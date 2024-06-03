Type 2 cannabinoid receptor expression on microglial cells regulates neuroinflammation during graft-versus-host disease

Donor T cells accumulate in all regions of the brain during GVHD and induce neuronal cell death. The clinical manifestations of neuroinflammation that develop during GVHD are varied and include a broad spectrum of cognitive and functional neurological deficits (6–8), suggesting that multiple areas of the brain can be affected. Using an established B6→Balb/c acute GVHD model, we transplanted recipients with β actin–driven GFP-labeled T cells and observed that CD4+ and CD8+ donor T cells were present in significantly higher frequency and absolute numbers in GVHD as opposed to BM control mice in the prefrontal cortex (PFC), amygdala, brainstem, and cerebellum (Figure 1A) which represent regions of the brain that are critical for the processing of higher cortical function, emotional inputs, regulation of key involuntary actions, and balance, respectively (28–31). Nearly all T cells in these recipients were donor-derived (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI175205DS1). In contrast, syngeneic marrow transplant recipients had a negligible number of donor T cells in these same brain regions, indicating virtually no accumulation in the absence of alloreactivity (Supplemental Figure 1B). Gene expression of proinflammatory cytokines in whole brain tissue was significantly increased in GVHD animals (Supplemental Figure 1C). In addition, we noted that the frequency and absolute number of donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were augmented (Supplemental Figure 1D) and these cells produced multiple inflammatory cytokines (i.e., IFN-γ, TNF-α, IL-6, and GM-CSF) (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F), indicative of generalized inflammation. Immunofluorescence staining of whole mounted brains from animals transplanted with GFP+ T cells confirmed the wide dissemination of these cells throughout white and gray matter in GVHD animals (Figure 1, B and C). To account for the existing size disparity of these examined regions, we performed a density-based analysis, which revealed similar numbers of T cells in equivalently demarcated areas of each region, except for the amygdala, which had relatively reduced T cell accumulation (Figure 1D). We also observed an increased density of IBA-1+ macrophage/microglial cells in the PFC, amygdala, brain stem, and cerebellum in GVHD mice when compared with BM controls (Figure 1E). Most IBA-1+ cells in BM control animals displayed a ramified morphology, indicative of a resting phenotype (32), whereas the morphology in GVHD mice was hyper-ramified and ameboid, indicative of a more activated phagocytic phenotype (33), particularly within the PFC (Figure 1F). Immunofluorescence staining demonstrated that there were adjacent GFP+ T cells and IBA-1+ cells in the brains of these mice (Figure 1G). To determine if this proinflammatory environment resulted in cellular damage, we performed Western blot analysis, which revealed increased cleaved spectrin and cleaved caspase 3 expression in the whole brains of GVHD compared with control animals (Figure 1H). The more significant increase in the 120 kDa compared with the 150 kDa cleaved spectrin fragment in GVHD mice was indicative of a more prominent role for apoptotic as opposed to necrotic cell death (34). Immunofluorescence with NeuN also revealed that caspase-positive cells were essentially all neuronal cells and depicted cleaved caspase 3 positive neurons in anatomic proximity to donor-derived T cells (Figure 1I). Finally, behavioral testing revealed that GVHD animals had a significant decrease in sociability, hedonic drive, stress coping, and motor function (Supplemental Figure 2). Collectively, these studies indicated that GVHD induced an inflammatory environment in the brain that was comprised of T cells, microglia/macrophages, and proinflammatory cytokines, which resulted in behavioral alterations and neuronal cell death.

Figure 1 Donor T cells disseminate widely throughout the brain and induce neuronal cell death during GVHD. (A) Lethally irradiated Balb/c mice were transplanted with B6EGFP BM alone or B6EGFP BM and B6EGFP spleen cells (adjusted to yield an αβ T cell dose of 0.75 × 106). The percentage and absolute number of donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the prefrontal cortex (PFC), amygdala (AMY), brainstem (BS), and cerebellum (CER) 14 days after transplantation. Results are from 3 experiments (n = 13 mice/group). (B–G) Balb/c mice were transplanted with B6 Rag-1 BM alone (BM) or with purified splenic B6EGFP CD4+ (0.9 × 106) and CD8+ (0.55 × 106) T cells (GVHD). (B) Sagittal graphical representation of the brain depicting the location of specified regions along with the distance (in millimeters) from the bregma that selected coronal slices were examined to assess donor T cell infiltration. (C) Distribution of GFP-labeled T cells in specified coronal sections of GVHD mice 14 days after transplantation. (D) The number of GFP+ T cells in specified brain regions per 105 um3. (E and F) Number of IBA-1+ cells in brain regions of GVHD animals depicted as the percentage of the area fraction (E) and representative immunofluorescence images (F). Scale bar: 30 μm. Results are from 2 experiments (n = 8 mice/group). (G) Representative immunofluorescence images depicting colocalization of GFP+ T cells and IBA-1+ cells in the PFC. Scale bar: 30 μm. (H). Representative Western blot images and scatterplots depicting normalized expression of cleaved spectrin (150 and 120 kDA) and cleaved caspase 3 in the brain from Balb/c mice transplanted with B6 BM or B6 BM and spleen cells. Results are from 2 experiments (n = 10–18 mice/group). (I) Representative immunofluorescence images showing expression of cleaved caspase 3, NeuN (neurons), and CD3 (T cells) along with merged compilation. Scale bar: 30 μm. Data are presented as mean ± SD and were analyzed using a t test with Welch’s correction. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Source data are provided as a Supporting Data Values file.

Microglial cells acquire an inflammatory transcriptional signature during GVHD. To further delineate the inflammatory environment in the brain, we employed a B10.BR→B6 GVHD model and performed single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNAseq) analysis on immune cells isolated from the brains of BM and GVHD mice. This analysis revealed 9 transcriptionally distinct clusters that represented CD8+ T cells (2 clusters), CD4+ T cells (1 cluster), macrophages (Lyz2; 1 cluster), and microglia (P2ry12/Tmem119; 5 clusters), which constituted the largest set of clusters (Figure 2, A and B). The majority of analyzed cells consisted of microglia and T cells, with only a small percentage (approximately 10%) consisting of macrophages (Supplemental Figure 3A). T cells represented 44% of all cells in GVHD mice, but only 5% in BM control animals. T cells were donor-derived in both groups in this GVHD model (Supplemental Figure 3B). Transcriptional analysis of inflammatory cytokines in the brain revealed that CD4+ and CD8+ T cells primarily produced IFN-γ, TNF-α, and GM-CSF (clusters 2, 4 and 5), macrophages produced IL-1β and IL-27 (cluster 3), and microglia produced IL-1α, TNF-α, and, to a lesser extent, IL-6 (clusters 0, 1, 6, 7 and 8) (Figure 2C). There was no detectable expression of IL-10, IL-12, IL-17A, IL-22, or IL-23 in any of these cell types (data not shown). The inflammatory cytokine transcripts identified in T cells were consistent with cytokine protein expression that was observed by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). T cells from GVHD mice had increased expression of Icos, Stat1, Il12rb2, Ly6c2, and Ly6a, indicative of an activated memory phenotype (Supplemental Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 1), whereas the single macrophage cluster from GVHD mice demonstrated increased expression of complement (C1qa and C1qb), chemokine (Ccl5, Cxcl9, and Cxcl10), and S100a genes (S100a8 and S100a11), which all are associated with inflammatory pathways (Supplemental Figure 3D and Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 2 Microglial cells acquire an inflammatory transcriptional signature during GVHD. Lethally irradiated B6 mice were transplanted with B10.BR BM (5 × 106) alone (BM) or together with B10.BR spleen cells (adjusted to yield an αβ T cell dose of 5 × 106) (GVHD). Single live cells from pooled brains (n = 5/group) were sorted 14 days after transplantation. (A) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) dimensional reduction of scRNAseq data of flow-sorted live cells from pooled brains. Unsupervised clustering using Seurat revealed 9 transcriptionally distinct clusters using a resolution of 0.5. (B) Violin plots showing log normalized expression of indicated microglia (P2ry12 and Tmem119), T cell (CD3, CD4, and CD8) and macrophage markers (Lyz2). (C) Bubble plots depicting inflammatory cytokine profile in each cluster. (D) Volcano plot showing over/underrepresented genes in aggregated microglial clusters from BM versus GVHD mice. Cutoff parameters were |log 2 (FC)| > 1.0 and P adj < 0.0001. (E) Bubble plots depicting microglia-specific, MHC class I and II, and chemokine gene expression in each microglial cell cluster. (F) Bubble plot demonstrating normalized enrichment score (NES) for pathways identified using the GO database. (G) Heatmap showing binary regulon activity of the top 25 regulons that were differentially expressed in microglial cell clusters from BM versus GVHD animals. In all bubble plots, the size of the dot represents the percent of cells that express a given transcript, whereas the intensity of the color represents the average expression of a given gene within the cells of that cluster. Source data are provided as a Supporting Data Values file.

Since microglia constituted the majority of total immune and identified clusters, we performed a more detailed transcriptome analysis focused on the 5 microglial cell subsets. This revealed that there were 84 differentially expressed genes with 17 over expressed in BM and 67 over expressed in GVHD mice based on defined cutoff criteria (log 2 FC) > 1.0 and P adj < 0.0001, full list available in Supplemental Table 3), representing approximately 1.1% of the total sequenced transcriptome (Figure 2D). Microglial cells from BM control animals had increased expression of genes that are characteristic of a homeostatic phenotype (i.e., Cx3cr1, Gpr34, Fcrls, and P2ry12) (35) (Figure 2E). In contrast, microglia from GVHD mice exhibited increased expression of major histocompatibility complex class I and II MHC genes (i.e., H2-K1, B2m, CD74, and H2-Ab1), as well as chemokine genes (i.e., Ccl2, Ccl3, Ccl4, Ccl5, Ccl7, Ccl12, Cxcl9, and Cxcl10), indicative of an activated inflammatory phenotype (Figure 2E). This phenotype was most prominent in clusters 0, 1, and 8, which constituted the majority of microglial cells in the brain (Supplemental Figure 3A). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) using the Gene Ontology (GO) data set confirmed that microglia from GVHD mice had increased expression of genes associated with inflammatory pathways (e.g., cytokine mediated signaling pathway, response to IFN-γ, antigen processing and presentation, and TNF superfamily cytokine production) and chemotaxis (i.e., chemokine receptor binding, positive regulation of chemokine production, and leukocyte chemotaxis) (Figure 2F). The activation and differentiation of microglia is driven by the expression of transcription factors and downstream target genes, which constitute a gene regulatory network (i.e., regulons) and can be interrogated using DoRothEA (Discriminant Regulon Expression Analysis), which is a computational method for gene regulatory network construction of scRNAseq data (36). Using this approach, we observed that microglia from GVHD animals had enriched regulon activity for Stat (i.e., Stat1, Stat2, Stat3, Stat4, and Stat6), NF-κB (i.e., Nfkb1, Rela, and Rel), and IFN regulatory factor (i.e., Irf1, Irf2, Irf3, Irf7, and Irf9) family transcription factors (Figure 2G), which are all constituents of regulatory networks that mediate inflammation (37). Thus, GVHD induced a transcriptionally coordinated, inflammatory microglial phenotype that was characterized by prominent expression of chemokine genes.

Microglial cells regulate neuronal cell death during GVHD. The acquisition of an inflammatory microglial transcriptional profile led us to examine the functional role of these cells in promoting neuroinflammation within the CNS. To address this question, we employed a B10.BR→B6 GVHD model and employed IL-34–/– (B6 background) mice as recipients, since the maintenance of microglial cell homeostasis is dependent upon interactions between the endogenous ligands CSF-1 and IL-34 with their cognate receptor CSF-1R (38, 39), and the genetic absence of IL-34 results in a significant reduction in microglial cell numbers (40). Consistent with these prior reports, the absence of IL-34 expression in B10.BR→B6 recipient mice resulted in a significant reduction in the number of microglia compared with WT GVHD animals (Figure 3A). This was accompanied by a reduction in the absolute number of microglia (CD45lo CD11b+) that expressed MHC class II (Figure 3B) and the costimulatory molecules CD80 and CD86 (Figure 3C). Immunofluorescence confirmed that there was a significant reduction in IBA-1+ microglia in the brains of IL-34–/– versus WT GVHD animals (Figure 3, D and E). Correspondingly, we observed that there was no decrease in the frequency of donor-derived CD4+ or CD8+ T cells, but that there was a significant reduction in the absolute number of these T cell populations (Figure 3F) as well as the total number of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells that produced inflammatory cytokines (i.e., IFN-γ, TNF-α, IL-6, and GM-CSF) (Figure 3, G–J). Notably, there was also a decrease in neuronal cell death in IL-34–/– GVHD recipients as evidenced by reduced cleaved caspase 3 protein expression (Figure 3K). Collectively, these results provide evidence that microglial cells promote the accumulation of proinflammatory T cells into the CNS and the induction of neuronal cell death during GVHD.

Figure 3 Microglial cells regulate neuronal cell death. (A–K) Lethally irradiated (1,000 cGy) B6 or IL-34–/– mice were transplanted with B10.BR BM alone or together with B10.BR spleen cells (adjusted to yield an αβ T cell dose of 4 × 106 T cells). (A) Absolute number of microglial cells as defined by expression of CD45lo CD11b+. (B and C) Absolute number of MHC class II, CD80 and CD86 expressing microglial cells. Analysis of microglial cells was performed by flow cytometry. Results are from 2 experiments (n = 6–10 mice/group). (D) Representative immunofluorescence images of IBA-1+ cells in the PFC. Scale bar: 30 μm. (E) Quantification of IBA-1+ cells in the PFC, amygdala, brainstem, and cerebellum (n = 3–5 mice/group). (F–J) The frequency and absolute number of donor-derived CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and the absolute number of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells that produced IFN-γ, TNF-α, IL-6, or GM-CSF in the brains of mice 14 days after transplantation. Analysis of T cells was performed by flow cytometry. Data are from 3 experiments (n = 8–15 mice/group). (K) Representative Western blot images and scatter plots depicting normalized expression of cleaved caspase 3 from B6 or IL-34–/– mice transplanted with B10.BR BM alone or together with B10.BR spleen cells. Results are from 2 experiments (n = 5–10 mice/group). Vertical lines on Western blots denote noncontiguous gel lanes. Data are presented as mean ± SD and were analyzed using a 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test for multiple group comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Source data are provided as a Supporting Data Values file.

Host expression of the CB2R drives neuroinflammation during GVHD. Given the inflammatory milieu and ensuing neuronal cell death driven by T cells and microglia, we sought to uncover mechanistic pathways that coordinately regulated these cell populations in the development of GVHD-induced neuroinflammation. We hypothesized that signaling through the CB2R expressed on immune cell populations might play an important pathophysiological role, since the CB2R has been shown to regulate both adaptive and innate immune responses during systemic GVHD (26) and our data indicate that both arms of the immune system are involved in neuroinflammation. To test this hypothesis, we first examined the role of CB2R expression on donor immune cells in CNS inflammation by transplanting recipients with marrow grafts from either WT or CB2R–/– donors. We observed that there was no difference in expression of inflammatory cytokines in whole brains of animals reconstituted with marrow grafts from WT versus CB2R–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 4A). Given the requirement for donor T cells in the induction of GVHD-induced neuroinflammation, we examined the role of CB2R expression on donor T cells and noted that absence of CB2R expression resulted in a significant decrease in the percentage and absolute number of donor-derived CD4+, but not CD8+, T cells in GVHD mice (Supplemental Figure 4B). There were also reduced numbers of CD4+ T cells that produced IFN-γ, TNF-α, and GM-CSF, whereas the total number of CD8+ T cells that expressed these cytokines was not different between WT and CB2R–/– groups (Supplemental Figure 4, C–F). No difference was observed in the absolute number of microglia (Supplemental Figure 4G) or microglia expressing MHC class II, CD80, or CD86 (Supplemental Figure 4, H and I). Notably, cleaved caspase 3 levels were not significantly different between animals in these 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 4J), indicating that absence of the CB2R on donor T cells reduced the number of proinflammatory CD4+ T cells but had no effect on the accumulation of inflammatory CD8+ T cells and did not prevent neuronal cell death.

In contrast, when recipient mice lacked CB2R expression, we observed a significant reduction in gene expression of IFN-γ, IL-6, and TNF-α in the brain (Figure 4A). There was also a decrease in the absolute number of donor-derived CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 4B) as well as CD4+ and CD8+ T cells that produced IFN-γ, IL-6 (CD8 only), TNF-α, and GM-CSF in the brains of CB2R–/– versus WT recipients (Figure 4, C–F). This was accompanied by a significant reduction in the total number of microglial cells (Figure 4G) as well as the absolute number of microglia expressing MHC class II, CD80, and CD86 (Figures 4, H and I). Correspondingly, we noted decreased expression of cleaved caspase 3 in the brains of CB2R–/– recipient mice (Figures 4J), indicating that host CB2R expression potentiated neuronal cell death. Of note, there was no increase in overall GVHD lethality in CB2R–/– recipients (Figure 4K) nor any differences in weight loss or clinical score when compared with WT GVHD controls (Figure 4, L and M), demonstrating that absence of CB2R in the host did not exacerbate systemic GVHD, unlike what has been reported after transplantation with donor CB2R–/– immune cell populations (26). Thus, these studies revealed that absence of recipient CB2R expression resulted in decreased accumulation of proinflammatory donor T cells, reduced numbers of microglia with an activated phenotype, and significantly diminished neuronal cell death in the brain.

Figure 4 Host CB2R expression regulates neuroinflammation in the brain. Lethally irradiated (1,100 cGy) B6 or CB2R–/– mice were transplanted with B10.BR BM (5 × 106) together with B10.BR spleen cells (adjusted to yield a αβ T cell dose of 4.5–5 × 106 T cells). B6 animals transplanted with B10.BR BM served as controls. (A) IFN-γ, TNF-α, IL-6, and GM-CSF mRNA expression is depicted in whole brain. Results are from 3 experiments (n = 8–14 mice/group). (B–J) Lethally irradiated B6 or CB2R–/– mice were transplanted with B10.BR BM (5 × 106) alone or together with B10.BR spleen cells (adjusted to yield a T cell dose of 4.5–5 × 106 T cells). (B) The percentage and absolute number of donor-derived CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the brains of mice 14 days after transplantation. (C–F) The absolute number of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells that produced IFN-γ, TNF-α, IL-6, or GM-CSF. (G) Absolute number of microglial cells. (H and I) Absolute number of MHC class II, CD80, and CD86 expressing microglial cells. Data in panels B–I are from 2 experiments (n = 6–10 mice/group). (J) Representative Western blot images and scatter plots depicting normalized expression of cleaved caspase 3 in the brain from B6 or CB2R–/– mice transplanted with B10.BR BM and spleen cells. Vertical lines on Western blots denote noncontiguous gel lanes. Results are from 2 experiments (n = 8–14 mice/group). (K–M) Lethally irradiated B6 or CB2R–/– animals were transplanted with B10.BR BM and spleen cells. B6 mice transplanted with B10.BR BM alone served as controls. Overall survival (panel K), serial weight curves (panel L), and clinical score (panel M) are shown. Results are from 2 experiments (n = 6–10 mice/group). Data are presented as mean ± SD and were analyzed using a 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test for multiple group comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Source data are provided as a Supporting Data Values file.

A brain penetrant, but not peripherally restricted, CB2R inverse agonist/antagonist attenuates inflammation in the brain. Since GVHD is a systemic disease, inflammation is simultaneously induced in the periphery and in the CNS where host CB2R-expressing cells both reside. Therefore, to define the location of the recipient CB2R+ cell population that was most critical for driving neuroinflammation, as well as to determine if the CB2R signaling pathway could be therapeutically targeted, we pursued a pharmacological strategy in which mice were treated with either a peripherally restricted (SR144528) or brain penetrant (SMM-189) CB2R inverse agonist/antagonist. SR144528 has been reported to not be distributed into the CNS (41) and to be an optimal tool for in vivo murine studies due to its high selectivity profile for the receptor (42). To corroborate that SR144528 did not enter the CNS, we treated mice with SR144528 and performed isotope-dilution mass spectrometric analysis to quantitate and compare the concentration of SR144528 in the blood versus the brain of transplant recipients (Supplemental Figure 5). We observed that SR144528 (Supplemental Figure 6A) was measurable in the serum with mean concentrations of 150–250 pg/μl with no differences between naive, BM controls or GVHD recipients (Supplemental Figure 6B). In contrast, while SR144528 was detectable in the brain (mean 5–10 pg/mg), concentrations were significantly lower (15–50-fold) compared with serum (Supplemental Figure 6C), indicating that very little SR144528 distributes to the CNS. To assess the functional effects of CB2R signaling blockade with this agent, we treated mice daily for 14 days and observed that there was a reduced frequency of CD4+ T cells but no difference in the absolute number of CD4+ or CD8+ T cells in the brains of animals treated with SR144528 versus a vehicle control (Supplemental Figure 6D). Moreover, we noted no significant difference in the total number of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells that produced IFN-γ, TNF-α, or IL-6 in CB2R antagonist-treated animals (Supplemental Figure 6, E–G). Only CD4+ and CD8+ T cells that produced GM-CSF were found to be decreased in animals that were treated with SR144528 (Supplemental Figure 6H). In addition, administration of SR144528 had no effect on cleaved caspase 3 expression levels (Supplemental Figure 6I) when compared with vehicle-treated mice. Thus, these studies indicated that pharmacological blockade with a peripherally restricted CB2R inverse agonist/antagonist had no substantive effect on mitigating neuroinflammation or preventing neuronal cell death in GVHD mice.

To then determine whether host CB2R-expressing cells within the brain played a critical pathophysiological role in promoting neuroinflammation, we examined the efficacy of SMM-189, which was synthesized in one of our labs (B.M. II). SMM-189 has a structurally unique triaryl core (43) (Figure 5A), is specific for the CB2R (43, 44), and has been shown to reduce inflammation in murine models of traumatic brain injury (45), suggesting that this agent distributes into the brain. To confirm this premise, we performed isotope-dilution mass spectrometric analysis to measure SMM-189 concentrations in serum and the brain (Supplemental Figure 7). We observed that GVHD mice had significantly higher concentrations of SMM-189 than BM control or naive animals in both the serum (Figure 5B) and the brain (Figure 5C). In addition, these studies revealed that SMM-189 accumulates in the brain in all 3 groups with a brain/serum ratio of greater than 1, whereas the ratio of brain-to-serum SR144528 concentration averaged only 0.02–0.03 (Figure 5D). Since SMM-189 competes with 2-AG, the natural ligand for the CB2R (15), we measured 2-AG levels in specified regions of the brain to ascertain whether GVHD altered levels of this endocannabinoid. These studies demonstrated some discordant regional variation in the brainstem and PFC, but, overall, no evidence that GVHD uniformly altered 2-AG levels (Figure 5E). Subsequent administration of SMM-189 resulted in a significant reduction in the frequency of CD4+ T cells, the absolute number of total CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 5F), and the total number of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells that produced IFN-γ, TNF-α, and GM-CSF (Figure 5, G–J). Treatment with SMM-189 had no effect on the absolute number of microglia (Figure 5K) or the total number of microglia with an activated phenotype (i.e., expressing MHC class II, CD80, or CD86) (Figure 5, L and M), but did result in a significant decrease in the expression of cleaved caspase 3 (Figure 5N), indicative of reduced neuronal cell death. In addition, whereas administration of SR144258 exacerbated GVHD lethality (26), treatment with SMM-189 had no deleterious effect on overall survival, weight loss, or clinical score (Figure 5, O–Q), demonstrating that CNS-directed blockade of CB2R signaling with SMM-189 selectively ameliorated neuroinflammation. Collectively, these results demonstrated that pharmacological blockade with a brain penetrant CB2R inverse agonist/antagonist attenuated GVHD-induced neuroinflammation and provided evidence that CB2R expression on a CNS-resident population was critical for regulating inflammation in this tissue site.

Figure 5 Pharmacological administration of a brain-penetrant CB2R inverse agonist/antagonist reduces inflammation in the CNS during GVHD. (A) Chemical structure of SMM-189. (B and C) Serum level (B) and brain concentration (C) of SMM-189 in naïve and Balb/c mice transplanted with B6 BM or B6 BM and spleen cells. (D) Ratio of brain to serum SR144528 and SMM-189 concentrations. Results in B–D are from 2 experiments (n = 5–10 mice/group). (E) 2-AG levels in the amygdala, brainstem, cerebellum, and prefrontal cortex 14 days after transplantation. Results are from 3 experiments (n = 14–15 mice/group). (F–N) Balb/c recipients were transplanted with B6 BM alone or B6 BM and spleen cells. Animals were then treated with SMM-189 or vehicle control. (F) The percentage and absolute number of donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the brains of mice 14 days after transplantation. (G–J) The absolute number of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells that produced IFN-γ, TNF-α, IL-6, or GM-CSF. (K) Absolute number of microglial cells. (L and M) Absolute number of MHC class II, CD80, and CD86 expressing microglial cells. Results in panels F–M are from 2 experiments (n = 6–10 mice/group). (N) Representative Western blot images and scatterplots depicting normalized expression of cleaved caspase 3 in the brain from mice treated with either SMM-189 or a vehicle control. Vertical lines on Western blots denote noncontiguous gel lanes. Data are from 2 experiments (n = 4–10 mice/group). (O–Q) Balb/c recipients were transplanted with B6 BM alone (n = 6) or with B6 spleen cells (n = 10) and treated with SMM-189 or vehicle. Overall survival (O), serial weight curves (P), and clinical score (Q) are shown. Results are from 2 experiments (n = 6–10 mice/group). In panels P and Q, BM alone mice only received vehicle. Data are presented as mean ± SD. Statistics were performed using a 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test for multiple group comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Source data are provided as a Supporting Data Values file.

CB2R expression is increased on microglial cells during GVHD and is not regulated by IL-6. To define hematopoietically derived recipient CB2R+ cells in the brain of GVHD mice, we gated on H-2Kb+ CD45+ cells and observed that virtually all were CD45lo CD11b+, indicative of a microglial cell phenotype (Figure 6A). Employing CB2REGFP reporter mice (46), we noted increased expression of the CB2R on microglia in the amygdala, brainstem, cerebellum, and prefrontal cortex in GVHD animals compared with BM controls (Figures 6B and 6C), indicating that microglial cell expression of the CB2R was increased throughout the CNS under inflammatory conditions. This was further confirmed by immunofluorescence that demonstrated colocalization of GFP and TMEM119 expression in microglia from GVHD-recipient CB2REGFP reporter mice (Figure 6D). Blockade of IL-6 signaling, which has been shown to be ineffectual for the prevention and treatment of neuroinflammation occurring as a complication of immunotherapy in humans (47) had no effect on CB2R expression (Figure 6, E–G), demonstrating that microglial expression of CB2R was not regulated by IL-6. A more quantitative assessment revealed that the CB2R was expressed on only a small percentage (approximately 15%) of all microglia in GVHD animals (Figure 6H). Notably, the percentage of CB2R+ microglial cells that expressed MHC class II, CD80, and CD86 was significantly higher than CB2R nonexpressing microglial cells (Figure 6, I and J), indicating that CB2R expression was associated with an activated microglial phenotype.

Figure 6 Microglial cell expression of the CB2R induces an activated phenotype and is not regulated by IL-6 signaling. (A–C) CB2REGFP+ mice were transplanted with B10.BR BM alone or with B10.BR spleen cells. Animals were euthanized 14 days after transplantation. (A) Representative dot plot depicting recipient H-2Kb+ CD45+ CD11b+ microglial cells. (B) Representative histograms depicting EGFP expression on recipient microglial cells from the amygdala, brain stem, cerebellum, and prefrontal cortex of CB2REGFP animals reconstituted with B10.BR BM (BM, red line) or B10.BR BM and spleen cells (GVHD, blue line). (C) Scatterplot showing cumulative median fluorescence intensity (MFI) shifts from 4 replicate experiments. Each data point represents pooled results from 2 mice (n = 8–9 data points). (D) Representative immunofluorescence staining showing CB2R (GFP), microglia (TMEM119), and merged images from the prefrontal cortex of CB2REGFP+ mice transplanted with B10.BR BM and spleen cells. Magnified yellow insert box depicts microglial cell that is CB2R– (blue box) and 1 that expresses the CB2R (green box). Scale bars: 10 μm. (E–G) CB2REGFP+ mice were transplanted with B10.BR BM alone or with B10.BR spleen cells and treated with an anti-IL-6R or isotype control antibody. (E) Representative dot plot depicting recipient H-2Kb+ CD45+ CD11b+ microglial cells. (F) Representative histograms depicting EGFP (CB2R) expression on microglial cells obtained from specified brain regions of CB2REGFP animals reconstituted with B10.BR BM only (BM, red line) or with B10.BR BM and spleen cells and treated with an isotype (GVHD, blue line) or anti-IL-6R antibody (GVHD, αIL-6R, green line). (G) Scatterplot data showing cumulative MFI shifts. Each data point represents pooled results from 2 mice. Results are from 5 experiments (n = 10–15 data points). (H–J) CB2REGFP+ (KI) or B6 mice were transplanted with B10.BR BM alone or with B10.BR spleen cells. Percentage of microglial cells expressing CB2R (EGFP) (H), and frequency of GFP+ (CB2R+) and GFP– (CB2R–) microglia expressing MHC class II, CD80, and CD86 (I and J). Results are from 2 experiments (n = 3–7 mice/group). Data are presented as mean ± SD. Statistics were performed using a t test with Welch’s correction for pairwise comparisons and a 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test for multiple group comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Source data are provided as a Supporting Data Values file.

CB2R expression on microglial cells regulates proinflammatory T cells and neuronal cell death in the brain. To further delineate the effect of CB2R expression on microglia and determine whether these cells had a more inflammatory signature, we performed scRNAseq analysis on sorted microglial cells obtained from the brains of WT versus CB2R–/– GVHD recipient mice. This analysis revealed 6 transcriptionally distinct microglial clusters of which 2 were dominant (clusters 0 and 1) (Figure 7A). Two clusters that identified as T cells and macrophages, representing 1% of all cells, were deemed to be sort contaminants and were excluded from the analysis. Transcriptional analysis of these 6 clusters revealed 60 differentially expressed genes with 42 overexpressed in microglia from WT and 18 overexpressed in microglia from CB2R–/– animals based on defined cutoff criteria (log 2 FC) > 0.2 and P adj < 0.01, full list available in Supplemental Table 4), representing approximately 0.9% of the total sequenced transcriptome (Figure 7B). Microglial cells from WT mice had increased expression of inflammatory mediators such as CCl3, CCl4, and TNF, whereas CB2R–/– microglial cells had increased expression of genes associated with IFN-γ signaling such as the guanylate-binding proteins (Gbp5 and Gbp8) (48) and Iigp1 (49). To uncover biologically relevant pathways, we employed GSEA using the GO database, which revealed increased expression of genes associated with TNF-α signaling, TGF-β responsiveness, leukocyte chemotaxis, and chemokine signaling in sorted WT microglia, whereas there was augmented expression of IFN-γ response genes in CB2R–/– microglia (Figure 7C). Similarly, GSEA using Hallmark gene annotation confirmed increased expression of genes associated with TNF-α signaling and IFN-γ response genes in WT and CB2R–/– microglia, respectively (Figure 7D). To determine whether CB2R expression on microglial cells directly regulated neuroinflammation, we generated CX3CR1-Cre CB2Rfl/fl mice in which CB2R is deleted from microglial cells, which express the fractalkine receptor CX3CR1 (50), allowing microglia to be genetically targeted (51–53). Examination of CB2R expression on spleen cells from normal CX3CR1-Cre CB2Rfl/fl mice revealed that Cre-mediated deletion had no effect on B cells, T cells, or macrophages (Figure 7E). In contrast, there was an 87% average reduction in CB2R expression on microglia from CX3CR1-Cre CB2Rfl/fl GVHD mice compared with CB2Rfl/fl controls (Figure 7F), indicative of effective Cre-mediated recombination. To define the role of microglial CB2R expression, recipient CX3CR1-Cre, CB2Rfl/fl, or CX3CR1-Cre CB2Rfl/fl animals were transplanted with MHC-mismatched BM and splenocytes from B10.BR mice. These studies revealed that there was a significant reduction in the absolute number of CD8+ T cells in the brains of recipient CX3CR1-Cre CB2Rfl/fl animals compared with CX3CR1-Cre and CB2Rfl/fl control mice (Figure 7G). In addition, we observed a significant decrease in the absolute number of CD8+ T cells that produced IFN-γ and TNF-α (Figure 7, H–K). There was also a corresponding reduction in cleaved caspase 3 expression in CX3CR1-Cre CB2Rfl/fl recipients (Figure 7L). Thus, microglial cell expression of the CB2R regulated TNF-α signaling and chemotaxis/chemokine signaling gene pathways, promoted the accumulation of proinflammatory CD8+ T cells, and augmented neuronal cell death in the brain during GVHD.