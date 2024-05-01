Dietary carbohydrates regulate intestinal colonization and dissemination of Klebsiella pneumoniae

A fiber-free diet increases the colonization of K. pneumoniae in a human study. A previously published study from our group, referred to as the Food and Resulting Microbial Metabolites (FARMM) study, examined the effect of dietary fiber on the microbial and metabolomic composition of the gut microbiome in humans (33). Healthy individuals were recruited, of whom 20 normally adhered to a typical American diet (referred to as omnivore) and 10 to a vegan diet. The 20 omnivore participants were randomized to a standardized omnivore diet or a fiber-free (FF) exclusive enteral nutrition (EEN) diet, whereas the vegan participants remained on a vegan diet (Figure 1A). The omnivore and EEN diets were similar in macronutrient composition, except for the lack of dietary fiber in the EEN and an altered ratio of saturated and unsaturated fats. After a 5-day dietary phase, all participants were subjected to microbiota depletion via a 3-day course of nonabsorbable oral antibiotics (vancomycin and neomycin), together with a 1-day PEG purge. Subsequent recovery of the microbiome was monitored by fecal analysis including shotgun metagenomic sequencing and metabolomics. Previously published results from this study revealed that the diet lacking in fiber, EEN, reduced microbial diversity during microbiome recovery and increased the relative abundance of Pseudomonadota (33), reminiscent of a dysbiotic signature.

Figure 1 A defined formula diet favors K. pneumoniae growth in humans. (A) Diagram of the FARMM study design. Patients were randomized to a FF diet (EEN) or an omnivore diet; a third group remained on a vegan diet throughout the study. Recovery of the microbiome was monitored after antibiotic and PEG depletion. (B) Relative abundance of K. pneumoniae as a percentage of the microbiome determined via shotgun metagenomic sequencing, stratified by dietary group. (C) Heatmap of average stool amino acid concentrations during the microbiome recovery phase (day 14) of the FARMM study, stratified by diet. Black boxes denote a statistically significant difference of amino acid concentration between the indicated dietary groups. (D and E) Quantification of stool urea (D) and ammonia (E) at each phase of the FARMM study in samples from individuals with a high or low relative abundance of K. pneumoniae (defined as >20% K. pneumoniae by relative abundance during the recovery phase). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. n = 10 participants per dietary group. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s correction for multiple comparisons (B), comparing the EEN versus omnivore and the EEN versus vegan groups on day 15, (D) multiple Mann-Whitney U test with the FDR method of Benjamini, Krueger, Yokutieli (C), or Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test (E). Abx, antibiotics.

Analysis of species abundance revealed that K. pneumoniae bloomed in the EEN group, accounting for over 50% of the microbiota, which was not observed durably in either the omnivore group or the vegan group (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI174726DS1). There was a brief increase in abundance noted in the vegan group, which resolved by day 13, correlating with the timing of microbiota recovery. On the final day of the trial, we noted a clear separation of participants with high levels of K. pneumoniae (K. pneumoniae–high, >20%) and those with low levels (K. pneumoniae–low, <20%) (Supplemental Figure 1A). Further analysis showed that K. pneumoniae–high individuals had a distinct microbiota composition, but no consistent correlation with other organisms was identified (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Prior to initiation of the study, only 1 individual had detectable K. pneumoniae via shotgun sequencing, however, it is difficult to exclude the possibility that participants were colonized at levels below the limit of detection by sequencing. These data suggest that an EEN diet provided a significant advantage to K. pneumoniae colonization during microbiota recovery.

One characteristic feature of K. pneumoniae is its production of the enzyme urease, which metabolizes host-generated urea into ammonia and has been associated with dysbiosis and inflammation in a mouse model of IBD (35). We predicted that a high abundance of K. pneumoniae would correlate with increased bacterial urease in the microbiome. Shotgun metagenomic sequencing confirmed an increase in the core urease genes in the EEN dietary group relative to the omnivore and vegan groups during microbiome recovery (Supplemental Figure 2A). Operon reconstruction found that the majority of urease was indeed attributable to K. pneumoniae in the EEN cohort (Supplemental Figure 2B). Furthermore, in the omnivore diet group during the early stage of microbiome recovery, we observed a spike of urease operon genes that were found to be from Streptococcus thermophilus (Supplemental Figure 2B) and likely attributable to its presence in yogurt in the omnivore diet.

Urea favors urease-encoding organisms in a complex microbial community. We hypothesized that K. pneumoniae colonization would alter the fecal nitrogen environment by metabolizing amino acids and urea into ammonia, thus providing a fitness advantage in colonization. During the dietary phase of the study, all 20 proteogenic amino acids were of low abundance (Supplemental Figure 2C). Antibiotic treatment increased stool amino acid levels, consistent with previously published study results (Supplemental Figure 2C) (33); however, during microbiome recovery, the EEN dietary group displayed decreased amino acid consumption relative to the omnivore and vegan groups on day 14 of the study (Figure 1C). Urea and ammonia quantification revealed that individuals with a high abundance of K. pneumoniae during microbiota recovery had decreased fecal urea and a corresponding increase in ammonia during microbiome recovery, whereas those with relatively low K. pneumoniae levels did not (Figure 1, D and E). Thus, EEN supported higher levels of K. pneumoniae engraftment in humans and altered the luminal nitrogen composition of the microbiome.

We generated an in vitro model to explore the role of urea in a complex gut microbial community. A bioreactor system was inoculated with a human fecal sample into 2 complex media: (a) brain heart infusion (BHI) medium, in which the primary carbohydrate is glucose, or (b) SHIME (Simulator of the Human Intestine Microbial Ecosystem) medium, which contains complex glycans (36). The low concentration of urea in both media provided the opportunity to directly test the effect of urea on an intestinal microbial community. Samples were collected every 24 hours and subjected to shotgun metagenomic sequencing, and relative species and gene abundances were calculated. We found that in the BHI medium, the addition of urea significantly increased the abundance of the urease-positive organisms K. pneumoniae and Citrobacter freundii (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). The abundance of urease genes accordingly increased with urea supplementation (Supplemental Figure 3C). These relationships were substantially diminished in SHIME media (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C), supporting the theory that urease provides a growth advantage in the presence of urea through increased nitrogen availability only when a simple carbohydrate is available for use by Enterobacteriaceae.

Nitrogen is not a limiting resource for K. pneumoniae colonization in the gut. To rigorously test the hypothesis that nitrogen is growth limiting in the gut for K. pneumoniae, we generated 2 deletion mutants: the urease operon (Δurease) and ntrC (ΔntrC), which encodes a key regulator of the nitrogen regulatory (Ntr) system (37). While the WT strain grew well in vitro in an ammonia-limited environment with urea as an available nitrogen source, the Δurease and ΔntrC strains displayed delayed or limited growth (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). In an ammonia-rich environment, urea had no effect on the 3 strains. When tested on a range of nitrogen-containing compounds, the ΔntrC strain was significantly restricted in its growth relative to the WT strain (Supplemental Figure 4A). Thus, we found that under nitrogen-limited environments in vitro, the K. pneumoniae had a broad capacity for nitrogen assimilation that was dependent on urease and ntrC.

To directly test whether restricting the nitrogen resources available to K. pneumoniae reduces colonization capacity in the gut, mice were colonized with WT, Δurease, or ΔntrC K. pneumoniae after antibiotic pretreatment on a standard mouse chow (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Interestingly, we found no colonization defect for the mutant strains, and, in fact, a previous study with E. coli observed a colonization advantage for a ΔntrC mutant (38). These observations led us to speculate that under normal dietary conditions, the gut is abundant in available nitrogen. Previous work demonstrated that limitation of dietary protein significantly reduced ammonia and urea in the mouse intestine (39). However, we find that urease and ntrC are also dispensable for colonization of mice on a low-protein diet (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). The absence of complex carbohydrates similarly had no effect on colonization of Δurease K. pneumoniae (Supplemental Figure 4, G and H). We confirmed that urease did in fact alter the intestinal nitrogen environment, increasing ammonia levels with corresponding urea consumption (Supplemental Figure 4, I–N).

To rule out the effect of cross-feeding from other members of the microbiota on colonization of urease-null K. pneumoniae, we colonized germ-free (GF) mice with WT or Δurease K. pneumoniae. Intestinal colonization of K. pneumoniae was independent of urease expression (Figure 2A). We found that, prior to gavage, fecal ammonia levels were remarkably low (Figure 2B), similar to those of microbiome-depleted conventionally raised (CR) mice (Supplemental Figure 4J). Colonization with WT K. pneumoniae resulted in an approximately 10-fold increase in fecal ammonia levels; this was partially urease dependent as colonization with Δurease K. pneumoniae resulted in significantly less ammonia production than the WT strain but remained approximately 4-fold above the GF baseline. WT K. pneumoniae colonization caused decreased fecal urea levels relative to the urease-deficient strain, demonstrating urea hydrolysis as a primary source of ammonia production (Figure 2C). Fecal amino acid analysis revealed a significant decrease in the concentration of several amino acids after colonization with the WT strain (Figure 2D), probably due to consumption by K. pneumoniae. Combined with the production of gut ammonia by the Δurease K. pneumoniae strain, this reduction of fecal amino acids suggests the utilization of amino acids as a carbon source via deamination, thereby leading to the release of ammonia into the luminal environment.

Figure 2 K. pneumoniae colonization is limited by carbon source availability and alters the nitrogen environment in the gut. (A–E) GF mice were colonized with WT or Δurease K. pneumoniae, and serial stool collections were done throughout the 1-week study. Fecal CFU (A) and stool ammonia (B) were monitored for 1 week after colonization. Fecal urea (C) was tested on day 8. Stool amino acid levels (D) and metabolites (E) were quantified from stool before (day 0) and after (day 8) WT K. pneumoniae colonization. (F) Growth of WT K. pneumoniae in small intestine (SI) or cecal extracts from mice monitored via OD 600 . (G–I) Growth in cecal extracts supplemented with ammonia (Amm) or glucose (Gluc) (G) or lactulose (H and I) quantified by OD 600 and CFU (I). Data for neat cecal extracts are presented in both F and G for reference. (J) Mice colonized with K. pneumoniae were subsequently treated with lactulose in the drinking water or water-only control. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM (A and J) or the mean ± SD (B, C, and F–I). n = 4–5 mice per group (A–E, J) or n = 3 wells per group (F–I). Data represent combined results from 2 independent experiments (A–E) or are from a single experiment representative of 3 independent experiments (F–J). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.001, by multiple unpaired, 2-tailed t tests with Benjamini Hochberg multiple corrections (D and E), with Bonferroni’s multiple corrections (A, B, and J) or by unpaired, 2-tailed t test (C and I).

K. pneumoniae colonization is enhanced by increased carbon source availability. The observed pattern of amino acid consumption and ammonia production after K. pneumoniae colonization indicated that carbon may be the primary limited resource for K. pneumoniae colonization in the gut. Through in vitro testing, we found that K. pneumoniae had a strong preference for simple carbohydrates, in addition to select amino acids, and citric acid cycle intermediates (Supplemental Figure 4B), while complex carbohydrates including inulin and dextrin are not utilized. Proton nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) quantification of fecal samples before and after colonization of GF mice identified several metabolites that were significantly reduced in concentration after K. pneumoniae colonization, including sucrose, pyruvate, and lactate (Figure 2E), all of which serve as carbon sources for K. pneumoniae in culture (Supplemental Figure 4B). These data support the idea that K. pneumoniae is carbon limited in the intestinal environment and that alternative sources of nitrogen are unnecessary for colonization.

The mammalian small intestine absorbs most simple carbohydrates and amino acids, supporting the hypothesis that K. pneumoniae is limited by carbon sources available in the colon. We generated an ex vivo model in which the small intestinal or cecal contents of microbiota-depleted CR mice were extracted, sterilized, and used as culture media for growth of K. pneumoniae. Growth in the small intestinal extract was greater than that in the cecal content, suggesting that host-absorbed nutrients were important for intestinal growth of K. pneumoniae. Addition of the readily usable nitrogen source, ammonia, to cecal extract had no effect on growth of K. pneumoniae, however, glucose supplementation increased the maximum density and growth rate (Figure 2, F and G) to mirror that of the small intestinal extract.

One simple carbohydrate that is not absorbed or metabolized by the host is lactulose, an artificial disaccharide of galactose and fructose. We found that lactulose could be utilized as a sole source of carbon in minimal media for the tested strain of K. pneumoniae (Supplemental Figure 4B). We confirmed that addition of lactulose to the ex vivo cecal extract increased the growth of K. pneumoniae, as measured by OD and CFU (Figure 2, H and I). Mice were provided lactulose in the drinking water after colonization with WT K. pneumoniae. Compared with water control, lactulose increased K. pneumoniae colonization by 10-fold (Figure 2J). In total, these data provide strong evidence that colonization of K. pneumoniae in the gut microbiome was carbon restricted and that nitrogen was abundant in the intestinal environment.

Dietary fiber suppresses colonization of K. pneumoniae and supports commensal competitors. While available simple carbohydrates support the growth of K. pneumoniae in the gut, the majority of carbohydrates in the colon are complex and not absorbed by the host. We hypothesized that these complex carbohydrates, referred to as dietary fiber, may play a role in colonization resistance against K. pneumoniae. Indeed, results of the FARMM study demonstrate that the EEN diet, which is deficient in fiber, increased colonization of K. pneumoniae (Figure 1B). To test this hypothesis, we generated matched FF and high-fiber (HF) mouse chows; the HF chow contained a well-characterized pea fiber (40). Groups of CR mice were provided FF or HF chow ad libitum, treated with the same oral antibiotic regimen provided to the FARMM participants for 3 days to deplete the microbiota, and gavaged with K. pneumoniae. Calorie intake was equivalent between the groups, without significant differences in macronutrient consumption (Supplemental Figure 5A). As expected, we found that antibiotic treatment significantly reduced microbiome diversity when compared using shotgun sequencing (Figure 3A). During recovery, microbiome diversity was dependent on dietary fiber, whereby the mice provided a HF diet returned to baseline diversity by 4 weeks, whereas those on a FF diet did not. These data mirror those of the FARMM study, in which the study participants on a FF EEN diet did not recover to baseline diversity after microbiome depletion. Principal coordinate analysis (PCoA) confirmed that, although antibiotic treatment significantly affected the microbiota community structure regardless of diet, the community in mice on the FF diet remained persistently altered from baseline and from that of the HF diet group (Supplemental Figure 5B). We hypothesized that fiber would enable asymmetric recovery of organisms encoding GHs necessary for complex glycan metabolism. Indeed, while mice on a HF diet had increased levels of GHs enabling metabolism of plant-based carbohydrates, these levels were decreased in mice fed a FF diet (Figure 3B, Supplemental Figure 6A). In contrast, GHs for simple carbohydrates and animal glycans were disproportionately increased in the FF diet group, reminiscent of results from the FARMM study and consistent with the ability of a FF diet to select for a mucolytic community (41).

Figure 3 Complex carbohydrates increase microbiome diversity and reduce K. pneumoniae colonization after antibiotic depletion. (A–F) Mice were provided a FF or a HF diet starting on day –7, treated with oral antibiotics on day –3 to day 0 (gray shading), and gavaged with K. pneumoniae (day 0). Serial stool samples were subjected to analysis as follows: (A) Shannon α diversity of stool microbiome from mice provided a FF or HF diet including the antibiotic treatment period (gray shading) and recovery, as determined by shotgun metagenomic sequencing. (B) GH genes with significantly different abundances between FF and FH diets 4 weeks after gavage with K. pneumoniae grouped by substrate type. Open circles represent genes with higher levels in mice on the FF diet, and closed circles represent genes with higher levels in mice on the HF diet. (C) K. pneumoniae fecal CFU for mice on a FF (open circles) or HF (closed circles) diet measured 4 weeks after K. pneumoniae gavage. (D) Stool ammonia was quantified before and after antibiotic treatment (gray shading) and K. pneumoniae gavage for mice subjected to a FF (open circles) or HF (closed circles) diet. (E) Stool urea levels were quantified for mice provided a FF diet. (F) Heatmap of amino acid concentrations in mice on a FF or HF diet after colonization with K. pneumoniae. Data are presented as the mean ± SD (A–E). n = 5 mice per group. Data are representative of 2–3 independent experiments (C–F). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by multiple 2-tailed t tests with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons (A, C, and D), 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons (E), or multiple Mann-Whitney U tests with the FDR method of Benjamini, Krueger, and Yokutieli (F).

After gavage with K. pneumoniae, we found a 1,000-fold higher level of colonization in the FF group compared with the HF group (Figure 3C). Intriguingly, this difference only manifested after 1 week, corresponding with a divergence in microbiome diversity between groups. Species analysis of the microbiome through shotgun metagenomics identified several organisms that were permanently lost on the FF diet, the recovery of which on a HF diet anticorrelated with K. pneumoniae (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Several members of the microbiota including Lactobacillus johnsonii, Bifidobacterium pseudolongum, and a Lachnoclostridium species demonstrated a strong correlation with resistance to K. pneumoniae colonization (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D), suggesting that these species may play a causative role in the effect of this dietary intervention. Analysis of metagenomic data from the FARMM trial revealed a similar pattern, in which Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium species were at lower levels in the EEN dietary group compared with the fiber-containing diet groups (Supplemental Figure 6C). Conversely, the pathobiont Enterococcus faecalis was detected at high levels in mice on the FF diet 4 weeks after antibiotic treatment, suggesting that these commensal strains may provide colonization resistance more broadly in the setting of dietary fiber.

Examination of the nitrogen composition of the gut demonstrated that stool ammonia was increased in the FF group, corresponding to higher levels of K. pneumoniae, and was associated with urea depletion over the course of the study (Figure 3, D and E). By contrast, we did not find such a relationship in the HF diet group (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 6B), similar to the results of the FARMM study (Figure 1, D and E). Moreover, we observed higher levels of stool amino acids in the FF group relative to the HF group during microbiome recovery (Figure 3F), suggesting that organisms abundant in mice on the HF diet preferentially consumed amino acids. In summary, through mouse modeling in which dietary fiber was removed, we have replicated several key features of the FARMM study conducted in humans, including altered microbiome diversity, GH abundance, K. pneumoniae colonization, and nitrogen composition. Our results demonstrate that complex dietary carbohydrates played a key role in colonization resistance against K. pneumoniae.

Dietary fiber reduces bacterial dissemination after intestinal barrier disruption. To test the effect of dietary fiber on bacterial translocation, mice were colonized with K. pneumoniae on a FF or HF diet after antibiotic pretreatment. After stable engraftment, mice were treated with dextran sodium sulfate (DSS) to induce intestinal inflammation and disrupt the epithelial barrier (Figure 4A). Consistent with previous studies, we found that disease activity, weight loss, and colon length were improved by the addition of dietary fiber (Figure 4, B–D) (42, 43). Colon histopathology revealed a concordant reduction in the inflammation score in the HF diet group (Figure 4E). After 4 days of treatment, mice were euthanized, and K. pneumoniae were quantified from sections of the intestinal tract, liver, and blood. Dietary fiber not only reduced colonization of K. pneumoniae in the colon but also in the proximal and distal small intestine (Figure 4, F–H). We observed that fiber prevented the dissemination of K. pneumoniae to the liver and blood and that mice treated with a FF diet had higher levels of bacteremia and liver infection (Figure 4, I and J). In total, our data unveil a role for dietary carbohydrates in the colonization of K. pneumoniae in the gut and provide a possible treatment to reduce dissemination of this human pathogen.