Immunotherapy-resistant acute lymphoblastic leukemia cells exhibit reduced CD19 and CD22 expression and BTK pathway dependency

Long-term exposure to CD19 immunotoxin leads to development of resistant B-ALL cell lines. To generate B-ALL cell lines resistant to anti-CD19–based immunotherapy, parental cells of the NALM6 and REH cell lines were grown in the presence of HD37-dgRTA immunotoxin (11) at increasing concentrations over 30 days (Figure 1A). The immunotoxin is an anti–CD19 HD37 antibody clone that is conjugated to recombinant ricin B chain dgRTA (11). Once the resistant cells were generated, they were compared with the parental cells of their respective cell line for sensitivity against the CD19 immunotoxin (Figure 1, B and C). The resistant NALM6 and REH cell lines had a substantially increased IC 50 when treated with the CD19 immunotoxin compared with the parental cells (Figure 1, B and C). Cell growth was also observed under basal conditions, in which resistant cells had a slower growth rate than did parental cells (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 Long-term exposure to CD19 immunotoxin leads to resistant ALL cell lines. (A) Schema for the generation of ALL cells resistant to CD19 immunotoxin (IT) (HD37 antibody clone conjugated to the recombinant ricin B chain dgRTA), created with BioRender.com. (B and C) NALM6 and REH cell lines that were made resistant had a significantly higher IC 50 against CD19 immunotoxin (n = 4). (D) Resistant cell lines had a slower growth rate (n = 3). *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test for analysis at each time point.

B-ALL cells resistant to CD19 immunotherapy have reduced CD19 expression and a distinct transcriptomic profile. scRNA-Seq was performed to compare expression differences between NALM6-resistant and parental cell lines (Figure 2A). We analyzed a total of 6,611 NALM6 parental (NALM-P) and 4,606 NALM6-resistant (NALM-R) cells and found that the resistant and parental cells formed distinct clusters that could be further separated into CD19hi and CD19lo populations on the basis of transcriptomic profiles (Figure 2B). We observed that parental cells had a relatively smaller population of CD19lo-expressing cells, which were expanded among the resistant cells. Interestingly, NALM6-R cell types also showed decreased CD22 expression when compared with parental cells (Figure 2C). To characterize global gene expression differences in resistant NALM6 cells, we analyzed differentially expressed genes in dominant populations of parental and resistant cells (Figure 2D). Notably, we found that the expression of CD19 and CD22 was markedly decreased in the resistant cell population. We also examined genes regulating CD19 and observed an increase in the expression of SOX4 as well as a decrease in the expression of CTNNBL1 and CD81, which are CD19 activators in the resistant cells (12). When analyzing the pathways in resistant cells, we found that the BCR network was predicted to be significantly affected by transcriptomic changes (Figure 2E). Importantly, BTK expression was maintained in resistant CD19lo cells. Overall, gene expression changes considerably affected T and B lymphatic pathways as well as hematological cancer networks (Supplemental Figure 2 and Supplemental Table 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI175199DS1).

Figure 2 ALL cells resistant to CD19 immunotherapy have reduced CD19 and CD22 expression and a distinct transcriptomic profile. (A) scRNA-Seq shows that parental and resistant lines were transcriptionally distinct. (B and C) Resistant cells had an expanded population with decreased CD19 and CD22 expression. (D) Genes that were differentially expressed in scRNA-Seq between resistant and parental NALM6 cells. (E) Ingenuity Pathway Analysis for N6 scRNA-Seq. (F) ATAC-Seq and bulk RNA-Seq on REH parental and resistant cells showing a decrease in chromatin accessibility and expression of CD19 and CD22 and maintenance of accessibility and expression in BTK cells.

Finally, chromatin accessibility and a correlation with gene expression were determined in REH parental and resistant cells using ATAC-Seq and bulk RNA-Seq. We observed that chromatin accessibility at both CD19 and CD22 promoter regions was decreased in resistant cells and correlated with reduced gene expression (Figure 2F). Chromatin accessibility and expression for BTK were maintained in the REH resistant cells (Figure 2F). When overall chromatin accessibility changes were analyzed via Ingenuity Pathway Analysis, we noted suggestive changes in gene networks related to cancer (Supplemental Table 3).

Expression of both CD19 and CD22 proteins is decreased in resistant cell lines as well as in patients with clinical relapses after CD19-targeted therapy. To determine CD19 and CD22 protein expression, we performed FACS analysis of both NALM6 and REH cells (Figure 3, A and B). We found that both NALM6 and REH parental cells expressed high levels of CD19 and CD22 but that these levels were decreased in the resistant cells. After observing decreased expression of both CD19 and CD22 in our model of adaptive resistance, we wanted to examine their expression in pediatric patients with ALL who had received one of several CD19-targeted therapies and had relapsed with CD19–/dim disease, and who were then screened for enrollment in or received treatment in a NCI clinical trial. We examined the status of both CD19 and CD22 in a cohort of 11 patients who experienced relapse after CD19-targeted therapy. Nine of these patients received CD19-targeted CAR-T cells (2 received these cells in the context of a CD19/CD22 combinatorial CAR-T cell construct [ref. 13; ClinicalTrials.gov identifiers: NCT01593696 and NCT03448393], and 2 received blinatumomab). Six of these patients have been partially described previously (6). In this cohort, we observed that, in addition to loss/diminution of CD19 expression (Figure 3C), downregulation of CD22 expression occurred in all patients upon relapse or nonresponsiveness to therapy (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Loss of CD19 expression in CD19 CAR-T–treated pediatric patients with ALL corresponds to a loss of CD22 expression. (A and B) Reduced CD19 and CD22 expression on resistant cells seen by FACS analysis. Gating was based on the isotype control. (C and D) CD19 and CD22 antigen expression was observed in a cohort of cells from pediatric patients with ALL (n = 11) before treatment and after relapse following CD19 CAR-T therapy. A significant reduction of CD22 in CD19lo patients after relapse was observed. The Wilcoxon signed-rank test was used for statistical analysis.

BTK expression is preserved in resistant CD19lo cells. When comparing single-cell expression profiles of NALM6-P and NALM6-R cells, we found that BTK expression was not downregulated in resistant cells (Figure 4, A and B). To validate these trends with proteomics, we performed mass cytometry (cytometry by time-of-flight CyTOF]) to determine the levels of CD19 and other B cell signaling proteins in NALM6-P and NALM6-R cells (Figure 4, C and D). Consistent with the earlier transcriptional data, CD19 protein levels were reduced in resistant cells. BCR-associated phosphorylated PLCγ (p-PLCγ) and p-CREB expression was also examined and demonstrated only a slight decrease in p-PLCγ expression in resistant cells, whereas p-CREB expression was maintained (Figure 4, E–G). Finally, we obtained pre- and post-treatment samples from a patient with B cell lymphoma who was treated with CD19 CAR-T and relapsed after an initial response. Comparative immunohistochemical examination of B cell lymphoma samples at baseline and at relapse revealed a decrease in CD19 staining intensity in resistant cells with an increase in BTK intensity (Figure 4H). These data, taken together, suggest that, while CD19 was decreased in resistant cases, BCR-associated BTK expression was preserved.

Figure 4 BTK signaling is active in CD19lo resistant cells. (A) scRNA-Seq analysis of parental and resistant NALM6 cells shows that BTK expression was maintained in patients with resistant disease. (B) Ratio of cells with high versus low CD19 or BTK expression shows reduced CD19 expression and unaltered BTK expression in patients with resistant disease. (C and D) CyTOF analysis of parental and resistant cells shows reduced CD19 protein expression in resistant cells. (E–G) Reduced CD19, slightly reduced p-PLCγ, and preserved p-CREB protein expression was observed in resistant NALM6 cells. (H) Immunohistology images of a lymphoma patient’s cells stained for CD19 or BTK before and after CD19 CAR-T treatment. Original magnification, ×40 (H&E and CD19 images) and ×20 and ×40 (BTK images).

BCR dependency in anti-CD1–resistant B-ALL cells. Since CD19 and BCR/BTK signaling are both proliferative pathways for B cell malignancies, we next sought to determine whether BCR signaling plays a functional role in CD19-resistant B-ALL. Malignant B cells (Raji) with and without CRISPR-aided CD19 KO were used, and loss of CD19 was confirmed by immunoblotting (Figure 5A). Cells with CD19 loss displayed activated/phosphorylated ERK MAPK, although the level of activation was reduced compared with WT CD19 cells (Figure 5C). Raji CD19–KO cells also showed loss of both CD19 and CD22 cell-surface expression when compared with WT cells (Supplemental Figure 1). The BTK inhibitor ibrutinib led to a decrease in activated/phosphorylated ERK in both parental and resistant cells, demonstrating that a functioning BTK was upstream of proliferative MAPK signaling. A MEK inhibitor (trametinib) was used a positive control. Immunoblots with NALM6-P and NALM6-R cells were similar to the results seen in the Raji-KO cells and demonstrated reduced CD19 and a functional BTK in resistant cells (Figure 5, B and D). Notably, NALM6-R cells had an increased p-BTK/total BTK ratio when compared with parental cells (Figure 5D). Next, NALM6 cells were treated with MEK and BTK inhibitors, and IC 50 values were compared between parental and resistant cells (Figure 5, E and F). We observed that the resistant cells were more sensitive to each inhibitor than were the parental cells. The same trend was observed in REH parental and resistant cells as well as Raji WT and CD19-KO cells treated with the same MEK and BTK inhibitors (Supplemental Figure 3). We also observed that combination treatment with the immunotoxin and BTK inhibitor in NALM6-P cells led to additive effects on reduced cell viability (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 5 Cells resistant to CD19 immunotherapy exhibit dependency on BCR and MEK signaling. (A and B) Immunoblotting shows that ibrutinib could inhibit p-BTK in resistant cells. Resistant cells had preserved ERK activation. (C) p-ERK/total ERK ratio in Raji cells shows that p-ERK was maintained in Raji CD19-KO cells. (D) p-BTK/total BTK ratio in NALM6 cells shows that p-BTK was maintained in NALM6-R cells and that ibrutinib effectively inhibited phosphorylation. (E and F) NALM6-R cells were more sensitive to MEK and BTK inhibition (n = 4). (G) A patient with ALL resistant to CD19 immunotoxin (Resistant ALL patient 1) was sensitive to the MEK inhibitor but resistant to methotrexate (n = 3). (H) A patient with ALL resistant to blinatumomab (Resistant ALL patient 2) was sensitive to the MEK inhibitor but resistant to methotrexate (n = 3). (I) Proposed model showing that resistant ALL cells lose CD19 and CD22 expression and maintain BTK expression, leading to slower leukemic proliferation and increased sensitivity to BTK and ERK inhibition. The model was created with BioRender.com.

To confirm that the MEK pathway is a downstream survival pathway in CD19-resistant cells from patients, we evaluated cells obtained from patients with treatment-resistant B-ALL. One patient was resistant to the HD37-dgRTA CD19 immunotoxin (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT00450944) (Figure 5G), and the other was resistant to blinatumomab (Figure 5H), a BiTE antibody that targets CD19-expressing cells with cytotoxic T cells (14). The resistant cells were treated with the MEK inhibitor trametinib and methotrexate; both cells were insensitive to methotrexate, while retaining sensitivity to MEK inhibition.

On the basis of our results, we propose that both CD19 and the BCR work to promote leukemic cell proliferation via MEK activation in parental cells. When CD19 expression is lost, the BCR works alone to sustain proliferation. This results in slower leukemic cell proliferation and increased relative sensitivity to BTK and ERK inhibition (Figure 5I).