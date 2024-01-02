Cardiac noradrenergic deficiency revealed by 18F-dopamine positron emission tomography identifies preclinical central Lewy body diseases

Participant accrual. Data collection in the PDRisk study began in 2009 and ended in January 2023, after the last follow-up visit of the last participant. A total of 2,094 individuals registered for the study and provided their risk factor information at the protocol-specific website (Figure 1). Of these, 339 (16%) reported 3 or more risk factors and were considered eligible for further participation. After phone interviews of eligible candidates by a research nurse, 82 at-risk individuals came to the NIH Clinical Center for on-site screening, gave written informed consent, and were considered accrued (PDRisk cohort). One at-risk participant was withdrawn during the first admission because of a previously undisclosed exclusion criterion.

Figure 1 Participants in the PDRisk study. DLB, dementia with Lewy bodies; HV, healthy volunteer; LBD, central Lewy body disease; NIH CC, National Institutes of Health Clinical Center; PD, Parkinson disease; PDRisk, participant in the PDRisk study; PDRisk–, accrued participant in the PDRisk study but without confirmation of ≥3 risk factors upon on-site screening.

Participant groups. Thirty-four of the accrued participants in the PDRisk study had confirmation of 3 or more risk factors (PDRisk+) at the time of on-site screening (Table 1); 48 accrued participants did not (PDRisk–) and were not followed as inpatients (Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI172460DS1).

Table 1 Demographic and risk factor data in the PDRisk cohort

Included in the PDRisk+ group were 2 individuals who had been tested under another protocol and satisfied the eligibility criteria and consented to follow-up under the PDRisk protocol. For the purposes of data analysis, the follow-up period for these participants began with their first evaluation at the NIH.

Of the 34 accrued participants with 3 or more confirmed risk factors, 9 (26%) subsequently developed a central LBD (LBD+ group; 6 with PD, 2 DLB, and 1 PD+ dementia). One participant was diagnosed with PD by the neurologist in a blinded manner; however, the patient’s death certificate showed she had died of multiple system atrophy (MSA), which is not an LBD, and she was assigned to the LBD– group (LBD– no. 20). This case is described later in detail.

The LBD+ and LBD– groups had similar mean total numbers of risk factors and did not differ in the numbers with a positive family history of PD, olfactory dysfunction, dream enactment behavior, or symptoms of orthostatic intolerance (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1). The LBD+ and LBD– groups also did not differ in sex or age at study entry or in prescribed medications (Supplemental Table 1). Median follow-up was 2.8 years (mean = 4.7) in the LBD+ group and 6.3 years (mean = 5.1) in the LBD– group. In the LBD+ group, the percentages of participants with positive genetic, olfactory, dream enactment, and orthostatic intolerance risk factors were 89%, 89%, 100%, and 56%, and the corresponding percentages in the LBD– group were 92%, 76%, 80%, and 76%, respectively. The 2 groups did not differ in the frequencies of any of the risk factors.

Data from 11 concurrently studied healthy volunteers (HVs) were included. Of the 11 HVs, 8 had neuroimaging data. Seven HVs were accrued under the PDRisk protocol and the remainder under other IRB-approved protocols.

Incidence of diagnosed central LBDs in groups stratified by initial 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity. Nine PDRisk study participants had low initial myocardial 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity (<6,000 nCi-kg/cc-mCi) and 25 had normal radioactivity. In the group with low initial radioactivity the median duration of follow-up was 8.1 years (mean = 5.4), and in the group with normal radioactivity the median duration of follow-up was 6.1 years (mean = 4.9). We conducted statistical testing for low versus normal 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity in groups with complete follow-up data across 7 years of follow-up. Eight of 9 participants with low and 1 of 11 with normal radioactivity subsequently developed a central LBD (Fisher’s exact test P = 0.0009).

Kaplan-Meier curves generated for the dichotomized initial 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity in the 8-minute dynamic PET frame showed that throughout the period of follow-up the fraction of participants with low radioactivity who developed a central LBD was greater than that of participants with normal radioactivity (log-rank P = 0.0091; Figure 2).

Figure 2 Survival probability (fraction without a central LBD) as a function of years of follow-up in at-risk individuals stratified in terms of the initial interventricular septum 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity. The difference in survival time (without LBD) between low and normal 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity was significant, with P = 0.0091 by log-rank test. The bottom 2 lines represent the numbers of participants remaining at risk with normal (>6,000 nCi-kg/cc-mCi) or low (<6,000 nCi-kg/cc-mCi) radioactivity.

The cutoff value of 6,000 nCi-kg/cc-mCi, chosen based on the first-look report (24), used for the survival analysis and Fisher’s exact test. For the data in Table 2, the sensitivity and specificity estimates were determined by receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve analysis. The cutoff values were similar by the ante hoc and post hoc approaches (6,000 vs. 6,633 nCi-kg/cc-mCi).

Table 2 One-way ANCOVAs for interventricular septal 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity in the PDRisk study (with development of a central Lewy body disease (LBD+, n = 9), without development of a central Lewy body disease (LBD–, n = 25), and healthy volunteers (HVs, n = 8)

It was noted that there were a substantial number of dropouts in the group with normal 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity, whereas among the individuals with low 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity none dropped out of the study. Therefore, Kaplan-Meier plots were generated for different periods of follow-up, with P values based on the log-rank test. When the follow-up period was less than 4.5 years, the P value was 0.0429, and when the follow-up period was less than 5 years, the P value was 0.0063 (Supplemental Figure 1).

Initial cardiac 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity in the LBD+ vs. LBD– groups. Nine participants were diagnosed with a central LBD during follow-up (LBD+ group). Of these, 8 (89%) had low initial 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity. There were 25 participants who were not diagnosed with a central LBD (LBD– group); of these, 1 (4%) had low initial radioactivity (P < 0.0001 by Fisher’s exact test).

ANOVAs with Tukey’s post hoc test showed that for 6 biomarkers of 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity the differences between the LBD+ and the LBD– and HV groups were significant, whereas the HV and LBD– groups did not differ (Table 1). Age was used as a covariate, while sex was not associated with any outcomes and was dropped as a covariate. The LBD+ group had lower mean 8-minute 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity (Figure 3A) and higher mean k Max–25′ (where 25′ is 25 minutes; Figure 3B) than did the LBD– group.

Figure 3 Individual and mean (±SEM) values for cardiac PET data and biomarkers of central dopaminergic innervation in at-risk individuals who subsequently were diagnosed with a central Lewy body disease (LBD+) or were not diagnosed with a central Lewy body disease (LBD–) and concurrently studied healthy volunteers (HVs). (A) 18F-dopamine–derived (18F-DA–derived) radioactivity in the dynamic PET frame with the midpoint 8 minutes after initiation of intravenous administration of the tracer. (B) Mono-exponential slope of decline in 18F-DA–derived radioactivity across the time points from the maximum value to the value in the dynamic frame with the midpoint 25 minutes after initiation of infusion of the tracer (k Max–25′ ). (C) 13N-ammonia–derived (13NH 3 -derived) radioactivity in the dynamic PET frame with the midpoint 8 minutes after initiation of intravenous administration of the tracer. (D) Cerebrospinal fluid concentration of 3,4-dihydroxyphenylacetic acid (DOPAC). (E) Putamen/occipital (PUT/OCC) cortex ratios of 18F-DOPA–derived radioactivity. (F) Percentage decrease in putamen 18F-DOPA–derived radioactivity between the 15-minute static scan beginning 30 minutes after intravenous administration of the tracer and the 15-minute static scan ending 120 minutes after administration of the tracer. Statistical testing was 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons.

ROC curves were constructed to evaluate the measures of 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity for their efficiency in separating the LBD+ from LBD– groups (Figure 4 and Table 2). Based on the areas under the ROC curves (AUCs), all 6 biomarkers showed a high degree of separability (AUC ≥ 0.85). Sensitivities and specificities based on Youden’s method showed high values for the 6 biomarkers, comparing the LBD+ group versus the LBD– subgroup with 7 or more years of follow-up and versus the entire LBD– group (Table 3).

Figure 4 Receiver operating characteristic curves for interventricular septal myocardial 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity in participants with ≥7 years follow-up (9 LBD+, 11 LBD–). (A) 18F-dopamine–derived (8F-DA–derived) radioactivity in the dynamic PET frame with the midpoint 3 minutes after initiation of intravenous administration of the tracer. (B) 18F-DA–derived radioactivity in the dynamic PET frame with the midpoint 8 minutes after initiation of intravenous administration of the tracer. (C) 18F-DA–derived radioactivity in the dynamic PET frame with the midpoint 25 minutes after initiation of intravenous administration of the tracer. (D) Maximum 18F-DA–derived radioactivity among the dynamic PET frames. (E) Mono-exponential slope of decline in 18F-DA–derived radioactivity across the time points from the maximum value to the value in the dynamic frame with the midpoint 25 minutes after initiation of infusion of the tracer (k Max–25′ ). (F) Area under the curve for 18F-DA–derived radioactivity across the dynamic PET frames.

Table 3 Receiver operating characteristic curve analyses for the separability of the LBD+ and LBD– groups

The mean initial plasma norepinephrine concentration in the LBD+ group was 1.16 ± 0.15 pmol/mL, the LBD– group 1.91 ± 0.17, and the PDRisk– group 2.07 ± 0.21 pmol/mL. The corresponding mean initial 3,4-dihydroxyphenylglycol (DHPG) concentrations were 4.46 ± 0.63, 5.90 ± 0.34, and 5.89 ± 0.40 pmol/mL, respectively. The groups did not differ in mean values for levels of either analyte.

In most of the 25 participants with 3 or more risk factors in the LBD– group, further follow-up information was not obtained after reaching the study endpoint. Two of the PDRisk study participants phenoconverted to a central LBD during the COVID-19 pandemic. Review of their clinical history information excluded post–COVID-19 syndrome.

Some evaluations were delayed during the follow-up period, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One participant developed DLB after he had completed the PDRisk study and was included in the LBD+ group.

Trends in cardiac 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity during follow-up in the LBD+ and LBD– groups. In both the LBD+ and LBD– groups, cardiac 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity was stable over years of follow-up (Figure 5).

Figure 5 Myocardial 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity during follow-up. Individual observed values for interventricular septal myocardial 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity over of years of follow-up in at-risk individuals who subsequently were diagnosed with a central Lewy body disease (LBD+, left) or were not diagnosed with a central Lewy body disease (LBD–, right) during follow-up. Each colored line shows data for 1 participant. Left: Individual values for 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity in the 8-minute dynamic frame in the LBD+ group. Right: Individual values for 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity in the 8-minute dynamic frame in the LBD– group.

Comparisons of kinetics of 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity within PET sessions in LBD+, LBD–, and HV groups. In all participants, cardiac 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity increased rapidly during the 3-minute administration of the tracer (Figure 6 and Table 4). The LBD+ and LBD– groups differed in septal 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity at all time points after the 3-minute administration of the tracer, whereas the LBD– and HV groups did not differ at any time point. The mono-exponential slope of decline in radioactivity between the peak value and 25 minutes, k Max–25′ , was greater in the LBD+ than the LBD– group (P < 0.001; Figure 3B).

Figure 6 Myocardial 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity during the initial positron emission tomography session. Mean (±SEM) values for interventricular septal myocardial 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity in at-risk individuals who subsequently were diagnosed with a central Lewy body disease (LBD+, red, n = 9) or were not diagnosed with a central Lewy body disease (LBD–, gray, n = 25) and in concurrently studied healthy volunteers (HVs, white, n = 8). The LBD+ group had lower mean 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity than the LBD– and HV groups at all time points after infusion of the tracer.

Table 4 Piecewise linear random coefficient model analysis for interventricular septal myocardial 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity in 2 different time intervals, from 1 minute to peak time and from peak time to 25 minutes, where peak is for the frame with maximum radioactivity

The results of the random coefficient model analysis for time equal to 1 minute to the time of peak radioactivity revealed decreased uptake of 18F-dopamine in the LBD+ group (Table 4 and Figure 7). The slope for time equal to 3 minutes to maximum radioactivity was not significant for the LBD+ group but was for the other 2 groups. For each group, the difference in slope between time ≤3 minutes and time ≥3 minutes was significant, and the increase (slope > 0 nCi-kg/cc-mCi per minute) for time ≤3 minutes was faster than after time ≥3 minutes. For time ≤3 minutes, the difference in slope between the LBD+ and the HV and LBD– groups was significant.

Figure 7 Modeling uptake and subsequent loss of 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity. Individual observed values (A and B) and predicted curves of best fit (C and D) for interventricular septal myocardial 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity as a function of time from initiation of 3-minute intravenous administration of the tracer in healthy volunteers (HV) and in at-risk individuals subsequently diagnosed with a central Lewy body disease (LBD+) or not diagnosed with a central Lewy body disease during follow-up (LBD–). (A and C) Data from 1 minute after initiation of 3-minute intravenous administration of the tracer to the maximum radioactivity. (B and D) Data from maximum radioactivity to 25 minutes after initiation of administration of the tracer, expressed as percentage of maximum radioactivity. In A and C, the early increase in radioactivity was slower in the LBD+ than LBD– and HV groups. In B and D, the LBD+ group had more rapid loss of radioactivity than the LBD– and HV groups between the maximum radioactivity and 13 minutes. The outlier data at 3 minutes for patient LBD– no. 11 and the data at 4 minutes for HV no. 4 were excluded from the analysis. From peak to 25 minutes the excluded outlier time point data are at 5 and 13 minutes for LBD+ no. 9, 5 minutes for LBD+ no. 10, 4 and 5 minutes for LBD– no. 3, and peak to 25 minutes for LBD+ no. 4.

The random coefficient model analyses for time equal to peak time to 25 minutes showed more rapid proportionate loss of 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity in the LBD+ group between the peak radioactivity and 13 minutes, but not between 13 and 25 minutes. In the period from peak time to 13 minutes, the decline in radioactivity was significantly faster in the LBD+ group than in the HV and LBD– groups (P < 0.001; Table 4 and Figure 7, B and D). In the period of time from 13 to 25 minutes, the slope of decline in radioactivity in the LBD+ group was significantly slower than in the HV and LBD– groups (P < 0.0001).

Correlations among biomarkers of cardiac noradrenergic deficiency. The 6 biomarkers of 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity were significantly correlated (Supplemental Table 2). Correlation coefficients between k Max–25′ and the other 5 biomarkers were moderately negatively correlated, with the extent of correlation related to the time of the dynamic frame (relatively high Pearson’s r values for the 8-, 13-, 18-, and 25-minute frames (r = –0.63, –0.56, –0.67, and –0.70, respectively; P < 0.0001 for each).

Biomarkers of central dopaminergic innervation and relationships to biomarkers of cardiac noradrenergic innervation. The LBD+ group had lower mean CSF levels of DOPAC, lower putamen/occipital cortex (PUT/OCC) ratios of 18F-DOPA–derived radioactivity, and greater putamen washout percentages of 18F-DOPA–derived radioactivity than did the LBD– group (Figure 3, D–F).

Among the LBD+ participants, in 4 the PUT/OCC ratio of 18F-DOPA–derived radioactivity initially was above the cutoff value of 2.7 (Figure 8). All 4 had a decrease in their PUT/OCC ratios between the initial evaluation and the time of diagnosis of a central LBD. Four individuals in the LBD+ group had initial washout percentages of putamen 18F-DOPA–derived radioactivity that were below the cutoff value of 20%. All 4 had increases in washout percentages between the time of initial evaluation and the time of diagnosis of a central LBD. Therefore, in a substantial minority of the LBD+ group, low cardiac 18F-dopamine–derived radioactivity preceded low putamen 18F-DOPA–derived radioactivity.

Figure 8 18F-DOPA–derived radioactivity during follow-up. Putamen/occipital cortex ratios (PUT/OCC) (A) and washout percentages of putamen 18F-DOPA–derived radioactivity (B) in participants developing a central Lewy body disease during follow-up (LBD+, red) and in participants not developing a central LBD after at least 4 years of follow-up (LBD–). (A) LBD+ participants who initially had normal PUT/OCC ratios (>2.7). (B) LBD+ participants who initially had normal washout percentages (<20%). PUT/OCC ratios decreased and washout percentages increased between the time of the initial evaluation at the time of diagnosis with a central LBD.

Across the LBD+, LBD–, and HV groups individual values for washout percentages of putamen 18F-DOPA–derived radioactivity were negatively correlated with PUT/OCC ratios and CSF DOPAC levels, while PUT/OCC ratios were unrelated to CSF DOPAC levels (Supplemental Table 2). Individual values for the washout percentages of putamen 18F-DOPA–derived radioactivity were unrelated to values for cardiac k Max–25′ .

Myocardial perfusion. Myocardial perfusion as indicated by interventricular septal myocardial 13N-ammonia–derived radioactivity did not distinguish the LBD+ from the LBD– and HV groups (Figure 3C).

Autonomic function tests. Supplemental Table 1 (Physiological Initial tab) summarizes data from autonomic function testing upon initial evaluation in the LBD+ and LBD– groups. Data from the LBD– patient with MSA were excluded from the statistical analyses. The LBD+ group had lower mean heart rates during supine rest (P = 0.00439) and head-up tilt (P = 0.02036) and lower blood pressures during tilt, but the groups did not differ in blood pressure during supine rest.

The LBD+ group had lower initial mean values for indices of baroreflex-sympathoneural function — the log of the baroreflex area in phase III of the Valsalva maneuver (P = 0.00721) and the log of the pressure recovery time (P = 0.00467). The groups did not differ in mean values for indices of baroreflex-cardiovagal function — the baroslope during phase II of the Valsalva maneuver (43) and ΔHR/ΔBPs (44) during head-up tilt. The groups did not differ in indices of heart rate variability in either the time or frequency domain.