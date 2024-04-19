Von Hippel Lindau tumor suppressor controls m6A-dependent gene expression in renal tumorigenesis

VHL binds with m6A enzymatic complex proteins. A previous report showed that VHL could potentially regulate mRNA stabilization of the survival factor parathyroid hormone-related protein in human renal cell carcinoma (21). In addition, the role of m6A regulatory proteins has been reported to be potentially important in ccRCC (22). However, the potential role of VHL in regulating m6A and RNA stability has not been reported. As VHL is the most important tumor suppressor in ccRCC, we aimed to determine whether VHL could potentially interact with m6A enzymatic complex proteins. To this end, we performed coimmunoprecipitation (co-IP) assays and found that VHL interacted with METTL3, either exogenously, semiendogenously in 293T cells, or in the pure in vitro conditions (Figure 1, A–E). To determine whether VHL could potentially interact with other m6A complex proteins, such as METTL14 or WTAP, we also performed VHL endogenous immunoprecipitation and found that VHL interacted with METTL3, METTL14, and WTAP (Figure 1F). In HKC cells, endogenous VHL was able to interact with METTL3 and METTL14 but not WTAP (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI175703DS1). In addition, reciprocal immunoprecipitations for METTL3 or METTL14 revealed that these proteins interacted with VHL endogenously (Figure 1, G and H), further supporting the potential connection between VHL and m6A regulation. GST-pull down assay with in vitro–expressed METTL3, METTL14, WTAP, and VHL revealed the interaction between VHL and METTL3 or METTL14 (Figure 1I). It should be noted that the in vitro pull-down assay is performed in the presence of RNase to exclude the bridge effect of RNA on protein-protein interaction (Supplemental Figure 1B). Our results suggested that METTL3 and METTL14 interacted with VHL directly. Since VHL is an E3 ligase, we examined whether VHL-METTL3 interaction depends on its E3 ligase activity. Interestingly, co-IP of VHL with METTL3 or METTL14 showed that, in contrast to either VHL WT or other truncation mutants, the VHL E3 ligase deficient mutant (VHLΔ92–121) failed to interact with METTL3 or METTL14 (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Our results suggest that the VHL E3 ligase domain may be important for regulating METTL3/14 complex formation.

Figure 1 VHL interacts with m6A writer proteins. (A–D) Anti-Flag or HA immunoprecipitation with the samples from 293T cells transfected with indicated vectors. (E) GST-pull down assay with purified GST, GST-VHL and in vitro translated (IVT) HA-METTL3. (F–H) Endogenous immunoprecipitation assay with indicated antibodies. METTL3, METTL14, and WTAP blots were run in parallel using the same biological samples. (I) Anti-Flag immunoprecipitation with IVT Flag-VHL and GST tagged proteins (2XGST, METTL3-GST, METTL14-GST, WTAP-GST).

VHL regulates m6A levels in ccRCC cells. Since VHL binds directly with the catalytic subunit of m6A enzymatic complexes, we were interested to see whether VHL may regulate m6A levels in kidney cells. To this end, first we depleted VHL with 2 different sgRNAs in HKC and 293T cells and performed dot blots to examine gross m6A levels. VHL depletion led to decreased m6A levels in both cell lines (Figure 2A). Because ccRCC is characterized by loss of VHL, we reintroduced VHL in 2 different VHL-null ccRCC cell lines (786O and UMRC2) and observed increased m6A in these cells (Figure 2B). In addition, in ccRCC patient–derived tumorgraft (PDX) cell lines that are VHL null, upon overexpression of VHL, we observed increased m6A modification (Supplemental Figure 2A). This suggests that the function of VHL on m6A modification is generalizable to patients with ccRCC. To examine whether the effect of VHL depletion on m6A is due to the on-target effect of VHL sgRNAs, we performed rescue experiments in VHL-depleted cells by reintroducing a sgRNA-resistant VHL construct and found that VHL restoration rescued the m6A depletion effect. On the other hand, the VHL E3 ligase–deficient mutant failed to do so, arguing that the effect of VHL on m6A depends on its E3 ligase activity (Figure 2C). Since HIF is a canonical VHL E3 ligase substrate, we aimed to determine whether HIF is essential for mediating the effect of VHL on m6A regulation. We overexpressed a HIF2-α variant HIF2-α(dPA), in which its 2 prolyl hydroxylation sites have been changed to alanine and are therefore resistant to VHL recognition and degradation. In 786O cells, which only express HIF2-α but not HIF1-α (23), VHL overexpression leads to increased m6A modification. However, HIF2-α (dPA) overexpression could not reverse the effects of VHL on m6A modification (Figure 2D). In addition, HIF2-α depletion in 786O cells didn’t cause significant change to m6A modification (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 2 VHL regulates m6A modification in ccRCC. (A and B) The m6A level of poly(A) + RNAs (mRNAs) isolated from VHL knockout (KO) cells (A) or VHL-overexpressing ccRCC cells (B) were indicated by m6A dot blot. Corresponding RNAs were loaded equally by a 2-fold serial dilution of 600 ng and 300 ng. Methylene blue staining served as a loading control. Western blots show the knockout efficiency of indicated sgRNAs or overexpressing levels of exogenous VHL. HIF1-α or HIF2-α were used as a positive control of VHL KO. (C and D) m6A dot of mRNAs and immunoblot of cell lysate from the cells transfected with indicated plasmids. (E) Schematic diagram of a circular RNA (circRNA) translation reporter consisting of a single exon and 2 introns with complementary sequences. The exon can be back-spliced to generate circRNAs that drive GFP translation from the GGACU motif. (F and G) Immunoblotting analysis of indicated GFP expressing level in cells that transfected with indicated vectors. GFP, RFP, and VHL blots were run in parallel using the same biological samples.

Next, we employed a circular RNA GFP reporter containing a consensus m6A GGACU motif in HKC cells (Figure 2E). The GFP pre-mRNA transcript was assembled by backsplicing to generate a circular RNA that joins 2 exon fragments of GFP. m6A methylation of the GGACU motifs on the circular RNA can drive translation initiation of the GFP transcript (24), therefore generating GFP signal that can be detected by either Western blots or immunofluorescence. As a result, the intensity of GFP can be used as a direct readout of m6A methylation level in the cells. In addition, this reporter contains an endogenous constitutively expressed RFP that can serve as the control. The usage of this reporter system has been recently published (24). As a proof-of-principle, we showed that GFP protein levels were higher in the m6A WT motif (GGACU) reporter cells than the mutant (GGUCU), and depletion of METTL3 by shRNAs led to decreased GFP protein levels in HKC cells, while not affecting RFP (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D), suggesting that this reporter system can faithfully detect m6A levels in these cells. Next, we depleted VHL by sgRNAs in HKC and 293T cells and found that abrogation of VHL in these cells led to decreased GFP (Figure 2F), indicating decreased m6A. Conversely, VHL overexpression in VHL-null 786O and UMRC2 ccRCC cells led to increased GFP (Figure 2G). Our results suggest that VHL positively regulates m6A in renal cells.

VHL regulates the interaction between METTL3 and METTL14. We aimed to determine the molecular mechanism by which VHL regulates m6A. First, we examined whether VHL regulates protein levels of m6A writer complex proteins, including METTL3, 14, and WTAP. Neither VHL depletion (by sgRNAs) nor VHL overexpression affected these protein levels (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). In addition, we also examined cellular localization of these proteins but did not observe any significant change on the localization of these proteins upon VHL manipulation (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). Next, we examined the interaction of m6A writer protein complexes. To this end, first we depleted VHL by 2 independent sgRNAs and found that VHL depletion led to decreased binding between METTL3 and METTL14 (Figure 3A). Conversely, VHL overexpression in VHL-null 786O and UMRC2 ccRCC cells led to increased METTL3/METTL14 binding (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3E). To further determine whether HIF signaling is important on METTL3/14 interaction, we also depleted HIFs and found that METTL3/14 interaction was not affected (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3F). To examine whether VHL can directly affect their binding, we overexpressed various amounts of VHL in an in vitro translation system and found that VHL promoted METTL3/METTL14 in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 3D). However, in vitro methylation activity assays did not show increased METTL3/METTL14 complex activity with increased amounts of VHL, suggesting that the effect of VHL on METTL3/14 complex activity may not be direct but rather dependent on the cellular context (Supplemental Figure 3G).

Figure 3 VHL regulates the interaction between METTL3 and METTL14. (A–C) METTL3 immunoprecipitation with samples from cells that transfected with indicated vectors. METTL3, METTL14, and WTAP blots were run in parallel using the same biological samples. (D) Anti-HA immunoprecipitation with IVT HA-METTL3, Flag-VHL, and METTL14-GST. METTL3 and METTL14 blots were run in parallel using the same biological samples.

Identification of VHL-regulated m6A sites by MeRIP-Seq. Motivated by our finding with the effect of VHL on m6A enzymatic complex binding, especially on the binding between METTL3 and METTL14, we aimed to examine potential downstream target genes regulated by VHL involving m6A modification. It is important to point out that, to our knowledge, this has not been investigated in renal cancer before. To this end, we purified mRNA samples followed by m6A RNA immunoprecipitation (MeRIP). Quantitative PCR (qPCR) test results demonstrated that the m6A antibody pull-down efficiently enriched m6A-positive regions but displayed no enrichment for negative regions, suggesting specific MeRIP enrichment in these cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). We then performed high-throughput sequencing and investigated the sequence features of m6A methylation sites across the genome. We analyzed the motifs enriched by m6A antibody pull down and found that the canonical m6A motif sequence GGAC was retrieved from all cell lines (Ctrlsg, VHLsg1, or VHLsg2) (Figure 4A). In addition, most m6A peaks were enriched in the region close to 3′ UTR, which is consistent with previous publications (25) on the genomic localization of m6A (Figure 4B). Mapping of transcripts with m6A modification revealed that m6A methylation was globally decreased from the transcriptome of VHL-KO cells (Supplemental Figure 4B) Differential RNA methylation analysis resulted in 685 downregulated and 519 upregulated (VHLsg1 versus Ctrlsg) or 784 downregulated and 404 upregulated (VHLsg2 versus Ctrlsg) m6A peaks (Figure 4, C and D). We also employed a convolutional neural network model (MTAK, http://matk.renlab.org/#/home) to identify m6A sites in these cell lines and found that VHL depletion led to decreased m6A site numbers, which is consistent with the observation that VHL depletion led to decreased METTL3-METTL14 binding (97,146 sites in control versus 87,083 and 85,451 in VHL sgRNA [sg1, sg2], respectively) (Supplemental Figure 4C). Next, we enumerated the unique m6A sites that only appeared in control sgRNA, but not in VHL sgRNAs (sg1, sg2) and retrieved 11,550 sites, corresponding to 3,975 genes (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 Transcriptome-wide identification of different m6A upon VHL depletion. (A) Top consensus sequences of the m6A motif detected by HOMER motif analysis with MeRIP-Seq data. (B) m6A distribution pattern across mRNA transcriptome. (C and D) Volcano plots show the different m6A peaks between Ctrlsg and VHLsg1 (C) or VHLsg2 (D). (E) Upset plot show the m6A modification sites number in different groups (Ctrlsg, VHLsg1, and VHLsg2). (F) Heatmap of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) identified by RNA-Seq.

Identification of VHL-regulated mRNA by integrated analysis of m6A RIP-Seq and RNA-Seq. In order to examine gene expression that may be regulated by m6A modification, we performed RNA-Seq for these cell lines and focused on genes differentially regulated following depletion of VHL (Figure 4F). To identify the m6A targets downstream of VHL, 2 complementary strategies were used for target gene identification (Figure 5A). With the first strategy, we chose genes that displayed differential m6A enrichment (DM, |Log 2 FC| > 0.5, P < 0.001) and differential expression (DEGs, |Log 2 FC| > 0.5, P < 0.01) between control and VHL sgRNAs (Figure 5B). With the second strategy, we chose genes that displayed m6A modification sites only in control cells with DEGs (|Log 2 FC| > 0.5, P < 0.01) (Figure 5C). By combining and overlapping these 2 target gene lists, we obtained a short list of 13 genes, in which we were able to validate their differential gene expression and differential m6A enrichment (Figure 5, D and E). By performing KEGG pathway analysis, the present frequency of these 13 genes in the top listed pathways was ranked (Figure 5F). Next, we examined m6A occupancy on the top 3 genes. VHL depletion led to decreased m6A occupancy in 3′ UTR regions of PIK3R3, PTK2B, and PFKFB3 (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 5A) as well as decreased RNA levels (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 5B), consistent with the RNA-Seq results (Supplemental Figure 5C). To confirm these findings from m6A RIP-Seq, we also designed primers and performed m6A RIP-PCR for these m6A-occupied regions. Our results demonstrated that VHL depletion led to decreased m6A occupancy on PIK3R3, PTK2B, and PFKFB3 3′ UTR regions (Figure 5I and Supplemental Figure 5D). In addition, VHL knockout led to decreased METTL3 occupancy on those genes (Figure 5J, Supplemental Figure 5E).

Figure 5 Transcriptome-wide RNA-Seq and m6A-Seq assays identify potential targets of VHL involved m6A modification. (A) Schematic flow chart demonstrating the framework to identify VHL-involved m6A targets. (B) Overlapping analysis of genes identified by different m6A peaks (DM) and differentially expressed genes (DEGs). (C) Overlapping analysis of genes identified by Ctrl only m6A site genes and DEGs. (D) Overlapping analysis of top enriched genes by strategy 1 and strategy 2. (E) Heatmap of DEGs and different m6A peaks (DM) of top enriched genes. (F) Clustergram of top enriched genes in KEGG pathways. (G) Genome browser representative tracks of 3 biological replicates displaying the m6A read distribution and changes (based on the m6A MeRIP-Seq and RNA-Seq data) in PIK3R3 transcripts upon the KO of VHL in HKC cells. (H) qPCR analysis of PIK3R3 mRNA levels in HKC Ctrlsg and VHLsg cells. (I) MeRIP-qPCR analysis of PIK3R3 m6A levels in HKC Ctrlsg and VHLsg cells. (J) The association of METTL3 with PIK3R3 mRNA was assessed by METTL3 RIP-qPCR analysis. Data show mean ± SD, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA analysis.

PIK3R3 mRNA stability is regulated by VHL in an m6A and IGF2BP-dependent manner. Since m6A has been reported extensively to regulate mRNA stability, we aimed to determine whether m6A target gene mRNA stability can be regulated by VHL. To this end, we treated cells with the transcription inhibitor actinomycin D followed by pulse chase experiments. We measured RNA stability of target genes identified above. Among them, PIK3R3 displayed faster RNA decay upon VHL depletion with 2 independent sgRNAs, which was consistent with our RNA-Seq results (Figure 6, A and B). Similar patterns also were observed for other target genes, including PTK2B, PFKFB3, ADGRL1, and PCSK9 (Supplemental Figure 6A). Conversely, VHL overexpression led to increased PIK3R3 mRNA stability both in 786O and UMRC2 ccRCC cells (Figure 6, C and D).

Figure 6 VHL regulates PIK3R3 mRNA stability in an m6A dependent manner. (A–D) PIK3R3 mRNA levels were measured by qPCR in the cells transfected with indicated vectors and treated with Actinomycin D (5 μg/mL) for indicated time. (E) Schematic diagram of PIK3R3 3′ UTR WT and mutant luciferase reporter. (F–M) Relative luciferase activity of PIK3R3 3′ UTR WT or mutant in HKC cells transfected with indicated vectors. (N–P) qPCR analysis of IGF2BP1/2/3 and PIK3R3 mRNA levels in indicated HKC cell lines transfected with Ctrlsi or IGF2BP1/2/3siRNAs. (Q) PIK3R3 mRNA levels were measured by qPCR in HKC cells after treatment with Actinomycin D (normalized to 0 hours). (R and S), Anti-Flag RIP qPCR test the interaction between PIK3R3 mRNA and IGF2BP1 (R) or IGF2BP2(S). Data show mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA (A–D and Q), 1-way ANOVA analysis (F–I, N–P, R, and S) or unpaired t test (J–P).

To directly prove that methylation modification per se is essential for PIK3R3 mRNA stability, we have generated a PIK3R3 WT 3′ UTR reporter construct that harbors all potential m6A binding sites indicated by our m6A RIP-Seq (hereafter referred to as “WT”) (Figure 6E). In addition, we also made the corresponding mutant 3′ UTR reporter that mutated all m6A binding sites (hereafter referred to as “Mut”) (Figure 6E). First, we depleted METTL3 in HKC cells with 2 different shRNAs (Supplemental Figure 6B) and found that, while WT reporter activity was diminished upon METTL3 depletion, Mut reporter activity was not affected (Figure 6, F and G), suggesting that this reporter can recapitulate m6A activity in cells. We also performed VHL depletion by 2 different sgRNAs in VHL-proficient HKC cells and found that, similar to METTL3, VHL depletion led to consistent downregulation of m6A WT reporter activity while not affecting the Mut reporter activity (Figure 6, H and I). Conversely, we overexpressed VHL in 2 representative ccRCC cell lines (UMRC2 and 786O) and found that VHL overexpression led to increased m6A WT reporter activity but not Mut reporter activity (Figure 6, J–M). Our data strongly suggest that VHL regulates PIK3R3 mRNA stability in a m6A-dependent manner.

The mRNA processing events that occur downstream of m6A deposition are mainly guided by various m6A reader proteins. Therefore, these readers play very important roles in determining the fate of methylated mRNAs (26). As for m6A-mediated mRNA stability, IGF2BP1, 2, and 3 were found to be the major readers that protect mRNA from degradation (27). To confirm which reader protein controls the stability of PIK3R3 mRNA, we first knocked down each member followed by measurement of PIK3R3 mRNA levels. We found that siRNA depletion of IGF2BP1 and 2, but not IGF2BP3, led to decreased PIK3R3 mRNA (Figure 6, N–P), suggesting that IGF2BP1 and 2 are the major m6A readers for regulation of PIK3R3. Consistent with this, we also found that IGF2BP1 and 2 depletion led to accelerated PIK3R3 mRNA degradation upon actinomycin D pulse chase (Figure 6Q). Furthermore, IGF2BP1 and 2 displayed efficient binding in the 3′ UTR region of PIK3R3 where m6A was localized, and the binding diminished with VHL depletion by 2 independent sgRNAs (Figure 6, R and S and Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). However, VHL depletion did not affect Insulin-like growth factor-2 mRNA-binding proteins (IGF2BPs) protein levels (Supplemental Figure 6E), indicating that the regulation by VHL on PIK3R3 mRNA is not mediated by affecting levels of IGF2BPs but rather through controlling the m6A modification. Our data suggest that IGF2BP1 and 2 may be the main m6A readers for VHL-regulated m6A signaling.

VHL regulates PIK3R3 protein levels in ccRCC. Next, we aimed to further confirm that PIK3R3 mRNA levels were regulated by VHL. To achieve this, we depleted VHL by sgRNAs in HKC and 293T cells and found decreased PIK3R3 mRNA in these cells upon VHL depletion, which also corresponded with decreased PIK3R3 protein levels in these cells (Figure 7, A and B). Conversely, we overexpressed VHL in 786O and UMRC2 cells and observed increased PIK3R3 mRNA and protein levels (Figure 7, C and D). In HKC and RCC4 cells, VHL overexpression led to increased PIK3R3 protein levels (Supplemental Figure 7A). The regulation of PIK3R3 mRNA and protein levels via the m6A regulatory pathway was also confirmed when we depleted METTL3 by 2 independent shRNAs in HKC cells (Figure 7E). Next, to examine whether the effect of VHL sgRNA on PIK3R3 expression was due to its on-target effect, we conducted rescue experiments with a sgRNA-resistant VHL construct and found that VHL overexpression completely rescued the effect on PIK3R3 mRNA and protein expression. On the other hand, VHL E3 ligase–deficient mutants failed to do so, suggesting that the effect of VHL on PIK3R3 mRNA and protein levels was dependent on its E3 ligase activity (Figure 7F). To examine whether HIF signaling is important for this regulation, we depleted HIF2-α (EPAS1) by 2 different sgRNAs in 786O ccRCC cells (786O only express HIF2-α, and not HIF1-α as established previously (23)). HIF2-α depletion by sgRNAs did not cause any significant change in PIK3R3 mRNA or protein levels in 786O cells. In addition, VHL overexpression in HIF2-α depleted cells still led to increased PIK3R3 mRNA and protein levels, further strengthening that PIK3R3 regulation by VHL is through a HIF-independent manner (Figure 7G). Additionally, we also depleted both HIF1-α and HIF2-α by sgRNAs in UMRC2 cells and found that double depletion of HIFα subunits in these cells did not lead to any difference in PIK3R3 mRNA or protein levels and VHL overexpression in these cells still led to increased PIK3R3 mRNA and protein levels (Figure 7H). In 786O ccRCC cells, VHL overexpression led to increased PIK3R3 levels, an effect that was not be rescued by expressing a hydroxylation-deficient HIF2-α (dPA) resistant to VHL recognition (Figure 7I). Conversely, VHL depletion in HKC cells led to decreased PIK3R3, and this effect was not ameliorated by concurrent depletion of ARNT (Supplemental Figure 7B). Cumulatively, our results suggest that VHL positively regulates PIK3R3 in an E3 ligase-dependent but HIF-independent manner.

Figure 7 VHL positively regulates PIK3R3 mRNA and protein levels in ccRCC cells. (A and B) PIK3R3 mRNA and protein levels in HKC (A) or 293T (B) cells transduced with lentivirus either expressing control sgRNA (Ctrlsg) or VHLsgRNAs (sg1 and sg2) were detected by qPCR and Western blot, respectively. (C and D) PIK3R3 mRNA and protein levels in indicated ccRCC cells that transfected with empty or VHL-overexpressing vectors were detected by qPCR and Western blot, respectively. (E) qPCR and immunoblots of samples from HKC cells transduced with lentivirus either expressing control shRNA (Ctrlsh) or METTL3shRNAs (sh1 and sh2). (F) qPCR and immunoblotting of HKC cells transduced with Ctrlsg or VHLsg2 followed by infection with V5-tagged sgRNA resistant WT VHL (VHLWT-V5) or VHL E3 ligase deficient mutant (VHLΔ-V5). (G) qPCR and immunoblotting of 786O cells overexpressed with empty vector or Flag-VHL followed by infection with sgRNA (Ctrlsg) or HIF2-α sgRNAs (sg1 and sg2). (H) qPCR and immunoblotting of UMRC2 cells overexpressed with empty vector or Flag-VHL followed by infection with sgRNA (Ctrlsg) or HIF1/2α sgRNAs. (I) qPCR and immunoblotting of 786O cells overexpressed with empty vector or Flag-VHL followed by infection with HIF2-α (dPA) vector. Statistical analysis was conducted by 1-way ANOVA. Error bars, mean ± SD, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

In order to examine the correlation between VHL and PIK3R3, we collected cell lysates from a panel of renal epithelial cell lines (such as 293T and HKC), VHL-positive RCC cell lines (such as Caki-1 and ACHN) and VHL-null RCC lines (including UMRC2, UMRC6, 786O, A498, RCC4, and Caki-2). Consistently, we found a strong correlation between PIK3R3 and VHL protein levels (r = 0.8744), suggesting that VHL-PIK3R3 regulation is relevant in ccRCC cell lines (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). In addition, qPCR on mRNA samples from 10 frozen ccRCC tumor and normal sample pairs revealed that the mRNA level of PIK3R3 is decreased in ccRCC tumors compared with normal samples (Figure 8A). Correspondingly, we also examined HIF2-α (as a surrogate marker for VHL depletion) and PIK3R3 in human tissue samples. Indeed, HIF2-α accumulation in tumors corresponded with diminished PIK3R3 protein levels in these samples, suggesting that PIK3R3 was lost during the course of ccRCC development (Figure 8, B and C). Additionally, we assayed PIK3R3 expression in 21 pairs of FFPE ccRCC tumor and normal samples by IHC. The validity of the PIK3R3 antibody for IHC was confirmed using HKC cells with PIK3R3 overexpression or knockout, where PIK3R3 overexpression led to increased staining intensity while PIK3R3 knockout resulted in decreased PIK3R3 staining (Supplemental Figure 8A). By performing IHC with FFPE samples, we observed decreased PIK3R3 protein levels in ccRCC tumors compared with normal samples (Figure 8, D and E). However, through RNA-Seq analysis with human patient tumors and nonmalignant samples from IMmotion151 clinical trial subtypes, we didn’t find a significant change in the PIK3R3 RNA level (Supplemental Figure 8B). This discrepancy could be attributed to the heterogeneity of solid tumors and potential interference from stromal cells in the tumor microenvironment. To exclude the effects of stromal cells we examined the PIK3R3 expression with RNA-Seq in our PDX platform (28, 29) because human stromal cells originally present in tumors will gradually be replaced by host stromal cells as the xenograft grows (30). Notably, we observed significantly lower PIK3R3 expression levels in ccRCC tumorgrafts compared with nonmalignant counterparts (Supplemental Figure 8C). In addition, survival analysis with the data from IMmotion151 clinical subtypes and TCGA data set suggested that decreased PIK3R3 mRNA level corresponded with better survival probability in patients with ccRCC (Supplemental Figure 8, D and E). In summary, our results suggest that VHL positively regulates PIK3R3 in ccRCC.

Figure 8 PIK3R3 is downregulated in human ccRCC. (A) PIK3R3 mRNA level in paired patient normal (N) and tumor (T) tissues, n = 10. (B and C) Immunoblotting for lysates from indicated ccRCC paired patient normal (N) and tumor (T) tissues (B), and quantification of relative signal intensity of PIK3R3 versus α-Tub (C). n = 10. (D and E) Representative images (D) and corresponding H-score (E) for PIK3R3 IHC staining in the ccRCC paired patient tissues, n = 21. Statistical analysis was conducted by paired 2-tailed t test. Error bars, mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

PIK3R3 suppresses tumor growth in vitro and in vivo. To examine the effect of PIK3R3 in ccRCC, first we depleted PIK3R3 in HKC cells followed by assay of 2-D colony formation and 3-D soft agar growth assay. PIK3R3 depletion led to increased colony formation both in 2-D and 3-D (Figure 9, A–C and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Conversely, we also overexpressed PIK3R3 in UMRC2 and 768O cells and observed decreased cell growth in both 2-D and 3-D in both cell lines (Figure 9, D–I and Supplemental Figure 9, C–F).

Figure 9 PIK3R3 suppresses tumor growth in vitro. (A–C) Immunoblotting (A), 3D colony formation assay (B), and corresponding quantification data (n = 6) (C) in HKC cell lines transduced with indicated sgRNAs. (D–I) Immunoblotting (D and G), 3D colony formation assay (E and H), and corresponding quantification data (n = 3) (F and I) in UMRC2 or 786O cell lines transduced with indicated overexpressing vectors. V5 and Vin blots were run in parallel using the same biological samples. Data show mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA analysis (C) or unpaired t test (F–I).

To examine the effect of PIK3R3 on tumor development, we orthotopically injected HKC cells with either Ctrl sgRNA or 2 PIK3R3 sgRNAs (sg3 and sg4) into the kidney capsules and monitored tumor growth over time with weekly bioluminescence imaging. PIK3R3 depletion by 2 independent sgRNAs all led to increased tumor progression over time, which also corresponded with increased tumor weights and bigger tumor size at necropsy (Figure 10, A–D). Additionally, we also examined potential lung metastasis ex vivo and found that PIK3R3 depletion led to increased lung metastasis (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Conversely, we also overexpressed PIK3R3 in UMRC2 cells and observed decreased tumor progression and size as well as lung metastasis (Figure 10, E–H and Supplemental Figure 10, C and D). In support of our conclusion, we also injected UMRC2 cells engineered with PIK3R3 overexpression subcutaneously into the flanks of NSG mice and observed decreased tumor progression and tumor size (Supplemental Figure 10, E–G). Overall, PIK3R3 depletion led to increased tumorigenesis while its overexpression resulted in decreased ccRCC tumor progression. Therefore, PIK3R3 may serve as a tumor inhibitory factor in ccRCC.

Figure 10 PIK3R3 suppresses tumor growth in vivo. (A–D) Representative bioluminescence imaging (A) of mice renal subcapsule orthotopic injected with Ctrlsg or PIK3R3sg transduced HKC luciferase cell lines and corresponding quantitation data of bioluminescence signal (B), tumor weight (C), or tumors images (D) after dissection. (E–H) Representative bioluminescence imaging (E) of mice renal subcapsule orthotopic injected with empty vector or PIK3R3-V5 transduced UMRC2 luciferase cell lines and corresponding quantitation data of bioluminescence signal (F), tumor weight (G), tumors images (H) after dissection. Data show SEM for B and F or mean ± SD for others; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA (B and F), 1-way ANOVA (C) or unpaired t test (G).

PIK3R3 suppresses ccRCC by antagonizing PI3K activation. The molecular mechanism underlying how PIK3R3 regulates renal tumorigenesis remains unclear. PI3K3R3 is a subunit of PI3K signaling according to the previous literature (19, 31). On the other hand, it is unclear on how PIK3R3 may regulate PI3K signaling in renal cancer. To this end, we first depleted PIK3R3 in HKC cells with 2 independent sgRNAs and found that PIK3R3 depletion led to increased pAKT both on serine 473 and threonine 308 residues (Figure 11A), an important indicator of activated PI3K signaling. Conversely, overexpression of PIK3R3 in multiple cell lines (including HKC, 786O,and UMRC2) led to decreased pAKT signaling (Figure 11, B–D). We also performed Western blots with cell lysates harvested from UMRC2 orthotopic xenograft tumors expressing either control or PIK3R3. Consistently, PIK3R3 overexpression in UMRC2 tumors led to decreased pAKT levels (Figure 11E). Taken together, these data suggest that PIK3R3 is a negative regulator for PI3 kinase activation.

Figure 11 PIK3R3 suppresses AKT signaling. (A–D) Immunoblotting analysis shows increased AKT phosphorylation in PIK3R3-KO HKC cells (A) or decreased AKT phosphorylation in PIK3R3 overexpressing cell lines (B–D). pAKT(T308), pAKT(S473), AKT, and PIK3R3 blots were run in parallel using the same biological samples. (E) Immunoblotting with lysate of tumors grown out from mice renal subcapsule orthotopic injected empty vector or PIK3R3-V5 transduced UMRC2 luciferase cell lines. pAKT(T308), pAKT(S473), AKT, and PIK3R3 blots were run in parallel using the same biological samples. (F–I) Immunoblotting analysis shows increased p85 in PIK3R3-KO HKC cells (F) or decreased p85 in PIK3R3 overexpressing cell lines (G–I). P110-α and P110-β blots were run in parallel using the same biological samples.

Mechanistically, we examined the effect of PIK3R3 on key signaling molecules in PI3K signaling, including p85, p110-α, and p110-β. Interestingly, PIK3R3 depletion led to increased p85 levels while its overexpression led to decreased p85 subunit in kidney cells (Figure 11, F–I). However, the mRNA level of p85 did not exhibit a significant change upon the knockout or overexpression of PIK3R3 (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). This regulation appeared to be specific as protein levels of p110-α and p110-β were not affected by either PIK3R3 depletion or overexpression (Figure 11, F–I).

The p85 contains 2 subunits, including p85-α and p85-β. To examine the effect of p85 on PI3K activation, we used a mixed sgRNA pool targeting both p85-α and p85-β and found that p85 depletion by this pool sgRNA infection led to decreased AKT phosphorylation on both the 308 and 473 sites (Figure 12A). To dissect which isoform of p85 may be important for its regulation on AKT phosphorylation, we implemented 2 independent sgRNAs against each isoform and found that these sgRNAs both depleted target protein expression. Interestingly, depletion of either isoform led to decreased pAKT (Figure 12B), suggesting that both isoforms may be important with regard to regulating AKT phosphorylation. To simplify our study thereafter, we used a pan-p85 antibody to detect p85 protein levels in these cells. VHL depletion led to decreased PIK3R3 protein levels, which corresponded with increased p85 protein levels and increased pAKT levels (Figure 12C). To examine whether decreased PIK3R3 upon VHL loss accounted for increased p85 protein levels and increased pAKT, we overexpressed PIK3R3 in cells with VHL depletion (by sgRNAs) and found that the effect of AKT phosphorylation induction by VHL loss was ameliorated (Figure 12D). Conversely, we depleted PIK3R3 in UMRC2 and 786O cells that overexpressed VHL. Whereas VHL overexpression led to increased p85 and decreased pAKT on 308 and 473 sites, this effect can be ameliorated by concurrent depletion of PIK3R3 (Figure 12, E and F). In addition, we observed decreased pAKT (308) levels in ccRCC tumors compared with normal samples by IHC in FFPE samples (Figure 12, G and H).

Figure 12 VHL suppresses AKT signaling by upregulating PIK3R3. (A) Immunoblot of cell lysate from HKC cells transduced with Ctrlsg or p85 DKO sgRNAs. (B) Immunoblotting of HKC cells infected with Ctrlsg, p85α sgRNAs (2 and 3), or p85β sgRNAs (1 and 2). (C) Immunoblotting of HKC cells infected with Ctrlsg or VHLsg (1 and 2). (D) Immunoblotting of HKC cells transduced with Ctrlsg or VHLsg (sg1 and sg2) followed by infection with empty vector or PIK3R3-V5. (E and F) Immunoblotting of UMRC2 (E) or 786O (F) cells infected with empty vector or Flag-VHL followed by transduction of Ctrlsg or PIK3R3sgRNAs (sg3 and sg4). P85, pAKT(T308), pAKT(S473), AKT, and PIK3R3 blots were run in parallel using the same biological samples. (G–H) Representative images (G) and corresponding H-score (H) for pAKT (T308) IHC staining in the ccRCC paired patient tissues, n = 21. Statistical analysis was conducted paired 2-tailed t test. Error bars, mean ± SD *P < 0.05. (I) Immunoblots of lysates from HKC cells transfected with empty vector or PIK3R3-V5 and then treated with DMSO or MG132 as indicated. (J and K) Anti-p85 immunoprecipitation with the samples from HKC cells transfected with overexpressing vector (J) or sgRNAs (K) and then treated with MG132.

To determine how PIK3R3 regulates p85 protein levels in ccRCC, we treated PIK3R3-overexpressing HKC cells with vehicle control or proteasomal inhibitor MG132, as previous studies have shown p85 can be degraded through ubiquitination proteosome pathway (32). PIK3R3 overexpression led to decreased p85 protein level, the effect abrogated upon MG132 (Figure 12I). This suggests that PIK3R3 regulates p85 protein stability. In accordance with this observation, we also observed increased p85 poly ubiquitination upon PIK3R3 overexpression (Figure 12J). Conversely, PIK3R3 depletion led to decreased p85 poly ubiquitination and increased p85 protein levels (Figure 12K).

ccRCC tumors are characterized by increased AKT phosphorylation and PI3 kinase activation, which was reported previously (33). Indeed, we also found that pAKT was upregulated in patients with ccRCC compared with paired normal controls. To functionally explore the role of AKT phosphorylation on mediating the effect of PI3KR3 depletion on ccRCC growth, we treated Ctrl and PIK3R3 sgRNA-infected cells with the AKT inhibitor (Capivasertib), which led to increased AKT phosphorylation but caused a decrease in AKT kinase activity (34). Cell viability was measured at varying concentrations of Capivasertib to determine the appropriate dosage. We found 2.5 μM of Capivasertib did not suppresses the cell viability (Supplemental Figure 11C) in different cells (including HKC, UMRC2, and 786O) but resulted in reduced AKT activity, as evidenced by the decreased phosphorylation of its subsequent targets, including pGSK3-β (S9) and pPRAS40 (T246) (Supplemental Figure 11, D–F). Consistently, PIK3R3 depletion led to increased 2-D and 3-D colony formation, and this effect was abrogated by concurrent treatment with these inhibitors (Supplemental Figure 12A). Taken together, we argue that VHL positively regulates PIK3R3 by stabilizing its mRNA in an m6A-dependent manner and thus results in increased PIK3R3. PIK3R3 stabilization causes increased p85 ubiquitination and decreased p85 protein levels, which leads to decreased AKT phosphorylation in ccRCC.