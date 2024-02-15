S1PR1 inhibition induces proapoptotic signaling in T cells and limits humoral responses within lymph nodes

The S1P transporter SPNS2 and S1PR1 prevent naive T cell death. We began by further testing the role of S1P in promoting naive T cell survival. We had previously shown that in mice lacking the S1P transporter SPNS2 in Lyve1-expressing cells, which include lymphatic endothelial cells (Spns2fl/fl Lyve1-Cre, Spns2ΔLyve1), lymph S1P was lost (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI174984DS1) (7). As expected, naive T cells were retained in LNs because there was no lymph S1P to guide them out, and naive T cells were no longer exposed to circulatory S1P (7). Surprisingly, they died at an increased rate compared with T cells in LNs of littermate controls (7). To assess potential developmental defects contributing to T cell death, we deleted Spns2 in adults. We bred Spns2fl/fl UBC-CreERT2 mice, with widespread expression of tamoxifen-inducible Cre (15), and treated adults with tamoxifen 3 weeks before analysis (tamoxifen-treated Spns2fl/fl UBC-CreERT2 mice, Spns2ΔUBC). We measured cell death by flow cytometry, assessing propidium iodide uptake as well as staining with a probe for active caspases and with annexin V (Figure 1A). We found an increased percentage of dying cells among naive T cells in Spns2ΔUBC LNs compared with tamoxifen-treated littermate controls, as well as a loss of naive T cells (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1, B–D). Consistent with the importance of S1P secretion by SPNS2, we found an increased percentage of dying cells among naive T cells in LNs of mice with Lyve1-Cre–mediated deletion of the 2 sphingosine kinases that synthesize S1P (Sphk1fl/fl Sphk2–/– Lyve1-Cre, SphkΔLyve1) (16) (Supplemental Figure 1E). Finally, we confirmed previous findings that S1PR1 was required in a cell-intrinsic manner to limit naive T cell death, using mixed bone marrow chimeras and transfer experiments (ref. 7, and see below). These data suggest a model in which S1P secreted via SPNS2 and sensed by T cells via S1PR1 promotes naive T survival.

Figure 1 SPNS2-derived S1P and S1PR1 prevent apoptotic death of naive T cells. (A and B): (A) Spns2fl/fl UBC-CreERT2 mice and littermate controls were treated with tamoxifen, and 3–4 weeks later LN T cells were analyzed by flow cytometry. (B) Frequency of active caspase–positive (ActCasp+) annexin V+ and propidium iodide–positive (PI+) cells among naive CD4+ T cells. Compilation of 4 experiments, 8 mice per group. (C–E): (C) Spns2fl/fl Lyve1-Cre and littermate controls were treated with 10 mg/kg SEW-2871 or vehicle daily. After 10 days of treatment, LN T cells were analyzed by flow cytometry. (D) Representative histogram of S1PR1 expression on naive CD4+ T cells from LNs of Spns2Δ mice and littermate controls, with and without SEW-2871 treatment. (E) Frequency of ActCasp+ annexin V+ cells among naive CD4+ T cells in LNs of Spns2Δ mice and littermate controls, with and without SEW-2871 treatment. Compilation of 4 experiments, 4–6 mice per group. (F and G): (F) S1pr1fl/fl UBC-CreERT2 mice and littermate controls were treated with 10 mg/kg SEW-2871 or vehicle daily for 12 days and treated with tamoxifen on day 1 and day 2. On day 12, LN cells were analyzed by flow cytometry. (G) Frequency of ActCasp+ annexin V+ cells among naive CD4+ T cells in LNs of S1pr1Δ mice and littermate controls, with and without SEW-2871 treatment. Compilation of 4 experiments with n = 4–5 mice per group. B, Student’s t test; E and G, 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ****P ≤ 0.0001.

S1P signaling promotes naive T cell survival independent of exit from LNs or uptake of S1P. S1P could promote naive T cell survival by at least 3 possible mechanisms: enabling T cell trafficking among or within lymphoid organs, acting as a metabolite or protein cofactor after uptake into the T cell, or activating a signaling pathway downstream of S1PR1 within the T cell.

Our previous work had indicated that S1PR1 did not promote survival by enabling exit from LNs or access to IL-7 or peptide-MHC within LNs (ref. 7, and see below). We next considered the hypothesis that S1P uptake was important for T cell survival. S1PR1 is a G protein–coupled receptor (GPCR), and, like many GPCRs, S1PR1 is internalized after binding its ligand (17, 18). Intracellular S1P has been implicated in many processes important for cell survival, from acting as a metabolic intermediate to promoting mitochondrial homeostasis to regulating glycolysis (19–22). To test the role of S1P uptake by S1PR1 in T cell survival, we took advantage of a chemical agonist of S1PR1, SEW-2871, which is structurally distinct from S1P (23). We treated Spns2ΔLyve1 mice and littermate controls with SEW-2871 or vehicle daily for 10 days (Figure 1C). Naive T cells in both Spns2ΔLyve1 mice and controls treated with SEW-2871 expressed lower levels of surface S1PR1 than naive T cells in vehicle-treated mice (Figure 1D), consistent with previous findings that SEW-2871 bound the receptor and induced its internalization. As expected, in Spns2ΔLyve1 mice, the increased S1PR1 signal in LNs did not restore egress. As expected, in control mice, increased agonism of S1PR1 in LNs disrupted the ligand gradient that would normally guide exit from LNs (normally low S1PR1 agonism in LNs, now elevated due to the presence of SEW-2871; normally high S1PR1 agonism in lymph, still high with the continued presence of S1P) (Supplemental Figure 1F). We found that SEW-2871–treated Spns2ΔLyve1 mice had a reduced frequency of dying naive T cells compared with vehicle-treated Spns2ΔLyve1 mice (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1, G and H). This result suggested that signaling through S1PR1, rather than S1P uptake (or LN exit), was important for naive T cell survival. Importantly, SEW-2871 treatment of S1pr1ΔUBC mice did not rescue naive T cell apoptosis (Figure 1, F and G), indicating that SEW-2871 worked through S1PR1 to promote survival.

Naive T cell apoptosis is not associated with changes in canonical signaling pathways downstream of S1PR1. We then considered the possibility that S1PR1 activates a pro-survival signaling pathway within naive T cells. S1PR1 couples to Gα i and its associated Gβγ subunits (24). Experiments using cultured cells have demonstrated that S1PR1, like many GPCRs, can activate AKT and ERK, kinases that promote survival in many contexts (25, 26). Furthermore, Gα i inhibition of adenylate cyclase has been demonstrated in many cell types to prevent cAMP accumulation and hence limit protein kinase A (PKA) activation. Yet little is known about S1PR1-dependent signaling pathways in naive T cells in vivo. In LNs, T cells receive inputs from many other sources, including cytokine receptors, chemokine receptors, the T cell receptor, and metabolic sensors, and these also regulate AKT, ERK, and/or PKA signaling. We therefore asked whether S1PR1’s contribution was limiting in the context of the many other inputs into these pathways in a naive T cell in vivo.

To study S1PR1’s contribution to AKT and/or ERK activation, we measured AKT and ERK phosphorylation in naive T cells from Spns2ΔLyve1 and S1pr1ΔUBC mice and littermate controls. We predicted that expression of phosphorylated AKT (p-AKT) or p-ERK would be decreased in naive T cells from Spns2ΔLyve1 and S1pr1ΔUBC mice if S1P signaling were a key input to the pathway. We detected no difference in p-AKT or p-ERK in naive T cells between Spns2ΔLyve1 mice and littermate controls. This could have simply reflected a limitation of the assay, but naive T cells from S1pr1ΔUBC mice had reproducibly increased levels of p-AKT and p-ERK compared with littermate controls (Figure 2, A–C). Since activity of these pathways was not decreased, we concluded that they were unlikely to account for S1P-dependent naive T cell survival. We were surprised by the divergence between Spns2Δ and S1pr1Δ T cells in p-AKT and p-ERK levels; we ultimately found that differential expression of the C-type lectin CD69 explained the difference (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 2 Canonical S1PR1 signaling pathways do not regulate naive T cell survival. (A and B) p-AKT T308 measured by flow cytometry. (A) Representative histogram of p-AKT T308 in naive CD4+ T cells from the skin-draining LNs of a Spns2fl/fl Lyve1-Cre mouse and littermate control (left) or a S1pr1fl/flUBC-CreERT2 mouse and littermate control (right) 3–4 weeks after tamoxifen treatment. p-AKT T308 in WT CD4+ T cells activated in vitro served as a comparison (same comparison used in both plots). (B) Compilation. Each point represents the ratio of the p-AKT T308 geometric mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) in naive CD4+ T cells from a Spns2Δ mouse to the p-AKT T308 MFI in naive CD4+ T cells from its littermate control, or the ratio of the p-AKT T308 MFI in naive CD4+ T cells from a S1pr1Δ mouse to the p-AKT T308 MFI in naive CD4+ T cells from its littermate control. SkinLN, skin-draining LNs; mesLN, mesenteric LNs. Compilation of 4 experiments with 4 pairs of mice for Spns2 and 8 experiments with 8 pairs for S1pr1. (C) As in B, for p-ERK. (D and E) Phosphorylated CREB (p-CREB) measured by flow cytometry. (D) Representative histogram of p-CREB in naive CD4+ T cells from LNs of a Spns2fl/fl Lyve1-Cre mouse and littermate control (left) or a S1pr1fl/fl UBC-CreERT2 mouse and littermate control (right) 3–4 weeks after tamoxifen treatment. (E) As in B, for p-CREB. Compilation of 2–3 experiments with 2–3 per group. (F–H): (F) Experiment design. (G) Relative p-CREB expression in naive CD4+ T cells. Each point represents the MFI in 1 individual mouse divided by the mean MFI in vehicle-treated control mice in that experiment. (H) Frequency of ActCasp+ annexin V+ cells among naive CD4+ T cells in LNs. Compilation of 3 experiments, with 4 per group. G and H, 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01.

We also tested whether Gα i inhibition of cAMP/PKA was important for S1P-dependent naive T cell survival. Activated PKA can phosphorylate the transcription factor CREB (27). We found that naive T cells from both Spns2Δ and S1pr1Δ mice had slightly increased phosphorylated CREB, suggesting that S1PR1’s input was limiting for inhibition of the cAMP/PKA/CREB pathway (Figure 2, D and E). To test whether this pathway was important in naive T cell survival, we treated S1pr1Δ mice daily with a PKA inhibitor, H-89 (28) (Figure 2F). Although the inhibitor reduced CREB phosphorylation, it did not affect the frequency of dying naive T cells, suggesting that a PKA-dependent pathway did not regulate S1P-dependent naive T cell survival (Figure 2, G and H).

S1P signaling promotes survival by regulating the balance of BCL2 family proteins. We next investigated whether loss of S1PR1 signaling resulted in changes in proximal regulators of cell death; we hoped to use this information to work back to the receptor.

Analysis of RNA and protein indicated that the balance of BCL2 family members was altered upon loss of S1P signaling. Using RNA-Seq, we compared transcripts of S1pr1ΔUBC and littermate control naive T cells, isolated from mixed bone marrow chimeras in which S1pr1fl/fl UBC-CreERT2 and control bone marrow was used to reconstitute WT hosts. We also compared transcripts of naive T cells from chimeras in which WT bone marrow was used to reconstitute either Spns2ΔLyve1 or littermate control hosts. Two genes within the BCL2 family were altered upon loss of S1P signaling: the anti-apoptotic gene Bcl2 (BCL2) was downregulated (more consistently in SPNS2-deficient than in S1PR1-deficient T cells), and the pro-apoptotic gene Bbc3 (PUMA) was upregulated (Supplemental Figure 3A). Using flow cytometry to measure intracellular protein, we found that naive T cells from Spns2Δ and S1pr1Δ mice had an approximately 20%–25% reduction in BCL2 staining compared with littermate controls (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3D). Furthermore, we detected an approximately 20%–25% increase in PUMA staining (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3E). Ultimately, apoptosis is executed by effectors, either BAX or BAK. Naive T cells from Spns2Δ and S1pr1Δ mice had an approximately 30% increase in BAX staining compared with controls (Figure 3, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 3F). Because T cells are thought to be “primed” for apoptosis, this imbalance of BCL2 family members might trigger cell death via the mitochondrial pathway of apoptosis.

Figure 3 BCL2 family proteins regulate S1PR1-dependent naive T cell survival. Expression of BCL2 family members by naive CD4+ T cells from LNs of Spns2Δ or S1pr1Δ mice and littermate controls, analyzed by flow cytometry. (A and B) Representative histogram from a Spns2fl/fl Lyve1-Cre mouse and its littermate control, and compilation of BCL2 expression. Each point represents the ratio of BCL2 MFI between a Spns2Δ or S1pr1Δ mouse and its littermate control (or the mean of littermate controls if there were more than one). Compilation of 5–6 experiments with n = 5–7 per group. FMO, fluorescence minus one; cells were stained with all antibodies except anti-BCL2. (C and D) As in A and B, for PUMA. Compilation of 5–6 experiments with n = 5–6 pairs per group. (E and F) As in A and B, for BAX. Compilation of 6 experiments with n = 5–8 pairs per group. Student’s t test, comparing (KO MFI)/(mean ctrl MFI) vs. (ctrl MFI)/(mean ctrl MFI). **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001.

To assess whether an imbalance of BCL2 family members resulted in death upon loss of S1P signaling, we tested 3 predictions. First, we predicted that if S1pr1Δ T cells had a physiologically relevant imbalance of BCL2 family members, providing an additional stress that activated the mitochondrial pathway of apoptosis would lead to increased death of S1pr1Δ T cells compared with controls. We cotransferred S1pr1Δ and littermate control naive T cells at a 1:1 ratio into WT recipients. One day after transfer, we treated the recipients with the BCL2-specific inhibitor ABT-199 (29), and 1 day after ABT-199 treatment, we enumerated transferred cells in LNs (Figure 4A). We found that ABT-199 treatment led to a marked reduction in the ratio of S1pr1Δ to control T cells (Figure 4B). Similar in vivo experiments using dexamethasone or irradiation also led to a reduction in the ratio of S1pr1Δ to control T cells, suggesting that S1pr1Δ T cells were more susceptible than controls to pro-apoptotic stresses (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H). ABT-199 treatment ex vivo also led to increased cell death among S1pr1Δ cells compared with controls (Figure 4, C and D). By contrast, ex vivo treatment with Fas ligand led to similar cell death among S1pr1Δ T cells and controls (Figure 4, C and E), suggesting that S1pr1Δ T cells were not more susceptible to death via the extrinsic pathway of apoptosis.

Figure 4 BCL2 family proteins regulate S1PR1-dependent naive T cell survival. (A and B): (A) S1pr1Δ and littermate control lymphocytes labeled with CellTraceViolet or CellTraceYellow (dyes swapped between experiments) were cotransferred (1:1 for naive CD4+ T cells) i.v. into WT recipients. Twenty-four hours later, recipients were treated with ABT-199; 24 hours later, dye-labeled naive CD4+ T cells in LNs were enumerated. (B) Ratio of the number of naive CD4+ T cells from S1pr1Δ donor versus control donor recovered in indicated recipients. Compilation of 3 experiments, 5–6 per group. (C–E) Lymphocytes from LNs of S1pr1Δ or littermate control mice were treated with indicated concentrations of ABT-199 (D) or Fas ligand (E) ex vivo for 4 hours. Frequency of annexin V+ PI+ cells among naive CD4+ T cells measured by flow cytometry. Each point represents mean of 2 technical replicates, minus mean frequency of annexin V+ PI+ cells in 2 vehicle-treated technical replicates. Compilation of 3 experiments, 4 per group. (F and G): (F) Experiment design. (G) Relative BCL2, PUMA, and BAX expression in naive CD4+ T cells, shown as in Figure 3, B, D, and F. Compilation of 4 experiments, n = 5–8 per group. (H and I): (H) Bax–/– and WT littermate control lymphocytes labeled with CellTraceViolet or CellTraceYellow (dyes swapped between experiments) were cotransferred (1:1 for naive CD4+ T cells) i.v. into Spns2Δ mice and littermate controls; 21 days later, cells in skin-draining and mesenteric LNs were enumerated. (I) Ratio of WT/Bax–/– naive CD4+ T cells in indicated mice. Compilation of 3 experiments, 6–8 per group. (J) CellTraceViolet-labeled Bax–/– lymphocytes were transferred i.v. into Spns2fl/fl Lyve1-Cre mice or littermate controls; 21 days later, dye-labeled LN naive CD4+ T cells were analyzed by flow cytometry. Compilation of BCL2 and PUMA expression by Bax–/– naive T cells, as in Figure 3. Compilation of 3 experiments, 3–6 per group. B, D, E, and I, Student’s t test; G, 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001.

Second, we predicted that if loss of S1P signaling led to an imbalance of BCL2 family members, then increasing T cell exposure to S1P in Spns2Δ mice should restore the balance. To test this, we took advantage of the finding that the enzyme S1P lyase maintains low levels of S1P in LNs (18). We treated Spns2ΔUBC and control mice with the S1P lyase inhibitor 4′-deoxyhydropyridoxine (DOP) for 3 weeks (Supplemental Figure 4A). As expected from previous studies (7), DOP treatment of Spns2Δ or control mice increased T cell exposure to S1P within LNs, indicated by internalization of S1PR1 (Supplemental Figure 4B). As expected, in Spns2ΔUBC mice, increased LN S1P did not restore exit from LNs; in control mice, increased LN S1P disrupted the gradient that would normally guide cells out of LNs and limited exit (Supplemental Figure 4C). As expected, DOP-treated Spns2ΔUBC mice had a reduced frequency of dying naive T cells compared with vehicle-treated Spns2ΔUBC mice (Supplemental Figure 4, D–F). We assessed how DOP affected the levels of BCL2 family members in naive T cells. We found that DOP treatment restored BCL2, PUMA, and BAX levels in naive T cells from Spns2Δ mice to levels similar to those in controls, consistent with the hypothesis that S1P signaling maintains the balance of BCL2 family members in naive T cells (Figure 4, F and G).

Last, we predicted that the imbalance of BCL2 family members would be the upstream cause of apoptosis in mice lacking S1P signaling. To test this, we took advantage of Bax–/– T cells (30), which lack one of the two pore-forming proteins that execute the mitochondrial pathway of apoptosis. We cotransferred T cells from Bax–/– mice and WT littermates into Spns2ΔLyve1 mice and littermate controls. Three weeks later, we enumerated the transferred cells (Figure 4H). Transferred WT and Bax–/– T cells were found in similar numbers in WT LNs, while WT T cells decreased about 30% compared with Bax–/– T cells in Spns2ΔLyve1 LNs (Figure 4I). Although Bax–/– T cells survived better in Spns2ΔLyve1 mice than in control mice, Bax–/– T cells transferred into Spns2Δ mice still had lower levels of BCL2 and higher levels of PUMA than Bax–/– T cells transferred into controls (Figure 4J and Supplemental Figure 4G). This result suggested that imbalance of these proteins preceded death.

These data suggest that lack of S1P signaling leads to an imbalance in BCL2 family proteins, which promotes naive T cell apoptosis. Of course, additional changes in BCL2 family members beyond those that we measured may also contribute to this imbalance.

S1P signaling regulates the balance of BCL2 family members by restraining JNK activation. The expression and function of BCL2 family members are regulated by multiple pathways, including JNK signaling (31). Prolonged JNK activation can promote apoptosis (32). We therefore tested whether JNK was activated in cells lacking S1P signaling. We measured phosphorylation of JNK and one of its downstream targets, the transcription factor cJun, by flow cytometry. Naive T cells from LNs of both Spns2Δ and S1pr1Δ mice had reproducibly increased expression of phosphorylated JNK1/2 (p-JNK) and phosphorylated cJun (p-cJun) compared with controls (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). JNK can be activated by the kinases MKK4 and MKK7 (32), and we detected increased phosphorylated MKK7 (p-MKK7) in naive T cells from Spns2Δ and S1pr1Δ mice (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 5C).

Figure 5 JNK signaling regulates S1P-dependent naive T cell survival. (A) Representative histogram from a Spns2fl/fl Lyve1-Cre mouse and littermate control, and compilation of p-JNK expression. Each point represents the ratio of p-JNK MFI between a Spns2Δ or S1pr1Δ mouse and its littermate control (or mean of littermate controls, if more than one). Compilation of 4–5 experiments, 5–6 per group. (B) As in A, for p-cJun. Compilation of 4–5 experiments, 5–6 per group. (C) As in A, for p-MKK7. Compilation of 4 experiments, 4–5 per group. (D–G) Starting on day 0, S1pr1fl/fl UBC-CreERT2 and littermate control mice were treated daily with 15 mg/kg SP600125 (filled circles) or 20 mg/kg JNK-IN-8 (open circles) or vehicle. On days 1 and 2, the mice were treated with tamoxifen. On day 12, naive CD4+ T cells in LNs were analyzed. Relative values represent expression in 1 mouse divided by the mean for vehicle-treated controls in that experiment. (E) Relative p-cJun expression. (F) Frequency of ActCasp+ annexin V+ among naive CD4+ T cells. (G) Relative BCL2, PUMA, and BAX expression. Compilation of 6 experiments (4: SP600125; 2: JNK-IN-8), 6–7 per group. (H) Spns2fl/fl UBC-CreERT2 mice and littermate controls were treated with tamoxifen. Three weeks later, mice were treated with 30 mg/L DOP and 10 mg/L sucrose, or sucrose alone, in drinking water. After 3 weeks of treatment, naive CD4+ T cells in LNs were stained for p-JNK. Relative values as in A. Compilation of 3 experiments, 3–5 per group. (I) CellTraceViolet-labeled Bax–/– lymphocytes were transferred i.v. into Spns2fl/fl Lyve1-Cre mice or littermate controls; 21 days later, dye-labeled naive CD4+ T cells in LNs were analyzed by flow cytometry. Compilation of relative p-JNK and p-MKK7 expression by Bax–/– naive T cells. Relative values represent the MFI in 1 mouse divided by the mean MFI for controls in that experiment. Compilation of 2 experiments, 4–5 per group. A–C and I, Student’s t test; E–H, 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001.

To assess whether JNK activation resulted in the imbalance of BCL2 family members and increased apoptosis in the absence of S1P signaling, we tested 3 predictions. First, we predicted that decreasing JNK activity would restore levels of BCL2 family members and T cell survival. We treated S1pr1Δ mice with one of two structurally distinct JNK inhibitors, SP600125 (33) or JNK-IN-8 (34), or vehicle for 10 days (Figure 5D). JNK inhibition effectively reduced levels of p-cJun (Figure 5E). We found that JNK inhibition decreased the frequency of dying naive T cells in LNs (Figure 5F), and this was accompanied by increased BCL2 and decreased PUMA and BAX (Figure 5G).

Second, we predicted that if loss of S1P signaling led to JNK activation, then increasing T cell exposure to S1P in Spns2Δ mice should reduce p-JNK. We treated Spns2ΔUBC and littermate control mice with DOP for 3 weeks to increase LN S1P. We found that DOP treatment restored p-JNK in naive T cells from Spns2Δ mice to levels similar to controls (Figure 5H).

Last, we predicted that JNK activation would be the upstream cause of apoptosis in mice lacking S1P signaling. To test this, we again took advantage of Bax–/– T cells, which partly recovered in numbers in Spns2Δ hosts. We transferred Bax–/– lymphocytes into Spns2Δ mice or controls and measured levels of p-JNK and p-MKK7 three weeks later. Bax–/– T cells in Spns2Δ mice had elevated p-JNK and p-MKK7 compared with Bax–/– T cells in controls (Figure 5I and Supplemental Figure 5D), suggesting that JNK activation preceded death.

These results suggest that loss of S1P signaling results in JNK activation, which in turn alters the balance of BCL2 family members and leads to apoptosis.

JNK activation is not explained by loss of mitochondria. JNK can be activated by many types of cellular stress (32). We had previously observed that S1pr1Δ naive T cells had decreased mitochondrial content (7), and we asked whether altered mitochondria could be the key stressor. We analyzed mitochondria in naive T cells by electron microscopy (Supplemental Figure 5E). We found that mitochondria in S1pr1Δ naive T cells had decreased cross-sectional area compared with mitochondria in controls, and that S1pr1Δ naive T cells had a slightly increased number of mitochondria per cell compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 5, F–I). However, we did not detect differences in cross-sectional area of mitochondria or number of mitochondria in naive T cells from Spns2Δ mice compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 5, F–I). We did not observe striking differences in mitochondrial cristae organization between either S1pr1Δ mice or Spns2Δ mice and controls. While the mitochondrial changes are very interesting, they are unlikely to explain JNK activation, because they are divergent between S1pr1Δ and Spns2Δ T cells.

JNK activation correlates with loss of S1PR1 internalization. To address how S1P and S1PR1 restrain JNK, we turned to our RNA-Seq data sets. Interestingly, we found dysregulation of genes related to endocytosis and the actin cytoskeleton in both T cells lacking S1PR1 and T cells from SPNS2-deficient mice (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). One striking quality of S1PR1 is that it is extremely susceptible to ligand-induced endocytosis by concentrations of S1P encountered in vivo. During a T cell’s continual trafficking among lymphoid organs, S1PR1 is cyclically lost from the cell surface in the high-S1P environment of blood and lymph, and returned to the cell surface in the low-S1P environment of lymphoid organs (35). We therefore considered the possibility that the constant endocytosis of the receptor itself was important for cell physiology, perhaps by affecting the actin cytoskeleton. Our data so far were consistent with a requirement for S1PR1 internalization in T cell survival. In Spns2Δ mice, where naive T cells die, T cells in the LNs maintain very high levels of surface S1PR1 due to lack of S1P exposure. In Spns2Δ mice treated with DOP or SEW-2871, naive T cell survival is restored, and surface S1PR1 levels are reduced by ligand-induced internalization.

To test whether internalization of S1PR1 was important for naive T cell survival, we took advantage of the knowledge that the kinase GRK2 induces S1PR1 internalization by phosphorylating the receptor’s C-terminal tail and enabling β-arrestin to bind the receptor (36, 37). In Grk2fl/– CD4-Cre mice, naive T cells maintain aberrantly high levels of S1PR1 in blood and are present at reduced numbers in blood and secondary lymphoid organs (37). We generated bone marrow chimeras by reconstituting WT mice with congenically marked Grk2fl/– CD4-Cre (Grk2Δ) or Grk2fl/+ CD4-Cre (control) bone marrow (Figure 6A). Eight weeks after reconstitution, we confirmed increased S1PR1 levels on naive CD4+ T cells in blood (Figure 6, B and C). We found that LNs of Grk2Δ mice had an increased frequency of dying naive T cells, accompanied by increased JNK activation and an imbalance of BCL2 family members, with the exception of similar BCL2 expression between Grk2Δ and control naive CD4+ T cells (Figure 6, D–F). These results are largely consistent with the possibility that deficient S1PR1 internalization impairs naive T cell survival, but interpretation is complicated by pleiotropic functions of GRK2.

Figure 6 GRK2 regulates naive T cell survival. (A) CD45.1/2 WT mice were lethally irradiated and reconstituted with either Grk2fl/– Cd4-Cre (Grk2Δ) or Grk2fl/+ Cd4-Cre (ctrl) bone marrow. Eight to twelve weeks after bone marrow transfer, naive T cells were analyzed. (B and C) Representative histogram of surface S1PR1 on naive CD4+ T cells in blood (B), and compilation (C). (D) Frequency of ActCasp+ annexin V+ cells among naive CD4+ T cells in LNs. (E and F) Relative MFI values for p-MKK7 and p-JNK (E) and for BCL2, PUMA, and BAX (F). Relative values represent expression in 1 mouse divided by the mean for littermate controls in that experiment. Compilation of 4 experiments, 6–7 per group. Student’s t test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001.

To study S1PR1 internalization more specifically, we manipulated the C-terminal tail of S1PR1, which has a series of serine and threonine residues that are phosphorylated by GRK2. Replacement of 5 serines in the C-terminal tail with alanine (S351A, S353A, S355A, S358A, S359A) (38) or of 2 serines and 1 threonine in the C-terminal tail with alanine (T371A, S374A, S375A) (37) had been shown to slow S1PR1 internalization, but in both cases surface S1PR1 remained undetectable on T cells in blood and no abnormalities in T cell numbers were reported. To more completely limit internalization, we mutated S1PR1 to substitute alanine for 9 serines and 1 threonine in the C-terminal tail (ST10A) (Figure 7A). Naive S1pr1Δ T cells were activated in culture; transduced with empty vector, S1PR1-WT, or S1PR1-ST10A; then rested for 3 days in IL-7 and IL-15 to generate CD8+ T cells with central memory properties (39). Empty vector–, S1PR1-WT–, or S1PR1-ST10A–expressing S1pr1Δ T cells were transferred into recipients. Four to five days later, the transferred T cells were analyzed (Figure 7B). S1PR1-ST10A–transduced S1pr1Δ T cells had higher levels of surface S1PR1 compared with S1PR1-WT–transduced S1pr1Δ T cells in blood and LNs (Figure 7, C–E). While S1PR1-WT–transduced S1pr1Δ T cells had lower rates of apoptosis than empty vector–transduced S1pr1Δ T cells, S1PR1-ST10A–transduced T cells had similarly high rates of apoptosis to empty vector–transduced S1pr1Δ T cells (Figure 7F). Similarly, while S1PR1-WT–transduced S1pr1Δ T cells had lower levels of p-JNK and higher levels of BCL2 than empty vector–transduced S1pr1Δ T cells, S1PR1-ST10A–transduced T cells had similar levels of p-JNK and BCL2 to empty vector–transduced S1pr1Δ T cells (Figure 7G).

Figure 7 Loss of S1PR1 internalization contributes to apoptosis. T cells were isolated from LNs of S1pr1Δ mice, activated in vitro with anti-CD3/CD28, and retrovirally transduced with vector encoding either IRES-GFP (empty vector), WT S1PR1-IRES-GFP, or ST10A S1PR1-IRES-GFP. Transduced T cells were cultured for 3 days in IL-7/IL-15 medium to generate predominantly CD8+ “central memory–like” T cells. These T cells were transferred into WT recipients, and 5 days later, transferred CD8+ T cells were analyzed. (A) Schematic of ST10A. (B) Experiment design. (C and D) Representative histogram and compilation of relative surface S1PR1 expression on cells in blood and LNs. Relative surface S1PR1 represents MFI on cells in 1 mouse divided by the mean MFI on WT S1PR1-transduced T cells in that experiment. (E) Absolute S1PR1 MFI values on the indicated cells. (F) Frequency of annexin V+ cells among CD8+ GFP+ T cells in LNs. (G) Relative MFI for BCL2 and p-JNK in CD8+ GFP+ T cells in LNs. Relative values represent expression in 1 mouse divided by the mean for WT S1PR1-transduced cells in that experiment. Compilation of 5 experiments, 5–6 per group. C–E, Student’s t test; F and G, 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001.

Taken together, these data suggest that phosphorylation of the C-terminal tail of S1PR1 regulates both receptor internalization and T cell survival, consistent with the possibility that endocytosis of S1PR1 restrains JNK activation, maintains the balance of BCL2 family members, and prevents apoptosis.

Chronic FTY720 treatment recapitulates apoptosis. S1PR1 modulators have had remarkable clinical efficacy treating multiple sclerosis and ulcerative colitis (UC). FTY720, the most commonly used drug targeting S1PR1, acts as an agonist of S1PR1 in the short term but as a functional antagonist of S1PR1 in the long term in many contexts. After binding S1PR1 and inducing an acute signal through the receptor, FTY720 induces S1PR1 internalization and degradation, mimicking genetic loss of S1pr1 (40). By contrast, S1P or SEW-2871 induces S1PR1 signaling and internalization, but S1PR1 is shuttled back to the cell surface, where it can signal again (40). Recent studies measuring blood lymphocyte counts in patients who have stopped FTY720 treatment suggest that some patients do not fully recover cell numbers months after treatment cessation (13, 14). We hypothesized that FTY720 may not only block lymphocyte circulation but also induce naive T cell death.

To test this, we treated WT mice with FTY720 or vehicle for 3 weeks (Figure 8A). We found an increased frequency of dying cells among naive CD4+ T cells in LNs of FTY720-treated mice compared with controls, accompanied by increased p-JNK and p-MKK7, decreased BCL2, and increased PUMA and BAX (Figure 8, B–D). Although FTY720 has pleiotropic effects, including blockade of thymic exit, these data are consistent with FTY720 acting as a functional antagonist of S1PR1 in the context of T cell death.

Figure 8 S1PR1 modulators impair T cell survival in mice and humans. (A–D): (A) WT mice were treated with 1 mg/kg FTY720 or vehicle every other day for 3 weeks, and naive CD4+ T cells in LNs were analyzed by flow cytometry. (B) Frequency ActCasp+ annexin V+ and PI+ among naive CD4+ T cells in LNs. Compilation of 3 experiments, 9–10 per group. (C) Relative MFI for p-MKK7 and p-JNK. Relative MFI represents MFI in 1 mouse divided by the mean for controls in that experiment. p-MKK7: compilation of 2 experiments, 4–6 per group; p-JNK: compilation of 3 experiments, 6–9 per group. (D) Relative MFI for BCL2, PUMA, and BAX. Compilation of 3 experiments, 6–9 per group. (E–H): (E) PBMCs were isolated from UC patients treated with ozanimod (UC+Oza), UC patients not treated with ozanimod (UC), or healthy controls (HC), and analyzed by flow cytometry. (F) Frequency annexin V+ among naive CD4+ T cells. Compilation of 10 experiments, 8–11 per group. (G) Representative histograms and compilations of p-JNK and p-MKK7 relative MFI for naive CD4+ T cells. Relative MFI represents MFI in 1 sample divided by the mean for the indicated comparison group on that day. Left column: UC patients not treated with ozanimod versus healthy controls. Middle column: UC patients treated with ozanimod versus healthy controls. Right column: UC patients treated with ozanimod versus UC patients not treated with ozanimod. Each UC patient with ozanimod is represented once; if there was a choice between comparing that patient with a healthy control and comparing him or her with a UC patient not taking ozanimod, he or she was compared with the UC patient not taking ozanimod. Compilation of 10 experiments, 3–7 per group. (H) Representative histograms and compilation of relative MFI for BCL2 and PUMA. Compilation of 10 experiments, 3–7 per group. B–D, Student’s t test; F–H, 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001.

We next asked whether increased T cell death was also present in patients treated with S1PR1 modulators. We analyzed peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from UC patients being treated with the S1PR1 modulator ozanimod (9) (Figure 8E, Supplemental Table 1, and Supplemental Figure 6A). We found an increased percentage of annexin V+ cells among naive CD4+ T cells as well as naive CD8+ and central memory CD4+ T cells in patients treated with ozanimod compared with healthy controls or UC patients on a different therapy (Figure 8F and Supplemental Figure 6B). We also detected increased activation of the JNK pathway and an imbalance of BCL2 family members in T cells from ozanimod-treated patients compared with controls (Figure 8, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). These data suggest that loss of S1PR1 function in human T cells, as in murine T cells, not only disrupts their trafficking but also may lead to apoptosis.

Chronic FTY720 treatment reduces T follicular helper and germinal center B cell numbers. In response to the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, patients on S1PR1 modulators have lower levels of anti-spike IgG antibody and lower seroconversion rates compared with patients treated with most other types of immune suppressants (41). Interestingly, the strength of the antibody response has been reported to correlate inversely with the duration of drug treatment before vaccination (11, 12), while effects of these drugs on lymphocyte trafficking should be rapid and sustained. We hypothesized that one mechanism for the reduced response is loss of the naive T cell repertoire due to apoptosis (42).

To test this hypothesis, we studied the response of FTY720-treated mice to a T cell–dependent model antigen, sheep red blood cells, injected subcutaneously. We enumerated T follicular helper (Tfh) cells and germinal center B (GCB) cells in the draining LNs 8 days after immunization. We compared vehicle, “short” FTY720 treatment (first dose 1 day before immunization), and “long” FTY720 treatment (first dose 3 weeks before immunization) (Figure 9A). Interestingly, long FTY720 treatment led to a substantial reduction in the numbers of Tfh and GCB cells compared with other groups (Figure 9, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 6E).

Figure 9 Prolonged FTY720 treatment impairs germinal center responses. (A–D): (A) WT mice were divided into 3 groups: “Long FTY,” 1 mg/kg FTY720 every other day for 3 weeks (starting day –21); “Vehicle,” vehicle for 3 weeks (starting day –21); and “Short FTY,” untreated until day –1, when they received 1 mg/kg FTY720. On day 0, all mice received 108 sheep red blood cells (SRBCs) subcutaneously. FTY720 (long and short groups) or vehicle (vehicle group) treatment continued until day 8, when draining LNs were analyzed. (B) Representative plots of GCB cells (Fas+CD38–), gated on B220+ B cells. Numbers represent percentage GC of total B cells. (C and D) Number of GCB (C) or Tfh (D) cells in draining LNs. Compilation of 3 experiments, 5–6 per group. (E–G): (E) Three groups of WT mice were treated with FTY720 for 3 weeks. One group (Long FTY + polyclonal T cells) received CD4+ and CD8+ naive T cells from FTY720-treated WT mice (donor mice initiated FTY720 at the same time as recipient groups), either once (day –1: black-outlined circles) or 3 times (days –15, –8, and –1: filled circles). The second group received OVA-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from FTY720-treated OT-I and OT-II transgenic mice (donor mice initiated FTY720 at the same time as recipient groups) 3 times (days –15, –8, and –1: filled circles); the OT-I/OT-II ratio matched the CD8+/CD4+ T cell ratio in the polyclonal transfer. One group received FTY720 at day –1 (Short FTY). On day 0, all mice received 108 SRBCs subcutaneously. FTY720 treatment continued in all groups until day 8, when draining LNs were analyzed. (F and G) Number of GCB cells (F) and Tfh cells (G) in draining LNs. Four experiments, 5–10 per group. C and D, 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons; F and G, Brown-Forsythe and Welch’s ANOVA test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001.

FTY720 targets multiple S1P receptors on numerous cell types (43, 44), any of which might contribute to the declining germinal center response over time. To test whether the reduced germinal center response was due to loss of the naive T cell repertoire (which in FTY720-treated mice, as in patients, was due to both cell death and a loss of thymic exit), we asked whether we could restore the response by increasing the number of naive T cells (Figure 9E). We transferred polyclonal naive T cells into FTY720-treated mice. As a control, we transferred the same number of ovalbumin-specific T cells into a second group of FTY720-treated mice. If the decreased germinal center response were due to a loss of the naive T cell repertoire, ovalbumin-specific T cells should not restore it. The transferred cells were isolated from donors treated with FTY720 using the same protocol as recipients, to avoid unanticipated artifacts. Transfer of polyclonal T cells, but not ovalbumin-specific T cells, increased Tfh and GCB cell numbers (Figure 9, F and G). The rescue was incomplete, but we were unable to replenish the T cell pool fully. The number of GCB cells increased with the total number of T cells in the case of polyclonal T cell transfer (Supplemental Figure 6F). As expected, transfer of ovalbumin-specific T cells did not result in a large increase in the total number of T cells, likely owing to competition for a limited niche (45) (Supplemental Figure 6F).