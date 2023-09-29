Optical coherence tomography: when a picture is worth a million words

The vast majority of diseases that cause catastrophic loss of vision do so as a result of vascular changes leading to hemorrhage, edema, and significant disruption of the normal retinal architecture. Similarly, neurodegeneration can lead to loss of visual function in association with vascular and glial abnormalities. Although earlier direct imaging modalities enabled evaluation of the retinal surface, OCT provided a window into the depths of the retina and optic nerve head. OCT offered a whole new way to quantitatively evaluate the extent of edema and structural alterations. With an axial resolution on the micron scale, it became possible to determine which of the nine retinal layers were affected by a disease, thus enabling a better diagnosis and prognosis. Figure 1 shows an example of a healthy eye and a diseased eye imaged with OCT, OCT-angiography, and conventional en face imaging, respectively. With the development of VEGF antagonists and their introduction into the clinics for the treatment of neovascular eye diseases like “wet” macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, a rapid imaging technique was needed to quantify retinal thickness resulting from neovascular edema. OCT made this possible and became critical in managing patients on VEGF antagonists, and it continues to serve as the chief method to monitor these patients.

OCT has also greatly impacted the field of glaucoma, a progressive, blinding disease of the eye that is due to the loss of ganglion cells of the inner retina. Glaucoma commonly begins with peripheral vision loss, gradually progressing to loss of central vision in its end stages. Progression of the disease and its response to therapy can now be readily quantified, rapidly assessed, and managed using OCT in a manner that was not available prior to OCT.

In addition to recording and quantifying retinal changes in three dimensions, OCT imaging can also be used as a surrogate marker for visual function. For example, in macular telangiectasia, disruption of the inner segment/outer segment layer (or “IS/OS break”) correlates in a highly statistically meaningful fashion with loss of photoreceptor function as determined by microperimetry (central visual field mapping at high resolution) (12, 13). In diseases in which visual acuity is not an accurate assessment of visual function, this becomes an important way to rapidly assess the progression of disease or response to therapy (13–16). In trials designed to assess neuroprotection in neurodegenerative diseases such as macular telangiectasia, measuring the extent of the IS/OS break using OCT is a useful clinical endpoint for loss of photoreceptors (16).

OCT has also proven to be highly valuable as a research tool. Defining entry criteria and outcome measures for clinical trials can determine the efficacy of a treatment or investigational product. OCT has been used to determine exclusion criteria that identify patients who will be less likely to benefit from a specific therapeutic intervention and as a way to quantify clinical endpoints in a trial measuring a drug’s effect on the progression of neurodegeneration (15). While OCT is still mainly used in clinical settings, prototype OCT devices are also being developed for at-home monitoring of patients (17).

OCT imaging is particularly well suited for the future application of artificial intelligence and deep-learning algorithms (18). Examples include the automated quantitative analysis of OCT images that enables a detailed segmentation of retinal layers or analysis of specific disease features such as changes in retinal thickness or the presence of intraretinal fluid (19). Further applications include the automated identification and prediction of disease progression and treatment response for retinal diseases, and other novel applications are rapidly emerging (20, 21).