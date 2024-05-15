Gender-affirming hormone therapy preserves skeletal maturation in young mice via the gut microbiome

Effects of GAHT on trabecular bone structure, bone turnover, and gut permeability. To model GAHT used by TG women, male mice were orx at 5 weeks of age. Orx is typically used as an alternative to treatment with GnRHa to ablate testosterone in male mice. Orx mice were then treated with weekly subcutaneous injections of either 17-β estradiol E2 benzoate dissolved in 100 μl sesame oil, at the dose used in humans allometrically adjusted to the average C57BL/6 mouse bodyweight (6.4 μg/wk) (11), or control vehicle comprising of equal volume of PBS dissolved in 100 μl sesame oil. E2 or vehicle were started 1 week after orx and continued for 10 weeks. Additional control mice were subjected to sham-orx and treated with weekly subcutaneous injections of sesame oil (vehicle) for 10 weeks starting 1 week after surgery. To model GAHT used by TG men, female mice were treated with weekly subcutaneous injections of testosterone in the allometrically weight-adjusted amount used for humans undergoing GAHT (31 μg/wk dissolved in 100 μl sesame oil) (11) once a week for 10 weeks starting at 6 weeks of age. Control female mice were treated with weekly subcutaneous injections of sesame oil (vehicle). Ovariectomy was not performed in female mice, since GAHT in TG men only involves supplementation of testosterone, a hormone that blocks endogenous estrogen production. All mice were sacrificed at 16 weeks of age, upon completion of 10 weeks of GAHT. Femurs and the fourth lumbar vertebra (L4) were harvested, and indices of trabecular structure determined by in vitro micro-CT scanning. Compared with male sham-operated controls, vehicle-treated orx mice had lower femoral and spinal bone volume/total volume fraction (BV/TV), lower trabecular number (Tb.N), higher trabecular separation (Tb.Sp) and similar trabecular thickness (Tb.Th) (Figure 1, A and B). E2 treatment not only prevented the changes in indices of trabecular volume and structure induced by orx but significantly improved volume and structure over that of sham vehicle mice (Figure 1, A and B). Mechanistic studies revealed that serum CTX, a marker of bone resorption, was higher in vehicle-treated orx mice than in sham-operated controls and E2-treated orx mice (Figure 1C). Confirming earlier reports (31, 32), serum osteocalcin (OCN), a marker of bone formation, did not increase in response to orx. However, orx-E2 mice had significantly higher OCN levels than sham vehicle or orx vehicle mice (Figure 1C). These data indicate that in male orx mice, E2 treatment not only prevented trabecular bone loss, but exerted a net bone anabolic effect driven by increased bone formation.

Figure 1 Effect of GAHT on indices of femoral and spinal trabecular structure, serum markers of bone turnover, and gut permeability in male mice. Mice received GAHT (E2, 6.4 μg/wk) or vehicle (sesame oil) for 10 weeks, from 6–16 weeks of age. Bone, serum, and gut permeability parameters were measured at endpoint. (A) Micro-CT indices of femoral trabecular structure. (B) Micro-CT indices of spinal (L4) trabecular structure. (C) Serum CTX and OCN levels. (D) Serum levels of the gut permeability indices LPS and sCD14. (E) SI mRNA levels of Claudin 2, 3, 15, and Jam3. All data were normally distributed and were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc tests applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. n = 8–10 mice/group. Data were expressed as Mean + SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. Veh, vehicle.

Estrogen deficiency is known to increase gut permeability in mice (21) and humans (30). Loss of gut barrier integrity is a key upstream mechanism by which estrogen deficiency causes bone loss (21, 30). By contrast, the effects of testosterone deprivation and testosterone cross-hormone therapy on gut permeability are unknown. Thus, blood samples were collected upon completion of 10 weeks of GAHT. In male mice, orx resulted in increased serum levels of LPS and sCD14, both established markers of gut permeability (33, 34) (Figure 1D). The leaky gut phenotype resulting from orx was not detected in E2-treated orx mice (Figure 1D). These data demonstrated that in male mice, testosterone deficiency increased gut permeability and that E2 supplementation restored a normal tight barrier function. Mechanistic studies revealed that orx and E2 treatment altered the transcript levels of the tight junction proteins Claudin 2, 3, and 15, and of JAM3 (Figure 1E), which have all been shown to modulate intestinal barrier integrity (35, 36).

In eugonadic female mice, testosterone treatment did not alter femoral and spinal BV/TV, Tb.Th, Tb.N, and Tb.Sp (Figure 2, A and B), serum levels of CTX and OCN (Figure 2C), markers of gut permeability (Figure 2D), nor the transcript levels of the gut barrier proteins Claudin 2, 3 and 15, and JAM3 (Figure 2E). Moreover, in female mice, testosterone treatment decreased serum E2 levels and uterus weight (Figure 2, F and G). These findings demonstrated that, in female mice, testosterone treatment blunted estrogen production and was as effective as endogenous estrogen in preventing trabecular bone loss, increasing bone turnover, and preventing leaky gut phenotype.

Figure 2 Effect of GAHT on indices of femoral and spinal trabecular structure, serum markers of bone turnover, gut permeability, serum E2 levels, and uterus weight in female mice. Mice received GAHT (Testosterone, 31 μg/wk) or vehicle (sesame oil) for 10 weeks, from 6–16 weeks of age. Bone, serum, and gut permeability parameters were measured at sacrifice. (A) Micro-CT indices of femoral trabecular structure. (B) Micro-CT indices of spinal (L4) trabecular structure. (C) Serum CTX and OCN levels. (D) Serum levels of the gut permeability indices LPS and sCD14. (E) SI mRNA levels of Claudin 2, 3, 15, and Jam3. (F) Serum E2. (G) Uterine weight. All data were normally distributed and were analyzed by unpaired t tests. n = 8–10 mice/group. Data were expressed as Mean + SEM. ****P < 0.0001. Veh, vehicle.

Compositional differences of the microbiome of male and female mice. Because sex steroids regulate postnatal skeletal maturation (37) and the composition of the gut microbiome (18), it is possible that gut microbiome compositional differences may also contribute to the development of differences in bone structure between male and female mice. To investigate the effects of sex on the composition of the gut microbiome, stool samples were collected from 6-week-old untreated male and female mice before initiation of GAHT. These samples were analyzed by metagenomic sequencing to yield data on the abundance of individual microbial species and functional features with bacterial genomes. We quantified overall community complexity (α diversity) and compositional similarity between samples (β diversity). At baseline, male and female mice had significant differences in overall community complexity as measured by Shannon diversity (Figure 3A) and microbial species (Figure 3B). A total of 37 bacterial species were differentially abundant between sexes at baseline, with the largest sex-associated species differences being in the abundance of prevotella, muribaculaceae, and duncaniella (Supplemental Figures 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI175410DS1)). These findings demonstrated the existence of a sex differences in the composition of the gut microbiome of young male and female mice. However, despite the notable differences in species composition, the functional profiles of the microbiome of male and female mice (as measured by Metacyc pathway relative abundance (38) were similar, both in overall complexity (Figure 3C) and in composition (Figure 3D). Moreover, at FDR ≤ 0.1, there were no metabolic pathways associated with sex, confirming that male and female stool microbiotas at baseline are functionally similar.

Figure 3 Analysis of stool microbiome before and after 4 weeks of GAHT in male and female mice. (A) Bacterial species α diversity analysis in untreated 6-week-old male and female mice. (B) Principal coordination analysis (PCoA) of bacterial species in untreated 6-week-old male and female mice. (C) MetaCyc pathways diversity analysis in untreated 6-week-old male and female mice. (D) MetaCyc pathways PCoA in untreated 6-week-old male and female mice. (E). Bacterial species α diversity analysis in GAHT-treated male mice. (F) Principal coordination analysis (PCoA) of bacterial species in GAHT-treated male mice. (G) MetaCyc pathways α diversity analysis in GAHT-treated male mice. (H) MetaCyc pathways PCoA in GAHT-treated male mice. (I). Bacterial species α diversity analysis in GAHT-treated female mice. (J) Principal coordination analysis (PCoA) of bacterial species in GAHT-treated female mice. (K) MetaCyc pathways α diversity analysis in GAHT-treated female mice. (L) MetaCyc pathways PCoA in GAHT-treated female mice. In panels A, C, E, G, I, and K, α diversity analysis was conducted by calculating the Shannon diversity index by gender. The P values were generated from the Wilcoxon-rank-sum test. The box shows the median and Q1–Q3 interquartile range, the bars show the minimum and maximum values. In panels B, D, F, H, J, and L PCoA plots were based on the Bray-Curtis distance metrics. The P values were generated from the PERMANOVA test. n = 9–10 mice per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001. Veh, vehicle.

GAHT induces compositional and functional changes in the microbiome. Analysis of stool collected from male mice after 4 weeks of GAHT revealed significant differences in α diversity between sham vehicle and orx-E2 mice (Figure 3E). In addition, β diversity was significantly different in the 3 groups of mice (Figure 3F), reflecting significant differences in the relative abundances of 53 treatment-associated bacterial species (Supplemental Figures 3 and 4). MetaCyc pathway analysis showed that both castration and E2 treatment in male mice were associated with increased pathway complexity, as measured by Shannon diversity, and significant differences in β diversity (Figure 3, G and H). Treatment was associated with the differential activity of 49 metabolic pathways within the gut microbiome. The 19 most significant metabolic pathways associations are outlined in Supplemental Figure 5.

In female mice, β diversity was significantly different between the 2 treatment groups, while α diversity was not (Figure 3, I and J). Moreover, the relative abundance of 7 bacterial species was associated with treatment groups (Supplemental Figure 6). Functional analysis revealed that pathway complexity was decreased in testosterone-treated female mice (Figure 3K). In addition, there were overall differences in functional β diversity between the 2 groups (Figure 3L), as measured by Metacyc pathways. However, no specific metabolic pathway was significantly different between the 2 treatment groups.

Together, these data demonstrate that GAHT induced compositional and functional changes to the microbiome of both male and female mice. However, GAHT-induced changes in micro-CT indices of bone structure were observed only in male mice, suggesting that the specific modification of the gut microbiome induced by GAHT may be relevant for postnatal skeletal maturation in male, but not in female, mice. In support of this hypothesis, we found that BV/TV, the main micro-CT index of trabecular volume and structure, was associated with 8 bacterial species (Supplemental Figure 7) and 7 metabolic pathways (Supplemental Figure 8) in male mice. By contrast, no significant associations between BV/TV, bacterial species, or metabolic pathways were detected in female mice.

GAHT-induced microbiome compositional changes contribute to the effects of GAHT on bone structure. To directly determine if the gut microbiome contributes to the effects of GAHT on bone, fecal microbiota transfer (FMT) experiments were conducted as depicted in Supplemental Figures 9 and 10 to assess whether the skeletal phenotype of donor mice was transmissible to recipient mice via the microbiome. Firstly, fecal microbiota donor male mice were subjected to sham operation or orx at 5 weeks of age. Donor mice were supplemented with either vehicle or E2 for 4 weeks starting a week after surgery. Female donor mice were treated with vehicle or testosterone for 4 weeks starting at 6 weeks of age. Stools were collected from both male and female donor mice at the end of the treatment period and utilized for FMTs. Groups of 4-week-old FMT-recipient male and female mice were treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics (1 mg/mL ampicillin, 0.5 mg/mL vancomycin, 1 mg/mL neomycin sulfate, 1 mg/mL metronidazole dissolved in water) for 1 week to deplete the microbiome (39). Thereafter, recipient male mice were subjected to sham operation or orchiectomy. After 1 week, sham-orx mice were started on vehicle, while the 2 groups of orx mice were treated with either vehicle or E2 for 10 weeks. A week after completion of the antibiotic treatment, recipient female mice were treated with vehicle or testosterone for 10 weeks. In addition, 2 days after completion of the antibiotic treatment, a length of time sufficient for antibiotic clearing (39), male and female recipient mice were subjected to FMTs by gavaging liquid suspensions of stool samples from donor mice for 10 weeks. FMTs were repeated 3 times during the first week and once a week thereafter to assure that the microbiome of donor mice was maintained in recipient mice. This design allowed the transfer of fecal material from each group of donor mice into each group of sex-matched recipient mice. Herein, we refer to mice colonized with fecal material from a donor from a different treatment group as ‘discordant’ mice, whereas mice colonized with fecal material from a donor of the same treatment group are referred to as ‘concordant’ mice.

To investigate if FMTs successfully altered the microbiome composition of recipient mice, the stools of orx-vehicle mice with concordant or discordant microbiome were collected at the end of the experiments and the microbiome sequenced. Analysis at the species level revealed significant differences in α diversity and β diversity in the 3 groups of recipient mice (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). MetaCyc pathway analysis showed similarities in α diversity between the 3 groups of recipient mice (Supplemental Figure 11C) but confirmed the existence of significant differences in β diversity (Supplemental Figure 11D). These findings indicated that FMTs successfully induced modifications to the compositions and function of the microbiome in orx-vehicle recipient mice.

Micro-CT analysis of femurs harvested from recipient mice at the end of the experiment revealed that BV/TV of sham-vehicle recipients with concordant microbiome was similar to the BV/TV of sham-vehicle recipients with discordant microbiome (Figure 4A, left panel). However, sham-vehicle recipients with orx-E2 microbiome had higher BV/TV than those with orx-vehicle microbiome (Figure 4A, left panel). The BV/TV of orx-vehicle recipient mice with concordant microbiome was lower than the BV/TV of orx-vehicle recipients with discordant microbiome (Figure 4A, middle panel). Furthermore, orx-vehicle recipients with orx-E2 microbiome had higher BV/TV than those with sham-vehicle microbiome (Figure 4A, middle panel). Conversely, orx-E2 recipients with concordant or discordant microbiome had similar BV/TV values (Figure 4A, right panel). Analysis of indices of trabecular structure revealed that Tb.N and Tb.Sp of sham-orx recipient mice were altered by transfer of donor orx-E2 microbiome (Figure 4, B and C, left panels). Similarly, Tb.N and Tb.Sp of orx-vehicle recipients were altered by the transfer of microbiomes from orx-E2 donors (Figure 4, B and C, middle panels). Orx-E2 recipients with concordant or discordant microbiomes had similar Tb.N, and Tb.Sp values (Figure 4, B and C, right panels). FMTs from any group of donors did not alter Tb.Th in any group of recipients (Figure 4D). These findings demonstrate that E2 altered microbiomes from male donor mice had the capacity to modify bone volume and structure of recipient male mice. Micro-CT analysis of L4 yielded similar results, where data confirmed that transfer of microbiomes from E2-treated donors into orx-vehicle recipients altered BV/TV, Tb.N, and Tb.Sp values (Supplemental Figures 12).

Figure 4 Microbiome transfer by FMT altered femoral indices of trabecular volume and structure in male recipient mice. (A) BV/TV, (B) Tb.N, (C) Tb.Sp, (D) Tb.Th were measured by micro-CT at endpoint. Liquid suspensions of stools collected at 4 weeks of GAHT from donor mice were gavaged into recipient mice. GAHT-treated recipient mice were sacrificed 10 weeks after treatment. n = 8–10 mice/group. All data were normally distributed and were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc tests applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. Data were expressed as Mean + SEM. *P < 0.05 **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. Veh, vehicle.

Differences in serum OCN levels were found between sham-orx recipients with concordant microbiome and those with orx-E2 microbiome (Figure 5A left panel). Moreover, sham-vehicle recipients with orx-E2 microbiomes had higher OCN than those with orx-vehicle microbiomes (Figure 5A, left panel). Orx-vehicle recipients with concordant microbiomes had lower levels of serum OCN compared with those with discordant microbiomes (Figure 5A middle panel). OCN levels in orx E2-treated recipients with concordant microbiomes were higher than in those with discordant microbiomes (Figure 5A, right panel). Serum CTX levels were similar in sham-orx recipients with concordant or discordant microbiomes (Figure 5B, left panel). Due to coupling of bone resorption with bone formation, sham-vehicle recipients with orx-E2 microbiomes had higher CTX levels than those with orx-vehicle microbiomes (Figure 5B, left panel). Orx-vehicle recipients with concordant microbiomes had higher levels of serum CTX than orx recipients with sham-vehicle microbiomes (Figure 5B, middle panel). Due to coupling, CTX in orx E2-treated recipients with concordant microbiomes was higher than in those with discordant microbiomes (Figure 5B, right panel).

Figure 5 Microbiome transfer by FMT alters markers of bone turnover and gut permeability in recipient mice without affecting E2 levels. (A) Serum OCN, (B) Serum CTX, (C) serum LPS, (D) Serum sCD14, (E) serum E2 in recipient mice. (F) Stool E2 in donor mice. Factors were measured in different groups at endpoint. n = 10 mice/group. All data were normally distributed and were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc tests applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. Data were expressed as Mean + SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Analysis of markers of gut permeability in sham-vehicle male recipient mice with concordant microbiomes showed similar levels of LPS and sCD14 as sham-vehicle male recipients with microbiomes from orx-vehicle mice, but higher levels of these permeability markers than those with orx-E2 microbiomes (Figure 5, C and D, left panels). Orx-vehicle recipient mice with concordant microbiomes had higher LPS levels than those with orx-E2 microbiomes (Figure 5C, middle panel), and higher sCD14 levels than those with either sham-orx or orx-E2 microbiomes (Figure 5D, middle panel). Orx-E2 recipient mice with concordant microbiomes had lower LPS and sCD14 levels than those with all groups of discordant microbiomes (Figure 5, C and D, right panels).

To investigate whether absorption of stool estrogen by recipient mice might have contributed to the effects of FMTs, E2 was measured in the serum of recipient mice and stools of donor mice. We found that transfer of microbiome from E2-treated orx donors did not increase serum levels of E2 in any group of recipient mice (Figure 5E). Moreover, E2 was found to be undetectable in the stools of donor mice (Figure 5F). Together, these findings demonstrate that the GAHT-altered microbiome of male donor mice has the capacity to modify bone volume and structure, bone turnover, and gut permeability in recipient male mice. By contrast, in female mice, microbiome transfers did not alter indices of femoral and spinal trabecular volume and structure, bone turnover, or gut permeability in recipient mice (Supplemental Figures 13 and 14).

GAHT regulates the frequency of Tregs in Peyer’s patches and BM. To acquire information on the taxa that mediated the skeletal effects of GAHT in male mice, a mediation analysis (40) was performed using the data from the metagenomics analysis of stools collected after 4 weeks of GAHT. This analysis assessed whether an exposure (orx or hormone treatment) affected an outcome (BV/TV) through a mediator (bacterial species or taxa). We found 2 species of Bacteroides (Bacteroides acidifaciens and Bacteroides caecimuri) to be significant mediators of BV/TV in male mice (Figure 6). As expected, no species were found to mediate the effects of GAHT on BV/TV in female mice. These findings suggest a causal role for GAHT-induced microbiome compositional changes, and, specifically, alterations in Bacteroides abundance, in modifying bone volume in male but not in female mice.

Figure 6 Mediation analysis conducted to determine the existence of a cause-effect relationship between orx or hormone treatment (exposure), bacterial species (mediators), and femoral BV/TV (outcome). This analysis identified 2 Bacteroides species that act as significant mediators (table within top panel). The bottom panels show graphic representations of a,b and c′ for Bacteroides acidifaciens and Bacteroides caecimuri. Data in a and c′ are shown as median with interquartile range. The bars show the minimum and maximum values. The curve in b shows the simple linear regression line.

To investigate the role of Bacteroides as mediators of BV/TV in male mice we correlated femoral and spinal BV/TV with the relative frequencies of Bacteroides acidifaciens and Bacteroides caecimuri in the stools of ovx-vehicle recipient mice with microbiome from either sham-vehicle, orx-vehicle or orx-E2 donors. We found significant correlations between each of these 2 species of Bacteroides and spinal and femoral BV/TV (Supplemental Figure 15).

To directly determine whether Bacteroides mitigate the bone loss induced by male sex steroid deprivation, 10-week-old male mice were orx and gavaged 3 times per week for the first 4 weeks after surgery with a liquid suspension of a mixture of Bacteroides acidifaciens JCM 10556 and Bacteroides caecimuri (1 × 106 CFU of each strain). Vehicle-treated orx mice and vehicle-treated sham-orx were used as controls. Micro-CT measurements of bone samples harvested at sacrifice revealed that feeding of Bacteroides strains completely prevented the loss of BV/TV and the changes in Tb, Th, Tb.N, and Tb.Sp induced by orx, whereas feeding with vehicle did not (Figure 7, A and B). In addition, feeding of Bacteroides completely prevented changes in CTX, OCN, and indices of gut permeability induced by orx, whereas feeding with vehicle did not (Figure 7, C and D). These findings demonstrate that Bacteroides supplementation was as effective as E2 in preventing the changes in bone structure, bone turnover, and gut permeability induced by orx.

Figure 7 Effects of Bacteroides supplementation in male mice. 10-week-old orx or sham-orx mice were gavaged 3 times per week for 4 weeks with a liquid suspension of vehicle or Bacteroides acidifaciens JCM 10556 and Bacteroides caecimuri (1 × 106 CFU of each strain), and then sacrificed. (A) Micro-CT indices of femoral trabecular bone structure. (B) Micro-CT indices of spinal (L4) trabecular bone structure. (C) Serum levels of the bone turnover indices CTX and OCN. (D) Serum levels of the gut permeability indices LPS and sCD14. (E) Relative and/or absolute frequency of PP and BM Treg (CD3+CD4+FoxP3+) cells. All data were normally distributed and were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc tests applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. n = 10–13 mice/group. Data were expressed as Mean + SEM. ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. Veh, vehicle. Bact, Bacteriodes.

Bacteroides are known to induce the expansion of Tregs (41–43), a cell lineage capable of suppressing osteoclastogenesis (29) and stimulating bone formation (27, 28). We analyzed by flow cytometry the frequency of BM and intestinal Peyer’s patches (PPs). Because the measurement of the absolute number of PP cells is technically challenging due to variability of the size of the collected PP tissue, PP Tregs were quantified as percentage of CD4+ T cells. Analysis of male mice supplemented with Bacteroides revealed that orx-vehicle mice had a lower frequency of PP and BM Tregs compared with the other 2 groups (Figure 7E). Moreover, orx Bacteroides-supplemented mice had a higher frequency of PP and BM Tregs than sham-vehicle and orx-vehicle groups (Figure 7E). Analysis of male mice treated with GAHT revealed that the frequency of PP and BM Tregs in orx E2-treated mice was higher than in sham-orx controls and orx vehicle-treated mice (Figure 8A), demonstrating that estrogen is more potent than endogenous testosterone in expanding intestinal and BM Tregs. The finding that testosterone deficiency affected the size of the pool of PP and BM Tregs extends the previously described effects of estrogen withdrawal on Tregs in female mice (21, 44). Studies in eugonadic donor female mice revealed that testosterone treatment increased the abundance of PP Tregs but did not alter the number of BM Tregs (Supplemental Figure 16A), pointing to more potent effects of testosterone in expanding intestinal Tregs and to similar effects of endogenous estrogen and testosterone treatment in regulating BM Tregs.

Figure 8 Effects of GAHT on PP and BM Tregs in donor and recipient mice, on the trafficking of PP and BM Tregs and effects of Treg depletion by anti CD25 Ab in male mice. (A) Relative and/or absolute frequency of PP and BM Treg (CD3+CD4+FoxP3+) cells in GAHT-treated donor male mice. (B) Relative frequency and absolute number of PP and BM red fluorescent tagged Treg cells in GAHT-treated male mice. (C) Relative frequency of BM Tregs in male recipient mice. (D). Effects of anti-CD25 Ab on the frequency of PP and BM Tregs in male GAHT-treated mice (E). Effects of anti-CD25 Ab on serum CTX and OCN in male GAHT-treated mice. (F). Effects of anti-CD25 Ab on micro-CT indices of trabecular structure in male GAHT-treated mice. n = 5–10 mice/group. All data were normally distributed and were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA (Panels A–C) or 2-way ANOVA (Panels D–F) and post hoc tests applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. Data were expressed as Mean + SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. Nonsignificant comparisons not shown. Veh, vehicle.

BM Tregs are likely to originate from microbiome-induced intestinal Tregs. To directly investigate the effect of orx and E2 treatment on Treg trafficking, we made use of male SFB+ C57BL/6 Kaede mice (45). This strain offers a sensitive means to track the migration from the gut to anatomically distant sites of any leukocyte cell type definable by surface-displayed or intracellular markers. Kaede mice ubiquitously express the photoconvertible protein Kaede, which permanently changes its fluorescence emission from green (518 nm) to red (582 nm) upon photoactivation with near-UV light (350–410 nm). Once photoconverted in the intestine, red-fluorescing cells can be detected and enumerated by flow cytometry in other organs. The photoconversion of intracellular Kaede has no effect on cellular function and on the homing capacity of T cells (46). Hereafter, we will refer to photoconverted cells as KaedeR cells. Male 5-week-old Kaede mice were orx or sham operated. Starting 1 week after surgery, Kaede mice were then treated with E2 or control vehicle for 4 weeks. Thereafter, all animals were subjected to surgical laparotomy and 4 PPs/mouse were photoactivated. Mice were sacrificed 24 hours later and the number of KaedeR Tregs in PPs and BM were measured by flow cytometry. Analysis of the cells harvested from the photoactivated PPs revealed that 24 hours after photoactivation E2-treated orx mice had a lower relative frequency of PP KaedeR Tregs than the other 2 groups (Figure 8B), indicating that E2 increased the egress of Tregs from PPs. Analysis of BM cells revealed that vehicle-treated orx mice had lower relative and absolute frequency of BM KaedeR Tregs, while E2-treated orx mice had an increased frequency of BM Tregs compared with the other 2 groups (Figure 8B). Since only photoconverted intestinal cells fluoresce red, these data demonstrate that E2 promoted the migration of intestinal Tregs from intestinal tissues to the BM.

To determine if orx and E2 replacement affects intestinal Tregs via a microbiome-dependent mechanism, we analyzed PPs of FMT recipient mice. Sham-orx recipient male mice with orx-vehicle microbiomes had a lower frequency of PP and BM Tregs than those with microbiomes from the other 2 groups (Figure 8C, left panel). Orx vehicle-treated recipients with concordant microbiomes had a lower frequency of PP and BM Tregs than those with discordant microbiomes (Figure 8C, middle panel). Orx-E2 recipient male mice with concordant microbiomes had a higher frequency of PP and BM Tregs than those with discordant microbiomes (Figure 8C, right panel). In female mice, vehicle-treated recipient mice with concordant microbiomes had a higher frequency of PP Tregs than those with discordant microbiomes (Supplemental Figure 16B, left panel). Moreover, testosterone-treated recipient female mice with concordant microbiomes had a lower frequency of PP Tregs than those with discordant microbiomes (Supplemental Figure 16B, right panel). However, FMTs did not alter the relative frequency of BM Tregs in any group (Supplemental Figure 16C). Together, our findings suggest the existence of direct effects of GAHT-shaped microbiomes on BM and intestinal Tregs in male mice and intestinal Tregs in female mice.

Because CD25 antibody (Ab) depletes Tregs in vivo (27, 47), mice were treated with anti CD25 Ab or isotype matched irrelevant Ab (Irr. Ab) to investigate the contribution of Treg expansion to the skeletal effects of E2 treatment in male orx mice. In these experiments, male mice were orx or sham operated at the age of 5 weeks and treated with vehicle or E2 for 4 weeks, starting at 6 weeks of age. Mice were also treated with anti-CD25 Ab or isotype matched Irr. Ab twice a week for 5 weeks starting at surgery, as previously described (27, 28). The expansion of intestinal and BM Tregs induced by E2 treatment was blunted in mice injected with an anti-CD25 Ab, but not in those injected with Irr. Ab (Figure 8D). Analysis of serum markers of bone turnover revealed that anti-CD25Ab blocked the increase in OCN induced by E2 treatment (Figure 8E). By contrast, anti CD25 Ab did not affect the increase in CTX induced by orx, suggesting that Tregs are implicated in the stimulation of bone formation induced by E2, but not in the increase in bone resorption induced by orx. In vitro micro-CT analysis of femurs harvested at sacrifice revealed that anti-CD25 Ab treatment prevented the increase in BV/TV and the changes in Tb.N and Tb.Sp induced by E2 treatment in orx mice (Figure 8F), demonstrating the functional role of Tregs as mediators of the bone anabolic effects of E2 in orx mice.