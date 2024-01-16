Durable responses to ATR inhibition with ceralasertib in tumors with genomic defects and high inflammation

Patient characteristics

A total of 26 patients were enrolled and started ceralasertib in the dose-escalation phase across 3 centers between July 2014 and July 2016. In the dose-expansion phase, 43 patients were enrolled, of whom 41 received at least 1 dose of study drug (2 progressed prior to treatment start) between December 2016 and October 2020 (Figure 1A). Patient and tumor characteristics are given in Table 1.

Dose escalation and toxicity

A total of 67 patients received a dose of ceralasertib and were evaluable for safety (Figure 1A). Twenty-six patients were treated with continuous dosing schedule during the dose-escalation phase, at doses from 20 to 240 mg BD (Figure 1C). At the maximum administered dose of 240 mg BD, 3 of 6 patients had dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs). There were no DLTs at 160 mg BD and 1 at 80 mg BD (grade 3 [G3] thrombocytopenia with epistaxis, Table 2 and Supplemental Table 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI175369DS1). The maximum tolerated dose was 160 mg BD. DLTs were thrombocytopenia (G4, n = 2 at 240 mg, G3 with epistaxis, n = 1 at 80 mg) and elevated amylase (G3, n = 1 at 240 mg, Supplemental Table 2). Dose-expansion participants received 160 mg BD, either continuously or on a 2-week-on, 2-week-off schedule (Figure 1C). This was investigated after the development of toxicity beyond the DLT window in continuously dosed patients, leading to dose modifications. The intermittent schedule was chosen based on modeling of bone marrow recovery and was better tolerated, with incidence of G3 or greater anemia, 33% on continuous versus 9% on intermittent schedule, and 8% versus 0 % G3 leukopenia. Platelets and other hematological parameters were also more favorable with an intermittent schedule, recovering in the treatment break (Figure 2A, Table 2, and Supplemental Figure 1) (21). Six of 12 (50%) patients on the continuous schedule (including those in part A) versus 10 of 35 (29%) on the intermittent required dose reduction or interruption for toxicity. Four patients in the dose-escalation and 1 in the dose-expansion phase withdrew due to toxicity. There were no treatment-related deaths. Four deaths occurred on study medication: 2 from disease progression, 1 from pneumonia, and 1 from adult respiratory syndrome assumed to be COVID-19 related (no leukopenia observed for the latter 2 participants). The recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) for the intermittent schedule was 160 mg BD, although other doses were not evaluated on an intermittent schedule. Serious adverse events related to study treatment are shown in Supplemental Table 1.

Figure 2 PKs and PDs. (A) Change in platelet count with time, by dose cohort. Smoothed conditional mean absolute changes compared with baseline blood count are presented, with 95% CI. (B) Ceralasertib PK. Geometric mean (and SD) plasma concentration over time after a single dose at the indicated dose levels (semi-log scale). (C) Absolute change in γH2AX-positive PBMCs (defined as percentage of cells with >5 foci) after 2-week dosing at the indicated dose levels. Line color indicates RECIST response. *P = 0.046, Wilcoxon’s signed rank test with a hypothetical median of 0. (D) Tumor PDs. Change in p-(S635)Rad50 in paired tumor biopsies after 2-week dosing. p-Rad50 in tumor cells expressed by percentage positive (left) and H score (right) for the indicated dose levels. Fold change versus baseline. P = 0.13, Wilcoxon’s signed rank test. (E) Examples of staining for p-Rad50 for the indicated dose levels. Scale bars: 200 μm. Left panel: HNSCC, 40 mg BD, RECIST PR. Right panel: parotid adenocarcinoma, 160 mg BD, RECIST SD. (F) Evidence of increased replication stress with ceralasertib treatment. Immunohistochemical staining for γH2AX in paired tumor biopsies. Left: change in percentage of positive tumor cells (defined as at least 5 nuclear foci or pan-nuclar staining) after 2-week dosing. P = 0.22, paired t test. Right: examples of nuclear foci and pan-nuclear staining after treatment. Scale bar: 50 μm. (G) Examples of γH2AX staining for the indicated dose levels. Left panel: HNSCC, 40 mg BD, RECIST PR. Right panel: serous ovarian carcinoma, 160 mg BD, RECIST SD. Scale bars: 200 μm.

PKs

Ceralasertib was rapidly orally absorbed across all doses following single and multiple dose administration (median time to peak drug concentration [t max ] 0.5 to 4 hours), with mean terminal elimination half-life of 5.3 to 7.7 hours at the 40 and 80 mg dose levels and 11.2 to 12.8 hours at the 160 and 240 mg dose levels. Following single dosing, ceralasertib exposure increased approximately proportionally with increasing doses between 80 to 240 mg (Figure 2B). There was some evidence for accumulation after repeated dosing with higher predose and maximum concentration (C max ) levels at days 15 and 29 compared with day 0. Accumulation ratios based on C max and AUC were between 1.6- and 2.2-fold higher (Supplemental Figure 2).

Pharmacodynamics

Paired PBMCs were available for the majority of study participants. PBMCs were analyzed for p-Chk1, the downstream phosphorylation target of ATR. There was variation in p-Chk1 levels with treatment, but this was not consistent (Supplemental Figure 3). p-Chk1 has been described as decreasing with ATRi in the presence of exogenous DNA damage (4) and as increasing with ATRi reflective of replication stress and DNA damage (22). Increased γH2AX positivity was observed in PBMCs after treatment at the RP2D for most subjects (Figure 2C), likely reflecting DNA damage in proliferating bone marrow cells due to ATRi. Four paired tumor biopsies were available for IHC. These tumor biopsies showed upregulation of p-Rad50, a marker of ATM pathway activation, after treatment with ceralasertib (Figure 2, D and E), as well as an increase in the number of γH2AX-positive cells (Figure 2, F and G).

Response

At data cutoff, 4 patients remained on study; all had received a minimum of 24 cycles. Sixty-six patients were evaluable for response assessment, 26 in the dose-escalation and 40 in the dose-expansion phases.

The best overall responses were 5 (8%) confirmed partial responses (PR), 34 (52%) stable disease (SD), including 1 unconfirmed PR, and 27 (41%) progressive disease, including clinical progression (Figure 3, A–C). Of those with SD or better, 25 of 39 (68%) had duration on study of at least 4 months, with many showing a slowing of tumor growth (Supplemental Figure 4). For those taking 160 mg BD or more, 4 of 49 (8%) had PR, 30 (61%) SD, and 15 (30%) progressive disease.

Figure 3 Antitumor responses. (A) Waterfall plot of best change in sum of longest diameters of target lesions (SLD), with corresponding duration on study. (B) Swimmer plot of evaluable patients. (C) Spider plot of evaluable patients. (D–I) Representative scans from responding patients. (D) Ovarian clear cell carcinoma, ARID1A loss, RECIST PR, 1,763 days on study, 160 mg BD, intermittent. (E) HNSCC, MRE11, and CDKN2A mutation, 1,194 days on study. (F) Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, HR and Fanconi pathway deficiency, RECIST PR, 575 days on study, 160 mg BD intermittent. (G) Nasopharyngeal carcinoma, NRAS activation, RECIST PR, 341 days on study, 240 mg BD. (H) HNSCC, RECIST PR, 106 days on study, 40 mg BD. (I) Pancreatic adenocarcinoma, no clear mutation, unconfirmed PR, 480 days on study, 160 mg BD intermittent. Tumor protein profiling: IHC tumor staining was performed on the cases mentioned. Arrows indicate responding tumor lesions. (J) Clear cell ovarian carcinoma with loss of ARID1A, H score 0. Red arrowhead indicates tumor cells; white indicates stroma. (K) Eccrine adenocarcinoma with loss of ARID1A, H score 0. (L) Lung adenocarcinoma, ARID1A mutation but no protein loss. H score 290. (M) Cervix adenocarcinoma, ARID1A mutation but no protein loss. H score 300. (N) Clear cell ovarian carcinoma, ARID1A mutation but no protein loss. H score 235. (O) Serous ovarian carcinoma, ATM protein loss. (P) Same tumor as in M, showing cyclin E1 overexpression. H score 169. (Q) Peritoneal carcinoma, CCNE1 amplification on sequencing, cyclin E1. H score 210. (R) Serous endometrial carcinoma, CCNE1 amplification on sequencing, cyclin E1. H score 224. (S) Serous endometrial carcinoma, CCNE1 overexpression by IHC, cyclin E1. H score 155.

Patients with Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) (23) PR were dosed at 40, 240 (continuous schedule), and 160 (intermittent schedule) mg BD. Median duration of response was 46.7 weeks (IQR, 14.9–251.0). Responding histologies were as follows: (a) ovarian clear cell carcinoma with ARID1A mutation and high mutational load (160 mg BD, remains on study, 251 weeks at data cutoff; Figure 3D, Supplemental Table 4), (b) head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) with CDKN2A and MRE11A frameshift (160 mg BD, 170 weeks, remains on study; Figure 3E), (c) esophageal squamous cell carcinoma with homologous recombination (HR)/Fanconi pathway deficiency due to BRIP1 frameshift mutation and PALB2 deletion (160 mg BD, 47 weeks; Figure 3F), moderate mutational load (12.4 mutations/Mb), and APOBEC mutational signature (24–26); (d) nasopharyngeal carcinoma with NRAS activating mutation (240 mg BD, 14 weeks; Figure 3G), and (e) HNSCC with APC frameshift and TP53 mutation (40 mg BD, 15 weeks; Figure 3H). One participant had an unconfirmed PR; this patient had TP53 mutant pancreatic adenocarcinoma with no other mutation (160 mg BD, 15 weeks; Figure 3I). Patients with durable RECIST SD included those with HNSCC with ARID2 frameshift (99 weeks), HNSCC with no sequencing available (48 weeks), HNSCC with CCND1 amplification (49 weeks), and digital papillary adenocarcinoma with TP53 mutation (51 weeks).

Genomic and molecular correlates

Sequencing data were available for 5 of 26 patients in the dose-escalation and 36 of 41 in the dose-expansion phases. Patients with durable responses all had an alteration that may sensitize to ATRi (Supplemental Table 3 and Supplemental Figures 5 and 6). For patients dosed at 40 mg BD or more, out of 11 patients with no mutation of interest, 1 had a PR (9%) and out of 30 with a mutation of interest, 4 had a PR (13%). Of those with PR or SD, median duration of response was 105 days for those without a mutation of interest and 185.5 days for those with a mutation of interest. Unless otherwise stated, participants were taking 160 mg BD of intermittent ceralasertib.

Durable responses in tumors with SWI/SNF loss

The most durable response was in a patient with clear cell ovarian carcinoma and an ARID1A mutation (E21763fsX) with loss of protein expression (Figure 3, D and J). Seven participants had aberrations in the SWI/SNF pathway, of whom 6 derived clinical benefit. One other patient had a clear ARID1A loss on IHC: a patient with eccrine adenocarcinoma with ARID1A stop-gain mutation (R693X, resulting in truncated protein expression) and H score of 0 (Figure 3K) with CDKN2A deletion (240 mg BD; SD, 34 weeks). A patient with an ARID2 frameshift-bearing HNSCC had tumor shrinkage of 29% and remains on study at this writing after 99 weeks.

Other SWI/SNF aberrations are described in Supplemental Table 4. Notably, all other ARID1A mutants showed high protein expression (Figure 3, L–N), and the responding patient also had a high tumor mutational burden (TMB); there was no clear difference in TMB between patients with or without clinical benefit (Supplemental Figure 7).

ATM pathway

There was no relationship between ATM expression and response or duration on study (Figure 3A). Twenty patients had ATM protein assessed: 4 were defined as ATM-low, with 25% or less ATM nuclear positivity (10%, 10%, 5%, and 0%; Figure 3O). Out of these, median duration on treatment was 13 weeks (range 8–29) with 3 of 4 experiencing SD and 1 progressive disease.

One patient had a pathogenic ATM mutation (R1898fsX) with some protein expression (50% nuclear positive) and a coexisting ARID1A mutation (see above), remaining on study for 39 weeks with SD. Another had MRE11 stop-gain mutation (R633X), together with CDKN2A stop-gain, and remains on study at this writing after more than 32 months with a confirmed PR (Figure 3E). MRE11, a component of the MRN complex, activates ATM after DNA damage.

Other aberrations

Oncogene amplification. We identified 11 patients with oncogene-driven tumors (5 NRAS, 2 HRAS, 1 KRAS activation, 2 CCNE1 amplification, 1 CCND1 amplification), of whom 3 derived clinical benefit (Supplemental Figure 5). Of those with CCNE1 amplification, 1 (peritoneal carcinoma, 20 mg BD; Figure 3Q) had a best response of progressive disease, 1 (serous endometrial carcinoma; Figure 3R) SD, on study for 12 weeks, and 2 others had increased cyclin E1 expression by IHC without gene amplification: 1 with serous endometrial carcinoma (Figure 3S, with germline BRCA1 mutation) and the other with cervical adenocarcinoma (Figure 3P), both with SD for 16 and 29 weeks, respectively.

P53. We have previously demonstrated no relationship between p53 functionality and ATRi sensitivity in a panel of cell lines (4). This was confirmed by the lack of difference in clinical benefit and duration on study between p53 WT and p53-mutant/p53-deleted tumors (Supplemental Figure 6).

ATRi modulates the tumor-immune microenvironment

We have previously shown preclinically that ATRi can affect the immune tumor microenvironment (TME), particularly when combined with radiotherapy (6, 27). In support of this, paired biopsies from a responding patient (40 mg BD, HNSCC, RECIST PR) showed an increase in immune-cell infiltration and programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) staining on immune cells at 2 weeks (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Immune profiling. (A) H&E and PD-L1 IHC staining of paired biopsies of a responding patient (HNSCC, 40 mg, RECIST PR), showing infiltration of PD-L1–positive immune cells after 2 weeks of ceralasertib. Scale bar: 200 mm. (B) Fold change (FC) in percentage of CD45+ cells in peripheral blood after 2 weeks of ceralasertib (day 14) and after a 2-week break (day 29) compared with baseline sample for the indicated cell type. Median and IQR indicated. Statistical significance by Wilcoxon’s test. (C) Shown is log 2 fold change in percentages of the CD8+ T, CD4+ T, and unconventional (Unconv) T cells of the following populations: TN (T naive as CCR7+CD45RA+), TCM (T central memory as CCR7+CD45RA–), TEM (T effector memory as CCR7–CD45RA–), and TEMRA (T effector memory RA as CCR7–CD45RA+) from baseline, median, and IQR indicated. (D) Fold change in percentage of CD45 of memory CD4-TEMRA (effector memory reexpressing CD45RA) from baseline. Median and IQR indicated. Statistical significance by Wilcoxon’s test. (E) Fold change in percentage of NK cells or CD8+ T cells in the peripheral blood of (from left to right) NK cell NKG2A-positive, NK cell CD69-positive and CD8+ T cell PD-1–positive from baseline. Median and IQR indicated. Statistical significance by Wilcoxon’s test. (F) Left: fold change in percentage of CD45 of classical monocytes, as above. Middle: change in gMDSC as a percentage of CD45-positive cells, right: change in mMDSC as a percentage of CD45-positive cells. Median and IQR indicated. *P < 0.05, unpaired t test. (G) Fold change versus baseline in levels of the indicated plasma cytokines after 2 weeks of ceralasertib. *P < 0.05, paired t test.

Therefore, we profiled, in detail, the immune response to ATRi in the peripheral blood of 8 participants (best responses of 5 SD, 2 progressive disease, and 1 nonevaluable [NE], all treated with 160 mg BD intermittent schedule) and in paired tumor biopsies (on treatment versus baseline) from 8 participants (5 SD, 2 progressive disease, and 1 NE). In the peripheral blood, we observed a reduction in Tregs and a trend toward increased CD8+ T cells, leading to an increased CD8/Treg ratio after ATRi (Figure 4B). All were on an intermittent schedule, allowing assessment of changes after 2 weeks of ceralasertib (day 14) and a 2-week break (day 29). Proportions of T cell subsets changed after ATRi, with increased naive and central memory CD8+ and CD4+ T cells after ATRi (Figure 4C). Importantly, there were increased frequencies of memory CD4-TEMRA (effector memory reexpressing CD45RA) cells at day 29 (Figure 4D). Detailed profiling revealed a reduction in PD-1–positive CD8+ T cells and NK cell activation, with a trend toward increased NKG2A- and CD69-positive NK cells with ceralasertib, which normalized after the 2-week break (Figure 4E). The circulating myeloid compartment was also altered by ATRi, with a reduction in classical and intermediate monocytes and a change in circulating myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs), with increased granulocytic MDSCs (gMDSC) and reduced monocytic MDSCs (mMDSCs) after ceralasertib, again trending to baseline after treatment break (Figure 4F). Circulating cytokine levels were modulated on ceralasertib therapy, with an increase in CCL2 and decrease in CCL4 and CCL5 levels observed after 2 weeks of treatment (Figure 4G).

Responders to ATRi have inflamed tumors

RNA-Seq of paired tumor biopsies was performed to assess differential gene expression after 2 weeks of ceralasertib treatment. Eight paired tumor biopsies were analyzed from 3 patients with PR, 4 with SD, and 1 NE, treated at various dose levels. Additional baseline samples were also available for 1 PR and 1 SD. When all samples were considered together, there were few differences in differential gene expression between baseline and on-treatment biopsies (Figure 5A). However, when responders (PR) were compared with nonresponders (SD), there were marked differences in both baseline and on-treatment gene expression (Figure 5, B–E) with clustering of a number of differentially expressed genes according to response (Supplemental Figure 8). The most common genes that were differentially expressed were immune related, with adaptive, innate, and cytokine-related genes highly represented (Figure 5E). Pathway analysis of the most differentially expressed genes found that these were predominantly immune related (Supplemental Figure 9). Gene-set enrichment analysis (GSEA) revealed enrichment of inflammatory response genes between baseline and on-treatment samples. When responders were compared with nonresponders, responding patients had more inflamed tumors both at baseline and on treatment, with significantly higher transcript levels for multiple immune-related genes (Figure 5F). Expression of cell-type–specific genes was different between responders and nonresponders. Responders had a significantly higher expression of PTPRC (CD45) at baseline and on treatment than nonresponders; they also had an increase in ITGAX (CD11c) with treatment. Several other genes showed similar elevation in responders compared with nonresponders, but this did not reach statistical significance (Figure 5G). When gene expression data were used for cell-type deconvolution, some differences were observed with treatment, particularly in neutrophil and macrophage populations (Supplemental Figure 10).

Figure 5 Tumor analysis. (A–D) Volcano plots of differential gene expression for the indicated conditions; log 2 fold-change cutoff was set at 2 (1.5 for A) and P value at 0.05. Labeled genes are the most differentially expressed genes, which are also present in the REACTOME innate immune, adaptive immune, or immune system gene sets. (A) All samples, on treatment versus baseline; (B) on treatment versus baseline in responders; (C) responders versus nonresponders, baseline biopsies; (D) responders versus nonresponders, on-treatment biopsies. (E) Left: number of significantly differentially expressed genes from paired tumor RNA-Seq, for the indicated conditions. Right: number of genes in the indicated REACTOME pathways represented among differentially expressed genes for the indicated conditions (not all pathways are shown). (F) GSEA of tumor RNA-Seq data using the hallmarks gene set. For the indicated conditions, those pathways with normalized enrichment scores of more than 2 are shown. All have nominal P value and FDR q value of 0.000. OT, on treatment; BL, baseline. Heatmap indicates normalized enrichment score for the indicated gene sets. (G) Gene expression (minimum to maximum) for the indicated genes, in tumor biopsies at baseline and after 2 weeks of ceralasertib. *P < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA.

Baseline expression of macrophage, antigen-processing, and cytokine-related genes was generally higher in responding tumors (Figure 6, A–C), with clustering by response. T and NK cell signatures were increased in responders (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). When on-treatment biopsies were analyzed, there was clustering of responders in cytotoxicity (Figure 6D) as well as cytokine and T cell signatures (Supplemental Figure 11, C and D). When plotted together, baseline and on-treatment samples tended to cluster by patient rather than by treatment, indicating a strong effect of baseline tumor inflammation on response. However, interferon-stimulated genes did appear to be upregulated in both baseline and on-treatment biopsies in responders (Supplemental Figure 12).

Figure 6 Tumor analysis. (A) Heatmap of macrophage-related gene expression in baseline tumor biopsies. (B) Heatmap of antigen processing–related transcripts in baseline biopsies. The first column represents the participant shown in Figure 2D, with high mutational burden. (C) Heatmap of cytokine-related gene expression in baseline tumor biopsies. Scale = z score, scaled by row. (D) Heatmap of cytotoxicity signature in on-treatment biopsies. (E) Representative images of tumor micrographs quantified in G. Top 3 rows: participants with SD. Lower row: participant with PR. Scale bar: 200 μm. (F) Stromal TIL count in H&E sections of patients who experienced clinical benefit (CB) (defined as PR or >16 weeks on study) compared with those who did not. (G) Fold change in stromal TILs in a responding patient and 2 nonresponding patients.

We counted stromal tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) in H&E-stained sections at baseline and for 4 paired samples (Figure 6E). Those patients who derived clinical benefit from ceralasertib, defined as PR or greater than 16 weeks on study, had a trend to higher numbers of TILs than those who did not (Figure 6F). Stromal TILs appeared to increase in a responding patient, but not in 3 nonresponders (Figure 6, E and G).