor stage and disease progression. Peritoneal fluid ultracentrifugation was used to extract sEVs from patients with OvCa (n = 74 samples from 65 patients) and control patients (n = 29). Vesicle size analysis by nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA) in both cohorts showed an efficient and homogeneous collection of particles in the range of sEVs (<200 nm; hereafter referred to as PFD-sEVs) (Figure 1A) with similar average primary peak size for both sample sets (OvCa cases, 132.5 nm, vs. controls, 139.8 nm) (Figure 1B). In accordance, transmission electron microscopy analysis showed the presence of similar round-shaped vesicles in the sEV size range (<200 nm) in samples from both patients with OvCa and controls (Figure 1C). NTA profiling additionally showed that there was no significant difference in the number of peritoneal fluid–derived particles obtained from patients with OvCa compared with controls (Figure 1D). However, a significantly higher concentration was observed in OvCa cases when the size range was restricted to that associated with PFD-sEVs (OvCa cases, 2.81 × 1011 particles/mL, vs. controls, 1.41 × 1011 particles/mL; P < 0.01) (Figure 1E).

Figure 1 Characterization of PFD-sEVs in controls and patients with OvCa. (A) Representative image of particle size distribution determined by NTA in control and OvCa patient samples. (B) Primary peak size of particles measured by NTA in control (n = 29) and OvCa patient samples (n = 74). (C) EV morphology observed by transmission electron microscopy in controls (n = 2) and patients with OvCa (n = 2). Scale bars: 200 nm. (D) Concentration analysis of all particles in control (n = 29) and OvCa patient samples (n = 74). (E) Analysis of PFD-sEV concentration in control (n = 29) and OvCa patient samples (n = 74). (F) Analysis of PFD-sEV concentration in control (CT, n = 29) and OvCa patient samples (n = 74) separated according to tumor stage (S) (stage I–II, n = 7; stage III–IV, n = 67). Additional information regarding histology is provided (HGSOC, high-grade serous ovarian carcinomas; LGSOC, low-grade serous ovarian carcinomas). (G) Analysis of PFD-sEV concentration in control (n = 29) and HGSOC patient samples according to surgical origin of samples (PRIM, primary/diagnostic [n = 25]; INT, interval [n = 24]; REL, relapse [n = 14]). (H) PFD-sEV concentration at different time points from HGSOC cases with serial samples (n = 8). (I) PFD-sEV concentration according to cisplatin sensitivity (SENSIT, sensitive [n = 35]; RESIST, resistant [n = 16]) in HGSOC cases. (J) PFD-sEV concentration in HGSOC cases according to BRCA status (WT, wild type [n = 36]; ALT, altered [n = 17]) or HRD status (HRP, homologous recombination proficient [n = 23]; HRD, homologous recombination deficient [n = 30]). Unless otherwise indicated, data are shown as median and IQR from each independent sample/experiment. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney test (B, D, E, I, and J) or Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test and Bonferroni’s adjusted P values (F and G).

When OvCa cases were subdivided according to tumor stage, differences between patients with OvCa and controls were shown to be mainly determined by a higher number of vesicles detected in patients with stages III–IV (Figure 1F). Notably, the HGSOC subtype was the only histology that showed statistically significant differences compared with controls. However, it is important to highlight that the number of OvCa cases with non-high-grade serous histology was limited, and the majority of them were diagnosed as stage I or II tumors (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI176161DS1). Thus, subsequent analyses concerning the number of PFD-sEVs were restricted only to patients with HGSOC, the most frequently diagnosed histology both in clinical practice and within our study.

HGSOC-related analysis of particle concentration according to the surgical origin of the sample showed that the vesicular content was significantly higher upon relapse or after neoadjuvant chemotherapy (interval surgery) in comparison with chemotherapy-naive samples (Figure 1G). Accordingly, when serial samples from patients were analyzed (n = 8), the particle concentration tended to increase at interval surgeries (performed after neoadjuvant chemotherapy) when compared with diagnostic procedures (chemo-naive samples) (2.0-fold change on average at interval) (Figure 1H). Regarding HGSOC platinum-based chemotherapy response, platinum-resistant cases showed a significantly higher PFD-sEV concentration than platinum-sensitive cases (Figure 1I). However, no statistically significant differences in the concentration of sEVs were observed when patients with HGSOC were classified according to the presence of BRCA1/2 alterations or homologous recombination (HR) status (Figure 1J). Finally, given that the presence of residual disease after cytoreductive surgery is one of the major predictive factors in OvCa, we compared the quantity of sEVs in patients with HGSOC who achieved an R0 resection versus R1, and no significant differences were observed (Supplemental Figure 1B). Likewise, a lack of correlation was observed between the concentration of sEVs and the source of PFD-sEVs (peritoneal washings vs. ascites) (Supplemental Figure 1C).

PFD-sEV protein concentration is associated with HGSOC-related clinical features. PFD-sEV protein content was quantified through bicinchoninic acid assay. Protein content per particle (PCP) in PFD-sEVs was significantly higher (2.0- to 3.0-fold change) in OvCa cases diagnosed at stages III–IV (2.13 μg per 1 × 109 particles) when compared with both controls (1.15 μg per 1 × 109 particles) and low-stage tumors (0.75 μg per 1 × 109 particles) (P < 0.01 and P < 0.05, respectively) (Figure 2A). It is worth mentioning that the values corresponding to stages III–IV are 10 times higher than those observed by other authors in sEVs obtained from control patient serum (20), which may be related to an active secretory behavior of ovarian carcinoma and its tumor microenvironment at advanced stages. Similar to the quantitative data related to the number of vesicles (Figure 1B), we also detected significant differences in protein concentration when comparing HGSOC cases with controls, but no differences were observed for the remaining histological subtypes (Supplemental Figure 2A). However, as previously mentioned, non-HGSOC patients were poorly represented in our study and most cases were diagnosed at early stages, which could be a key confounding factor.

Figure 2 Quantitative analysis of protein content per particle per 109 in PFD-sEVs. (A) Ratio of protein per particle in control (n = 29) and OvCa patient samples separated according to tumor stage (stage I–II, n = 7; stage III–IV, n = 67). Histological subtype information regarding each tumor is also provided. (B) Ratio of protein per particle in control (CT, n = 29) and HGSOC patient samples according to surgical origin of the sample (PRIM, primary/diagnostic [n = 25]; INT, interval [n = 24]; REL, relapse [n = 14]). (C) Evolution of normalized protein levels regarding the PFD-sEV concentration in the different serial samples from patients with HGSOC (n = 8). (D) Representative Western blot of EV markers (ALIX, TSG101, and CD9) and markers of non-EV co-isolated structures (APOB and albumin) in a selected set of controls and OvCa samples. (E) Representative Western blotting analysis of EV markers including ALIX and CD9 was performed in OvCa cases at different stages during the sEV isolation process. Total peritoneal fluid was collected before the start of the isolation process. Supernatant sample was collected immediately after the first ultracentrifugation step, and “PFD-sEVs” corresponds to the pellet obtained after the ultracentrifugation steps. (F) Quantification of normalized PAX8/CD9 ratios obtained through immunoblotting in control (n = 7) and OvCa patient samples (n = 13). Unless otherwise indicated, data are shown as median and IQR from each independent sample/experiment. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001, Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test and Bonferroni’s adjusted P values (A and B), paired 2-tailed t test (C), or Mann-Whitney test (F).

We subsequently analyzed PCP considering exclusively HGSOC histology. When these patients were classified based on surgical origin of the sample, it was noted that sEVs obtained from primary surgeries showed a higher PCP (3.5 μg per 1 × 109 particles) than those acquired from interval (1.19 μg per 1 × 109 particles) or relapse surgeries (1.71 μg per 1 × 109 particles) (P < 0.001 and P < 0.01, respectively) (Figure 2B). A similar trend was observed when comparing PCP from serial samples obtained from different patients with HGSOC, particularly between diagnostic samples and interval surgery (6.5-fold change in concentration on average at diagnosis, P < 0.01) (Figure 2C).

Given the patterns observed in HGSOC with respect to vesicle concentration (Figure 1G) and PCP (Figure 2B), we analyzed the potential association between these 2 variables through Pearson’s regression analysis and observed a significant inverse correlation (Supplemental Figure 2B). While interval and relapse surgeries showed a heterogeneous behavior, primary surgery samples were homogeneously characterized by a reduced number of vesicles but increased protein content. Finally, while no statistically significant differences in PCP were noted when patients with HGSOC were grouped by R0 versus R1 status (Supplemental Figure 2C), categorization of cases based on the sample source revealed a significant PCP increase in ascites versus peritoneal washings (Supplemental Figure 2D).

PDF-sEVs contain protein markers associated with the development of OvCa. The purity of sEV preparations was confirmed through the analysis of exosomal markers (ALIX, TSG101, CD9) and negative protein markers (APOB and albumin), in compliance with the Minimal Information for Studies of Extracellular Vesicles (MISEV) 2023 guidelines (21), in a representative subset of PFD-sEV samples obtained from patients with OvCa or controls (Figure 2D). Moreover, immunoblotting profiling of the different supernatants or fractions collected throughout the ultracentrifugation-mediated extraction showed a robust expression of markers associated with exosome biogenesis (ALIX) or membrane dynamics and morphology (CD9 tetraspanin) exclusively in the PFD-sEV suspension (Figure 2E). On the contrary, supernatants obtained in previous steps of the PFD-sEV isolation (total peritoneal fluid or supernatant) displayed an absolute absence of expression of these markers (Figure 2E), denoting a selective and efficient extraction of PFD-sEVs.

To determine whether the PFD-sEV fraction isolated from oncological patients contained vesicles specifically secreted by the ovarian tumor cells, we evaluated through immunoblotting the expression of the paired box 8 (PAX8) protein in a subset of OvCa cases (n = 13) and controls (n = 7). Despite the fact that PAX8 is mostly known for codifying a transcription factor essential in the physiology of thyroid follicular cells, its overexpression has been widely described in the context of ovarian carcinomas, representing a reliable and widely used diagnostic marker for gynecological pathologies derived from the fallopian tube secretory epithelial cells (22). As depicted in Figure 2F, all OvCa cases showed PAX8 expression in PFD-sEV samples, whereas only 1 of the 7 control samples tested showed positivity for this factor (normalized PAX8/CD9 ratio, P < 0.001) (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 2E). These findings confirmed that purified PFD-sEVs from patients with OvCa were secreted by ovarian carcinoma cells, prompting us to perform mass spectrometry profiling to identify protein biomarkers related to disease outcome, define molecular pathways modulated by tumor sEVs, and better classify HGSOCs on the basis of their PFD-sEV proteomic patterns.

PFD-sEV proteomics revealed a differential cargo of ovarian carcinoma–related biomarkers in patient cohort. The selection of OvCa cases and controls to be analyzed by mass spectrometry was performed considering the amount of total protein required for proteomic profiling (≥20 μg). The protein cargo of PFD-sEVs was profiled by liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) in samples from 29 patients with OvCa and 10 controls.

LC-MS/MS proteomic characterization of the PFD-sEV cargo allowed the identification of 20,899 peptides (FDR < 1%, calculated at peptide level) corresponding to 1,825 proteins (Supplemental Data 1). The list of proteins identified in the discovery cohort was compared against a reference list of exosome and EV markers obtained from reference repositories (Vesiclepedia and ExoCarta). As a result, we were able to detect the presence of more than 90% of the 100 most frequently listed proteins in both databases within our study samples, including the well-known sEV markers CD9, CD63, and CD81 (Figure 3A). These findings, together with those related to the qualitative analysis of vesicle size by NTA, denoted that sEVs were efficiently isolated by the experimental approach used in our study.

Figure 3 Comparison of sEV-related protein cargo with sEV biomarker databases and OvCa proteomic profiling from previous studies. (A) Venn diagram showing the overlap between the proteins identified in PFD-sEVs in the current study and the top 100 proteins from the Vesiclepedia and ExoCarta databases. (B) Graph depicting the proteomic normalized quantification data for 7 proteins previously described as protein OvCa biomarkers. Comparison is established between controls (CT, n = 10) and HGSOC cases (n = 23). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Mann-Whitney test. Dark vertical lines separate markers previously described by 4 independent studies (23). (C) Graphs showing normalized ratios of FGG, APOA4, and MUC16 protein expression in PFD-sEVs comparing samples from our discovery cohort (patients with HGSOC [n = 23] vs. controls [n = 10]). These factors have previously been described as diagnostic markers for OvCa in serum-derived sEVs (16). Benjamini-Hochberg adjusted P values: *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, Mann-Whitney test.

PFD-sEV proteomic data from HGSOC cases were further compared with previously published studies focused on identifying differentially expressed proteins between different specimens of OvCa cases versus their corresponding normal counterparts (Supplemental Figure 3A) (23). Seven proteins (PEBP1, LGALS3, S100A8, FTL, PSMA6, COL3A1, and AFM) showed significant changes (P < 0.05) and a similar expression trend in our proteomic data when compared with the previously mentioned study (23) (Figure 3B). Moreover, additional biomarkers presented a similar trend in terms of PFD-sEV cargo when compared with the data previously described (Supplemental Figure 3B) (23). In accordance with the results obtained by Lai et al. (16) by means of protein profiling in peripheral blood–derived exosomes, our data also confirmed the diagnostic value of FGG and APOA4, but not of MUC16 (which showed an opposite expression ratio) (Figure 3C). Paralleling the conclusion drawn from the PAX8 immunoblotting results, the robust correlation with these OvCa markers may suggest that our PFD-sEV extracts represent biological specimens of interest for the study of the mechanisms involved in the progression and prognosis of HGSOC.

Proteomic cargo differs depending on disease status and correlates with HGSOC overall survival. We then conducted an unsupervised clustering map based on the correlation of the 1,825 proteins identified by mass spectrometry. The inclusion of samples from all patients with OvCa and controls confirmed a separation of nontumor specimens into 2 clusters with different expression profiles (clusters 1 and 2A), which included an OvCa sample (C1133). Interestingly, this patient presented an early-stage, low-grade endometrioid tumor, and underwent a microscopically margin-negative resection (R0) without the need for chemotherapy. With respect to the tumor samples, OvCa cases were subclassified into 2 well-differentiated clusters (clusters 2B–C and 3A–B) (Figure 4A and Supplemental Data 1). In both clusters, we observed an indistinct distribution of HGSOC in 2 additional sets (subclusters 2B and 3A) and the preferential accumulation of non-HGSOC samples in specific branches (subclusters 2C and 3B). Subcluster 2C included one patient who at the time of diagnosis had a mucinous cystadenoma (ctrl1351).

Figure 4 Correlation clustering map depicting the unsupervised analysis for the PFD-EV proteins profiled by mass spectrometry. (A) Unsupervised analysis for all cases and controls. At right, the main clusters (1, 2, and 3) and subclusters (2A–C and 3A–B) and the key clinical characteristics of the samples being compared are highlighted (controls [SC, serous ovarian cystadenoma; MC, mucinous ovarian cystadenoma; UM, uterine myoma; EH, endometrial hyperplasia] vs. OvCa tumoral sample; HGSOC vs. non-HGSOC [E, endometrioid; LGS, low-grade serous; M, mucinous; CC, clear cell]). Correlation clusters with highest ratios are labeled in light or dark green boxes. (B) Unsupervised analysis for HGSOC cases and controls. At right, the main carcinoma clusters (S-1, n = 10; and S-2, n = 13) and the key clinical characteristics of the samples being compared are highlighted (controls [SC, MC, UM, and EH] vs. HGSOC; surgical procedures: primary, interval, or recurrence surgeries; HRD status: BRCA1/2 pathogenic variants, alterations in HRD-related genes, HR proficient, or not applicable [NA]; platinum sensitivity: platinum-sensitive, platinum-resistant, or NA; surgical outcome: R0, R1, or NA). Main correlation subclusters for both S-1 and S-2 are depicted in dark green boxes, which are mainly constituted by 55% relapses (subc. S-1, 5/9) or 80% diagnostic/primary specimens (subc. S-2, 8/10). Light green boxes include the highest correlated samples and are associated exclusively with relapses (average correlation, 0.76) or diagnostic samples (average correlation, 0.82). The color bar on the left indicates the degree of correlation between 2 samples under study, with a value of 1 (dark red) indicating an identical sample in terms of protein cargo and –1 (dark blue) indicating potential samples with completely opposite profiles. Asterisks denote serial samples (C516 and C618) from one HGSOC case.

Next, we exclusively selected HGSOC cases, which represented the most frequent histology in our study, along with controls for further analysis (Figure 4B and Supplemental Data 1). The cluster map exhibited a clear separation between cases and controls, and 2 main clusters of OvCa cases (S-1 and S-2) were clearly distinguishable. The principal S-1 subcluster (subc. S-1) preferentially gathered samples obtained in surgeries from tumor recurrences (5/9 OvCa cases, 55%). These samples also clustered together in a specific subset with a robust correlation ratio (C1128, C467, C1445, and C424; correlation ratio average 0.76). In contrast, the main S-2 subcluster (subc. S-2) preferentially included diagnostic and primary (chemo-naive) samples (8/10, 80%) and showed a subset of samples with the highest correlation rate among the entire analysis (C1083, C608, and C916; correlation ratio average 0.82) harboring exclusively diagnostic specimens. Regarding the samples obtained from interval debulking surgeries, although their distribution was uneven in the clustering map, there was a tendency toward clustering close to each other (C1067, C618, and C469 or C660 and C416). It is worth mentioning that paired samples (C618, interval, and C516, diagnostic) belonging to the same patient showed a high correlation in their vesicle content (correlation index 0.72) and were grouped with samples obtained at similar surgical time points instead of being clustered together. Similar clustering results were obtained both for the comparison between recurrence and interval or primary surgery (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Data 1) and for the proteomic data–based principal component analysis (PCA) (Supplemental Figure 4C and Supplemental Data 1), which exclusively considered proteins detected for all the samples under study. These findings were corroborated by hierarchical clustering, since ConsensusClusterPlus package analysis revealed a stable structure based on 5 clusters being able to differentiate 2 main clusters constituted by HGSOC samples (Supplemental Figure 4D and Supplemental Data 1).

Considering the 2 main sets of correlations obtained from the proteomic data of the 23 HGSOC samples, significant differences were observed in terms of protein concentration (Figure 5A), which could denote a different secretory behavior depending on the disease status. Regarding patient outcome, cluster S-1 (n = 10) presented a tendency toward a shorter overall survival (OS) median (37.2 months) than S-2 (n = 13) (not reached). Median overall follow-up was 34.4 months (27.7 months for the S-1 cluster vs. 37.6 for the S-2 cluster) (Figure 5B). When comparison was restricted to patients with HGSOC whose samples were obtained by the time of the initial therapeutic intervention (diagnostic/primary and interval surgeries), this difference became significant (S-1, n = 5, vs. S-2, n = 12; median overall follow-up: 37.2 months [29.7 for S-1 cluster vs. 38.7 for S-2 cluster], P < 0.05) (Figure 5B). Furthermore, despite the limited sample size and follow-up duration, significant differences in OS were observed when comparative analysis between S-1 and S-2 was additionally restricted to patients undergoing primary or interval surgeries and harboring defects in HR, a molecular factor of relevance in the prognosis of HGSOC (Supplemental Figure 5). Globally, these results denote that the vesicle cargo associates not only with HGSOC disease status and stage but also with its clinical outcome.

Figure 5 Correlation of proteomics-defined HGSOC main clusters (S-1 vs. S-2) with quantitative results of sEVs or with relevant clinical variables. (A) Association of clusters S-1 and S-2 with protein content per particle. Data are shown as median and IQR from each independent sample/experiment. **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney test. (B) Association of proteomics-described HGSOC clusters with overall survival (months) either including all samples (left; S-1 [n = 10] vs. S-2 [n = 13]) or excluding those patients with recurrent disease (right; S-1 [n = 5] vs. S-2 [n = 12]).

Proteomics-based clusters of HGSOC cases are not associated with BRCA alterations, HR status, or sensitivity to chemotherapy. It is widely established that around 20% of HGSOC cases harbor germline or somatic BRCA pathogenic alterations. However, this percentage rises to 50% when mutations in other susceptibility genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) are considered (19). Taking into account the genetic background of our HGSOC cases, pathogenic alterations impairing BRCA1/2 or other HRD-related genes (such as PALB2, BRIP1, RAD21, CCNE1 amplification) and HRD scores were similarly distributed among the proteomic clusters S-2 and S-1 (7/12 [58%] vs. 8/10 [80%], respectively) (Supplemental Figure 6A and Supplemental Data 1). Moreover, platinum-based sensitivity did not present any differences between the clusters (Supplemental Figure 6B and Supplemental Data 1). Thus, BRCA/HRD status and chemosensitivity, two well-established prognostic factors, did not present differences in distribution among PFD-sEV proteomic clusters. This favors the hypothesis that the statistically significant difference in OS between S-1 and S-2 clusters could be attributed to their PFD-sEV proteomic profiles rather than to any other confounding factor, especially when the comparison was restricted to nonrelapsed samples. This restriction would avoid the selection bias of HGSOC cases that are considered suitable for a surgery at relapse (typically in patients with low-volume disease, good performance status, and long prior platinum-free interval), and the biological alterations of the PFD-sEV proteomic profiles induced by the exposure to chemotherapy (as previously shown). Unfortunately, the small numbers in our study preclude a multivariate analysis to definitively answer this intriguing question.

Profiling of PFD-sEV cargo proteins reveals factors associated with specific HGSOC clinical variables. The comparison of the proteomic profiling of HGSOC cases versus controls revealed a differential PFD-sEV cargo for 485 proteins (Figure 6A and Supplemental Data 1), which represents more than 25% of the total number of identified proteins. Among them, 96 different proteins appeared significantly over-contained (52/96) or under-contained (44/96) when astringent thresholds were considered (P < 0.01 and z score > 3).

Figure 6 Volcano plots depicting differentially deregulated proteins in comparisons of interest. (A) HGSOC versus controls (deregulated proteins [DEPs] = 96). (B) Cisplatin-resistant versus -sensitive patients (DEPs = 22). (C) BRCA-altered vs. WT (DEPs = 21). (D) Recurrence versus primary (DEPs = 181). Each graph depicts normalized z scores for each detected master protein versus their corresponding adjusted P values. Dashed lines represent adjusted P value thresholds lower than 0.01 or 0.05 (x axis) or fold changes (FCs) greater than 2 or less than –2 (y axis). Significantly deregulated proteins shown in the upper right quadrant (orange circles) denote proteins overrepresented in the group under study, while proteins labeled by blue circles represent proteins overrepresented in the control group. Names of proteins functionally related to the complement system or S100A/ANXA protein families are included in D. Thresholds for significant adjusted P values were set according to the number of samples included in each comparison.

Subsequent analysis performed for other clinically relevant variables, such as the degree of response to platinum-based combinations, BRCA status, or the type of surgery that allowed PFD-sEV collection, showed a differential content between the groups under study of 22, 21, and 181 proteins, respectively (P < 0.05 and z score > 2; Figure 6, B–D, and Supplemental Data 1). The higher number of factors deregulated for the surgical procedure comparison is in fact in accordance with the ability of the correlation clustering analysis to distinguish among samples obtained at the diagnostic or primary intervention, after neoadjuvant chemotherapy, or at recurrences. It is noteworthy that the STRING database in silico analysis of proteins with differential content between patients with HGSOC undergoing recurrent surgeries versus primary or diagnostic procedures demonstrated an enrichment of factors related to the complement system and the S100A/ANXA protein families (Supplemental Figure 7A), which can also be observed in Figure 6D. As previously suggested, it also denotes that the ratio of cargo proteins responsible for the role of PFD-sEVs in cancer progression is higher than that of cargo proteins related to the molecular basis of HGSOC pathogenesis or chemoresistance.

Validation studies support a pro-tumorigenic role of S100A4 and STX5 derived from PFD-sEVs in HGSOC cases. As presented in Figure 7, 25 of the identified proteins exhibited significant deregulation across various clinically relevant comparisons. Consequently, we established criteria for selecting targets of interest based on both their plausible biological role in tumor development and progression and expression ratios showing a consistent trend among the various comparisons under analysis. Considering these conditions, we directed our attention to 2 proteins among the 25 identified: S100A4 and STX5.

Figure 7 The 25 proteins that were differentially contained among different comparisons of interest. Red boxes represent proteins upregulated in PFD-EVs collected from the experimental group (fold change > 2), while cyan boxes indicate proteins upregulated in the control condition.

STX5 is actively involved in both autophagy events and the transport between cellular compartments (ER to Golgi). Our data set showed that STX5 PFD-sEV–derived content was statistically higher both in patients with HGSOCs versus controls (fold change [FC] 4.55, adjusted P value 0.008) and in HGSOC platinum-resistant versus HGSOC-sensitive patients (FC 2.27, adjusted P value 0.015) (Supplemental Data 1). Such significant differences were also observed when individual z scores for STX5 content were considered (Supplemental Figure 7B and Supplemental Data 1). Regarding S100A4 factor, extensive data support its role in promoting the development and acquisition of aggressive phenotypes in different solid carcinomas (24, 25). In agreement, our proteomic profiling showed that S100A4 PFD-sEV content was significantly higher in HGSOC cases versus controls (FC 2.00, adjusted P value < 0.001) and in relapses versus interval debulking or diagnostic specimens (FC 2.57, adjusted P value < 0.0001) (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C, and Supplemental Data 1). Additional data supporting the potential role of S100A4 in HGSOC pathogenesis were the progressive increase of its z scores throughout the clinical course of the disease (Supplemental Figure 7C) and its potential involvement with other functionally related proteins (ANXAs/S100A axis) (Supplemental Figure 7A).

Based on these assumptions, we performed a biological validation by Western blot on samples belonging to a new independent cohort of 22 patients with HGSOC and 5 controls not included in the mass spectrometry analysis. Notably, the PFD-sEV content of both STX5 and S100A4 targets was significantly higher in HGSOC samples compared with controls (STX5 P value = 0.0098; S100A4 P value = 0.008) (Figure 8, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 8A). In addition, subclassification of HGSOC cases according to the type of surgery confirmed a higher S100A4/CD9 ratio for any of the surgical procedures with respect to controls, detecting a consistent trend with relapse samples (P = 0.055) and showing robust differences when comparing with primary samples (P < 0.01) (Supplemental Figure 8B). Due to the narrow nature of our data set, there is a need to validate these observations in independent series; nevertheless, all these findings underline the potential role of PFD-sEV–contained proteins as factors involved in the development and progression of HGSOC.

Figure 8 Graphs depicting results related to the validation of targets of interest. STX5/CD9 (A) or S100A4/CD9 (B) ratios obtained through immunoblotting in samples belonging to the validation cohort, including 5 controls and 22 patients with HGSOC. Western blot bands corresponding to the above-mentioned factors were quantified using ImageJ software, and the corresponding normalized ratios are depicted in this graph as individual dots. Data are shown as median and IQR from each independent sample/experiment. **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney test.

Functional enrichment analysis reveals molecular categories of interest: MTORC1 and complement/coagulation signaling pathways. In silico tools (Enrichr package or gene set enrichment analysis [GSEA]) were used to identify biological processes and functional categories altered among the differentially PFD-EV–contained proteins or among a rank-ordered protein list, respectively. Enrichr analysis of the data obtained from the comparison between HGSOC and controls elucidated an enrichment of proteins associated with extracellular components such as vesicles, organelles, and, more specifically, PFD-sEVs (Supplemental Figure 9A and Supplemental Data 2), confirming the efficiency of our experimental approach and the robustness of our findings. Other relevant collections, such as the Molecular Signatures Database (MSigDB) Hallmarks and Reactome, revealed an overrepresentation of proteins involved in complement and coagulation cascades, oxidative phosphorylation, immune events, and the phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase (PI3K), mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR), and RAS signaling pathways (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C, and Supplemental Data 2).

GSEA performed on the ranked lists based on proteomic quantifications for each comparison of interest (HGSOC cases vs. controls, resistant vs. sensitive, or recurrence vs. diagnostic) (Supplemental Figure 9D and Supplemental Data 2) revealed statistically significant enrichments in molecular categories similar to those defined by Enrichr. In this regard, we repeatedly observed associations with molecular classes related to the complement/coagulation pathway, cell-to-cell interaction (apical junctions) and motility (actin skeleton), estrogen-mediated signaling, and oxidative phosphorylation. Collectively, these findings suggest that while certain individual proteins may actively promote HGSOC progression, it is possible that specific functional processes or pathways promoted by protein sets contained in PFD-sEVs may also play a pro-tumorigenic role.

Pathways over- and down-represented in sEV proteomic clusters from HGSOC cases could condition patients’ clinical outcomes. PCA considering the 25 top proteins differentially up- or down-contained from the comparison of S-1 and S-2 clusters (Table 2) allowed us to clearly distinguish HGSOC samples included in each subset (Supplemental Figure 10A), suggesting that such a protein panel could represent a molecular signature set for the identification of patients likely to have prolonged overall survival. It is worth mentioning that the correlation between our prognostic signature and other well-validated signatures based on HGSOC tissue (26) demonstrated that, despite being grounded in different omics tools and based on distinct biological materials, there was a certain degree of correlation between both studies. In this regard, of the 126 genes belonging to the Yoshihara et al. signature (26), our study detected the expression of 8 (6.3%) of their corresponding proteins in all samples of our HGSOC cohort. Although only ANXA1 was included in our prognostic signature of 50 proteins, 6 of these 8 proteins (ANXA1, SERPINE1, APOL1, ALOX5AP, DSTN, and FCER1G; 75%) exhibited differential content in S-1 versus S-2 cluster comparison (P < 0.05), with the seventh protein (PGK1) showing values close to statistical significance (Supplemental Figure 10B).

Table 2 Top 50 differentially contained proteins in PFD-sEVs between samples belonging to cluster S-1 versus cluster S-2

Notably, the Enrichr analysis revealed enrichment of functional categories related to epithelial differentiation in proteins overrepresented in the S-1 cluster, where samples from salvage surgeries at relapse tended to accumulate (Supplemental Figure 10C). On the other hand, and in line with what Yoshihara et al. described (26), various categories related to immune processes were enriched among the overexpressed proteins in the S-2 cluster, where primary samples tended to cluster (Supplemental Figure 10D). These findings, which are in accordance with those observed in previous comparisons (HGSOC cases vs. controls and relapses vs. primary/diagnostic specimens, Reactome subset; Supplemental Figure 9, B and C), support a key role of immune processes in HGSOC tumorigenesis and are in line with prior communications associating the activity of the immune system with a better clinical outcome (27).