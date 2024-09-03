Notch signaling suppresses neuroendocrine differentiation and alters the immune microenvironment in advanced prostate cancer

Notch signaling is downregulated in NEPC. To investigate the role of the Notch pathway in prostate cancer progression, we mined transcriptome data from 3 metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer patient cohorts including ours (35), the International Stand Up to Cancer–Prostate Cancer Foundation (SU2C/PCF) Dream Team (36), and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (FHCRC) (37) (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI175217DS1). Notch signaling status was measured by a 19-gene Notch signaling score (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1C). In all 3 data sets, the Notch signaling score was significantly lower in NEPC compared with localized and castration-resistant (CRPC-Adeno) prostate adenocarcinoma (PCa) (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). We observed downregulation of Notch signaling during transdifferentiation from adenocarcinoma to NEPC in the LTL331 patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model (38) (Supplemental Figure 1E). We also evaluated the Notch signaling score in potential intermediary phenotypes, including amphicrine tumors expressing both the AR and NE markers (AR+NE+) and double negative tumors that were negative for both (AR–NE–), and found that these subtypes had Notch scores similar to those of AR+NE– CRPC-Adeno NEPC tumors and higher scores than AR–NE+ NEPC tumors (Supplemental Figure 1F). This was also seen in the LuCaP series of PDXs (39) (Supplemental Figure 1G). Low levels of NOTCH2 and Hes family BHLH transcription factor 1 (HES1) along with higher levels of DLL3 were also confirmed at the protein level in NEPC (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2). Notch score negatively correlated with a reported 70-gene NEPC signature score (35) (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 3, A–C) and positively correlated with the AR signaling score (Supplemental Figure 3, D–G). In addition, there was an inverse correlation between ASCL1 expression and the Notch score in all data sets (Supplemental Figure 3, H–K).

Figure 1 Notch signaling activity during prostate cancer progression. (A) Expression of the 19-gene Notch signaling mRNA score. Representative cases of CRPC-Adeno PCa (n = 2) and NEPC (n = 2) are shown. Expression levels were Z transformed. (B) The Notch score was significantly lower in NEPC (n = 22) than in hormone-naive PCa (n = 68) or CRPC-Adeno (n = 31) in the Beltran data set (35). ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA. (C) Clinical specimens of PCa, CRPC-Adeno PCa, and NEPC were stained for protein expression of NOTCH2, HES1, and DLL3. Scale bars: 200 μm. Original magnification, ×10 (NOTCH2, HES1); ×40 (DLL3) (insets). (D) Spearman’s correlation analysis of the Notch signaling and NEPC scores showed a significant negative correlation in the Beltran data set (r = –0.4427, ****P < 0.0001) (35). (E) SKO, DKO, agnd TKO GEMM tumors were stained for NOTCH2, HES1, KRT8, and SYP. Scale bars: 50 μm. (F) Notch signaling score in the indicated GEMMs. **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA (SKO vs. DKO, SKO vs. TKO). (G) The Notch signaling and NEPC scores were negatively correlated in GEMMs (Spearman’s r = –0.5537, P = 0.0027).

We assessed Notch signaling in 3 genetically engineered mouse models (GEMMs) that utilize a Pbsn-derived promoter to drive Cre expression specifically in prostate epithelial cells (PBCre4) (40). PBCre4 Ptenfl/fl mice (single-KO [SKO]) develop low-grade PCa that does not progress to NEPC (7, 41); PBCre4 Ptenfl/fl Rb1fl/fl (double-KO [DKO]) mice develop adenocarcinoma that slowly progress to high-grade carcinoma with NE features. PBCre4 Ptenfl/fl Rb1fl/fl Trp53fl/fl (triple-KO [TKO]) mice rapidly progress to NEPC that is resistant to surgical castration (7). RNA-Seq of end-stage tumors revealed that SKO tumors expressed higher levels of Notch receptors, activating ligands, and Notch target genes compared with DKO and TKO tumors (Supplemental Figure 4A). IHC confirmed reduced protein levels of both NOTCH2 and HES1 in DKO and TKO tumors compared with SKO. Reduced Notch signaling correlated with increased protein expression levels of the NE marker synaptophysin (SYP) and inversely with the luminal marker cytokeratin 8 (KRT8) (Figure 1E). We noted that SKO mice had a significantly higher Notch signaling score than did WT mice, consistent with a previous finding that Notch signaling is oncogenic in early PCa development (28). Similar to the patient data, the Notch signaling score was significantly reduced in DKO and TKO tumors compared with SKO tumors (Figure 1F) and negatively correlated with the NEPC score (Figure 1G). The correlation between Notch and AR signaling was not statistically significant (Supplemental Figure 4B).

We performed single-cell transcriptome analysis (scRNA-Seq) of prostate tissues from 3 SKO mice aged 12–58 weeks and 5 TKO mice aged 8–16 weeks. These age ranges spanned early-to-late disease in the respective GEMMs. Neoplastic cells were marked by EGFP expression in both GEMMs using a Cre recombinase reporter (42). Similar to our prior report (43), EGFP+ cells differentiated multiple prostate cancer lineages including NEPC, luminal-like, basal-like, and a rarer tuft cell–like variant (Supplemental Figure 4C). NE and tuft-cell like variants were unique to TKO mice, while the luminal-like and basal-like state were shared by both SKO and TKO mice. Notch1, Notch2, Hes1, and jagged canonical Notch ligand 1 (Jag1) were expressed in luminal- and basal-like clusters, but not in the NEPC cluster; conversely, Ascl1, Insm1 (insulinoma-associated protein 1), Foxa2 (Forkhead box A2), and Dll3 were expressed in the NEPC cluster only (Supplemental Figure 4D). Moreover, luminal- and basal-like cells showed a high Notch score and a low NEPC signature score, while the NEPC cluster displayed the opposite trend (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). Thus, NE differentiation and Notch signaling activity were mutually exclusive in nearly all prostate cancer cells examined. Consistent with this, protein expression of the NE markers SYP and ASCL1 are mutally exclusive with HES1 based on immunostaining of prostate tissue sections containing early NE lesions (Supplemental Figure 4G). Overall, these data demonstrate that Notch signaling was downregulated during NEPC development in both mouse and human prostate cancer.

Notch signaling reactivation suppresses NEPC development. To test whether Notch signaling regulates NE differentiation in prostate cancer, we utilized the Rosa26-loxP-STOP-loxP-Nicd1-EGFP allele that ectopically expresses the Notch1 intracellular domain (Nicd1) in mice after Cre-mediated recombination, constitutively activating Notch signaling independent of the ligand (44). Given the availability of Notch transgenes in GEMMs and that both NOTCH1 and NOTCH2 are downregulated in NEPC, we chose Nicd1. We introduced the Nicd1 allele into DKO and TKO mice to generate DKO-Nicd1 and TKO-Nicd1 GEMMs that coupled Notch activation with tumor suppressor gene deletion in the prostate (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 5A). The overall survival of DKO-Nicd1 mice was not significantly different from that of the DKO mice (median survival, 40 vs. 39 weeks) (Supplemental Figure 5B). Castration significantly extended the survival of the DKO mice (45 vs. 39 weeks, log-rank P = 0.01) as reported previously (7), but did not significantly extend the survival of the DKO-Nicd1 mice (41 vs. 40 weeks) (Supplemental Figure 5C). However, survival data were confounded by large epididymal tumors that developed specifically in Nicd1-expressing mice (Supplemental Figure 5D). Epididymal tumors have been documented to form when PBCre4 driven Nicd1 expression is combined with Pten deletion (30). Thus, the lifespan of both intact and castrated DKO-Nicd1 mice may be limited by epididymal tumors rather than prostate cancer.

Figure 2 Evaluation of DKO-Nicd1 and TKO-Nicd1 GEMMs. (A) Schematic of DKO-Nicd1 and TKO-Nicd1 GEMMs. Both Nicd1 and EGFP are expressed when the lox-STOP-lox cassette is deleted by probasin-driven Cre recombination. (B) Survival of TKO and TKO-Nicd1 mice. The median survival was 15 weeks for TKO-Nicd1 mice and 16 weeks for TKO mice (log-rank P = 0.025). (C) Ratio of GU weight/body weight of TKO and TKO-Nicd1 mice. TKO-Nicd1 mice had a significantly lower GU weight/body weight ratio (P < 0.01, by 2-tailed t test). (D) End-stage TKO and TKO-Nicd1 tumors were immunostained for the indicated proteins. TKO tumors expressed SYP and had reduced levels of HES1 and AR. TKO-Nicd1 tumors could be either NE or non-NE phenotypes. Scale bars: 50 μm. (E) Percentage of SYP+ tumor area in the indicated genotypes of end-stage mice. TKO-Nicd1 mice had significantly smaller SYP+ areas than did TKO mice (P < 0.01, by Mann-Whitney U test). (F) The doubling time of tumor growth was calculated using a nonlinear regression method, which showed that TKO-Nicd1 mice had a significantly longer doubling time than did TKO mice (P < 0.01, by Mann-Whitney U test).

Indeed, prostate tumors were small or absent in DKO-Nicd1 mice, failed to express NE markers such as SYP, and were composed primarily of lower-grade adenocarcinoma or intraductal neoplasia (Supplemental Figure 5E). Metastasis was not detected in DKO-Nicd1 mice either by gross examination of dissected tissue or microscopic examination of tissue sections (0 of 17 mice examined). DKO-Nicd1 mice progressing through castration did not show evidence of prostate cancer progression pathologically but instead exhibited large epididymal tumors. In contrast, DKO mice with end-stage disease (end-stage DKO mice) developed large, high-grade primary PCas that expressed NE lineage markers, metastasized with 100% penetrance, and progressed to NEPC after castration (7). These findings indicate that prostate cancer progression was markedly slower in the DKO-Nicd1 mice than in the DKO mice.

TKO-Nicd1 mice exhibited a small but statistically significant decrease in median survival compared with TKO mice (15 vs. 16 weeks, log-rank P = 0.025) (Figure 2B). Epididymal tumors were also detected in all TKO-Nicd1 mice and likely confounded the survival data. To determine whether Notch signaling affected prostate tumor burden, we dissected the genitourinary (GU) tract, excluding epididymal tumors, and measured the GU/total body weight ratio (Figure 2C). Relative GU weight was significantly reduced in TKO-Nicd1 mice compared with TKO mice (0.076 versus 0.134). However, end-stage TKO-Nicd1 mice developed large prostate tumors with a range of different phenotypes including high-grade, NEPC-like tumors (NE) and low-grade adenocarcinomas lacking NE marker expression (non-NE) (Figure 2D). Non-NE cancer cells exhibited higher Notch signaling activity (i.e., high HES1 and NOTCH1/2 expression) and higher nuclear AR levels (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 5F). NE and non-NE cancer cells often existed in close spatial proximity, sometimes intermixing (Supplemental Figure 5G). NE cells exhibited loss of Notch signaling activity relative to nearby non-NE cells, as indicated by Notch target gene expression (e.g., Hes1). Based on EGFP expressed from the bicistronic Nicd1 transgene, non-NE tumors had higher Nicd1 transgene expression (Supplemental Figure 5H). The preponderance of NE and non-NE prostate cancer at end stage varied among individual mice, but some TKO-Nicd1 mice had non-NE adenocarcinoma (KRT8+SYP–INSM1–) as the predominant end-stage tumor. NE and non-NE cells were approximately equivalent in TKO-Nicd1 tumors (Figure 2E). In contrast, end-stage tumors in TKO mice were uniformly NEPCs, with NE lineage marker expression (KRT8–SYP+INSM1+), low Notch signaling, and low nuclear AR expression (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 5I) (7). TKO-Nicd1 tumors metastasized to lymph nodes and the lung. These metastases were either NE or non-NE. Since non-NE cells in TKO-Nicd1 mice still had metastatic potential, we queried if non-NE cells in metastatic lesions might possess stem-like features that have facilitated colonization and propagation (45) and found that the cancer stem cell marker CD44 (45–47) was highly expressed in TKO-Nicd1 non-NE lung lesions but not in TKO primary NE cells (Supplemental Figure 6A). Liver metastasis was less frequent in TKO-Nicd1 mice and exclusively had an NE phenotype (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). The reduced NE primary tumor burden in TKO-Nicd1 mice correlated with reduced liver metastasis compared with TKO mice, suggesting that non-NE prostate cancer developing in these mice did not metastasize to the liver efficiently (Supplemental Figure 6D). In contrast, all metastases detected in TKO mice were NE, as described previously (7).

Organoids from TKO-Nicd1 prostate cancer tissue were established to better control for the variation in Nicd1 transgene expression by flow-sorting cells for high or low EGFP expression. TKO-Nicd1 organoids selected for high EGFP expression were transplanted into severe combined immunodeficiency disease (SCID) male mice and compared with TKO organoid transplants. Tumor growth was variable, but the TKO-Nicd1 organoid tumors grew slower with significantly longer doubling time than did TKO organoid tumors (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 7A). We then implanted TKO-Nicd1 organoids into either intact or castrated mice and observed that the androgen status did not significantly affect TKO-Nicd1 tumor growth (Supplemental Figure 7B). Similar results were observed when organoids were implanted into female host mice to mimic low androgen status (Supplemental Figure 7C). The phenotypes of the resulting tumors were markedly different, however. All TKO organoid transplants (n = 13) developed NE tumors with low HES1 and AR immunostaining (Supplemental Figure 7D). In contrast, all TKO-Nicd1 organoid transplants (n = 20) developed non-NE (ASCL1–) tumors with detectable nuclear HES1 and AR immunostaining (Supplemental Figure 7D). scRNA-Seq analysis indicated that transplant tumor cell transcription clustered by genotype, with smaller differences due to the sex of the host (Supplemental Figure 7E). While TKO tumor cells were primarily NE (ASCL1+), TKO-Nicd1 organoid tumor cells were non-NE and expressed markers of prostate epithelium (Krt5+, Krt8+, Hes1+) (Supplemental Figure 7, F and G). TKO-Nicd1 organoids selected for low EGFP expression (low NICD1 expression) were also transplanted into male hosts. These organoids developed NE tumors (n = 4) (Supplemental Figure 7H), confirming that reduced Nicd1 transgene expression failed to prevent NEPC development. Consistent with GEMMs, both TKO-Nicd1 and TKO organoid tumors metastasized to the lung, where they maintained the non-NE (high EGFP TKO-Nicd1) or NE (TKO) phenotype of the corresponding primary tumors (Figure 2D). In summary, data from both DKO-Nicd1 and TKO-Nicd1 GEMMs and organoids demonstrated that Notch signaling suppressed prostate cancer NE differentiation but had differential effects on prostate cancer progression depending on the genetic background.

Notch signaling alters prostate lineage in human NEPC models. To investigate the role of Notch activation in prostate lineage determination in human NEPC models, we induced expression of a FLAG-tagged version of the NOTCH2 intracellular domain (fNICD2) under control of the CMV promoter in the previously described patient-derived NEPC organoid model WCM154 (48). We chose NICD2, as the NOTCH2 receptor was uniformly downregulated in NEPC patient cohorts (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B), and there were technical limitations using NICD1. To minimize fNICD2 heterogeneity, we performed single-cell selection to isolate clonal organoids. We noted that fNICD2 expression and HES1 target gene induction were variable across clones (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B) and chose clone fNICD2-#1 for subsequent studies. Ectopic fNICD2 expression significantly reduced the average organoid diameter (173 μm vs. 102 μm) and cell proliferation (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). Moreover, fNICD2 reduced expression of the NE markers SYP, CHGA (chromogranin A), FOXA2, and INSM1, while increasing expression of the luminal epithelial marker KRT8 and HES1 (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 8E).

Figure 3 Restoration of Notch signaling in human NEPC models. (A) Bright-field images of WCM154-DEST (control) and fNICD2-#1 organoids. The size of an organoid was determined by its diameter on day 12. Ten images were taken from each WCM154-DEST and fNICD2-#1 organoid per biological duplicate, with 3 replicates in total. One or 2 organoids were measured per image. Each dot represents the size of 1 organoid (DEST: n = 44; fNICD2-#1: n = 47). ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed t test. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Immunostaining of WCM154-DEST and fNICD2-#1 organoids for HES1, KRT8, and CHGA. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) fNICD2 expression was induced upon doxycycline treatment after 24 hours in WCM154-DOX-fNICD2 organoids, but not in DOX-RFP (control) organoids. Doxycycline-treated WCM154-DOX-fNICD2 organoids show increased HES1 and decreased SYP, INSM1, and FOXA2 levels. (D) WCM154-DEST and fNICD2-#1 organoids were implanted subcutaneously, and tumor volume measurements were initiated at 100 mm3 (n = 3 per group). The relative tumor size was normalized to day 1. ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA. Data represent the mean ± SD. (E) H&E staining shows glandular like and luminal differentiation in fNICD2-#1 tumors indicated by arrows. Scale bars: 50 μm. (F) fNICD2-#1 tumor exhibits reduced levels of DLL3, INSM1, and SYP but increased KRT8 levels. Scale bars: 50 μm.

fNICD2 was also expressed using a doxycycline-inducible transcriptional promoter in WCM154 organoids. Doxycycline efficiently induced fNICD2 expression in WCM154-DOX-fNICD2 organoids and downregulated ASCL1 as well as NE markers SYP, CHGA, FOXA2, and INSM1 (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 8F), concordant with results for constitutive fNICD2 expression. Moreover, cell death was not induced with fNICD2 (Supplemental Figure 8G). In control WCM154-DOX-RFP organoids, NE marker expression did not change after doxycycline treatment. We also induced the expression of fNICD2 in the NCI-H660 NEPC cell line, which resulted in reduced cell growth and downregulation of the NE markers INSM1, ASCL1, and FOXA2 after 24 hours of doxycycline exposure (Supplemental Figure 8, H and I). Expression of fNICD2 was induced as early as 1 hour after doxycycline, peaked at 24–48 hours, and then declined after 72 hours, in line with doxycycline’s half-life (Supplemental Figure 8J). NICD2 target genes such as NOTCH1 and HES1 exhibited similar dynamics over time. In contrast, expression of several NE lineage transcription factors showed an inverse expression pattern, decreasing upon fNICD2 induction and increasing as fNICD2 expression declined (Supplemental Figure 8J). SYP expression did not decline until 48 hours of doxycycline exposure, unlike INSM1 and NEUROD1, implying that some NE genes might be tightly influenced by Notch signaling but that others might be regulated through additional mechanisms.

To determine whether Notch signaling influences NEPC tumor development, we injected both WCM154-DEST (DEST) (control) and fNICD2-#1 organoids orthotopically into the anterior prostate of NSG mice. After 4 months, transplanted DEST organoids developed tumor masses of approximately 8–10 mm in length (100% take rate: 8 of 8), but fNICD2-#1 organoids did not form visible tumors (0 of 8) (Supplemental Figure 9A). The GU weight of mice transplanted with fNICD2-#1 was not significantly different than that of nontumor-bearing WT mice but was significantly less than that of mice transplanted with DEST control organoids (Supplemental Figure 9B). To allow for longer-term experiments, organoids were transplanted subcutaneously. fNICD2-#1 tumors grew 60% slower than did DEST tumors (Figure 3D). Analogous to the GEMMs, fNICD2 expression significantly restrained NEPC tumor growth in vivo.

The histological phenotypes of DEST and fNICD2-#1 transplant tumors exhibited distinct tumor lineages. DEST organoid–derived tumors displayed typical features of NEPC, with a high nucleus/cytoplasm ratio, granular chromatin, a trabecular growth pattern, and diffuse expression of NE markers (SYP and INSM1) as well as of Notch-inhibitory factors (ASCL1 and DLL3) (41) (Figure 3, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 9C). fNICD2-#1 tumors exhibited some tumor foci with a similar NE phenotype, but also harbored non-NE foci with adenocarcinoma-like features (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D). These non-NE foci displayed abundant cytoplasm, prominent nucleoli, multifocal glandular differentiation expressing the luminal markers (KRT8 and NKX3.1), and reduced expression of NE markers (SYP, INSM1, ASCL1, DLL3) (Figure 3F). Although fNICD2-#1 organoids were clonally derived, the tumors still displayed marked intratumoral heterogeneity, similar to the TKO-Nicd1 GEMM tumors (Figure 2D).

To explore this heterogeneity further, we did multiplex immunofluorescence staining for select lineage markers and identified 3 distinct lineages: NE (KRT8–SYP+INSM1+), luminal (KRT8+SYP–INSM1–), and mixed/transition (KRT8+SYP+INSM1–) (Figure 4A). DLL3 expression was limited to NE tumor foci and was mutually exclusive of KRT8 expression (Supplemental Figure 9, E and F). Consistent with the findings in the mouse models, we also detected CD44 upregulation in the luminal lineage but not in the NE lineage regions (Supplemental Figure 9G). These data indicate that Notch signaling not only suppressed NE differentiation but also drove a more luminal and stem-like epithelial lineage state in human NEPC models. We conducted digital spatial profiling (DSP) of DEST and fNICD2-#1 tumors to evaluate heterogeneity at the RNA level (Supplemental Table 1). Principal component analysis (PCA) of transcriptomics data distinguished DEST and fNICD2-#1 tumors on PC1 and further separated the three fNICD2-#1 lineages on PC2 (Figure 4B). The Notch score was significantly higher and the NEPC score was significantly lower in fNICD2-#1 tumors compared with DEST tumors (Notch score: 24.32 vs. 21.4; NEPC: 0.3 vs. 0.5) (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Within the lineages detected, the Notch score was lowest in DEST tumors, followed by fNICD2-#1 NE and mixed/transitional lineage tumors and highest in the luminal lineage tumors (Figure 4C). Notch and NEPC scores were inversely correlated (Figure 4, D and E). Differential expression analysis identified significant enrichment of luminal genes (e.g., KRT4, KRT8, PSCA, PIGR) in the luminal lineage and NEPC-associated genes (e.g., INSM1, NEUROD1, PEG10) in the NE lineage regions (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 10C). Some NEPC-related genes (i.e., ASCL1, DLL3, FOXA2, EZH2) were higher in NE than in luminal lineage regions but did not reach statistical significance; this could be related to lower expression levels of these genes in fNICD2-#1 tumors compared with parental DEST tumors (Supplemental Figure 10C). When comparing the relative expression of NEPC-associated transcription factors in DEST versus fNICD2-#1 tumors, we found higher expression of INSM1, PEG10 (paternally expressed 10), and ONECUT2 (one cut homeobox 2) in DEST tumors. The mixed/transition lineage foci expressed similar transcription factors (e.g., FOXA2, NKX2-2) with intermediate levels of expression between the NE and luminal lineages (Supplemental Figure 10D). When examining published data sets (10, 35), genes highly expressed in luminal lineage foci from fNICD2-#1 tumors overlapped with genes highly expressed in benign prostate cancer compared with primary or metastatic prostate cancer (Supplemental Figure 10E). Moreover, among the human prostate luminal epithelial cell–type classifiers described previously (49), fNICD2-#1 luminal tumor foci expressed all 4 markers of luminal-C cells (TASCSTD2/PIGR/PSCA/KRT4) (Figure 4, F and G). Luminal-C prostate cancer cells were previously reported to be the potential cell of origin for NEPC in DKO and TKO GEMMs (43). Gene Ontology (GO) analysis indicated that these fNICD2-#1 tumor foci expressed genes related to lumen and granule formation (Supplemental Figure 10F). fNICD2-#1 NE tumor foci, in contrast, expressed genes related to neuronal developmental processes, neurogenesis, and nervous system development (Supplemental Figure 10G). These data suggest that Notch signaling suppressed NE differentiation in human NEPC, potentially returning cells to a type-C–like luminal cell phenotype from which NEPC may arise.

Figure 4 Notch signaling induces distinct lineages in human NEPC models. (A) Immunofluorescence staining of a fNICD2-#1 tumor for SYP (green), KRT8 (red), INSM1 (magenta), and DNA (blue). Three distinct lineages are highlighted by dashed lines. The NE lineage is labeled as SYP+INSM1+KRT8–; the transition lineage is labeled as SYP+INSM1–KRT8+; the luminal lineage is labeled as SYP–INSM1–KRT8+. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) PCA differentiated transcriptomes of DEST tumors, NE, and transitional and luminal lineages of fNICD2-#1 tumors. (C) The Notch signaling and (D) NEPC signature scores were calculated for DEST and fNICD2-#1 tumors. **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by one-way ANOVA. (E) Spearman’s correlation analysis showed a negative correlation between the Notch signaling score and the NEPC signature score (r = –0.6733, P < 0.0001). (F). Volcano plot indicates genes differentially expressed between the NE and luminal lineages within fNICD2-#1 tumors. (G) WCM154-DEST and fNICD2-#1 tumors were stained for the luminal markers PSCA and PIGR to confirm that fNICD2-#1 increased the expression of luminal markers. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Despite upregulation of select prostate luminal epithelial markers, canonical AR signaling was not significantly rescued in fNICD2-#1 luminal lineage tumor foci (Figure 5A). We confirmed a lack of nuclear AR protein expression in all 3 of the lineage phenotypes observed in the fNICD2-#1 tumors (Figure 5B). Consistent with this observation, there was no significant difference in the growth of fNICD2-#1 tumors in intact and castrated host mice (Figure 5C), although fNICD2-#1 tumors grew slower than DEST tumors in both intact and castrated hosts. Phenotypic differences between fNICD2-#1 tumors growing in castrated or intact mice were not detected. Histologically, tumors from both intact and castrated mice exhibited KRT8+NKX3.1+ luminal-like regions along with SYP+INSM1+ NE tumor foci (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 11). These data indicate that, while reactivation of Notch signaling in patient-derived NEPC organoids altered prostate cancer lineage phenotypes, the resulting lineage changes were not functionally linked to AR expression or AR signaling dependence.

Figure 5 AR signaling in the WCM154-CMV-fNICD2 model. (A) AR signature scores were calculated in DEST tumor and NE, transitional, and luminal lineages of fNICD2-#1 tumors. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA. (B) DEST and fNICD2-#1 tumors were assessed for AR and SYP expression. Mouse prostate epithelial cells were used as an internal control to indicate positive nuclear AR staining and negative SYP staining. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) DEST and fNICD2-#1 tumors were subcutaneously implanted into male mice. When tumor size reached approximately 100 mm3, half of the mice were surgically castrated. Tumor size was measured on the indicated days (n = 4–5 per group). A 2-way ANOVA was performed to test for significant differences between intact (AS) and castrated (Cx) mice for both DEST and fNICD2-#1. (D) Histology of intact and castrated DEST and fNICD2-#1 tumors. Scale bars: 100 μm.

ASCL1 suppression activates Notch signaling in NEPC. ASCL1 is a negative regulator of Notch signaling that drives DLL3 expression (20) and is overexpressed in a subset of poorly differentiated NE carcinomas including NEPC (16). To test whether suppression of ASCL1 restores Notch signaling and also inhibits NE differentiation, we used CRISPR/Cas9 to target ASCL1 in WCM154 organoids and then isolated single-cell clones lacking ASCL1 expression (Figure 6A). Our data indicate that ASCL1 KO (sgASCL1) significantly reduced NEPC organoid growth (Figure 6B), similar to previous reports (16). ASCL1 KO also decreased the expression of NE markers including SYP, CHGA, FOXA2, and INSM1 (Figure 6C). We then implanted ASCL1 KO WCM154 organoids into mice. ASCL1 KO impeded tumor development compared with control organoids (Supplemental Figure 12A). ASCL1 KO tumors developed a poorly differentiated carcinoma without detectable expression of the NE lineage markers SYP, INSM1, or DLL3 but showed higher expression of NOTCH2, HES1, and KRT8 (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 12B). These tumors did not have the glandular differentiation seen in fNICD2-#1 tumors. Similar to fNICD2-#1 tumors, ASCL1 KO did not restore nuclear AR expression or exhibit evidence of AR signaling activity (Supplemental Figure 12B). Comparing bulk RNA-Seq data from ASCL1 KO organoid transplant tumors with control sgGFP organoid–derived tumors, we found significant downregulation of genes and biological processes associated with neuronal functions (Figure 6, E and F) and upregulation of genes associated with rRNA processes (Supplemental Figure 12C). Since ASCL1 KO upregulated Notch signaling and suppressed NE differentiation, we silenced NOTCH2 in WCM154-sgASCL1 organoids to determine whether NOTCH2 KO neutralizes this effect. We found that NOTCH2 KO rescued INSM1 levels but did not change the expression levels of other NE markers such as FOXA2 (Supplemental Figure 12D). In addition, NOTCH2 KO in WCM154-sgASCL1 organoids did not increase organoid growth (Supplemental Figure 12E), suggesting that NOTCH2 KO was not sufficient to suppress all effects of ASCL1 loss. Overall, these data further support the importance of the NOTCH/ASCL1 signaling axis as a critical determinant of NE differentiation in prostate cancer.

Figure 6 Deletion of ASCL1 in the WCM154 model. (A) Relative mRNA levels of ASCL1, DLL3, and NOTCH2 in WCM154-sgGFP, -sgASCL1-#1, and -sgASCL1-#2 organoids are shown. Standard deviations were measured from 3 independent replicates. (B) Growth of WCM154-sgGFP (control) and WCM154-sgASCL1 organoids was measured by CellTiter-Glo at the indicated time points and normalized to day 1. The data are from 3 biological replicates and represent the mean ± SD. ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA. (C) Expression levels of Notch signaling markers (NOTCH2, HES1) and NE markers (INSM1, FOXA2, SYP) in ASCL1-KO organoids. (D) Histology of sgGFP and sgASCL1 organoid–derived xenografts. Tumor sections were stained with the Notch negative regulators ASCL1 and DLL3 and the positive regulators NOTCH2 and HES1 to indicate upregulated Notch signaling in the WCM154-sgASCL1 tumor. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Differential gene expression in sgASCL1 versus sgGFP tumors. Several NE transcription factors, such as INSM1 and PEG10, were downregulated in the sgASCL1 tumors. (F) GO analysis reveals enriched biological processes after ASCL1 KO.

Suppression of Notch signaling in CRPC. Our observations indicated that restoration of Notch signaling in NEPC can suppress cell proliferation and tumor growth, reduce NE differentiation, and induce luminal and glandular differentiation. This suggests that suppression of Notch signaling might drive NE differentiation in prostate adenocarcinoma. To test this, we used CRISPR/Cas9 to delete the NOTCH2 gene in the AR+ CRPC cell line 22Rv1, with and without concurrent RB1 deletion (Supplemental Figure 13A). RB1 was deleted to facilitate plasticity, as suggested by prior studies (7, 8). We identified clones with validated gene deletions, and clones lacking NOTCH2 expression showed downregulation of NOTCH1 and HES1 as expected (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 13, B and C). NOTCH2 loss significantly reduced cell growth (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 13D), consistent with a previous report indicating that Notch signaling is oncogenic in PCa (28). However, NOTCH2 loss did not affect cell growth in 22Rv1 cells lacking RB1 (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 13D), suggesting that NOTCH2-mediated signaling may no longer have been rate limiting for cell growth in the absence of RB1. We performed the same experiments in another AR+ CRPC cell line, C4-2. In C4-2 cells, NOTCH2 KO did not affect cell growth (Supplemental Figure 13, E–G) or lead to upregulation of NE lineage markers (e.g., INSM1), either in the presence or the absence of RB1. NOTCH2 loss did reduce the expression of the luminal epithelial markers NKX3.1 and KRT8 in 22Rv1 but not C4-2 cells (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 13, E and F). Control 22Rv1-sgGFP cells were modestly sensitive to the AR pathway inhibitor enzalutamide (IC 50 = 52.1 μM) (Figure 7C), and 22Rv1 cells with NOTCH2 KO and RB1 loss had a reduced response (IC 50 = 89.8 μM) (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 13H). Sensitivity to enzalutamide was not altered in C4-2 cells upon NOTCH2 and RB1 KO (Supplemental Figure 13I). Together, these data suggest that loss of RB1 and NOTCH2 might drive CRPC to become less AR dependent, even in the absence of NE differentiation in certain CRPC models.

Figure 7 Deletion of NOTCH2 in 22Rv1 cells in combination with RB1 loss. (A) NOTCH2, NICD1, NICD2 and HES1 expression levels were reduced in 22Rv1-sgNOTCH2 cells. The NE markers INSM1 and CHGA were undetectable in control (C) and NOTCH2-KO cells. (B) The growth of NOTCH2-KO 22Rv1 cells with (22Rv1-sgGFP) and without RB1 (22Rv1-sgRB1) was measured using a hemacytometer. Data are from 4 technical replicates and 2 biological replicates and represent the mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA. (C) 22Rv1 cells with or without RB1 and NOTCH2 loss were treated with DMSO (control) or enzalutamide with the indicated concentrations for 6 days. Relative cell growth was measured by CellTiter-Glo on day 6 and normalized to DMSO. The IC 50 was determined using GraphPad and is shown on the graph. 22Rv1-sgGFP: 52.1 μM; 22Rv1-sgRB1/sgNOTCH2: 89.8 μM. The data are from 3 biological replicates with multiple technical replicates and represent the mean ± SD. (D) 22Rv1-sgRB1 and 22Rv1-sgRB1/sgNOTCH2 cells were subcutaneously transplanted into host mice. Tumors were stained with H&E, NOTCH2, AR, ASCL1, and SYP to characterize the phenotypes. Scale bars: 100 μm.

We subcutaneously injected 22Rv1-sgRB1 cells treated with sgGFP or sgNOTCH2 into mice to examine tumor phenotypes in vivo. Both sgRB1 and sgRB1/sgNOTCH2 tumors demonstrated increased tumor growth compared with parental 22Rv1 cells (sgGFP) (Supplemental Figure 13J). We observed no significant morphologic phenotype changes upon NOTCH2 deletion. Both control (sgRB1) and sgRB1/sgNOTCH2 tumors expressed nuclear AR and SYP, but lacked expression of NE-associated transcription factors such as ASCL1 (Figure 7D). Overall, these data suggest that, although loss of Notch signaling may be important for regulating NE differentiation in prostate cancer, loss of Notch was not sufficient to drive NE differentiation of PCa even in the context of concurrent RB1 loss.

Notch signaling alters the prostate TME. In small cell lung cancer (SCLC), different lineage subtypes have distinct responses to immunotherapy that correlate with differences in the tumor immune microenvironment (50). We observed marked changes in the prostate TME in conjunction with Notch-mediated changes in the prostate cancer lineage state. We detected tertiary lymphoid structures (TLSs), typically juxtaposed to areas of prostate cancer, in prostate tissue from all DKO-Nicd1 mice in which this was examined (n = 7) (Supplemental Figure 14A). These TLSs contained cells expressing the lymphocyte markers CD3 and CD45, similar to what was observed in regional lymph nodes (Supplemental Figure 14B). TLSs were also detected in 16 of 20 (80%) SKO mice whose PCa also exhibited relatively high Notch signaling activity. Notably, TLSs were observed in only 8 of 22 DKO mice (36%) and 0 of 21 TKO mice whose prostate cancer had lower Notch signaling activity. A high frequency TLS development in SKO and DKO-Nicd1 prostate cancer with high relative Notch signaling activity correlated with a lack of detectable metastasis at end stage.

To test whether Notch signaling within prostate cancer cells influences the tumor immune microenvironment, we performed scRNA-Seq to analyze prostate tissue from SKO, TKO-Nicd1, and TKO GEMMs. We also profiled cells from TKO or TKO-Nicd1 organoid transplant tumors. All cells were graphically clustered, and clusters were assigned to cell types on the basis of lineage-specific marker gene expression (Figure 8, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 15, A–C). Malignant cells from TKO and TKO-Nicd1 GEMMs, or TKO and TKO-Nicd1 organoid transplant tumors, mapped to distinct transcriptional clusters with minimal overlap (Supplemental Figure 15D), indicating that their gene expression patterns are largely distinct and variable. TKO-Nicd1 cancer cells from GEMMs and transplant tumors had higher expression of genes related to inflammatory/IFN gene sets as well as genes relevant to MHC and antigen presentation (Figure 8C, Supplemental Figure 15, E–G, and Supplemental Tables 2–5).

Figure 8 Notch-mediated prostate cancer lineage state influences the tumor immune microenvironment. (A) Prostate tissue from SKO (n = 3; 18,622 cells), TKO (n = 6; 19,485 cells), and TKO-Nicd1 (n = 4; 19,253 cells) GEMMs or TKO (TKO.TrPl, n = 2; 11,918 cells) and TKO-Nicd1 (TKO-Nicd1.TrPl, n = 2; 11,691 cells) transplant tumors were analyzed by scRNA-Seq, and the cells were clustered by transcriptional profile. The clusters are color coded on the basis of cell type as determined by the expression of cell-type–specific gene expression markers. UMAP, uniform manifold approximation and projection; prolif., proliferating. (B) The cell-type clusters are displayed for each genotype to compare relative cell-type composition of the samples. (C) Normalized expression of IFN/inflammatory (Ifitm1, Ckap4) and MHC genes (B2m, H2-K1) in neoplastic cells from TKO and TKO-Nicd1 GEMMs was determined by scRNA-Seq (Supplemental Figure 15D). Wilcox tests were used to assess differences between genotypes, and the P values are shown. (D) The proportion of immune cell subtypes detected within TKO and TKO-Nicd1 prostate tissue was calculated from scRNA-Seq data. A 2-tailed t test was used to assess the differences observed, the P values are shown. (E) Volcano plots depicting genes differentially expressed between NE and non-NE lineages developing in fNICD2-#1 transplant tumors. MHC-I genes (HLA-A, -B, -E, and -F) and B2M are highlighted, showing upregulation in non-NE cells. (F) A fNICD2-#1 transplant tumor section immunostained for HLA-ABC demonstrates upregulation at the protein level in cells with a non-NE lineage phenotype. Scale bar: 100 μm. (G) GSEA was performed using the spatial transcriptomics data in the luminal lineage, and type I IFN responses were identified. (H) Schematic of Notch signaling in NEPC. Notch signaling suppresses NE differentiation, drives non-NE lineage differentiation, and influences the immune microenvironment. Mon, monocytes; Mac, macrophages.

Nonmalignant cells from the different genotypes had largely overlapping gene expression clusters that correlated with cell type, including immune cells, as expected. However, the relative proportion of some immune cells within TKO-Nicd1 GEMM prostate tissue, including B cells, T cells, DCs, and NK cells, was significantly higher than in TKO tissue (Figure 8D). We noticed one outlier among control TKO mice that also exhibited increased immune cell infiltration (mouse ID T2789). The gene expression phenotype of prostate cancer in this mouse was similar to that in tumors developing in the TKO-Nicd1 mice, potentially accounting for the higher infiltration of immune cells (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 15H). Although organoids were transplanted into immune-deficient mice, TKO-Nicd1 transplant tumors contained more cells of the innate immune system remaining in these SCID mouse hosts compared with TKO transplant tumors (Supplemental Figure 15I).

In human NEPC models, NE and non-NE lineages (mixed/transition and luminal) of fNICD2-#1 tumors were compared, and MHC expression including HLA-A, HLA-B, and B2M was found to be significantly higher in INSM1– non-NE cells (Figure 8E and Supplemental Figure 16A). This was confirmed at the protein level by immunostaining for HLA-ABC (Figure 8F). GO analysis indicated that gene expression relevant to type I IFN signaling was higher in non-NE cells (Figure 8G). Similar immunological changes were also observed in ASCL1-KO tumors (Supplemental Figure 16B). To further support these findings, we analyzed our patient data sets and found that expression of MHC-I and -II genes was lower in tumors of patient with NEPC than in CRPC-Adeno tumors and positively correlated with the Notch signaling score (Supplemental Figure 16, C–E). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) also revealed that MHC-I, -II complex, and type I IFN signaling was relatively higher in CRPC-Adeno than in NEPC tumors (Supplemental Figure16, F and G). Overall, these data suggest that Notch signaling not only altered the prostate cancer lineage state, but had differential effects on the tumor immune microenvironment (Figure 8H).