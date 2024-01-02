Getting to the heart of Lewy body disease

Parkinson disease (PD) is a progressive neurodegenerative movement disorder with cardinal clinical features of rest tremor, muscular rigidity, bradykinesia (slowness of movement), and postural impairment. It afflicts an estimated 6.1 million people worldwide, an increase from approximately 2.5 million in 1990 (1), and the prevalence of PD is expected to continue to increase with the aging of the population in most developed countries. Pathologically, PD is characterized by intraneuronal Lewy body inclusions prominently containing misfolded α-synuclein, which normally functions as an intracellular trafficking protein, as well as prominent neuronal death of dopaminergic neurons in the midbrain substantia nigra pars compacta. The resulting disruption in dopamine neurotransmitter production and signaling in the basal ganglia circuit, the site of motor modulation, leads to the characteristic motor symptoms of PD. In the closely related but less common disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Lewy bodies are found more prominently in the neocortex early in the disease, leading to presenting symptoms of dementia and visual hallucinations that are later accompanied by motor symptoms akin to those in PD (2). Due to their similar central nervous system pathologies, PD and DLB are grouped collectively as the central Lewy body diseases.

While clinical findings of PD and DLB are prominently associated with aberrant α-synuclein deposits in the central nervous system, pathologic α-synuclein can also be found in the peripheral nervous system. In fact, diagnosis of these disorders can be strongly supported by the identification of phosphosynuclein in dermal cutaneous nerve fibers present in skin punch biopsies (3). Also, single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) scanning after intravenous injection of the sympathomimetic amine 123I-meta-iodobenzylguanidine (123I-MIBG) has demonstrated reduction in peripheral noradrenergic innervation of the heart in patients with PD (4). Importantly, it has been postulated that central α-synucleinopathies may begin in the peripheral nervous system before spreading to the central nervous system (5). Indeed, common early nonmotor symptoms in these disorders, such as orthostatic hypotension, constipation, and erectile dysfunction in men prefigure impairment of the peripheral and autonomic nervous systems rather than the brain. Anosmia or hyposmia can be a prodrome of PD, and α-synuclein can be found in cells of the olfactory bulb, suggesting that α-synuclein may originate in the environment and enter the olfactory system, and then extend into the brain and/or gut, whereby α-synuclein can then travel from the gastrointestinal tract upwards by way of the vagus nerve into the brainstem (5, 6). Despite these insights about the peripheral neurons, the main focus on central nervous system pathology and related symptoms drove the field for many years. An ability to identify patients at risk for developing central Lewy body disease would greatly facilitate the testing and implementation of disease-modifying therapies.