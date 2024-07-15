Interruption of KLF5 acetylation promotes PTEN-deficient prostate cancer progression by reprogramming cancer-associated fibroblasts

PTEN deficiency induces KLF5 acetylation in mouse and human prostate tumors. KLF5 acetylation at K369 is induced by TGF-β and has been identified as a crucial PTM downstream of TGF-β in mediating TGF-β’s functions (20, 21). Given the robust activation of TGF-β in PTEN-deficient prostate cancer, we tested whether KLF5 acetylation at K369 is affected by PTEN/PI3K/p-AKT signaling. Prostate-specific Pten knockout led to adenocarcinoma in mouse prostate (6) and induced Klf5 acetylation at K358 (a homologous site of human KLF5 K369 Figure 1, A and B), as indicated by IHC staining. Knockin of the Klf5K358R (Klf5KR) mutant in Pten-null mouse prostate successfully depleted Klf5 acetylation, validating the induction of Klf5 acetylation at K358 by Pten knockout (Figure 1, A and B).

Figure 1 PTEN loss induces KLF5 acetylation in mouse and human prostates. (A and B) IHC staining of acetylated Klf5 at K358 in 4-month-old mice with the indicated genotypes, as shown in the representative images (A) and statistical analysis (B). ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA. (C and D) IHC staining of acetylated KLF5 at K369 in human prostate cancer specimens with or without AKT activation, as indicated by the representative images (C) and statistical analysis (D). Scale bars: 50 μm (A and C). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

PTEN loss activated PI3K/AKT signaling to promote prostate cancer progression. In human prostate cancer samples, we found that Ac-KLF5 expression was significantly higher when AKT was activated (Figure 1, C and D), consistent with the findings in the GEMM. We also evaluated the expression levels of total KLF5 in both GEMM and human prostate cancer specimens but did not observe significant differences in tissues with or without AKT activation (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI175949DS1).

Interruption of Klf5 acetylation by the K358R mutation promotes Pten-null prostate tumor growth. Knockin of the Klf5KR mutant successfully interrupted Klf5 acetylation in Pten-deficient mouse prostates (Figure 1, A and B), providing an ideal model with which to test how Klf5 acetylation affects Pten-deficient prostate cancer. Klf5KR knockin led to larger tumors in Pten-deficient prostates of 6-month-old mice, as indicated by the tumor images and prostate weights (Figure 2, A and B). In addition, knockin of 1 allele of Klf5KR appeared to efficiently enlarge tumor sizes within 6 months, although the increase in tumor sizes did not reach significance at 1 to approximately 1.5 years, probably due to the considerable variations among prostate weights (Figure 2B). Further pathological evaluation indicated that knockin of Klf5KR resulted in more proliferative cells in prostate tumors, as suggested by both the mitotic images and frequency of Ki67+ cells (Figure 2, C–E), but did not significantly altered the expression patterns of epithelial markers, such as Ar, Ck5, and Ck8 (Supplemental Figure 1C). Mouse prostate cancer cells were used for organoid formation assays (Figure 2, F and G). Klf5KR knockin gave rise to more and larger organoids, indicating a role of deAc-KLF5 in promoting prostate tumor growth. One allele of Klf5KR knockin appeared insufficient to promote organoid formation (Figure 2, F and G), implying that the extent of Klf5 acetylation may be an essential factor in suppressing tumor growth. Collectively, interruption of Klf5 acetylation at K358 promoted prostatic tumor growth by accelerating cell proliferation.

Figure 2 Deacetylation of Klf5 accelerates cell proliferation and the growth of tumors induced by Pten loss in the prostate. (A and B) Knockin of Klf5K358R (Klf5KR) increased the weight of Pten-deficient mouse prostates, as indicated by the tumor images (A) and tumor weights (B). (C–E) Histological features of 16-week mouse prostates revealed by H&E staining (C) and proliferation index detected by Ki67 IHC staining (D and E). (F and G) Organoid culture of prostate epithelial cells with the indicated genotypes, as indicated by representative organoid images (F) and statistical analysis of organoid numbers (G). Scale bars: 50 μm. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and G) and 2-way ANOVA (E).

Deacetylation of KLF5 causes hyperactivated FGFR1 signaling in PTEN-deficient tumors. To understand the underlying mechanisms by which deacetylation of Klf5 promotes Pten-deficient prostate cancer progression, we performed RNA-Seq to identify differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in Pten-null mouse prostates with or without Klf5KR knockin. Anterior and dorsal prostates were dissected for RNA-Seq separately to capture gene expression (Figure 3A and Supplemental Data Sets 1 and 2). In anterior prostates (APs), Klf5KR knockin induced the expression of 31 genes and suppressed the expression of 162 genes (fold change >2 and P < 0.01). In dorsal prostates (DPs), Klf5KR knockin induced the expression of 107 genes and suppressed the expression of 80 genes (fold change >2 and P < 0.01). Functional annotations of differential gene expression by Gene Ontology (GO) analysis revealed the top 20 significant (adjusted P < 0.05) biological processes in both APs and DPs (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Notably, genes regulating cell-cell adhesion were enriched in both APs and DPs (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Further investigation of the genes associated with the top enriched biological processes suggested that Klf5KR knockin enriched several genes involved in cell-cell communications, specifically some cytokines and cytokine receptors (Supplemental Figure 2C). Given that Smad4 is induced by Pten knockout and constrains tumor progression (10), we compared the DEGs after Klf5KR knockin with those caused by Smad4 knockout. The genes that are upregulated by Smad4 knockout were enriched in Klf5KR-knockin–upregulated genes, and the Smad4-knockout–downregulated genes were enriched in Klf5KR-knockin–suppressed genes (Supplemental Figure 2D). These findings suggest that Klf5 acetylation is a barrier for Pten-null prostate cancer progression, just like Smad4 (10).

Figure 3 Interruption of Klf5 acetylation enhances FGFR1 signaling in Pten-deficient prostate tumors. (A) Differential gene expression caused by Klf5K358R (KR) knockin in Pten-loss mouse prostates, as determined by RNA-Seq in APs and dorsal DPs. (B) GSEA of RNA-Seq data on prostates from 16-week-old PBCre Pten–/– Klf5KR/KR (KR) and PBCre Pten–/– Klf5+/+ (WT) mice from 124 prostate-associated data sets. (C) GSEA using the gene sets containing FGFR1 upregulated and downregulated genes from Acevedo et al. (42). (D) Knockin of Klf5KR enhances the activation of Erk, Akt, and Frs2, as detected by IHC staining for p-ErkThr202/Tyr204, p-AktSer473, and p-Frs2Tyr436. Scale bars: 50 μm. MSI, mean staining intensity. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA.

Focusing on the gene profiles altered by the interruption of Klf5 acetylation, we further performed gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) using a gene set library containing 124 prostate-associated gene sets from the Molecular Signatures Database (MSigDB). Interestingly, FGFR1-regulated gene sets were among the top enriched sets in both AP and DP (Figure 3B). FGFR1-induced genes were significantly enriched among Klf5KR-knockin–upregulated genes, and FGFR1-downregulated genes were significantly enriched in Klf5KR-knockin–suppressed genes (Figure 3C). The enrichment was significant in both AP and DP (Figure 3C). These GSEA data clearly indicate that interruption of Klf5 acetylation at K358 further enhanced FGFR1 signaling in Pten-deficient prostate tumors.

We also confirmed the activation of Fgfr1 signaling in Pten-deficient mouse prostates with Klf5KR knockin by detecting p-Frs2, p-Erk, and p-Akt, the canonical downstream signals of Fgfr1 (25). As expected, interruption of Klf5 acetylation at K358 significantly induced the activation of Frs2, Erk, and Akt (Figure 3D), indicating that the acetylation of Klf5 at K358 constrained Fgfr1 activation in Pten-knockout mouse prostates. The activation of Fgfr1 by Klf5KR knockin was also confirmed by Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 1D), and consistent results were achieved.

Single-cell RNA-Seq reveals enhanced FGF signaling from fibroblasts to cancer cells. To investigate whether and how TME signaling is attributed to FGFR1 overactivation, we performed single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) to analyze the crosstalk between prostate cancer cells and other types of cells in the microenvironment. We profiled 61,713 individual cells from fresh, dissociated whole prostates of four 16-week-old PBCre Pten–/– mice after quality control. These cells included 14,464 and 18,024 cells from two Klf5WT (WT) mice, and 12,310 and 16,915 cells from two Klf5KR (KR) mice. Clustering analysis identified 10 distinct clusters of 820 to 26,543 cells each (Figure 4A). Cells from the 4 mouse prostates were distributed evenly in all 10 clusters, and each cluster contained cells from all the 4 mice (Supplemental Figure 3A).

Figure 4 Single-cell transcriptomics analysis reveals enhanced FGF signaling from fibroblasts to cancer cells after the interruption of Klf5 acetylation. (A) Visualization of the annotated clusters of 61,713 single cells from Pten–/– mouse prostates (n = 2 mice for each genotype) based on the expression of known marker genes by uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) (left panel). The numbers and percentages of the assigned cell types are summarized in the right panel. (B and C) Violin plots showing the expression levels of representative marker genes (B) and Klf5 (C) across the main clusters (n = 61,713 cells). (D) Differential number (left) and strength (right) of interactions from the main clusters to the 3 luminal clusters between PBCre Pten–/– Klf5KR/KR (KR) and PBCre Pten–/– Klf5+/+ (WT) mouse prostates, as identified by CellChat. The red lines represent activated interactions, and the blue lines represent suppressed interactions in the KR group. Thicker lines indicate greater changes in interactions. (E) The communication probability of FGF signaling was calculated by CellChat and is shown as a heatmap. EC, endothelial cell; SV, seminal vesicle epithelial cell.

To annotate the cell clusters, we performed differential gene expression analysis through which we successfully identified distinct marker genes for each cluster. (Figure 4B, Supplemental Figure 3B, and Supplemental Data Set 3). We took into account that the cells analyzed in our scRNA-Seq assay contained various cell components, including normal mouse prostate cells, prostate cancer cells, and other microenvironmental cells. Therefore, we used marker genes from Guo et al. for the cell-type identification of the normal mouse prostates (26) and those from Chan et al. for the cell-type identification of mouse prostate cancer tissues (27). The identities of cell clusters were further validated by marker genes in PanglaoDB (28). In most clusters, typical cell lineage–specific markers were found on the top of the marker gene list (Supplemental Figure 3B), and 2 representative markers are shown in Figure 4B. Canonical luminal cells markers (e.g., Krt8 and Krt18) were found in clusters 0, 3, and 8 (Supplemental Figure 3C), and these clusters were subsequently distinguished on the basis of their characteristic gene expression. In comparison with previous studies, the Abo+ luminal cluster demonstrated striking similarity to the luminal A cells, which are a cluster of cells identified in normal prostates (26). The Krt4+ luminal cells shared marker genes that align with adenocarcinoma cells with luminal phenotypes (27). Remarkably, the Tff3+ luminal cluster consistently expressed Tff3, Sval1, Agr2, and Ffar4, which are the primary marker genes highlighted in Tff3+ clusters by Chan et al. (27).

Plotting the cell clusters with Klf5 expression, we found that most of them were epithelial cells (Figure 4C), consistent with the previous concept that Klf5 is an epithelial factor (29, 30). Notably, the Cre activity of these PBCre/+ mice was specific to the epithelial cells of mouse prostates (31). Considering this specificity, we used inferCNV to assess the effect of oncogenic signaling on various epithelial cell types. Interestingly, the Krt4+ luminal cells had the highest number of copy number variations (CNVs) (Supplemental Figure 3D), suggesting the presence of cancer-like characteristics of this cell cluster.

We analyzed the cell-cell communications in the TME and found that the disruption of Klf5 acetylation in Pten-deficient tumors resulted in the most substantial changes in interaction strength within Krt4+ luminal cells, fibroblasts, and macrophages (Supplemental Figure 3E). Putting the luminal cells as the signaling receiver, fibroblasts were the primary sources of signaling activation subsequent to Klf5KR knockin (Figure 4D). Dissecting the specific signaling pathways revealed that FGF was one of the top signaling pathways that was boosted by deAcKlf5 (Supplemental Figure 3F). Strikingly, when we focused on FGF signaling, we found that the Krt4+ luminal clusters received the highest FGF signaling after Klf5KR knockin and that the primary source was from fibroblasts (Figure 4E).

Increased FGF9 release in CAFs activates FGFR1 signaling in tumor cells with Klf5KR knockin. To further validate the observation that the microenvironmental signaling from fibroblasts is attributable to FGFR1 overactivation, we collected conditioned media (CM) from CAFs derived from Pten-deficient mouse prostates. We found that these CM were capable of inducing FGFR1 activation in prostate cancer cells, as indicated by the phosphorylation of ERK and FGF receptor substrate 2 (FRS2) (Figure 5A). Moreover, the CM from Klf5KR-knockin mice were more potent than the CM counterpart (Figure 5A), suggesting that more cytokines that activate FGFR1 signaling could be released by CAFs from Klf5KR-knockin mice.

Figure 5 Increased Fgf9 in CAFs contributes to hyperactivated FGFR1 signaling in Klf5KR tumor cells with the Klf5KR knockin. (A) CM containing CAFs from PBCre Pten–/– Klf5KR/KR mice were more potent in activating FGFR1 in DU 145 and PC-3 prostate cancer cells, as indicated by the expression levels of p-ERKThr202/Tyr204 and p-FRS2Tyr436 detected by Western blotting. (B and C) Fgf9 expression levels in Pten-null mouse prostates with the indicated Klf5 statuses, as measured by IF staining (B) and IHC staining (C). The mice used were 16 weeks of age. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D and E) Fgf9 mRNA and protein expression levels in isolated CAFs from mice of the indicated genotypes, as determined by real-time qPCR (D) and ELISA (E). WT is PBCre Pten–/– Klf5WT/WT and KR is PBCre Pten–/– Klf5KR/KR. ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA (C–E). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. (F) FGF9-induced FGFR1 activation was suppressed by the FGFR1 inhibitor AZD4547. (G) FGF9 was more potent in activating FGFR1 signaling, as indicated by the expression levels of p-ERKThr202/Tyr204 and p-FRS2Tyr436 by Western blotting. In F and G, DU 145 cells were treated as indicated in the figures.

In the scRNA-Seq data, we found that most FGFs were released by fibroblasts and that Fgf2, Fgf7, Fgf9, Fgf10, and Fgf18 were the top differential Fgfs that were upregulated in the fibroblasts of Klf5KR prostates (Supplemental Figure 4A). Further investigation of the expressed Fgfs in RNA-Seq data revealed that Fgf9 was the only Fgf that was significantly induced by the Klf5KR mutant in Pten-deficient mouse prostates (Supplemental Figure 4B). Focusing on the overlapped Fgf, Fgf9, we confirmed the increased expression levels of Fgf9 by immunofluorescence (IF) (Figure 5B) and IHC staining (Figure 5C). Consistent with the scRNA-Seq data, our IF and IHC staining data confirmed that the Fgf9 signal mainly occurred in CAFs (Figure 5, B and C). We further isolated CAFs from Pten-deficient mouse prostates and validated the increase in Fgf9 expression in the CAFs from Klf5KR-knockin prostates, as indicated by both real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) and ELISA (Figure 5, D and E).

FGF9 activated FGFR1 signaling in a dose-dependent manner within 15 minutes in DU 145 prostate cancer cells (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D), as indicated by the phosphorylation of ERK and FRS2. This activation was eliminated by the FGFR1 inhibitor AZD4547 or by knockdown of FGFR1 (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 4E). We also tested the activation effects of FGF9 on FGFR1 signaling in prostate cancer cells with or without the KLF5KR mutant. Interestingly, FGFR1 signaling in DU 145 cells with the KLF5KR mutant was more sensitive to FGF9 (Figure 5G), implying that an endogenous pathway in the tumor cells could be involved in the activation of FGFR1 signaling. Collectively, FGF9 was a ligand of FGFR1 that was mainly released by CAFs and activated FGFR1 signaling in prostate cancer. The overactivated FGFR1 signaling in Ac-Klf5–deficient and Pten-null prostate cancers can be attributed at least partly to the increased expression of FGF9.

deAc-KLF5 upregulates TNF-α in cancer cells to increase FGF9 release by CAFs. Because PBCre contains a probasin promoter and only directs Cre-mediated recombination in epithelial cells of the prostate (31), we asked whether the enhanced secretion of Fgf9 in CAFs is attributable to stimulus from epithelial cells. Coculturing of CAFs with prostate cancer PC-3 and DU 145 cells with the KLF5KR mutant released more Fgf9 than did the WT control at both the mRNA and protein levels (Figure 6, A and B), indicating that the signal from prostate cancer cells was essential for CAFs to release FGF9.

Figure 6 Interruption of Klf5 acetylation upregulates TNF-α in Pten-null tumor cells to induce FGF9 secretion in CAFs. (A and B) Expression levels of Fgf9 mRNA and protein were higher in isolated CAFs when cocultured with 2 prostate cancer cell lines PC-3 and DU 145 with the KLF5KR mutant, as detected by real-time qPCR (A) and ELISA (B). (C) Heatmap showing expression of activators and suppressors of FGF9 as reviewed from 617 publications. Red and green indicate the genes upregulated and downregulated by the Klf5KR mutant. (D) The top ligands that signal fibroblasts from Krt4+ luminal cells were calculated by NicheNet, and their expression levels in Krt4+ luminal cells are shown as violin plots. (E) Plots of Tnf expression as detected by RNA-Seq. W/W, PBCre Pten–/– Klf5WT/WT; KR/W, PBCre Pten–/– Klf5WT/KR; KR/KR, PBCre Pten–/– Klf5KR/KR. (F) IHC staining for Tnf-α in mouse prostate tumors of the indicated genotypes. Scale bar: 50 μm. (G) The expression levels of TNF-α mRNA and protein were higher in DU 145 cells expressing the KLF5KR mutant, as indicated by real-time qPCR (left) and ELISA (right). DU 145 cells were cultured under the indicated conditions. CAFs from Pten-deficient mouse prostate tumors were used to produce CM and cocultured with DU 145 cells. (H) TNF-α induced Fgf9 expression levels in CAFs, as indicated by real-time qPCR (left) and ELISA (right). (I) Blockage of TNF-α signaling by the neutralizing antibodies against TNF-α (5 ng/mL), TNFR1 (20 μg/mL), or TNFR2 (5 ng/mL) suppressed Fgf9 expression that was induced in CAFs by expression of the KLF5KR mutant in DU 145 cells. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A, B, E, and G–I) and 2-way ANOVA (F).

A thorough literature review revealed several activators and suppressors of FGF9 (Figure 6C). Focusing on the signaling crosstalk between Krt4+ luminal cells and fibroblasts, we conducted a more in-depth analysis of the top differential ligands between the Klf5KR and Klf5WT groups within the scRNA-Seq data (Figure 6D). TNF, encoding TNF-α, was emergent as an FGF9 regulator with significant upregulation in the Klf5KR group, as indicated by both the scRNA-Seq and RNA-Seq data (Figure 6, D and E). Through the estimation of signaling pathway activities, we verified the augmented activation of TNF in Krt4+ luminal clusters within the Klf5KR group (Supplemental Figure 5A). More directly, CellChat analysis of the scRNA-Seq data revealed that Krt4+ luminal cells, macrophages, and neutrophils were the 3 predominant sources of TNF signaling enhancement due to Klf5KR knockin (Supplemental Figure 5B).

We further measured TNF-α expression levels by IHC staining in the prostates of PBCre Pten–/– Klf5KR/KR and PBCre Pten–/– Klf5+/+ mice and confirmed that Klf5KR knockin significantly induced TNF-α expression in Pten-deficient mouse prostate cancer (Figure 6F). A further IF staining assay indicated that the expression of TNF-α induced by Klf5KR knockin occurred in both epithelial cells and CD11b+ macrophages (Supplemental Figure 5C). To determine whether deAc-KLF5 affects TNF-α secretion in cancer cells, we measured the expression levels of TNF-α in DU 145 prostate cancer cells with KLF5WT and KLF5KR in different culture conditions, including with cancer cells alone, cancer cells treated by CAF CM, and cancer cells cocultured with CAFs (Figure 6G). As indicated by real-time qPCR and ELISA, DU 145 cells with KLF5KR released more TNF-α (Figure 6G). Interestingly, the basal levels of TNF-α were increased when the cancer cells were treated with CAF CM or cocultured with CAFs (Figure 6G), suggesting a potential role of the crosstalk between cancer cells and CAFs in TNF-α secretion.

Functionally, after a 24-hour treatment, we found that TNF-α induced Fgf9 expression levels in CAFs (Figure 6H). Furthermore, in the cocultures of CAFs and DU 145 cancer cells, the blockage of TNF-α by the neutralizing antibodies against TNF-α, TNFR1, and TNFR2 effectively eliminated the increase in Fgf9 secretion by CAFs caused by KLF5KR knockin (Figure 6I). These findings indicate that deacetylation of KLF5 in cancer cells signaled CAFs to release more FGF9 in a TNF-α–dependent manner.

Klf5 deacetylation amplifies the FGF/TNF signaling interplay between iCAFs and tumor cells. In our study to further understand how deacetylation of Klf5 in prostate cancer cells reprograms fibroblasts, 3 subclusters of fibroblasts were revealed by their distinct marker gene expression (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 6A). The 3 fibroblast clusters comprised an iCAF cluster, which expressed canonical markers like Dpt, Gsn, Svep1, Plpp3, and Il6; a myofibroblastic CAF (MyCAF) cluster, which exhibited marker genes such as Col15a1, Tpm2, Tnc, and Cald; and an unclassified fibroblast cluster (other fibroblasts) (32). It was evident that deAcKlf5 mainly intensified the signaling interaction between Krt4+ luminal cells and iCAFs, as revealed by CellChat analysis (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 6B). Moreover, the Fgf9 induced by Klf5KR knockin occurred in iCAFs, but not in other types of CAFs (Supplemental Figure 6C). As expected, Klf5KR knockin led to an augmentation of FGF and TNF signaling within the cell subsets including fibroblasts and Krt4+ luminal cells (Supplemental Figure 6D).

Figure 7 Klf5 deacetylation enhances FGF/TNF signaling crosstalk between iCAFs and prostate cancer cells. (A) UMAP visualization of the annotated clusters of Krt4+ luminal cell and fibroblast subsets in scRNA-Seq (n = 35,343 cells). Fibroblasts were further divided into iCAFs, MyCAFs, and undefined fibroblasts (other fibroblasts) on the basis of their representative marker genes. (B) Enhanced strength of interactions between iCAFs and Krt4+ luminal cells after Klf5 deacetylation. (C and D) The communication probability of FGF (C) and TNF (D) signaling between Krt4+ luminal cells and different fibroblast subsets was calculated by CellChat and shown as heatmaps. (E) CAFs were ordered along pseudotime trajectories by Monocle2, and cell types and relative Fgf9 expression levels are shown.

Impressively, we observed a striking effect of Klf5 deacetylation in the substantial reinforcement of FGF signaling, particularly from iCAFs to Krt4+ luminal cells (Figure 7C), whereas the most remarkable enhancement in TNF signaling emerged from Krt4+ luminal cells directed toward iCAFs (Figure 7D). These findings support the idea that the FGF-TNF signaling crosstalk enhanced by Klf5 deacetylation mainly occurs between fibroblasts and Krt4+ luminal cells. Furthermore, trajectory analysis revealed a differentiation pathway from iCAFs to MyCAFs (Figure 7E). In the Klf5WT group, the secretion of Fgf9 occurred when iCAFs were well differentiated. In contrast, in the Klf5KR group, Fgf9 was expressed from the early stages of iCAF differentiation and persisted throughout the course of differentiation (Figure 7E).

DeAc-KLF5 upregulates CX3CR1 to enhance FGFR1 activation in PTEN-deficient cancer cells. In addition to the paracrine crosstalk between cancer cells and CAFs, FGF9 was more potent in activating FGFR1 signaling in prostate cancer cells with the KLF5KR mutant (Figure 5G), suggesting that the overactivated FGFR1 signaling caused by KLF5KR knockin could be attributed to additional endogenous molecular mechanisms in cancer cells. Moreover, Klf5 deacetylation activated autocrine signaling prominently in Krt4+ luminal cells, as indicated by CellChat analysis of the scRNA-Seq data (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 6B). On the one hand, FGF signaling from Krt4+ luminal cells to themselves was elevated in Klf5KR mouse prostates (Figure 4E and Figure 7D). On the other hand, we conducted a comprehensive analysis of the distinct ligands that mediate autocrine signaling within Krt4+ luminal cells in Klf5KR mouse prostates using NicheNet, and then we assessed the efficacy of these ligands in activating FGFR1 signaling using gene set variation analysis (GSVA) and found 25 ligands that activated FGFR1 signaling consistently (Supplemental Figure 7A and Supplemental Data Set 4). Validation of these top ligands and their corresponding receptors in the RNA-Seq data revealed that Cx3cr1 was consistently upregulated in the AP and DP of Klf5KR mouse prostates and listed on the top of the differential gene list (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C).

The expression level of Cx3cr1 was increased by Klf5KR knockin in Pten-deficient prostate cancer, as suggested by RNA-Seq (Figure 8A) and confirmed by IHC staining of prostate tissues from PBCre Pten–/– Klf5KR/KR and PBCre Pten–/– Klf5+/+ mice (Figure 8B). Consistently, DU 145 prostate cancer cells with KLF5KR also had increased CX3CR1 expression (Figure 8C). Functionally, knockdown of CX3CR1 suppressed the activation of FGFR1 signaling in DU 145 cells with KLF5WT and KLF5KR and attenuated the hyperactivation of FGFR1 signaling in KLF5KR-expressing prostate cancer cells (Figure 8D). The organoid assay was further used to evaluate the effects of CX3CR1 inhibitors on prostate cancer progression in vitro. Consistently, Klf5KR knockin promoted the organoid formation of Pten-deficient prostate cancer cells (Figure 8E and Supplemental Figure 8A), validating the experimental system. Given the potential off-target effects, we chose 2 different CX3CR1 inhibitors, AZD8797 and JMS-17-2. The addition of AZD8797 and JMS-17-2 selectively suppressed the growth of organoids with deAc-KLF5 (Figure 8E and Supplemental Figure 8A), indicating that induced Cx3cr1 by Klf5KR knockin is an essential mechanism by which Pten-deficient prostate cancer cells have an advantage in tumor growth.

Figure 8 Klf5 deacetylation upregulates CX3CR1 to enhance FGFR1 signaling activity, and blocking CX3CR1 sensitizes tumor cells to AKT inhibition. (A and B) The expression levels of Cx3cr1 were higher in PBCre Pten–/– Klf5KR/KR prostate tumors, as indicated by RNA-Seq (A) and IHC staining (B). W/W, PBCre Pten–/– Klf5WT/WT; KR/W, PBCre Pten–/– Klf5WT/KR; KR/KR, PBCre Pten–/– Klf5KR/KR. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Expression of CX3CR1 mRNA in DU 145 prostate cancer cells with KLF5WT (KLF5) or KLF5KR (KR) by real-time qPCR. (D) DU 145 cells expressing KLF5WT (KLF5) and KLF5KR (KR) were treated with FGF9 (50 ng/mL) for 5 minutes. FGFR1 downstream p-ERKThr202/Tyr204 and p-FRS2Tyr436 were detected by Western blotting. G2 and G3 are 2 shRNAs of CX3CR1. shCon, control shRNA. (E) Inhibitors of CX3CR1 selectively suppressed the organoid formation of mouse prostate cancer cells with the Klf5KR mutant in the context of Pten deficiency. AZD8797 (50 nM) and JMS-17-2 (1 nM) are 2 different CX3XR1 inhibitors. (F–H) PTEN-deficient PDXs (The Jackson Laboratory, TM00298) on NSG mice were treated daily with the AKT inhibitor capivasertib and/or the CX3CR1 inhibitor JMS-17-2 as indicated. JMS-17-2 sensitized the effects of capivasertib on PDX growth, as indicated by the tumor volumes at different time points (F), tumor weights (G), and images (H) at excision. (I) The expression levels of Ac-KLF5, p-FRS2, and Ki67 were evaluated by IHC staining and quantitative analysis. Scale bars: 50 µm. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A, C, E, and G) and 2-way ANOVA (B, F and I).

CX3CR1 inhibition sensitizes PTEN-deficient prostate cancer to the AKT inhibitor capivasertib. PTEN deficiency is a prevalent molecular event in advanced prostate cancer and promotes cancer progression by activating PI3K/AKT signaling. Therefore, the AKT inhibitor capivasertib is currently being studied in phase III clinical trials for both mCRPC (NCT05348577) and metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (NCT04493853). Capivasertib treatment resulted in a decrease in p-Smad2/3 and Ac-Klf5 in the prostates of Pten-knockout mice (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). Deacetylation of Klf5 upregulated CX3CR1 (Figure 8, A–D), and CX3CR1 served as a central hub for both paracrine signaling and an endogenous pathway that triggered FGFR1 activation (Figures 4–8 and Supplemental Figure 8C). Therefore, it is likely that AKT inhibition by capivasertib reduced KLF5 acetylation, which in turn upregulated CX3CR1 expression and thus led to an enhanced activation of oncogenic FGFR1 signaling. We therefore used a patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model with PTEN deficiency to determine whether inhibition of CX3CR1 could sensitize prostate cancer cells to capivasertib. The PDX used in this study demonstrated poor responsiveness to capivasertib (Figure 8, F–H, and Supplemental Figure 8, D and E), implying the potential activation of an adaptive resistance mechanism. Strikingly, addition of the CX3CR1 inhibitor JMS-17-2 prominently sensitized these PDXs to capivasertib (Figure 8, F–H, and Supplemental Figure 8, D and E). This result conclusively underscores a synergistic effect achieved through the combination of CX3CR1 inhibitors and AKT inhibitors in prostate cancer treatment. Further evaluation of Ac-KLF5, p-FRS2, and Ki67 after treatment with AKT and/or CX3CR1 inhibitors by IHC staining (Figure 8I), we found that a single inhibitor failed to significantly decrease Ki67+ cells. In contrast, inhibitors of AKT and CX3CR1 synergistically reduced Ki67+ cells, consistent with the effects on tumor growth (Figure 8, F–H). Moreover, inhibition of AKT signaling by capivasertib resulted in a decrease in Ac-KLF5 and an increase in p-FRS2, validating an adaptive resistance caused by capivasertib. Synergistic inhibition of CX3CR1 successfully dampened FRS2 phosphorylation, rendering the tumors sensitive to capivasertib again (Figure 8I).

Upregulation of FGF9 and CX3CR1 is associated with FGFR1 activation in Pten-deficient human prostate cancer. Klf5 acetylation induced by Pten deficiency constrained Fgfr1 activation by suppressing Fgf9 and Cx3cr1. We therefore further evaluated whether FGF9 and CX3CR1 are associated with FGFR1 activation in PTEN-deficient human prostate cancer.

We first investigated whether the expression levels of FGF9 and CX3CR1 are associated with FGFR1 activation in TCGA database. To systematically evaluate the activation of FGFR1 signaling, we performed single-sample gene set enrichment analysis (ssGSEA) (33, 34) to identify the levels of FGFR1 activation for 499 cancer samples using 3 different FGFR1-related REACTOME gene sets. Interestingly, both FGF9 and CX3CR1 were positively correlated with the score of FGFR1 activation (Figure 9A and Supplemental Figure 9), no matter which REACTOME gene sets were used to calculate the score in the ssGSEA.

Figure 9 Higher expression levels of FGF9 and CX3CR1 correlate with the activation of FGFR1 signaling in human prostate cancer. (A) Correlation of FGF9 and CX3CR1 with FGFR1 activation in prostate cancer samples from TCGA database. ssGSEA was used to identify FGFR1 activation for 499 cancer samples using 3 different REACTOME gene sets. The gene expression levels of FGF9 and CX3CR1 were normalized into a z score. (B) Representative images of IHC staining of FGF9, CX3CR1, and p-FRS2 in p-AKT+ prostate cancer samples. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C–E) In p-AKT+ tumors, the expression levels of CX3CR1 and p-FRS2 were positively correlated in FGF9+ conditions. All, all p-AKT+ tumors (C); FGF9+, FGF9+/p-AKT+ tumors (D); FGF9–, FGF9–/p-AKT+ tumors (E). (F–H) In p-AKT+ tumors, the expression levels of FGF9 and p-FRS2 are positively correlated in the condition of CX3CR1hi. All, all p-AKT+ tumors (F); CX3CR1hi, CX3CR1hi/p-AKT+ tumors (G); CX3CR1lo, CX3CR1lo/p-AKT+ tumors (H). The definition of the expression levels of p-AKT, FGF9, and CX3CR1 refer to Supplemental Table 1. *P < 0.05, by Pearson analyses (C–H). (I) Schematic depicting how PTEN deficiency–induced KLF5 acetylation constrains prostate cancer progression by attenuating FGFR1 activation via CAF reprogramming. This illustration was generated using BioRender (publication agreement no. CZ26N14CEQ).

Furthermore, in human prostate cancer tissue assays, we detected p-AKT, FGF9, CX3CR1, and p-FRS2 with IHC staining. Activation of AKT provides a sensitive and reliable evaluation of PTEN deficiency (6). We further focused on p-AKT+ samples to determine whether FGF9 is an active ligand of FGFR1 and whether CX3CR1 is required for FGFR1 activation in PTEN-deficient prostate cancer (Figure 9B and Supplemental Table 1). The canonical substrate of FGFR1, p-FRS2, was used as a marker of FGFR1 activation.

In 28 p-AKT+ samples, although higher CXC3CR1 expression was associated with higher p-FRS2 expression, the correlation did not reach significance (Figure 9C). Interestingly, when we categorized the samples with FGF9, we found a significant positive correlation between CX3CR1 and p-FRS2 in FGF9+ samples (Figure 9D). But in FGF9– samples, the association between CX3CR1 and p-FRS2 disappeared (Figure 9E). On the other hand, FGF9 tended to positively correlate with p-FRS2, but it was not significant (Figure 9F). The positive correlation between FGF9 and p-FRS2 reached significance in CX3CR1hi prostate cancer samples and disappeared in CX3CR1lo samples (Figure 9, G and H). Collectively, FGF9 and CX3CR1 depended on each other to activate FGFR1 in PTEN-deficient prostate cancer.