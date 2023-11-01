FDA Modernization Act 2.0: transitioning beyond animal models with human cells, organoids, and AI/ML-based approaches

Pharmacogenomics is the study of how genetics affects individual responses to drugs and accounts for the substantial variation in drug sensitivity of different individuals (7). Pharmacogenomics can also markedly differ between humans and other animal models, resulting in vastly different results when comparing the efficacy and toxicity of a new therapeutic. For example, the pharmacokinetics of mice and humans differ in terms of drug absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) owing to factors that include blood-flow rates, tissue specificity, organ sizes, and nonconserved biological processes. Enzymes such as cytochrome P450 that are involved in drug metabolism vary in number, leading to differences in how drugs are broken down and cleared from the body. When the pharmacogenomics of model organisms extensively differ from that of humans, promising drug candidates can fail or be withdrawn after reaching the market. One such example was the phase I trial failure of theralizumab, an anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody intended for use in arthritis and B cell lymphocytic leukemia (B-CLL). Preclinical experiments showed great efficacy in a BALB/c mouse model of B-CLL, but in humans, a low dose (1/500th of the safe dose in mice) induced a massive cytokine storm, resulting in organ failure and hospitalization (8). Due to the distinct variations in how genes influence drug responses between mice and humans, it is essential to prioritize research directions that are based on the most accurate science.

The inbred nature of animals used in rodent models, as opposed to the considerable genetic variability of humans, plays a substantial role in the poor translation rates of animal model–based therapeutics (Figure 1A). Humans have a vast genetic diversity that leads to variation in drug metabolism, drug targets, and drug interactions among individuals within any given population. Many human diseases stem from the intricate interplay of genetics and environmental influences that accumulate over a lifetime. This accumulation of inputs, stressors, and life experiences contributes to the unique ways that diseases manifest and how they respond to treatments in each individual. Mouse models cannot accurately simulate the complexities of disease presentation in humans (9).

Figure 1 Lack of genetic diversity and pharmacogenomic differences between model animals and humans lead to the high termination rate of phase I and II clinical trials. (A) Immortalized cell lines such as HeLa cells and inbred rodent models are commonly used as the gold standard of preclinical validation due to their ease of use. However, tissue cultures use immortalized cell lines with 99.9% shared genetics on average and rodent experiments use inbred strains with 98.6% shared genetics on average. Data from technical replicates of therapeutic agents can have positive results with low standard deviations that may be misleading. In contrast, testing therapeutic agents on patient-specific iPSCs more accurately represents the full genetic and pharmacogenomic diversity of human populations. Here, experimental results would reflect the effects of therapeutic agents in responders and nonresponders across a large cohort of individuals (rather than in a single immortalized cell line or a chosen rodent strain), hence providing more reliable safety and efficacy data prior to proceeding to clinical trials. (B) Innovative techniques for cultivating multiple iPSC lines together and segregating their transcriptomic and genetic signals have given rise to the concept of “cell villages.” These pooled populations are then differentiated into various cell types and incorporated into 3D models such as organoids or organs-on-chips, closely mimicking the human in vivo environment. These cell village tissues can then be subjected to therapeutic agents identified from AI/ML models, and the application of single-cell technologies allows for elucidation of each cell line’s distinct gene expression response to the therapeutic intervention. This transformative approach of clinical-trial-in-a-dish holds immense potential for enhancing our understanding of drug safety and efficacy, ultimately increasing the likelihood of therapeutic success in early clinical trials.

As few as 1 in 25 people are optimal responders to common medications (10), which leads to questions as to whether clinical trials in their current form are actually testing enough individuals to characterize the compound in a broad swath of humanity. In contrast, each mouse shares roughly 98.6% of its genome with others of the same strain, meaning they can effectively be treated as clones (11). Therefore, data points obtained from individual animals are more akin to technical replicates (similar to an immortalized cell-line experiment) rather than biological replicates due to their lack of genetic diversity (Figure 1A). Placing less emphasis on animal model results and more on human cell-based models that more accurately reflect the diversity of human genetics may guide the development of treatments that are more reliable and successful in real-world applications.

Recently, legislators and the FDA recognized the issues inherent in animal models and took steps to address it. On December 29, 2022, President Biden signed the FDA Modernization Act 2.0 into law. This comprehensive legislation permits the utilization of specific alternatives to animal testing, including cell-based assays, such as human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), organoids and organs-on-chips (OoCs), and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) methods, such as generative adversarial networks (GANs) and language models (12). AI/machine learning (ML) methods have been leveraged over the past several years to predict drug toxicity, metabolism, and other ADME properties, and recently, many AI pipelines have been created to evaluate off-target effects for drugs incorporating structural biology and multiomics data as well (13). Also, generative AI is being used extensively to augment sparse real-world data and even design in silico clinical trials using synthetic digital twin technology (14). These alternatives can now be used to seek FDA exemptions for assessing drug safety and effectiveness during the preclinical phase. This legislation signifies a major shift that allows preclinical studies to adopt methods that may more accurately predict human responses based on the latest scientific advances rather than being solely dependent on increasingly outdated animal testing.