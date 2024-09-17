Modulation of NOX2 causes obesity-mediated atrial fibrillation

NOX2 is increased in atrial tissue of obese individuals. As NOX2 protein is increased in obesity-mediated AF in DIO mice (9), we examined NOX2 levels in human atrial tissue of obese individuals with real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR). Individuals were grouped into lean (BMI 18.5–25 kg/m2), overweight (BMI 25 to <30 kg/m2), and obese (BMI >30.0 kg/m2). BMI was the only key differentiator that was significantly changed in the overweight and obese groups compared with lean. Notably, other clinical parameters such as age, ejection fraction, left atrial size, and prevalence of conditions like diabetes mellitus, hypertension, coronary artery disease, and congestive heart failure did not exhibit statistically significant differences across the groups (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI175447DS1). We observed increased mRNA expression of human atrial NOX2 in individuals with BMI greater than 30 kg/m2 (Figure 1A). While there was no significant change in NOX2 expression among overweight individuals, obese individuals displayed a more than 2-fold increase in atrial NOX2 expression as compared with lean individuals (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Genetic and pharmacological inhibition of NADPH oxidase 2 (NOX2) reduces obesity-mediated AF. (A) Human NOX2 mRNA expression versus patient BMI (kg/m2). (B) Human NOX2 mRNA expression in lean (n = 6), overweight (n = 3), and obese individuals (n = 7). (C) Average weight (grams) of control, diet-induced obesity (DIO), DIO-apocynin, Nox2-knockout (KO), and DIO Nox2-KO mice over 10-week duration with an HFD. (D) Final weights (grams) of all 5 groups of mice after 10 weeks of HFD. (E) Atrial electrograms showing sinus rhythm at baseline (top), pacing-induced AF in DIO mice (middle), and sinus rhythm restoration in DIO mice (bottom). (F) Pacing-induced AF burden (duration, seconds) in control (n = 8), DIO (n = 9), DIO-apocynin (n = 7), Nox2-KO (n = 5), and DIO Nox2-KO (n = 7) mice. P > 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test.

We then evaluated the expression of cardiac ion channels and structural genes. Though not statistically significant, obese individuals displayed a marked increase in the mRNA expression of KCNA5 compared with lean individuals (Supplemental Figure 1A). Overweight and obese individuals also displayed a decrease in the mRNA expression of GJA5, which encodes connexin 40, of which the decrease in overweight patients was statistically significant (Supplemental Figure 1B). In contrast, SCN5A encoding I Na was not significantly changed in comparison with lean individuals (Supplemental Figure 1C). CACNA1C encoding I Ca,L showed a marked increase in obese individuals as compared with lean individuals (Supplemental Figure 1D).

NOX2 inhibition prevents obesity-mediated AF. Given the association between NOX2 and atrial ion channel remodeling in obesity-mediated human AF, we investigated whether genetic knockout of NOX2 or pharmacological inhibition would reduce AF burden in an animal model of obesity, diet-induced obesity (DIO). We fed control (C57BL/6J, DIO) and Nox2-KO male mice a 60% HFD for 10 weeks. Female mice were omitted from the study because of their heightened resistance to the obesogenic effects of HFD. Only obese mice that weighed more than 33 g were included in the study. Some DIO mice were given a pharmacological NOX2 inhibitor, apocynin, in the drinking water (2 mg/mL; DIO-apocynin) (28, 29). We then assessed AF incidence and burden using transesophageal atrial burst pacing as we previously described (9). DIO, DIO Nox2-KO, and DIO-apocynin mice increased their weight compared with lean controls and Nox2-KO mice fed with the control diet (Figure 1C). The average weights of DIO, DIO-apocynin, and DIO Nox2-KO mice were substantially increased compared with those of control and Nox2-KO mice (39.6 ± 6.1 g, 43.4 ± 8.1 g, and 40.2 ± 4.8 g, respectively, vs. 31.7 ± 1.2 g and 24.9 ± 2.2 g, respectively) (Figure 1D). In our study, following transesophageal atrial pacing, we observed that both DIO Nox2-KO and DIO-apocynin mice had a markedly reduced AF burden compared with DIO mice. DIO Nox2-KO mice and DIO-apocynin mice had 17.4 ± 31.8 seconds and 28.3 ± 25.4 seconds of AF compared with 167.3 ± 168.9 seconds in DIO mice, respectively (Figure 1, E and F). Compared with DIO mice, DIO Nox2-KO mice showed a reduction in AF incidence, while the change was not statistically significant in DIO-Apocynin mice (Supplemental Figure 1E). Collectively, our data show that both genetic and pharmacological inhibition of NOX2 expression prevents pacing-induced AF in DIO mice.

Genetic suppression of Nox2 reverses obesity-mediated AF by normalizing atrial APD. To assess electrophysiological impact of Nox2 deletion, we used whole-cell patch clamping in freshly isolated atrial cardiomyocytes pooled from both left atrium (LA) and right atrium (RA) from control, DIO, Nox2-KO, and DIO Nox2-KO mice. First, DIO Nox2-KO mice displayed a prolonged atrial AP compared with DIO mice with substantial normalization of the action potential duration at 20% repolarization (APD20), APD50, and APD90 (P < 0.05; Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Second, both the maximum AP amplitude (APA max ) and the upstroke velocity (dV/dT max ) were significantly increased in DIO Nox2-KO mice compared with DIO mice (P < 0.05; Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2B). Third, the atrial AP of DIO Nox2-KO mice closely resembled that of control and Nox2-KO mice, and there were no changes in the APD20, APD50, APD90, APA max , and dV/dT max between the 3 groups (Figure 2, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 2, A, B, and D). There were no changes to the resting membrane potential across the 4 groups of mice (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Figure 2 DIO Nox2-KO mice display increased atrial action potential and abrogation of obesity-induced ion channel remodeling. (A and B) Whole-cell patch clamping of atrial myocytes of DIO Nox2-KO mice showed increased prolongation of shortened action potential duration (APD) caused by obesity. Representative AP tracings in atrial myocytes in control (n = 6 cells, n = 4 mice), DIO (n = 6 cells, n = 4 mice), Nox2-KO (n = 6 cells, n = 3 mice), and DIO Nox2-KO mice (n = 6 cells, n = 3 mice). (C) Instantaneous rate of voltage change over time (dV/dT max ), an indicator of atrial conduction velocity (CV; n = 6 cells). (D) Measured APD at 90% repolarization (APD90; n = 6 cells). (E) Representative sodium current (I Na ) tracings from control, DIO, and DIO Nox2-KO mice showing increased currents in DIO Nox2-KO atrial myocytes (n = 6 atrial cells, n = 3 mice). (F) I Na and voltage relationship (I-V curves) in control (n = 6), DIO (n = 6), and DIO Nox2-KO mice (n = 6). (G) Representative L-type calcium current (I Ca,L ) tracings from control, DIO, and DIO Nox2-KO mice showing increased currents in DIO Nox2-KO atrial myocytes (n = 4 cells, n = 3 mice). (H) I Ca,L and voltage relationship (I-V curves) in control (n = 4), DIO (n = 4), Nox2-KO (n = 4), and DIO Nox2-KO mice (n = 4). (I) Slow delayed rectifier potassium current (I Ks ; treated with 1 μM HMR-1556) and voltage relationship (I-V curves) in control (n = 5 cells, n = 3 mice), DIO (n = 4 cells, n = 3 mice), Nox2-KO (n = 7 cells, n = 3 mice), and DIO Nox2-KO mice (n = 8 cells, 3 mice). (J) Comparison of I Ks at 50 mV in control (n = 5 cells), DIO (n = 4 cells), Nox2-KO (n = 7 cells), and DIO Nox2-KO mice (n = 8 cells). P > 0.05, *P < 0.05, by 1-tailed ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons.

DIO Nox2-KO mice restore APD by modulating I Na and I Ks . Inducible AF in obese mice is mediated in part by ion channel remodeling of both I Na and slow delayed rectifier potassium current (I Ks ) (9). To determine whether NOX2 protein inhibition restores atrial I Na , we performed whole-cell voltage patch clamping in all 4 groups of mice. DIO Nox2-KO mice showed a significant increase in peak I Na density when compared with DIO mice (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C) with the restoration of I Na densities at all test potentials, similarly to control and Nox2-KO mice (Figure 2, E and F). There was also increased protein expression of Na v 1.5 in DIO Nox2-KO and DIO-apocynin mice compared with DIO mice (Supplemental Figure 3, D–F). Nox2 increase leads to increased protein levels of PKC isoforms (31, 32). Increased PKC-δ activity reduces overall Na v 1.5 expression and decreases I Na (31, 32). We performed Western blots on control, DIO, Nox2-KO, and DIO Nox2-KO mice and showed that knockout of Nox2 reversed the obesity-induced increase in the protein-level expression of PKC-α and PKC-δ isoforms (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H).

Figure 3 NOX2 inhibition improves atrial contractility in DIO mice. (A) Representative calcium transient tracings from control, DIO, Nox2-KO, and DIO Nox2-KO atrial myocytes. (B) Representative cell shortening tracings from control, DIO, Nox2-KO, and DIO Nox2-KO atrial myocytes (n = 6 cells, n = 3 mice each). (C–E) Quantification of calcium transient tracings. (C) Time to peak calcium. (D) Time for calcium decline. (E) Calcium transient peak amplitudes. (F–H) Quantification of sarcomere cell shortening tracings. (F) Shortening sarcomeric length. (G) Time to peak cell shortening. (H) Time to 90% relaxation (n = 6 cells.) *P < 0.05.

Voltage clamping studies revealed that increased total I K in DIO mice was reduced significantly in DIO Nox2-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 4A). Using HMR-1556 to quantify I Ks indicated that NOX2 inhibition abrogated obesity-induced I Ks in DIO Nox2-KO (Figure 2I). I Ks densities at 30 mV and 50 mV were substantially reduced in DIO Nox2-KO mice versus DIO mice (Figure 2, I and J). We then evaluated the mRNA and protein levels of several genes encoding the α and β subunits of the potassium channels with roles in AP repolarization. DIO Nox2-KO mice displayed decreased K v 7.1 and MinK protein expression compared with DIO mice; however, K v 1.5, another major potassium channel involved in AF, remained unchanged (Supplemental Figure 4, C–E). DIO Nox2-KO mice showed reduced mRNA expression of Kcnq1 and Kcne1, which encode I Ks , and Kcna5, which encodes I Kur (Supplemental Figure 4B). Lastly, gene and protein expression of Kcnj3, which encodes the inward-rectifying potassium channel Kir3.1 and forms a part of the acetylcholine-activated potassium channel (I KACh ), was significantly reduced in DIO Nox2-KO mice as compared with DIO mice (Supplemental Figure 4, B and G). We previously showed that increased atrial natriuretic peptide (ANP) activity modulates I Ks in hiPSC-aCMs harboring an NPPA mutation (23, 33). mRNA and protein expression of ANP was markedly increased in DIO mice as compared with controls, but the increase was abrogated in DIO Nox2-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 4, B and G).

NOX2 inhibition improves contractility in DIO mice and PA-treated hiPSC-aCMs. Reduction of the density of the I Ca,L , which is generated by channels composed of Ca v 1.2 (encoded by CACNA1C), β 2 (CACNB2), and α 2 δ (CACNA2D) subunits, is a hallmark of the atrial electrical remodeling in DIO mice (9). The reduction in I Ca,L induces a reduction in calcium release from the sarcoplasmic reticulum (SR) and a reduction in overall atrial contractility. To further evaluate this change, we used voltage clamping studies on pooled mouse atrial cardiomyocytes to measure I Ca,L along with calcium transient measurements using the fluorescent calcium dye Fura-2 in DIO Nox2-KO mice (Figure 2, G and H, and Figure 3, A–H). I Ca, L reduction in DIO mice was markedly reversed in DIO Nox2-KO mice (Figure 2, G and H). We also observed a reduction of intracellular Ca2+ ([Ca2+] i ) in DIO atrial cells, which was reversed in DIO Nox2-KO atrial cells, thus highlighting an increased magnitude of calcium release from the sarcoplasmic reticulum in DIO Nox2-KO mice (Figure 3E). DIO atrial cells also showed a substantial decrease in sarcomeric cell shortening, a measure of atrial contractility, compared with control and DIO Nox2-KO atrial cells (Figure 3F). There were no statistical differences in the time to peak and relaxation time between the 4 groups (Figure 3, C, D, G, and H).

NOX2 inhibition in PA-treated hiPSC-aCMs using NOX2 small-molecule inhibitor reverses obesity-induced ion channel remodeling. Retinoic acid was used specifically to induce hiPSC-aCM differentiation from hiPSCs. Flow cytometry revealed a significant increase in the percentage of cells expressing K v 1.5 in retinoic acid–treated cells compared with DMSO-treated cells, while there was a decrease in the percentage of cells expressing MLC2v, a ventricular marker (Supplemental Figure 11, A–D). We used mature hiPSC-aCMs treated with PA and a NOX2 small-molecule inhibitor, GSK-2795039 (20 μM dissolved in DMSO; PA-GSK-hiPSC-aCMs), and oleic acid (OA; at 0.5 μM) for 5 days to study the effects of NOX2 in mediating FA-induced atrial remodeling. Optical voltage mapping experiments on PA-GSK-hiPSC-aCMs showed results similar to those in DIO Nox2-KO mice with a reversal in shortened AP in PA-GSK-hiPSC-aCMs compared with PA-treated hiPSC-aCMs (PA-hiPSC-aCMs) at 10%, 50%, and 90% repolarization (Figure 4, A–D). As in DIO mice, hiPSC-aCMs treated with PA also displayed increased I Ks and total I K , which was reversed in PA-GSK-hiPSC-aCMs (Figure 4, E and F). Whole-cell patch clamping studies revealed that chronic PA treatment shortened APD at 20%, 50%, and 90% repolarization while OA treatment markedly prolonged APD50 and increased the maximum upstroke velocity (Supplemental Figure 7, A–E). PA-hiPSC-aCMs in contrast to bovine serum albumin (BSA)–hiPSC-aCMs showed a marked reduction in the maximum upstroke velocity and maximum amplitude of the AP (APA max ) (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F). Moreover, PA-hiPSC-aCMs also showed decreased I Na and I Ca,L densities compared with control hiPSC-aCMs, which was reversed in PA-GSK-hiPSC-aCMs (Figure 4, G–J). Thus, our results suggest that genetic deletion and pharmacological inhibition of NOX2 abrogate atrial APD shortening mediated by obesity and rescue obesity-induced AF in both DIO Nox2-KO mice and PA-GSK-hiPSC-aCMs.

Figure 4 NOX2 inhibition in PA-treated hiPSC-aCMs using the NOX2 small-molecule inhibitor GSK-2795039 reverses obesity-induced ion channel remodeling. (A) Optical voltage mapping on vehicle BSA-, PA-, and PA-GSK-hiPSC-aCMs showed that the shortening of atrial AP duration observed in PA-hiPSC-aCMs is abrogated in PA-GSK-hiPSC-aCMs. (B) Measured APD at 10% repolarization (APD10). (C) Measured APD at 50% repolarization (APD50). (D) Measured APD at 90% repolarization (APD90). (E) Total potassium current (I K ) and voltage relationship (I-V curves) in BSA- (n = 5), PA- (n = 4), and PA-GSK-hiPSC-aCMs (n = 3). (F) Slow delayed rectifier potassium current (I Ks ) and voltage relationship (I-V curves) in BSA- (n = 5), PA- (n = 4), and PA-GSK-hiPSC-aCMs (n = 3). (G) Representative I Na traces in BSA- (n = 6), PA- (n = 6), and PA-GSK-hiPSC-aCMs (n = 6). (H) Peak I Na current density in BSA- (n = 6), PA- (n = 4), and PA-GSK-hiPSC-aCMs (n = 3). (I) Representative I Ca,L traces in BSA- (n = 6), PA- (n = 6), and PA-GSK-hiPSC-aCMs (n = 6). (J) Peak I Ca,L current density in BSA- (n = 6), PA- (n = 5), and PA-GSK-hiPSC-aCMs (n = 4). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, by 1-tailed ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons.

Echocardiographic analyses showed that DIO mice displayed increased LA size compared with control mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A and C, and Supplemental Table 2). While DIO mice showed both LA and RA enlargement compared with controls, only LA size was abrogated in DIO Nox2-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 5C). There was no notable difference in the right ventricular area between the 4 groups of mice. Other echocardiographic parameters such as the left ventricular ejection fraction, fractional shortening, pulse wave ratio between active and passive ventricle filling (A′/E′), cardiac output, and left ventricular posterior wall diameter were unchanged across the 4 groups of mice (Supplemental Figure 5, B, D, and E, and Supplemental Table 2).

NOX2 inhibition prevents obesity-mediated atrial fibrosis and increases atrial CV. To study changes in conduction, epicardial multielectrode array mapping of both atria and the left ventricle was performed in isolated Langendorff-perfused beating hearts from all 4 mouse groups. The CVs were reduced in both atria and the left ventricle in DIO, Nox2-KO, and DIO Nox2-KO mice compared with controls. However, DIO Nox2-KO mice showed improved LA and RA and left ventricular CV compared with DIO mice (Figure 5, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). The isochronal maps also illustrated a pattern consistent with improved CV in both atria of DIO Nox2-KO mice compared with DIO mice (Figure 5, A–D). We then determined whether NOX2 inhibition reduces obesity-induced atrial fibrosis by using Picrosirius red and Masson’s trichrome staining on histological sections from control, DIO, and DIO Nox2-KO mice. LA and RA sections from DIO mice showed increased fibrosis in comparison with both control and DIO Nox2-KO mice (Figure 5, E–H). However, there were no differences in fibrosis in the ventricular slices of all 4 mouse groups (Supplemental Figure 7A).

Figure 5 NOX2 inhibition prevents atrial fibrosis and increases atrial CV in DIO mice. (A) Representative isochronal maps of the LA in the 3 groups of mice using electrical mapping. (B) Quantification of mean LA CV in control (n = 6), DIO (n = 6), Nox2-KO (n = 5), and DIO Nox2-KO mice (n = 6). (C) Representative isochronal maps of the RA in the 3 groups of mice using electrical mapping. (D) Quantification of mean RA CV in control (n = 6), DIO (n = 6), Nox2-KO (n = 5), and DIO Nox2-KO mice (n = 6). (E) Picrosirius red staining of atrial myocytes from control, DIO, Nox2-KO, and DIO Nox2-KO. (F) Change in fibrosis (%) in the 3 groups of mice showing a significant reduction in fibrosis in DIO Nox2-KO compared with DIO mice (n = 3 mice each). Scale bar: 50 μm. (G) Masson’s trichrome staining of atrial myocytes from control, DIO, and DIO Nox2-KO. Scale bar: 50 μm. (H) Change in fibrosis (%) in the 4 groups of mice showing a significant reduction in fibrosis in DIO Nox2-KO compared with DIO mice (n = 3 mice each). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test.

Nox2 inhibition reduces ROS production in both DIO mice and PA-hiPSC-aCMs. Using H2DCFDA staining, a well-established technique for both visualizing and quantifying cytosolic ROS (34–36), we assessed ROS levels in control mice, DIO mice, Nox2-KO mice, DIO Nox2-KO atrial myocytes (pooled LA and RA cardiomyocytes), and BSA-, PA-, and PA-GSK-hiPSC-aCMs (Figure 6, A–F). Measurements were taken at baseline and after 12 minutes of staining. Substantial elevations in ROS levels were observed in DIO mice from baseline, distinct from control, Nox2-KO, and DIO Nox2-KO mouse atrial myocytes. This increase continued progressively over 12 minutes, a trend exclusive to the DIO group (Figure 6, B and C). Similarly, PA-treated hiPSC-aCMs showed increased ROS levels from the start with a marked rise noted over the 12-minute period, compared with the BSA- and PA-GSK-hiPSC-aCMs (Figure 6, E and F).

Figure 6 NOX2 inhibition in PA-treated hiPSC-aCMs using the NOX2 small-molecule inhibitor GSK-2795039 reverses obesity-induced ion channel remodeling. (A) Representative H2DCF staining of atrial cells from control, DIO, Nox2-KO, and DIO Nox2-KO mice. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Measured H2DCF fluorescence of atrial cells from control (n = 18 cells), DIO (n = 30 cells), Nox2-KO (n = 24 cells), and DIO Nox2-KO mice (n = 24 cells) at 0, 4, 8, and 12 minutes. (C) Rate of H2DCF increase in atrial cells from the 4 mouse groups. (D) Representative H2DCF staining of BSA-, PA-, and PA-GSK-hiPSC-aCMs. Scale bars: 50 μm. (E) Measured H2DCF fluorescence of BSA- (n = 22 cells), PA- (n = 26 cells), and PA-GSK-hiPSC-aCMs (n = 15 cells) at 0, 4, 8, and 12 minutes. (F) Rate of H2DCF increase in the 3 hiPSC-aCM groups. P > 0.05, *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test.

Global proteomics and pathway enrichment analysis. To identify the potential pathways involved in obesity-mediated AF, we performed proteomic profiling of pooled LA and RA protein lysates from control, DIO, and DIO Nox2-KO mice using a Q Exactive HF mass spectrometer coupled with an UltiMate 3000 RSLC nanosystem with a Nanospray Flex Ion Source. The total number of identified proteins across the 3 groups was 3,370 proteins, of which primarily cardiac-related genes were identified (Supplemental Figure 8, A–D). Contractile proteins such as Myl3, Ace, TnnI2, and TnnI3k were seen to be downregulated in DIO atria in comparison with both control and DIO Nox2-KO mouse atria (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). In comparison, proteins involved in FA metabolism such as Cpt1α, Fabp4, and Acsl5 were upregulated in DIO mouse atria compared with control and DIO Nox2-KO mouse atria (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). The number of differentially regulated proteins (log 2 fold change ± 0.5) in the DIO versus control comparison was 41, of which 33 were upregulated and 8 downregulated (Supplemental Figure 8C). In the DIO Nox2-KO mice compared with DIO mice, 7 were upregulated and 48 downregulated (Supplemental Figure 8D).

To identify the signaling pathways that modulate Nox2-mediated atrial remodeling in DIO and DIO Nox2-KO mice, we used Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway enrichment analysis. Major common downregulated pathways that were enriched in both the DIO versus control and DIO versus DIO Nox2-KO mice included the cardiac muscle contraction pathway (hsa04260), the dilated cardiomyopathy pathway (hsa05414), and the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy pathway (hsa05410) (Supplemental Figure 8, E and F). In contrast, pathways that regulate increased FA metabolism and FA digestion and absorption were the commonly implicated upregulated pathways (Supplemental Figure 8, G and H). In total, 22 pathways were commonly downregulated, and 6 pathways were upregulated (Supplemental Figure 8, I and J). We further validated 3 major pathways with Western blot: cardiac muscle contraction pathway (hsa04260), FA metabolism pathway (hsa0061), and oxidative phosphorylation pathway (hsa00190) (Supplemental Figure 8, E–H). This revealed that proteins modulating the cardiac muscle contraction pathway, such as cTnI, cTnT, Mybpc3, Mymo1, and Mlc2v, were ubiquitously decreased in DIO mice and their expression levels were restored in DIO Nox2-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 9, A–D and F). Only Myl7 decrease was not reversed after NOX2 inhibition (Supplemental Figure 9E). The increased expression of proteins involved in FA metabolism such as Cpt1a, Ppara, and Fabp3, observed in DIO mice, were abrogated in DIO Nox2-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 10, A–C).

Transcriptomic and gene regulatory network analysis on human atrial tissue and hiPSC-aCMs. Human atrial tissue (HAT) from obese individuals showed increased NOX2 mRNA expression along with increased KCNA5 and decreased GJA5 mRNA expression compared with lean individual HAT (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). We then performed an unbiased global transcriptomic analysis by RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) separately on lean versus obese HAT, control hiPSC-aCMs versus PA-hiPSC-aCMs, and PA-hiPSC-aCMs versus PA-GSK-hiPSC-aCMs to compare the differentially regulated gene expression pathways (Figure 7, A–D). Pathway enrichment analysis showed that the 3 comparisons shared 5 KEGG pathways (Supplemental Figure 11A), 21 Gene Ontology (GO) molecular function pathways (Supplemental Figure 11C), and 32 GO biological process pathways (Supplemental Figure 11E). Cardiac-related GO biological process pathways commonly enriched between the 3 comparisons were (a) cellular response to oxygen-containing compound (GO1901701), (b) cardiac muscle tissue development (GO0048738), (c) regulation of heart contraction (GO0008016), (d) potassium ion transport (GO0006813), and (e) potassium ion transmembrane transport (GO0071805) (Figure 7A). Potassium ion transmembrane transport (GO0071805), a pathway consisting of major potassium channels involved in AF, was specifically studied in all 3 comparisons (Figure 7, B–D). Common cardiac-related KEGG pathways between the 3 comparisons were (a) PPAR signaling pathway (hsa03320) (Supplemental Figure 11, I and J), (b) MAPK signaling pathway (hsa04010), (c) calcium signaling pathway (hsa04020) (Supplemental Figure 11, F–H), (d) hypertrophic cardiomyopathy pathway (hsa05410), and (e) dilated cardiomyopathy pathway (hsa05414) (Supplemental Figure 11B). Common cardiac GO molecular function pathways were (a) calcium ion binding (GO0005509), (b) potassium channel activity (GO005267), (c) voltage-gated potassium channel activity (GO005249), and (d) voltage-gated cation channel activity (GO022843) (Supplemental Figure 11D). Of the common KEGG and GO pathways, we selected potassium ion transport, potassium ion transmembrane transport, voltage-gated potassium channel activity, lipid localization (GO term GO0010876), and voltage-gated cation channel activity to perform upstream regulator analysis to identify potentially novel independent and integrated transcription factor (TF) networks and upstream TFs that might regulate the above key pathways (Figure 7E). Common TFs that were upregulated in all the RNA-Seq comparisons were PPARA, PITX2, ESRRA, TBX5, GATA4, and TCF12. Common TFs that were downregulated in all the RNA-Seq comparisons were FOSL1, TCF21, FOXM1, FOXE1, and KLF4. qPCR validation of both HATs and hiPSC-aCMs showed that PITX2 and TBX5 were increased in obese HATs and PA-hiPSC-aCMs (Figure 7, F and G). Similarly, DIO Nox2-KO mice showed reduced protein expression of PITX2, suggesting that NOX2 inhibition prevents obesity-induced atrial remodeling through PITX2 (Figure 7, H and I). Lastly, to investigate whether NOX2 increase is associated with increased mRNA PITX2 expression, we treated BSA-hiPSC-aCMs with 25 μM of hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) for 5 days. H 2 O 2 -hiPSC-aCMs showed a similar increase in PITX2 mRNA expression compared with PA-hiPSC-aCMs, suggesting that PITX2 is indeed upregulated by ROS (Figure 7J).

Figure 7 Transcriptomic and pathway enrichment analysis in BSA-, PA-, and PA-GSK-hiPSC-aCMs and lean and obese human atrial tissues. (A) Common biological process Gene Ontology (GO) pathways between the 3 comparisons. (B–D) Heatmaps of top upregulated and downregulated differentially expressed genes associated with the key GO pathway, potassium transmembrane transport heart contraction (GO0071805), in BSA- versus PA-hiPSC-aCMs (B), PA- versus PA-GSK-hiPSC-aCMs (C), and lean versus obese human atrial tissue (HAT) (D). (E) Common upregulated and downregulated cardiac-related transcription factors in hiPSC-aCMs. (F and G) qPCR validation of PITX2, TBX5, and TBX3 genes in both hiPSC-aCMs (n = 3 each group) and HAT (n = 3 for lean, n = 6 for obese). (H and I) Pitx2 protein quantification using Western blotting in control, DIO, and DIO Nox2-KO mice. (J) PITX2 qPCR quantification on BSA-, PA-, and H 2 O 2 -hiPSC-aCMs (n = 8 each group) (25 μM). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test and 1-tailed ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

To directly assess the role of PITX2 in obesity-mediated ion channel remodeling, we performed small interfering RNA (siRNA) knockdown (KD) experiments in PA-hiPSC-aCMs (Figure 8). HiPSC-aCMs transfected with PITX2-specific siRNA and treated with both BSA and PA showed an approximately 40% decrease in PITX2 expression compared with hiPSC-aCMs transfected with a scrambled sequence (Figure 8A). PITX2 knockdown markedly abrogated PA-induced electrophysiological (EP) changes, including reversing the shortening of atrial APD20, APD50, and APD90 (Figure 8, B–E); the decrease in maximum upstroke velocity (Figure 8F); and the decrease in maximum AP amplitude (Figure 8G), compared with PA-scrambled-hiPSC-aCMs. Our results provide strong evidence that increase in PITX2 directly modulates EP changes in obesity-mediated AF.