PRMT5-mediated FUBP1 methylation accelerates prostate cancer progression

Sex as a biological variable. Our study exclusively examined male mice and patients because we investigated prostate cancer in humans.

Cell lines and materials. HEK293T, LNCaP, and C4-2 cells were purchased from the American Type Culture Collection and cultured in DMEM (HEK293T) and RPMI 1640 (LNCaP and C4-2) with 10% FBS (ExCellBio). VCaP cells were provided by Jun Qin (Shanghai Institute of Nutrition and Health, Shanghai, China) and cultured in DMEM with 10% FBS (ExCellBio, China) and 1 mM sodium pyruvate (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cell lines were authenticated by Hybribio and determined to be mycoplasma-free. Lipofectamine 3000 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, L3000-015) was used for transient transfection according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

To generate FUBP1- or PRMT5-depleted stable cells, cells were infected by viruses containing corresponding shRNAs produced by a 2-plasmid packaging system (psPAX2 and pMD2.g) and selected with 1 μg/mL puromycin for 4 days. To generate FUBP1-depleted/rescued stable cells, cells were infected by viruses produced by another 2-plasmid packaging system (VSVG and Gag) and selected by 200 μg/mL hygromycin B (Gibco, 10687010) for 7 days. Stable cell lines were verified by Western blot.

The following antibodies were used: FUBP1 (Abcam, ab192867), PRMT5 (Cell Signaling Technology, 79998), PRMT9 (Proteintech, 67365-1-Ig), PDK1 (Proteintech, 18262-1-AP), SLC7A11 (Proteintech, 26864-1-AP), FLAG (ABClonal, AE063), monomethyl arginine (Cell Signaling Technology, 8015), symmetric dimethyl arginine (Cell Signaling Technology, 13222), asymmetric dimethyl arginine (Cell Signaling Technology, 13522), BRD4 (Cell Signaling Technology, E2A7X), Myc (c#006-549), MTAP (Abcam, ab126770), SV40T (Abcam, 16879), α-SMA (Sigma-Aldrich, 2547), and actin (ABClonal, AC006).

Adenosine dialdehyde (AdOx) (Sigma-Aldrich, A7154), the PRMT5 inhibitor GSK591 (Selleck, S8111), I-BET151 (APExBIO, B1500), enzalutamide (MedChemExpress, HY70002), GATA2 inhibitor (MedChemExpress, HY-12743A), AICAR (Selleck, S1802), metformin (Selleck, S1950), glucose (Sigma-Aldrich, G7021), glutamine (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 25030-081), putrescine (Sigma-Aldrich, P7505), spermidine (Sigma-Aldrich, S2501), spermine (Sigma-Aldrich, S1141), and FUBP1-IN-1 (MedChemExpress, HY-100758) were commercially obtained.

Point mutations of FUBP1 and PRMT5 were generated using Platinum Taq DNA Polymerase High Fidelity (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 11304-011). Sequences for shRNAs and sgRNA are listed in Supplemental Table 2. All constructs were confirmed by DNA sequencing.

meFUBP1 antibody. meFUBP1 antibody was generated by Shanghai Ruixing Biotechnology Co. Ltd. To generate a site-specific antibody (meFUBP1) to detect the arginine-methylated FUBP1, synthesized peptide GPGPGGR(symMe2)GR(symMe2)GR(symMe2)GQGN (GL Biochem) was coupled to KLH as an antigen to immunize mice. Antiserum was collected after 5 doses of immunization.

Immunoprecipitation–Western blotting. Cells were lysed in 0.3%–0.5% NP-40 lysis buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.0, 150 mM NaCl, 0.3%–0.5% NP-40, 1 mM DTT) with protease inhibitor cocktail (MedChemExpress, HY-K0011) for 60 minutes. After centrifugation at 13,500g for 15 minutes, supernatants were incubated with FLAG beads for 4 hours at 4°C or with the primary antibody for 8 hours at 4°C, followed by a further 4 hours at 4°C with protein A beads (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-2003). Beads were washed 4 times with NP-40 lysis buffer. Proteins were resuspended in the SDS loading buffer and subjected to SDS-PAGE.

Immunohistochemistry and human tumor tissue microarray. A tissue microarray was generated as previously described, with 107 matched prostate cancer and adjacent tissues from prostate cancer patients receiving prostatectomy (7).

Patient specimens were collected at Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital with patient consent under a hospital review board–approved protocol and in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki. Written informed consent was obtained from each patient or related guardian. The diagnosis of human prostate cancer or normal tissue was confirmed based on histological analysis by independent pathologists.

Sections underwent deparaffinization, endogenous peroxidase elimination, and antigen retrieval followed by goat serum closure for 30 minutes. This was followed by overnight incubation at 4°C with primary antibodies at the following dilutions: FUBP1, 1:1,000; PRMT5, 1:2,000; meFUBP1, 1:1,000; SLC7A11, 1:100; and PDK1, 1:100. Secondary antibody incubation and DAB and H&E staining were then performed. The staining scores for tissues were classified into 4 groups: score 1, low staining; score 2, faint staining; score 3, moderate staining; score 4, strong staining. Scores 1 and 2 are defined as low expression and scores 3 and 4 as high expression.

Immunoprecipitation–mass spectrometry. The gel pieces were washed and destained, then reduced and alkylated with 10 mM dl-dithiothreitol (Sigma-Aldrich) and 55 mM iodoacetamide (Sigma-Aldrich) in 100 mM ammonium bicarbonate. In-gel digestion was performed in the presence of 50 mM ammonium bicarbonate using sequencing-grade soluble trypsin (Promega). The resulting peptides were extracted and re-dissolved in 100 mM ammonium bicarbonate before being digested in 0.2 μg chymotrypsin (Promega) overnight. The reaction was stopped by 5% formic acid and then desalted on a monospin C18 column (SHIMADZU-GL). The eluates were dried by speed vacuum and stored at –20°C.

Samples were solubilized in 0.1% formic acid, and loaded onto an in-house 30-cm-long pulled-tip analytical column (ReproSil-Pur C18 AQ, 1.9 μm particle size, Dr. Maisch GmbH; 75 μm inner × 360 μm outer diameter) connected to an Easy-nLC 1200 UHPLC (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for mass spectrometry (MS) analysis (Q Exactive Orbitrap mass spectrometer, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The elution gradient and mobile-phase constitution used for peptide separation were as follows: 0–1 minutes, 3%–6% B; 1–96 minutes, 6%–30% B; 96–114 minutes, 30%–60% B; 114–115 minutes, 60%–100% B; 115–120 minutes, 100%–100% B (mobile phase A: 0.1% formic acid in water; mobile phase B: 0.1% formic acid in 80% acetonitrile) at a flow rate of 300 nL/min. Peptides eluted from the LC column were directly electrosprayed into the mass spectrometer with the application of a distal 1.8 kV spray voltage. Survey full-scan MS spectra (from m/z 300 to 1,800) were acquired in the Orbitrap analyzer with resolution r =70,000 at m/z 400. The top 20 MS/MS events were sequentially generated and selected from the full MS spectrum at a 30% normalized collision energy. The dynamic exclusion time was 10 seconds.

The acquired MS/MS data were analyzed against a Homo sapiens UniProtKB database using Peaks Studio (version 8.5). During the database search, carbamidomethylation on cysteine was set as fixed modification, and methylation, dimethylation, and trimethylation on lysine or arginine and oxidation on methionine were set as variable modifications. To accurately estimate peptide probabilities and false discovery rates, a decoy database containing the reversed sequences of all the proteins appended to the target database was used. The peptide false discovery rate cutoff was set as 1%.

Protein purification. Plasmids encoding FLAG-PRMT5WT or enzyme activity–dead mutations (FLAG-PRMT5G365A/R368A and FLAG-PRMT5E444Q) were transfected into HEK293T cells for 36–48 hours. Cells were harvested for immunoprecipitation with FLAG beads. FLAG peptide (2 mg/mL) was used for eluting FLAG-PRMT5 from the FLAG beads for 30 minutes at 4°C. After centrifugation at 1,500g for 10 minutes, the supernatant was collected for Coomassie staining and further assay.

Plasmids encoding His-FUBP1WT or FUBP1 with R359K/R361K/R363K mutations (FUBP13K) were transformed into BL21 E. coli cells and cultured at 37°C in LB medium. Isopropyl-b-d-1-thiogalactopyranoside was added to a final concentration of 0.2 mM when OD 600 was between 0.5 and 0.7 and cultured for 18 hours at 16°C. Cells were collected for protein purification according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Beyotime, P2226). Cell pellets were resuspended in lysis buffer, then lysed with a high-pressure cell disrupter, and centrifuged at 55,000g for 1 hour at 4°C. The supernatant containing FUBP1 protein was loaded onto 1 mL His-tag Purification Resin (Beyotime, P2226) pre-equilibrated with washing buffer, then eluted with elution buffer mixture containing 50 mM imidazole. The flow-through liquid was then loaded onto a Sepharose column for further purification. Fractions containing recombinant FUBP1 protein were collected and concentrated in concentrators with a molecular mass cutoff of 10 kDa (Sigma-Aldrich, 901008).

In vitro methylation assay. FLAG-tagged PRMT5 was mixed with the recombinant substrate (His-FUBP1) in methylation reaction buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.0, 5 mM DTT, 4 mM EDTA, 20 mM KCl) and incubated for 1 hour at 37°C with 200 μM S-adenosyl-l-methionine (Sigma-Aldrich, A4377) in a 30 μL final volume. Reactions were terminated by addition of SDS loading buffer and then boiled for 10 minutes for Western blotting analysis.

His pull-down. Purified His-FUBP1 and/or FLAG-PRMT5 fusion proteins were mixed overnight at 4°C. The mixture was incubated with His beads (Beyotime, P2226) for a further 2 hours at 4°C before the beads were harvested by centrifugation and washed 4 times with 0.3% NP-40 buffer. Samples were boiled in SDS loading buffer for Western blotting analysis.

Chromatin immunoprecipitation and quantitative PCR. Chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP)–quantitative PCR (qPCR) assay was performed according to a previously described protocol (64). Briefly, 1 × 107 cells were cross-linked with 1% paraformaldehyde solution (Sigma-Aldrich, F8775) and then lysed and sonicated using the Covaris (S220) at duty 5 ultrasonicator (peak incident power [PIP], W) 200, burst 200, time 40 minutes). The supernatants were collected for immunoprecipitation with antibodies against rabbit IgG (negative control) or BRD4 (1:100) at 4°C overnight, followed by incubation with protein A beads for another 4 hours at 4°C. The beads were washed, and the cross-linking was reversed. Then, samples were digested with 20 μg proteinase K for 1 hour at 50°C. DNA fragments were purified using a kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Qiagen, 28104) and detected by qPCR. All primers are listed in Supplemental Table 2.

Total RNA was extracted using TRIzol Reagent (Invitrogen, 15596026CN), and cDNA was synthesized following the manufacturer’s instructions (Promega, M530A). Real-time PCR was performed using 2× SYBR qPCR Master Mix (EZBioscience, A0001-R2). Relative gene expression was calculated by the comparative Ct method, with Actin as an endogenous control. Primers are listed in Supplemental Table 2.

Animal models. Mice were maintained in a specific pathogen–free facility, and all studies were performed in compliance with the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011). All studies were approved by the IACUC of the Center for Excellence in Molecular Cell Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences. A C57BL/6 mouse model with mutations (R354K/R356K/R358K) at the mouse Fubp1 locus was created by CRISPR/Cas9–mediated genome engineering (GemPharmatech). The sgRNA oligonucleotide sequence (5′-GGTGGTCGAGGACGAGGTAG-3′) and oligonucleotide donor sequence (5′-TTTGttctctcctttcttaggctggcaatcctggtggaccgggacctg gtggtaagggaaagggtaagggtcaaggaaactggaatatGGGcccccgggtggactccaggagtttaatt-3′) were designed. Cas9 mRNA and sgRNA generated by an in vitro transcription system were coinjected into fertilized eggs with a donor vector. The target region of the mouse Fubp1 locus was confirmed by DNA sequencing. TRAMP transgenic mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. Probasin-Cre+/– Ptenfl/fl mice were provided by Gao Dong (Center for Excellence in Molecular Cell Science) (48).

Synthesis of branched poly(β-amino ester). Branched poly(β-amino ester (BPAE) with backbone-embedded and terminal-conjugated phenylboronic acids was synthesized as previously described (50). Briefly, BPAE was first synthesized via a facile Michael addition polycondensation reaction from diacrylate-containing monomer (A2), trimethylolpropane triacrylate (B3), and 4-amino-1-butanol (C2) at a molar ratio of 2:1:3.2, which was further end-capped with spermine (S) at an A2/S molar ratio of 1:1.1 followed by reaction with 4-(bromomethyl)phenylboronic acid (P) at an A2/P molar ratio of 6:1 to obtain the final polymer (Supplemental Figure 9A).

Preparation of nanocomplexes. BPAE was dissolved in sodium acetate (25 mM, pH 5.0) at a concentration of 5 mg/mL, and peptide was dissolved in sodium acetate (25 mM, pH 5.0) at a concentration of 1 mg/mL. The 2 solutions were mixed at equal volume and incubated at room temperature for 10 minutes to allow formation of BPAE/peptide nanocomplexes (NCs). NCs were diluted 5-fold with PBS (150 mM) before addition of hyaluronic acid (HA) at an HA/BPAE/peptide weight ratio of 50:5:1. The mixture was incubated for 10 minutes at room temperature to form HA/BPAE/peptide NCs. The NC particle size was determined by dynamic light scattering on a Malvern Zetasizer (Nano ZS90). The ζ potential of the NCs was also determined using the Malvern Zetasizer.

Cellular internalization of BPAE/FITC-peptide NCs. LNCaP cells were seeded on coverslips in 24-well plates (4 × 104 cells per well) and incubated for 24 hours at 37°C. The culture medium was replaced by fresh medium, and the cells were treated with BPAE/FITC-peptide NCs (5 μg FITC-peptide/mL) for 8 hours.

Cellular internalization of HA/BPAE/FITC-peptide NCs. LNCaP cells were seeded on 12-well plates (1 × 105 cells per well) and incubated for 24 hours at 37°C. The culture medium was replaced by fresh medium, and cells were treated with various HA/BPAE/FITC-peptide NCs (10 μg FITC-peptide/mL) for 8 hours. The cells were washed 3 times with PBS and subjected to flow cytometry analysis (Becton Dickinson). The cellular uptake level of HA/BPAE/FITC-peptide NCs was represented by the mean fluorescence intensity per cell.

Xenograft mouse studies. C4-2 FUBP1-depletion or FUBP1-depletion/rescue stable cells were suspended in PBS with Matrigel (Corning, 354234) at 1:2 (vol/vol). A 100 μL mixture with 5 × 106 cells was subcutaneously injected in 6- to 8-week-old male NOD/SCID mice (Shanghai Lingchang Biotech). Tumor length and width were measured using calipers every 2 days. For NC-delivered peptide treatment, 2 × 106 C4-2 cells were also subcutaneously injected into 6- to 8-week-old male NOD/SCID mice. Mice were randomly assigned to 1 of 3 groups when the xenograft volume reached approximately 150 mm3. Then, the mice were intraperitoneally injected with NC-delivered PUBLISHWT or PUBLISH3K peptide (5 μg/mL) every 2 days for 3 weeks, and tumor length and width were measured using calipers every 3 days. The volume was calculated using the formula 0.5 × (length × width2).

RNA-Seq. Total RNA from cells was extracted using TRIzol Reagent, and cDNA libraries were constructed using the VAHTS mRNA-seq V3 Library Prep Kit (Illumina, NR611) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, 100 ng of total RNA was used for mRNA purification and fragmentation. Purified mRNA was subjected to first- and second-strand cDNA synthesis. cDNA was then ligated to sequencing adapters (VAHTS RNA adapters set3–set6 for Illumina, N809/N810/N811/N812) and amplified by 14 cycles of PCR. The final libraries were evaluated using a Qubit Fluorometer (Invitrogen) and QIAxcel Advanced System (QIAGEN). Next, genome sequencing was performed by the Personal Biotechnology Company (Shanghai, China) using the Illumina Novaseq platform. Quality control of raw sequence data was evaluated by FastQC (v0.11.8; https://www.bioinformatics.babraham.ac.uk/projects/fastqc), and quality trimming and adapter clipping were performed using Cutadapt (v1.15; https://pypi.org/project/cutadapt/). Paired-end reads were aligned to the GRCh38.91 human reference genome using hisat2 (v2.0.5; http://daehwankimlab.github.io/hisat2). Gene expression levels were quantified by HTSeq (v0.9.1; https://htseq.readthedocs.io/en/latest). Counts were normalized using DESeq2 (v1.20.0; https://bioconductor.org/packages/release/bioc/html/DESeq2.html). Differential expression analyses were performed using DESeq2 based on the gene read count data. Biological triplicates were used in each treatment.

Statistics. Statistical analyses were conducted using GraphPad Prism 9.0 software. Survival incidence was assessed via the log-rank test, while Cox proportional hazards regression was used for multivariate analysis of predictive factors. Pearson’s correlation coefficients were calculated for correlation analyses. For comparisons between 2 groups, a 2-tailed Student’s t test was used. For multiple comparisons, we applied a 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test for data sets exhibiting homogeneity of variance when comparing selected groups against a control. For data sets with heterogeneous variances, we used Brown-Forsythe/Welch ANOVAs with Dunnett’s T3 test. When the objective was to compare all groups, a 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test was used for homogeneous variances, and Brown-Forsythe/Welch ANOVAs with Dunnett’s T3 test for heterogeneous variances. All data in the figures are presented as mean ± SD. Statistical significance was set at a P value less than 0.05. Single and double asterisks denote P < 0.05 and P < 0.01, respectively.

Study approval. All mouse experiments were approved by the IACUC of the Center for Excellence in Molecular Cell Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Data availability. All sequencing data generated during this study were deposited in the National Omics Data Encyclopedia (NODE; https://www.biosino.org/node) under accession number OEP 004234. Data included in this article are provided in the Supporting Data Values file and are also available upon request from the authors.