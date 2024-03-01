Effects of AFQ056 on language learning in fragile X syndrome

Study design. FXLEARN used a double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, flexible-dose, forced-titration design with an embedded language-learning intervention (PILI) (Figure 1). A 4-month placebo lead-in period was followed by an 8-month placebo-controlled period (2-month dose optimization, 6-month stable dosing), in which participants were randomized 1:1 to AFQ056 or placebo. Participants started PILI (27) at the end of 2 months in the placebo-controlled period, after their doses were stabilized at the MTD, and continued with PILI throughout the remainder of the study. If caregivers chose to continue after the end of the placebo-controlled period, participants entered an 8-month (open label, 2-month dose optimization, 6-month stable dosing) extension period in which all participants were treated with active drug. After the OLE, there was a 1-month follow-up period. FXLEARN was conducted at 12 sites within the Network for Excellence in Neuroscience Clinical Trials (NeuroNEXT) network and at Rush University Medical Center, the principal investigator’s site (not a NeuroNEXT site).

Participants. Eligible participants were children aged 32 months to 6 years inclusive with FXS and an FMR1 full mutation, who had a DQ of less than 75 calculated from the MSEL at screening, spoke English as the primary language at home, displayed some evidence of intentional communication, were on stable behavioral and other therapies for 30 days prior to starting the trial, and were on stable doses of chronic medications for 60 days prior to trial initiation. Participants were excluded if they were taking γ-aminobutyric acid (GABA) or glutamatergic medications, had a seizure within 6 months prior to screening, were using strong or moderate inhibitors or inducers of CYP1A1/2, CYP2C9/19, or CYP3A4, or had a concomitant medical illness or abnormal laboratory tests that would contraindicate study participation based on the investigator’s judgement.

Study conduct. Participants meeting entry criteria were started on 2.5 cc BID of placebo suspension after the screening visit and began the 4-month placebo lead-in period. The placebo lead-in served to control for placebo effects, but also to create a placebo/treatment-as-usual period prior to initiation of PILI to compare with the period of PILI use in the group later randomized to placebo as a way of assessing the effects of PILI without drug. Although participants as young as 32 months were enrolled in the study, because of time spent in the placebo lead-in, all subjects were 3 years of age or older before exposure to active drug.

At the end of the placebo lead-in, participants had baseline assessments and then were randomized 1:1 to AFQ056 or placebo. Randomization was stratified by age (3–4 years and 5–6 years). After randomization, there was a 2-month dose-titration period to find the MTD for each participant. This flexible dose design mimicked practice and considered interchild variability in drug levels and responsiveness. Dose titration to MTD (allowed doses were 12.5 to 100 mg [1.25–10 cc] BID) started at 25 mg (2.5 cc) BID and used a forced-titration (mandatory titration unless there were side effects) protocol with weekly titration and options for holding doses or dose reduction if side effects, such as insomnia, hyperactivity, or other CNS activation, occurred. The starting dose could be decreased to 12.5 mg BID if side effects occurred, but participants who could not tolerate 12.5 mg BID were withdrawn from the study. After the 2-month titration to MTD, participants had baseline assessments repeated prior to initiating PILI, after which they remained on a stable AFQ056/placebo dose for the next 6 months. At the end of the placebo-controlled period, all assessments were performed again, and participants had the option to enter the OLE. None of the doses of standard-of-care medications for behavior or nondrug therapy interventions in place at the screening visit were changed until the end of the placebo-controlled period.

Participants entering the OLE had their dose adjusted to 25 mg (2.5 cc) of AFQ056 twice a day (to start drug if in placebo group and a dose decrease for most participants in the AFQ056-treated group). Experience from a prior PK study suggested that this dose reduction would not likely produce withdrawal symptoms. Participants then underwent dose titration to MTD as in the placebo-controlled period, over up to 2 months, followed by 6 months of stable treatment. Participants continued PILI during the OLE phase. Participants again had all baseline assessments repeated at the end of the OLE and then tapered off AFQ056 if they were on a dose higher than 25 mg BID. If on 25 mg BID or less, they just discontinued AFQ056. Participants returned for follow-up assessments a month after the end of the OLE.

AFQ056 study drug and placebo. Study drug consisting of AFQ056 or matching placebo with identical flavoring was shipped as powder in bottles (500 mg AFQ056 per bottle) from Novartis to the University of Rochester NeuroNEXT Central Pharmacy where bottles were packaged into kits with 10 bottles each and shipped to research pharmacies at the sites. Bottles were labeled at the site research pharmacies. Placebo powder (during placebo lead-in), AFQ056 (500 mg) or placebo powder (during double-blind period), and AFQ056 (500 mg) powder (during OLE) in bottles were dispensed to parents/caregivers. The powder was dissolved in 50 cc of bottled water measured with a syringe to give a 10 mg/mL suspension. The powder-dissolving process for the first bottle to be used was demonstrated with the parent/caregiver in clinic, and subsequent bottles of AFQ056/placebo powder were dissolved by the parent or caregiver at home every 10 days or earlier, if needed, based on dose (stability of the suspension was estimated at 10 days). Documentation of the reconstitution at study visits and at home was maintained. Drug accountability was performed at all study visits.

In the placebo-controlled period, randomization occurred through an interactive web-response system that resulted in kit numbers containing placebo or AFQ056 being assigned to the participant. Participants and study staff were blinded to treatment assignments. Only the research pharmacy at each site was unblinded to treatment assignments to provide the correct kit numbers. Kits containing the projected number of bottles needed before the next visit were provided to the family. The study remained blinded until all participants completed all study procedures, and the clinical database was locked.

PILI. PILI was administered in the family home via video teleconferencing to the designated parent/caregiver for each participant by a speech-language pathologist (SLP) trained to fidelity on the intervention with videotapes and practice activities. After several distance-technology training sessions conducted in the weeks before PILI was to start, a didactic education session was administered at the start of every 4-week interval to the parent to provide a rationale and examples of the language-facilitating strategy to be practiced over the coming 4 weeks. This education session was followed by weekly clinician coaching, homework, and feedback sessions (described below). PILI was delivered to the parent in the home through a MacBook laptop computer and a Bluetooth “bug in the ear” headset (provided to the parent/caregiver by the study) equipped with the standardized distance video-teleconferencing software Skype for Business for Macs, Microsoft, version 16.29.42. Coaching, homework, and feedback sessions occurred weekly for the first 4 months, with each month being led off with a parent-education session introducing a new strategy and then monthly for the remainder of the study through the placebo-controlled portion and the subsequent OLE. The parent/caregiver was required to complete all 4 parent-education sessions; 41 of 48 (85%) combined coaching, homework, and feedback sessions during the first 4 months of PILI, and 25 of 33 (76%) combined coaching, homework, and feedback sessions during the subsequent 11 months.

PILI didactic sessions involved slide presentations with video examples. The coaching sessions involved real-time instruction and feedback to the parent through the Bluetooth-connected devices while the parent interacted with the child in a play-based format. The parent independently recorded and submitted homework practice sessions, which involved the parent implementing the language facilitation strategies being targeted that week in an interaction with the child. Parents uploaded the videorecorded homework to their clinical teams via an online file-sharing system. The SLP then provided feedback via videoconferencing, focusing on implementation of targeted strategies and management of child-challenging behaviors.

Throughout the intervention, parents were encouraged to use the strategies with their children in naturally occurring opportunities throughout the day. As a way of providing an estimate of parent mastery and use of the targeted strategies, parents reported how often they used the targeted strategies between contacts with the SLP, and they were graded by their SLP on their ability to deliver, and comfort with, the strategies during coaching, homework, and feedback sessions. Variability in parental rate of mastery and frequency of use of the targeted strategies was expected. By examining clinician-rated parental fidelity of implementation and parent-reported frequency of use, the effective dose of PILI received by the children enrolled could be examined in relation to child outcomes, allowing study of the language intervention separately from, and in combination with, AFQ056.

PILI was designed to maximize the extent to which parents engage in the types of verbally responsive interactions that have been well documented as facilitating language learning and use in children with typical and atypical development (44, 45).These interactions are characterized by frequent parent talk about the child’s focus of attention, contingent parental responses to child actions and communication, parental language slightly in advance of child language levels, affectively positive parental talk, and parent support for, and prompting of, child communication. Engaging in such behaviors is often difficult for parents of children with FXS because of the children’s developmental delays and cooccurring challenging behaviors (46). Thus, PILI attempts to teach parents specific strategies for engaging the child and creating a sustained, verbally responsive interaction. The specific strategies taught to parents were following the child’s focus of attention when communicating, responding contingently to child acts of communication, setting up conditions that prompt child communication, and encouraging the use of more advanced forms of language and communication. Several variations of this PILI have been shown to be effective in improving expressive language and communication in individuals with FXS who have varying ages and ability levels (27, 47–49).

Safety assessments. Information on AEs, vital signs, height, weight, physical and neurological exams, behavioral/psychiatric assessment, suicidality assessment, and concomitant medications was collected at every visit (Supplemental Table 3 shows full schedule of activities indicating when all assessments were collected). Safety was assessed by comparing the incidence, frequency, and severity of treatment-related AEs and SAEs between the treatment groups. Funduscopic exams, EKG, blood tests for hematology/chemistry, and urine dipsticks were monitored during the study.

Autism status. The Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule–Second Edition (ADOS-2) (50) was administered prior to randomization to classify children with respect to ASD diagnosis.

Efficacy assessments. Efficacy assessments, including the WCS (primary outcome); MSEL, Vineland-3, PLS-5, MacArthur-Bates CDI, CGI-I (secondary outcomes); ABC FX , Visual Analog Scales (VASs), CGI-S, and biomarker assessments (exploratory outcomes), were administered to all participants at multiple times throughout the study (Supplemental Table 3).

The WCS (51–53) total score was the primary outcome measure for FXLEARN and was derived from a 22-minute semistructured examiner/child-play session. The play session was administered at screening, baseline, 2-, 4-, 8-, 10-, 12-, and 16 months, and follow-up visits by an SLP or psychologist trained to fidelity on administration of the measure. The same rater administered the measure to each child throughout the trial whenever possible. The sessions involved 12 minutes of structured play prompts designed to elicit a range of communicative behaviors (e.g., requesting, sharing of affect) and 10 minutes of free play with a standard set of toys. The play session utilized 3 sets of developmentally appropriate toys, and the toy sets were counterbalanced across participants and visits. The WCS was coded from videotapes of the sessions according to standard coding methods by coders trained to fidelity. The WCS reflects both the frequency of child-initiated intentional communication and the developmental level of the means by which the intention is communicated. In particular, coding of child-intentional communication was based on the occurrence of 3 classes of behavior: (a) gestures or nonword vocalizations during which the child coordinated attention between the message recipient and an object or salient event; (b) conventional gestures (e.g., distal points, head nods, pantomime) with attention to an adult; and (c) symbols (i.e., spoken words or signs) that were used in a nonimitative manner. The score was obtained by multiplying each intentional communication act by the following weights: nonverbal = 1; single symbol = 2; and multiple symbols = 3. Previous research has indicated that the weighted variable is more sensitive to change over time than the unweighted variable and that growth in the weighted variable (but not the unweighted variable) is linear, related to later levels of social impairment in younger siblings of children with ASD, and detects change in response to treatment (51–53).

If the participant used an augmentative device as the primary form of communication prescribed by a speech therapist, he/she was permitted to use it during WCS administration. The scoring of the WCS was adapted to allow the inclusion of communication acts generated by the child using an augmentative communication device.

The play sessions were coded centrally by a small set of raters. Each sample was scored by a single rater randomly assigned from a pool of 5 raters, all of whom were trained to fidelity (e.g., intraclass correlation coefficient [ICC] ≥ 0.80 across all variables of interest). Approximately 10% of WCS samples (n = 80) were then randomly selected and coded by a second rater to determine interrater agreement. These 80 samples came from 11 of the participating FXLEARN sites, with the 2 sites not represented being low-enrolling sites. ICC estimates and their 95% CIs were calculated based on a 2-way random-effects model with absolute agreement averaged across measures. ICC estimates across all reported values were within the “excellent” reliability range for the structured portion of the session (ICC = 0.96, 95% CI = 0.94 to 0.98), unstructured/free play portion of the session, (ICC = 0.98, 95% CI = 0.97 to 0.99), and the WCS total score (ICC = 0.98, 95% CI = 0.96 to 0.99).

Secondary and exploratory measures included the WCS Structured and Unstructured scores, the MSEL DQ and Expressive Language raw score, the Vineland-3 Adaptive Behavior Composite and Communication raw score, the PLS-5 Expressive Communication raw score, the MacArthur-Bates CDI number of words on the Words and Sentences subtest, and the fraction of responders on the CGI-I for Overall Function score. Exploratory outcomes included all other subtest raw scores from the MSEL, Vineland-3, and PLS-5, the 6 subscale scores from the ABC FX , the VAS for Language/Communication and for Behavior, and the CGI-I for Language and CGI-S for Language and Overall Function scores. These are all standard measures, which are further described in Supplemental Methods. Exploratory biomarker measures (also described in Supplemental Methods) were outputs from an auditory ERP paradigm, computerized eye-tracking and pupillometry and blood markers of FMR1 genotype, FMR1 mRNA, FMRP, and FMRP-regulated proteins.

PK assessment of AFQ056 was done at the 2-, 8-, 10-, and 16-month visits. Plasma was sent to Veeda Clinical Research Ltd. (Ahmedabad, India), where AFQ056 concentration was determined by ultraperformance liquid chromatography–electrospray tandem mass spectrometry by comparison with known standards.

COVID-19 pandemic adaptations. Some protocol modifications were made due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including allowance of remote administration of the WCS, adjustment of some toys for the WCS to account for universal masking, and a substitute for the ADOS-2, as this test scoring is not valid with participant and examiner masking. Mandatory in-person visits were limited to those requiring in-person assessments for safety or efficacy outcomes including baseline, month 8 at the end of the placebo-controlled period, and month 16 at the end of the OLE. In-person visits at month 2 and month 10 were conducted if possible. Procedures were put in place to conduct all other visits remotely through telemedicine calls with the site investigator, and collection of parent ratings and WCS administration were also conducted remotely.

Adaptation of the WCS for remote administration included mailing the required testing items to families and then coaching caregivers through administration via Bluetooth-enabled earpieces. Caregivers were instructed to minimize their verbal contributions to interactions during the WCS and to use only the phrases prompted by the remote clinician. Coding of the recorded evaluations was performed in the same manner as in-clinic WCS.

Statistics. For the primary, key secondary, and safety outcomes, all analyses were performed according to the ITT principle. Sensitivity analyses of the primary objective were also conducted using a per-protocol population, which included participants who had no major protocol deviations and at least 1 compliant postbaseline PK sample, confirming participants were receiving drug as expected (detectable levels for AFQ056 participants and no detectable levels for placebo participants). For all randomized participants, baseline demographics and clinical characteristics were summarized by treatment group and assessed for differences using the appropriate statistical tests (t test/Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test for continuous measures, and χ2/Fisher’s exact test for categorical variables).

Three variables were computed to determine whether there was a difference between the treatment groups on language-intervention success. To capture the level of parent participation, a single score for Parent Participation in Language Intervention was computed that summed together the total number of completed coaching, homework, and feedback sessions. The Frequency of Language Intervention Strategy Use, an indirect measure of parent engagement outside of training, was assessed at each session and rated on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 = not at all, 2 = 1 to 2 times, 3 = 3 to 5 times, 4 = 6 to 8 times, 5 = more than 8 times). For each participant, the score was averaged over all complete sessions from the start of language intervention to the end of the placebo-controlled period (54 sessions). The Language Intervention Strategy Rating, a measurement of clinician ratings of how well the parents had learned the strategy, represented a mean rating of both coaching and homework scores from the start of language intervention to the end of the placebo-controlled period. Each item (quality of strategies learned, enthusiasm, confidence, and comfort level for both coaching and homework sessions) on the form was scored on a 1 (lowest) to 7 (highest) scale. Within each session, a mean score of all completed items was computed, and a mean of all completed sessions gave a single score on a 1 to 7 scale.

The primary objective in FXLEARN was to determine whether or not greater improvement in language occurred in young children with FXS treated with AFQ056 in combination with PILI relative to those treated with the PILI and placebo. A longitudinal model was used to estimate the differences in the change of WCS over time for each group. Based on plots of the residuals, heteroscedasticity was present, as illustrated by a fan shape and caused by the skewed distribution of WCS scores. A log base 10 transformation was implemented, and the log of the total WCS was modeled as the outcome. To reduce potential missing scores at baseline, where only 1 of the 2 component scores (structured or unstructured) was missing, the observed component score was directly used to impute the missing component score. However, if both scores were missing, the baseline total score was considered missing. The model included covariates for randomization strata (3 to 4 years or 5 to 6 years), time in months, treatment group, and an interaction between months and treatment group, with the assumption that data were missing at random. Akaike’s Information Criterion (AIC) was used to determine the inclusion of random slopes in addition to random intercepts. The primary comparison using the final model was the estimated difference in change over 8 months between AFQ056 and placebo.

To bolster confidence in the results of the primary analysis, several methods to address the impact of missing data were performed, including an analysis using only observed baseline data, LOCF, and 2 different multiple imputation methods (multiple imputation with treatment-based imputation and a pattern-mixture model with placebo-based imputation).

The key secondary objective was to show greater improvement in specific standardized language, cognitive, and adaptive measures in the combination AFQ056/language intervention group relative to the placebo/language intervention group. The secondary outcomes MSEL, Vineland-3, and PLS-5, as well as the exploratory outcome ABC FX , produced numeric scores that were assessed in a manner similar to that described for the primary end point. The number of words spoken from the MacArthur-Bates CDI was expected to have an excess amount of 0 values due to the possibility of nonverbal FXS participants. Therefore, it was prespecified that a zero-inflated Poisson mixed model (ZIPMM) would be used to account for this as well as the repeated measures (54, 55). However, due to the relatively small number of 0 counts observed in the data, the ZIPMM led to unstable estimates for the 0 part of the model, indicating that a less complex negative binomial mixed model may be more appropriate. Given that estimates for the comparison of the average number of words produced was similar between the 2 models, results were reported from the negative binomial mixed model, which was adjusted for time and age strata at randomization. For the CGI-I Overall Function secondary outcome score, participants with a rating of very much improved or much improved were classified as responders and the percentage of positive responders was compared between treatment groups across time. A generalized estimating equations (GEEs) longitudinal logistic regression model was used to model the log odds of a positive response while adjusting for age strata at randomization.

An additional subgroup analysis was done for the WICS, MSEL, and ABC FX using the base model as described above, but including a 3-way interaction among time, treatment, and baseline-functioning status (high functioning was defined as ≥50 on the baseline WCS; low functioning was defined as <50 on the baseline WCS). All primary, key secondary, and exploratory results are reported as point estimates and 95% CIs without adjustment for multiple comparisons.

To determine long-term safety of AFQ056 in this cohort of young children with FXS, the percentages of participants in each group with an AE and the overall rate of AEs were compared using a logistic regression model and a Poisson regression model, respectively, each adjusting for age strata at randomization. These models were repeated to compare AEs within each MedDRA system organ class (SOC) between treatment groups. Any significant differences found within an SOC were further tested by comparing groups across the included MedDRA preferred terms.

Data analysis was primarily performed using SAS statistical software, version 9.4 (SAS Institute Inc.). The ZIPMM models were analyzed using R statistical software (56) functions in the package GLMMadaptive (57).

Study approval. One or more legal guardians signed informed consent for study participation of each subject. The study was approved by the central IRB at Massachusetts General Hospital working with NeuroNEXT. Records of central IRB approval were submitted to local IRBs at participating sites.

Data availability. Data and associated materials used in the preparation of this article reside in the NIH-supported NIMH Data Repository (NDA, https://nda.nih.gov/study.html?id=2217), which can be accessed with an NDA data access request. Data from participants who did not consent to share data with NDA for future research are not available. Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. A Manual of Procedures, including training for clinicians, was created for this study and is available upon request.