Challenges in developing therapies in fragile X syndrome: how the FXLEARN trial can guide research

Neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs) are a broad set of conditions manifesting due to nervous system dysfunction causing a range of clinical features, including intellectual disability (ID), communication dysfunction, behavioral and emotional problems, and motor impairments. Cumulatively, NDDs are highly prevalent (1) and affect the quality of life of affected individuals. Understanding causes of NDDs, including brain injury, infection, environmental exposures, social deprivation, and genetic causes, guides preventative strategies and interventional approaches to decrease the impact on affected individuals, families, and society (2). The determination of genetic causes of NDDs has enabled development of animal and cell models to identify pathophysiological mechanisms and develop therapies.

Fragile X syndrome (FXS) is an X-linked NDD that affects approximately 1 in 4,000 males and females (3) and is the most common inherited cause of ID and single-gene cause of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). While physical features and medical problems are present in FXS, the most impactful issues are learning difficulties associated with ID, problematic behaviors, and challenges with social interactions, with approximately 50% affected males and about 20% affected females meeting criteria for ASD (3). Current therapies have limited effectiveness treating behavioral issues and do not address cognitive problems (3), representing a substantial unmet need (4, 5).

Most cases of FXS are caused by CGG trinucleotide repeat expansion (more than 200 repeats) within the promoter of the fragile X messenger ribonucleoprotein 1 gene (FMR1) gene, leading to promoter hypermethylation, transcriptional silencing, and decreased expression of the fragile X messenger ribonucleoprotein protein (FMRP) (6). FMRP is a ribosomal-associated RNA-binding protein involved in translational repression (4). FMRP is found within neuronal dendrites and regulates activity-dependent synthesis of proteins related to synaptic plasticity, involving ERK-, PI3K-, and mTOR-dependent signaling pathways (4). Experiments with translational inhibitors highlight the importance of FMRP in translational regulation by increasing cerebral protein synthesis and rescuing memory deficits in mouse models of FXS, which lack FMRP (7).

Disruption of protein translation in FXS mouse models led to evaluation of the therapeutic potential of modulation of neurotransmitter receptor activity that regulates translation of proteins critical for synaptic plasticity, such as group 1 metabotropic glutamate receptor (mGluR1 and mGluR5) activity (4). Specifically, the mGluR theory proposed that a substantial component of FXS pathophysiology is increased group 1 mGluR–dependent protein synthesis, leading to abnormal synaptic plasticity, dendritic morphology, and behavioral changes. Group 1 mGluR stimulation–dependent protein synthesis is required for synaptic plasticity, and abnormally increased mGluR-dependent synaptic plasticity is seen in FXS mouse models (7). In support of this theory, genetic reduction of mGluR5 activity corrected synaptic and behavioral phenotypes in mouse and fly models of FXS (4). Subsequently, extensive preclinical pharmacological work in mouse and fly models of FXS demonstrated that treatment with mGluR5 negative allosteric modulators (NAMs) improved synaptic, dendrite morphological, and behavioral phenotypes, pointing to the therapeutic potential of mGluR5 NAMs for the treatment of FXS (4).